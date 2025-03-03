20 Best LED Face Masks 2025, According to Skincare Experts (2025)

Overview
Naturally, if you want to keep your skin healthy, blemish-free, and youthful looking, you need a rich daily skin care routine and top-quality products. In recent years, technology and skin care have merged, producing amazing tools like the best LED face mask, offering the most convenient, hands-free treatments. These masks, often FDA-cleared for safety, use LED light therapy to benefit your complexion.
While the technology has existed for some time, the use of LED for skincare treatment has only recently become popular. Board certified dermatologist Dr Muneeb Shah of the well known YouTube channel Doctorly explains:
The idea of using light to treat skin conditions is definitely not a novel concept, we’ve been using light in dermatology to treat things like psoriasis, skin cancer, vitiligo, and a plethora of skin conditions for a very long time.
These products deliver laser light deep into your skin cells, repairing damage, decreasing inflammation, and boosting collagen and elastin for a firmer, wrinkle-free complexion. Some are on the costly side compared to creams and serums, but there are also some affordable options. Back in 2018, Olivia Munn said that,
“I have my own facial set up, I’ve got the professional-grade products and machines…But one of the best things is the red and blue light mask.“
LED light therapy is becoming a must-have in Hollywood’s beauty arsenal, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez relying on it for a flawless glow. While Kardashian trusts her dermatologist for light therapy facials, many, like Chrissy Teigen and Madonna, swear by at-home LED masks for their convenience and transformative benefits.
In this article, our experts have reviewed the best light therapy masks on the market so you can make the ideal choice for your skin.
Best LED & Red Light Masks
While we will review a range of excellent options in this article, these are our selections for the best LED facial masks available today.
How We Picked
Leading Manufacturers
We chose products made by well regarded, respected manufacturers known for producing quality devices and following strict safety standards in manufacturing.
Value For Cost
Our choices reflect a cost-benefit analysis, examining the features the products offer versus their price, and how this compares to other similar brands.
Endorsed By Experts
Every device we recommend has been carefully evaluated and approved by experts both on our team and in the fields of dermatology and laser light technology.
Backed by Science
All of our recommendations have the support of clinical research and science in terms of their safety, efficacy, and quality.
Top Professional-grade LED Face Masks
In addition to the number of powerful, healing red light therapy devices on the market, there is also a selection of LED masks for face which may provide rich skin health benefits. Here are our expert selections, in order of preference.
1. Novaalab NOVAA Glow Therapy Mask
Best For: Comprehensive skin rejuvenation and anti-aging
Features: Includes 6 wavelengths, flexible silicone mask, medical-grade LED lights, clinically proven results in 30 days, 60-day return policy, 1-year warranty
Price: $249.90
The Novaalab NOVAA Glow Therapy Mask is a cutting-edge light therapy device that offers six wavelengths, including red, blue, yellow, purple, and infrared light, to address multiple skin concerns. This dermatologist-recommended device targets issues such as acne, redness, fine lines, and uneven skin tone while boosting skin health and providing a radiant, youthful glow.
Although it stands out for its multi-mode functionality and deep-penetrating infrared technology, it is priced higher than some other comparable masks on the market. However, its power, flexibility, and proven results make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking an all-in-one solution.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Offers 6 beauty modes for various skin concerns.
- Clinically proven results in 30 days of therapy.
- May reduce wrinkles, lines, and acne breakouts.
- Lightweight and flexible silicone design.
- Free 1-year warranty and 60-day return policy.
Cons
- Higher price compared to some alternatives.
- May not fit smaller face sizes perfectly.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concerns: Aging, acne, redness, uneven skin tone | Total LEDs: 180 medical-grade lights | Session Duration: 10 minutes
2. Infraredi LED Light Therapy Mask
Best For: Wrinkles, acne, redness, and overall skin rejuvenation
Features: Combines red and blue light therapy, flexible silicone design, medical-grade LEDs, FDA-approved, 3-year warranty
Price: $329 (originally $399)
The Infraredi LED Light Therapy Mask offers both red (630nm) and blue (465nm) light therapy in a soft, flexible silicone design. It’s designed to combat wrinkles, fine lines, acne, and redness while improving overall skin tone and texture. Clinically proven and easy to use, it provides professional-level results in just 10 minutes a day.
While the mask boasts medical-grade LEDs and a high irradiance of 30mW/cm², it only includes two wavelengths, which may not cater to users seeking a broader range of light therapies. However, the comfort, portability, and FDA-approved design make it a top contender in the LED therapy mask market.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- May reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.
- Combines red and blue light therapy for versatile skin benefits.
- Comfortable, portable design with protective eye shields.
