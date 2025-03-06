18 Best Self-Tanners for the Perfect Bronzy Glow (2025)

obsessive tester
By Hanna Flanagan, a Cut Shop editor who covers all the best fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products that are actually worth your money. Before joining the Cut, she wrote for Cosmopolitan and People.
Additional Reporting By: Shanna Shipin and Lauren Adhav
As someone with fair skin who also happens to be extremely scared of the sun, I rely on self-tanners to give me a bronzy glow. I’m practically a self-tanner aficionado at this point. From drugstore staples and tanning foams to gradual-tanning lotions and tan-boosting facial serums, I’ve tried them all over the years. Now, I’m here to share my all-time favorites for every budget, formula preference, and skin tone.
So, you’re looking for the best self tanners?
The Best Overall Self-Tanner
$23
now 12% off
$23
Shades: Light/medium, dark, and ultradark | Formula: Foam | Star ingredients: Aloe vera and coconut | Best for: Canceling out orange tones
This Bondi Sands foam has never let me down. While most self-tanners promise to have a natural-looking olive undertone that won’t look orange, this is one of the few products that actually lives up to that claim. It’s also very forgiving, so you won’t end up with a streaky tan (even if your application skills aren’t the best). The lightweight aloe vera- and coconut-infused formula dries quickly, but when I’ve had to apply it in a rush and run out the door, any product that transfers to my clothes washes right out. Plus, a little goes a long way, so you’ll get your money’s worth with this 6.7-ounce bottle.
The Best Self-Tanner for “Color Correcting”
Shades: Light, medium, and dark | Formula: Water-to-foam | Star ingredients: Avocado oil, chia seeds, and grapefruit oil | Best for: Color correcting
Reviewers and fans of Isle of Paradise’s mousse like to compare it to St. Tropez for its natural color. It’s available in three color-correcting shades: peach for a light glow on fair skin, green for a medium tan that counteracts redness, and violet for dark bronze sans sallow tones. If you’re weary of color correcting, even the green results in a bronzy, natural tan that lasts for several days, albeit fading a bit unevenly. The only major issue: The cucumber-eucalyptus scent won’t remind you of DHA, but it’s strong, almost like a Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning product you’d use in the kitchen.
The Best Multipurpose Self-Tanner
Shades: Light, medium, dark, and extra dark | Formula: Mist | Star ingredients: Pink grapefruit, goji berry, juniper, and vitamin C | Best for: A subtle tan
This tanning mist is safe to spritz on your face without worrying about breakouts, blotching, or unevenness. It doesn’t deliver the darkest tan, but if you’re looking for a subtle, easy-to-apply color, this is it.
The Best Self-Tanner for a Medium Tan
Shades: One | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Vitamin E and jojoba oil | Best for: Nighttime application (because the color won’t transfer to your sheets!)
This Ulta-exclusive is Evans’s favorite from St. Tropez. It’s a berry mousse that truly smells good enough to eat (please don’t) and “achieves a perfect medium, classic glow,” says Evans, who notes it’s a lot like the brand’s Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse but smells like heaven. And she adds it looks great on all skin tones and skin types —and stays strong for ten days with an even fade.
The Best Fast-Drying Self-Tanner
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
$46
$46
Shades: One | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: 100 percent natural DHAs | Best for: Quick results
This mousse is best for when you want to look really tan all over your body, and the mist design makes it easier to reach back areas, which are difficult with a lotion. After misting and blending it with a mitt, you wait one-to-three hours before rinsing it off for a light, medium, or dark tan, respectively. It dries instantaneously, so feeling sticky is never a concern. Eight hours after you apply and rinse, the results are tanned skin without a single streak — like your own skin, only healthier. It’s also one of the best-smelling self-tanners on the market. The company called upon the fragrance noses at Givaudan to create a powdery floral aroma that doesn’t make you want to hold your breath until it’s time to shower.
. More Tried-and-True Options
The Best Self-Tanner for People Who Hate Self-Tanners
Photo: Sugared & Bronzed
Shades: 1 | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Vitamin E, botanical extracts, hydrating oils | Best for: Flexible wear time
Developed by Sugared + Bronzed, an airbrush-tanning and hair-removal studio with several locations across the country, this mousse features a blend of hydrating oils and replenishing botanical extracts as well as nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and all-natural emollients. It’s also infused with Sugared + Bronzed signature FlexExpress, a fast-acting solution that gives you the flexibility to rinse off the tan after a few hours or wear it throughout the day, depending on your schedule. So if you hate the mess and inconvenience of traditional self-tanners, you’ll definitely want to give this unique formula a try.
The Best-Smelling Self-Tanner
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
$34
now 10% off
$34
Shades: Medium, dark, and ultradark | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Natural antioxidants, mango, fig, and cocoa | Best for: Fair skin tones
There are many things reviewers love about this tanning mousse, but at the top of the list is the scent — a first for self-tanner. Along with its tropical smell are fruity ingredients like mandarin and coconut oils to nourish skin. You can grab the whole kit on Amazon, which includes a velvet applicator mitt and kabuki brush to apply the mousse evenly. Leave on for two hours or overnight for a deeper, transfer-free tan. In addition to the delicious aroma, reviewers (close to 6,000 of them) rave about the natural-looking color.
