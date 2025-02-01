17 Best Maternity Dresses | Pregnancy & Breastfeeding from £15 (2025)

Introducing 10-day maternity rentals because why buy when you'll only wear it once (or twice)?

The search for the best maternity dresses this festive season can feel overwhelming—especially when your pre-baby wardrobe is full of dry-clean-only party outfits and figure-hugging silhouettes that no longer suit your growing bump or postpartum body. That’s where For The Creators comes in, with maternity dress rentals designed to help you feel confident, comfortable, and stylish—without the cost or commitment of buying new. Choose from 10-day rentals or flexible monthly memberships to find the perfect fit for every occasion.

Buying a new party dress while your body (and budget) is in flux? Probably not the smartest move. Renting, however, offers the perfect solution:access to beautiful, bump-friendly, breastfeeding-ready, and postpartum-appropriate styles without the wear-once regret—or the price tag. For as little as £15 for a 10-day rental, you can explore designer options that fit your personal stage of motherhood. Plus, with free sizing swaps and pre-booking up to a year in advance, it’s never been easier to dress for every moment of Matrescence.



Best Maternity Dress For Work Party

Dressing for the office Christmas party can be a little tricky thanks to its semi professional setting. Opting for a dress you can dress up or down simply with a switch of shoes and slick of lipstick is your easiest choice. "Don’t feel pressured to wear heels, choose shoes that are genuinely comfortable. Dress for yourself, not for others," shared stylistEmma Lane. "Be gentle with yourself and fully embrace this time with your baby." Tip: But should you love pairing your look with heels? Don’t forget to pack flats for the journey to and from the party. According to the NHS, swollen feet tend to worsen as the day goes on and further into pregnancy—comfort is key!

Best Maternity Going Out Dress Try bold hues like red, or the perennially chic leopard print, to prove that being a mum today means not having to give up on going out out. 3 Style Tips from Our Team of Mums 1. All About the Bump

To highlight your bump rent a fitted dress or add a belt above your waistline—it’s your best accessory. 2. Love the Layers

Throw on a statement bomber for an instant party-ready vibe (and a little warmth). 3. Ribbed for Your Comfort

Opt for stretchy fabrics that hug in all the right places—look for ribbed styles for a chic look.

Best Maternity Mini Dress

Motherhood isn’t all midis and maxis, in fact, mini dresses look adorable with or without bumps, and offer a younger and more flirty feel to any outfit.

Best Maternity Dresses For Winter

Enjoy the chill in the air with thicker fabrics like corduroy, deeper colours like forest green and punchy prints like leopard for your winter dress. Paired with tights, knee-high boots and a wool overcoat you’ll be warm and chic.

Best Maternity Work Dresses

While you may not be able to control what having a child could do to your career (don’t get us started), you can control what you wear to work. Classic colours in sleek silhouettes read as put together and polished.

Best Maternity Black Tie Dress Black Tie = Maximal. How do you channel glamorous confidence when your current vibe is more exhausted pigeon? Opt for classic colors that feel effortlessly elegant and dial up the drama with statement jewelry, bold makeup, and styled hair. This is your moment to shine—bump and all. Tip: Comfortable and supportive maternity underwear is a must for a black-tie look. Opt for styles that accommodate maternity liners discreetly, so you feel secure and confident all night long.

Best Pink Maternity Dress Around here, Barbiecore came and never left, so we’ll always be partial to pink, be it a dusty rose or hot cerise. 3 Style Tips from Our Team of Mums 1. Add Metallic Magic

Pair your pink dress with gold or silver accessories to elevate your look and add a touch of glamour. Think metallic heels, a clutch, or statement earrings. 2. Go Monochrome

Lean into the pink palette by matching your dress with tonal shoes and accessories. A baby pink bag or fuchsia flats can tie the whole look together. 3. Pop of Contrast

Contrast pink with bold hues like emerald green or electric blue for a fun, eye-catching twist. A vibrant accessory or patterned scarf can make your outfit stand out even more.

Best Maternity Dress For Christmas Day

To make it a truly merry Christmas you need to be feeling your best. Thankfully, empire lines and stretchy fabrics mean you can squeeze in an extra potato or two without needing to immediately change into your festive PJs.

Best Maternity Dress For NYE

Ring in 2025 looking like your most glamorous self with sequins, sequins, and more sequins (oh, and a side of luscious velvet).

Enjoy two ways to rent this season:

Rent any item for 10 days from £15 per month Start a membership and borrow 2, 4 or 6 items and return them when you're done



Best Maternity Dress For a Photoshoot

Whether you feel totally camera ready or not, it’s key to remember confidence comes from within - and a flattering, vibrant dress won’t hurt either.

Best Maternity Dress for a Baby Shower

The American notion of a baby shower has, like Halloween and fast food before, made it across the pond and we couldn’t be more thrilled - not least thanks to the adorable dress code of pastels and florals that typically accompanies the invite. Rent our baby shower collection

Best Maternity Dresses Plus Size

For The Creators is continuously growing its collection, and brands like Rixo, Beyond Nine and Rewritten already offer fantastic casual and formal styles in extended sizes, ready to explore.

Best Maternity Dresses For Wedding If it’s a winter wedding you’ve got coming up, then consider our nuptial-appropriate dresses, complete with blooming prints and wrap silhouettes. Brands we love for weddings:

Rixo

Sister Jane

Rewritten

Albaray

Bump & Milk

Best Casual Maternity Dress Not everyday is a dress up day, so try these comfy, casual and largely natural fibre dresses for the more quotidian moments. Brands we love for casual, comfy days:

Beyond Nine

Whistles

Clary & Peg

Hatch Mama

Summery Copenhagen

Best Black Maternity Dress

Sometimes embracing colour is what is needed, but when you’re hoping to feel elegant and sharp (no matter what mystery liquids have been spilt on you), then only wearing black will do the trick.

Best Midi Maternity Dress

The midi is beloved by mothers nationwide, and for good reason. Accommodating enough to be comfy, long enough to keep you modest (squats, lunges and all) and shapely enough to feel feminine. Midi dresses are to wardrobes what cups of tea are to any occasion: always appropriate.

FAQ | Maternity Dresses

Is 10 weeks too early to buy maternity clothes? It’s never too early to buy maternity clothes, but why buy when you can rent? In fact, thanks to exciting new brands like Beyond Nine, who are expanding (pun intended) the scope of what maternity dressing is, shopping or renting with a fluctuating waistline and bust in mind is simply smart. Try and consider the various stages of pregnancy and postpartum in your clothes’ design (like button fronts, stretch fabrics and empire lines) when investing in new items. What month do you start wearing maternity dresses? You can start wearing maternity dresses whenever you want, but you may find one is more needed as you enter the fourth month, and second trimester, of your pregnancy, thanks to your growing baby. Start a maternity clothing membership today and rotate your wardrobe as your body and needs change. Join the Maternity Clothing Club Do you buy your size in maternity clothes? You should generally buy your own size in maternity clothes, but it’s always worth comparing your personal measurements with sizing guides to ensure a good fit. How to hide a pregnancy bump? While congratulatory remarks can be kind, sometimes you want to fly under the radar while gestating. If so, loose-fitting shapes and tummy-skimming waistlines are your best bet for hiding your pregnancy bump.

