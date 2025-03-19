16 Ways To Hop On The Glitter Eyeliner Trend - Glam (2025)

- Beauty
No longer just a cute addition to a DIY project or a birthday card surprise, glitter is often one of the staple ingredients in any makeup product intended to make you shine. While the sparkle you find in an eyeshadow is a lot different from glitter glue you'd buy at the craft store, its purpose when applied to your face is still the same — to highlight your features and make them pop as an eye-catching final touch. Because glitter is sometimes difficult to control when applied loose or in a pigmented shadow format, many people turn to glitter gel eyeliner as the most accurate way to give your inner corners, eye crease, and any other area of your face some precise glamour.
"It mimics the way you would apply highlighter, but replaces it with glitter and plays with color," professional MUA Nydia Figueroa explained to Elite Dailywhen discussing how best to apply glitter."I would take a bit of glitter with my ring finger, apply setting spray to the finger, and pat it on the areas of the face where I want the glitter to stick." From pastel glitter as an undereye detail, shimmering glitter tears, and glitter gems as eyeliner, the glitter eyeliner trend is one that is as versatile as it is dazzling.
Inner corner glitter
A classic take on the eye glitter trend, adding glitter liner to your inner eye, and even around the lower lid, is an easy way to give your makeup some added definition. As well as helping to make your eye color pop, opting for bold inner corner eyeliner can be a low-maintenance way to add some sparkle to your look without going overboard. Truly a look that is en vogue for every occasion, inner corner glitter can be worn for a night out and also as a part of a classic daytime look.
Liner and glitter gems
While glitter gems and stick-on face jewelry can be used instead of actual eyeliner, these tiny stickers can also be applied around your regular makeup for a more abstract look. By adding glitter gems to your standard black winged liner or glitter eyeliner, you can give your makeup a cute finishing touch without too much effort.Quick to apply and usually mess-free, colorful jewels in your crease, on the lower lash line, or inner corner is the perfect way to give your eyes some extra sparkle and glam up your regular eyeliner for a special occasion.
Glitter eyeliner trends: cut creases
For a more subtle yet intricate look involving glitter eyeliner, creating a cut crease is a beautiful way to frame your eyes. From thicker lines and geometric shapes to thin lines intended to accentuate your brow bone, this technique has become popular for the dramatic contrast a crease creates. When paired with sparkly liner, a glitter cut crease can be worn as both a statement eye for a night out or as a subtle pop of shine perfect for daytime wear.
Pastel glitter and eyeliner
A color palette eternally popular with makeup lovers, pastels continue to be on trend thanks to the vibrant yet subtle pop of color they add to any makeup look. From periwinkle to baby pink and green, pastel glitter and pastel eyeliner are both great additions to any eye look if you're wanting to give your lower lash line and inner corners some added vibrancy. When paired with glitter gems or funky-colored mascara, pastel glitter can be a cute way to shake up conventional makeup trends and complement your eye color in a unique way.
Gems as eyeliner
A cute accent to any glamourous eye look, glitter gems can actually take the place of the eyeliner itself! These tiny pops of sparkle can be used to brighten your inner corners, outline your brows, and even be the cat eye and wing themselves. Often available in stick-on and sticker formats, glitter gems could be your holy grail product if you want to jump on the glitter eyeliner trend in a low-maintenance, mess-free way.
Simple glitter eyeliner
When it comes to applying glitter, sometimes less can be more. Simply applying your eyeliner in its usual style using a glitter liner can be a cute way to give an everyday look some added glam. Dark glitter liner could be for you if you want to take your look to the next level without going all out on a daily basis. Trying a simple glitter liner can be a cute way to hone your technique and practice a new style of makeup.
Undereye glitter
From applying faux glitter tears to accentuating your waterline with some frosted sparkle, glitter liner isn't just reserved for your upper eyelids. While adding liner along your lower lid is often an optional step, using a chunkier glitter or liner can be a quick hack to give your eye look dramatic definition. In addition to the lower line, glitter liner can be applied to your general under-eye area. A thicker application can help balance a heavier wing on your upper lid, while a thin line is a more natural look for your eyes.
