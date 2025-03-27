2011 Rebelscum Wishlist Poll - EU Finalists (2025)

The Star Wars Expanded Universe

In years past we've taken great pains to represent the EU in the wishlist poll. However, after reviewing the results of the 2010 poll, and reviewing the characters involved, it became clear that the four category approach that we were using was allowing too many EU finalists, and that as a result the EU finals were being dragged down by too many marginal finalists. In an effort to remove these marginal finalists, we decided to combine the EU down to one category, such that it would be represented by the best of the best EU subjects. While this worked to a large extent, there were still over 500 different characters nominated in the process, spreading the EU vote very thin. While the best did trickle to the top, it's clear that the EU fan base is still very spread out over what they want to see. There are a few very obvious choices, but even with concentrating the list down to one category, there were still some secondary characters that were trickling to the top. We hope that this list fares a little better than what the EU lists have faired in the past, particularly those very deserving main characters that should have come to pass in the gone-too-soon comic category. Here are your EU finalists:

Admiral Daala - Jedi Academy

The only female Imperial admiral, Daala claims that she rose through the ranks on skill, but was in fact Wilhuff Tarkin’s secret lover. She was charged with the Maw Installation, an Imperial lab near the Kessel System. Hidden by a dense cluster of black holes, she emerged years after Return of the Jedi, to terrorize the galaxy before being defeated. She retreated, hiding in the shadows for decades, only to return at the climax of the Legacy of the Force series. Nastasi Daala now plays an even larger role as Chief of State for the Galactic Alliance in the Fate of the Jedi series. This figure could potentially use the Juno Eclipse sculpt, but with a change of rank badge.

Anakin Solo (Jedi Knight) - New Jedi Order

This extremely popular EU character is the youngest of Han and Leia’s three children and one of the main heroes of the New Jedi Order series. Before his heroic and untimely death he was seen by many as the person most likely to succeed Luke as the head of the Jedi Order. He was posthumously awarded the rank of Jedi Knight for his bravery. Dressed in simple brown and white Jedi robes Anakin wields a purple lightsaber. However it is important to note that the vast majority (if not all) of the pictures of Anakin in this costume depict Anakin as he appeared as a child/young teen and fans want him looking older, to better match NJO versions of Jacen and Jaina that have been released.

Ben Skywalker (Jedi Knight) - LOTF/FOTJ

This young Jedi is the only offspring of Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade. Skilled with the Force and at times rebellious, Ben was born during the Vuuzhan Vong war and has grown up always in the shadow of his bloodline. For a time, he looked to Jacen Solo as a mentor, but turned from that path when Jacen became the brutal Sith Lord, Darth Caedus. Many depictions of Ben erroneously show him with blond hair despite it being commonly referenced that he has his mother's red hair. Ben's key accessory would be his blue lightsaber, but a more subtle touch would be the vibroblade that his mother gives him that plays a key role in a couple of points during the books.

Captain/Admiral Pellaeon - Thrawn Trilogy

The consummate imperial officer, we are introduced to Captain Pellaeon as commander of Grand Admiral Thrawn's flagship the Chimera. Always at the side of Thrawn, Pellaeon learns strategy and tactics from the master himself. As Thrawn dies, and as the Empire is further beaten back by the New Republic, Pellaeon becomes the head of the Imperial Remnant, retaining the rank of Admiral. During the war with the Vong, Pellaeon is approached by Leia Solo to join the remnant of the New Republic in a new alliance, and the Galactic Alliance is formed. As Supreme Commander of the military for the Galactic Alliance, Pellaeon demonstrates the same genius as he originally learned from Thrawn decades before, but resigns at the beginning of the war with the Corellians due to his dislike of Jacen's formation of the GAG, and meets an all too untimely, but heavily foreshadowed, end at the hands of Tahiri Veila, who replaces Ben Skywalker at Darth Caedus' side during the later stages of the Legacy of the Force series. It's also important to note that this subject was a top five finalist in the 2009 Fan's Choice poll, so this one is well onto Hasbro's radar!

Carth Onassi - Knights of the Old Republic Video Game

A loyal soldier of the Old Republic, Carth is a determined fighter. His past is filled with sorrow and betrayal by his mentor and superior Saul Karath and the murder of his wife. The first character that accompanies you after you crash on Taris in Knight of the Old Republic I, Carth is a key figure in the story. In a rather simple orange outfit, he could also fit into any diorama as a common pilot or soldier. Carth only needs his blaster pistol as an accessory.

Celeste Morne - Vector

Celeste Morne was the central character in the 2008 year-long continuity-spanning Vector event, appearing in four series (KOTOR, Dark Times, Rebellion, and Legacy). Celeste was a Jedi in the time of the Great Sith War. When she came in contact with a Sith talisman, she gained the ability to control mutant Rakghouls, but began to lose herself to the Sith spirit inside. In order to protect the galaxy, she allowed Jedi fugitive Zayne Carrick to seal her safely away where she would stay for thousands of years until Darth Vader released her. After her release, she eventually met up with both Luke Skywalker and his descendant Cade, with whom she participated in another battle against the Sith. While the comic art varies from one series to another, Celeste’s appearance stays roughly the same. A Celeste figure should include, at the least, a lightsaber and a removable Muur Talisman.

Chukha-Trok - Ewok Movies

As you're sure to see in the ROTJ poll, fans love Ewoks. One Ewok not seen in ROTJ but in the Ewok TV Movies is Chukha-Trok. He should come with the same articulation all recent Ewoks have, and should come with an axe and quiver. One distinct feature of this figure is the "stick armor" - where in fact, many fans identify this as "Ewok with Stick Armor." Special attention should be paid to this feature. This would be a great figure to release Cindel Towani with, or in a Battle Pack. Sounds like Chuka-Trok was on-track for release in an Ewok multipack, so if you're interested in such a release, make sure to show your support here!

