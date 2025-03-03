20 Best LED Face Masks 2025, According to Skincare Experts (2025)

Overview

Naturally, if you want to keep your skin healthy, blemish-free, and youthful looking, you need a rich daily skin care routine and top-quality products. In recent years, technology and skin care have merged, producing amazing tools like the best LED face mask, offering the most convenient, hands-free treatments. These masks, often FDA-cleared for safety, use LED light therapy to benefit your complexion.

While the technology has existed for some time, the use of LED for skincare treatment has only recently become popular. Board certified dermatologist Dr Muneeb Shah of the well known YouTube channel Doctorly explains:

The idea of using light to treat skin conditions is definitely not a novel concept, we’ve been using light in dermatology to treat things like psoriasis, skin cancer, vitiligo, and a plethora of skin conditions for a very long time.

These products deliver laser light deep into your skin cells, repairing damage, decreasing inflammation, and boosting collagen and elastin for a firmer, wrinkle-free complexion. Some are on the costly side compared to creams and serums, but there are also some affordable options. Back in 2018, Olivia Munn said that,

“I have my own facial set up, I’ve got the professional-grade products and machines…But one of the best things is the red and blue light mask.“

LED light therapy is becoming a must-have in Hollywood’s beauty arsenal, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez relying on it for a flawless glow. While Kardashian trusts her dermatologist for light therapy facials, many, like Chrissy Teigen and Madonna, swear by at-home LED masks for their convenience and transformative benefits.

In this article, our experts have reviewed the best light therapy masks on the market so you can make the ideal choice for your skin.

Best LED & Red Light Masks

While we will review a range of excellent options in this article, these are our selections for the best LED facial masks available today.

How We Picked

Leading Manufacturers We chose products made by well regarded, respected manufacturers known for producing quality devices and following strict safety standards in manufacturing. Value For Cost Our choices reflect a cost-benefit analysis, examining the features the products offer versus their price, and how this compares to other similar brands. Endorsed By Experts Every device we recommend has been carefully evaluated and approved by experts both on our team and in the fields of dermatology and laser light technology. Backed by Science All of our recommendations have the support of clinical research and science in terms of their safety, efficacy, and quality.

Top Professional-grade LED Face Masks

In addition to the number of powerful, healing red light therapy devices on the market, there is also a selection of LED masks for face which may provide rich skin health benefits. Here are our expert selections, in order of preference.

1. Novaalab NOVAA Glow Therapy Mask Best For: Comprehensive skin rejuvenation and anti-aging Features: Includes 6 wavelengths, flexible silicone mask, medical-grade LED lights, clinically proven results in 30 days, 60-day return policy, 1-year warranty Price: $249.90 Read Reviews

Shop Now The Novaalab NOVAA Glow Therapy Mask is a cutting-edge light therapy device that offers six wavelengths, including red, blue, yellow, purple, and infrared light, to address multiple skin concerns. This dermatologist-recommended device targets issues such as acne, redness, fine lines, and uneven skin tone while boosting skin health and providing a radiant, youthful glow. Although it stands out for its multi-mode functionality and deep-penetrating infrared technology, it is priced higher than some other comparable masks on the market. However, its power, flexibility, and proven results make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking an all-in-one solution. Pros & Cons Pros Offers 6 beauty modes for various skin concerns.

Clinically proven results in 30 days of therapy.

May reduce wrinkles, lines, and acne breakouts.

Lightweight and flexible silicone design.

Free 1-year warranty and 60-day return policy. Cons Higher price compared to some alternatives.

May not fit smaller face sizes perfectly. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concerns: Aging, acne, redness, uneven skin tone | Total LEDs: 180 medical-grade lights | Session Duration: 10 minutes

2. Infraredi LED Light Therapy Mask Best For: Wrinkles, acne, redness, and overall skin rejuvenation Features: Combines red and blue light therapy, flexible silicone design, medical-grade LEDs, FDA-approved, 3-year warranty Price: $329 (originally $399) Read Reviews

Shop Now The Infraredi LED Light Therapy Mask offers both red (630nm) and blue (465nm) light therapy in a soft, flexible silicone design. It’s designed to combat wrinkles, fine lines, acne, and redness while improving overall skin tone and texture. Clinically proven and easy to use, it provides professional-level results in just 10 minutes a day. While the mask boasts medical-grade LEDs and a high irradiance of 30mW/cm², it only includes two wavelengths, which may not cater to users seeking a broader range of light therapies. However, the comfort, portability, and FDA-approved design make it a top contender in the LED therapy mask market. Pros & Cons Pros May reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.