Abstract glitter
Although subtler looks involving glitter eyeliner are always popular, glitter is also a great product if you want to go for something more extravagant. A thick glitter line on your upper eyelids, or using it as a chunkier glitter eyeshadow, is effective if you want a dramatic look or to step out of your regular makeup box. Opting for an abstract glitter look also gives you more freedom in terms of where you want your glitter to go. For some geometric sophistication, your glitter "wing" can be extended beyond the outer corners for an eye-catching effect.
Graphic detailed liner
When you think of glitter makeup, the images that probably come to mind involve thick shadows and chunky gems. However, the glitter liner you use on your eyes can be applied with the same precision as regular gel liner when creating intricate designs. As well as a cut crease, glitter liner can be used to add designs and create a multicolored look without the fuss of using different eyeshadows. A truly versatile product, glitter liner is the perfect way to incorporate sparkle without sacrificing precision in your application process.
Frosted glitter
From wintry turquoise to vibrant greens, frosted glitter is often associated with the aesthetic of winter. However, these shades also make for a cute pop of color when worn on your eyelids. Unlike the more common gilded shades of glitter, cooler tones can actually be just as versatile. Rocking a frosty yellow or autumnal orange can be fitting for both casual situations and as the finishing touch to a nighttime look. If you aren't a fan of smokey tones or want an alternative to traditional metallic shades, the colors shown here could be perfect for you.
Black liner and glitter
Not surprisingly, glitter liner is often the focal point of your makeup. It can also be a useful tool when you want to add some extra detail to an already finished look. Like gems and glitter stickers, it can easily be applied alongside a black cat eye or smoked out eyeshadow to give added drama. Choosing silver or lighter-colored glitter can give your smokey eye some added contrast and depth, especially when applied on your lower lash line or along the top of your wing in a cut crease.
Subtle glitter liner
If you're more of a natural makeup fan, trying glitter liner might seem like something that should be saved for a big night out. However, almost every glitter product can be worn alongside natural makeup or no makeup at all.Unlike brighter glitters, neutral shades can be easily worked into your look. Likepowder highlighters, they can blend and define specific areas of your face.While glitter shadows and liners are most often paired with more dramatic looks, they can still look cute when worn alone or as a part of a no-makeup makeup look.
Rainbow shadow and glitter
An iconic motif full of color and vibrancy, a rainbow is an easy way to add some eye-catching bold glamour to your regular makeup look. However, if you want to switch your rainbow up a little and give it some extra sparkle, glitter liner could be the added step you need for an elegant finish.When paired with rainbow shadow, glitter liner can help to counteract the heaviness of the shadows and create a stylish contrast between the colorful rainbow and cool-toned metallic shades of the glitter.
Bold glitter definition
If you're a makeup lover who struggles to choose between metallics and bold primary colors, adding a glitter wing could be the combination for you. Less overpowering than a full lid of glitter shadow but still dramatic and vibrant, a deep shadow paired with glitter liner is a great way to give a bold look some extra definition. Want to go for a two-toned eye look but not sure how to combine the colors without your eyes looking muddy? A cut crease look using a glitter eyeliner is an easy way to rock multiple bold shadows without blurring the shades together.
Retro glitter liner
A trend that's proven to be truly timeless, glitter isn't just a throwback to the '80s and Y2K anymore. When paired with a funky, '60s-inspired curved crease or black-and-white ode to Twiggy, glitter can be just as authentically retro as it is flattering. If you want a look that's a little more classic than modern glam, using a black glitter liner or overlaying your glitter on top of a darker-toned smokey shade is a cool way to give any vintage makeup look an extra polished and refined vibe.
Smokey eye glitter
The perfect combination of light and dark, glitter in your favorite smokey eye look could be the unconventional twist on a classic technique that you've been looking for. From adding a glittery finish to outlining your wing with a metallic edge, combining the striking definition of a smokey eye with the precision of glitter liner is a great way to make your makeup stand out. An easy technique to master, combining glitter and dark shadows only looks like hours of skill and effort went into its creation.
