20 Essential Equipment Every Makeup Artist (MUA) Should Have - (2025)

Aesthetics Daily – Choosing the right makeup tools might make you confused because of numerous makeup products that are available on the market. You can easily be tempted to buy certain makeup items even though you don’t necessarily need them. As a professional makeup artist (MUA) you must prioritize quality over quantity. In addition to budget you have, it’s important to always consider carefully equipment you really need.

Don’t rush into filling up a shopping cart before you understand some of considerations in choosing a makeup kit. First thing first, take a look at what niche you are in. Makeup artists who offer bridal services certainly need different equipment from those in the film and television industry. Second, choose carefully various products that can be used for customers with varying skin types and colors.

Makeup kit is a valuable investment especially if you make it as your main source of income. Therefore, you must allocate the available budget as well as possible. Instead of buying individual products, you’re better off choosing a pallete. This way, you will save more on expenses.

Essential Makeup Artist Tools

1. Moisturizer

Moisturizer is useful for restoring keratin on facial skin, which is needed to keep the skin moisturized, healthy, and smooth. In addition, a moisturizer that contains various vitamins can increase pH levels and nourish the skin.

With a moisturizer, you can also disguise blemishes on facial skin. Make sure you have a variety of moisturizers that can be tailored to the client’s skin type. You also have to pay attention to ingredients that are listed on the label. Choose a non-comedogenic moisturizer so it doesn’t trigger acne.

2. Primer

You can use primer as a preparation for getting the perfect makeup. Primer functions as a barrier between facial skin and other makeup products such as foundation, concealer or blush. Another benefit that you can get from a primer product, fine lines and enlarged pores can be covered.

Some primers include silicones that help keep the skin moisturized. Therefore, primer is used after moisturizer has penetrated the skin. Primer contains formulas that bind the skin with makeup so it can lasts longer. Makeup also doesn’t wear off easily because the primer protects it from dirt, dust, and water.

3. Foundation

A makeup kit that is used to uniform and even out skin tone is foundation. As a makeup base, foundation is applied to the face using a sponge, fingers, brush or airbrush. Unlike concealer which is only applied to certain parts, foundation is applied evenly to the entire face.

There are various forms of foundation from liquid to solid. Liquid foundation that has thick textures can cover flaws on the face very well. The results of your makeup will last longer and won’t fade easily thanks to the use of foundation.

4. Concealer

As the name suggests, the main function of a concealer is to cover up or disguise some flaws on the face. Concealer is used to cover blemishes and redness on the face, acne, acne scars, and dark circles under the eyes. Use a concealer that suits your skin tone and needs.

But before applying concealer, it’s a good idea to use moisturizer first so that your facial makeup can lock properly. Concealer is applied by tapping it gently with your fingers. You can also use a beauty blender to avoid cracks or wrinkles that form as a result of using concealer.

5. Eyebrow Kit

The important role of eyebrows in shaping a shade and structure of the face cannot be overlooked. The appearance of the face will instantly improve thanks to the ideal brow shape. The most common way to give a desired effect to the eyebrows is to draw them using an eyebrow kit. There are several tools for shaping eyebrows including eyebrow powder, brush applicator, and wax that you should be good at using.

Wax serves to lock the shape of the eyebrows, keeping them neat and making the colors of the eyebrows not easily faded. The color of the eyebrow powder used after waxing will last a longer time. Consisting of light and dark color, eyebrow powder is used in a variety of ways depending on the condition of the actual eyebrow.

6. Eyeliner

Eye makeup will be more dramatic thanks to the use of eyeliner. By using eyeliner, you can define and emphasize the eye line. In addition, eyeliner can give the eyes bigger or smaller appearance. Eyeliner can be the right solution when you want to produce a simple yet bold makeup without the need to wear eyeshadow.

You can use eyeliner which comes in various forms such as pencil, pen, liquid, retractable, cushion, cake, and gel. If you want a more natural eye makeup then the choice is pencil eyeliner which is suitable for beginners. Meanwhile, for a more dramatic look, you can use gel eyeliner with a slightly dense and creamy texture. Meanwhile liquid eyeliner creates sharper lines, angles and curves.