The Best Face Self-Tanner
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops
$28
now 5% off
$28
Shades: Light, medium, and dark | Formula: Liquid drops | Star ingredients: DHAs, vitamin C, and avocado | Best for: A natural glow
This is one of those game-changing products you’ll want to repurchase over and over again. My base routine feels incomplete without it! It’s formulated with DHAs to help even out the skin tone and create a natural-looking tan, plus avocado to help hydrate and vitamin C to help brighten. I just add a few drops to my daytime moisturizer, so application is a breeze.
The Best Self-Tanner for Deep Skin Tones
$9
now 15% off
$9
Shades: Fake It ’Til You Make It, Love at First Tan, Tanned AF, Too Tan to Give a Damn, and I Want the Darkest Tan Possible | Formula: Foam | Star ingredients: 100 percent natural DHAs | Best for: Deep skin tones
This tanning mousse comes in five shades that will even suit darker skin tones. Tanned AF, one of the top reviewed shades, promises bronzy skin in just an hour and a deeper color after eight hours (proving the shade lives up to its name). This is also the rare body tanner you can use on your face.
The One With the Best Ingredients
Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse
From $51
From $51
Shades: Medium-dark | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Australian macadamia oil, jojoba seed oil, vitamin B5, vitamin E, and squalane | Best for: Dry skin types
This mousse is available in a buildable, medium-dark shade that can suit a variety of skin tones. It’s infused with hydrating Australian macadamia oil and jojoba-seed oil, as well as vitamin B5 to renew surface cells, vitamin E to support collagen production, and squalane to help strengthen the skin barrier. I find the formula to be a bit sticky, but it’s easy to apply and dries quickly, so I still use it often.
The Best Moisturizing Self-Tanner
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel
$43
now 4% off
$43
Shades: One | Formula: Gel | Star ingredients: 100 percent naturally sourced plant sugars and hydrating glycerin | Best for: A long-lasting tan
Self-tanner junkies who have tried them all rave about Clarins’s gel for its natural, long-lasting, streak-free color. Rather than rely solely on DHA, this formula contains another ingredient, called erythrulose. Whereas DHA darkens skin within hours, the latter develops two-to-three days later, helping to prolong a fake tan. The best thing about this gel is that it feels extremely hydrating while you apply it, not sticky like some lotions. And it gets bonus points for being one of the few you can use on your face, too.
The Best Long-Lasting Self-Tanner
Shades: Medium, dark, and ultradark | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredient: Aloe vera | Best for: A dark, olive-toned color
Reviewers — over 3,000 of them — love this self-tanner for its natural color and bearable scent. The nonsticky, non-orange mousse works in two hours, as promised, giving skin a relatively quick bronzy glow that lasts up to 10 days. For best results, reviewers note that skin prep is key (exfoliating and moisturizing), and a mitt for application is a must for non-streaky color.
The Best Self-Tanner If You’re in a Hurry
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad for Body
$37
now 5% off
$37
Shades: One | Formula: Pads | Star Ingredients: Vitamin D and Alpha Beta | Best for: Mature skin
New York dermatologist Dennis Gross’s wipes are equally travel friendly but specifically designed for use on the body (the brand makes separate ones for the face). They offer exfoliation with the help of lactic acid and willow-bark extract and deliver a believable bronzy color that looks natural on even the palest limbs, like mine. Apply the wipes in a circular motion, and the color begins to develop in an hour. The wipes have other beneficial claims, too, like firming the skin and slowing hair growth. There’s a slight DHA smell to them, but that disappears after the first shower.
The Best Mess-Free Self-Tanner
Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mist
$46
now 5% off
$46
Shades: One | Formula: Mist | Star ingredients: Organic aloe, organic argan oil, and vitamin E | Best for: Dry skin
Coola’s self-tanner checks all the boxes: zero mess, no strong odor, no streaks, and noticeable and natural color after just one use. The oil formula is very dry and extremely lightweight, so it absorbs quickly without leaving a slick coating. Unlike St. Tropez’s continuous mist, this one sprays out in little bursts and requires blending in circular motions with a mitt. It’s best for a short-lived glow, as it lasts only up to three days, but considering the simple application process, reapplication isn’t a deal-breaker.
The Best Shimmery Self-Tanner
Tan-Luxe the Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter
$27
now 28% off
$27
Shades: One | Formula: Body butter | Star ingredients: Vitamin E, raspberry-seed oil, cocoa butter, and oat oil | Best for: A night out
If you’re looking for a self-tanner with benefits, this lotion has a buttery texture courtesy of a blend of raspberry-seed oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E. As for the illuminating finish — a slight shimmery effect that you can see in natural light — users either love it or hate it. The results are a subtle shimmer and glow and very hydrated skin after just one use.
