19 Best Face Scrubs For Glowing Skin 2025 | According To Experts (2025)

Overview

Face scrubs are among the most pleasurable products in any skin-care routine. After rinsing, your face appears luminous, as if you had just applied a serum. They remove dead cells mechanically by rolling particles and lifting them off. As we age, dead skin cells accumulate on the surface of our skin, causing dullness, flakes, breakouts, and an uneven texture.

“Exfoliation is the removal of dead cells in the stratum corneum, the top layer of skin, in order to increase cell turnover,” explains Elizabeth Hughes, MD.

A simple face scrub can be the first step toward vibrant, glowing skin. Skin appears smoother, brighter, clearer, and more radiant after using a face scrub, both immediately and over time. Having a good face scrub on hand can help ensure that your skin looks and feels clean.

“”The scrub can remove scale to make skin look and feel smoother and softer; however, this will not last if the skin is not facial moisturizer immediately afterward,” dermatologist Elizabeth Hughes, MD, says.

It also helps prevent clogged pores, milia, blackheads, and whiteheads. Scrubs improve makeup application by increasing circulation and buffing away any remaining gunk on a freshly cleansed face.

Why Trust Consumer Health Digest?

The Consumer Health Digest is a group of dermatologists and medical professionals who work together to provide consumers with the best information possible. We also strive to provide the best information to our customers by taking their skin type, andsafety into account.

How We Choose Best Products?

We aim to provide reliable information by testing a product for a week or so and providing honest feedback on how well it works on different skin types. We believe in providing accurate information on product ingredients, limitations, and customer reviews, so we test the product on a diverse range of consumers. Nicki Carrea, a beauty consultant and writer who also works as a full-time dermatologist in New York, and Adrienne Barry from the United States conducted a medical review of this content. who is a dermatologist and skin care product specialist at Dermatology Medical Group of San Francisco. We reviewed the content, analysed each product, and provided information and evaluations. We also consider online reviews when selecting the face scrub.

According to Consumer Health Digest Research & Analysis, our best overall pick is the Beverly Hills MD Skin Renewing Polish Scrub, designed to remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. This can promote cell turnover, leaving the skin looking smoother and more radiant. For a more affordable pick, DRMTLGY Microdermabrasion Scrub may help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores by removing debris and promoting a cleaner skin surface.

Our Top Picks Beverly Hills MD – Best Overall Face Scrub

– Best Overall Face Scrub Smooth Radiance Exfoliating Scrub – Best for All Skin Type

– Best for All Skin Type DRMTLGY Microdermabrasion Scrub – Best for Brightens Skin Tone

– Best for Brightens Skin Tone Skinceuticals Micro-exfoliating Scrub – Best Exfoliating Face Scrub

– Best Exfoliating Face Scrub Kate Somerville – Best Scrub For Combination Skin

– Best Scrub For Combination Skin St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub – Best Drugstore Face Scrub

– Best Drugstore Face Scrub Cetaphil – Extra Gentle Daily Scrub

– Extra Gentle Daily Scrub Acure Brightening Facial Scrub – Best Scrub For Women

– Best Scrub For Women La Roche-Posay – Best Face Scrubs For Sensitive Skin

– Best Face Scrubs For Sensitive Skin Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub – Best Budget Facial Scrub

– Best Budget Facial Scrub Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub – Best Face Scrub For Dry Skin

– Best Face Scrub For Dry Skin Paula’s Choice The UnScrub – Best Fragrance Free Scrub

– Best Fragrance Free Scrub TULA – Best Scrub For Blackheads

– Best Scrub For Blackheads Ole Henriksen – Best Acne Facial Scrub

– Best Acne Facial Scrub Burt’s Bees Deep Pore Scrub – Best Face Scrub For Glowing Skin

– Best Face Scrub For Glowing Skin Clinique Exfoliating Scrub – Best Facial Scrub For Oily Skin

– Best Facial Scrub For Oily Skin Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub – Best Facial Scrub

– Best Facial Scrub Neutrogena – Best Face Scrubs For Sensitive Skin

– Best Face Scrubs For Sensitive Skin L’Oreal Paris Pure Sugar Scrub – Best Sugar Scrub For Face

The Best Face Scrub Of 2025

We examined a wide range of face scrubs using strict criteria. You can learn more about the best face scrubs available in 2025 by reading on.

Beverly Hills MD Skin Renewing Polish Scrub | Best Overall Face Scrub Beverly Hills MD Skin Renewing Polish Scrub (4.9/5) 26 REVIEWS $85.00 $75.00OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS High Quality Ingredients

Non Comedogenic

Vegan Free

Fragrance Free

Paraben Free Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 50gm

: 50gm Brand : Beverly Hills

: Beverly Hills Skin Type : All Skin Type

: All Skin Type Age : 25+

: 25+ Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week

: Apply Twice in a Week Ingredients : Alpha-hydroxy Acids, Rooibos Tea Extract, Chinese Plum Extract, Elemental Crystal Powder

: Alpha-hydroxy Acids, Rooibos Tea Extract, Chinese Plum Extract, Elemental Crystal Powder Usage : Exfoliating, Smoothing, Radiant

: Exfoliating, Smoothing, Radiant Safety : Non Comedogenic, Vegan Free, Paraben Free

: Non Comedogenic, Vegan Free, Paraben Free Refund Policy : 60-Day

: 60-Day Company Info: Beverly Hills MD, 8383 Wilshire Blvd #800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 support@beverlyhillsmd.com , +1 877-828-5528 Gentle and highly effective amazing results.

