20 Best Nail Scissors (2025 Update) - Tattooed Martha (2025)

Wig
ByTattooed Martha
Are you looking for the Best Nail Scissors? If so, you’ve come to the right place.
Choosing the Best Nail Scissors can be difficult as there are so many considerations, such as Kai, Revlon, Safety 1st, Seki Edge, TRIM, Tweezerman, ZWILLING, Amazon.com – Seller. We have done a lot of research to find the Top 20 Best Nail Scissors available.
The average cost is $18.08. Sold comparable range in price from a low of $2.75 to a high of $47.45.
Based on the research we did, we think Tweezerman Nail Scissors is the best overall. Read on for the rest of the great options and our buying guide, where you can find all the information you need to know before making an informed purchase.
20 Best Nail Scissors (20 Sellers)
Reviewers Noted:
Well structured
Features:
- Strong, curved design for easy trimming and shaping of nails
- Blades stay sharp through frequent usage
- Stainless steel manicure scissors are durable and easy to clean
Features:
- Ergonomic handle lets you control these nail scissors for a precise trim
- Stainless steel material helps prevent corrosion for prolonged use
- Round blades provide extra protection while cutting the nails
Features:
- Tempered stainless steel for maximum durability
- Tools are rust resistant
- Tweezers
Features:
- Lifetime guarantee these scissors are made, tested, and sharpened by hand, and guaranteed to be free from any defects in materials and workmanship.
- Hand-hammered blades allows for perfect curve adjustment, ensuring flawless shearing and decades without needing to be sharpened.
- Hand-sharpened every germanikure scissor is manually sharpened and tested by solingen artisans.
Features:
- Innovative micro-serrations
- For fingernails and toenails
- Sharp cuticle scissors professional
Features:
- Ergonomically designed: 8 ¼" extra long handled toenail scissors that are easy to use for women and men of all shapes and sizes.
- Less stress: with the extended handle design, you'll have a much easier time trimming your nails without the need to be hunched over and cramped up.
Features:
- Handmade in germany – these tools are not cheap asian imitations. these items are handcrafted by adult artisans in solingen, germany.
- Beware imitations sold by other companies!
- Matte finish inox stainless steel nail scissors by erbe. made in solingen, germany, brand: erbe.
Features:
- Nickel-plated finish helps protect the scissors from corrosion
- Curved blades let you cut the nails precisely for a flawless appearance
- Crafted with hot-forged steel to provide enhanced strength for prolonged usage
Features:
- Made with carbon steel to provide enhanced durability
- The nickel plating helps protect these scissors from corrosion and tarnishing
- Extra long shank makes them convenient to use
Features:
- Ergonomic handle.
- No-rust surgical grade steel.
- 180-degree swivel blade.
Features:
- Handmade in germany – these tools are not cheap asian imitations. these items are handcrafted by adult artisans in solingen, germany.
- Beware imitations sold by other companies!
Features:
- Designed with sharp blades to let you cut your toe nails with precision
- Stainless steel material helps protect it from corrosion
- Non-slip handle offers a firm grip to hold the clipper securely
Features:
- Lifetime guarantee these scissors are made, tested, sharpened by hand and guaranteed to be free from any defects in materials and workmanship.
- Hand-sharpened every germanikure scissor is manually sharpened and tested by solingen artisans.
- Hand-hammered blades allows for perfect curve adjustment, ensuring flawless shearing and decades without needing to be sharpened.
Features:
- Stainless steel construction helps make these scissors withstand corrosion
- The curved tip assists to provide enhanced precision and safety
- Diligently designed thumb ring offers a firm grip for convenient usage
Features:
- Made in italy
- Long shank to improve reach
- Sharp, curved blades for clean cuts
$10.99
4.2
Features:
- High-quality steel 30×13 (aisi 420).
- Steel hardness 47-50hrc.
- Staleks sc-62/2 nail
$18.50
5.0
Features:
- Fine straight nail scissors made of stainless steel. surface has a brushed-finish.
