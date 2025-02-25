18 Eyeshadow Brushes That Have The Best Reviews - Beauty Bay Edited (2025)

We all know our best eyeshadow looks rely on more than just high-quality eyeshadows. From the eyeshadow base you apply beforehand to the type of brushes you use and the way you clean them, there are so many factors that come into play when creating a look that’ll last and look great.

In our opinion, application is one of the most important elements in guaranteeing your eyeshadow looks are the best they can possibly be. No matter what look you’re going for, whether it’s a defined cut crease or a natural-looking finish, finding and using easy-to-use, high-quality eyeshadow brushes is the biggest factor in ensuring your shadows are applied and blended to their full potential.

With so many options out there, from single brushes to professional-standard sets, it’s difficult to know which ones are worthwhile and right for you, and that’s where we come in to save the day.

Scroll to discover the best eyeshadow brushes, as reviewed by your fellow beauty obsessives, the ones you can really trust…