- No pain, downtime, or side effects.
Cons
- Limited to two wavelengths (red and blue).
- Slightly higher price compared to other masks with more LEDs.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concern: Wrinkles, acne, redness | Total LEDs: 132 (66 bulbs with dual LEDs) | Session Duration: 10 minutes
3. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask
Best For: Targeted skin issues like acne, hyperpigmentation, anti-aging
Features: Includes 2 red and infrared wavelengths, flexible silicone, clinically assessed, 30-day return policy, 2-year warranty
Price: $515.00
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask is a facial red and infrared light therapy mask that offers 2 wavelengths. It promises to rejuvenate the skin, heal acne, eliminate signs of age, decrease hyperpigmentation, and boost tone and texture.
For the price, there are other best LED face masks on the market which offer more wavelengths and power. However, celebrities like Gal Gadot, Kaley Cuoco, and Renee Zellweger purportedly use this product and recommend it.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This mask may improve skin tone and texture.
- CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask could heal or reduce acne.
- It might tighten skin and smooth wrinkles and lines.
- The mask may decrease age spots and hyperpigmentation.
Cons
- CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask is an expensive product.
- The mask only includes 2 wavelengths, which is less than many other brands.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concern: Aging, acne | Total LEDs: 49 red | Session Duration: 10 minutes
4. The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask
Best For: Cellular renewal, anti-aging
Features: 14-day returns, 2-year warranty, lithium battery with a 1-year warranty, red and infrared LED light, cruelty-free brand
Price: $495.00
The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask is a red and infrared LED mask designed to improve the health of the complexion. It promises to reduce lines and wrinkles, hydrate, brighten, and rejuvenate. In addition, it aims to decrease stress and improve mood and well-being. The reviews were fairly good, although the return policy is not very generous.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- The mask may decrease wrinkles and fine lines.
- This product could stimulate cell regeneration.
- The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask might decrease acne breakouts.
- This mask may hydrate the skin and reduce dryness.
Cons
- The price is somewhat high.
- There are similar products with more wavelength options.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Total LEDs: 112 LED bulbs | Warranty: 2-year warranty for manufacturing defects | Session Duration: 10 minutes
5. Qure LED Mask
Best For: At-Home LED light therapy treatment
Device Type: LED Mask
Features: Quick3 Minute Daily Treatments, Customize Treatment on 5 Different Facial Areas.
Price: $329.00
The Qure LED Mask is a cutting-edge skincare device designed to address a variety of skin concerns and promote a healthier complexion. Utilizing advanced LED technology, this mask offers an easy and convenient at-home solution for individuals looking to enhance their skincare routine.
With adjustable settings, it caters to different skin types and concerns, providing targeted treatments for issues such as acne, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. The mask’s ability to stimulate collagen production contributes to anti-aging benefits, leading to improved skin elasticity and a more youthful appearance. While the initial cost may be a consideration, the Qure LED Mask offers a non-invasive and efficient way to achieve professional-grade skincare results in the comfort of your own home.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Qure LED Mask is effective in targeting various skin concerns.
- It is easy to use with adjustable settings.
- It promotes collagen production for anti-aging benefits.
- It is convenient for an at-home skincare routine.
Cons
- Some users may find the maskless comfortable.
- Not suitable for all skin types, may require consultation.
More to Know
Target Areas: Face | Technology: LED light | Benefits: Anti Aging, Acne and Acne Breakouts| Session Duration:3 minutes per session
There are positive reviews on the official site, of a Certified Dermatologist Dr Greeney, explains:
Qure’s anti-aging treatment gets down deep into your skin to stimulate collagen & makes a big difference in skin texture, decreasing fine lines & wrinkles.
6. Foreo FAQ™ 200
Best For: Anti-Aging Silicone LED Mask.
Features: 8 LED wavelengths, Flexi-fit silicone molds, Ultra-lightweight, wireless, 2 Year Warranty.
Price: $499.00
Foreo FAQ™ is a frequently asked questions resource provided by Foreo, a popular beauty and skincare brand. It offers concise and informative answers to common inquiries about Foreo products, including usage instructions, troubleshooting tips, and product-specific details. With Foreo FAQ™, customers can easily find solutions to their queries and enhance their overall experience with Foreo’s innovative skincare devices.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Foreo products are known for their high-quality construction and innovative design, ensuring durability and longevity.
- They offer a wide range of skincare devices, catering to various skin concerns and providing customizable options for users.
Cons
- Foreo products can be relatively expensive compared to other skincare devices.
- Requires consistent and prolonged use to see noticeable results.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Total LEDs: 8 LED wavelengths | Warranty: 2-year warranty | Session Duration: 15 minutes
7. Solawave Mask
Best For: Acne and Anti-Aging.