“I like the product fine. I use 2-3 times a week. My skin feels soft and refeshed after use. I believe it has helped my skin to look less tired and dehydrated.”– Lisa READ FULL REVIEWS Beverly Hills, MD Skin Renewing Polish is a multi-action exfoliating formula that is formulated with elemental crystal technology and AHAs, which work to instantly sweep away and dissolve dull, dead skin cells. You’ll most likely notice an improved appearance after the first use, including improved radiance, a smoother look, and a softer feel. According to the Dr. Danielpour,“ Alpha-Hydroxy Acids are great for removing the outer layer of dead skin, making it smoother and more even in tone. AHAs help even out skin pigmentation irregularities from melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.” We also infused this formula with ingredients that work over time to help keep the signs of aging at bay, so don’t be surprised if you notice fewer dark spots and wrinkles, an improved overall texture, and a dramatically increased radiance that lasts! Check For Best Deal

Smooth Radiance Exfoliating Scrub | Best for All Skin Type Beverly Hills MD Smooth Radiance Exfoliating Scrub (4.8/5) 15 REVIEWS $64.00OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS Natural Ingredients

Vegan Friendly

Science-Backed

Cruelty Free

Manufactured in the USA Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 30 ml

: 30 ml Brand : Beverly Hills MD

: Beverly Hills MD Skin Type : All Skin Type

: All Skin Type Dosage : Once Daily

: Once Daily Ingredients : Crystalide Peptides, Optim Hyal, Phytessence

: Crystalide Peptides, Optim Hyal, Phytessence Usage : Improved Skin Texture, Enhanced Skin Radiance

: Improved Skin Texture, Enhanced Skin Radiance Safety : Natural Ingredients, Vegan Friendly, Cruelty Free

: Natural Ingredients, Vegan Friendly, Cruelty Free Refund Policy : 60-Days

: 60-Days Company Info: Beverly Hills MD, 8383 Wilshire Blvd #800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 support@beverlyhillsmd.com , +1 877-828-5528 Best Face Cleanser Ever! “I use this product every night. It’s perfect for my 66-year-old skin and leaves my face clean and very gently exfoliated. Please keep it in stock.” – Renee READ FULL REVIEWS

This innovative gel-based exfoliating scrub uses advanced “smart sensor” particles to gently slough away dulling skin cells, toxins, and residue without harsh abrasion. The formula combines hydrating hyaluronic acid and protective botanicals with Crystalide peptides to refine skin texture and tone. Its micro-buffing technology helps combat the look of wrinkles while promoting a plumper, more luminous complexion. To use, apply a dime-sized amount to the cleansed face and neck and massage gently in upward circular motions for 30-60 seconds. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry. Suitable for daily exfoliation, it helps perfect skin without over-exfoliating. Its gel formula makes it ideal for use in the shower as part of your skincare routine to reveal smoother, brighter, and younger-looking skin. Check For Best Deal

DRMTLGY Microdermabrasion Scrub | Best for Brightens Skin Tone DRMTLGY Microdermabrasion Scrub (4.8/5) 566 REVIEWS $20.00OFFICIAL WEBSITE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS High Quality Ingredients

Affordable Price

Gluten Free

Cruelty Free

Manufactured in the USA Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 57 gm

: 57 gm Brand : DRMTLGY

: DRMTLGY Skin Type : Normal, Dry, Oily, Combination Skin Type

: Normal, Dry, Oily, Combination Skin Type Dosage : Once Daily

: Once Daily Ingredients : Sugar Cane Extract, Lemon Fruit Extract, Apple Fruit Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract

: Sugar Cane Extract, Lemon Fruit Extract, Apple Fruit Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract Usage : Removes Dead Skin Cell, Brightens Skin Tone

: Removes Dead Skin Cell, Brightens Skin Tone Safety : Natural Ingredients, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free

: Natural Ingredients, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free Refund Policy : 60-Days

: 60-Days Company Info: NA Can’t live without “I was never a huge exfoliator before because I didn’t think it made a difference. Let me tell you it makes all the difference. My blackheads and small little bumps are almost gone. My skin feels so soft. I can only use it 1x a week though or my skin becomes too sensitive.” – Katie READ FULL REVIEWS

This scrub gently buffs away dead skin cells and debris with non-abrasive pumice granules. Enriched ingredients soften and smooth skin with each use. It improves the appearance of skin tone and texture by lightly exfoliating to reveal fresher, more refined skin underneath. The formula’s antioxidants scavenge free radicals and protect skin from deterioration while also helping to reduce the look of enlarged pores. Suitable for all skin types, it refines the skin’s surface without harshness. “Green Tea Extracts have pronounced moisturizing effects and improve skin microrelief.” Regular use of the microdermabrasion scrub enhances skin’s elasticity and luminosity by gently removing dull surface layers to lessen signs of aging like fine lines and hyperpigmentation. The result is a healthy, radiant complexion. Check For Best Deal

Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub | Best Exfoliating Face Scrub Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub (3.5/5) 115 REVIEWS $32.00AMAZON $32.00WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 150ml

: 150ml Brand : SkinCeuticals

: SkinCeuticals Skin Type : Oily, Combination, Normal

: Oily, Combination, Normal Dosage : Once Daily.

: Once Daily. Ingredients : Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Phenoxyethanol

: Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Phenoxyethanol Usage : Hydrating, Softening

: Hydrating, Softening Safety : Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Fragrance Free, Alcohol Free

: Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Fragrance Free, Alcohol Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: USA, +1 800-771-9489 Worth It!!

“My friends had recommended this scrub to me but the company’s website was out of stock. I purchased off of Amazon and was not disappointed! My face feels super smooth after using this and it’s gentle enough to use every day. Keep in mind though that this is just an exfoliant, it doesn’t contain any anti aging or any acne ingredients. It’s great to add into your daily skin routine.” – Carla SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub provides intense and even exfoliation without being harmful to delicate skin. Hydrated silica, a naturally occurring mineral, sloughs away dull skin and impurities while glycerin and aloe leaf extract hydrate, cool, and refresh the skin. This gentle scrub delivers a mild and even exfoliation to improve texture and hydrate skin. Micro-Exfoliating Scrub is formulated with a potent 2% concentration, combining hydrated silica, glycerin, and aloe leaf extract to cleanse pores and promote a healthy skin barrier. According to the Study[1], “Glycerin is “the most effective humectant” available to increase hydration on the top layer of your skin, in comparison with numerous others, including alpha-hydroxy acids like lactic acid and glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid.” This mild exfoliating gel combines natural microbeads with gentle cleansing and hydrating agents to thoroughly cleanse pores and promote healthy cell renewal without damaging or drying skin. Diatomaceous earth microbeads are formulated at maximum density to provide intense and even exfoliation without causing lacerations. Additionally, the highest purity of aloe softens polished skin.

St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub | Best Drugstore Face Scrub St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub (3.3/5) 972 REVIEWS $6.90AMAZON $4.97WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 150ml

: 150ml Brand : St. Ives

: St. Ives Skin Type : Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily

: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Dosage : Apply 3 to 4 Times in a Week.

