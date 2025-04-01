20 Best Nail Polish Remover Pads (2025 Update) - Tattooed Martha (2025)

When you shop through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. This educational content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice.

Are you looking for the Best Nail Polish Remover Pads? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Choosing the Best Nail Polish Remover Pads can be difficult as there are so many considerations, such as Cutex, Gelish, Nutra Nail, OPI, Sally Hansen, Supernail, Swiss Beauty. We have done a lot of research to find the Top 20 Best Nail Polish Remover Pads available.

The average cost is $9.12. Sold comparable range in price from a low of $2.19 to a high of $21.95.

Based on the research we did, we think Cutex Swipe and Go Nail Polish Remover Pads 10. is the best overall. Read on for the rest of the great options and our buying guide, where you can find all the information you need to know before making an informed purchase.

20 Best Nail Polish Remover Pads (20 Sellers)

1.Cutex Swipe And Go Nail Polish Remover Pads 10.

Product Details: Perfect for at-home or on-the-go, cutex swipe & go nail polish remover pads remove nail polish whenever and wherever, with no spills and no mess. the easy-to-use pads offer quick and complete removal of even the most stubborn polish. enriched formula leave nails feeling healthy, strong and clean. felt pad with textured surface to easily scrub off stubborn nail colour. Show more Show less

Specifications: Purpose Nail care Number of pads 10 Gender Unisex Area of Application Nails

Reviews: I am very impressed with the Cutex Care Swipe & Go Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover Pads. The pads are very saturated, strong, and effective at nail polish removal. One pad easily removes two coats of nailpolish from all fingernails. In fact, one pad has even effectively removed nail polish from all 20 fingernails and toenails! I especially love that the pads are easier for my three daughters to use and are less of a mess and stress!live.the.dream.deals Show more Show less Love love love. I hate the messiness of a bottle of remover and I usually only wear in a few coats not gel or regular polish but I am confident this would be just as brilliant. Also love especially to keep in a makeup bag when I travel in case paint chips or I need to removed and change a color. I tried to switch to the but it was like a forearm workout every time just to take off one hand and also it ruined a piece of furniture and an article of clothing of mine 🙁 so I am back to this. I think my only issue is my cuticles and the skin around my nails get dry but I just make sure to hydrate extra extra after I am done. Will be back to using these in the future that one little wipe did both hands with lots of product to spare!katie.m Show more Show less I purchased these nail polish remover pads yesterday evening (maybe very early this morning technically, can't remember for sure, anyways..) from my local Cub Foods closest to me in the beauty/self care department/section as I had seen them there when just generally browsing the area and had been for some time wondering if they would be good for removing tougher to remove nail polish application jobs, including special effects such as shimmer, glitter, or flakes if shapes and colors. The answer I found since using these *extremely* saturated (with the nail polish remover) is YES to all of the above! From what I have experienced with using them so far, they are good for removing regular nail polish, base coats, top coats, and polishes with glitter or shimmer in them. The only caveat I would say is they they are a little more difficult to use when removing larger *chunks* of texturized effects in nail polishes (such as flakes if geometric shapes, etc). Overall this is a *very* good nail polish remover product to use for more difficult to remove nail polish jobs, it is priced reasonably, and I would recommend giving it a try for the purposes described above! 💅 Show more Show less

2.Gel Nail Polish Remover Kit For Acrylic/uv Gel/soak-Off Polish Removal, Gel Nail Polish Remover Nail Clips With Lint Free Nail Wipes Remover Pads

Product Details: 10pcs acrylic nail polish remover clips reusable fingernail polish remover provide enough pressure on your nails, perfect for removing nail polish, uv gel, etc.200pcs lint free nail wipes nail polish remover pads stronger and absorbent without leaving any fibres.50pcs acetone nail polish remover foil wraps with a pre-attached lint free wipe pads, easy & quick removal of shellac remover, acrylic nail.2pcs 100/180 nail files shaping and smoothingnatural or artificial nails, not easy to break or bend.1pc800/1000/1500nailbuffer gravelisfine,suitableforlightandshinenailssurface.1pc stainless steel cuticle pusher excellent for removing soak off gel nail polish.1pc 150ml push down nail polish remover pump dispenser perfect pump dispenser bottle for nail polish/makeup removers, rubbing alcohol, low-density oils etc.( note: empty acetone bottle, no liquid)1pc nail cleaner brush convenient to clear dirt from fingernail, hands, feet etc.step to use 1. trim nail surface with 100/180 grits nail files and clean it with nail brush 2. pour acetone remover to pump, place a cotton pad/foil wraps on the top of bottle and press it 3. put soaking cotton pad into nail clips, tightly clip on your fingers (you can also directly dip acetone with the foil wraps and wrap your nails) 4. after 15-20 minutes to take off the clips or foil wraps 5. use cuticle pusher to scratching off nail plate residue gels 6. clean the nail and remove dust with nail brush 7. smooth nail surface to shine with buffer blockpackage include 10 x nail clips 200 x lint free nail wipes 50 x foil wraps 1 x pump dispenser 2×100/180nailfiles 1×800/1000/1500nailbuffershiner 1 x cuticle pusher 1 x nail brush Show more Show less

