18 Products That Will Give You the Best Hair of Your Life (2025)

Walk into any shampoo aisle these days (not to mention the styling and personal care sections next to it) and you’re presented with so many options, it’s easy to throw your hands up and purchase the same old 3-in-1 you’ve used since high school. But please don’t. The upside to having all these options is that the best hair of your life is right there at your fingertips.
We’re here to help you cut through the noise and figure out exactly which products are going to make your hair look amazing, not to mention what each one will do for your hair. No matter how long your hair is, how much you have, if it’s straight or curly, or how you want to wear it (or how often you want to change it), this list has an option for you. There may even be some that you’ve never considered, but should definitely try. So put down your expired strong hold gel and read on. Here are the 18 best hair products for men.
Best Hair Fiber
American Crew Fiber Grooming Foam
Most men use too much product in their hair. Part mousse, part styler, American Crew Fiber Grooming Foamis very forgiving. Apply it to damp hair and let it air-dry, or use a dryer and work it in as your hair dries.
Best Hair Gel
Jack Black Body-Building Hair Gel
Hair gelgets a bad rap, but you can use it without going full Gordon Gekko. This gel is lightweight and won’t turn your hair into a crispy, hard helmet. Work it into damp hair and it will keep the shape as it dries. (Not recommended for thin hair).
Best Hair Putty
Fatboy Hair Spray Putty
Traditional putty is great for matte, piecey looks, but it’s easy to go overboard. This innovative spray putty is much easier to apply and you won’t see any gloppy bits.
Best Hair Clay
Anchors Aweigh Courage Clay
Hair clay provides a strong hold with absolutely no shine, which makes it great for textured, natural styling. This one is whipped so it’s easier to apply, without those telltale glops or crusty pieces, and won’t make your hair feel like sandpaper later in the day.
Best Hair Cream
Johnny’s Chop Shop Glide ‘Em High Grooming Cream
Grooming cream is especially good for medium to long-ish hair since it gives a little bit of hold but still leaves movement. Use this in place of pomade so you can still get your fingers through your mane.
Best Hair Oil
NatureLab Perfect Shine Oil Mist
If you have dry or curly hair, men's hairoils can be a lifesaver, but they can also make your strands look wet and greasy if you use too much. This one is in a spray, which makes it really hard to overuse.
Best Shampoo
Living Proof Triple Detox Shampoo
Modern shampoos need to do more than just clean your hair—they need to protect it. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo removes product and hard-water buildup, but doesn’t strip your hair of natural oils.
Best Conditioner
Briogeo Scalp Revival Conditioner
Make your conditioner do more for you than make your hair soft. This one helps to remove buildup from your scalp (and leaves a fresh, cool minty tingle), but doesn’t strip your hair and make it feel weird.
Best Conditioner for Sensitive Skin
SEEN Conditioner
Hairline breakouts, neck pimples, and shoulder zits might be caused by pore-clogging ingredients in your shampoo and conditioner. This conditioneris formulated more like a facial moisturizer.
Best Shampoo for Curly Hair
Hairstory New Wash (Deep)
Dryness-prone hair—particularly if it’s curly, thick, or textured—needs special care. Hairstory New Wash (Deep)is way gentler than most multiuse products, which tend to rely heavily on soaps.
Best Hair Paste
Hanz de Fuko Gravity Paste
Hanz de Fuko Gravity Pasteprovides a natural, unshiny look while still giving you the hold you want. (Work from the back to the front.)
Best Dry Shampoo
Old Spice Pure Sport Men’s Dry Shampoo
There are times when you need to look fresh but can’t shower. Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampooinstantly refreshes hair by absorbing oil and debris, rebooting your style without the need for more product.
Best Pomade
John Paul Mitchell: Tea Tree Grooming Pomade
Classic pomades give shine and hold and this one doesn’t disappoint, but is more light weight so you can still shape it throughout the day.
Act + Acre Scalp Treatment
A balanced scalp is a healthy scalp and a healthy scalp grows better (and more) hair. This scalp treatment uses natural ingredients like moringa oil and basil leaf to help keep your scalp skin in check.
Best Scalp Exfoliator
Kristin Ess Scalp Bubble Mask
This scalp mask bubbles up like magic and uses oxygen to help trap all the dirt and grime building up on your head.
Best Curly Hair Product
Playa Super Seed Curl Defining Cream
Striking the right balance between hold and moisturization is essential for curly hair and this deeply hydrating cream hits it out of the park. It leaves your hair smooth and healthy looking (and feeling) with just the right amount of hold to define both looser and tighter curls.
Best Hair Growth Product
Hims 5% Minoxidil Foam
Minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine) is one of the few ingredients that’s actually clinically-proven (and FDA-approved) to regrow hair--the holy grail of haircare. Use this topical solution once or twice a day and be patient--results start showing in about three months.
Best Hair Thinning Treatment
KeepIt Anchored Complete Kit For Men
When your hair is thinning, it’s not only about regrowing hair, but also keeping the hair you have. This 4-step system is your best bet to keeping what you already have. Use the pre-shampoo to clear away debris on your scalp, the shampoo and conditioner to gently cleanse your hair, and the essence to help keep your hair strong and anchored to your scalp.
Garrett Munce
Garrett Munce writes about men's style and grooming. He's written for Esquire, New York Magazine, Spotlyte, and Very Good Light and held staff positions at GQ and W. Follow his skincare obsession on Instagram at @garrettmunce.