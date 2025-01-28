19 Party Hairstyles That Will Wow the Crowd (2025)

Oh, the festive season is almost here! It's the season we jolly and party, but it takes time to plan our accessories, outfits, makeup, and hairstyles.

Some of us might have already started bookmarking outfits and pinning our favorite nails on Pinterest, yet oftentimes we struggle to select party-ready hairstyles.

That can be quite tough since it differs from our everyday go-to hairstyles so it's understandable. But it's always nice to switch things up sometimes.

If you agree, we have simple and fascinating hairstyles you can wear for special occasions right here. Keep scrolling to see 19 hairstyles that are fit for parties.

Seven, 10, and 16 are our top favorite party hairstyles.

1. Sleek Half-Up, Half-Down 'Do

Go party and you'll be back to tell how stunning this was. While the half-up, half-down is a common hairstyle everyone wears, making it sleek with a side tendril changes everything.

The smoothness elevates the look and makes it party-worthy. You'll be dancing all night and feeling yourself throughout. And that's because it's secure, gorgeous, and takes most of your hair away from your face.

2. Cornrows and Crystals

You can elevate your cornrows for a gorgeous party style with crystals. Who would have thought braiding your natural hair could look out of this world? Well, now we know better.

So, add some crystals to your hair and rock a gorgeous style. It’s obvious you won't need more than your crystals and a few styling tools to achieve the cornrows.

3. Beyonce Party Hairstyle

Get your hair to slay with this Beyonce-inspired hairstyle. It's such a timeless hairstyle that stands out for parties and celebrations. Plus, you can achieve this effortlessly with a Beyonce-inspired wig or honey-blonde ombre hair extensions.

If you'll be using hair extensions, clip them to your hair then curl them. If you are rocking a wig, that's also easy. Style it before you put it on, then run your hands through it after wearing it to make the curls appear more natural.

4. Twisted Updo

When in doubt, a twisted updo can come to your rescue. Gemma Chan shows us how it's done - simply pull your hair into a high ponytail after sectioning out your side face-framing pieces. Roll your ponytail to form a bun, then pin it in place. As shown here, your bun should be round like a doughnut. Then finish the look by curling your tendrils.

5. Hair Clips

Hair clips may feel random for parties but that's if you're using one. Get two or more and it'll be a party hairstyle you'll wear more than once. So, the more, the better.

And this right here (image above), is extra. We guess the glitters on the clips make the style look more dramatic, and that's exactly what you want to go for. It's all about achieving a glamorous style.

6. A Headband With Curls

Do you love vintage styles? Zendaya has one that turns heads. Her look for the Emmys 2022 was retro, voluminous and so perfect that we can never forget about it. It's absolutely a look you can wear for parties, and you won't regret rocking it.

From the big curly ponytail to the sleekness at the front and the simple headband, the hairstyle gives the party vibe, and that means one thing—show time. So, get your headband, curling iron, and other styling tools and style this. You will also need hair extensions to achieve the ponytail for a full look.

7. Retro Swoop Bow Hairstyle

Here's one of the looks that keeps us giggling and blushing. As we mentioned, it's one of our top looks.

Maybe it's the retro side, but we love this style. You can have a whole new gorgeous hairstyle for the party with this bow-adorned retro swoop. So, thanks to hairstylist Justine Marjan, there's a way to glam up, go retro, and include accessories we love. But apart from the bow, the swoop, half-up, half-down style makes the hairstyle perfect.

8. Wispy Updo

We all know that an effortless-looking updo can be very charming.

To create this look, part out your tendrils at the front.

Next, pull up your hair into a high ponytail and curl your strands.

Now, put them in a bun, and be sure to make them messy. Curl your hair around your face and you've finished styling your wispy updo.

Achieving a messy hairstyle can be hard sometimes, but don't have the idea to make your hair look neat.

9. Sleek Bob

Look perfect for your party with this sleek bob hairstyle. While it's simple, it stands out and works for every occasion.

You just need your straightener, and your hair will look amazing within minutes. If you want, you can decide to wear a Hermosa Hair bob wig instead. Many sleek bob wigs can give you a natural-looking hairstyle.

10. Flicked Ends

A little change can turn a hairstyle around. That's the case with the flicked ends hairstyle. Its surreal ends made this simple middle part lob a major glamorous party hairstyle. So, add flicked ends to your hair.

You can try this with any hairstyle, whether a ponytail, sleek hair, half-up, half-down, or a side-part hairdo.

11. High Ponytail

As far as ponytail hairstyles go, it's all about celebrating your features. They emphasize your features and reveal the natural shape of your face, drawing attention to your eyes, cheekbones, and jawline.

What a high ponytail does is to make it even more dramatic. It makes you the life of the party while complementing your outfit. So, go all out, add accessories or clip some hair extensions to make it fuller and longer.

12. Waves

We are head over heels for this look. And nothing is stopping you from styling it for your next occasion.

Just look at J.Lo's wavy hairstyle above and try recreating it. With a few tools, your look will be hot in no time.

However, if your tresses are short, there's no need to worry. Attach hair extensions to your hair or go for a wig.

13. Slicked-Back Chignon

The slicked-back chignon hairstyle has us drooling all over! While buns are the everyday go-to hairstyle, ends-out chignon makes your style more special for parties. You'll see your favorite celebrities rocking this look on the red carpet.

So, next time you want a laid-back, gorgeous party hairstyle you can achieve without breaking the bank, turn to this chic one.

It's easy to create, takes a few minutes to style, and gives you an outstanding look.

14. Headband

Make a statement with your look by wearing a headband to elevate your style. It is one of the easiest party looks you can recreate and wear without stressing about anything.

We recommend curling your strands first like in the image, before wearing your headband. That's because the curls can give you volume and bouncy at the back while the headband makes your hairstyle stand out more.

15. Low Puff Ponytail

Low-puff ponytails have always been a trendy hairstyle to wear. Even for parties, they don't look too simple or any less gorgeous than other hairstyles. They are chic, timeless, and classy.

To style it, start by parting your hair, whether it's in the middle or side. Pull it into a ponytail and hold it with a hair tie. Once you've achieved that, braid your natural hair, tuck it under, and attach your afro puff.

16. Voluminous FrenchRoll

If you are planning to wear a V-neck dress, this French roll style complements such outfits well. The volume at the top will make it dramatic and the framing strands will flatter you and soften your features.

To achieve such a volume, you'll need hair extensions. So, add some bundles before you go ahead and pin your French twist.

17. Golden Clips

Do you have short hair? Clips are one way to make a statement with your hair length. So, pick some clips and put them in your hair. You can include one, two, or as many as you like.

18. Bubble Ponytail

The bubble ponytail is a simple hairstyle you can transform into something fabulous for your next party.

Wondering how? Here’s the trick: swap out regular hair bands for golden accessories to separate your bubbles. They will give your style more character and make your bubble ponytail look extra luxe. It’s a must-try this party season, you’ll love it!

19. Elevated Vintage Curls

Go for a combination of modern and vintage with the elevated vintage curls. Its curls are full, long, and glamorous, allowing you to show them off. Achieving this look might take a while, but once you do, you'll love it.

So, prepare your hair by applying heat protectant, then curl it with a curling iron before smoothing it with a brush and pomade. Lastly, pin them in place and brush them out.

You can boldly say you have a few hairstyles at hand this festive season. Now you can use your time for other things, having nothing to worry about.

At the beginning of our article, we informed you of some of our top party hairstyles. Which styles caught your attention the most? We'll be glad to hear them.