Specifications: Product Dimensions 11.02 x 10.24 x 1.57 inches; 5.93 Ounces

Reviews: It was easy to use and I got my acrylics nails off!Lisa

3.Tweezerman Polish Removal Cloths

Product Details: Reusable polish removal cloths are a sustainable option to single use polish removal pads – 3 included in kit. one pack will replace up to 156 cotton balls per year based on an average usage of 3 cotton balls per polish change per week. cloths are able to uphold durability up to 20 regular wash cycles. tool care: cloths: soak in acetone or nail polish remover to dissolve nail polish residue. hand wash with warm water and detergent. squeeze to remove excess water. lay flat to dry. do not bleach. do not tumble dry. do not iron. do not dry clean. how to use: apply polish remover or acetone to reusable polish removal cloth. wipe to remove regular polish from nails. if using to remove gel polish, soak nails until gel begins to soften. repeat as needed. Show more Show less

Specifications: Product Dimensions 0.4 x 3.76 x 5.78 inches; 0.03 Ounces Country of Origin China

Reviews: I recently received this product, Reusable Polish Removal Cloths by Tweezerman, for free through the Home Tester Club in exchange for my personal home test and honest review. To be honest, I was a little skeptical at first to think that these small clothes would add any positive quality to my beauty routine but I was willing to give them a chance. So, when I was ready to remove my fingernail polish, I grabbed one of the small clothes and dabbed it about four times with acetone. And let me just say, it worked wonders on my first hand! (Not to mention that they are amazingly soft – a pleasant surprise.) However, when I switched to my second hand, it didn't seem to want to do much, but I dabbed it once more with the acetone and it once again – it worked beautifully! Now, before I was done with the second hand I did have to add one more dabb of the acetone but that was it. One of these small clothes and 6 dabbs of acetone cleaned the fingernail polish off of both hands in like 2 minutes.Tonelok10 Show more Show less 10 out of 10. These reusable polish removing cloths are amazing. There's 3 cloths sewn together, I left them together because I felt it was easier, but they can easily be separated. They're thick and soft and the polish came right off. I was able to clean both of my daughter's hands with only 1 cloth. And there's still clean space so the cloth can be used again. To clean it says to soak them in polish remover and then wash. I haven't tried it yet and my only concern would be the polish getting on other clothes in the wash, so I'm making sure to soak them well before washing. They're worth it for the quality and money because I'll no longer have to buy and use a ton of cotton rounds each time I need to remove polish on myself or my 2 girls.MomOf2Girls9 Show more Show less I received this product complimentary from Home Tester Club and Tweezerman in exchange for my honest review. I LOVED this product! The Tweezerman Polish Removal clothes come 3 to a packet. Right away you will notice how soft they feel and the blush color is a nice feminine touch. I regularly change my nail polish using at least 2 cotton balls at a time with acetone. I used the corner of one cloth with my acetone remover and it could not have been easier. The clothes are absorbent and do not leak the acetone like cotton balls can during the polish removal process. Also, because of their size and the fact that they are flat it made it easy to soak each nail before removing the polish. When I was done removing the polish from all 10 nails I rinsed my cloth in warm water and used a small amount of detergent just to wash the acetone out. I let the cloth dry, then stored them with my nail supplies for the next time. With 3 clothes included these will last me a long time!GlitterTruthBomb9 Show more Show less

4.Le Mini Macaron Gel Polish Remover Kit

Product Details: Easy, convenient and mess-free, the le mini macaron gel removal pads effectively dissolve your gel polish without tearing or fraying. each individually wrapped, single use cotton wipe is pre-soaked with acetone and fits tightly around your fingertip to soak gel off within 15 minutes. perfect for travelling. Show more Show less

Specifications: Product Form Pad Number of Pads 100 Container Type Box Cruelty-Free Yes Wipe Material Cotton