: Apply 3 to 4 Times in a Week. Ingredients : Apricot, Avocado, Honey, Walnut

: Apricot, Avocado, Honey, Walnut Usage : Exfoliating, Deep Cleaning

: Exfoliating, Deep Cleaning Safety : Oil Free, Paraben Free, Dermatologist Tested, Non-comedogenic

: Oil Free, Paraben Free, Dermatologist Tested, Non-comedogenic Refund Policy : NA

: NA Company Info: Unilever US, 700 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632, USA, +1 866-912-9867 Dont buy this!

“This St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub doesn’t really work…. It is very hard and not really good for my skin it hurts my skin and it is hard to get off. I cannot use any of them, such a waste. Would not recommend.” – Chris St. Ives’ Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub is made with 100% natural exfoliants and apricot fruit extract, known to help leave skin feeling super soft and smooth. Natural exfoliants like walnut shell powder and apricot fruit extract help this face wash leave skin feeling super soft and smooth. This is a three- to four-times-a-week kind of facial scrub for refreshed, glowing skin. This face scrub is paraben-free, dermatologist-tested, oil-free, and non-comedogenic (it won’t clog pores). Globally, St. Ives does not test on animals and is certified cruelty-free by PETA. AMAZON

Cetaphil | Extra Gentle Daily Scrub Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub (3.5/5) 11 REVIEWS $17.94AMAZON $8.97WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 178ml

: 178ml Brand : Cetaphil

: Cetaphil Skin Type : For combination to oily, sensitive skin

: For combination to oily, sensitive skin Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week.

: Apply Twice in a Week. Ingredients : Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside

: Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside Usage : Improve Skin Texture, Exfoliating, Moisturizing

: Improve Skin Texture, Exfoliating, Moisturizing Safety : Paraben Free, Oil Free, Dermatologist Tested, Non Comedogenic

: Paraben Free, Oil Free, Dermatologist Tested, Non Comedogenic Refund Policy : NA

: NA Company Info: Unilever US, 700 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632, USA, +1 866-735-4137 Great for sensitive skin!

“This is a great facial wash for sensitive skin! It leaves you feeling clean and skin smooth! We have incredibly sensitive skin in our family and often get irritated by other products – not the case with this face wash. I always feel clean and refreshed after using. There isn’t a strong smell which I love. Great value for your money. Large bottle that will last quite awhile.” – Manisha sona Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub is a gentle facial cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and impurities while micro-fine granules buff away dry, dull skin to support natural surface cell turnover. Infused with skin conditioners and a vitamin complex, it leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and radiant. According to the Study[2], “Cocamidopropyl Betaine produces a thick lather when combined with water. The lathering action helps loosen the dirt and impurities that you are washing away, so they are easier to rinse off after cleaning.” This cleanser is dermatologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic. AMAZON

Acure Brightening Facial Scrub | Best Scrub For Women Acure Brightening Facial Scrub (3.5/5) 205 REVIEWS $7.99AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 118ml

: 118ml Brand : Acure

: Acure Skin Type : All Skin Type

: All Skin Type Dosage : Apply 3 Times in a Week.

: Apply 3 Times in a Week. Ingredients : Aloe, Argan Oil, Blueberry, Botanicals, Chamomile

: Aloe, Argan Oil, Blueberry, Botanicals, Chamomile Usage : Exfoliating, Brightening, Nourishing, Moisturizing

: Exfoliating, Brightening, Nourishing, Moisturizing Safety : Clean Ingredients, Cruelty Free, 100% Vegan

: Clean Ingredients, Cruelty Free, 100% Vegan Refund Policy : 365-Day

: 365-Day Company Info: 401 NE 4th Street, Suite 202, Fort Lauderdale FL 33301, customerservice@acure.com , +1 877 902 2873 This is nice but drying.

“This product is amazing! I have acne prone skin and it is one of the few products that doesn’t make me break out. My skin is glowing after 3 uses. Obsessed” – Dani Acure Brightening Face Scrub gently exfoliates and detoxifies with sea kelp super-nutrients, lemon peel, and French green clay. Madonna lily brightens, and chlorella rejuvenates. It is formulated without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, or formaldehyde and is certified cruelty-free. According to a 2015 study in Clinical Interventions in Aging, “the topical use of argan oil in postmenopausal women led to a significant increase in the elasticity of the skin after 60 days. This effect was further enhanced by the oral consumption of argan oil in half of the participating women. While promising, note that conclusions were limited by the absence of a placebo control group.” This brightening facial scrub contains sea kelp super-nutrients to soften and detoxify, while lemon peel and French green clay cleanse without stripping away natural moisture. Madonna lily brings the brightness to round out this refreshing facial scrub. AMAZON

La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub | Best Face Scrubs For Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub (3.4/5) 193 REVIEWS $19.99AMAZON $36.80WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 50ml

: 50ml Brand : La Roche-Posay

: La Roche-Posay Skin Type : Combination, Sensitive, Normal

: Combination, Sensitive, Normal Dosage : Apply 3 Times in a Week.

: Apply 3 Times in a Week. Ingredients : Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Pumice, Perlite

: Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Pumice, Perlite Usage : Exfoliating, Moisturizing, Refreshing Water-Gel Texture

: Exfoliating, Moisturizing, Refreshing Water-Gel Texture Safety : Non-comedogenic, Alcohol Free, Paraben Free

: Non-comedogenic, Alcohol Free, Paraben Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: USA, +1 800-560-1803 Not Recommended.

“I bought La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub because I was looking for a physical exfoliator to use once a week in my skin care routine. I was very disappointed to discover that no matter how thoroughly I rinsed my face off, there was still “grit” leftover on my face. There aren’t as many beads in it as it makes it sound; it’s no different than a very cheap version of an exfoliating scrub I’ve used before. Was not able to return. Not as good as I thought it would be. Do not recommend.” – Justina C. La Roche-Posay Physiological Ultra-Fine Scrub gently purifies and smooths all types of sensitive skin. It has agents selected for optimal tolerance and a physiological pH. It is also enriched with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. Impurities and make-up are removed, leaving the skin feeling smooth and hydrated. According to the study[3], “A pumice stone removes dead skin cells and can treat hard calluses, reducing friction and pain. Dry, cracked heels are common, and adding a pumice stone to your skin care routine can improve that by removing the layers of hard skin, cleaning, and prepping your heels for a moisturizing treatment.” This gentle face scrub exfoliates and purifies skin. With ultra-fine pumice particles, it gently helps remove excess dead skin cells while respecting the sensitivity of the skin. AMAZON

Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub | Best Budget Facial Scrub Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub (3.3/5) 114 REVIEWS $9.10AMAZON $10.84WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 75ml

: 75ml Brand : Simple

: Simple Skin Type : Dry Skin Type

: Dry Skin Type Dosage : Apply 3 Times in a Week.