Features: LED wavelengths, 30mW/cm2 Max. output optical power density, 66 Dual-core LEDs, 30-Day Trial.
Price: $399.00
The Solawave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask is a cutting-edge skincare device that uses LED light therapy to target wrinkles and clear bacteria. The facial light therapy mask emits red and blue lights that penetrate the skin to stimulate collagen production and kill acne-causing bacteria, promoting a clearer and more youthful complexion. With its convenient hands-free design, this mask is an effective and easy-to-use solution for improving skin texture and combating blemishes.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Effective LED light therapy for targeting wrinkles and clearing bacteria.
- Hands-free design allows for easy and convenient use.
- Promotes collagen production and helps improve skin texture.
- Red and blue lights kill acne-causing bacteria and promote a clearer complexion.
Cons
- May not be suitable for all skin types or conditions.
- Requires consistent and prolonged use to see noticeable results.
- The mask may feel uncomfortable or restrictive for some users.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Warranty: 1-year warranty | Total LEDs: 66 Dual-core LEDs | Session Duration: 10 minutes
8. Derma Mask
Best For: Anti-aging skin benefits
Features: 288 LEDs, voice-guided with smart sensor, lithium-ion battery, 30-day 100% money back guarantee
Price: $249.95
Derma Mask is a powerful LED therapy skin care mask that offers the ultimate benefits in terms of overall health, anti-aging, and decreasing skin inflammation.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Derma Mask can smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
- This mask can reduce inflammation and redness.
- Derma Mask is light and easily portable.
- It offers built-in eye protection.
Cons
- The results may vary for different users.
- High demand may lead to low stock at times.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Total LEDs: 288 Professional LEDs | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 10 minutes per day
What reviewers say: Reviewer Krista C. raved,
Absolutely love this. My friend was talking about it, so I tried borrowing hers. I was so impressed with the results, so I decided to get it. Honestly, can’t praise it highly enough. Thank you so much, Dermay!
9. MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device
Best For: Anti-Aging, Acne Reduction
Features: Five color wavelengths, FDA-registered, cruelty-free and vegan, 14-day return policy, 2-year warranty
Price: $578.00
Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device is a gold FDA-registered LED light mask with 5 color wavelengths which promise to boost collagen production for tighter skin and fewer wrinkles and fine lines. It also aims to heal acne, blemishes, and scars, reduce hyperpigmentation, and brighten the complexion
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This product offers 5 color light wavelengths.
- The mask may promote healing and repair skin damage.
- It could diminish acne and blemishes.
- This mask might reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Cons
- The mask is costly compared to some of the other options.
- The return policy is not very generous.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Lights: 150 diodes | Skin Concern: Aging, acne, discoloration, inflammation | Session Duration: 10 minutes
Amazon reviewer Emma Scott explained,
I was really pleased with this mask! I don’t always believed in LED masks, but decided to give this one a shot. My skin felt really great just after one session. Would use again on my day off! My skin looked glowy.
10. HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask
Best For: Skin rejuvenation and mood
Features: 62 LED bulbs, 2 red and infrared wavelengths, cordless, made of medical grade silicon, 30-day return policy, 1-year warranty
Price: $299.00
HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask is a red light face mask therapy that promises skin rejuvenation, radiant skin, and a boost in mood and well-being. While somewhat expensive, it did get fairly good reviews from customers. However, the manufacturer states that it only deals with short-term skin goals.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- The mask may improve your mood.
- It could rejuvenate skin health.
- HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask is portable.
- The mask may give your skin a radiant glow.
Cons
- The return policy and warranty are shorter than many other brands.
- The price is higher than some of the other brands.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Total: 62 LED bulbs | Operating Temperature:0℃ to 40℃ | Transport Temperature: -5℃ to 55℃ | Session Duration: 10 minutes or 20 minutes
11. ORA LED Light Energy Mask
Best For: Anti-aging, acne, skin health
Features: 7 LED light color modes, rechargeable, 1-year warranty, 30-day return policy
Price: $75.00
ORA LED Light Energy Mask is an RLT skin mask that offers 7 light color wavelengths, promising to rejuvenate the skin, heal acne, and stimulate collagen for tighter skin and reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. The price is very reasonable, although there are more powerful devices on the market.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- The price of the mask is quite reasonable.
- This mask may reduce inflammation and redness.
- ORA LED Light Energy Mask could smooth lines and wrinkles.
- It might repair and rejuvenate skin cells.
Cons
- The warranty and return policy are not overly generous.