- Nail scissors with straight and sharp blades are perfect for cutting nails on your hands.
- Back to nail scissors page, where you can find many types of nail and cuticle scissors that will definitely fit your needs.
$24.50
4.0
Features:
- Professional cuticle cutter tool made of the highest quality solingen, germany stainless steel
- Extra fine, sharp blades ensuring a precise cut
- Gold and chrome silver finish, durable and anti-corrosive
$2.75
2.5
Features:
- Shape your nails conveniently with these trimming scissors
- Curved blades make it easy to get rounded finish
- Easy-to-grip handles help provide a secure hold for safe usage
$11.82
5.0
Features:
- Built to last: sharp, durable stainless steel blades
- Formatted for comfort: ergonomic non-slip rubber grip
- Use on multiple animals: for cats & small dogs
1.Tweezerman Nail Scissors
Product Details:
Tweezerman stainless steel nail scissors model 3005-r are made of stainless steal for easy cleaning and longer lasting product. easy and comfortable grip. can be used at home or at professional salon. leaves hands and feet healthy and smooth.
Specifications:
|Units in Package
|1
|Directions
|Clean after use.
|Warnings
|Blades are very sharp. Keep out of reach of children.
Reviews:
First time buying Tweezerman scissors. I love their products and they are made well. I feel confident in my purchases with this company. I am considering buying more in the near future for birthday gifts. Great investment for me.Kathleen O.
Terrible design. Hurts my fingers when I try to use them. The design is blunt. I had a pair in years past that was smooth and I loved them. Do not understand this design and very disappointed. Lost the packaging or would have returned them.Ann S.
It's clear the people who designed and made these scissors had the resources – knowledge, time and funds – to do an exceptional job. Despite being "only scissors", they are aesthetically superb, with gracious curves and streamlined design, the materials seem to be of almost surgical quality, and at the end of the day, the appearance, quality and performance of these scissors is truly exceptional – really beyond belief…S G.
2.Fridababy – Easy Grip Nail Scissors
Product Details:
Nail scissors take the fear out of cutting the tiniest talons. safe, rounded blade tips help you snip precisely, while an ergonomic, non-slip handle gives total trimming control so you can nail every mani and pedi. asymmetrical handles allow for either left or right-handed users for total trimming control. fridababy is here to prepare parents for the unfiltered realities of parenthood with simple-yet-genius solutions that get the job done.
Specifications:
|Blade Shape
|Round
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Handle Type
|Asymmetrical
|BPA-Free
|Yes
Reviews:
I had the opportunity to utilize Frida Baby Easy Grip Nail Scissors on my 7-month-old daughter multiple times. Although I typically utilize standard baby nail clippers to trim my children's nails, I thought it might be nice to give the nail scissor a try. The Frida Baby brand is trusted greatly in our household, and so I was eager to see what the Easy Grip Nail Scissors had to offer. I absolutely love the innovative design of this product, as the set includes the nail scissor with an easy-grip handle and a safety case for convenient and worry-free storage. The blade is slightly curved for easy manuevering around the fingertip, and made from sturdy stainless steel. I personally find that the hardest part of trimming baby nails is the frequent hand movements and curiousity. I love that the safety case can be utilized as a distraction for baby, as my daughter enjoyed holding the safety case with her free hand. Overall, I found that it took slightly more time for me to trim my daughter's nails with the scissor than with the traditional clippers, as it took me a bit more time to position the blade close enough to her nail bed to get a precise trim with the scissor blade. On the contrary, I really enjoyed feeling less fearful of accidentally nicking my