18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (2025)

It’s Mardi Gras in just over a month, folks — and if you’re reading this, the chances are you’re gearing up to be a sparkly glitter ball, or at the very least, glowy as fuck and wanting to make your boobs/abs/arms/thighs shine brighter than any RuPaul episode. So, if you’re on the hunt for biodegradable glitter, glitter makeup, body jewels and shimmers, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve made it our personal mission to find the best glitter products out there because there are the ones that are good, and then there are the ones that go the extra mile — the Mardi Gras mile, if you will. We’ve got a lot to get through, so let’s get started on the best biodegradable glitter, glitter makeup, body jewels and shimmers.

The best glitter makeup and beauty products for Mardi Gras

When it comes to glitter makeup looks, Euphoria serves up all the inspo you need, and with Donni Davy‘s Half Magic makeup line (the makeup artist from the show), it’s easily achievable. Half Magic’s precision formulas are made for all – beginners and pros alike. We love this airy, buildable, long-wearing gel formula. It pulls double duty since you can wear it as an eye-catching liner or blend it out for an all-over sparkling look. It comes in eight hyper-reflective shades made with a curated mix of glitters of varying sizes and complementary hues designed to maximize reflectivity. Shop Half Magic, $38

“Shine bright like a diamond”, RiRi‘s famous words to live by — and the Queen herself makes it all possible with the Fenty Beauty one-of-a-kind diamond-dusted highlighter. It applies like a 3D glittering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle all over the face and body. Shop Fenty Beauty, $65

If your Mardi Gras look requires a pop of colour, you’ll wanna get your hands on the NYX Professional MakeupUltimate Shadow Palette in I Know That’s Bright. There are 16 colours to choose from in both matte and glitter finishes. Shop NYX, $41.99

If you’re going for a more subtle shimmery look, Rare Beauty has some gorgeous finishes to play with — plus, you’ll be able to use them well beyond Mardi Gra. Blush-a-holics know that the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush is incredibly smooth, buildable and highly pigmented, so you’ll get that gorgeous natural shimmer. Shop Rare Beauty, $49

Another excellent choice if you’re looking for a complimentary shimmer rather than a stand-out look is the Anastasia Beverly Hills shimmer-infused body oil. Not only will it give you that gorgeous glow, but it smells heavenly, too. Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills, $64

If you’re going for a more natural yet glittery makeup look, the Huda Beauty Nude Obsession Eyeshadow Palette is where you’ll find it. Shop Huda Beauty, $55

UM remember these?!! They were huge in the ’90s. Very Spice Girls meets Lizzie McGuire. Yep, that’s right, glitter isn’t just reserved for your makeup looks. It can also be woven through your hair for a subtle yet sparkly moment. Shop Sportsgirl, $14.95

The best glitter pots

Pots of glitter are super handy to have for an event like Mardi Gras. For makeup looks, we recommend getting a finer makeup glitter like this M.A.C. one. It can be applied directly to the skin or combined with products to create high-level glitter and sparkle effects on all areas of the face, skin and hair. Note: Glitter is not eye-safe and is not recommended for use on this area of the face. Shop M.A.C, $47 See Also 12 best glitter eyeliners for the holidays and beyond, per makeup artists

NYX Professional Makeup Metallic Glitter

If the M.A.C. pot is slightly out of budget, this NYX Makeup Metallic Glitter is an affordable option. It comes in six ultra-reflective shades-ranging from deep bronze to holographic pink and sandy gold, so you’ll light up like the dancing queen you are. Shop NYX, $6.49 (usually $12.99)

For those looking for some biodegradable glitter pots, Barry M is where you’ll find all the colours you need. They’re plastic-free body glitters that break down naturally in water. Good for both you and the planet. Shop Barry M, $6.96 (usually $9.95)

If you’re in a fix and need a quick glitter hit, trusty old Sportgirl has a whole bunch of pots to choose from. Shop Sportsgirl, $17.95

The best face gems



Level up your look by using gems and jewels like these. You’ll simply need a set of tweezers to apply them. Shop Sportsgirl, $12.95

These self-adhesive rhinestones from Half Magic will stay put all day and all night to amp up any look. Shop Half Magic, $21

Another easy shopping option, Lovisa! While you’re picking up your Mardi Gras jewellery, grab yourself a set of these diamantes, too. Shop Lovisa, $17.99

The best way to keep body glitter and makeup in place

Minimise glitter fallout with a Glitter Primer like this one. The lightweight, creamy formula sets and holds makeup and body glitter while you dance the night away. Shop NYX, $7.49 (usually $14.99)

We recommend buying one of these for your handbag or clutch. It’s ideal for sticking pearl and glitter-based products on in case they start to slip off from all your party sweat. Shop Barry M, $6.96 (usually $9.95)

Finally, set your Mardi Gras glitter makeup in place with a strong hold-setting spray that won’t dry out your skin. We love this one from Half Magic. It’s formulated with active ingredients like glycerin to moisturize and niacinamide to protect the skin barrier. Shop Half Magic, $38

That’s all we’ve got for glitter makeup and beauty products, but you can read more about this year’s Mardi Gras here.