- There are few available reviews for the product.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Total: 7 LED light therapy treatment modes | Type: Potable comes with rechargeable battery | Session Duration: 15-20 minutes per treatment
12. Skin Gym LED Mask
Best For: Skin anti-aging and acne
Features: Red, orange, and blue LED light, 30-day refund policy
Price: $99.00
Skin Gym LED Mask uses 3 color wavelengths, promises to offer rich skin and rejuvenation benefits, decreases swelling, acne, and skin conditions, and smooths wrinkles and lines. While there are more powerful products available, the price is fairly low for the market. The manufacturer offers limited technical specs about this mask.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- The mask offers full facial coverage.
- It may reduce inflammation and help heal acne.
- Skin Gym LED Mask could offer anti-aging skin benefits.
- It might promote skin radiance and glow.
Cons
- The manufacturer doesn’t offer a warranty.
- They do not offer detailed technical specs.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: Red, blue, orange | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 15 to 30 minutes
13. Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask
Best For: Anti-aging skin care, mood
Features: FDA-registered, 1-year warranty, free shipping and returns, 30-day guarantee, safe for all skin types, 4 wavelengths of red, blue, and green light
Price: $395.00
Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask is a facial device that emits red, blue, and green light, promising skin rejuvenation, acne reduction, and anti-aging benefits.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask may improve mood.
- The mask could calm redness and reduce acne.
- It might boost collagen to smooth wrinkles and lines.
- This light therapy mask may improve sleep quality.
Cons
- There are less expensive facial masks on the market.
- The return policy and warranty are not overly generous.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Warranty: 1-year warranty | Total LEDs: 264 LEDs | Session Duration: 10 minutes
14. Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Best For: Reduction of acne and wrinkles
Features: FDA cleared device, 100 red LED lights, 62 blue LED lights, 30 day return policy, 1 year warranty.
Price: $455.00
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro is a skin care facial mask offering red and blue light therapy for skin health and rejuvenation. It promises to boost collagen to smooth wrinkles and lines, decrease inflammation, and help heal acne. This mask is a fairly high-quality product, but for the high price, there are more powerful devices.
Licensed esthetician Shane Miller gives this product high marks for treating acne, wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This mask may eliminate signs of age on the skin.
- It could reduce the severity of acne.
- The DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro might improve mood.
- This facial mask offers full facial coverage.
Cons
- This mask is expensive for the market.
- The return policy and warranty are not very generous.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: 162 red and blue | Skin Concerns: Aging, acne | Session Duration: 3 minutes
15. Omnilux Clear LED Face Mask
Best For: Acne
Features: FDA-cleared, clinically proven results, red and blue light wavelengths, 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, 45-day money-back guarantee
Price: $475.00
Omnilux Clear LED Face Mask is an FDA-cleared LED light mask that uses red and blue light to heal acne. It aims to decrease swelling, kill harmful microbes, and prevent breakouts. However, acne treatment is the only key benefit the manufacturer mentions.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This face mask may reduce redness and inflammation.
- It could decrease or prevent acne and blemishes.
- The LED mask may kill harmful skin bacteria.
- Omnilux Clear LED Face Mask got fairly good reviews.
Cons
- There are less expensive masks of similar quality on the market.
- The stated benefits are only for acne treatment, making it somewhat limiting.
More to Know
Target Areas: Face | Type of light:: Blue and Red | Session Duration: 10 minutes
16. Angela Caglia Skincare Crystal Led Face Mask
Best For: Anti-aging skin care, acne
Features: FDA cleared, red and blue light, 30-day return policy, 1-year limited warranty, the mask has rose quartz crystals
Price: $495.00
Angela Caglia Skincare Crystal Led Face Mask light therapy with red and blue light LED facial mask that aims to decrease inflammation and heal acne, tighten the skin, and smooth lines and wrinkles. It got moderately good reviews, and the mask includes rose quartz crystals. It’s somewhat costly for only 2 light colors.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This mask may tighten the skin and smooth wrinkles.
- Angela Caglia Skincare Crystal Led Face Mask could improve skin tone.
- The product could brighten the complexion.
- A 12-week clinical study showed positive results.
Cons
- The design is only available in pink, which some users may not like.
- The warranty and return policy is not strong compared to many other brands.
More to Know
Target Areas: Face | LED Lights: 180 diodes | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 10 minutes
17. Déesse Shani Darden by Déesse PRO LED Light Mask
Best For: Reducing wrinkles, acne, and hyperpigmentation
Features: FDA cleared, 2 year warranty, no refunds, medical grade, dual diode technology, 238 LED lights in red, infrared, and blue
Price: $1900.00
Déesse Shani Darden by Déesse PRO LED Light Mask is one of the most expensive and best LED light masks on the market. It promises benefits for the skin like reducing acne, signs of age, and dullness, as well as improving mood, lowering stress levels, and boosting sleep quality. However, with no return policy, it’s a bit of a risky purchase.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This mask may reduce wrinkles and lines on the complexion.
