16Pcs Disposable Cohesive Tattoo Grip Cover Wrap, Self Grip Roll Elastic Bandage Handle Grip Tube - Madcity Tattoo (2025)

Home |About |Shop |Blog |Contact
- Aftercare
- Ink
- Kit
- Machine
- Medical Supplies
- Needles
- Power Supplies
- More
- Practice Skin
- Tubes
Search
Wishlist
0 items$0.00
Menu
0 items$0.00
Tattoo Grip Cover Wrap - Yuelong 24pcs 2â x 5 Yards Black Disposable Cohesive Tattoo Grip Tape Wrap Elastic Bandage Rolls Self-Adherent Tape for Tattoo Machine Grip Tube Accessories, Sports Tape$24.99
Back to products
Blank Tattoo Skin, Gospire 10pcs 8x6in Double Sided Fake Eyebrow Tattoo Practice Skins for Beginners and Experienced Artists (Rubber Type)$9.99
Brand: Para-wish
$15.85
Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Comes with 16 Roll of Cohesive Tattoo Grip Cover Wraps in 6 Different Colors.
Dimensions: 1.6″ x 5 yards (W x L) Per Roll.
Compare
Add to wishlist
Category: Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
- Description
- Additional information
Description
PLEASE TRY TO USE PROFESSIONAL TATTOO PRODUCTS. [Item Features]: 1. Can be wrapped around the handle grip of tattoo machine. 2. Help to prevent handle slip and create perfect tattoo artwork. 3. Made of special elastic fabric, nonsticky, anti-slip, and shock absorbent. 4. Tear easily by hand for desired length. 5. Disposable, self-adhesive design. 6. Highly recommended for every tattoo amateur and professional. [Item Specifications]: 1. Material: Elastic Fabric 2. Quantity: 12 pcs 3. Color: 6 Colors 4. Dimensions: 1.6″ x 5 yards (W x L) Per Roll [Satisfaction Guarantee] We believe our products are the excellent quality we can offer to our customers to help them achieve perfect results.
Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Comes with 16 Roll of Cohesive Tattoo Grip Cover Wraps in 6 Different Colors.
Dimensions: 1.6″ x 5 yards (W x L) Per Roll.
Self Adhesive Strips Make it Very Easy to Attach it on Tattoo Grips.
Great to Use as Comfortable Cushion, Reduce Vibration. Made with Lightweight Compression Bandage.
It Sticks to Itself without Leaving any Sticky Residue on Grip.
Additional information
|Brand
Brand: Para-wish
Related products
Compare
VideoPUP Tattoo Grip Cover Wrap,6PCS Disposable Cohesive Tattoo Grip Cover Elastic Bandage Handle Grip Tube for Tattoo Machine Tattoo Grip Accessories(Phosphor Pink)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$9.99
🍁🍁[Package Include]: 6pcs tattoo grip bandage tape, Each roll tattoo bandage wrap 5cm/2in width, 4.5m/177.1in long.🍁🍁[Wide Application]: Tattoo Grip Cover can be wrapped around the handle of the tattoo machine, which helps prevent the handle from slipping and forms a perfect tattoo design, and will not leave any sticky items on the tattoo handle. Also used for sprains, swelling, soreness, and sports wraps.🍁🍁[Material]: The Tattoo bandage wrap is made of special elastic fabric. Very suitable for use as a comfortable cushion to reduce vibration. Comfortable, breathable and non-slip. High water resistance, not easy to fall off.
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
BISIBITA2 Tattoo Triple Foam Grip Cover, Compatible with Any 1-inch Tube, 1.85 Inch, 20 pcs Black
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$21.99
Fits over any 1" tube grip.Works for steel and disposable tubes.Softer & larger diameter grip.
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
Tip 1″ Clear Tube Needle Combo 20pcs (9 Round Liner)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$14.99
Tattoo Needle, Special Grip 1 Inch Disposable Tube. Comes Individually packed in pre-sterilized medical grade blister packs, works all with
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
Needlehouse 1inch (25mm) tattoo needles tube combo 20pcs 1207RL disposable tattoo needles tube grips round liner (1207RL)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$17.99
20pcs 1inch/25mm disposable tattoo tubes with needlesEach needle comes with one suited grip tube & tip.Comfortable grip design,With an anti-slip handle suitable for most of the people’s hands
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
BEZTAT 25mm (1 Inch) Ultra Premium Clear Disposable Tubes w/Red Soft Silicone Grip- 20 Pack, Closed Flat Tip (13FT)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$19.99
✅ Durable and transparent polycarbonate tips allow artists to easily see the needle and ink clearly.✅ BEZTAT 1 inch/25mm grips are created using ultra premium silicon and a custom ergonomic design that reduces hand fatigue and encourages the highest level of precision from artists.✅ Includes 20 individually packaged grip tubes for single use only, 50 rubber bands, and 50 rubber grommets.
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
BISIBITA2 VORTEX 1.25-inch Soft Silicone Black Disposable Tattoo Tube Grips with Clear Long Tips 15pcs (9R)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$15.99
1.25" Silicone Soft GripsEach Blister Pack is Individually SealedPre EO Gased
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
Autdor Tattoo Needles and Tubes Combo – 20Pcs Disposable Tattoo Tubes with Matching Mixed Tattoo Needles 3RL 5RL 7RL 9RL 5RS 7RS 9RS 5M1 7M1 9M1 for Tattoo Supplies Tattoo Machine (Black+Black-20pcs)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$18.99
PERFECT TATTO KIT - 20Pcs black disposable tattoo tubes with matching assorted pre-sterilized tattoo needles 3RL 5RL 7RL 9RL 5RS 7RS 9RS 5M1 7M1 9M1. ( Each size tattoo needles and tubes 2pcs. 25mm 1”)INDIVIDUAL PACKAGE - CE certificated and pre-sterilized in individual blister package. This package can protect you from not cleaning item. So you can feel free to use the sterilized tattoo needles and tubes combo for your safety.HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL - Made of high-quality material, it is durable: Tattoo Needles: 316 Stainless Steel. Tattoo Tubes: Plastic. Tattoo Grip: Gel. Each tattoo needle comes with one suited tattoo grip tube & tip.
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
Compare
BISIBITA2 VORTEX 1.25-inch Soft Silicone Black Disposable Tattoo Tube Grips with Clear Long Tips 15pcs (7D)
Tattoo Tubes, Tips, Grips, and Covers
$15.99
1.25" Silicone Soft GripsEach blister pack is individually sealedEO gas
Add to wishlist
Add to cart
Quick view
- Menu
- Categories
Set your categories menu in Header builder -> Mobile -> Mobile menu element -> Show/Hide -> Choose menu
- Aftercare
- Ink
- Kit
- Machine
- Medical Supplies
- Needles
- Power Supplies
- More
- Practice Skin
- Tubes
Shopping cart
Close
Start typing to see posts you are looking for.
Shop
Wishlist
0 itemsCart
My account