Reviews: These gel polish remover pads are absolutely the solution to a problem. I use a particular brand of nail polish strips and even though the company says you can remove them with regular nail polish remover, I found that to be difficult. I decided to try these, thinking if they could remove gel polish, they certainly could handle regular nail polish strips. They are simple to use – open the packet, stick in the finger with the polish strip, close and crimp the packet around the nail, and wait the required time. Slide off the packet and voila! The polish and any adhesive are removed easily. I love it! I have used nothing else since I have discovered these. I have recommended them to others, too, so that should tell you how much I love this product. Another bonus? These are great to travel with – simply throw in the amount you would need (10 for a manicure). You don't have to worry about liquid polish remover spilling or being confiscated (airline). Fantastic! I have already re-ordered these and will continue to do so – I just hope they are never discontinued.cctyger Show more Show less Tried one but didn't see the sticker part then read directions. Tried number two and it ripped on me when trying to fold around my finger. Third time and kept on for 20 minutes and Polish still didn't budge. Guess I'll have to file it completely.Amy Show more Show less These wraps are easy to use and are the fastest way I’ve ever been able to remove gel polish. I used to use the soaking method with acetone but it always took longer than they said it would – not the case with these remover wraps. 15 minutes + using the scraper tool from LMM, all gel is removed and my nails aren’t damaged. Very happyM.D. Show more Show less

5.Cutex Nail Polish Remover Pads, Swipe & Go: Non-Acetone

Product Details: Cutex nail polish remover pads offer a handy way to quickly remove polish and condition nails and cuticles in one easy step. our patented formula is specially designed to remove polish faster than any other brand, and features an exclusive combination of ingredients that will help strengthen and nourish your nails while moisturizing and softening your cuticles at the same time. since cutex pads are bigger and thicker than ordinary pads, they make polish removal a snap-whether you're at home or on the go. each felt pad is saturated with your choice of the best non-acetone nail polish remover or acetone nail polish remover available. a single pad removes polish from ten nails, fingers or toes-even dark and hard-to-remove colors. cutex nail polish remover pads are available in boxes of ten or three individually wrapped pads. they're perfect for travel, too. get them in regular formula for natural nails or non-acetone formula for both natural and artificial nails. also available in advanced formula, which combines botanical oils with cutex's patented remover formula that strengthens and nourishes nails after just one use. Show more Show less

Specifications: Number of Pads 10 Product Form Pad Container Type Box Gender Unisex Recommended Age Group Adult

6.Cutex Ultra Powerful Nail Polish Remover

Product Details: Cutex nail polish removers offer salon-quality results, removing polish quickly and completely. each remover is infused with a special blend of ingredients to help nourish nails and to elevate the experience of at home nail polish removal. the formula's flaxseed and perilla seed oil help nourish nails, while it's apricot seed oil contains vitamin e and properties to soften the skin. an energizing, peach fragrance creates a spa-like experience. simply apply to a cotton pad and buff away nail color. Show more Show less

Specifications: Derived Nutrition Claim Salt Free Derived Nutrition Claim Soy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Paraben Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrite Free Derived Nutrition Claim Vegan Derived Nutrition Claim Dairy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrate Free Derived Nutrition Claim Vegetarian Derived Nutrition Claim Caffeine Free Derived Nutrition Claim Wheat Free Derived Nutrition Claim Grain Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Artificial Color Free Derived Nutrition Claim Lactose Free Derived Nutrition Claim Artificial Preservative Free Derived Nutrition Claim Peanut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Gluten Free Derived Nutrition Claim Tree Nut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Egg Free Derived Nutrition Claim Shell Fish Free Rich Ingredients ACETONE, PERILLA OCYMOIDES SEED OIL, LINUM USITATISSIMUM (LINSEED) SEED OIL, PRUNUS ARMENIACA (APRICOT) KERNEL OIL, DENATONIUM BENZOATE, PARFUM (FRAGRANCE), BENZYL SALICYLATE, LINALOOL, HEXYL CINNAMAL. Ingredients ACETONE, PERILLA OCYMOIDES SEED OIL, LINUM USITATISSIMUM (LINSEED) SEED OIL, PRUNUS ARMENIACA (APRICOT) KERNEL OIL, DENATONIUM BENZOATE, PARFUM (FRAGRANCE), BENZYL SALICYLATE, LINALOOL, HEXYL CINNAMAL. Show more Show less