- The device could boost your mood and decrease stress.
- It might lower inflammation and help heal acne.
- Déesse PRO LED Light Mask may improve sleep quality.
Cons
- The manufacturer has no return policy.
- Déesse PRO LED Light Mask is extremely expensive.
More to Know
Target Areas: Face and Neck | LED Lights: 238 LED | Warranty: 2 Year Warranty | Session Duration: 10 minutes per treatment
18. Unicskin UnicLED Korean Mask
Best For: Anti-aging skin care, acne, skin rejuvenation
Features: 936 LED lights, 7 wavelengths, 14-day return policy, 100% medical silicone eye protectors, FDA and CE certified, international plug adapter
Price: €398,00
Unicskin UnicLED Korean Mask is an LED facial mask that offers 7 different light colors for a range of potential skin benefits, like reducing age spots, tightening the skin, preventing acne breakouts, and smoothing lines and wrinkles. While not cheap, it’s good value for the price. However, the manufacturer does not mention a warranty.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Unicskin UnicLED Korean Mask could smooth wrinkles and lines.
- This mask might decrease redness and swelling and reduce acne.
- This LED mask could lessen hyperpigmentation.
- The product may soften the complexion.
Cons
- The manufacturer does not mention a warranty for this product.
- The design of the product is very plain.
More to Know
Target Areas: Face and Neck | Total: 936 LED | Features: 7 wavelength | Session Duration: 30 minutes per treatment
19. Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask
Best For: Hydrating, anti-aging
Features: Silicon-based LED mask, 30-day money guarantee, PETA-certified cruelty-free company, red and infrared LED lights
Price: $395.00
Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask is a red and infrared LED light facial mask that aims to boost the complexion and offer anti-aging benefits, like smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. It could improve tone and texture, and rejuvenate the complexion. While there are cheaper options available at 2 wavelengths, this model got fairly good reviews.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask may hydrate and plump the complexion.
- The mask could improve skin tone and texture.
- It might firm the skin and smooth wrinkles.
- Priori Skincare UnveiLED Mask is light and portable.
Cons
- The manufacturer does not list a warranty on the official site.
- There are less expensive red and infrared masks available.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full Face | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 10 minutes per session
20. Project E Beauty 7-Color LED Mask
Best For: Skin anti-aging and rejuvenation
Features: LED photon mask, 7 LED colors, 150 LED bulbs, 5 intensity levels, remote control, 30-day money-back guarantee, 1-year warranty
Price: $139.90
Project E Beauty 7-Color LED Mask is the best LED face mask that promises a range of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation benefits, like smoothing wrinkles and lines, decreasing inflammation, healing circulation, and eliminating age spots. This mask is very good value for the cost, although the reviews were only moderately good.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Project E Beauty 7-Color LED Mask is reasonable in cost.
- This mask may be suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.
- It may smooth wrinkles and fine lines on the complexion.
- This mask could fade hyperpigmentation.
Cons
- The guarantee and warranty are not very lengthy.
- The results may vary for different individuals.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full Face | Light: 150 LEDs | Session Duration: 10 to 15 minutes session
21. Cleopatra LED Mask
Best For: At-Home Acne, Aging, or Inflammation
Features: 7 different LED light colors, Portable and USB rechargeable, 60 days return or exchange.
Price: $192.97
The Cleopatra LED Mask is a versatile skincare solution offering seven different LED light colors to address various skin concerns. Its portable design with an adjustable strap makes it convenient for at-home or on-the-go use. While it comes with a higher price tag, the customizable LED options and flexibility in application contribute to its appeal. However, potential limitations include session duration based on battery life and some users finding the strapless secure during movement. Overall, the Cleopatra LED Mask is a notable option for those seeking a comprehensive LED skincare solution with the added benefit of portability.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Versatile LED color options for customizable skincare.
- Portable design allows for flexibility in use.
- Adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit for all users.
Cons
- Relatively higher price point compared to some competitors.
- Some users may find the adjustable strapless secure during movement.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: 7 colors, each addressing specific skin concerns e.g., red for anti-aging, blue for acne | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 20-30 minutes
22. Therabody TheraFace Mask
Best For: Customizable LED therapy.
Features: 3 unique treatment modes: Soothe, Balance, and Energize, App connectivity for personalized treatment.
