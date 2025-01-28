20 Chic Soccer Hairstyles That Will Turn Heads on and off the Field - Bangz Hair Design (2025)

Soccer isn’t just a game of skill and strategy; it’s also a vibrant expression of personal style. For women on and off the field, hairstyles can be as dynamic as the sport itself. From sleek ponytails to intricate braids, the right haircut can enhance performance while showcasing individuality.

In this post, we’ll explore some of the most popular and functional soccer hairstyles for women, perfect for players looking to stay stylish and comfortable during the game. Whether hitting the pitch or cheering from the sidelines, these looks will keep you feeling fierce and fabulous!

Ponytail

A classic and versatile hairstyle, the ponytail involves gathering the hair and securing it at the back of the head with an elastic band.

Best For: This hairstyle is perfect for most hair types and lengths, particularly long hair.

Styling Tips:

Use a hairbrush to ensure the hair is smooth before securing.

For added flair, wrap a section of hair around the elastic to conceal it.

A spray of hairspray can keep flyaways in check.

Topknot

The topknot is an effortless hairstyle where hair is twisted and piled high on top of the head.

Best For: Ideal for all hair types and works particularly well with medium to long hair.

Styling Tips:

Create a sleek look by using gel or pomade before styling.

Secure the knot with bobby pins for extra hold, especially during rigorous play.

To add some edge, consider leaving a few strands loose to frame the face.

Box Braids

Box braids are individual plaits that are often sectioned into square-shaped boxes, providing a chic and protective style.

Best For: Best suited for medium to long natural hair and can be tailored to various thicknesses.

Styling Tips:

Maintain the health of the scalp by using a light oil or moisturizer.

Experiment with bead and accessory placements throughout the braids for a personalized touch.

Ensure to regularly clean the braids and scalp to avoid buildup.

Messy Bun

The messy bun is a casual and relaxed hairstyle where the hair is loosely gathered and secured, creating an effortless look.

Best For: Great for any hair type and is particularly well-suited for a relaxed training session.

Styling Tips:

For added volume, tease the hair slightly before gathering it.

Use a scrunchie rather than a tight elastic to prevent breakage.

Pull out a few face-framing strands for a carefree vibe.

High Ponytail

Similar to a regular ponytail, the high ponytail is positioned higher on the head, which imparts a sportier look.

Best For: This style works well for long hair and can also be adjusted for medium-length hair.

Styling Tips:

Tie a small section of hair around the base of the ponytail for a wrapped effect.

Use a strong-hold elastic to secure it, especially needed for fast-paced activities.

A little shine spray can enhance the overall appearance.

French Plait

The French plait, or braid, involves incorporating sections of hair as the braid is formed, giving a smooth and polished look.

Best For: This hairstyle is excellent for all hair types, especially long and medium-length hair.

Styling Tips:

Start with clean, slightly damp hair for better grip.

Use a mirror to ensure even tension as you braid.

Secure the end with a clear elastic to maintain the sleek look.

Low Ponytail

A low ponytail is styled at the nape of the neck and offers a more relaxed aesthetic than its high counterpart.

Best For: Suitable for all hair types and lengths, particularly those looking for a laid-back option.

Styling Tips:

Smooth hair with a brush before securing it with an elastic.

Feel free to add a decorative scrunchie or hair tie for style.

A light mist of hair spray can help keep it tidy throughout the game.

Pixie Cut

The pixie cut features short hair that is cropped around the sides and back, offering an extremely low-maintenance option.

Best For: Best suited for those with short hair who prefer a minimalist style.

Styling Tips:

Use a styling cream or gel for texture and hold.

Consider a side part to add interest to the look.

Regular trims keep the style sharp and fresh.

Faux Hawk

The faux hawk gives the illusion of a mohawk without the commitment, styling hair upwards and towards the center.

Best For: Suitable for medium to long hair, it is particularly effective for those wanting a bold look.

Styling Tips:

Use a strong-hold gel or mousse to lift hair off the sides.

