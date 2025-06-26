20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (2025)

Maintaining personal hygiene is essential to one’s physical and mental health. Showering, shaving, brushing teeth and other self-care actions may be simple tasks for many people. But for individuals with physical limitations and certain disabilities, hygiene routines may require extra support. Some people with disabilities utilize assistance aids, such as handrails, shower chairs and an array of other bathroom accessories.Here’s a squeaky clean round-up of disability-friendly personal hygiene products and bathroom aids:

  1. Accessible Shower Robe

Available in dark blue, pink or turquoise, this accessible robe, sold by Buck & Buck, is soft to the touch and also quick-drying. Its poncho-like design with a deep front zipper makes dressing easier.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (1)

  1. Anti-Slip Curve Handled Bath Body Brush

This long, netted scrubber helps clean hard-to-reach places on one’s body. It can also be used outside of the shower to apply body lotions.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (2)

  1. Bath Step with Handle

For those who need a little extra support while getting in and/or out of the bathtub, this small grip-safe step is a key tool for sturdiness.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (3)

  1. Bluetooth Shower Speaker

The SoundBot SB510 HD is a water-resistant speaker that easily attaches to your shower door or wall. Shower yourself with music therapy, or tune into your favorite podcast or book on tape.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (4)

  1. Fish Bath Scrubber

Forgo stinky washcloths for a fun, fish-shaped scrubber. This kid-approved, mold-resistant cleansing tool are made of soft silicone, gentle enough for sensitive skin and sensory-sensitive kiddos.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (5)

  1. Foam Grip Tubing

These soft, graspable tubes are compatible with an array of bathroom items, like shaving razors and toothbrushes, and many other household items, like utensils and markers. Lengths can be cut to personalized sizes. Six foam grips came in a pack.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (6)

  1. Foot Scrubber

This spa-like foot scrubber uses silicone bristles to gently scrub feet and toes clean. It’s kind of like a cleansing massager right in your own bathroom!

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (7)

  1. HappyPo Portable Bidet

This battery-operated personal hygiene tool allows for intimate cleansing on the go.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (8)

P&G-owned Herbal Essences has inclusive-designed shampoo and conditioner bottles. The first-ever mass hair care brand in North America to do so, the accessible-friendly packaging features raised (braille-like) symbols intended to help consumers with low- to no-vision distinguish products by touch.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (9)

  1. Inflatable Hair Washing Basin

Easy to inflate, this portable no-spill hair washing aid comes with two hair clips, one comb, one inflatable tray and one sip lock. Use with a standard sink or with alternatives near a bedside.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (10)

  1. Essential Oil Shower Steamers

For DIY aromatherapy, toss calming essential oil shower steamers into your warm shower stream. Studies show that aromatherapy may reduce anxiety, depression, headaches and pain (especially for those with kidney stones or osteoarthritis), and also may improve sleep and quality of life.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (11)

  1. Lifestyle Mobility Aids Premium Shower Chair

Available in blue, mint or pink, this chair is rated high among consumers because of its super simple assembly (just snap together), convenient shower sprayer holder, drainage holes and padded back and arms. The frame is lightweight, yet sturdy enough to safely accommodate up to 350 pounds.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (12)

  1. Lutron Motion Sensor Light Switch

For disability-friendly lighting, some opt for rocker light switches, voice-control smart devices or motion sensors. The Lutron Maestro Occupancy Sensing Switch turns lights on and off for you automatically as you enter and exit the bathroom.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (13)

  1. Lytra – Shower-Safe Prosthetic Leg

The prosthetic leg that an amputee wears on a daily basis cannot typically be used in the shower because of its metal components. And until now, waterproof leg prosthetics were expensive. But a new option now in the product development stage, called Lytra, which is being created by industrial designer Harry Teng, is an upcoming affordable prosthetic leg designed that will allow below-the-knee amputees to shower safely and maintain residual limb hygiene. Stay tuned on this one! AmeriDisability will keep you informed as to when this product hits the market.

  1. Shampoo Cap

Made by Nurture, these rinse-free shampoo caps can freshly shampoo and condition hair without full access to water. Each order includes six shampoo caps.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (14)

  1. Sliding Bath Transfer Bench with Swivel Seat-Padded

Designed by medical experts, this swivel seat allows for safer, 360° positioning, plus a sliding transfer option. Additional features included comfy padding, a safety belt and adjustable leg height.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (15)

  1. Stander Curve Grab Bar with Handrail

This unique grab bar has a ladder-like design with four handgrips to allow the user to stand with a natural hand-over-hand motion. It has a pivot and lock feature to allow for walking assistance or when transferring to a walker or wheelchair.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (16)

  1. Suction Cup Foot Rest

This footrest design secures onto tile, glass or tub surfaces. It’ll give a leg up to those who need assistance cleaning or shaving lower extremities.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (17)

  1. Swivel Bath Tray

Keep bath essentials conveniently in reach as you take a rejuvenating bubble bath. The beautiful bamboo surface of this tray swivels with ease, and simply suctions to the inside or outside of any porcelain tub.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (18)

  1. Terry Cloth Mitts

These cleansing mitts have a pocket specifically intended to hold a bar of soap. The one-size-fits-all gloves have elastic wrists to remain snuggly in place during use.

20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (19)