: Apply 3 Times in a Week. Ingredients : Panthenol, Vitamin B, Mineral Oil, Coco-Glucoside, Hydrated Silica

: Panthenol, Vitamin B, Mineral Oil, Coco-Glucoside, Hydrated Silica Usage : Exfoliating, Moisturizing, Smoothening

: Exfoliating, Moisturizing, Smoothening Safety : Non-comedogenic, Hypoallergenic

: Non-comedogenic, Hypoallergenic Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: Holdings Sdn Bhd, Level 33-35, Menara TM, Jalan Pantai Baru, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, +1 800-88-1315 Wonderful for sensitive skin.

“I have trouble finding things that don’t dry out my skin and/or make it oily and break out. This makes me feel clean and fresh without doing either. I’m hooked!” – Lisa Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub uses rice granules to help remove dead skin cells and invigorate your skin without irritating it. Skin-loving ingredients and multivitamins effectively remove dirt, oil, and dead skin to leave your face clean and smooth. Plus, the scrub is designed to be gentle for even sensitive skin. Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub provides an essential element of your skincare routine, says Elizabeth Hughes, MD. According to the study, “vitamin B are important for making sure the body’s cells are functioning properly. They help the body convert food into energy (metabolism), create new blood cells, and maintain healthy skin cells.” Our reviewer also mentioned the old microbead cleansers and exfoliators, this is a great (environmentally friendly) replacement. It’s made with gentle silica particles and rice powder, and it can gently exfoliate dead skin while absorbing excess oil. We can’t forget about the fantastic price point. For those with sensitive skin, Elizabeth Hughes, MD recommends this option. AMAZON

See Also Top 3 Beste scrub | 2025 | Sproet Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub | Best Face Scrub For Dry Skin Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub (3.2/5) 25 REVIEWS $75.00AMAZON $75.00WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 20ml

: 20ml Brand : Dr. Barbara Sturm

: Dr. Barbara Sturm Skin Type : Dry Skin Type

: Dry Skin Type Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week.

: Apply Twice in a Week. Ingredients : Silk Extract, Horse Chestnut Extract, Panthenol, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter

: Silk Extract, Horse Chestnut Extract, Panthenol, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter Usage : Moisturizing, Anti-Aging

: Moisturizing, Anti-Aging Safety : Fragrance Free, Crulety Free, Paraben Free, Peg Free

: Fragrance Free, Crulety Free, Paraben Free, Peg Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: KÖNIGSALLEE 24, 40212 DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY, SERVICE@DRSTURM.COM , +44 7432333638 Delicate and Hydrating Face Scrub!

“The Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub is the perfect face wash the next night after you have exfoliated the night before! Facial Scrubs I have tried only to strip my skin and make it worse when really all I am looking for is a light refresh. I can feel how smooth this leaves my skin while also leaving amazing hydration behind. It’s also very gentle and not super harsh beads, you should use a light hand and that combination will do just the trick. Follow with your usual skincare after and you will be glowing!” – Annnna According to experts, Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub is a true multitasker, addressing breakouts, removing flakiness, and hydrating dry skin. It contains antioxidant-rich jojoba oil, shea butter, and silk extract, but most importantly, it is fragrance-free. The formula aims to eliminate any irritation while also making dull, dry skin a thing of the past. She claims it “stimulates collagen production and helps to calm inflammation,” as well as vitamin A, which “promotes cell regrowth and keeps skin firm and healthy.” She recommends that those with sensitive skin use the scrub only on dry, dehydrated patches rather than all over their face. AMAZON

Paula’s Choice The UnScrub | Best Fragrance Free Scrub Paula’s Choice The UnScrub (3.3/5) 175 REVIEWS $70.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 118ml

: 118ml Brand : Paula’s Choice

: Paula’s Choice Skin Type : Oily, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal

: Oily, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week.

: Apply Twice in a Week. Ingredients : Jojoba Esters, Chamomile, Green Tea Extracts

: Jojoba Esters, Chamomile, Green Tea Extracts Usage : Cleansing, Exfoliating, Moisturizing

: Cleansing, Exfoliating, Moisturizing Safety : Fragrance Free, Parabens Free, Fluff Free, Cruelty Free

: Fragrance Free, Parabens Free, Fluff Free, Cruelty Free Refund Policy : 180-Day

: 180-Day Company Info: 23215 66th Avenue South, Bldg 1, Kent, WA 98032, +1 800-831-4088 Pleasantly surprised!

“This product made my face feel softer than it ever has! The exfoliating beads work great and then dissolve as you massage it into your skin! Will definitely be buying again! If you haven’t tried this, you need to!” – Karen Our reviewer, Nicki Carrea, stated Paula’s Choice The UNscrub is a unique, gentle exfoliator and cleanser in one. It uses natural exfoliators that are kind to the skin and ocean-friendly to refresh and renew skin, leaving it glowing with health. It removes every trace of makeup and daily grime. It is formulated with round, biodegradable, and ocean-safe Jojoba beads, and it gently exfoliates as it cleanses. According to the Research[4], “The physical exfoliation with jojoba beads helps slough off dead skin cells to reveal smooth skin, while glycerin provides moisture for glowing, hydrated skin.” “Jojoba beads are pressure-sensitive and dissolve naturally with gentle massage to avoid micro-tears in the skin,” says Nicki Carrea. She also adds that jojoba bead exfoliants are more environmentally friendly than the plastic microbeads found in some scrubs. Nicki Carrea explains that glycerin acts as a moisturising agent, drawing water from the air into the skin’s outer layer to hydrate it. The jojoba beads and glycerin combination keep skin from feeling dry and tight after use. AMAZON

TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub | Best Scrub For Blackheads TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub (3.4/5) 1121 REVIEWS $32.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 82g

: 82g Brand : TULA

: TULA Skin Type : Oily, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal

: Oily, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal Dosage : Apply 2 to 4 Times in a Week.