Combines red and blue light therapy for versatile skin benefits.

Comfortable, portable design with protective eye shields.

No pain, downtime, or side effects. Cons Limited to two wavelengths (red and blue).

Slightly higher price compared to other masks with more LEDs. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concern: Wrinkles, acne, redness | Total LEDs: 132 (66 bulbs with dual LEDs) | Session Duration: 10 minutes

3. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Best For: Targeted skin issues like acne, hyperpigmentation, anti-aging Features: Includes 2 red and infrared wavelengths, flexible silicone, clinically assessed, 30-day return policy, 2-year warranty Price: $515.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask is a facial red and infrared light therapy mask that offers 2 wavelengths. It promises to rejuvenate the skin, heal acne, eliminate signs of age, decrease hyperpigmentation, and boost tone and texture. For the price, there are other best LED face masks on the market which offer more wavelengths and power. However, celebrities like Gal Gadot, Kaley Cuoco, and Renee Zellweger purportedly use this product and recommend it. Pros & Cons Pros This mask may improve skin tone and texture.

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask could heal or reduce acne.

It might tighten skin and smooth wrinkles and lines.

The mask may decrease age spots and hyperpigmentation. Cons CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask is an expensive product.

The mask only includes 2 wavelengths, which is less than many other brands. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concern: Aging, acne | Total LEDs: 49 red | Session Duration: 10 minutes

4. The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask Best For: Cellular renewal, anti-aging Features: 14-day returns, 2-year warranty, lithium battery with a 1-year warranty, red and infrared LED light, cruelty-free brand Price: $495.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask is a red and infrared LED mask designed to improve the health of the complexion. It promises to reduce lines and wrinkles, hydrate, brighten, and rejuvenate. In addition, it aims to decrease stress and improve mood and well-being. The reviews were fairly good, although the return policy is not very generous. Pros & Cons Pros The mask may decrease wrinkles and fine lines.

This product could stimulate cell regeneration.

The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask might decrease acne breakouts.

This mask may hydrate the skin and reduce dryness. Cons The price is somewhat high.

There are similar products with more wavelength options. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Total LEDs: 112 LED bulbs | Warranty: 2-year warranty for manufacturing defects | Session Duration: 10 minutes

5. Qure LED Mask Best For: At-Home LED light therapy treatment Device Type: LED Mask Features: Quick3 Minute Daily Treatments, Customize Treatment on 5 Different Facial Areas. Price: $329.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now The Qure LED Mask is a cutting-edge skincare device designed to address a variety of skin concerns and promote a healthier complexion. Utilizing advanced LED technology, this mask offers an easy and convenient at-home solution for individuals looking to enhance their skincare routine. With adjustable settings, it caters to different skin types and concerns, providing targeted treatments for issues such as acne, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. The mask’s ability to stimulate collagen production contributes to anti-aging benefits, leading to improved skin elasticity and a more youthful appearance. While the initial cost may be a consideration, the Qure LED Mask offers a non-invasive and efficient way to achieve professional-grade skincare results in the comfort of your own home. Pros & Cons Pros Qure LED Mask is effective in targeting various skin concerns.

It is easy to use with adjustable settings.

It promotes collagen production for anti-aging benefits.

It is convenient for an at-home skincare routine. Cons Some users may find the maskless comfortable.

Not suitable for all skin types, may require consultation. More to Know Target Areas: Face | Technology: LED light | Benefits: Anti Aging, Acne and Acne Breakouts| Session Duration:3 minutes per session

There are positive reviews on the official site, of a Certified Dermatologist Dr Greeney, explains:

Qure’s anti-aging treatment gets down deep into your skin to stimulate collagen & makes a big difference in skin texture, decreasing fine lines & wrinkles.