Reviews: I have been experimenting with more natural nail polishes and polish removers. My nail tech used regular nail polish on my nails and when it was time to remove the polish I used what I had at home Mineral Fusion nail polish remover. The instructions said to saturate a nail wipe I used a cotton ball, and to leave it on the nail for a few seconds. It actually worked. It safely removed all of my polish without harmful fumes or chemicals. My nails are not dried out either. Any negative reviews on this product is most likely due to not reading the directions and using it properly. You must saturate a nail wipe or cotton ball and leave it on the nail for several seconds. It really works.Anonymous Show more Show less This product does work well even on glitter nail polish. I do a pinkish neutral shade and then paint some abstract lines of a gold glitter polish over the nude shade but the glitter part was always quite difficult to remove. Mineral fusion does take off the glitter l, though it does take a little extra rubbing. I have no idea how people can say this does not have a strong smell or that it smells like mango. I think it smells awful although maybe not as strong the drugstore brands. It certainly is less drying and less toxic than other brands and this definitely is the remover I will continue to buy.Anonymous Show more Show less I have started using color street nails. I recently tried removing them with non acetone polish remover. Oh man, it smelled awful and stung like crazy. I saw a YouTube video of a lady using this remover to get the polish off. She put a little of the remover in a plastic sandwich bag and moved her hand around and rubbed the nails a little. So, I bought it, and gave it a try. Is it weird that Im in love with a nail polish remover It worked amazingly, smelled nice, scent disappeared quickly, and my nails feel conditioned. I had no idea I could like a nail polish remover so much. Just try it. I dont know you couldnt like it.Anonymous Show more Show less

7.Ecbasket Nail Polish Remover Gel Polish Remover Soak Off Foils 250pcs Gel Nail Polish Remover Wrap Foils With Lager Cotton Pad Nail Gel Remover Tool

Product Details: Great soak offs effect:the 250 pcs nail foils wraps come with cotton pads.1.23 x 1.23 inch cotton pads is lager enough and 3.5 x 2.5 inch foils wraps is big enough for both fingers and toes.they hold nail polish remover well for great soak off effect and gel polish removal. easy to operate:just put some pure acetone on the cotton pad and wrap it around fingers/toe nails, wait 5-15 minutes then the gel polish come right off, without any scraping. no need to waste time for being entangling with cotton ball or cutting foil. efficient & effective:the 250 pcs nail foils wraps is effective for removing gel nails/nail polish/acrylic nails etc.they are very efficient for nail polish remover,only 5-15 minutes getting the gel polish off at once. various occasion:the polish remover wipes are perfect for gel nail manicures in professional nail salon or diy nail polish removal at home and will provide you a good gel polish removing experience. package included:please note that the acetone liquid remover is not included. only 250 pcs foils wraps with cotton pads for gel polish acrylic nails removal. ecbasket 250 pcs soak off polish gel nail removal foils wraps wipes with 1.23 x 1.23 inch lager cotton pad /b /br /br features: /b /br 1. the foils are sturdy and flexible to stay in place,so they can prevent leakage effectively and remove acrylic polish and uv gel etc. efficiently. /br 2. no need to waste time for being entangling with cotton ball or cutting foil. /br with these foils wraps,just put pure acetone on the cotton pad then wrap around nails, wait 5-15 minutes then the gel polish come right off. /br 3. the foils wraps wipes are perfect for gel nail manicures in professional nail salon or diy nail polish removal at home, providind you a good gel polish removing experience. /br /br specifications: /b /br 250pcs nail foils wraps wipes,disposable and hygienic. /br the foil wraps come with cotton pad on it (acetone remover is not included). /br foils wraps size(l x w): 3.5 x 2.5 inch. /br cotton pads size(l x w): 1.23 x 1.23 inch. /br /br how to use: /b /br 1. put the remover liquid on the remover cotton pad; /br 2. then wrap the aluminum foil around your gel nails; /br 3. hold on and wait about 5-15 minutes then wrap it off. /br Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 10.87 x 4.65 x 2.91 inches; 8.78 Ounces

8.960 Pcs Lint Free Nail Wipes Cotton Pads Remover To Soak Off Acrylic Gel Nail Polish With Pumb Bottle Dispenser And 1 Cuticle Pusher Tbestmax

Product Details: Bump bottle can adjust the amout of liquid, working with nail wipes and cuticle pusher help you more efficiently. can't absorb product within short time means less waste of your precious nail polish when nail art.long time with polish remover will have better effect. can remove any excess residue before correcting mistakes. leave no fiber and lint. nail wraps size: 2 x 2 inch/ 5 x 5 cm (approx). made of pure natural cotton fiber. safe for any sensitive nail. more function – clean nail brushes, dapping off excess nail product and so on. won't mix liquids with dip powder. Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions ‏ ‎ 10.04 x 7.87 x 2.6 inches; 9.17 Ounces