Price: $599.00
The Therabody TheraFace Mask is a cutting-edge LED therapy light mask designed for targeted facial treatments. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit during sessions, and the three treatment modes—Soothe, Balance, and Energize—provide versatility for different skincare needs. The integration with a mobile app adds a personalized touch, though setup may be required. With a mid to high price point, the TheraFace Mask caters to users seeking advanced features and customizable options in their LED skincare routine. While some information on battery life and session duration may require reference to product documentation, this mask stands out for its innovation and connectivity.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
- Three treatment modes cater to different skincare needs.
- App connectivity allows for personalized and guided sessions.
Cons
- Limited information on battery life and session duration.
- May require initial setup for optimal app integration.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | LED Lights: 648 | Type: Portable | Session Duration: 9 to 10 minutes
23. SENSSE Professional LED Light Therapy Face Mask
Best For: Peri-menopausal skin, rosacea, and hormonal break outs.
Features: Improved blood flow, Smooths wrinkles, Brightens skin, Fades blemishes, Prevents flare-ups, Even coverage with 90 LEDs
Price: $177.72
Experience spa-quality anti-aging care at home with the SENSSE PRO LED Face Mask. Unlike rigid LED masks, its soft silicone molds to your face for precise coverage. Achieve plumped, brightened skin in just 4 weeks. This mask addresses various skin concerns like dryness, aging signs, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes. Fight fine lines, wrinkles, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, and banish blemishes with ease. Perfect for all skin types, it’s your go-to solution for radiant, hydrated skin.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Effective anti-aging results.
- Versatile for various skin concerns.
- Comfortable silicone design.
- Precise coverage with 90 LEDs.
- Multi-award-winning.
- Suitable for all skin types.
Cons
- Requires consistent use.
- Maintenance needed.
More to Know
Target Areas: Face | LED Lights: 90 | Type: Portable | Treatments: 4 LED colour treatment modes (red, blue, yellow and purple)
24. Hooga Red Light Therapy Face Mask
Best For: Anti-aging & reduce inflammation
Features: 660nm & 850nm wavelengths, high irradiance, adjustable brightness, timer, and frequency, 65 LEDs, 50,000+ hour lifespan, 2-year warranty, 60-day trial
Price: $149.00
Combining red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light, it boosts collagen to reduce wrinkles. With 64 dual-chip LEDs and 3 customizable Nogier frequencies, target specific skin concerns easily. Enjoy cordless treatments with a rechargeable 3000mAh battery and effortless control via a remote. Comfortable eye cutouts offer a relaxing, at-home experience for radiant results.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- This mask may improve skin tone and texture.
- Reduce Inflammation.
- Improves blood flow.
Cons
- Consistent use is required for visible results.
- Rechargeable battery may require frequent recharging for regular users.
More to Know
Target Areas: Full face | Skin Concern: Aging, Stimulate collagen| Total LEDs: 65 LEDs | Session Duration: Adjustable timer (5/10/15/20 min)
How Do We Choose the Best LED Face Mask?
At Red Light Therapy Digest, our commitment is to provide our audience with insightful knowledge for they to make informed decisions for their well-being. We employ a meticulous selection process to curate the best LED face masks. We did extensive research on the latest innovations and customer feedback in the industry.
Furthermore consulting skincare experts and dermatologists for valuable insights, analyzing real user reviews and feedback from different platforms. This allows us to understand the practical impacts on various skin types. We rigorously test each mask’s performance through hands-on use. The testing evaluates factors like durability and ease of operation.
In addition, we perform comparative analyses of the masks. These analyses consider elements such as light intensity and wavelengths. We also examine additional features of the masks.
Finally, we take into account any industry recognition or certifications received. Awards, certifications, and recognition are noted. By gathering these insights, we can ensure the featured masks meet high standards. The standards include efficacy, safety, and user satisfaction.
“When purchasing an LED device, make sure that it is FDA-cleared, meaning that it has been reviewed for safety and efficacy,” advises Mary Alice Mina, Dermatologist, Speaker, and Podcast Host at The Skin Real, LLC. She also emphasizes the importance of the light source’s intensity, recommending “at least 20-40 mW/cm² for red and IR light, and 10-20 mW/cm² for blue light” to ensure effective penetration. Additionally, she points out the necessity of “a sufficient number of LED light sources without gaps to ensure effective coverage” and highlights the value of having “adjustable light settings to customize the treatment” for optimal results.
Types of LED Light Mask for Face
LED light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses different colors of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to improve the skin. We spoke to Dr. Thomas Jeneby, Plastic Surgeon, who told us that LED face masks use different colors of light that correspond to different benefits. “For instance, red light is used for anti-aging because it stimulates collagen production, blue light is effective for acne treatment by killing bacteria, and near-infrared light helps with reducing inflammation. These light therapies can enhance skin health, smoothen texture, and even out the skin tone,” he explained.