6. Foreo FAQ™ 200 Best For: Anti-Aging Silicone LED Mask. Features: 8 LED wavelengths, Flexi-fit silicone molds, Ultra-lightweight, wireless, 2 Year Warranty. Price: $499.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Foreo FAQ™ is a frequently asked questions resource provided by Foreo, a popular beauty and skincare brand. It offers concise and informative answers to common inquiries about Foreo products, including usage instructions, troubleshooting tips, and product-specific details. With Foreo FAQ™, customers can easily find solutions to their queries and enhance their overall experience with Foreo’s innovative skincare devices. Pros & Cons Pros Foreo products are known for their high-quality construction and innovative design, ensuring durability and longevity.

They offer a wide range of skincare devices, catering to various skin concerns and providing customizable options for users. Cons Foreo products can be relatively expensive compared to other skincare devices.

Requires consistent and prolonged use to see noticeable results. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Total LEDs: 8 LED wavelengths | Warranty: 2-year warranty | Session Duration: 15 minutes

7. Solawave Mask Best For: Acne and Anti-Aging. Features: LED wavelengths, 30mW/cm2 Max. output optical power density, 66 Dual-core LEDs, 30-Day Trial. Price: $399.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now The Solawave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask is a cutting-edge skincare device that uses LED light therapy to target wrinkles and clear bacteria. The facial light therapy mask emits red and blue lights that penetrate the skin to stimulate collagen production and kill acne-causing bacteria, promoting a clearer and more youthful complexion. With its convenient hands-free design, this mask is an effective and easy-to-use solution for improving skin texture and combating blemishes. Pros & Cons Pros Effective LED light therapy for targeting wrinkles and clearing bacteria.

Hands-free design allows for easy and convenient use.

Promotes collagen production and helps improve skin texture.

Red and blue lights kill acne-causing bacteria and promote a clearer complexion. Cons May not be suitable for all skin types or conditions.

Requires consistent and prolonged use to see noticeable results.

The mask may feel uncomfortable or restrictive for some users. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Warranty: 1-year warranty | Total LEDs: 66 Dual-core LEDs | Session Duration: 10 minutes

8. Derma Mask Best For: Anti-aging skin benefits Features: 288 LEDs, voice-guided with smart sensor, lithium-ion battery, 30-day 100% money back guarantee Price: $249.95 Read Reviews

Shop Now Derma Mask is a powerful LED therapy skin care mask that offers the ultimate benefits in terms of overall health, anti-aging, and decreasing skin inflammation. Pros & Cons Pros Derma Mask can smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

This mask can reduce inflammation and redness.

Derma Mask is light and easily portable.

It offers built-in eye protection. Cons The results may vary for different users.

High demand may lead to low stock at times. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Total LEDs: 288 Professional LEDs | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 10 minutes per day

What reviewers say: Reviewer Krista C. raved,

Absolutely love this. My friend was talking about it, so I tried borrowing hers. I was so impressed with the results, so I decided to get it. Honestly, can’t praise it highly enough. Thank you so much, Dermay!

9. MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device Best For: Anti-Aging, Acne Reduction Features: Five color wavelengths, FDA-registered, cruelty-free and vegan, 14-day return policy, 2-year warranty Price: $578.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device is a gold FDA-registered LED light mask with 5 color wavelengths which promise to boost collagen production for tighter skin and fewer wrinkles and fine lines. It also aims to heal acne, blemishes, and scars, reduce hyperpigmentation, and brighten the complexion Pros & Cons Pros This product offers 5 color light wavelengths.

The mask may promote healing and repair skin damage.

It could diminish acne and blemishes.

This mask might reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Cons The mask is costly compared to some of the other options.

The return policy is not very generous. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Lights: 150 diodes | Skin Concern: Aging, acne, discoloration, inflammation | Session Duration: 10 minutes

Amazon reviewer Emma Scott explained,

I was really pleased with this mask! I don’t always believed in LED masks, but decided to give this one a shot. My skin felt really great just after one session. Would use again on my day off! My skin looked glowy.

10. HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask Best For: Skin rejuvenation and mood Features: 62 LED bulbs, 2 red and infrared wavelengths, cordless, made of medical grade silicon, 30-day return policy, 1-year warranty Price: $299.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask is a red light face mask therapy that promises skin rejuvenation, radiant skin, and a boost in mood and well-being. While somewhat expensive, it did get fairly good reviews from customers. However, the manufacturer states that it only deals with short-term skin goals. Pros & Cons Pros The mask may improve your mood.