daughters skin, as I felt that the nail scissor offered me more control over where I was trimming. I really loved how lightweight the nail scissors felt in my hand, and how little effort was needed to squeeze the ergonomic rubber grip for trimming. My daughter's nails were simple to shape with the Frida Baby Easy Grip Nail Scissor. I was pleased that this product helped to prevent any nipping around my daughter's nailbeds. If you are a first-time mom, or just intimidated by standard nail clippers, I highly recommend Baby Frida Easy Grip Nail Scissors to trim your little one's nails! This product would make a terrific gift for any expectant mother.Hayleyc925
I wasn’t sure how I was going to like using baby scissors to trim my baby’s nails. I usually use the clipper kind With the viewing window for my girls. Both of my girls (9 months and 3 years) needed nail trims when these Baby Frida Easy Grip Nail Scissors arrived. These scissors made cutting both of their nails a breeze – quick, easy, and no battle wounds for any party involved. The packing is great! There is perforation to make for easy opening. There is a cover included with the scissors. I have already decided that they will go in the diaper bag for our on-the-go nail emergencies. The handle is extremely flexible; it doesn’t take much effort to make the nail cut which is great when you’re having to make quick cuts when baby isn’t paying attention. I love these nail scissors and definitely recommend them!JLM360
I just brought my newborn home a few weeks ago, and this was an essential product considering newborns have razor sharp nails. I waited till my angel fell asleep to try these Easy Grip Nail Scissors. It works pretty well. The grip is perfect, and I love the case that comes with it. My daughter didn't even notice I was clipping her claws. They do take a little practice though because it's hard to clip tiny nails. I have had to go over her nails again sometimes when they still seem a bit sharp. The scissors themselves are like safety scissors though so they are safe. Im thankful for these cute, tiny scissors.GracieGirl22
3.Manscaped Shears 2.0 Tempered Stainless Steel Men's Nail Kit, Fingernail Clippers, Safety Scissors, Tweezers And Nail File, Travel Manicure Set, 4
Product Details:
Corrosion-resistant, long-lasting design. keep nails clean on the go with included with an included travel case. – what's included: slant-tipped tweezers, rounded point scissors, fingernail clippers, medium grit nail file, in a compact premium pu leather case. – mission: manscaped created its lineup of tools and products to take care of a man's most important bits. you just want clean, refined, masculine hands. with the portable travel wallet, you won’t have to worry about losing any tools – they all in one place for ease and accessibility.
Specifications:
|Number of Pieces
|4 pcs
Reviews:
Everything including the case is high quality.Nomad
this is a wonderful, good quality, well made grooming set. the nail clippers are very sharp, nice compact design. This will be a very nice kit for travel as well as home use.Kevin
I had too many random grooming tools of all shapes and sizes that all generally sucked and were hard to keep track of. With the Shears 2.0 I have quality, and just the right amount of quantity, contained in the coolest storage case. Finally, the full grooming package! Thanks, Manscaped, you’re a face, ears, and nose saver!Marsh C
4.Germanikure Professional Nail Cutter Scissors – Finox Stainless Steel Manicure Tools In Leather Case – Ethically Made In Solingen Germany – 4704
Product Details:
These scissors are not mass-produced. all germanikure scissors are hand-assembled with hand-hammered blades, then manually sharpened by solingen artisans. each screw is set by hand with a screwdriver to ensure proper tension. our unique, beveled joint minimizes friction and reduces wear, providing a flawless, shearing cut. made of finox high carbon stainless steel and tempered to 52 rockwell hardness, these scissors will likely be the last pair you will ever need.
