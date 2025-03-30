17 of the Best Face Washes for Men in 2022 (2025)

• convenient and inexpensive • dermatologist developed and tested • for all skin types • can be used on the face and body

Best for oily skin

aloe, salicylic acid Key features: oil-free, gluten-free, won’t clog pores

This oil-free, gluten-free face wash contains aloe. While aloe is typically known as a soothing, calming ingredient, it also contains some salicylic acid, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. That makes aloe vera especially useful for oily skin since it can help get rid of bacteria and unclog pores.

One drawback to this product is that it contains sodium laureth sulfate. It’s not harmful in small amounts, but it can cause irritation in some people.

Pros has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties

contains salicylic acid, which can help with acne

it’s oil-free and won’t clog pores Cons contains sodium laureth sulfate, which may cause irritation in some people

Best for acne-prone skin

charcoal powder, salicylic acid Key features: combats oily skin and blackheads

With salicylic acid to alleviate inflammation and reduce bacteria, this face wash is a good choice for those dealing with acne. It also contains oak charcoal, which may help draw out bacteria and other impurities from the pores and reduce acne.

A 2019 study found that a charcoal mask enhanced skin cleansing by enlarging pores temporarily for a deeper clean.

Some consumers report it has a strong scent.

Pros contains salicylic acid, which helps treat acne

contains charcoal which may help with acne and other skin conditions

budget-friendly Cons some users report it has a strong scent

Best clarifying face wash

geranium oil, gotu kola, aloe Key features: brightens skin, safe for all skin types

This is one of the pricier options on our list, but users say a little goes a long way. Plus, it’s full of acne-fighting ingredients like geranium oil and aloe. It’s also got gotu kola extract, which can help boost collagen production and fade scars.

Cruelty-free and made with organic ingredients, this face wash is also free of phthalates, a potentially harmful ingredient that the Environmental Working Group (EWG) says can cause hormone changes and decreased sperm count.

Pros can be used by all skin types

97.5 percent natural, 72 percent organic Cons some consumers describe the scent as “too perfumey”

Best budget-friendly option for sensitive skin

baobab oil, oat oil, omega-3 fatty acids Key features: fragrance-free, safe for sensitive skin

Fragrance-free and anti-inflammatory, this face wash is made with oat and baobab oils. If you have eczema, baobab and oat oils may be particularly useful for soothing dry, irritated, and even itchy skin. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids that can help moisturize and soothe skin.

All Bulldog products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Pros fragrance-free

safe for sensitive skin

contains ingredients known to soothe dry skin and eczema Cons some reviewers aren’t a fan of the thick consistency or lack of scent

Best splurge for sensitive skin

algae, aloe, lavender Key features: allergen- and dermatologist-tested, safe for sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin and want to splurge, this high-end cleanser works for every penny. It’s allergen- and dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, phthalates, gluten, triclosan, GMOs, and DEA. The combination of skin-loving ingredients like algae, aloe, and lavender nourish, soothe, and moisturize your skin while it cleanses.

Research suggests that algae has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits for skin.

It also doubles as a hydrating face mask.

Pros safe for sensitive skin

allergen and dermatologist tested

free of parabens, phthalates, gluten, triclosan, GMOs, and DEA Cons cost

Best for combating redness

coco glucoside, aloe Key features: fragrance-free, gentle, won’t clog pores

This fragrance-free Paula’s Choice face wash is made with coco glucoside, which is derived from coconut. It helps wash away dirt and oil without drying out your skin. The aloe soothes and reduces redness.

Consumers report excellent results on sensitive skin and very dry skin.

Pros gentle on sensitive skin

reduces redness

paraben-free

cruelty-free Cons several reviews mention defective packaging

Best for dry skin

provitamin B5, glycerin Key features: hydrates dry skin and locks in moisture

This face wash is made with two humectants: glycerin and provitamin B5. Humectants work by attracting water and bringing moisture back into the skin. An older study in 2013 confirmed that glycerin can help treat dry skin, and a 2016 study called glycerin the most effective humectant.

The ingredients list on this face wash includes menthol, which provides a cooling effect. While some people like this sensation, those with sensitive skin may find it irritating.

Pros budget-friendly

available in most stores Cons people with sensitive skin may find the tingling effect produced by the menthol irritating

Best for normal-to-dry skin

lauric acid, stearic acid, cetearyl alcohol Key features: moisturizes, good for normal-to-dry skin

This face wash includes lauric acid, a lipid naturally found in coconut oil, and a fatty alcohol called cetearyl alcohol, both of which can help moisturize the skin.

If you’re looking for an affordable daily face wash for normal-to-dry skin or seasonal dryness, this may be a good option.

It also contains stearic acid, which is a surfactant. Surfactants lower the surface tension of water, allowing it to blend with and wash away dirt and oils.

Many reviewers report this product has a mild, fresh scent.

It contains oils and fragrance and may not be the best choice if you have acne-prone skin.

Pros inexpensive

can be found in most stores Cons ingredients include oils and fragrance which may not be suitable for acne

Best cleanser and toner combo

sage leaf extract, glycerin Key features: fragrance-free, sulfate-free, oil-free, leaves skin shave-ready

Fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and oil-free, this cleanser uses glycerin to help moisturize dry skin. It also contains sage leaf extract. Studies show that scalerol, which is found in sage, may help fight signs of aging.