To achieve volume, backcomb the center section before securing.

Finish with hairspray to keep the style intact.

Space Buns

Space buns consist of two high buns positioned on either side of the head, reminiscent of futuristic styles.

Best For: Ideal for long hair and a fun choice for energetic play.

Styling Tips:

Create two high ponytails before twisting them into buns.

Secure with colorful hair ties or scrunchies for a playful touch.

Decorative pins or clips can add personality to the style.

Upside Down Braid

See Also 25 Bobby Pin Hairstyles to Elevate Your Look With Ease

The upside-down braid starts at the nape of the neck, pulling hair upward into the traditional braid.

Best For: Great for medium and long hair, adding an interesting twist to standard braids.

Styling Tips:

Section hair into two or three parts depending on the desired thickness.

Secure the braid with a soft elastic at the end.

This style works well as a base for a bun or ponytail.

Half-Up Half-Down

This hairstyle involves pulling back the top section of hair while leaving the rest flowing freely.

Best For: Works well for long hair and adds versatility by combining formality with casual looks.

Styling Tips:

Secure the top section with an elastic, leaving some volume for the flowing hair.

Accessorize with clips or small braids for a trendy touch.

A bit of wave or curl adds texture to the flowing part.

Braided Crown

The braided crown is created by wrapping a braid around the head, mimicking a crown.

Best For: Ideal for long hair and adds a royal touch to any look.

Styling Tips:

Start with a side part and braid one side of the hair towards the back.

Secure it with bobby pins to hold it in place.

Floral accessories can enhance the crowned look further.

Twisted Bun

A twisted bun is formed by twisting sections of hair into a bun, creating an intricate and polished appearance.

Best For: Suitable for medium to long hair, this style is elegant and functional.

Styling Tips:

Twist hair tightly before wrapping it into a bun to keep it secure.

Use bobby pins to hold in place and prevent slips during movement.

A smoothing serum can help eliminate frizz.

Cornrows

Cornrows are braided closely to the scalp in neat rows, providing a low-maintenance and long-lasting hairstyle.

Best For: Best for those with textured hair looking for a stylish protective style.

Styling Tips:

Create even sections to ensure a uniform look.

Experiment with different designs, such as zig-zags or stars.

Regularly moisturize the scalp to promote healthy hair.

Side Braid

The side braid involves braiding hair down one side of the head, offering a relaxed yet stylish approach.

Best For: Works well for all hair types and lengths, providing a laid-back aesthetic.

Styling Tips:

Start the braid at an angle for an effortless look.

Incorporate small sections from the front for added texture.

Decorate with ribbons or clips for a unique style.

Pineapple

The pineapple method is often used for curly hair, where hair is loosely gathered on the top of the head, resembling a pineapple.

Best For: Excellent for maintaining curls overnight or during breaks in play.

Styling Tips:

Use a loose scrunchie to prevent flattening curls.

Great for preserving moisture and avoiding frizz.

Consider using a silk scarf to cover for additional hair protection.

Braid with Scrunchie

This style includes a braid adorned with a scrunchie, adding visual interest to traditional braiding.

Best For: Ideal for medium to long hair, enhancing classic styles with a modern twist.

Styling Tips:

Braid the hair first and then secure it with a scrunchie for a playful flair.

Use scrunchies in vibrant colors to match team outfits.

Ensure the braid is tight enough to hold but not too tight to cause discomfort.

Sleek Low Bun

The sleek low bun is a refined hairstyle where hair is pulled back and secured at the nape of the neck, exuding an elegant touch.

Best For: Suitable for all hair types, it is particularly favored in professional settings.

Styling Tips:

Apply smoothing serum to eliminate frizz.

Secure tightly with a hair tie and bobby pins.

A hairnet can keep the bun intact if needed during play.

In summary, these soccer hairstyles for women combine practicality and style, allowing players to focus on their game while looking their best. Whether it’s a high ponytail or intricate braids, there’s a suitable hairstyle for every player.