18 Over-the-Counter Hair Growth Products That Actually Work (2025)

If you suffer from hair loss or thinning, growth can feel like an uphill battle. Can you actually get it to regrow? You can certainly encourage it: Diet, vitamins, home remedies, and shampoo can all affect the thickness and quality of your hair, says Michelle Zive, a registered dietitian for UC San Diego and coauthor of the National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Nutrition Coach Program. That said, uncontrollable factors such as genetics, stress, age, certain conditions like trichotillomania, and hormone fluctuations from childbirth and menopause are harder or impossible to control and can play an outsized role in the look and feel of our hair.
Here's the positive news: For mild to moderate hair thinning and hair loss, there are over-the-counter hair-growth products that may help.
What is a hair-growth product?
There are many types of hair-growth products, including topical hair serums and treatments, oral supplements, LED hair-growth devices, and even shampoos that can help stimulate growth while you wash. If you have sensitive skin, check with your doctor before using a new product. It's also worth seeing a dermatologist who can help you get to the root of your particular hair loss and provide a customized treatment plan.
What ingredients help with hair growth?
The only FDA-approved treatment for hair loss is minoxidil, says Hadley King, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. (Some LED devices are FDA-cleared, but not FDA-approved.) Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine and other similar topical products. However, you may also see ingredients including rosemary oil, biotin, collagen, and keratin, which may also help encourage growth and are suitable for all types of hair, from straight to 4C curly to natural.
How we chose
So what actually works for hair growth? We’ve done the homework for you, finding the 18 best hair-growth products below, including recommendations from hair and skin care experts, namely dermatologists and trichologists. Find out their picks for fast-acting hair growth shampoos, leave-in treatments, vitamins, and supplements for both women and men.
1
Best High-Tech
CurrentBody LED Hair-Growth Helmet
Why We Love It
- Clinically proven results
What to Consider
- It's expensive
If you're really looking to invest, this FDA-cleared LED helmet and Oprah Beauty O-Ward winner is worth every penny. It's clinically proven via an independent study to promote growth more than topical products and supplements. It harnesses the power of LED light therapy to stimulate new hair growth, strengthen follicles, promote thickness, and extend the growth phase in the hair cycle. So yes, while it's a splurge, it offers real results that accelerate growth and reverse hair loss and thinning. You need to use it for ten minutes daily. Expect results in 16 weeks.
2
Best Proven
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
Why We Love It
- Clinically proven to regrow hair
What to Consider
- Some buyers say the foam is messy to apply
Topical minoxidil—or Rogaine—is effective for both male and female hair loss, as well as hair loss due to chemotherapy, says Rina M. Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist in Pennsylvania. The formula is available in both 2 percent and 5 percent topical solutions and 5 percent foam. Allawh recommends the 5 percent formulations for maximum efficacy. And don't be turned off if you notice some initial shedding, she says. "Consistent use of Rogaine for months has been shown to have favorable results for both sexes. In fact, Rogaine works so well, I caution all my patients to avoid application on non-alopecic areas (like the face) to avoid unwanted hair growth."
|Key ingredients:
|Minoxidil
3
Best for Thinning Hair
Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women
Now 38% Off
Why We Love It
- Easy to apply
What to Consider
- Need to apply twice daily for best results
This spray-on formula contains 2 percent minoxidil, which is clinically proven to promote faster hair growth in women, says Sonia Batra, a board-certified dermatologist and cohost of The Doctors. The spray feature makes it more convenient than most formulas, too. Simply use the targeted nozzle to spray six pumps of product directly onto the scalp where you notice thinning hair. Apply it twice a day and within four months, you'll start to notice a difference, per brand directions.
|Key ingredients:
|Minoxidil
4
Best Invigorating Scalp Serum
Divi Scalp Serum
Now 19% Off
Why We Love It
- Doesn't leave a greasy film
What to Consider
- Small bottle
Once you massage this lightweight serum into your scalp, prepare to feel that oh-it's-working tingle (we like to use a scalp brush, but you can also use your fingers). And it's not just smoke and mirrors, either: There are over 10,000 five-star reviews for this product on Ulta alone.
