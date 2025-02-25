17 Ways to Organize Using Silverware Trays (2025)

Home › Organization By Karolina @ CraftsyHacks on Feb 13, 2025

Do you have old silverware trays gathering dust in an attic or garage? Here are 17 ways to organize using silverware trays that you’ve probably never thought of before

You may not want to use them for your cutlery, but with a little creativity, they make fabulous upcycled stylish, and practical organizers for jewelry, office supplies, makeup, art materials, batteries, and even baby supplies..

Source: sadieseasongoods.com

Let’s start by tackling the jewelry drawer that’s a jumble of chains, necklaces, earrings without partners, and random trinkets you forgot you owned.

Sarah from Sadie Seasongoods shows us how to upcycle a vintage silverware tray into a stunning Boho-style wall unit for all your jewelry. She used a lovely sea-green paint and jazzed it up with gold accents.

Welcome to stress-free accessorizing!

Source: @desireefletcherdds

Bathroom drawers can become horribly messy!

A repurposed silverware tray offers well-organized compartments to arrange and separate dental care items. If you’re short on a spare tray, this well-priced bamboo silverware tray will be perfect.

Source: hometalk.com

Staying in the bathroom, another drawer that easily turns into a chaotic mess is the one stuffed with hair accessories.

From scattered hair ties and bobby pins to forgotten scrunchies and clips, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.

A silverware tray brings order to the chaos, with separate compartments for each type of accessory. No more morning stress, just a well-organized routine.

Source: catchmyparty.com

Are you planning a cupcake party for the kids? Things can get messy!

This brilliant idea will keep all your toppings easily accessible for little ones to sprinkle on their cupcakes. I’m planning on using a stunning pink cutlery organizer like this for my little girl’s party!

Source: honeywerehome.com

Do you sometimes feel that batteries come in multiple sizes just to frustrate us? With all the power-hungry toys and devices in my home, it’s a nightmare.

So, this idea is a winner for me! Instead of letting your batteries roll around free in a messy drawer, corral the chaos with a silverware tray.

Sort them into sizes and you’ll instantly know what you have and what needs replenishing.

Source: @desmoinesneat

Babies definitely bring a lot of joy – and a fair share of essentials!

Get your routine streamlined with a silverware tray to hold all your baby supplies and place it close to where you make your bottles.

Are you looking for the perfect baby shower gift? This anti-colic Bottle-to-Sippy Gift Set will delight a Mom-to-be!

Source: @settled.home

Attention all hosts and hostesses! Create that elegant, thoughtfully arranged table in no time when all your entertaining essentials are perfectly curated and easily accessible.

A silverware tray is ideal for storing your fancy napkins, cocktail stirrers, coasters, wine charms, drink stirrers, bottle openers, salt and pepper shakers, tea lights or candles, straws, and salad utensils.

Source: @iorganize.co

In my house, anytime is tea time!

Here’s a fabulous budget-friendly idea for creating a charming tea station in a drawer. A wooden silverware tray like this is perfect for storing your collection of exotic herbal teas.

Don’t forget to add stirrers, sweeteners, lemon juice, honey, tea infusers, a small milk jug, a stylish timer like this for perfect brewing, and a few decorative mugs.

Source: @kelizabethmills

My fam definitely has a pen addiction! We have pens, markers, crayons, gel pens, highlighters, sharpies, colored pencils, felt-tip pens, calligraphy pens, and even some quirky novelty pens.

A silverware tray comes to the rescue to gather all our writing essentials into one central spot. Genius!

Source: @coopcrafts

Whether your go-to craft is sewing, knitting, crochet, mosaic, decoupage, scrapbooking, or jewelry making, the supplies tend to pile up fast.

A repurposed silverware tray is the perfect organizer for craft supplies and tools. Once you have categorized and arranged everything and you know exactly what you have, you can… well… rush out and buy some more!

Source: @d.clutterwithlaura

Take a hint from this innovative homemaker. Silverware trays make great organizers for your ziplock bags, straws, crockpot liners, chip clips, and more.

Add removable food labels like these to take your organizing skills to the next level.

Source: @brandondeankahla

Are you planning a garage sale, a stall to sell cookies at a neighborhood fete, or organizing a raffle?

You need a safe, well-organized container to store the money! Don’t spend a fortune on a money box, a silverware tray is perfect, offering multiple slots for both coins and notes.

Source: @kouboodecor

If you’re a coffee lover, you need a coffee station on your kitchen counter. No more scrambling around for mugs, spoons, and coffee pods before you’ve woken up!

I LUV how this innovative homeowner uses a woven seagrass silverware tray like this to bring a warm, cozy cottage feel to her kitchen, perfectly complementing the rustic charm of the counter.

Source: @1snugthejoiner

Tackling small DIY projects outdoors doesn’t have to be a hassle of hauling tools back and forth.

With a little planning, an upcycled silverware tray makes a great portable, organized storage solution for your small tools and other essentials. No more running inside for a missing screwdriver or nail!

Source: @primarystarseducation

Homeschooling or helping kids with homework takes careful planning!

You must be organized and have all your resources at your fingertips so you can focus on the learning experience and not on the frantic search-for-items experience!

Silverware trays are ideal for organizing education resources. I’m lovin’ this blue silverware tray for the boys.

Source: popcosmo.com

Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best when you open your makeup drawer (well, I do)!

Think outside the box – a silverware tray doesn’t have to be in the kitchen – in fact, it’s a really great organizer for makeup.

A budget-friendly wire silverware tray like this easily slips into a drawer, offering a chic and practical way to organize your makeup into a stylish home salon.

Source: picklebums.com

When you think of sensory play, does your mind say – loads of mess and loads of money?

Kate from Picklebums has a brilliant solution! An old silverware tray is perfect for creating a sensory play area.

She filled hers with sand, gum nuts, chicken feed, grass, shredded paper, and plastic gems.

Kids will have a blast outdoors while you relax and enjoy the sun!