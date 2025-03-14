17 Night Creams Derms Love for Aging Skin (2025)

If you’ve started to see changes in your complexion with each passing birthday, you might also have noticed that the skin care products you relied on in your 20s have lost their magic touch. As you get older, the texture of your skin changes, and the products you use often need to evolve along with it. A great place to start? Adding a night cream formulated for mature skin to your arsenal.

But first, let’s talk about what we mean by products that are suitable for “mature skin” or “aging skin.” These terms are often thrown around to position products as anti-aging cure-alls, but that’s not how we’re using them. Here, “mature skin” simply refers to skin that has started to age—something that happens to all of us. Beginning in your 30s, then onward into your 40s, the collagen in your skin decreases (which can make your skin look thinner or saggier), Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist at Premier Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, tells SELF. When that happens, you might notice more visible fine lines and dark spots or a loss of firmness, Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, tells SELF.

The passage of time isn’t the only thing that contributes to signs of aging—genetics, the environment, and your lifestyle also factor in, Lauren Penzi, MD, a dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, tells SELF. For example, someone who regularly spends long periods of time in the sun without adequate protection may show earlier signs of sun damage than someone who slathers on sunscreen every day.

Night creams can’t reverse years of tanning or turn back the clock, but they can be beneficial for people whose skin is starting to show the effects of such things. To help you reap all the benefits, we spoke with dermatologists about the top products for aging or mature skin and which ingredients you should look for while shopping.

Our top picks

In this article What should you look for in a night cream for mature skin? Are face creams for daytime and nighttime really different? How do you use night cream? How we picked the best night creams for mature skin Shop the best night creams for mature skin Compare the best night creams for mature skin Meet our experts

FAQs about shopping for a night cream

What should you look for in a night cream for mature skin? Any good night cream should help your skin retain the moisture that it naturally loses overnight. And, as SELF has previously reported, your skin tends to get drier as you get older, so ending your bedtime routine with a product that prevents water loss is all the more important. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides are all great ingredients for boosting your skin’s hydration and keeping your skin barrier healthy in the later decades of life, Dr. Penzi says. Ingredients that will help your skin retain its elasticity and texture are also useful as you age, Dr. Zubritsky adds, pointing specifically to retinol, niacinamide, and peptides. She explains they have brightening, smoothing, and firming properties that play nicely with a range of skin types. Are face creams for daytime and nighttime really different? Actually, they often are. Night creams and daytime moisturizers differ in their formulation because they’re meant to address different skin concerns: Products for daytime tend to include SPF and antioxidants like vitamin C to protect against harmful UV rays and environmental stressors like pollution that you’re likely to run into while you’re out and about, says Rachel Westbay, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical. They’re also usually a bit lighter weight. On the other hand, night creams don’t contain SPF, and are usually made with ingredients like retinoids and peptides, which help with skin-cell turnover and collagen production, says Dr. Westbay. They’re heavier to combat moisture loss overnight, may contain ingredients, like retinol, that make you more sensitive to the sun, and typically, are specifically meant to target fine lines and wrinkles. “Night creams are generally thicker and richer to deeply nourish and repair the skin while you sleep,” Dr. Westbay says. “Ultimately, night creams are generally more focused on long-term skin health and rejuvenation, while day creams emphasize protection and daily hydration.” How do you use night cream? Ideally, night creams should be applied every night, after you put on serums or use a product with retinol (if this is different from your night cream), says Dr. Westbay. “You should use enough to fully cover all the skin on your face, excluding the upper and lower lids, but not so much that a layer still remains after it’s fully absorbed,” she says. This product should be your final step, and will help seal in moisture and your other skin care.

How we picked the best night creams for mature skin

Given the specific skin changes that come with getting older, we listened to our experts’ recommendations and selected products that contain ingredients they say are helpful for dehydration, dullness, fine lines, and other major signs of aging. We also considered SELF editors’ favorite brands and face creams—the ones they’ve purchased multiple times and seen real results from—and highlighted options that are particularly moisturizing, smoothing, and soothing.

Shop the best night creams for mature skin

Using recommendations from the derms we consulted, we found the best night creams for mature skin, with options that’ll help address additional concerns like breakouts, dryness, and irritation.

Best Overall: SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry

Bluemercury SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry $78 Dermstore $78 Bluemercury

Pros

Suitable for most skin types

Non-greasy feel (according to Dermstore reviewers)

Moisturizing and restorative

Smoothing, blurring effect

Cons

Over $70

Both Dr. Camp and Dr. Penzi recommend this luxe night cream from SkinCeuticals. It contains plant-derived ingredients like aloe extract, which soothes and moisturizes the skin, helping it feel smoother and look brighter. It’s one of the priciest creams on our list, but reviewers say it’s well worth the investment for its ability to blur lines and pores. A little goes a long way, and its skin-softening effects will make it a repeat purchase (when you do, eventually, run out).

Runner-Up: Summer Fridays Rich Cushion Cream Ultra Plumping Moisturizer

Sephora Summer Fridays Rich Cushion Cream Ultra Plumping Moisturizer $52 Sephora

Pros

Very nourishing formula

Good for skin barrier repair

Cooling effect

A less pricey alternative to our overall pick

Cons

Some reviewers noticed pilling after applying

According to Dr. Penzi, this cream from Summer Fridays is an excellent option for major hydration: It uses hyaluronic acid (a lightweight but highly effective moisturizer that Dr. Zubritsky recommends) to plump, which fills in fine lines, making them less noticeable. It’s also formulated to support your skin barrier, a.k.a. its protective outer layer that retains moisture while keeping irritants and bacteria out.