|Key Ingredients:
|Copper tripeptide-1, caffeine, tea tree oil
5
Most Convenient Tool
HigherDose Red Light Hat for Hair Vitality
Why We Love It
- Discreet and only takes 10 minutes per session
What to Consider
- It's expensive
If you want to try an LED hair device but in a more discreet way, this hat (worn by the likes of Courteney Cox) is up your alley. It has 120 medical-grade LED diodes and a cordless design, so you can go about your day as you kickstart hair growth.
6
Easiest Application
Wethrivv REVIVV® Women Hair Growth Serum Starter 1-Pack
Now 28% Off
Why We Love It
- Roll-on for targeted application
What to Consider
- It's a splurge
This gentle scalp serum features a host of ingredients that help promote hair growth, including zinc chloride to balance oil production and a blend of amino acids to promote hair and scalp health. You'll also love the roll-on bottle, which makes the twice-a-day application so, so easy.
|Key ingredients:
|Amino acids, caffeine, zinc chloride
7
Best Pre-Shampoo Oil
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Growth Oil & Scalp Oil Treatment
Now 30% Off
Why We Love It
- Lightweight
What to Consider
- Some found the fragrance too strong
About five minutes before you step into the shower, apply this hair oil to your roots and let it go to work. The strengthening ashwagandha, balancing amla, and calming plant root blend bring life back to dry scalps—and as a bonus, it smells fantastic.
|Key ingredients:
|ashwagandha, amla
8
Best for Sensitive Scalp
Thicker Fuller Hair Thickening Serum
Now 91% Off
Why We Love It
- Gentle ingredients
- Affordable
What to Consider
- Some buyers say it's greasy
If you're wary of applying anything too harsh to your scalp, try this serum. Though the formula is 100 percent vegan, it has a triple shot of powerful botanicals that lift hair at the roots to give the appearance of mega volume, says trichologist David Adams. It also includes caffeine, a plant-based ingredient that works to naturally boost circulation in the scalp and build volume.
|Key ingredients:
|Quinoa, vegan keratin and caffeine
9
Best Biotin Serum
Monat Hair Thinning Defense
Why We Love It
- Reduces hair thinning
What to Consider
- Only available on Monat's website
Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and this lightweight serum includes a mix of helpful ingredients. In it, you'll find melatonin and caffeine to help reduce thinning, an ingredient known as Capixyl to help strengthen and thicken hair, biotin, and resveratrol to soothe the scalp.
|Key ingredients:
|Melatonin, caffeine, and capixyl, biotin, and resveratrol
10
Best Gummy Supplement
HUM Hair Strong Gummies
Why We Love It
- Loaded with hair-benefiting ingredients
- Clinically-proven results
What to Consider
- You need to take it every day to see results
This is a highly reviewed natural vitamin full of growth-promoting ingredients like biotin, vitamin B, zinc, and folic acid, says Manish Shah, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Denver. In a randomized clinical study conducted by the brand, 94 percent of women noticed improved hair strength, 91 percent noticed less shedding, and 89 percent noticed faster hair growth. Take two gummies daily (with or without food) for the best results.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B12
11
Best Supplement Overall for Hair Growth
Women Hair Growth Nutraceutical
Why We Love It
- Visibly improves thickness while also reducing feelings of stress because of the ashwaganda
What to Consider
- It's a lot of pills in one day
Nutrafol is one of the best supplements for hair growth, says Rita Linkner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. It contains a variety of vitamins that are pro-hair growth, as well as saw palmetto, an herb that helps hair in the same fashion as propecia, a prescription medication for hair loss, she explains. It targets causes of thinning, including stress, lifestyle, and nutrition. You need to take four pills daily for three to six months to begin seeing results.