Specifications:
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Package Dimensions
|4 x 2.05 x 0.01 inches; 0.8 Ounces
|Handle Material
|Leather,Stainless Steel,Steel
5.Fabcare Curved Nail Scissors Incl. Pouch & E-Book – Innovative Micro-Serrations – For Fingernails And Toenails – Sharp Cuticle Scissors Professional
Product Details:
The fabcare nail scissors are the optimal tool for the daily manicure and pedicure! thanks to the innovative micro serration on one cutting blade, nail cutting is even easier. the fine teeth provide a better grip during the cutting and prevent the blade from slipping off the nail. thus a smooth and clean cut is always guaranteed and nail cutting is easier than with conventional nail scissors. further advantages of our nail scissors: lies comfortably in the hand thanks to large, rounded finger holes. sturdy, high-quality workmanship – nothing moves or rattles in our scissors! high-strength stainless steel – therefore also suitable for thick toenails. thanks to its fine, curved tip also suitable as cuticle scissors for cuticle removal. including practical imitation leather pouch and tip protection. free e-book ""nail care guide: 6 steps to perfect nails"" (qr code with download link on packaging) nail scissors suitable for right- and left-handed use
Specifications:
|Blade Material
|Stainless Steel
|Style
|Curved,Professional
|Handle Material
|Stainless Steel
|Hand Orientation
|Ambidextrous
|Package Dimensions
|4.33 x 2.09 x 0.59 inches
6.Happy Healthy Smart Finger And Toenail Scissors For Adults & Seniors, Long Stainless Steel 8 1/4 Inch Nail Clippers With Ergonomic Design, Long
Product Details:
Ideal tool for your nails: the hand-sharpened fingernail toenail scissors for thick nails have razor-sharp angled blades that cut nails effortlessly. flawless for people with diabetes of psoriasis. dense nails, ingrown nails, or rough nails. stress-free to move & cut toenails with its marginally bent blades to relieve around nails. our senior toenail clippers can support in toenail fungus usage as desired. ergonomic design: efficient grip nail nipper, made with a physical tight grip that is non-slip & easier, these long handheld toenail clippers use an ergonomic handle for safety, secure control & stress-free cutting. ergonomic design provides relief grip and sufficient amount of control and comfort possible. these heavy-duty extra long toenail clippers are designed to help with reaching those hard-to-clip nails and give you more independence in everyday tasks. stainless steel made wide jaws nail clipper: these stainless steel toenail clippers for seniors with tight grip handle and angled blade, which are made with extensive jaws on these heavy-duty expert nail clippers. blades are faintly bent to contour round nails. the piercing pointed tips are perfect to sensibly handle ingrown nails. best in quality: toenail scissors are made of high-quality carbon stainless steel. the nail clippers are sterilized rust-free, durable, corrosion-resistant, anti-tarnish, and very sharp. our long handled toenail clippers for seniors with the extended handle design allow for a much easier time trimming without the need to be hunched over and cramped up. please note: the finger & toenail scissor are not made for extremely thick nails. sharp object: keep it away from children.
Specifications:
|Package Dimensions
|8.7 x 2.7 x 0.6 inches
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Style
|Handheld
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Handle Material
|Stainless,Stainless Steel,Steel
Reviews:
it works great for seniors. the length is good.MARIANNE
7.Erbe Micro Serrated Inox Stainless Steel Nail Scissors German Nail Cutter. Made In Solingen, Germany
Product Details:
Handmade in germany – these tools are not cheap asian imitations. these items are handcrafted by adult artisans in solingen, germany. ethically made – each item is handcrafted in a socially and environmentally responsible facility that refuses to contribute to the growing issues of child or slave labor. material: stainless steel br/ finish: matte br/ joint: lap joint br/ shape: curved br/ size: 3.54 inch br/ br/ youtube video br/
Specifications:
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Package Dimensions
|5.51 x 2.8 x 0.47 inches; 0.71 Ounces
|Blade Edge
|Serrated
|Finish Type
|Matte
|Handle Material
|Stainless Steel
8.Heavy Duty Toenail Scissors By Erbe. Made In Germany Solingen
Product Details:
The toenail scissors from becker manicure are perfect for pedicuresthe erbe collection doesn’t just feature excellent tools for manicures but also for pedicures. the handy toenail scissors from becker manicure are also tailored to the special requirements of pedicures. they are made from special steel, and are not just forged but also hardened the robust scissors are then nickel-plated. the somewhat broader blades are precisely sharpened, and also cut rugged toenails easily. with a total length of 10.5 cm, the toenail scissors sit in the hand nice and securely, which is particularly important for your own pedicures. however, with the handy, practical scissors in the classic design, you can trim your toenails however you like. whether round or straight, the scissors from becker manicure enable any shape. of course, the scissors from the erbe collection also serve you well on journeys because they fit in every travel case.
