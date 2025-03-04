20 Pisces Season Nail Ideas to Embrace the Dreamy Sign (2025)

Pisces season is upon us! From February 18 to March 20, the water sign reigns supreme, bringing with it all the creative, emotional, compassionate, and reflective feels. As the last sign in the zodiac calendar, Pisceans are known to be particularly spiritual, empathetic, and intuitive, forever striving for clarity and flow. Looking to harness the sign's dreamy vibes? Your nails make the perfect palette to do so. To achieve the perfect Pisces nail look, opt for dreamy colors like aquamarine, teal, baby blue, seafoam, lavender, and cream. Craving some fun nail art? Anything water-themed is worth your while. Additionally, whimsical designs like butterflies, flowers, and shells can make a Pisces manicure pop.

To assist you in your creative process, we rounded up 20 Pisces season nail ideas that made us stop and stare. Take your pick, below.