Plus, the rich formula helps even texture with a blend of fruit extracts and it has a rich, thick consistency that reviewers reportedly love: “The texture is incredibly smooth, effortlessly absorbing into the skin. It feels so soothing and cool upon application, leaving my skin feeling remarkably soft,” one wrote on Sephora.

Other notable ingredients Glycerin, moisturizing and anti-inflammatory squalane Good for Dry skin, skin barrier repair, fine lines

Best Budget Pick: Olay Regenerist Retinol 24

Target Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 $30 Target

Pros

$30 and under

Lightweight

Brightening

Tolerable for sensitive skin

Cons

Might not feel as thick and nourishing as some would like

Dr. Zubritsky likes Olay’s Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer for its restorative effects—and we like it because you can find it at nearly any drugstore. It employs several skin care stalwarts to help brighten, smooth, and strengthen the skin, including niacinamide (or vitamin B3) and peptides. However, its star ingredient is retinol, which speeds up cell turnover to help shed dead skin and encourage collagen production. The result? Your skin should look fresher and clearer with regular use (note: it may take several months to see improvements).

If you’ve never used a product with retinol before, Dr. Zubritsky says this is a great one to try, noting that it should be gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

Other notable ingredients Glycerin | Fragrance-free Good for See Also Verjongende dagcrème Recensie - Effectieve hydratatie en bescherming - TheReviewer Fine lines, loss of firmness, dullness, retinol newbies

Best for Uneven Texture: Paula’s Choice Intensive Repair Cream

Amazon Paula's Choice Intensive Repair Cream $39 Amazon $39 Dermstore

Pros

Addresses major signs of aging

Skin-smoothing formula

Retinol-beginner-friendly

Cons

Some reviewers found that the pump bottle made it difficult to access all of the product

Menopause (and perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause) affects everyone who menstruates differently. But the hormone fluctuations that come with it often cause some major changes in your skin, Dr. Zubritsky says. As SELF has previously reported, when your estrogen levels decrease, your skin starts to lose collagen and ceramides—the lipids that provide structure to your skin’s outer layer and help maintain its moisture. As a result, your skin may look and feel rougher, thinner, drier, and less supple, Dr. Penzi says.

With all that in mind, Dr. Camp recommends looking for a moisturizing night cream with retinol, which will help fresh skin cells emerge faster and give your skin a more revitalized appearance. His top pick is the Intensive Repair Cream from Paula’s Choice because it has a low concentration of retinol that he feels is gentle enough for beginners.

Other notable ingredients Jojoba seed oil, skin-strengthening peptides | Fragrance-free Good for People preparing for or going through menopause, people easing into a retinol routine, dry skin

Best for Dry Skin: Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

Pros

Intensely hydrating

Gel consistency absorbs quickly

Under $40

Cons

Contains fragrances, which can be irritating for some

A top pick from Dr. Penzi, this thick, gel-like cream contains a cocktail of botanical extracts, including nettle leaf (which research shows may have firming effects), anti-inflammatory turmeric root, and ultra-soothing colloidal oatmeal. These apothecary-esque ingredients work in tandem with moisturizers like glycerin and jojoba oil to nourish the skin overnight, helping it look less dehydrated by the morning.

One thing to note is that, while some of this cream’s ingredients are considered soothing, it still contains fragrance that may cause an allergic reaction for some people—so if you’re curious but wary of irritation, do a patch test before putting this all over your face.

Other notable ingredients Marigold extract and rosemary leaf oil, which have antioxidant properties Good for Very dry or tired-looking skin

Best for Sensitive Skin: Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisturizing Cream

Pros

Calming formula

Rich formula helps smooth dry patches

Fragrance-free

Cons

May feel too heavy for some, according to Sephora reviewers

Stressed, sensitive skin can be really difficult to please, but Dr. Camp says Youth to the People’s Adaptogen Deep Moisturizing Cream is up to the task. It’s made with ingredients that can help calm reactive complexions. It also contains squalane, a deeply moisturizing (yet lightweight!) oil that can make fine lines less visible and further soothe cranky complexions without clogging your pores.

Sephora reviewers specifically noticed fewer scaly patches once they started using this cream: “I noticed a difference in my skin immediately after applying. My face now looks hydrated and I haven’t had a dry flake anywhere. Also, the redness on my cheeks has been reduced significantly,” one wrote.

Other notable ingredients Aloe, glycerin | Fragrance-free Good for Highly sensitive skin, redness, fine lines

Best Balm: Naturium Intense Overnight Sleeping Cream

Pros

Luxe, whipped consistency

Immediate soothing effects

Under $30

Cons

May feel too thick and occlusive for some

Takes some effort to absorb completely

Naturium’s balm-like Intense Overnight Sleeping Cream is SELF’s senior commerce writer’s holy grail bedtime moisturizer. “I’m trying to lock in as much moisture as I can before bed (my skin is incredibly dry and sensitive), so I need a thick product that hydrates on the spot and prevents water loss overnight,” she explains. “This creamy, dreamy mask gives me that instant gratification and those long-term effects in one tidy package.”