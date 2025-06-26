19 Bathroom Adaptations For Disabled and Elderly People (2025)

Table of Contents General mobility aids and bathroom adaptations 1. Grab rails 2. Assistance poles 3. Bath lift 4. Bathing cushion 5. Slip-resistant mats 6. Shower seats 7. Emergency pull string

Specialist toilets 8. Automatic bidet wash and dry toilet 9. Height-powered toilet 10. Raised-height toilet

Aids and adaptations for wheelchair users 11. Floating or height-adjustable basins 12. Sliding doors 13. Widening doorways 14. Strategically-placed light switches

Aids for visually impaired people 15. High contrast taps and tiling 16. Voice-activated shower

Easy-access showers and baths 17. Wet room 18. Walk-in shower 19. Walk-in bath

Aids and adaptations for elderly and disabled – A round-up

Whether you’ve been advised to make bathroom adaptations, or you’d simply like to make your routine a little easier, you’re in the right place. This page is your creative catalogue.

In this guide, we’ll discuss 19 bathroom adaptations for disabled people, from small mobility aids to stylish walk-in showers, all towards creating a safe and comfortable assisted living bathroom environment. For each one, we’ll describe how they work and how they can benefit your bathroom routine. We’ve also included adaptation ideas specifically for wheelchair users and visually impaired people.

Once you’re finished reading, you’ll have all the inspiration you need to create a bathroom that perfectly suits your needs. Here’s a quick rundown of the categories before we dive into more detail:

General mobility aids and adaptations Specialist toilets Aids and adaptations for wheelchair users Aids for visually impaired people Easy-access showers and baths

General mobility aids and bathroom adaptations

Mobility aids make bathrooms safer and more accessible. For many people, they’re essential parts of the bathroom. In this section, we’ve included a wide range of mobility aids, providing support in different areas of the room.

1. Grab rails

Grab rails are one of the most popular bathroom adaptations, purely because they’re simple, flexible, and effective – you can affix grab rails to any position that suits your specific needs.

The most common positions include above the bathtub, making it easier to get in and out of the tub, and inside the shower cubicle. They also come in a variety of shapes, materials, and colours, so you can adapt your bathroom without spoiling the decor.

For extra subtlety, you can buy grab rails that double up as bathroom accessories, such as towel rails, toilet roll holders or soap dishes. This is one bathroom adaptation that’s stylish as well as practical.

Want to learn more about where to place grab rails in your adapted bathroom? Our helpful guide has you more than covered.

Key benefits

Provides support in any area of the bathroom

Can suit most decor themes

Subtle designs available

2. Assistance poles

While grab rails are standalone features affixed to the wall, assistance poles provide support from the floor to the ceiling. Usually placed by the toilet or bathtub, they make it easier to lift yourself up and down.

For people with limited mobility, or who are concerned about slippery floors, installing an assistance pole could be the right call for adapting your bathroom to make it more disability-friendly.

Key benefits

Allows you to get up and down easily

Various handle grips are available

Increased independence for daily tasks

3. Bath lift

A bath lift is a powered seating device attached to your bathtub, lowering and elevating you in and out of the tub. Though they can be used independently, bath lifts are commonly used to assist carers in helping someone with limited mobility to access the bath safely. This would of course be quite a major adaptation to your bathroom, but if the person using it can’t lift themselves into the bath, this can be an excellent option to assist them.

Key benefits

Easy for users and carers

Comfortable design

Ensures safe bathing

4. Bathing cushion

A bathing cushion is an inflatable pillow – controlled via remote – that helps lower and elevate your upper back, helping you get in and out of the bath. They’re similar to bath lifts.

Better still, if you travel anywhere, you can take your bathing cushion with you, making them one of the most flexible bathroom adaptations for disabled and elderly people. Overall, they don’t provide quite as much all-around support as powered bath lifts, but they’re a more affordable option.