Specifications:
|Finish
|Nickel-plated
|Material
|Hot-forged steel
|Joint Shape
|Curved
|Weight
|1.28 oz
|Size
|4"
9.Denco Toenail Scissors 4 Inch
Product Details:
Stay neat and trimmed with help from the denco toenail scissors 3179. well-groomed toenails are essential whether you're prepping for that premium pedicure or you just want a simple, tidy look. this tool features a longer shank than traditional clippers for improved reach, which makes them an ideal choice for anyone with flexibility issues. carbon steel construction retains a sharp edge, and nickel plating prevents rust. the strong blades cut through even tough toenails. curved finger holes provide a superior grip. pair these denco scissors with a nail brush and file to complete your nail grooming kit (sold separately).
Specifications:
|Material
|Carbon steel
|Plating Material
|Nickel
|Finger Holes Type
|Curved
10.Azurro Clipperpro Omega Select Toenail Clipper – Toe Nail Clipper For Women, Men, And Seniors | Ergonomic, Easy To Grip Small Nail Clippers | Nail Cutters
Product Details:
Heavy duty nail cutter for women, men, and seniors – the clipperpro toe nail clipper tool combines the precision of surgical grade-steel with heavy-duty power. the straight blade toenail clippers are ergonomically designed with a toenail clipper straight edge blade, 3mm wide jaws, and a force-reducing mechanism to cut and trim tough nails effortlessly. the best toenail clippers for seniors and adults. nail trimmer made from tough zinc alloy with periwinkle coating – the clipperpro nail clipper with easy grip and swivel blade has been designed by a group of orthopedic surgeons. the professional toenail cutters bright periwinkle color coating and design is built from a super-durable, premium zinc alloy. the clipperpro toenail clipper and straight nail clipper is built to last and tackle even the toughest and thickest toenails with ease. surgical-grade straight edge nail clipper blade – the clipperpro omega nail clipper use surgical-grade stainless nail clippers blades to clip nails with unbelievable accuracy. the straight nail clippers work as toenail clipper for thick nails and straight toenail clippers, unlike standard curved toenail clippers. the nail trimmers for people have an extended 3mm jaw that can cut through extra-tough nails easily. 180° adjustable head. ideal woman and senior clippers – the straight nail clipper toe tool is fitted with a 180° swivel head, so you can adjust long handled toe nail clippers to get the perfect angle. with the angled nail clippers, you'll have no more awkward angles. the toenail cutter straight blades make our toenail care products the best nail clippers for seniors, men and women. ergonomic long handled toenail clippers for seniors and women – the clipperpro omega select toenail clipper is an ergonomic pair of long nail clippers designed for comfort, control, and ultra-clean cuts. the large toenail clippers for seniors have been engineered with a double action force multiplier mechanism which reduces pressure and makes cutting even the thickest nails a breeze. the best toenail clippers for thick nails, whether you're a man or woman. clipper pro omega toenail clipper and clipperpro nail cutter combines stainless steel with heavy-duty power. the arthritis nail clipper and portable ultra sharp nail clippers are designed with a toe nail clippers adult long handle and 3mm wide jaws. the best nail cutter and best toenail clipper for ingrown nails prevention. clipperpro toenail clipper seniors and clipperpro nail clippers seniors has been designed by a group of orthopedic surgeons. the toenail clippers for thick nails for seniors long handle and podiatrist toenail clippers have a periwinkle color and durable design. the clipperpro clippers and clipperpro classic nail clippers are built to tackle the toughest nails. clipperpro toe nail cutter and clipperpro rotary nail clipper use steel easy toenail clippers blades to accurately clip nails. the clippro toenail clipper and nail clipper toenail work as long handle toenail clippers for thick nails, big nail clippers, toenail clippers straight cut, toenail scissors for thick nails for seniors, naul clippers, and toe nail clippers adult professional. the giant nail clippers and nail clippers for hard nails have an extended toenail clippers strong jaw. the nails clippers and nails cliper have a swivel head, letting you adjust the extended toe nail clippers toenail and clippers toenail. with the toenail tools and toenail clippers for seniors long handled, you'll have no more awkward angles. the long clippers and long handle toe nail clippers blades make our clippers nail and nail clippers arthritis the best clipper nail and clippers tool for women and seniors. the nail clipper arthritis and long toenail clippers for thick nails for seniors have been engineered with a double action force multiplier. use as long handled nail clippers, nail clippers for thick toenails and fungus nails, nail cliper, nail clippers for arthritic, xl toenail clippers, big toenail clippers, mens toe nail clipper and extra large toenail clippers for thick nails