According to research published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, here are some potential benefits associated with each color. Different colors of LED light have different effects on the skin. The different types of LED light therapy are as follows:
1. Red Light LED Therapy:
Red light is known for its ability to stimulate collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. It can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Red light therapy is also effective in treating acne by reducing inflammation and killing acne-causing bacteria. It can help heal wounds and promote overall skin health.
2. Blue Light LED Therapy:
Blue light has a calming effect on the skin and is used to treat various skin conditions. It is particularly effective in treating acne, as it has antibacterial properties that can help reduce inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria. Blue light therapy can also help regulate the production of sebum, which is an oily substance produced by the skin that can clog pores and lead to acne.
3. Green Light LED Therapy:
Greenlight is known for its ability to even out skin tone and complexion. It is also effective in reducing inflammation and promoting skin health. Green light therapy can help lighten hyperpigmentation spots, which are darkened areas on the skin caused by sun damage or acne. It can also be used to treat conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, which cause red, itchy, and inflamed skin.
4. Near-Infrared (NIR) LED Therapy:
Near-infrared light penetrates deeper into the skin than other colors, stimulating collagen production and promoting skin health. It is known for its ability to alleviate pain, increase circulation, and decrease inflammation. NIR therapy can also boost cellular energy and enhance the body’s natural healing abilities. It is effective in treating various skin conditions, such as couperose, rosacea, and psoriasis.
What to Look for in a Facial LED Mask?
- Skin Concerns: Different LED light colors target specific skin issues. For instance, red light therapy mask is great for tackling signs of aging, blue light works wonders for acne, and green light helps with hyperpigmentation. So, we targeted masks that match and are perfect for particular skin concerns.
- FDA approval: FDA approval is a crucial factor to consider when selecting an LED face mask, as it ensures that the device meets the necessary standards for safety and performance, providing users with peace of mind regarding its use.
- LED Lights: The quantity and quality of LED lights in the mask matter. Seek out masks with medical-grade LED lights that come in a variety of wavelengths. This ensures that you get comprehensive treatment for your skin.
- Safety and Quality: Choose masks from trustworthy manufacturers and retailers, ideally with endorsements from professionals like doctors and estheticians. Genuine user reviews can give you insights into the safety and quality of the product.
- Price: The cost of the mask often reflects factors like the number and grade of LED lights, as well as the materials used. A higher price might indicate better quality, but it’s important to weigh this against the long-term benefits and savings compared to professional beauty clinic treatments.
- Fit and Material: Opt for light therapy LED masks designed to fit the contours of any face. They provide a comfortable fit and minimize any gaps between the mask and your skin, allowing for breathing and preventing excessive sweating. Additionally, we opted for the material of the mask, whether it’s made of polycarbonate, plastic, or silicone, as it can affect both comfort and durability.
- Eye Strain and Discomfort: Prolonged exposure to the bright light emitted by LED face masks can cause eye strain and discomfort, and in some cases, may lead to headaches and sleep disturbances.
- Insomnia and Sleep Disturbances: The bright light emitted by LED face masks can interfere with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to insomnia and sleep disturbances in some individuals.
- Mild Visual Side Effects: Some users have reported experiencing mild visual side effects, although these are generally rare, mild, and transient.
- Skin Sensitivity and Irritation: In some cases, the light emitted by LED face masks may cause skin sensitivity and irritation, particularly in individuals with very sensitive skin.
What is Red Light Therapy For the Skin?
Investing in a face mask LED light could do wonders for your skin, in terms of anti-aging, healing wounds and skin conditions, and promoting radiance and health. It improves circulation, which can make the complexion glow with health.
Red light therapy stimulates the production of the proteins collagen and elastin, which firms the skin, improves elasticity, and decreases the depth of wrinkles and fine lines.
Jewelry designer and reality T.V. star Kristin Cavallari said that she keeps away from cosmetic injections, but shared that “I use red light therapy twice a week to prevent lines and wrinkles.”
This technology may also slow melanin production in the skin, which could get rid of dark spots and fade hyperpigmentation.
A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology concluded that red and infrared light therapy increased the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin (1).
This technology may also stimulate skin hydration and reduce dryness, in particular with the added hyaluronic acid. It also helps wash away oil and dirt, exfoliating the pores.
In addition, a LED light therapy mask could decrease redness and swelling on the skin and kill harmful bacteria, helping to soothe acne and reduce the risk of breakouts.
A review in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal discussed the use of light therapy in the treatment of acne (2).