7. Eyeshadow

To make the eyes look attractive and stand out, you need to use eyeshadow. Coming in many colors and textures, eyeshadow can add depth and dimension to one’s eyes. There are several types of eyeshadow applied to the eyelids and under the eyes including powder eyeshadow, liquid eyeshadow, loose powder eyeshadow, stick / crayon eyeshadow, baked eyeshadow, cream eyeshadow, and loose pigments.

Powder eyeshadow is the most popular type of eyeshadow on the market, coming in matte, shimmer, and satin looks. Meanwhile, for those of you who want long-lasting makeup results without the need for frequent touch ups, the choice is stick eyeshadow. Eyeshadow is applied first before eyeliner and mascara. The goal is to make the lashes more voluminous and curly because the eyeshadow particles will fall on the lashes.

8. Mascara

Coming in various shapes and types, mascara is not only a tool for curling lashes. There are several types of mascara according to their respective functions including lenghtening mascara, thickening mascara, moisturizing mascara, 3 in 1 mascara, waterproof mascara, and curling mascara.

If you don’t want to get confused, choose mascara that suits your client’s lashes. For thick lashes, you can wear mascara that can lengthen and curl them. Meanwhile, for thin and short lashes, use mascara that lengthens and gives them volume.

9. Lipstick

Lipstick is not just a tool for coloring lips. The face will look fresher thanks to the proper application of lipstick. The shape of the lips will be more well defined, looking thicker and sexier. Some lipsticks contain melanin which protects the lips from the sun. Also get to know the types of lipsticks available in the market and their differences. You can choose from different types of lipsticks including sheer lipstick, creamy lipstick, matte lipstick, frosty lipstick, lip tint, glossy lipstick, and satin lipstick.

If you want the perfect makeup then you have to make some careful preparations. The first thing you can do is exfoliate your lips first and then moisturize with lip balm to make it more even and last longer. Before applying lipstick, you need to pay attention to the type of your client’s lips. Is it warm or cool undertones? Also notice the formulas of lipstick.

10. Lip Liner

Lip liner makes lipstick last longer and avoids defects when applied properly. That is one reason why you need to include it in your list of makeup kits. The first step you do, outline your lips with a liner and then apply lipstick on the top. A good liner not only makes lipstick colors sticky but also enhances them. Using a lip liner will also prevent your lips from smudging.

You can use a lip liner to create an elegant matte look with a flawless finish. To do this, outline and fill your lips with lip liner. By wearing a lip liner, your lips will look fuller and bigger. Make sure that the lip liner you use matches the shades of lipstick to give it a natural make-up. Before you go any further, prepare your lips with lip balm to hydrate them and get rid of dead skin cells.

11. Blush

Blush, which comes in various variants, serves to provide a fresh and tapered effect on the face. It can also be used to accentuate the cheekbones so that the face isn’t too chubby. You can choose types of blush according to your needs including powder blush, cream blush, blush on ball, gel blush, and tint blush. In order for the blush to nourish your skin and last all day, wash and moisturize your face first.

To make the blush even last longer, start with a makeup primer. You need to choose the most appropriate shade to accentuate facial beauty. Choose a blush that is closer to natural skin redness to determine the best color. For fair, pale skin, go for a pink color that doesn’t overpower your natural skin tone. Meanwhile, for light-to-medium skin, choose a peach pink color to make the skin look radiant.

12. Bronzer

Bronzer is often confused with contour because both can be used to add depth to a look of makeup. In fact, the two products serve different purposes. The contour product aims to create a shadow on the face. The resulting effect, a slimmer face, more prominent cheekbones or a stronger jawline.

Meanwhile, bronzer is used to create warmth that looks natural on the face. Generally, bronzer use is focused on faces, jawlines, and cheeckbones where the sun will hit. To apply bronzer, you need to use “3” shapes to start with. Use a brush to apply bronzer in a “3” shape along the sides of the face. Next, don’t forget about the neck so it’s the same color as the face.

13. Highlighters

In addition to adding dimension to your face, highlighter can also make foundation look more natural and your cheeks outstanding. There are several parts of the face where you can apply highlighter including the tip or bridge of the nose, beneath the arch of eyebrows, above cupid’s brow, above the arch of eyebrows, the center of forehead, the center of chin and the cheeckbones. Unless you don’t want to produce a super shiny effect, make sure you don’t apply too much highlighter on those areas of the face.