Specifications:
|Product Dimensions
|5 x 0.75 x 1.88 inches; 5.5 Ounces
|Country of Origin
|USA
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|5 x 0.75 x 1.88 inches
|Style
|Periwinkle edition
Reviews:
I put off purchasing these nail clippers because of the price. I mean, who pays $45 + tax + shipping for NAIL CLIPPERS?? Well, I do. The last time I used, or tried to use, my regular nail clippers, I realized I needed to make this purchase. I have osteo arthritis which has made it difficult for me to do normal, every day activities…like clipping my nails. These nail clippers are easy to use; they are comfortable to hold. The blades are sharp, so they cut the nails quickly and easily. I am so glad I made this purchase. I would do so again, although chances are pretty good the Better Nail Clippers will last longer than I will.Cindi
I wanted to use this product for trimming my toenails. I thought the angle would be helpful. The angle was good but the shape of the cutting blades were not good. Too rounded and short. Because of the shape, the clippers chewed the toe nails instead of clipping them. The clippers are fine for finger nails. I did look at the photos in the description of the product and saw only one photo of use on toe nails. I did wonder about the fact that there was only that one photo and in hindsight, I think I should have paid attention and not purchased the clippers.Barbara
I have used the clippers on my fingernails and toenails and i am so glad I bought them. I have arthritis in my hands and fingers and my fingers would always slip off the regular clippers, making it almost impossible to cut my nails. The Better Nail Clippers are so sturdy and easy to hold and to clip. The swiveling head makes it possible to clip at any angle. I really like them!Rosalee
11.Heavy Duty Pedicure Scissors By Erbe. Made In Solingen Germany
Product Details:
The curved nail scissors from the premium line by becker manicure are smooth and nickel-plated. therefore, they are perfectly suited to cutting nose or beard hairs. thanks to their curved shape, the risk of injury is minimised.
Show more
|Blade Material
|Stainless Steel
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|4.13 x 1.77 x 0.16 inches
|Style
|Classic
|Product Dimensions
|4.13 x 1.77 x 0.16 inches
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Volume
|1 Milliliters
|Item Package Quantity
|1
12.Hawatour Nail Clippers Set, Ultra Sharp Sturdy Fingernail And Toenail Clipper Cutters
Product Details:
Nail clipper set – contains fingernail and toenail clippers, small fingernail clipper with curved edge to fit your finger nail and big toenail clipper with sharp edge for your thick toenail. ergonomic design – manicure is never a problem with these ergonomically designed nail clippers. the handles are designed slightly longer to provide comfort while clipping the nails. the levers come with proper grips which allow you to avoid uneven cuts and require less force to control the clippers. sharp blade – nails are perfectly cut and well groomed, with the sharp and precise blade. the cutting edge will not tear or split nails. high quality stainless steel – made of high quality 430 stainless steel to provide more functionality and durability. beautiful box – the clippers come in a beautiful box for easy storage. this nail clipper set contains fingernail and toenail clippers – small fingernail clipper with curved edge to fit your finger nail and big toenail clipper with sharp edge for your thick toenail. manicure is never a problem with these ergonomically designed nail clippers. the handles are designed slightly longer to provide the comfort while clipping the nails. the levers come with proper grips which allow you to avoid uneven cuts and require less force to control the clippers. with its sharp and precise blade, your nails are perfectly cut and well groomed. the cutting edge will not tear or split nails. made of high quality 430 stainless steel to provide more functionality and durability.