9.Equate Regular Nail Polish Remover Pads, 10 Count – 10 Ct

Product Details: Remove your nail polish quickly and easily with equate beauty regular nail polish remover pads. this box contains 10 individually wrapped pads, and each pad is made of extra thick felt that can clean all 10 nails. each pad contains a special formula to help soften cuticles and add strength and resiliency to keep your nails healthy in the future as well. simply remove a pad and rub the nail polish off to let your natural nails shine. take this all-in-one nail polish removal kit with you on a weekend vacation where you may need to remove your polish on the go. the pads are designed to be extra thick, so they are durable and make polish removal a cinch. the saturated pads can remove multiple coats of dried polish, including dark colors effortlessly. make your polish disappear in a snap with equate beauty regular nail polish remover pads. Show more Show less

Specifications: Derived Nutrition Claim Salt Free Derived Nutrition Claim Soy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Paraben Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrite Free Derived Nutrition Claim Dairy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrate Free Derived Nutrition Claim Caffeine Free Derived Nutrition Claim Wheat Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Oil Free Derived Nutrition Claim Lactose Free Derived Nutrition Claim Artificial Preservative Free Derived Nutrition Claim Peanut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Gluten Free Derived Nutrition Claim Tree Nut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Egg Free Derived Nutrition Claim Shell Fish Free Rich Ingredients ACETONE, WATER, PROPYLENE CARBONATE, DIMETHYL GLUTARATE, DIMETHYL SUCCINATE, DIMETHYL ADIPATE, GLYCERIN, GELATIN, FRAGRANCE, DENATONIUM BENZOATE, D&C YELLOW NO. 11. Ingredients ACETONE, WATER, PROPYLENE CARBONATE, DIMETHYL GLUTARATE, DIMETHYL SUCCINATE, DIMETHYL ADIPATE, GLYCERIN, GELATIN, FRAGRANCE, DENATONIUM BENZOATE, D&C YELLOW NO. 11. Nutrition Claim For Nails Storage Instructions EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. PADS AND VAPORS MAY IGNITE. DO NOT USE WHEN SMOKING. DO NOT USE, STORE OR DISCARD NEAR FIRE, FLAME OR HEAT. KEEP OUT OF EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY FLUSH EYES WITH WATER, REMOVE ANY CONTACT LENSES AND CONTINUE TO FLUSH EYES WITH PLENTY OF WATER FOR AT LEAST 15 MINUTE. CONTACT PHYSICIAN. HARMFUL IF INGESTED. IN CASE OF ACCIDENTAL INGESTION, GIVE FLUIDS LIBERALLY AND CONSULT WITH LOCAL POISON CONTROL CENTER. HARMFUL TO SYNTHETIC FABRICS, WOOD FINISHES AND PLASTICS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Show more Show less

Reviews: I was given a few boxes of these mail polish remover pads. I was skeptical that they would have enough product or even remove the polish at all. I was surprised that they worked perfectly! They were totally soaked with product and the pad was not abrasive or flimsy. Run and grab these for yourself!! They’re fantastic!samantha.s Show more Show less I have used these for years and loved them. However, the most recent box (peachy orange color instead of the old red and white) that I bought in October was a huge disappointment. The pads now have a sickly sweet cherry scent. Guess I'm switching to the name brand.1Unstrung Show more Show less These are very portable and easy to use. They are wonderful, you have to really wipe to get all of your nail polish off but it does come off. This is a wonderful product for on the go. I definitely recommend!linda .l Show more Show less

10.Gel Nail Polish Remover Pads – 20ct – Up & Up

Product Details: Keep your nails looking great after you remove your manicure polish when you use the gel nail polish remover pads from up and up . these convenient nail polish remover pads are designed specifically for taking off stubborn gel nail polish without causing any damage to your natural nails. the 96percent acetone nail polish remover foils contain coconut, avocado and olive oils that nourish nails and the skin around them. the pack contains 20 individually wrapped nail polish remover pads — plenty to remove two full gel manicures. Show more Show less

Specifications: Derived Nutrition Claim Salt Free Derived Nutrition Claim Soy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Paraben Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrite Free Derived Nutrition Claim Dairy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrate Free Derived Nutrition Claim Vegetarian Derived Nutrition Claim Caffeine Free Derived Nutrition Claim Wheat Free Derived Nutrition Claim Grain Free Derived Nutrition Claim Lactose Free Derived Nutrition Claim Artificial Preservative Free Derived Nutrition Claim Peanut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Gluten Free Derived Nutrition Claim Egg Free Derived Nutrition Claim Shell Fish Free Rich Ingredients ACETONE, WATER, PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVOCADO) OIL, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL, OLEA EUROPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, FRAGRANCE, DENATONIUM BENZOATE, YELLOW 11, GREEN 6, BENZOPHENONE-1 Ingredients ACETONE, WATER, PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVOCADO) OIL, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL, OLEA EUROPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, FRAGRANCE, DENATONIUM BENZOATE, YELLOW 11, GREEN 6, BENZOPHENONE-1 Show more Show less