It could rejuvenate skin health.

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask is portable.

The mask may give your skin a radiant glow. Cons The return policy and warranty are shorter than many other brands.

The price is higher than some of the other brands. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Total: 62 LED bulbs | Operating Temperature:0℃ to 40℃ | Transport Temperature: -5℃ to 55℃ | Session Duration: 10 minutes or 20 minutes

11. ORA LED Light Energy Mask Best For: Anti-aging, acne, skin health Features: 7 LED light color modes, rechargeable, 1-year warranty, 30-day return policy Price: $75.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now ORA LED Light Energy Mask is an RLT skin mask that offers 7 light color wavelengths, promising to rejuvenate the skin, heal acne, and stimulate collagen for tighter skin and reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. The price is very reasonable, although there are more powerful devices on the market. Pros & Cons Pros The price of the mask is quite reasonable.

This mask may reduce inflammation and redness.

ORA LED Light Energy Mask could smooth lines and wrinkles.

It might repair and rejuvenate skin cells. Cons The warranty and return policy are not overly generous.

There are few available reviews for the product. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Total: 7 LED light therapy treatment modes | Type: Potable comes with rechargeable battery | Session Duration: 15-20 minutes per treatment

12. Skin Gym LED Mask Best For: Skin anti-aging and acne Features: Red, orange, and blue LED light, 30-day refund policy Price: $99.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Skin Gym LED Mask uses 3 color wavelengths, promises to offer rich skin and rejuvenation benefits, decreases swelling, acne, and skin conditions, and smooths wrinkles and lines. While there are more powerful products available, the price is fairly low for the market. The manufacturer offers limited technical specs about this mask. Pros & Cons Pros The mask offers full facial coverage.

It may reduce inflammation and help heal acne.

Skin Gym LED Mask could offer anti-aging skin benefits.

It might promote skin radiance and glow. Cons The manufacturer doesn’t offer a warranty.

They do not offer detailed technical specs. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: Red, blue, orange | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 15 to 30 minutes

13. Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask Best For: Anti-aging skin care, mood Features: FDA-registered, 1-year warranty, free shipping and returns, 30-day guarantee, safe for all skin types, 4 wavelengths of red, blue, and green light Price: $395.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now See Also NEUROLOGICAL EFFECTS OF LED LIGHT ON SKIN REJUVENATION Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask is a facial device that emits red, blue, and green light, promising skin rejuvenation, acne reduction, and anti-aging benefits. Pros & Cons Pros Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask may improve mood.

The mask could calm redness and reduce acne.

It might boost collagen to smooth wrinkles and lines.

This light therapy mask may improve sleep quality. Cons There are less expensive facial masks on the market.

The return policy and warranty are not overly generous. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Warranty: 1-year warranty | Total LEDs: 264 LEDs | Session Duration: 10 minutes

14. Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Best For: Reduction of acne and wrinkles Features: FDA cleared device, 100 red LED lights, 62 blue LED lights, 30 day return policy, 1 year warranty. Price: $455.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro is a skin care facial mask offering red and blue light therapy for skin health and rejuvenation. It promises to boost collagen to smooth wrinkles and lines, decrease inflammation, and help heal acne. This mask is a fairly high-quality product, but for the high price, there are more powerful devices. Licensed esthetician Shane Miller gives this product high marks for treating acne, wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. Pros & Cons Pros This mask may eliminate signs of age on the skin.

It could reduce the severity of acne.

The DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro might improve mood.

This facial mask offers full facial coverage. Cons This mask is expensive for the market.

The return policy and warranty are not very generous. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: 162 red and blue | Skin Concerns: Aging, acne | Session Duration: 3 minutes

15. Omnilux Clear LED Face Mask Best For: Acne Features: FDA-cleared, clinically proven results, red and blue light wavelengths, 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, 45-day money-back guarantee Price: $475.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Omnilux Clear LED Face Mask is an FDA-cleared LED light mask that uses red and blue light to heal acne. It aims to decrease swelling, kill harmful microbes, and prevent breakouts. However, acne treatment is the only key benefit the manufacturer mentions. Pros & Cons Pros This face mask may reduce redness and inflammation.