It also contains chamomile extract for a soothing effect and witch hazel, which is known as a natural skin toner.

This face wash also contains rosemary extract, which can cause irritation in people with sensitive skin or eczema.

Pros doubles as a cleanser and toner

doesn’t contain fragrance, oil, or sulfates Cons contains rosemary extract which may irritate sensitive skin or eczema

Best for normal skin

glycerin, peppermint oil Key features: safe for all skin types, gentle exfoliating action, cooling sensation

Great for all skin types, this face wash has a slightly gritty texture to remove dead skin cells. It uses glycerin to moisturize skin while peppermint and menthol extract provide a cooling sensation.

This is a pricier product that comes in a small, almost travel-sized tube. However, users say a little goes a long way.

Pros good for all skin types

a little product goes a long way Cons pricier than other brands

not everyone enjoys the tingly, cooling effect from the peppermint and menthol

Best drugstore face wash

vitamin E, panthenol Key features: hypoallergenic, safe for all skin types, designed for sensitive skin

Chances are you know someone who uses this cleanser. It’s a no-frills, hypoallergenic formula that’s designed for sensitive skin but can work for all skin types.

With vitamin E and panthenol, it’s easy on the skin while still being tough on dirt and oil. Plus, it’s inexpensive and easy to find in most stores. It’s also recommended by many dermatologists.

Some consumers report that the product leaves a bit of a slimy film on the skin.

Pros inexpensive

easy to find

one of the most highly reviewed face washes Cons some consumers report it leaves a film on the skin

Best natural face wash

hemp seed oil, hemp stem cells Key features: all-natural, effective for all skin types

This all-natural cleanser is made with hemp seed oil and hemp stem cells to provide vitamins and antioxidants. It also contains aloe vera to help soothe and soften skin.

Citrus extracts and mint leaf oil have a refreshing effect that leaves the skin feeling energized.

It’s rated well by the EWG, which rates products based on the safety of their ingredients.

It’s only available in a tiny tube, but users say a little amount goes a long way.

Pros all natural

effective for all skin types

a little bit of product goes a long way Cons only available in a small tube

Best overall to use with facial hair

pineapple enzymes, almond oil, jojoba oil Key features: acts and a beard wash and softener

This face wash works double-time as a cleanser for both your beard and your skin. Pineapple enzymes wash away dirt, while a blend of almond and jojoba oil tame and soften facial hair.

Based on user reviews — the majority of which are positive — people without beards also love how soft and clean it leaves the skin.

Lush practices ethical sourcing for their ingredients, uses recycled packaging, and doesn’t test on animals, so you can feel good about your purchase, too.

Pros cleanses skin and beard

softens facial hair

ethical sourcing and recycled packaging Cons most users love the scent, but a few found it overpowering

Best smelling

aloe, glycerin Key features: suitable for all skin types and beards of all sizes

Another all-in-one product, this wash from Every Man Jack cleanses and hydrates. It contains beneficial ingredients like aloe and glycerin that help soothe skin and soften beards of all lengths.

It’s available in different scents that, while subtle, get rave reviews.

It’s ethically made in the United States and uses mostly natural or plant-based ingredients.

Pros works as a facial and beard wash

suitable for all skin types and beards of any size

the scents get rave reviews Cons some reviewers don’t like the scent

Most energizing

caffeine, menthol, vitamin E Key features: for all skin types, paraben-free, alcohol-free

With ingredients like caffeine and menthol, it’s no wonder that this product is described as “invigorating”, “refreshing”, and “energizing.” These ingredients help perk up your skin while vitamin E provides moisture and antioxidant protection.

It’s paraben-free and alcohol-free.

This face wash produces a mild tingling sensation that some people may not enjoy.

Pros safe for all skin types

paraben-free and alcohol-free Cons the tingling sensation may feel irritating to people with sensitive skin

Best facial wipes for oily and acne-prone skin

convenient, won’t clog pores, made for oily and acne-prone skin Key ingredients: activated charcoal, salicylic acid, glycerin, aloe

These facial wipes are made for providing oily and acne-prone skin with a deep but gentle clean on the go.

Ingredients like activated charcoal and salicylic acne help remove dirt and bacteria from pores while aloe soothes the skin.

It contains no parabens, phthalates, harmful chemicals, or dyes.

Pros convenient; no need to rinse after use

designed for oily and acne-prone skin

paraben and phthalate-free Cons salicylic acid can cause irritation and dryness

Most gym bag-worthy

Price: $

convenient, dermatologist-developed and tested, non-comedogenic, safe for sensitive skin Key ingredients: glycerin, aloe

These wipes let you wash your face on the go and are good for all skin types, including sensitive skin. You can also use them on the rest of your body, making them worthy of a spot in your gym bag.

Glycerin and aloe moisturize and soothe the skin as you cleanse.

They have a 4.6 star rating on Amazon based on more than 26,000 reviews.

They’re developed and tested by dermatologists, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free, which makes them a good option even for acne-prone skin.