Reviews: Worked great for me! I had gel polish on, about 3 weeks old so it was grown out pretty good. I filed the top layer of polish with a coarse file and then tested the packets out on my left hand. I cut the tops off 5 at once and stuck my fingers in. I set a time and half way thru, I checked it and gently started scrapping with my scrapper and it came off so easy. I put my nails back in each packet for a minute or two because I could still see a base layer. I did clamp it down with hair clips and even a close pin to target it to the area…lol. My thumb was a little more stubborn. So much easier than going to the salon. I’m taking a gel break and gonna do my own. Love the olive and june as well as Essie gelKlo Show more Show less So technically it’s not the foil you’re use to wrapping your nail in. Directions: – Remove the top of packet. – DO NOT TAKE PAD OUT!!! – stick your finger inside packet between the folded pad. **PRE WORK** file shellac down as much as possible without making it to your nail. Con… more packets need to come inside the box. I typically get 1 finger a packet.Ash Show more Show less A quarter of them were dried out already despite an expiration date over 2 years away. The ones that weren’t dry were fairly ineffective, particularly on thumbs. Still took off too much of the nail. Do yourself a favor and just buy normal acetone remover and make your own foils.Jessa Show more Show less

11.Miilye Nail Foil Wraps Remover For Acrylic/uv/gel Polish Soak-Off Removal, With Pre-Attached Lint Free Pad, Pack Of 100 Wraps

Product Details: Miilye nail remover foil wraps for acrylic/uv/gel polish varnish soak-off removal, with pre-attached lint free pad (100x gel nail polish remover wraps) this is a listing for miilye professional gel polish remover wraps (silver foils & pre attached nail varnish remover pads), pack of 100pcs 100pcs professional quality foil remover wraps with a pre-attached lint free wipe pads quick & easy solution for removal of gel nail polish/ shellac removal, individual and professional acetone acrylic nail remover kit reduces acetone remover contact with skin hygienic, disposable & aesthetic gel soak off wraps suitable for use on the fingers and toes need to be used with your own acetone nail polish remover size: foil: 10 cm (length) x 7.5 cm (width) / l 3.94" x w 2.95" lint free pad: 3cm (length) x 2.5cm (width) / 1.18" x 1" how to use: – dampen the pad with your own gel polish remover. – position the wipe pad right covering the nail. – wrap the nail by folding over the sides and top of the foil. – press the foil against the nail to ensure well contact with the nail gel vanish remover. – leave and wait for 15 minutes. -gently remove the wrap and remove any remaining gel remover. package included: 100 pcs in bulk of nail varnish remover pads on foil wraps read more wider size, better cover for nail polish removal large aluminium foil and big pre-attached lint free wipe pad can cover and seal your acetone remover on the gel nail polish for removal, more effectively. same quality as used at professional salon miilye nail polish removal foil wraps are as the same quality as foil wraps used at professional nail salon. quick & easy solution for removal of gel nail polish, simplely saturate the pad with nail polish remover and wrap on the nail polish. nail polish remover not included. works on both fingers and toes miilye nail polish removal foil wraps are in proper size; can be used on both fingers and toes. read more 200x nail polish remover foil wraps + 1x nail cuticle pusher 1000x lint free pads + 10x nail clips for polish removal nail gel polish remover pads 60 +1x glass nail file 300x nail gel polish remover wipes product features 100pcs professional quality gel nail polish remover foil wraps bulk with a pre-attached lint free wipes for gel nails; acetone remover not included; quick and easy nail remover foils for uv/ gel polish/ shellac removal, miilye gel soak off wraps great for professional nail art salon and individual use, easy nail gel polish acrylic removal kit, gel remover wraps; miilye nail polish remover wraps protects skin and reduces contact to acetone gel polish remover (acetone gel polish remover not included in this product), hygienic, disposable & aesthetic foil soak off wraps; miilye gel polish remover wraps are suitable for use on the fingers and toes gel nail varnish removal, shellac removal, acrylic nail removal; miilye gel nail remover foil contains pre-attached nail varnish remover lint free pads, not includes acetone remover, miilye nail removal foil wraps need to be used together with your own acetone nail gel polish remover. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Product Dimensions 8.46 x 5.31 x 0.39 inches; 1.66 Ounces

12.La Fresh Nail Polish Remover Pads Pack Of 50ct Individually Wrapped With Lavender Essential Oil Pre-Soaked Pads Made With Aloe Vera Convenient Size