It could decrease or prevent acne and blemishes.

The LED mask may kill harmful skin bacteria.

Omnilux Clear LED Face Mask got fairly good reviews. Cons There are less expensive masks of similar quality on the market.

The stated benefits are only for acne treatment, making it somewhat limiting. More to Know Target Areas: Face | Type of light:: Blue and Red | Session Duration: 10 minutes

16. Angela Caglia Skincare Crystal Led Face Mask Best For: Anti-aging skin care, acne Features: FDA cleared, red and blue light, 30-day return policy, 1-year limited warranty, the mask has rose quartz crystals Price: $495.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Angela Caglia Skincare Crystal Led Face Mask light therapy with red and blue light LED facial mask that aims to decrease inflammation and heal acne, tighten the skin, and smooth lines and wrinkles. It got moderately good reviews, and the mask includes rose quartz crystals. It’s somewhat costly for only 2 light colors. Pros & Cons Pros This mask may tighten the skin and smooth wrinkles.

Angela Caglia Skincare Crystal Led Face Mask could improve skin tone.

The product could brighten the complexion.

A 12-week clinical study showed positive results. Cons The design is only available in pink, which some users may not like.

The warranty and return policy is not strong compared to many other brands. More to Know Target Areas: Face | LED Lights: 180 diodes | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 10 minutes

17. Déesse Shani Darden by Déesse PRO LED Light Mask Best For: Reducing wrinkles, acne, and hyperpigmentation Features: FDA cleared, 2 year warranty, no refunds, medical grade, dual diode technology, 238 LED lights in red, infrared, and blue Price: $1900.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Déesse Shani Darden by Déesse PRO LED Light Mask is one of the most expensive and best LED light masks on the market. It promises benefits for the skin like reducing acne, signs of age, and dullness, as well as improving mood, lowering stress levels, and boosting sleep quality. However, with no return policy, it’s a bit of a risky purchase. Pros & Cons Pros This mask may reduce wrinkles and lines on the complexion.

The device could boost your mood and decrease stress.

It might lower inflammation and help heal acne.

Déesse PRO LED Light Mask may improve sleep quality. Cons The manufacturer has no return policy.

Déesse PRO LED Light Mask is extremely expensive. More to Know Target Areas: Face and Neck | LED Lights: 238 LED | Warranty: 2 Year Warranty | Session Duration: 10 minutes per treatment

18. Unicskin UnicLED Korean Mask Best For: Anti-aging skin care, acne, skin rejuvenation Features: 936 LED lights, 7 wavelengths, 14-day return policy, 100% medical silicone eye protectors, FDA and CE certified, international plug adapter Price: €398,00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Unicskin UnicLED Korean Mask is an LED facial mask that offers 7 different light colors for a range of potential skin benefits, like reducing age spots, tightening the skin, preventing acne breakouts, and smoothing lines and wrinkles. While not cheap, it’s good value for the price. However, the manufacturer does not mention a warranty. Pros & Cons Pros Unicskin UnicLED Korean Mask could smooth wrinkles and lines.

This mask might decrease redness and swelling and reduce acne.

This LED mask could lessen hyperpigmentation.

The product may soften the complexion. Cons The manufacturer does not mention a warranty for this product.

The design of the product is very plain. More to Know Target Areas: Face and Neck | Total: 936 LED | Features: 7 wavelength | Session Duration: 30 minutes per treatment

19. Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask Best For: Hydrating, anti-aging Features: Silicon-based LED mask, 30-day money guarantee, PETA-certified cruelty-free company, red and infrared LED lights Price: $395.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask is a red and infrared LED light facial mask that aims to boost the complexion and offer anti-aging benefits, like smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. It could improve tone and texture, and rejuvenate the complexion. While there are cheaper options available at 2 wavelengths, this model got fairly good reviews. Pros & Cons Pros Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask may hydrate and plump the complexion.

The mask could improve skin tone and texture.

It might firm the skin and smooth wrinkles.

Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask is light and portable. Cons The manufacturer does not list a warranty on the official site.