: Apply 2 to 4 Times in a Week. Ingredients : Probiotic Extracts, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Papaya, Pineapple, Lactic Acid

: Probiotic Extracts, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Papaya, Pineapple, Lactic Acid Usage : Exfoliating, Improve Skin Smoothness, Remove Impurities

: Exfoliating, Improve Skin Smoothness, Remove Impurities Safety : Cruelty Free, Gluten Free, Clean Ingredients

: Cruelty Free, Gluten Free, Clean Ingredients Refund Policy : 180-Day

: 180-Day Company Info: USA, help@tula.com , +1 844-545-1236 I don’t love this at all.

“I like to work my exfoliate a bit to…. Exfoliate. This scrub dissolves (it is sugar) before I feel like I’m even doing anything at all. Then you have to use more for the other parts of your face since it doesn’t spread for that reason. Unfortunately, it’s a no for me.” – Sarah Dermatologists Elizabeth Hughes, MD, claims Tula So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub is perfect for literally any skin type, from mature skin toblemish-prone skin types. The scrub uses sugar granules in tandem with fruit enzymes from papaya and pineapple to chemically exfoliate skin. She adds that it won’t leave the face feeling stripped or tight and also has probiotics, which soothe and hydrate skin. According to the study[5], “Probiotic Extracts helps to keep skin healthy, strong and balanced. It can help to improve skin barrier function and increase cell turnover.” She also said it exfoliates without stripping the skin and leaves brighter, more healthy skin after continued use. It is formulated with probiotic extracts & superfoods like sugar, pineapple & papaya, this exfoliating sugar scrub might smell like a beach vacation, but works overtime to polish, soften & renew your skin. AMAZON

Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub | Best Acne Facial Scrub Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub (3.5/5) 52 REVIEWS $30.90AMAZON $31.72WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 85gm

: 85gm Brand : Ole Henriksen

: Ole Henriksen Skin Type : Acne Prone

: Acne Prone Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week.

: Apply Twice in a Week. Ingredients : Glycolic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Lactic Acid, Glycerin

: Glycolic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Lactic Acid, Glycerin Usage : Exfoliating, Improve Skin Texture, Glowing Skin

: Exfoliating, Improve Skin Texture, Glowing Skin Safety : Non-comedogenic, Paraben Free, Vegan Free

: Non-comedogenic, Paraben Free, Vegan Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: 9271 Meridian Way, West Chester, OH 45069, customerservice@olehenriksen.com , +1 844-653-4569 Saved my skin!

“I’ve been using this scrub twice a week for about three weeks now. The quality of my skin has improved dramatically. My hormonal acne has vanished, and my skin’s texture has smoothed. My face has a healthy glow. The initial warmth of the scrub feels wonderful. It’s truly therapeutic. I’ll continue to buy this scrub, and it’s done wonders for me.” – Miggy Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub is a dual warm/cool action that helps to refine pores while a powerful blend of AHAs—glycolic and lactic acids—helps lift and loosen dead skin cells. It is formulated with volcanic sand, a green fusion complex, and neem seed oil. Its deeply purifying action absorbs excess oil and helps effectively unclog and minimize the appearance of pores. The scrub invigorates with a refreshing eucalyptus-peppermint scent. The complexion is smooth, soft, and refreshed, with healthy-looking skin, says Elizabeth Hughes, MD. AMAZON

Burt’s Bees Peach & Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub | Best Face Scrub For Glowing Skin Burt’s Bees Peach & Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub (3.5/5) 298 REVIEWS $6.69AMAZON $7.82WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 113gm

: 113gm Brand : Burt’s Bees

: Burt’s Bees Skin Type : All Skin Type

: All Skin Type Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week.

: Apply Twice in a Week. Ingredients : Willowbark Extract, Salicylic Acid, Stearic Acid, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Grapeseed Oil

: Willowbark Extract, Salicylic Acid, Stearic Acid, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Grapeseed Oil Usage : Exfoliating, Moisturizing, Glowing Skin

: Exfoliating, Moisturizing, Glowing Skin Safety : Clean Ingredients, Dermatologist Recommended, Cruelty Free

: Clean Ingredients, Dermatologist Recommended, Cruelty Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: Burt’s Bees, P.O. Box 24305, Oakland, CA 94623-1305, orderinquiry@burtsbees.com , +1 800-849-7112 Good Facial Scrub.

“This is a great scrub for daily use. It smells good and the texture is like putting sugar cookie dough before adding flour. I first learned about this scrub while on vacation in Florida and it was the greatest, most refreshing gift after a day in the sun. I have used it religiously ever since!” –Lizzy Dr. Elizabeth Hughes, MD, a dermatologist in the United States, says, Burt’s Bees Peach & Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub is a natural scrub that removes dirt and excess oil to deeply clean the pores, enhanced with this peach and willow bark deep pore scrub that leaves skin refreshingly clean while gently exfoliating the surface. According to the study[6], “Stearic Acid is a versatile fatty acid that functions as an emollient, emulsifier, cleanser, and texture-enhancing ingredient in skin care formulas. It has been shown to protect the skin’s surface against water loss and help shore up the skin’s protective barrier. Stearic acid is also found in makeup formulas.” Burt’s Bees deep pore refining scrub is a 99.0% natural origin exfoliator and is formulated without parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum, making it the perfect scrub for all skin types. AMAZON

Clinique Exfoliating Scrub | Best Facial Scrub For Oily Skin Clinique Exfoliating Scrub (3.4/5) 1351 REVIEWS $25.00AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 100ml

: 100ml Brand : Clinique

: Clinique Skin Type : Oily, Combination, Dry

: Oily, Combination, Dry Dosage : Once a Day.

: Once a Day. Ingredients : Glyceryl Stearate, Polyethylene, Hexylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid

: Glyceryl Stearate, Polyethylene, Hexylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid Usage : Softening, Cleansing, Moisturizing, Exfoliating

: Softening, Cleansing, Moisturizing, Exfoliating Safety : Dermatologist Tested, Vegan Free, Allergy Tested, Fragrance Free

: Dermatologist Tested, Vegan Free, Allergy Tested, Fragrance Free Refund Policy : 60-Day

: 60-Day Company Info: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., 767 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10153, +1 800-419-4041 There’s nothing like it out there.