Specifications:
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Handle Type
|Non-slip
|Fingernail Clipper Edge Type
|Curved
|Toenail Clipper Edge Type
|Sharp
|Coating Type
|Black
Reviews:
The shoppers for these needs to know the Huge price difference between Walmart and Amazon, (around Half) and the hassle a person gets trying to Price match 3rd Party Walmart sellers through Online shopping! Took 3 hours to receive a match, ($9), just to find out the 'Seller' said he was Out of Stock!rickdpc
I was so impressed with the clipper set that I gave them to my grandson and got me some more.tomhi_73
These are nice sharp clippers, very well made, and easy to use.bvlibrarian28
13.Germanikure Self-Sharpening Nail Scissors Finox22 Titanium Coated Stainless Steel
Product Details:
These scissors are not mass-produced. all germanikure scissors are hand-assembled with hand-hammered blades, then manually sharpened by solingen artisans. each screw is set by hand with a screwdriver to ensure proper tension. our unique, beveled joint minimizes friction and reduces wear, providing a flawless, shearing cut. made of finox high carbon stainless steel and tempered to 52 rockwell hardness, these scissors will likely be the last pair you will ever need.
Specifications:
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Package Dimensions
|5.2 x 2.64 x 0.47 inches; 0.8 Ounces
|Handle Material
|Leather,Stainless Steel,Steel
Reviews:
Really poor quality at a big price. Has a hard time cutting nails. And when you try to cut a thicker nail, the handle holders fold on each other. Complete, expensive junk.Dana
The casting quality is bad. How can the sharpen will be good too since casting is base technology to production scissor?Pebble
14.Livingo Premium Manicure Scissors Multi-Purpose Stainless Steel Cuticle Pedicure Beauty Grooming Kit For Nail, Eyebrow, Eyelash, Dry Skin Curved
Product Details:
Cuticle scissors by livingo. details:livingo is both a brand name and a life attitude. it is both a fashion trend and a rich cultural heritage. it is not only the core of brand concept and individuality, but also a spiritual value orientation for consumers. dedicated to providing global consumers with high-quality, high-precision household scissors products. the solid steel construction and a precise finely ground cutting edge make these shears the choice for the culinary artist.
Specifications:
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Tip Type
|Curved
|Rust-Resistant
|Yes
|Blade Width
|7.42 mm
15.Refine Toenail Scissors B07d8zrjnx
Product Details:
These high quality toenail scissors are made in italy and feature an extra-long shank for improved reach. the sharp blades provide smooth, clean cuts to minimize rough nail edges. because the blades are sharpened along the entire edge, they can be used for single, long cuts or for short, precision cuts. the scissors are constructed of strong, carbon steel to make them durable and help them to hold a sharp edge. they are then nickel plated to protect from rust. the total length of the scissors is 4.19 inch. each finger hole is .69 inch wide by .89 inch high.
Specifications:
|Product Dimensions
|2.75 x 0.29 x 7.13 inches; 1.13 Ounces
|Country of Origin
|Italy
|Style
|Curved
|Blade Edge
|Curved
|Handle Material
|Alloy Steel
16.Staleks Classic 62 Type 2 Nail Scissors Sc-62/2
Product Details:
Key features: high-quality steel 30×13 (aisi 420) steel hardness 47-50hrc neat and precise cut due to sharp cutting edges, sharpened manually sharpening is adapted for home use polishing with goi paste provides corrosion resistance stylish glossy coating.
Specifications:
|When To Use
|universal
|Country
|Ukraine
|Made in
|Ukraine
|Volume
|1 pcs
Reviews:
Гарні та якісні ножиці! Зручно тримати в руці, добре загострені. Український виробник-найкращий! Дякую!Алла
Bardzo dobre- w dodatku łącznik zanitowany, więc trwałe – śrubka się nie odkręca.
