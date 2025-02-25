18 Eyeshadow Brushes That Have The Best Reviews - Beauty Bay Edited (2025)

By Ashleigh Bamber | 14th June 2023
We all know our best eyeshadow looks rely on more than just high-quality eyeshadows. From the eyeshadow base you apply beforehand to the type of brushes you use and the way you clean them, there are so many factors that come into play when creating a look that’ll last and look great.
In our opinion, application is one of the most important elements in guaranteeing your eyeshadow looks are the best they can possibly be. No matter what look you’re going for, whether it’s a defined cut crease or a natural-looking finish, finding and using easy-to-use, high-quality eyeshadow brushes is the biggest factor in ensuring your shadows are applied and blended to their full potential.
With so many options out there, from single brushes to professional-standard sets, it’s difficult to know which ones are worthwhile and right for you, and that’s where we come in to save the day.
Scroll to discover the best eyeshadow brushes, as reviewed by your fellow beauty obsessives, the ones you can really trust…
1. By BEAUTY BAY Rose Gold Glam Shade Out Small Shading Brush
“REALLY GOOD”
Good for carving eyebrows and cutting a crease! Really nice, firm brush that’s also soft!
Roxanne
“AMAZING”
It’s suuuuuper soft. And beautiful. I love the rose gold and black combination.
honeyy
2. MAC Cosmetics 263 Small Angle Brush
“WORTH THE BUY”
I have been using this brush for YEARS for the perfect wing with cream eye liner. My current brush has lasted over five years through hundreds of washes and every day use. It’s all about the brush.
Veronica
“PERFECTION”
Best angle brush I have ever used!! This brush is perfect for eyeliners or for cream brow products. It’s so precise. Thin lines aren’t a problem for this brush. I need to buy more of this brush so I don’t have to constantly clean the one I have. I don’t have anything negative to say about this brush. Buy it, you won’t regret it.
Pinky
3. Made By Mitchell ME5 Eye Brush – The Cut Creaser
“LOVE IT”
Perfect for cutting the crease!
Alice
“AFTER GETTING USED TO IT ….”
Took a couple of tried to get used to. Brought it thinking it would be “stiffer” then it is, but after a few uses I can see why! Cuts the crease amazingly, and then blends the remaining product into your lid without overloading it!
Jonathon Jake
4. Sigma Beauty E38 Diffused Crease Brush
“BEST TRANSITION BRUSH FOR HOODED EYES”
I always struggle at finding the right brush for blending out my transition shade as I not only have small but also hooded eyes. This one is the only brush I found which is the right size and fluffiness for me. It can also be used for blending shadows in the crease area.
Malaya
“THE BEST”
Always really pleased with Sigma brushes which is why I never stray from the brand. Well made, sturdy and I’ve never experienced any shedding issues with my set at all. Incredible payoff and blendability, ecstatic!
Daniel
5. MAC Cosmetics 210 Precise Eye Liner Brush
“HOLY GRAIL LINER BRUSH”
I have been searching for a good eyeliner brush for YEARS…This one is it! The density/length of the bristles allow you to really control how thick you want your liner to look, while still applying it smoothly. The shape is also perfect for creating a sharp wing! Love this so much and will be adding more to my kit.
Lauren
“ESSENTIAL”
This brush is part of my makeup essentials, to the point that when I lost it I immediately purchased a new one because I could not imagine doing my makeup without it. Everything you’ve heard is true–it is that good. The 210 is perfect both for someone new to eyeliner and for someone who is an old pro. This is one of the few products I rave about and feel comfortable recommending wholeheartedly.
Kris
6. BH Cosmetics Tapered Crease Brush
“I REALLY LIKE IT”
Economical, full and functional. Really nice brush!
Talita
“SOO GOOD”
I am satisfied. Very soft and practical brush to use Good value for money I really like
Talita
7. By BEAUTY BAY Ultra Fine Lip And Eye Brush BB209
“GREAT BRUSH FOR EYELINER/ SMOKY UNDEREYE”
Sooo soft and amazing quality. Perfect for smokey waterline looks or concealing brows. You can probably use it to apply lipstick aswell.
ellie
“A JACK OF ALL TRADES!”
Absolutely in love with this brush and cannot believe the quality it gives out considering the price – it is such a bargain! Definitely one for everyone’s makeup kit. Not only is it brilliant for gel liner but also works brilliantl as a carving brush to creat a seemless cut crease on the lid or to carve out these brows! I have two of these – I’m a starting out MUA and consider it one of my makeup kit must haves.
ktsha
8. LH Cosmetics All Over Brush 306
“A BRUSH YOU WILL USE EVERYDAY”
Very soft brush. I use it for highlighting and as a big eyeshadow blender. Highly recommend.