Product Details: Easy to use one wipe can remove polish from all 10 nails nourishing contains aloe vera to condition nails travel friendly these individually wrapped wipes are the perfect size for purses, backpacks, and travel convenient size individually wrapped packets you can take anywhere; these are mess free and easy to use made in usa these wipes are made in the usa la fresh nail polish remover provides a better approach to nail care. each package contains one pad and it effectively yet gently removes nail polish. no hairy cotton balls and no acetone spills. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No

13.Makartt Nail Polish Remover Soak Off Gel Foils Nail Wraps With Cotton

Product Details: The nail polish remover is the best soak off gel removal wrap(without acetone) for diy nail art and salon use. Show more Show less

Specifications: Foil Wrap Size 3.54" L x 2.56" W Cotton Size 1.23" L x 1.23" W Disposable Yes Number of Units 200 Recommended Age Group Adult

Reviews: Does work well for those who want to remove gel polish without tools especially if you do your nails at home. But you definitely keep on for 20 minutes or a little longer to allow it to lift off most of the gel nail polish .abigail.g Show more Show less Put a small amount of acetone on the pad, wrapped it around my finger and the gel polish was easily removed.Jason M These make taking gel polish off really easy.Karen W

14.80pcs Nail Polish Remover Pads In Box, Easy To Carry | Instant Removal | Lint Free Nail Polish Wipes For Natural Air-Dried Water/ Oil Based Nail

Product Details: It’s designed to make you feel great and look beautiful. features: instant nail polish removal packed in carry box, great for travel or on the go 2pcs of wipes remove polish from all of your fingers 80pcs wipes in total, adequate nail polish wipes for your needs acetone free, won’t dry out your nails toxin-free, pleasant fruity odor how to use: just take out one wipe, scrub on the nail polish and wipe off nail polish easily; in most cases you only need to use two pieces of miilye nail polish remover wipes thoroughly to remove polish from all of your fingers. package content: 80pcs of miilye nail polish remover wipes in 2 boxes, 40pcs/ box Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 4.72 x 4.25 x 1.77 inches; 3.84 Ounces

15.Cutex Nail Polish Remover Pads

Product Details: The effortless one-step solution to cleansing your nails, cutex’s pre-soaked remover pads swipe away unwanted pigments, leaving your fingertips nourished and naturally shiny. formulated using jojoba oil and sweet almond oil, the nail polish remover moisturises your cuticles while lifting away varnish for a soft, natural finish. made from extra thick material, the pads won’t break apart while in use for easier cleaning. with added apricot seed, flax seed and parilla for healthier nails! 30pcs. Show more Show less

Specifications: Derived Nutrition Claim Salt Free Derived Nutrition Claim Soy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Paraben Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrite Free Derived Nutrition Claim Dairy Free Derived Nutrition Claim Nitrate Free Derived Nutrition Claim Caffeine Free Derived Nutrition Claim Wheat Free Derived Nutrition Claim Artificial Color Free Derived Nutrition Claim Lactose Free Derived Nutrition Claim Peanut Free Derived Nutrition Claim Gluten Free Derived Nutrition Claim Egg Free Derived Nutrition Claim Shell Fish Free Rich Ingredients ACETONE, WATER, ALCOHOL DENAT., BENZOPHENONE-1, BHT, GLYCERIN, PROPYLENE CARBONATE, PRUNUS AMYGDALUS DULCIS (SWEET ALMOND) OIL, SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, (FRAGRANCE). Ingredients ACETONE, WATER, ALCOHOL DENAT., BENZOPHENONE-1, BHT, GLYCERIN, PROPYLENE CARBONATE, PRUNUS AMYGDALUS DULCIS (SWEET ALMOND) OIL, SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, (FRAGRANCE). Show more Show less

Reviews: is very easy to use nail polish remover pads. It is also easy to cary around without worrying that it will spill. I usually use two pads to remove nail polish from all of my fingers. Would buy it againdinara.a Show more Show less Easiest way to remove polish. No mess and great price.marioa_71 These remover pads are really very useful and are very convenient for traveling. I personally store them in a smaller container and throw them in each of my purses just in case and they come in very handy. As for the product it does a good job to remove most types of nail polishes.Very n. Show more Show less

16.Basic Cotton Rounds Nail Polish And Makeup Remover Pads – 100ct – Up & Up

Product Details: Make your everyday beauty routine an effective, easy and comfortable experience with these basic cotton rounds from up and up. made from 100 percent cotton, these highly-absorbent cotton rounds are perfect for removing makeup or applying skin care products, and are an essential pick for household or cosmetic needs. this pack includes 100 cotton pads that are perfect for cleaning with the most comfort. Show more Show less

Specifications: Product Category Makeup remover Product Type Cotton rounds Material Cotton Purpose Cleansing Disposability Do not flush