The Best Self-Tanner for Improving Skin Tone and Texture
From $33
Shades: One | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin E, vitamin C, niacinamide, and peptides | Best for: People with warm undertones
Kristyn Pradas was the pro responsible for giving Victoria’s Secret models their bronzed bodies for the brand’s annual runway show (RIP). The color develops in one hour for a light radiance and can be left on for up to four hours to achieve a dark tan. It contains caffeine to tighten skin, along with aloe and oils for a glistening boost. Despite being used for the Angels, it doesn’t make you overly dark. You may not feel like a V.S. model, unfortunately, but your skin will be a nice glow-y bronze.
The Best Affordable Self-Tanner
Hawaiian Tropic Sunless Gradual Tanning Milk
$10
now 33% off
$10
Shades: One | Formula: Lotion | Star ingredients: Aloe and vitamin E | Best for: A gradual tan
If you want a subtle glow without the possibility of turning orange, gradual tanners might be best to start with. Reviewers like how quickly this one from Hawaiian Tropic works and how it delivers the coveted glow without the weird self-tanner scent.
The Best Self-Tanner That Comes With a Mitt
Shades: One | Formula: Gel | Star ingredients: Maracuja, sunflower-seed oil, citric acid, aloe, and squalane | Best for: Mess-free application
Sometimes the most disastrous thing about an at-home tan isn’t even the streaking. It’s the hot-mess express that’s left all over your hands and in between your fingers. For those of us who don’t like blotchiness, buying a self-tanner with an accoutrement (like a brush or this mitt) can help you get a truly even situation with less cleanup.
. FAQs
Are self-tanners safe to use?
Are self-tanners safe to use?
Like chemical sunscreens, self-tanners have raised a few eyebrows —and there’s one ingredient in particular that some people are on the fence about. “Topical tanning products contain dihydroxyacetone (DHA),” says New York City–based board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., F.A.A.D. She notes, referencing this research on the subject, that DHA is thought to be safe for topical use but should not contact mucous membranes (as in, around the eyes or lips).
Jeremy Fenton, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City and Long Beach, echoes this sentiment and adds: “Because the DHA primarily interacts with the cells on the top (which are dead and not the cells and tissue deeper), it is debated as to whether or not we need to be worried about this with a topical application.” If you want to be extra-cautious, Fenton says that the safest self-tanning products are actually bronzers since they simply impart color while you’re wearing them and don’t change your skin.
What’s the best way to prep for self-tanner?
What’s the best way to prep for self-tanner?
This is a product with a learning curve when it comes to application. Here are some expert tips to help you fake it till you fake it better: “Skin prep is key!” says Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise. He says to exfoliate the skin 24 hours prior to applying self-tanner. (“Paying special attention to dry areas such as hands, elbows, knees, and feet.”) Von Hep notes that any other kind of grooming — like shaving, waxing, facial treatments, manicures, or pedicures —should also be done 24 hours in advance.
What’s the best way to achieve a streak-free self tan?
What’s the best way to achieve a streak-free self tan?
“Always remember to apply your self-tan in sweeping motions over the body — never circular!” says Von Hep. Sophie Evans, St. Tropez Skin Finishing Expert agrees to never massage it in unless it’s a streaky mess that you’re after. She also adds that self-tanner should be applied “liberally, with a flat hand and light strokes.” A tell-tale sign that you don’t have enough? “If you have to pull at the skin, you need to use more product.”
What’s the best tool to use to apply self tan?
What’s the best tool to use to apply self tan?
Von Hep’s favorite trick of all is to use a blending brush (he likes the one from Isle of Paradise, naturally) to diffuse any harsh tan lines at your wrists, ankles, or hairline. “If you don’t own a blending brush, you can hang a towel onto the back of your door and rub your wrists together!”
How do you prevent your tan from fading?
How do you prevent your tan from fading?
After-care is crucial if you want to prevent your tan from fading, and Von Hep dutifully reminds us to stay hydrated: “Drink that water. Happy, hydrated skin won’t shed and will hold on to the color for longer.” Evans adds that moisturizing the skin daily, avoiding heavy oils (which are excellent at lifting the self-tanner off), and being generally gentler with the skin will extend a tan.
Traditionally, the self-tanner process is time-consuming (waiting hours to shower), takes commitment (weekly maintenance), requires patience (splotches, bad odors, and a general mess are far too common), and runs the risk of turning you orange. But the 18 best self-tanners, below, promise to develop fast, smell better, and keep your towels, sheets, and bathroom clean — while giving you a realisticfauxtan.
Our Experts
- Hanna Flanagan, shopping editor at the Cut, former associate shopping editor at Cosmopolitan
- Jeremy Fenton, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City and Long Beach
- Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise
- Hadley King, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City
- Sophie Evans, St. Tropez Skin Finishing expert