Key benefits

More affordable than a bath lift

Easy to use

Can be taken anywhere

5. Slip-resistant mats

Bathrooms are slippery places by nature. However, one of the easiest ways to safeguard yourself and those around you is by using slip-resistant mats.

As the name suggests, these sticky mats provide friction and support on otherwise slippery surfaces, such as your bathtub, shower tray, or bathroom floor. In essence, they allow you to move around the bathroom with more freedom and security.

Key benefits

Can be used anywhere inside the bathroom

Affordable and effective

Beneficial for all levels of mobility

6. Shower seats

Foldable or fixed shower seats allow you to sit and wash comfortably inside the shower. And by taking the weight off your feet, you’re less likely to slip or feel discomfort in your joints. But what’s the difference between the two seats?

It comes down to flexibility – foldable seats use up less room but need to be folded up and down. Fixable seats are ready to use at any time – you don’t need to open or close the chair.

Shower seats are particularly useful aids for wheelchair users, allowing smoother access in and out of the shower, whether that’s on your own or with extra assistance.

Key benefits

Increased safety

Affixed or portable options are available

Improved independence

7. Emergency pull string

Emergency pull strings are strategically placed cords that provide an easy way to call for assistance. They’re particularly useful aids to have in bathrooms because, inside the shower or bath, you’re unlikely to wear a personal trigger. Once pulled, the string will alert caregivers who can then help.

Key benefits

Provides assurance to users and caregivers

Can be placed anywhere in the bathroom

Quick and easy way to summon help

Specialist toilets

Here, we’ve included the best adaptations for helping you or your loved ones use the toilet with privacy, comfort, and independence.

8. Automatic bidet wash and dry toilet

Auto wash and dry toilets are ideal for users who want independence and privacy. They work in the same way as regular toilets, except the cleaning functions – that is, the warm air and water features – are all remotely controlled.

Most automatic toilets will flush themselves once the user leaves. Overall, this is one of the higher-spec bathroom adaptations for disabled and elderly users.

Key benefits

Offers independence and privacy

Full control over water and air temperature

Comfortable and easy to use

9. Height-powered toilet

Height-powered toilets automatically elevate and lower your lower body, making them ideal solutions for users with limited lower body mobility. You can also buy height-powered toilets with armrests, offering even more support.

Key benefits

Offer more independence on the toilet

Very easy to use

Choice of tilt or full rise seats available

10. Raised-height toilet

Raised toilet seats are one of the most subtle home adaptations for disabled and elderly people. How so? In most cases, the height difference is almost impossible to spot.

Generally, for people with limited lower body mobility, these toilets are much easier to use than regular, low-level models.

Key benefits

Height difference is very subtle

Easy to install

Variety of designs available

Aids and adaptations for wheelchair users

For wheelchair users, the bathroom can throw up unique challenges. Below, we’ve chosen the best adaptations to help solve those problems.

11. Floating or height-adjustable basins

In some bathrooms, it can be challenging to comfortably reach inside a basin and wash properly. The piping or fitted cabinet below gets in the way. An effective solution? Replace the obstructive basin with a floating or height-adjustable model.

Floating basins have free space below, all the way to the floor. This allows you to fit a wheelchair comfortably underneath. Alternatively, height-adjustable basins enable you to move the basin to your desired height each time, making them helpful bathroom aids for people with restricted growth, too.

Key benefits

Attractive additions to any bathroom

Easy to install

Improved hand hygiene

12. Sliding doors

When it comes to bathroom adaptations for disabled and elderly people, in particular for wheelchair users, doors are often overlooked.

For example, swing-hinge doors can sometimes prove challenging or time-consuming for wheelchair users. On the other hand, sliding doors require less effort to open, close, and lock properly, and they take up less floor space.

Key benefits

Affords more floor space

Trip-free access

Easy to use

13. Widening doorways

Some doorways might not be wide enough to allow easy access for people using wheelchairs. To fix this, you can have your bathroom doorway widened.