|Key ingredients:
|Ashwagandha, saw palmetto, marine collagen peptides, and curcumin,
12
Most Accessible Supplement
Dietary Supplement
Why We Love It
- Clinically proven formula
What to Consider
- Some buyers say it has a bad taste
According to experts, if you don't get enough nutrition through diet alone (sometimes the case with vegans and vegetarians), an oral supplement may help stimulate hair growth. This formula is a dermatologist and patient favorite, says Jenny Sobera, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Village Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Take it twice daily for potentially thicker, healthier strands.
|Key ingredients:
|Amino acids, biotin, zinc, vitamin C, iron, and niacin
13
Best Doctor-Developed
Wellbel Dietary Supplement
Why We Love It
- Supports hair, skin, and nail health
What to Consider
- If you don't like taking pills, you won't like this supplement
This doctor-developed formula includes the research-backed dosage amount of several ingredients that assist in growing longer stronger strands, including betaine HCL, which helps break down proteins into amino acids, saw palmetto (a plant extract that helps support follicle development), and MSM (rich in sulfur, it plays an important role in hair and cartilage development). Over time, you'll notice stronger hair, skin, and nails.
|Key ingredients:
|Betaine HCL, saw palmetto, biotin, and MSM
14
Best Fortifying Serum
Sisley Paris Revitalizing Fortifying Serum for the Scalp
Why We Love It
- Promotes strong and shiny hair
What to Consider
- It's a splurge
If you're dealing with mild shedding, this could be your solution: Apply three pipettes, section by section, of this plant-rich formula to your scalp every two days for a month and the ingredients (proteins, vitamins, and minerals) go to work helping to keep your hair anchored to your scalp.
|Key ingredients:
|Plant-based extracts, proteins, vitamins, and minerals
15
Best Shampoo
RevitaLash Thickening Shampoo
Why We Love It
- Moisturizing
- Strengthens hair over time
What to Consider
- Leave-on products are typically better than those you have to wash off
Cleanse, protect, and encourage the look of thicker hair with this formula, whether you're experiencing thinning or have damaged hair. It includes flax protein to strengthen, loquat leaf to fight thinning, willow bark to gently exfoliate the scalp, and jojoba oil to moisturize.
|Key ingredients:
|Flax protein, loquat leaf, willow bark, ginseng, and jojoba seed oil
16
Best Shampoo for Density
Briogeo Destined For Density Shampoo
Why We Love It
- Promotes thicker-looking hair
What to Consider
- Leave-on products are typically better than those you have to wash off
This shampoo helps to promote density, thickness, and fullness by stimulating microcirculation on the scalp with the help of caffeine, CoQ10, and green coffee oil. It also contains biotin to help nourish and strengthen hair, and copper peptides to support a healthy hair cycle. Over time, you'll notice more volume. Pair it with the conditioner and hair serum for even better results.
|Key ingredients:
|Caffeine and biotin
17
Best Scalp Oil
The Mane Choice The Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil
Why We Love It
- Affordable
What to Consider
- Some buyers say you need to use a small amount, otherwise it will leave hair feeling greasy
A healthy scalp is the (literal) foundation for a healthy head of hair—which is why this lightweight oil delivers a healthy dose of soybean, sweet almond, grape seed, jojoba, and coconut oils, as well as biotin and botanical extracts (like rosemary and sunflower) to help nourish, soothe, and stimulate the scalp. It's gentle enough for daily use and doesn't feel greasy so you can use it on all hair types.
|Key ingredient:
|Biotin, soybean, sweet almond, grape seed, jojoba, and coconut oils
18
Best Supplement for Men and Women
Hair La Vie Clinical Formula Hair Vitamins Capsule
Why We Love It
- Contains vitamins and minerals
- Promotes healthy hair growth
What to Consider
- You need to take it every day to see results
Support the growth of healthy, strong, and thick hair with these supplements. They contain biotin, collagen, and saw palmetto to support health growth from the inside out. Other nutrients and vitamins such as zinc, vitamin A, vitamin D, selenium, iron, and reishi mushrooms help support overall health. Each bottle contains a 30 day supply and you need to take it every day for the best results.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin and saw palmetto
