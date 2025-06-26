20 Personal Hygiene Products & Bathroom Aids for People with Disabilities - The Latest National Disability News (2025)

Maintaining personal hygiene is essential to one’s physical and mental health. Showering, shaving, brushing teeth and other self-care actions may be simple tasks for many people. But for individuals with physical limitations and certain disabilities, hygiene routines may require extra support. Some people with disabilities utilize assistance aids, such as handrails, shower chairs and an array of other bathroom accessories.Here’s a squeaky clean round-up of disability-friendly personal hygiene products and bathroom aids:

Available in dark blue, pink or turquoise, this accessible robe, sold by Buck & Buck, is soft to the touch and also quick-drying. Its poncho-like design with a deep front zipper makes dressing easier.

This long, netted scrubber helps clean hard-to-reach places on one’s body. It can also be used outside of the shower to apply body lotions.

For those who need a little extra support while getting in and/or out of the bathtub, this small grip-safe step is a key tool for sturdiness.

The SoundBot SB510 HD is a water-resistant speaker that easily attaches to your shower door or wall. Shower yourself with music therapy, or tune into your favorite podcast or book on tape.

Forgo stinky washcloths for a fun, fish-shaped scrubber. This kid-approved, mold-resistant cleansing tool are made of soft silicone, gentle enough for sensitive skin and sensory-sensitive kiddos.

These soft, graspable tubes are compatible with an array of bathroom items, like shaving razors and toothbrushes, and many other household items, like utensils and markers. Lengths can be cut to personalized sizes. Six foam grips came in a pack.

This spa-like foot scrubber uses silicone bristles to gently scrub feet and toes clean. It’s kind of like a cleansing massager right in your own bathroom!

This battery-operated personal hygiene tool allows for intimate cleansing on the go.

P&G-owned Herbal Essences has inclusive-designed shampoo and conditioner bottles. The first-ever mass hair care brand in North America to do so, the accessible-friendly packaging features raised (braille-like) symbols intended to help consumers with low- to no-vision distinguish products by touch.

Easy to inflate, this portable no-spill hair washing aid comes with two hair clips, one comb, one inflatable tray and one sip lock. Use with a standard sink or with alternatives near a bedside.

For DIY aromatherapy, toss calming essential oil shower steamers into your warm shower stream. Studies show that aromatherapy may reduce anxiety, depression, headaches and pain (especially for those with kidney stones or osteoarthritis), and also may improve sleep and quality of life.

Available in blue, mint or pink, this chair is rated high among consumers because of its super simple assembly (just snap together), convenient shower sprayer holder, drainage holes and padded back and arms. The frame is lightweight, yet sturdy enough to safely accommodate up to 350 pounds.

Lutron Motion Sensor Light Switch

For disability-friendly lighting, some opt for rocker light switches, voice-control smart devices or motion sensors. The Lutron Maestro Occupancy Sensing Switch turns lights on and off for you automatically as you enter and exit the bathroom.

The prosthetic leg that an amputee wears on a daily basis cannot typically be used in the shower because of its metal components. And until now, waterproof leg prosthetics were expensive. But a new option now in the product development stage, called Lytra, which is being created by industrial designer Harry Teng, is an upcoming affordable prosthetic leg designed that will allow below-the-knee amputees to shower safely and maintain residual limb hygiene. Stay tuned on this one! AmeriDisability will keep you informed as to when this product hits the market.

Made by Nurture, these rinse-free shampoo caps can freshly shampoo and condition hair without full access to water. Each order includes six shampoo caps.

Designed by medical experts, this swivel seat allows for safer, 360° positioning, plus a sliding transfer option. Additional features included comfy padding, a safety belt and adjustable leg height.

This unique grab bar has a ladder-like design with four handgrips to allow the user to stand with a natural hand-over-hand motion. It has a pivot and lock feature to allow for walking assistance or when transferring to a walker or wheelchair.

This footrest design secures onto tile, glass or tub surfaces. It’ll give a leg up to those who need assistance cleaning or shaving lower extremities.

Keep bath essentials conveniently in reach as you take a rejuvenating bubble bath. The beautiful bamboo surface of this tray swivels with ease, and simply suctions to the inside or outside of any porcelain tub.

These cleansing mitts have a pocket specifically intended to hold a bar of soap. The one-size-fits-all gloves have elastic wrists to remain snuggly in place during use.

