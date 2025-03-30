18 Over-the-Counter Hair Growth Products That Actually Work (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

If you suffer from hair loss or thinning, growth can feel like an uphill battle. Can you actually get it to regrow? You can certainly encourage it: Diet, vitamins, home remedies, and shampoo can all affect the thickness and quality of your hair, says Michelle Zive, a registered dietitian for UC San Diego and coauthor of the National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Nutrition Coach Program. That said, uncontrollable factors such as genetics, stress, age, certain conditions like trichotillomania, and hormone fluctuations from childbirth and menopause are harder or impossible to control and can play an outsized role in the look and feel of our hair.

Here's the positive news: For mild to moderate hair thinning and hair loss, there are over-the-counter hair-growth products that may help.

What is a hair-growth product?

There are many types of hair-growth products, including topical hair serums and treatments, oral supplements, LED hair-growth devices, and even shampoos that can help stimulate growth while you wash. If you have sensitive skin, check with your doctor before using a new product. It's also worth seeing a dermatologist who can help you get to the root of your particular hair loss and provide a customized treatment plan.

What ingredients help with hair growth?

The only FDA-approved treatment for hair loss is minoxidil, says Hadley King, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. (Some LED devices are FDA-cleared, but not FDA-approved.) Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine and other similar topical products. However, you may also see ingredients including rosemary oil, biotin, collagen, and keratin, which may also help encourage growth and are suitable for all types of hair, from straight to 4C curly to natural.



How we chose

So what actually works for hair growth? We’ve done the homework for you, finding the 18 best hair-growth products below, including recommendations from hair and skin care experts, namely dermatologists and trichologists. Find out their picks for fast-acting hair growth shampoos, leave-in treatments, vitamins, and supplements for both women and men.