According to Dr. Shah, the specific wavelengths make a big difference to the skin results. He explains that “depending on what the wavelength is, the benefits on the skin are much different, and that’s because they penetrate deeper, and they target what we call different chromophores…
Chromophores are basically something that absorbs based on a certain wavelength…depending on the color of the light, the effect on the skin and skin conditions is completely different.”
For example, he states that the red light therapy face mask can decrease oil production and boost collagen levels to tighten the skin and smooth wrinkles.
In addition, board-certified dermatologist Luke Maxfield explains that blue light can have a powerful effect on acne, killing bacteria, decreasing oil gland size, and decreasing inflammation.
What are the Benefits of LED Facial Masks?
LED face masks are highly regarded for their wide-ranging skin benefits. This makes them a perfect choice in the realm of skincare. Let’s check out the advantages they offer:
1. Diminished Fine Lines and Wrinkles :
LED light therapy masks has the remarkable ability to kickstart collagen production and enhance skin elasticity. This leads to a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Remarkably, clinical studies have shown a 35% reduction in wrinkles within a mere 4 weeks.
2. Enhanced Skin Texture and Tone :
By smoothing out the skin’s texture, improving uneven skin tone, and minimizing the appearance of pores, LED light therapy contributes to a smoother and more refined skin complexion.
3. Acne and Blemish Control :
LED light therapy, particularly the blue spectrum, is a powerful ally in the battle against acne and blemishes. It achieves this by reducing inflammation and exterminating acne-causing bacteria. Furthermore, it aids in the expedited healing of existing blemishes.
4. Collagen Production Boost :
Stimulating collagen production is another remarkable feat of LED therapy mask. Collagen is vital for maintaining skin firmness and smoothness, thus effectively combatting signs of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles.
5. Alleviation of Skin Irritation and Redness :
LED face mask light therapy, specifically the red light spectrum, possesses the ability to soothe skin irritation and alleviate red discoloration. This makes it especially beneficial for individuals with sensitive or irritated skin.
What Are the Side Effects of LED mask for face?
LED face masks are generally considered safe for use, but there are some potential side effects and risks to be aware of. Most of the side effects are due to incorrect use or individual sensitivity. Some of the reported side effects and concerns associated with LED face masks include:
Additionally, Mary Alice suggests that LED therapy is generally safe for all skin types; however, individuals with conditions like rosacea (which causes photosensitivity) or melasma (which can lead to hyperpigmentation) may want to avoid this type of therapy.
Quick Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Hooga Health LED Mask
|CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask
|The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask
|Derma Mask
|Price
|$300.00
|$515.00
|$495.00
|$249.95
|Purchasing Options
|Official Site
|Official Site
|Official Site
|Official Site
|Safety
|FDA clearance
|Clinically Proven
|Clinically Proven
|FDA-registered device
|Guarantee/Warranty
|60 day return policy
|30-day return policy
|14 day returns
|30-day return policy
|Customer Reviews
|Outstanding results
|Very positive comments
|A+ rated reviews
|Satisfactory comments
|Rating
|4.9/5
|4.8/5
|4.5/5
|4.3/5
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is LED Light Therapy Good For Your Face?
Q: What Are The Best Red Light Therapy Devices For Face?
A: We’ve devoted a large section to describing the best red light therapy masks, highlighting the best ones in the first two descriptions.
Hands down, Derma Mask and Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask win the award for the highest quality products with a wide range of complexion-boosting benefits.
Q: Are LED Light Therapy Masks Safe?
A: The technology is safe, but you should make sure that any mask you buy is FDA cleared and has very low emissions of EMF, preferably zero so you have no radiation exposure. There are no serious side effects associated with the use of these masks.
Q: Is It Worth Buying a LED Light Face Mask?
A: There’s no question that it’s worth investing in a LED light mask for your skin, as there are a wealth of potential benefits supported in the research. In addition, there are some which are more affordable than others, and in this review we have included good options for different budgets.
Q: How Long Does It Take to See Results From Red Light Therapy on Face?
A: It depends on the specific concern, but it usually takes about 4 or 5 weeks of a few sessions a week to see very visible benefits. Naturally, you will notice changes and improvements along the way, and enhanced skin radiance should occur within the first few sessions.
Conclusion
If you’re looking for the most current, effective technology to add to your skin care routine, we highly recommend that you purchase one of the best LED mask light therapy the market has to offer as outlined in this article.
Our experts have done most of the work for you, providing you with detailed information about top brands and the benefits they have to offer your complexion. These devices are all safe, and the best products have excellent reviews from customers.
We’re certain that among the many LED light therapy masks detailed, you’ll be able to find the perfect complexion boosting mask for you!