“I have been using this product since the early 90s and it never disappoints! If you leave it on for a little bit, your skin will tingle. It has just the right amount of exfoliant. It really is awesome. I use it once a week.” – Chrissy Clinique Exfoliating Scrub is a water-based scrub for oilier skin types. Formulated with silica and salicylic acid, two key ingredients for oilyskin, this scrub provides a gentle exfoliation that helps reveal brighter, clearer skin. At the same time, it refines the skin’s texture, leaving the skin smoother and better prepared for the rest of your skincare and beauty routine. According to the reviewer, this exfoliator from Clinique is one of the most beloved scrubs around. Not only does it remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, but it can also soften fine lines and wrinkles over time, leaving you with a glowing complexion. It is formulated with 100 percent vegan ingredients. The scrub is allergy-tested and fragrance-free, making it a great option for people with sensitive skin. AMAZON

Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub | Best Facial Scrub Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub (3.3/5) 1354 REVIEWS $27.92AMAZON PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 100ml

: 100ml Brand : Wishful

: Wishful Skin Type : Oily, All Skin Type

: Oily, All Skin Type Dosage : Apply Twice in a Week.

: Apply Twice in a Week. Ingredients : Papaya Fruit Extract, Pineapple Fruit Extract, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Hydroxy Acid, Salicylic Acid

: Papaya Fruit Extract, Pineapple Fruit Extract, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Hydroxy Acid, Salicylic Acid Usage : Exfoliating, Smooths Skin Texture and Complexion

: Exfoliating, Smooths Skin Texture and Complexion Safety : Cruelty Free, Non-comedogenic, Non-acnegenic, ulfates Free, Parabens Free

: Cruelty Free, Non-comedogenic, Non-acnegenic, ulfates Free, Parabens Free Refund Policy: 14-Day Gently and Effective Exfoliant.

“I really enjoy this exfoliating scrub. I have truly combination skin and I break out easily. I use it about 2 times a week and it doesn’t cause breakouts for me. It doesn’t dry out the dryer parts of my face, and helps keep blackheads at bay on my oiler nose. I prefer to use it on dry or barely damp skin, otherwise I feel like the product dissolves too quickly and I waste a bunch. I am not fooled into thinking the residue produced is actually dead skin – it is obviously just the product piling as you use it – but it does a good job of exfoliating without causing damage or dryness and I’m happy with that. Will definitely continue to use this product.” – Jeremy Thomas Our reviewer claims Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is a gel-to-peel scrub that waves goodbye to dead skin with its 3-in-1 physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliants featuring AHAs and BHAs to visibly smooth and brighten your complexion without irritation. This scrub is an exfoliating scrub infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, BHAs, and AHAs that leave the skin with a healthy glow. According to the Research[7], “Papaya Fruit Extract is askin-conditioning agent that may also have antibacterial properties. We use the ingredient in our bubble bath. However, papaya extract can also be found in sunscreen, shampoo, exfoliant, makeup remover, soap, makeup, and many other products.” Our experts suggested this Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub. Its lightweight, milky texture gently buffs away dead skin cells and impurities for immediate results and also makes the perfect canvas for seamless makeup application. AMAZON

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub | Best Face Scrubs For Sensitive Skin Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub (3.2/5) 841 REVIEWS $7.37WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 124ml

: 124ml Brand : Neutrogena

: Neutrogena Skin Type : Acne Prone

: Acne Prone Dosage : Apply Twice in a Day.

: Apply Twice in a Day. Ingredients : Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Cellulose, Glycerin, Polysorbate 60

: Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Cellulose, Glycerin, Polysorbate 60 Usage : Exfoliating, Removes Dirt, & Impurities

: Exfoliating, Removes Dirt, & Impurities Safety : Dermatologist Recommended, Oil Free

: Dermatologist Recommended, Oil Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: USA, +1 888-984-2464 Good for sensitive skin.

“This oil-free scrub is a must. It has a tingly sensation when you are exfoliating. I would recommend this to people who have sensitive skin like me! Great salicylic acid acne treatment helps stop breakouts before they start.” – Marvin Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub is a unique multi-action acne fighting formula contains MicroClear, a powerful technology scientifically shown to boost the delivery of salicylic acid acne medication, straight to the source of breakouts. With MicroClear Technology and exfoliators, this acne-face exfoliating wash works to cut through oil, helping to unclog pores and leave skin clear and smooth. This daily facial scrub is gentle enough for everyday use. From a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, our medicated daily acne face scrub can be added to a daily skincare routine to help eliminate breakouts for clean, clearer-looking skin. WALMART

L’Oreal Paris Pure Sugar Scrub | Best Sugar Scrub For Face L’Oreal Paris Pure Sugar Scrub (3.3/5) 841 REVIEWS $9.98AMAZON $9.29WALMART PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Form : Scrub

: Scrub Quantity : 50gm

: 50gm Brand : L’Oreal Paris Skincare

: L’Oreal Paris Skincare Skin Type : Dry, All Skin Type

: Dry, All Skin Type Dosage : Apply 3 Times in a Day.

: Apply 3 Times in a Day. Ingredients : Almond, Caffeine, Cocoa Butter, Coconut, Coconut Oil, Coffee

: Almond, Caffeine, Cocoa Butter, Coconut, Coconut Oil, Coffee Usage : Exfoliating, Removes Dirt, & Impurities

: Exfoliating, Removes Dirt, & Impurities Safety : Dermatologist Recommended, Oil Free, Paraben Free

: Dermatologist Recommended, Oil Free, Paraben Free Refund Policy : 30-Day

: 30-Day Company Info: 10 Hudson Yards, 501 West 30 Street, New York, NY 10001, +1 800-322-2036 Smells amazing!

“This is a great exfoliating product! It feels so smooth almost like butter and applies on skin nicely. The warm brown sugar smell is AMAZING. After using this product for two weeks I noticed my skin was a lot brighter and over all smoother. Love it!” – Brooke F. L’Oreal Paris’ Pure-Sugar Coffee Scrub instantly awakens baby-soft skin, which is especially effective on oily skin. It is formulated with a naturally derived blend of three pure sugars that melt into skin for gentle yet effective exfoliation and finely ground Kona coffee, almond, and coconut oils. It removes impurities while reducing signs of fatigue. The skin feels energised and invigorated. It is a gentle formula that doesn’t include microbeads or harsh exfoliants. It exfoliates with gentle sugar scrubs, which can help remove unwanted skin cell buildup on the surface of the skin, which can cause a dulled appearance and rough texture. Aside from revealing more radiant-looking skin, exfoliation with sugar scrubs can also reveal softer, smoother skin. AMAZON

How Does Face Scrub Work?