But how wide should you go? Depending on the size of the wheelchair, the new doorway should measure at least 40 inches to 48 inches wide.

Key benefits

Increased independence

Assurance for carers and wheelchair users

Makes your bathroom routine far quicker and easier

14. Strategically-placed light switches

Just like swinging doors, light switches are one of the most overlooked home adaptations for disabled people. By strategically placing your light switches, you can turn entering and leaving the bathroom into a more seamless task. So, what’s the most suitable height?

Generally speaking, for front-on approaches in the wheelchair, the light switch shouldn’t be higher than 48 inches. For side-on approaches, it shouldn’t be higher than about 54 inches. If the light switch is above a bathroom counter, it shouldn’t be higher than 40 inches from the ground.

Key benefits

Improved safety with easy access to light

Increased independence

Benefits people with all levels of mobility

Aids for visually impaired people

In the UK, about two million people have some degree of sight loss. Thankfully, aids and adaptations for elderly and visually impaired people are becoming more readily available.

15. High contrast taps and tiling

If you’re visually impaired, then contrasting the colour and material of your taps and tiling can help you move around the bathroom more easily.

For instance, you could use a black tap against a white sink to help you locate the basin. Or, you could use different tiling materials to signify different areas of the bathroom. For example, wooden tiling could indicate the toilet area, while slab tiling could be used in the shower area.

Key benefits

Increased independence

Able to create a more stylish bathroom

Makes daily tasks much easier

16. Voice-activated shower

This is one of the higher-spec bathroom adaptations for disabled people and those with visual impairments. Also known as a smart shower system, voice-activated showers allow you to control your shower, including the pressure and temperature, without touching a button.

If you’d occasionally prefer manual control, you can install high contrast LEDs to help you locate the shower buttons more easily.

Key benefits

Very easy to use

Add value to your property

Can be controlled from anywhere in your home

Easy-access showers and baths

Rather than installing a few mobility aids here and there, you can opt for a new shower or bathtub altogether. Below, we’ll discuss the most popular types of accessible showers and baths.

17. Wet room

Wet rooms are one of most accessible bathroom features. First off, they don’t have any trip hazards. For that reason, they’re widely considered the most convenient option for disabled or elderly people.

Typically, open planned wet rooms are waterproofed shower areas of your bathroom and have drains flush to the floor. Rather than opening a shower door and stepping inside, you simply go in, wash, and leave.

After some wet room inspiration for your upcoming project, consult our breathtaking wet room ideas blog!

Key benefits

Practical for users and carers

Save space in the bathroom

Cost effective adaptation

18. Walk-in shower

Unlike wet rooms, walk-in showers usually have an elevated shower tray – albeit a very low one. They also come with one or two partitions. Overall, they’re still easily accessible for disabled and elderly people, without any doors or high steps to worry about.

Key benefits

Practical for carers and users

Stylish addition to any bathroom

Increased independence

19. Walk-in bath

For people with limited mobility, it can be tricky getting in and out of the bath. Walk-in baths make the process far easier. Instead of clambering in and out of the tub, you simply open the side door and get in. There are a number of designs available, suitable for different tastes, budgets, and size of bathroom.

Key benefits

Increased independence

Makes bathing quicker and easier

Wide choice of designs available

Aids and adaptations for elderly and disabled – A round-up

From grab bars to wet rooms, bathroom adaptations for disabled people are worthwhile investments. And these days, there are plenty of subtle and stylish options out there, providing extra levels of safety and accessibility.

Ultimately, the right aids and adaptations for your bathroom depend on your needs. For instance, wheelchair users might want to widen the door or install floating basins. Visually impaired people might prefer voice-activated showers, while elderly people will likely find better use from a bath cushion.

In our opinion, if there’s something that can improve your safety, comfort, and accessibility in your bathroom, it’s worth installing.