Reviews: Don’t let the Basic branding fool you. In my experience these are well made cotton rounds that don’t tear easily and get the job done. Tried the premium version thinking they would be better but they fell apart so easily and left cotton residue behind. Definitely will be sticking with these from now on!Susie Show more Show less I’ve used these cotton rounds for years to apply toner and they’ve always been great but the past 3-4 I’ve bought have been terrible quality. Just like others are saying, the cotton sheds on your face and sometimes you can’t tell until after your face has dried and you’ve put on other skincare products, which is super frustrating. I thought maybe it was a one-off issue but seems like that’s just how it is now.calden816 Show more Show less I have bought the Target brand cotton rounds for years. Now I bought a new packet and the quality has completely changed- far inferior! They are thin and fall apart. I used them for makeup removal, cleaning the kids’ scraps and cuts, and to line electric toothbrush base. Can no longer use them for any of these things as they already fall apart before even getting wet. Target, plwase go back to your prior product! Picture: new one on left, old on right.Savvy MoM Show more Show less

17.Elegant Touch Nail Polish Remover Pads (X20)

Product Details: Nail polish remover pads by elegant touch, 20 nail polish remover pads, acetone free, with vitamin e and and moisturisers, for healthier-looking nails. multi-award winning nail care brand, elegant touch was developed right on the king’s road in chelsea. with its roots at the heart of london’s celebrity and fashion empire, their ground-breaking polishes, top coats and transfers have been at the forefront of beauty, style and glamour for more than 30 years. a designer collaboration with house of holland also sees henry’s love of colour, playfulness and design splashed across your nails. Show more Show less

Specifications: dimensions 5 x 6 x 4 cm; 20 Grams

Reviews: Ideal buying these on line when in lock down. Postage deals greatWeeji Does the job and convenient to carry around especially when travelling. Good value.Melly Really useful and effective product. Also great for removing super-glue!Lisa

18.Nail Polish Remover Pads – 128 Count – On The Go & Travel – Lint Fre

Product Details: Acetone- and acetate-free: the sweet fruit will leave your nails smelling fresh. all-natural: do you dread taking off nail polish because you know it will sting? purgenic provide an all-natural solution to remove nail polish quickly, safely and painlessly! no harsh odor: don’t subject yourself and others to the harsh odors that accompany a traditional nail polish remover. our non-acetone nail polish remover comes in four delightful fragrances: coconut, lavender, citrus or ocean! nail moisturizer: each container has 32 pre-moisturized pads portable and convenient: pads come in small, compact jars that you can easily toss in a purse, backpack or overnight bag. take purgenic with you wherever you go without the mess! Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 8.62 x 6.97 x 1.3 inches; 4.66 Ounces

19.Bluerise 1000pcs Pink Nail Pliosh Remover Lint Free Nail Wipes Soft Gel Nail Polish Remover Pads Absorbable Eyelash Extension Glue Cleaning Wipes

Product Details: 【lint free】lint nail wipes conveniently designed for ease and comfort soft touch easily absorbs nail remover without shedding 【1000pcs】you can use fewer nail wipes to clean up more,1000pcs small packages are easy to carry out, suitable for individuals, nail salon shops 【high quality】high quality no need to worry about nail polish remover wool everywhere, this product will never shed wool, the best quality 【user-friendly】can be used for professional salon or personal interest.works with nail polish remover, easy to remove gel polish, nail polish and acrylic nails.lint free nail wipes.soft, absorbent and sanitary. great for use nail polish remover finishing wipe, nail prep and brush cleaner without leaving behind any fibres. Show more Show less

Specifications: Product Dimensions 5.91 x 5.91 x 0.9 inches; 5.93 Ounces

20.Nail Polish Remover Tools Kit – 500 Pcs Gel Polish Remover Cotton Pads, 10 Pcs

Product Details: Nail polish remover tools kit – 500 pcs gel polish remover cotton pads, 10 pcs purple polish remover clips caps, 1pc nail polish remover bottle, 1pc cuticle pusher, 1pc nail brush, 100/180 nail file ã€suitable for removing nail polish at home】: no need to go to nail salon, these cute gel nails removal tools include everything you need – remove gel polish-coarse sand file, handle grip nail brush, nail file buffer, nail remover pads, nail clips, push down pump dispenser, cuticle nail pusher& buffer blocks. ã€5 steps to remove nail polish】: just 5 steps, grinding, wrapping, clips, scratches, polish. includes the tools needed for each step, easily remove gel polish without need for a salon visit. just copy it with your own hands. perfect to take off all brand of nails myself at home! Show more Show less