Joanna
“NO WONDER IT’S CALLED AN ALL OVER BRUSH.”
I saw someone on YouTube using this brush and I thought that’s just what I’m looking for. A brush that can be used for highlighting or for applying setting powder under my eyes. The hairs are super soft and the whole brush is a good length and excellent quality. Very pleased, and will have a look at more brushes in this range.
Lorelai51
9. Sigma Beauty E25 Blending Brush
“THE BEST BLENDING BRUSH I HAVE USED.”
After years of using cheap and poor quality makeup brushes, I was pleasantly surprised when I tried this brush out for the first time. The quality is amazing and the way it blends my shadow is unlike any other brush I have used. It is so easy to use and blends like a dream. The hairs don’t shed (which is a big bonus!) and I find the brush easy to hold. I definitely will be trying out more Sigma brushes in the future.
crc2020
“SOFT AND PRECISE”
Very good brush! Blends well and it’s super soft. It helps blending with precision and control.
Serena
10. Brushworks Double Ended Eye Brush
“GOOD QUALITY”
A precise brush for eyeliner, applies eyeshadow properly. Doesn’t irritate the eye, which is the main point for me.
Jacky
“GOOD BRUSH”
As a beginner this brush feels great! Good size, not heavy but not light/cheap either. I find it very handy if like me you don’t have a lot of storage or just want a quick makeup. A bargain for the price in my opinion.
AnaP
11. BRUSHWORKS HD COMPLETE FACE SET
“BEST BRUSHES”
Beautifully soft and feel lovely on the skin. Clean amazingly with zero shedding and look like brand new every time.
Harriet A
“EXCELLENT, WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYONE!”
Brilliant brushes! Absolutely love them and the quality is amazing! Used every day since purchase!
Ellen
12. GLISTEN COSMETICS LINER BRUSH 3
“AMAZING BRUSH”
Really great quality brush! So easy to do fine details with and precise work when doing graphic liner! Also it comes with a brush protector which i really appeicated so the bristles wouldn’t get ruined.
Megan S
“PERFECT FOR A CRISP WING!”
Just the right sized bristles for an easily controlled eyeliner wing. Love love love it !!!
Jaya T
13. ZOEVA THE ARTISTS BRUSH SET
“THESE ARE THE SOFTEST BRUSHES”
These are the softest brushes I’ve owned! They have a little weight to them. They pick up pigment so well and work great on my face. I’m so happy with my purchase.
Rashina F
“NICEST BRUSHES EVER”
These are the nicest brushes I’ve ever used, such good quality, so soft and wash really well.
Lilli S
14. TRIXIE COSMETICS P-12 ANGLED CHEEK BRUSH
“AMAZING!”
Great quality. Fits well to the contours of the face. Blends effortlessly. Very soft.
Jonathon J
“MAKES BLENDING EASY”
Beautifully brush and blends my makeup effortlessly very quicky!
Charlotte S
15. SPECTRUM COLLECTIONS PANTHERINE 5 PIECE FACE BRUSH SET
“PERFECT FOR EVERYDAY”
Use this set everyday, such good quality and it’s just got my everyday essentials for the face!
Maumina S
“DREAMY”
In love with this brush set! also purchased the eye brush set as well and i don’t regret my decision with my purchase. got myself them as a christmas present to myself and a well done for the year. love the colour, the quality and the simple packaging.
Angel
16. SIGMA BEAUTY F85 AIRBRUSH KABUKI™ BRUSH
“PERFECT FOR POWDER FOUNDATION”
I recently started using a powder foundation, I was using a dense rounded brush but unfortunately it wasn’t big enough so thought I’d try this one, I’vevordered more as its perfect for the foundation.
Nb82
“REALLY GOOD BRUSH”
I needed a new brush because my old one I’d had for years was done. This was the perfect replacement, it’s super soft and easy the work with.
Emily P
17. SIGMA BEAUTY GLAM 'N GO MINI EYE BRUSH SET
“THE BEST”
Perfect size for travel! You have with you everything you need for eye makeup! Awesome quality!
Rena
“LOVE IT!”
Great travel brushes and good quality bag with extra space for some makeup.
Pazz
18. MAC COSMETICS 170 SYNTHETIC ROUNDED SLANT BRUSH
“GORGOUS BRUSH”
Softest brush I’ve had. Lays all kinds of liquid products down beautifully and is really nice with cream foundations if you want a lot of coverage.
Tizzy
“PERFECT FOR CONTOURING”
Love it!!!
Mon9