Highlighting is basically the opposite of contouring. Contouring uses a tone darker than the skin tone while highlighting uses lighter tones to accentuate certain areas. Choose a highlighter that matches the effect you want. For example, you can choose silver or pearl shades to create a realistic impression for light skin tones. Some of the products you can choose from are powder highlighter, liquid highlighter, and cream highlighter.

14. Finishing Powder

Unlike setting powder, which is used to lock makeup, finishing powder has the main function of providing a perfect finish. Setting powder is usually used for everyday life while finishing powder is for more special occasions. Finishing powder, which is MUA’s essential equipment, is also useful for blurring fine lines and pores.

Usually, a finishing powder that comes as a loose powder or in a compact form can give a luminous effect. After applying a thin layer of base, use a little more of finishing powder to buff all over the face. To perfect your makeup, you can use a setting spray afterwards.

15. Setting Spray

The use of a setting spray or what is called a fininshing spray allows locking of makeup and prevention of frequent touch ups. Setting spray is designed for use after the application of all beauty products. Most setting sprays contain water to moisturize the skin and polymers to hold makeup firmly in place.

Some setting sprays contain oil-free ingredients for oily skin or hyaluronic acid for dry skin. How do you use a setting spray? First, shake the bottle and then spray 6 to 8 inches away from the face. Next, make sure it dries on its own naturally to make sure the spray is fully absorbed.

16. Makeup Remover

Makeup remover mainly works by dissolving makeup. A few years ago, most makeup remover was oil-based. People use it to remove mascara or lipstick. Now, you can easily find micellar water to cleansing oil to remove makeup.

Do you really need a makeup remover? Unlike regular cleansers, makeup remover is designed to make sure all makeup residue is gone to every pore. This differs from regular cleansers which are not thorough in removing pigmented makeup.

17. Brushes

As a makeup artist, you don’t just rely on your fingers to apply makeup. That’s why you need a makeup brush as an applicator to make your job easier and produce amazing makeup effects. There are a variety of makeup brushes that you should know about including their use. The types of brushes you can use for your face include powder brush, foundation brush, kabuki brush, fan brush, stippling brush, blush brush, and contour brush.

You can also equip yourself with brushes for the eyes such as eyebrow brush, angled eyeshadow brush, eyeliner brush, mascara wand, and brow brush as well as brushes for the lips such as lip liner brush and lip brush. One of the most commonly used is a powder brush to gently spread loose powder all over the face.

18. Makeup Sponge

One of the most valuable makeup items you can have is a makeup sponge. This tool is not only useful for applying liquid foundation but also for almost any look you want to achieve. Makeup sponge can be a mainstay because of its ability to blend makeup products into the skin without scratching. The secret to a flawless makeup look lies in using the right sponge.

Next, you have to moisten the sponge by dipping it completely in water and wring out excess water. When its size increases, that means the sponge is ready to use. The sponge needs to be moistened to ensure that the makeup is not wet with the tool before it reaches the face. The application of makeup will also be more even and scratch-free.

19. Spatula

Often times, you will most likely have difficulty reaching the far end and bottom of a bottle. Typically, people will use a cotton swab which only works on smaller bottles. Throwing bottles into the trash is not a wise choice, especially for those of you who are seriously considering investing in makeup products. Therefore, you need a small, slim spatula with a silicone tip.

The straightforward, easy-to-use spatula works well as an applicator. Many makeup artists include it in essential supplies because of its ability to get things done. Not only is it useful for scratching makeup leftovers in a container, spatula is also useful for mixing makeup colors.

20. Makeup Case

Having an organized makeup case saves you the hassle of searching for items in it. Given that there are different types of makeup cases, you should need to analyze your needs first. As a makeup artist, you need a makeup case that is large enough to accommodate all the collections you have. A large makeup case will save you time as well as make your daily work easier.

More than just a storage tool, your makeup case can represent your self-image. When it comes to choosing a makeup case, never compromise on quality. Buy a makeup case that has good durability so you don’t have to replace it often. You can also choose a makeup case that has wheels or not.