There are less expensive red and infrared masks available. More to Know Target Areas: Full Face | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 10 minutes per session

20. Project E Beauty 7-Color LED Mask Best For: Skin anti-aging and rejuvenation Features: LED photon mask, 7 LED colors, 150 LED bulbs, 5 intensity levels, remote control, 30-day money-back guarantee, 1-year warranty Price: $139.90 Read Reviews

Shop Now Project E Beauty 7-Color LED Mask is the best LED face mask that promises a range of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation benefits, like smoothing wrinkles and lines, decreasing inflammation, healing circulation, and eliminating age spots. This mask is very good value for the cost, although the reviews were only moderately good. Pros & Cons Pros Project E Beauty 7-Color LED Mask is reasonable in cost.

This mask may be suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.

It may smooth wrinkles and fine lines on the complexion.

This mask could fade hyperpigmentation. Cons The guarantee and warranty are not very lengthy.

The results may vary for different individuals. More to Know Target Areas: Full Face | Light: 150 LEDs | Session Duration: 10 to 15 minutes session

21. Cleopatra LED Mask Best For: At-Home Acne, Aging, or Inflammation Features: 7 different LED light colors, Portable and USB rechargeable, 60 days return or exchange. Price: $192.97 Read Reviews

Shop Now The Cleopatra LED Mask is a versatile skincare solution offering seven different LED light colors to address various skin concerns. Its portable design with an adjustable strap makes it convenient for at-home or on-the-go use. While it comes with a higher price tag, the customizable LED options and flexibility in application contribute to its appeal. However, potential limitations include session duration based on battery life and some users finding the strapless secure during movement. Overall, the Cleopatra LED Mask is a notable option for those seeking a comprehensive LED skincare solution with the added benefit of portability. Pros & Cons Pros Versatile LED color options for customizable skincare.

Portable design allows for flexibility in use.

Adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit for all users. Cons Relatively higher price point compared to some competitors.

Some users may find the adjustable strapless secure during movement. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: 7 colors, each addressing specific skin concerns e.g., red for anti-aging, blue for acne | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 20-30 minutes

22. Therabody TheraFace Mask Best For: Customizable LED therapy. Features: 3 unique treatment modes: Soothe, Balance, and Energize, App connectivity for personalized treatment. Price: $599.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now The Therabody TheraFace Mask is a cutting-edge LED therapy light mask designed for targeted facial treatments. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit during sessions, and the three treatment modes—Soothe, Balance, and Energize—provide versatility for different skincare needs. The integration with a mobile app adds a personalized touch, though setup may be required. With a mid to high price point, the TheraFace Mask caters to users seeking advanced features and customizable options in their LED skincare routine. While some information on battery life and session duration may require reference to product documentation, this mask stands out for its innovation and connectivity. Pros & Cons Pros Ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Three treatment modes cater to different skincare needs.

App connectivity allows for personalized and guided sessions. Cons Limited information on battery life and session duration.

May require initial setup for optimal app integration. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: 648 | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 9 to 10 minutes

23. SENSSE Professional LED Light Therapy Face Mask Best For: Peri-menopausal skin, rosacea, and hormonal break outs. Features: Improved blood flow, Smooths wrinkles, Brightens skin, Fades blemishes, Prevents flare-ups, Even coverage with 90 LEDs Price: $177.72 Read Reviews

Shop Now Experience spa-quality anti-aging care at home with the SENSSE PRO LED Face Mask. Unlike rigid LED masks, its soft silicone molds to your face for precise coverage. Achieve plumped, brightened skin in just 4 weeks. This mask addresses various skin concerns like dryness, aging signs, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes. Fight fine lines, wrinkles, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, and banish blemishes with ease. Perfect for all skin types, it’s your go-to solution for radiant, hydrated skin. Pros & Cons Pros Effective anti-aging results.

Versatile for various skin concerns.

Comfortable silicone design.

Precise coverage with 90 LEDs.

Multi-award-winning.

Suitable for all skin types. Cons Requires consistent use.

