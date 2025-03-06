18 Best Self-Tanners for the Perfect Bronzy Glow (2025)

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut

As someone with fair skin who also happens to be extremely scared of the sun, I rely on self-tanners to give me a bronzy glow. I’m practically a self-tanner aficionado at this point. From drugstore staples and tanning foams to gradual-tanning lotions and tan-boosting facial serums, I’ve tried them all over the years. Now, I’m here to share my all-time favorites for every budget, formula preference, and skin tone.

So, you’re looking for the best self tanners?

The Best Overall Self-Tanner

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam $23 $26 now 12% off $23 Shades: Light/medium, dark, and ultradark | Formula: Foam | Star ingredients: Aloe vera and coconut | Best for: Canceling out orange tones This Bondi Sands foam has never let me down. While most self-tanners promise to have a natural-looking olive undertone that won’t look orange, this is one of the few products that actually lives up to that claim. It’s also very forgiving, so you won’t end up with a streaky tan (even if your application skills aren’t the best). The lightweight aloe vera- and coconut-infused formula dries quickly, but when I’ve had to apply it in a rush and run out the door, any product that transfers to my clothes washes right out. Plus, a little goes a long way, so you’ll get your money’s worth with this 6.7-ounce bottle. $23 at Amazon Buy $26 at Ulta Beauty Buy

The Best Self-Tanner for “Color Correcting”

Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse $32 $32 Shades: Light, medium, and dark | Formula: Water-to-foam | Star ingredients: Avocado oil, chia seeds, and grapefruit oil | Best for: Color correcting Reviewers and fans of Isle of Paradise’s mousse like to compare it to St. Tropez for its natural color. It’s available in three color-correcting shades: peach for a light glow on fair skin, green for a medium tan that counteracts redness, and violet for dark bronze sans sallow tones. If you’re weary of color correcting, even the green results in a bronzy, natural tan that lasts for several days, albeit fading a bit unevenly. The only major issue: The cucumber-eucalyptus scent won’t remind you of DHA, but it’s strong, almost like a Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning product you’d use in the kitchen. $32 at Sephora Buy

The Best Multipurpose Self-Tanner

Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Water $20 $20 Shades: Light, medium, dark, and extra dark | Formula: Mist | Star ingredients: Pink grapefruit, goji berry, juniper, and vitamin C | Best for: A subtle tan This tanning mist is safe to spritz on your face without worrying about breakouts, blotching, or unevenness. It doesn’t deliver the darkest tan, but if you’re looking for a subtle, easy-to-apply color, this is it. $20 at Ulta Beauty Buy

The Best Self-Tanner for a Medium Tan

St. Tropez Self Tan Berry Sorbet Mousse $18 $18 Shades: One | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Vitamin E and jojoba oil | Best for: Nighttime application (because the color won’t transfer to your sheets!) This Ulta-exclusive is Evans’s favorite from St. Tropez. It’s a berry mousse that truly smells good enough to eat (please don’t) and “achieves a perfect medium, classic glow,” says Evans, who notes it’s a lot like the brand’s Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse but smells like heaven. And she adds it looks great on all skin tones and skin types —and stays strong for ten days with an even fade. $18 at Ulta Beauty Buy

The Best Fast-Drying Self-Tanner

The Best Self-Tanner for People Who Hate Self-Tanners

Sugared & Bronzed Sunless Tanning Mousse $40 $40 Photo: Sugared & Bronzed Shades: 1 | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Vitamin E, botanical extracts, hydrating oils | Best for: Flexible wear time Developed by Sugared + Bronzed, an airbrush-tanning and hair-removal studio with several locations across the country, this mousse features a blend of hydrating oils and replenishing botanical extracts as well as nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and all-natural emollients. It’s also infused with Sugared + Bronzed signature FlexExpress, a fast-acting solution that gives you the flexibility to rinse off the tan after a few hours or wear it throughout the day, depending on your schedule. So if you hate the mess and inconvenience of traditional self-tanners, you’ll definitely want to give this unique formula a try. $40 at Sugared + Bronzed Buy

The Best-Smelling Self-Tanner

The Best Face Self-Tanner

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops $28 $29 now 5% off $28 Shades: Light, medium, and dark | Formula: Liquid drops | Star ingredients: DHAs, vitamin C, and avocado | Best for: A natural glow This is one of those game-changing products you’ll want to repurchase over and over again. My base routine feels incomplete without it! It’s formulated with DHAs to help even out the skin tone and create a natural-looking tan, plus avocado to help hydrate and vitamin C to help brighten. I just add a few drops to my daytime moisturizer, so application is a breeze. $28 at Amazon Buy $29 at Sephora Buy

