2 Essential Nail Drill Bits for Gel Polish Removal and Cuticle Removal (2025)

As everyone knows, manicure jobs are notoriously time-consuming. There are so many steps to do to make perfect nails. There are also many manicure tools available to help you get your/your customers nails done more efficiently and efficiently. Nails Drill Bits are among them.

Why Is It So Important To Choose High Quality Nail Drill Bits?

For nail technicians, removing acrylic resins or gel enhancements might be the most time-consuming task. If you use the right nail equipment, it will make your work easier and faster.

Don't underestimate the small nail drill bits, it plays one of the most important roles in nail art, especially for quick backfilling, shaping and cleaning nails. Using high-quality drill bits will save you a lot of time and effort.

For your daily or professional use, especially for nail technicians, we highly recommend you to keep the characteristics of durability, sharpness and effectiveness in mind when choosingnail drill bits. The small tool is not that expensive, but the higher cost of the high-quality bits may pay off in a few procedures.

How to Choose the Right Nail Drill Bits?

Nail drills vary in price and quality, but we recommend choosing really good carbide tools from a good brand such asMelodySusie. They have superior strength, durability and sharpness, and work with minimal friction and heat generation. The life of such a bit is measured in years of practice, so $10-20 per bit is not that expensive.

There are so many types ofnail drill bitsto choose from, how to choose the right and appropriate ones seems so intimidating and scary at first. We consulted many experienced nail technicians and summarized the best nail drill bits they use daily. The result will help ease your mind and get your gel manicures to be the most top notch you’ve ever seen! Let’s make things VERY VERY simple: only two nail bits will help you get your nail works done! Exciting, isn’t it?

Next, we will discuss two essential nail drill bits to choose from.

1. Three Essential Nail Drill Bits for Gel Polish Removal

The removal bit is one of the two essentials. Here are three different ones you can choose from:

First,Tungsten Carbide 5-in-1 Straight Cut Nail Drill Bit – Coarse

It’s a dream! You can even use this one for all your nail works done!

Pros:

No need to change another bit during the work, as there are different sizes of coarseness on the bit surface: from the upper part of the base of the drill, the roughness changes from fine, to middle, to thick. You can work the superficial, shorten, fill, cut the whole plate of nails and much more.

Great strength and efficiency for removing gel color, hard gel, gel extensions, acrylic, etc. because of the “teeth”.

Made by Tungsten Carbide, one of the hardest materials, which don’t wear out as fast as other carbide barrel style bits so you get longer use.

Works for both left and right hand.

Second,Tungsten Carbide Tornado Flame Nail Drill Bit – Coarse

Actually it looks similar to the T-rex bit but the teeth are tighter inward, thinner and more tapered. It’s hard to say which one is better but this shape might be more comfortable to use by sliding over the nail surface.

Pros:

Great tapered shape, finer cuticle gel removal. You can file the gel off around the cuticle evenly without the risk of accidentally digging it in. One of the technicians’ favorite nail drill bit shapes.

Great strength and efficiency for removing gel color, hard gel, gel extensions, acrylic, etc. because of the “teeth”.

Top of the bit is rounded to help prevent cutting the client.

Because of the material, itmakes the ‘teeth’ don’t wear out as fast as other style carbide bits so you get longer use.

Works for both left and right hand.

Third,Tungsten Carbide Large Barrel Safety Nail Drill Bit – Medium

This bit is amazing for beginners! You might don’t like its shape, but it’s probably the most frequently used nail bit during your first year as a nail technician.

Pros:

Perfect for beginners! It has a large smooth round top that prevents the cuticle cutting if you go too far by accident.

Ideal for refining the cuticle area after applying acrylic and gel extension because it has smaller teeth but lager smooth round top (It doesn’t take chunks out of your new enhancement).

Less damage to natural nails if the nail didn’t build enough base or if you file though by accident.

Right for nail gel polish removal.

Works for both left and right hand.

2. One Essential Nail Drill Bit for Cuticle Removal

Tungsten Carbide Cuticle Cleaner Safety Nail Drill Bit – Medium

This cuticle bit is a must-have for every nail tech whether you are a beginner or an expert.

Pros:

The round and nubby top is perfect for cleaning and prepping the cuticle area without worrying lifting at the nail bed, which make it super safe for beginners to use.

The stubbier and less pointy nature makes your cuticle work go wildly quicker because you aren’t worried about poking your client. So it can save you on extremely busy days for senior nail technicians.

The tapered shape fits perfectly to cuticle areas so acrylic, gel or powder dip won’t be damaged and will last longer.

It can be used on the skin as well to exfoliate the dead skin gently.

Here are the top and essential gel removal bits and cuticle removal bits for every nail technician.

Believe it or not, having them can satisfy your basic daily use and make your work process easier and more efficient.