A face scrub is a skincare product that typically contains small particles or beads that help to exfoliate the skin by removing dead skin cells and other impurities. When the scrub is applied to the skin and gently massaged in, the particles work to break up the buildup of dead skin cells, which can leave the skin looking dull and dry. This process can also help to unclog pores, which can reduce the appearance of acne and other blemishes.

Additionally, the gentle massage action of using a face scrub can help to improve circulation and boost collagen production, which can help to improve the overall appearance and health of the skin.

When used regularly in your skincare routine, a face scrub can help remove the top layer of dead skin cells, giving you a nearly effortless glow. Frequent exfoliation can also have anti-aging (or, as we like to say, “pro-aging”) benefits by stimulating collagen production and sloughing away pore-clogging bacteria.

Chemical exfoliants, such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs), may also be present in face scrubs. These ingredients work by breaking down the bonds between dead skin cells, allowing them to be easily removed and revealing smoother, brighter skin.

It is recommended to use a face scrub 1-2 times a week, depending on the skin type. However, people with sensitive skin should use it with caution and be mindful of the ingredients in the scrub, as it may cause irritation or redness. Furthermore, after exfoliating, it is important to moisturize the skin to prevent dryness and irritation.

How To Choose The Best Face Scrub?

Choosing the right face scrub for your skin can be difficult if you’re not sure what to look for—there are so many different types to choose from. There are, however, a few pointers to keep in mind. The most important factor is the type of scrub: When selecting an exfoliator, make sure it’s a scrub for face (rather than body) skin, because facial skin is more delicate and requires a softer touch than the rest of the body.

When we buy skincare products, we have high expectations. For example, suppose you buy a scrub and expect it to produce miraculous results. While some will assist you in achieving the desired results, others will not. It depends on the product you buy. This means that you should shop wisely and consider a few factors before purchasing an ideal face scrub, says Dr. Elizabeth Hughes, MD, a board-certified dermatologist.

Here are some considerations you should make:

Skin Type – The first and most important factor in determining whether or not a product is good for you. If you have oily skin, a face scrub for dry skin will not work for you, and vice versa. The best way to get the results you truly desire is to purchase a scrub that is specifically formulated for your skin type. Alternatively, look for scrubs that are suitable for all skin types.

The first and most important factor in determining whether or not a product is good for you. If you have oily skin, a face scrub for dry skin will not work for you, and vice versa. The best way to get the results you truly desire is to purchase a scrub that is specifically formulated for your skin type. Alternatively, look for scrubs that are suitable for all skin types. Formulations – Face scrubs come in a variety of formulas, ranging from cleansers to masks, liquids to gels, powders to creams. You can also slough off with at-home tools such as dermaplaning razors, microdermabrasion devices, and even a microfiber towel.

Face scrubs come in a variety of formulas, ranging from cleansers to masks, liquids to gels, powders to creams. You can also slough off with at-home tools such as dermaplaning razors, microdermabrasion devices, and even a microfiber towel. Manufacturer – Scrubs are manufactured by hundreds of different companies. Not all of those businesses are created equal. Try to learn about the brand before purchasing a product. Is it a reputable business? Is it a brand that has received numerous complaints? Being able to answer these questions can be extremely beneficial when deciding whether or not to purchase a scrub.

Scrubs are manufactured by hundreds of different companies. Not all of those businesses are created equal. Try to learn about the brand before purchasing a product. Is it a reputable business? Is it a brand that has received numerous complaints? Being able to answer these questions can be extremely beneficial when deciding whether or not to purchase a scrub. Ingredients – The most underappreciated factor on the list. Let’s be honest: do you have a habit of reading the ingredient list? There’s no need to feel bad about it because most people don’t. Check the label the next time you’re about to buy a cleanser to see if it contains effective compounds. With internet access, you can learn everything there is to know about an ingredient in a matter of seconds.

The most underappreciated factor on the list. Let’s be honest: do you have a habit of reading the ingredient list? There’s no need to feel bad about it because most people don’t. Check the label the next time you’re about to buy a cleanser to see if it contains effective compounds. With internet access, you can learn everything there is to know about an ingredient in a matter of seconds. Money Back Guarantee – Although we typically associate money-back guarantees with skincare products, technology, and other items, some brands also provide this option for their scrubs. It’s always helpful to know whether a company offers refunds or not. That’s why, if your scrub does not perform as expected, you can get your money back.

What Is The Purpose Of Scrub?

Using a scrub could be an important part of an anti-aging routine. Over time, the surface of the skin becomes dull and listless. A scrub can give your skin a refresher by replenishing the dead cells. This could take years off your age.

Scrubs are not ideal for everyone, however. If you’re prone to moles, acne, or blemishes on the skin, it could do damage. If you do use a scrub, make sure to choose one that’s very gentle for the skin. We’ve provided some recommendations at the bottom of the page.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Face Scrub?

Many women believe that they can get away with only cleansing and moisturising their skin twice a day. While this may be “good enough” for good skin, using a high quality face scrub can take your routine to the next level, significantly improving the health and appearance of your skin.

Face scrubs go beyond the surface to remove impurities that reduce radiance. A scrub has numerous advantages, including the following:

Removal of dead skin cells.

Pores unclogging.

Preventing acne and reducing acne scars.

Avoiding ingrown hairs.

Skin texture improvement.

Allowing for better absorption of skincare products.

The ability of facial scrub to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores is its primary benefit. Remember how your skin cells regenerate every two to four weeks? Unfortunately, your skin’s natural ability to shed dead skin cells is limited. These dead cells can accumulate on the skin’s surface over time, making it appear dull and dry.

“A chemical exfoliant penetrates the pore and unclogs it,” explains Dr. Elizabeth Hughes, MD.

Using a scrub can also allow your skin to better absorb moisturizers and serums that you apply afterward. If your face is covered in dead skin cells, these products must work even harder to penetrate deep into the skin and perform their softening and emollient functions. However, using a scrub allows moisturizers to get to work right away.

Will Face Scrub Get Rid Of Acne?

Acne develops when pores become clogged with dirt, oil, bacteria, and other toxins. Diet, lifestyle, hormonal changes, and medications can all contribute to breakouts.