The Best Self-Tanner for Deep Skin Tones

b.tan Self Tanner Mousse $9 $10 now 15% off $9 Shades: Fake It ’Til You Make It, Love at First Tan, Tanned AF, Too Tan to Give a Damn, and I Want the Darkest Tan Possible | Formula: Foam | Star ingredients: 100 percent natural DHAs | Best for: Deep skin tones This tanning mousse comes in five shades that will even suit darker skin tones. Tanned AF, one of the top reviewed shades, promises bronzy skin in just an hour and a deeper color after eight hours (proving the shade lives up to its name). This is also the rare body tanner you can use on your face. $9 at Amazon Buy $10 at Walmart Buy

The One With the Best Ingredients

Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse From $51 From $51 Shades: Medium-dark | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Australian macadamia oil, jojoba seed oil, vitamin B5, vitamin E, and squalane | Best for: Dry skin types This mousse is available in a buildable, medium-dark shade that can suit a variety of skin tones. It’s infused with hydrating Australian macadamia oil and jojoba-seed oil, as well as vitamin B5 to renew surface cells, vitamin E to support collagen production, and squalane to help strengthen the skin barrier. I find the formula to be a bit sticky, but it’s easy to apply and dries quickly, so I still use it often. See Also Self Tanner vs Bronzer - Luxe Luminous From $51 at Nordstrom Buy $51 at Dolce Glow Buy

The Best Moisturizing Self-Tanner

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel $43 $45 now 4% off $43 Shades: One | Formula: Gel | Star ingredients: 100 percent naturally sourced plant sugars and hydrating glycerin | Best for: A long-lasting tan Self-tanner junkies who have tried them all rave about Clarins’s gel for its natural, long-lasting, streak-free color. Rather than rely solely on DHA, this formula contains another ingredient, called erythrulose. Whereas DHA darkens skin within hours, the latter develops two-to-three days later, helping to prolong a fake tan. The best thing about this gel is that it feels extremely hydrating while you apply it, not sticky like some lotions. And it gets bonus points for being one of the few you can use on your face, too. $43 at Amazon Buy $45 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Long-Lasting Self-Tanner

Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse $36 $36 Shades: Medium, dark, and ultradark | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredient: Aloe vera | Best for: A dark, olive-toned color Reviewers — over 3,000 of them — love this self-tanner for its natural color and bearable scent. The nonsticky, non-orange mousse works in two hours, as promised, giving skin a relatively quick bronzy glow that lasts up to 10 days. For best results, reviewers note that skin prep is key (exfoliating and moisturizing), and a mitt for application is a must for non-streaky color. $36 at Amazon Buy $40 at Ulta Beauty Buy

The Best Self-Tanner If You’re in a Hurry

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad for Body $37 $39 now 5% off $37 Shades: One | Formula: Pads | Star Ingredients: Vitamin D and Alpha Beta | Best for: Mature skin New York dermatologist Dennis Gross’s wipes are equally travel friendly but specifically designed for use on the body (the brand makes separate ones for the face). They offer exfoliation with the help of lactic acid and willow-bark extract and deliver a believable bronzy color that looks natural on even the palest limbs, like mine. Apply the wipes in a circular motion, and the color begins to develop in an hour. The wipes have other beneficial claims, too, like firming the skin and slowing hair growth. There’s a slight DHA smell to them, but that disappears after the first shower. $37 at Amazon Buy

The Best Mess-Free Self-Tanner

Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mist $46 $48 now 5% off $46 Shades: One | Formula: Mist | Star ingredients: Organic aloe, organic argan oil, and vitamin E | Best for: Dry skin Coola’s self-tanner checks all the boxes: zero mess, no strong odor, no streaks, and noticeable and natural color after just one use. The oil formula is very dry and extremely lightweight, so it absorbs quickly without leaving a slick coating. Unlike St. Tropez’s continuous mist, this one sprays out in little bursts and requires blending in circular motions with a mitt. It’s best for a short-lived glow, as it lasts only up to three days, but considering the simple application process, reapplication isn’t a deal-breaker. $46 at Amazon Buy $48 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Shimmery Self-Tanner

Tan-Luxe the Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter $27 $38 now 28% off $27 Shades: One | Formula: Body butter | Star ingredients: Vitamin E, raspberry-seed oil, cocoa butter, and oat oil | Best for: A night out If you’re looking for a self-tanner with benefits, this lotion has a buttery texture courtesy of a blend of raspberry-seed oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E. As for the illuminating finish — a slight shimmery effect that you can see in natural light — users either love it or hate it. The results are a subtle shimmer and glow and very hydrated skin after just one use. $27 at Amazon Buy $30 at Sephora Buy