Nożyczki posiadają na obydwu ostrzach wyraźne wyszczerbienia co widać na załączonym zdjęciu. Wada ta powoduje, że w trakcie cięcia następuje przeskok na tych wyszczerbieniach i przez to nożyczki nie są precyzyjne.
17.Mont Bleu Giesen & Forsthoff's Timor Straight Nail Scissors, Stainless Steel
Product Details:
Fine straight nail scissors made of stainless steel. surface has a brushed-finish. nail scissors with straight and sharp blades are perfect for cutting nails on your hands. fine quality nail scissors made in europe, supplied by a traditional solingen company with more than 80 years experience in making the well recognized solingen quality scissors and manicure tools. the scissors are made of stainless steel, which makes them corrosion-resistant and long lasting. length is 9 cm / 3.5 inches. the surface has a brushed-finish. back to nail scissors page, where you can find many types of nail and cuticle scissors that will definitely fit your needs.
Reviews:
Precision cutting performance and excellent quality combination nail/cuticle scissors. Would definitely buy again but, they look like they will last a lifetime.birgit19
Ive tried many different types but this one beats them all.josepklei_5
18.Camila Solingen Cs05 3 1/2" Professional Gold Plated Cuticle Scissors
Product Details:
A high quality nail cuticle nippers professional tool with sharp pointed finished tips. made in solingen, germany where the best quality of stainless steel sharp scissors are produced. our blades stay sharper longer small nail cuticle clipper with extra fine, razor-sharp surgical grade polished stainless steel blades, ensuring a precise cut with 23mm small cutting blade ergonomic design nail cuticle clippers for men and women. an elegant hypoallergenic gold and chrome silver finish. durable & anti-corrosive, won’t rust, tarnish or corrode. ideal for home or professional use, perfect size 3.75 inch for home and travel use and handbag curved nail cuticle nipper for cutting cuticles around fingernails and toenails. our nail small curved scissors cuticle trimmer effectively cuts away any dead skin on hangnail and toenails. these cuticle cutters curved nail scissors are easy to clean! simply wipe with alcohol after each use camila solingen more than 20 years of experience an trusted globally by professional nail beauty technicians as well as home users. durable and anti-corrosive tools hand crafted in solingen, germany with premium stainless steel. camila solingen is trusted globally by professional nails beauty technicians.
Specifications:
|Blade Material
|Stainless Steel
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.75 x 1.75 x 0.12 inches
|Style
|CS05
|Finish Type
|Polished
|Handle Material
|Stainless Steel
|Product Dimensions
|3.75 x 1.75 x 0.12 inches
|Country of Origin
|Germany
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Finish
|Polished
|Item Package Quantity
|1
Reviews:
Work well! Very satisfied.Paula
19.Nail Scissors For Trimming Fingernails & Toenails – 1 Ea
Product Details:
Blades for accurate, smooth cutting, hot forged, curved blades. perfectly ground edges ensure sharp blades for accurate, smooth cutting. curved blades for easy handling and precise shaping.
Specifications:
|Blade Type
|Curved
|Recommended Age Group
|Adult
Reviews:
Nice little scissors. If you stick to using them strictly for fingernails, they should hold up.grandmamean
The description that this is "Nail Scissors For Trimming Fingernails And Toenails " is wrong: on a back of the package is written: "Use on fingernails only." But these scissors can not cut clear even the fingernails. You need to use a file to fix the cut.SP13
20.Groomer Essentials Nail Scissor
Product Details:
Our nail scissors are built to last through our high-quality stainless steel, these durable scissors won't bend, rust and the blades will stay sharp through many sessions. our ergonomic non-slip rubber grip always has a comfortable grip that will ensure a safe nail trimming experience that will allow you to precisely and coincidentally cut nails. these scissors are perfect for cats and smaller breed dogs, such as terriers, spaniels, dachshunds, poodles, bulldogs, collies and labrador retrievers.
Reviews:
Works great, might need bigger ones if you have larger dog, works great on my 6 month old Labrador retriever though!Ayin R