Maintenance needed. More to Know Target Areas: Face | LED Lights: 90 | Type: Portable | Treatments: 4 LED colour treatment modes (red, blue, yellow and purple)

24. Hooga Red Light Therapy Face Mask Best For: Anti-aging & reduce inflammation Features: 660nm & 850nm wavelengths, high irradiance, adjustable brightness, timer, and frequency, 65 LEDs, 50,000+ hour lifespan, 2-year warranty, 60-day trial Price: $149.00 Read Reviews

Shop Now Combining red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light, it boosts collagen to reduce wrinkles. With 64 dual-chip LEDs and 3 customizable Nogier frequencies, target specific skin concerns easily. Enjoy cordless treatments with a rechargeable 3000mAh battery and effortless control via a remote. Comfortable eye cutouts offer a relaxing, at-home experience for radiant results. Pros & Cons Pros This mask may improve skin tone and texture.

Reduce Inflammation.

Improves blood flow. Cons Consistent use is required for visible results.

Rechargeable battery may require frequent recharging for regular users. More to Know Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concern: Aging, Stimulate collagen| Total LEDs: 65 LEDs | Session Duration: Adjustable timer (5/10/15/20 min)

How Do We Choose the Best LED Face Mask?

At Red Light Therapy Digest, our commitment is to provide our audience with insightful knowledge for they to make informed decisions for their well-being. We employ a meticulous selection process to curate the best LED face masks. We did extensive research on the latest innovations and customer feedback in the industry.

Furthermore consulting skincare experts and dermatologists for valuable insights, analyzing real user reviews and feedback from different platforms. This allows us to understand the practical impacts on various skin types. We rigorously test each mask’s performance through hands-on use. The testing evaluates factors like durability and ease of operation.

In addition, we perform comparative analyses of the masks. These analyses consider elements such as light intensity and wavelengths. We also examine additional features of the masks.

Finally, we take into account any industry recognition or certifications received. Awards, certifications, and recognition are noted. By gathering these insights, we can ensure the featured masks meet high standards. The standards include efficacy, safety, and user satisfaction.

“When purchasing an LED device, make sure that it is FDA-cleared, meaning that it has been reviewed for safety and efficacy,” advises Mary Alice Mina, Dermatologist, Speaker, and Podcast Host at The Skin Real, LLC. She also emphasizes the importance of the light source’s intensity, recommending “at least 20-40 mW/cm² for red and IR light, and 10-20 mW/cm² for blue light” to ensure effective penetration. Additionally, she points out the necessity of “a sufficient number of LED light sources without gaps to ensure effective coverage” and highlights the value of having “adjustable light settings to customize the treatment” for optimal results.

Types of LED Light Mask for Face

LED light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses different colors of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to improve the skin. We spoke to Dr. Thomas Jeneby, Plastic Surgeon, who told us that LED face masks use different colors of light that correspond to different benefits. “For instance, red light is used for anti-aging because it stimulates collagen production, blue light is effective for acne treatment by killing bacteria, and near-infrared light helps with reducing inflammation. These light therapies can enhance skin health, smoothen texture, and even out the skin tone,” he explained.

According to research published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, here are some potential benefits associated with each color. Different colors of LED light have different effects on the skin. The different types of LED light therapy are as follows:

1. Red Light LED Therapy:

Red light is known for its ability to stimulate collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. It can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Red light therapy is also effective in treating acne by reducing inflammation and killing acne-causing bacteria. It can help heal wounds and promote overall skin health.

2. Blue Light LED Therapy:

Blue light has a calming effect on the skin and is used to treat various skin conditions. It is particularly effective in treating acne, as it has antibacterial properties that can help reduce inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria. Blue light therapy can also help regulate the production of sebum, which is an oily substance produced by the skin that can clog pores and lead to acne.

3. Green Light LED Therapy:

Greenlight is known for its ability to even out skin tone and complexion. It is also effective in reducing inflammation and promoting skin health. Green light therapy can help lighten hyperpigmentation spots, which are darkened areas on the skin caused by sun damage or acne. It can also be used to treat conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, which cause red, itchy, and inflamed skin.

4. Near-Infrared (NIR) LED Therapy:

Near-infrared light penetrates deeper into the skin than other colors, stimulating collagen production and promoting skin health. It is known for its ability to alleviate pain, increase circulation, and decrease inflammation. NIR therapy can also boost cellular energy and enhance the body’s natural healing abilities. It is effective in treating various skin conditions, such as couperose, rosacea, and psoriasis.

What to Look for in a Facial LED Mask?