Because it deep cleans your pores, a face scrub may help you get rid of pimples caused by bacteria-clogged pores. Scrubs containing salicylic acid and other chemical exfoliants will be especially beneficial for acne-prone skin.

“Depending on the type of acid used, chemical exfoliants can be a problem for people with skin issues like rosacea or eczema,” says Dr. Elizabeth Hughes, MD.

While using a face scrub can aid in the removal of acne-causing bacteria, it is best to avoid using one if you are experiencing a bad breakout. If your skin is already irritated, the exfoliating particles in a scrub will most likely aggravate it even more. If you have chronic acne, see a dermatologist to get to the bottom of it.

What Key Ingredients Should I Look For In A Scrub?

Salicylic Acid

This is a beta-hydroxy acid which is oil soluble. This substance prevents the formation of white and blackheads on the skin by cleaning out the pores. It also exfoliates the skin, getting rid of dead cells so they can be replenished.

A 2015 study showed that it’s a useful peeling agent for people who have acne.[8]

Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil

Research shows that this oil is an excellent anti-inflammatory when used on the skin. It’s a botanical oil which has the ability to deeply moisturise and soften the skin.[9]

Lactic Acid

It’s an alpha-hydroxyacid and a phenolicacid. It has exfoliating and anti-aging benefits for the skin. This substance rids the outer layer of the skin of dead cells and replenishes them. It can also smooth out wrinkles and fine lines on the face. Lactic acid initiates collagen production, leading to firmer, tighter skin.[10]

Glycolic Acid

This is also an alpha-hydroxy acid which has some amazing anti-aging benefits for the skin. Partially this is because it’s capable of penetrating deep into the skin. It can erase age spots and areas of hyperpigmentation on the skin.

Glycolic acid also exfoliates, sloughing off dead skin cells and leaving a radiant outer layer of skin. Studies have indicated its anti-aging effects, like removing wrinkles and fine lines.[11]

Product Comparison

Here’s a short comparison of our top recommendations to make your decision easier:

Beverly Hills MD Skin Renewing Polish Scrub Smooth Radiance Exfoliating Scrub DRMTLGY Microdermabrasion Scrub Acure Brightening Facial Scrub Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub Rating Cost $75.00 $64.00 $20.00 $7.99 $17.94 Dosage Apply Twice in a Week Once Daily Once Daily Apply 3 Times in a Week Apply Twice in a Week Usage Smoothing, Radiant Improved Skin Texture, Enhanced Skin Radiance Removes Dead Skin Cells, Brightens Skin Tone Brightening, Nourishing Improve Skin Texture, Exfoliating, Moisturizing Return Policy 60-Days 60-Days 60-Days 365-Days NA Pros Non Comedogenic, Vegan Free Natural Ingredients, Vegan Friendly Gluten Free, Cruelty Free Clean Ingredients, Cruelty Free Paraben Free, Oil Free, Dermatologist Tested Review Work Effectively with No Side Effect Quick Result Affordable,Tried & Tested Highly Expensive Result Vary Person To Person Shop Now BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW

FAQs

Q: Are face scrubs bad for skin?

A: No, as long as you don’t overdo it or scrub too hard. According to Dr. Elizabeth Hughes, sensitive skin types should use a finely milled scrub with caution. Furthermore, using a face scrub every day or every other day may be too much for some skin types. Begin slowly by exfoliating once a week and seeing how your skin reacts to the scrub.

Q: How often should I use a face scrub?

A: Most experts recommend exfoliating two to three times per week, as long as your skin can tolerate it. Chemical exfoliants are generally safe to use on a regular basis. Physical methods, on the other hand, may be too abrasive to use on a regular basis.

Q: Are face scrubs beneficial to acne?

A: They can be if they are gentle and contain anti-acne ingredients such as salicylic acid. If you have acne, look for a finely milled scrub as well as ingredients that can help treat breakouts and soothe skin to alleviate any potential irritation. Start slowly, as with sensitive skin, to avoid irritation.

Q: Should I use face scrub everyday?

A: Face scrubs help to keep sebum, a naturally occurring oil on the skin that clogs pores and causes blemishes, under control. Once or twice a week, we recommend using a face scrub. If your skin is particularly oily, you can up the frequency to three times per week. More than that will over-dry your skin.

Q: Do dermatologists recommend using face scrubs?

A: Depending on your skin type, dermatologists may recommend a combination of gentle physical and chemical exfoliators. Chemical exfoliators are gentler, whereas physical exfoliators are more abrasive.

Q: What should you apply after using a face scrub?

A: After using a face scrub, you should apply a gentle and natural moisturizer. Make sure your face is a little damp when you use it.

Q: Will a face scrub damage my skin?

A: As previously stated, there is a proper and improper time to use a scrub. Remember to give your scrub a break if you’re in the middle of a breakout. Scrubs can help prevent pimples by removing dead skin cells, but they can also irritate and burn the skin. If you have acne on your skin already. Allow your skin’s surface to heal before attempting a scrub.

It’s also critical to use a high-quality scrub product with fine scrubbing particles. If the grinding particles are too large and sharp, they will be too abrasive and will cause skin tears. While micro-tears aid in skin renewal, excessively large tears can be harmful. They gradually deteriorate the skin’s natural barrier, resulting in redness and dry, flaky patches. Apply only gentle pressure when using a scrub to avoid damaging the skin.

It is possible to overuse a scrub. To avoid irritating skin, limit your use to three or fewer times per week.

Conclusion

Face scrubs can help improve the overall texture of your skin, improving both how it looks and how it feels to the touch. Even if you’re short on time, a few short exfoliation sessions per week will suffice to see and feel the benefits.

To achieve the best results, go easy on your face by selecting a formula that is appropriate for your skin type. If you need assistance selecting the best product for you, consult with your dermatologist to ensure the formulation is correct.

Meet The Experts

Robin Travers, MD, is a Board-Certified Dermatologist Based in United States. She is a Specialist in Skincare Medicine and Worked as an Dermatologist at SkinCare Physicians, Inc.

Elizabeth Hughes, MD, is a United States-based board-certified dermatologist and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center. She received her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

MaryBeth Parisi, MD Dr. MaryBeth Parisi is a board-certified Harvard trained Dermatologist. She has over 18 years of experience in the field of skin care. Read Full Bio