The Best Self-Tanner for Improving Skin Tone and Texture

Pradas Glow Sol Solution Sunless Tanning Mousse From $33 From $33 Shades: One | Formula: Mousse | Star ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin E, vitamin C, niacinamide, and peptides | Best for: People with warm undertones Kristyn Pradas was the pro responsible for giving Victoria’s Secret models their bronzed bodies for the brand’s annual runway show (RIP). The color develops in one hour for a light radiance and can be left on for up to four hours to achieve a dark tan. It contains caffeine to tighten skin, along with aloe and oils for a glistening boost. Despite being used for the Angels, it doesn’t make you overly dark. You may not feel like a V.S. model, unfortunately, but your skin will be a nice glow-y bronze. From $33 at Pradas Glow Buy

The Best Affordable Self-Tanner

Hawaiian Tropic Sunless Gradual Tanning Milk $10 $15 now 33% off $10 Shades: One | Formula: Lotion | Star ingredients: Aloe and vitamin E | Best for: A gradual tan If you want a subtle glow without the possibility of turning orange, gradual tanners might be best to start with. Reviewers like how quickly this one from Hawaiian Tropic works and how it delivers the coveted glow without the weird self-tanner scent. $10 at Amazon Buy

The Best Self-Tanner That Comes With a Mitt

Tarte Brazilliance PLUS + Self-Tanner with Mitt $39 $39 Shades: One | Formula: Gel | Star ingredients: Maracuja, sunflower-seed oil, citric acid, aloe, and squalane | Best for: Mess-free application Sometimes the most disastrous thing about an at-home tan isn’t even the streaking. It’s the hot-mess express that’s left all over your hands and in between your fingers. For those of us who don’t like blotchiness, buying a self-tanner with an accoutrement (like a brush or this mitt) can help you get a truly even situation with less cleanup. $39 at Ulta Beauty Buy

Are self-tanners safe to use? Like chemical sunscreens, self-tanners have raised a few eyebrows —and there’s one ingredient in particular that some people are on the fence about. “Topical tanning products contain dihydroxyacetone (DHA),” says New York City–based board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., F.A.A.D. She notes, referencing this research on the subject, that DHA is thought to be safe for topical use but should not contact mucous membranes (as in, around the eyes or lips). Jeremy Fenton, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City and Long Beach, echoes this sentiment and adds: “Because the DHA primarily interacts with the cells on the top (which are dead and not the cells and tissue deeper), it is debated as to whether or not we need to be worried about this with a topical application.” If you want to be extra-cautious, Fenton says that the safest self-tanning products are actually bronzers since they simply impart color while you’re wearing them and don’t change your skin.

What’s the best way to prep for self-tanner? This is a product with a learning curve when it comes to application. Here are some expert tips to help you fake it till you fake it better: “Skin prep is key!” says Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise. He says to exfoliate the skin 24 hours prior to applying self-tanner. (“Paying special attention to dry areas such as hands, elbows, knees, and feet.”) Von Hep notes that any other kind of grooming — like shaving, waxing, facial treatments, manicures, or pedicures —should also be done 24 hours in advance.

What’s the best way to achieve a streak-free self tan? “Always remember to apply your self-tan in sweeping motions over the body — never circular!” says Von Hep. Sophie Evans, St. Tropez Skin Finishing Expert agrees to never massage it in unless it’s a streaky mess that you’re after. She also adds that self-tanner should be applied “liberally, with a flat hand and light strokes.” A tell-tale sign that you don’t have enough? “If you have to pull at the skin, you need to use more product.”

What’s the best tool to use to apply self tan? Von Hep’s favorite trick of all is to use a blending brush (he likes the one from Isle of Paradise, naturally) to diffuse any harsh tan lines at your wrists, ankles, or hairline. “If you don’t own a blending brush, you can hang a towel onto the back of your door and rub your wrists together!”

How do you prevent your tan from fading? After-care is crucial if you want to prevent your tan from fading, and Von Hep dutifully reminds us to stay hydrated: “Drink that water. Happy, hydrated skin won’t shed and will hold on to the color for longer.” Evans adds that moisturizing the skin daily, avoiding heavy oils (which are excellent at lifting the self-tanner off), and being generally gentler with the skin will extend a tan. Traditionally, the self-tanner process is time-consuming (waiting hours to shower), takes commitment (weekly maintenance), requires patience (splotches, bad odors, and a general mess are far too common), and runs the risk of turning you orange. But the 18 best self-tanners, below, promise to develop fast, smell better, and keep your towels, sheets, and bathroom clean — while giving you a realisticfauxtan.