Corran Horn (Jedi Master) - NJO and beyond

One of the more enduring and popular characters of the EU - Corran Horn has been a regular in both the novels and comics. First appearing as a pilot during the Rogue Squadron series, he discovers his Jedi heritage, and joins the New Jedi Order. Arising to the rank of Jedi Master, Corran serves as one of the Masters on the Council of the Jedi Order under Grand Master Luke Skywalker. This figure could be a relatively easy repaint of any number of Jedi figures but with his trademark green robes (it's worth noting Hasbro that he was also known for his GREEN flightsuit!). His silver lightsaber and green cloth robe are all the accessories he would need.

Darth Caedus - Legacy of the Force

In the Legacy of the Force arc Jacen Solo falls to the dark side and becomes the Sith Lord Darth Caedus, believing it to be the only way to ensure peace in the galaxy. Though he initially starts out as a cold and calculating villain, and growing increasingly mad during the series, Darth Caedus meets his end by his sister's hand. Dressed in the black GAG uniform Caedus also wears a black cloak and carries a red lightsaber similar in design to Darth Vader's. There are potential secondary releases from the basic tooling, as Jacen wears the GAG armor through much of the series, sometimes wearing the cloak, and sometimes not. The cover image from the penultimate title in the Legacy of the Force series shows Darth Caedus with "Sith Eyes" - because he kept his Sith identity hidden for much of the series, variants with and without Sith eyes would be desirable. This is another of the top five finalists from the 2009 Fan's Choice Poll.

Darth Maladi - Legacy

A Sith in the Legacy comics, Darth Maladi is a member of Darth Krayt's new Sith Order. As the head of intelligence and assassinations for Krayt's order, Maladi finds threats to the order and disposes of them. She is also a scientist and adept at torture, and responsible for the sabotage of the Ossus project. Although the lower half of her costume doesn't lend itself well to articulation, her upper half should be as close to SA as possible. A lightsaber is the only accessory Maladi needs.

Darth Plaguieus - Essential Guide to the Force

Fans were introduced to Darth Plageus the Wise during the Opera scene of Revenge of the Sith, as Palpatine begins to lay the ground work for Anakin's eventual fall to the dark side. It was easy to infer from this scene that Plaguieus was Darth Sidious' master, a supposition that was later confirmed by the official site. Little is known about Plageus aside from Palpatine's "story." We've since learned that he is a Muun (as is separatist leader San Hill). The art (sourced from the Essential Guide to the Force) of Palpatine as a Sith Apprentice (from which the above image has been cropped) is about the only known visual reference for Darth Plaguieus - and could stand as a reference for a figure for this character. This figure was one of the top five finalists in the 2009 fan's choice poll, so there is significant support behind this subject! And with the upcoming novel about him his popularity will only grow.

Darth Sion - Knights of the Old Republic II

One of the Sith Triumvirate of Knights of the Old Republic II, Sion seems to be as popular as the other Sith Lords that have been made already (Revan, Malak, Nihilus). Sion is a very unique Sith with his decrepit yet determined look, who holds his body together using the Dark Side. This KOTOR2 character needs super-articulation and his unique lightsaber hilt.

Darth Wyyrlok - Legacy

Another Sith from the Legacy comics. Wyyrlok is one Darth Krayt's closest advisers, taking charge of the order whenever Krayt enters stasis. Wyyrlok comes from a family steeped in Sith tradition, and is the third generation to hold the title. Wyyrlok should definitely come with his two lightsabers, and be completely SA. A holocron could be a neat additional pack-in with Wyyrlok.

Dash Rendar - Shadows of the Empire

The new hero of the Shadows of the Empire multimedia event, Dash had a figure cast of him during the initial product push during the POTF2 era, but the demand is still there for an all-new updated figure. In addition to a quality sculpt and modern articulation, Dash could use a blaster pistol and a new version of the unique POTF2 rifle that was connected to the backpack would be a neat accessory (and nod to the original figure). Dash was one of the 2009 Fan's Choice poll finalists.

Emperor Roan Fel - Legacy

Another significant character from Legacy, Emperor Fel is an ambiguous character when it comes to his role. Fel is head of the hated Empire, but becomes the lesser of two evils when Darth Krayt attempts to overthrow him, making him a more sympathetic character. In addition to being the Emperor, Fel is head of the Imperial Knights, a newly established group of Gray Jedi Knights, loyal only to the Emperor. As a Jedi and action oriented character, Fel will need premium articulation, a soft goods cape to allow for better mobility. Fel's lightsaber should be the same silver color as the other Imperial Knights.

Guri - Shadows of the Empire

An expensive human replica droid, is Prince Xizor's bodyguard and assistant in Shadows of the Empire. This shapely android brutally destroys disloyal Vigos of Xizor and even battles Luke Skywalker. Cold (literally) and calculating, she escapes from the destruction of Xizor's palace on Coruscant and goes on to seek her designer and erase her old programming. Depictions of Guri vary from clothed in red and gray to her blue and gold robes, as depicted by the series of Hildebrandt paintings made for the trading card series for the SOTE multimedia event. Fans wishes on the outfit for a Guri figure are all over the map, but the most requested version, with a pictorial reference, is the Shadows of the Empire: Evolutions outfit as depicted on the left above. That said, many seem to favor the brief description as provided in the original novelization: "The woman from Black Sun was gorgeous, strikingly beautiful, with long, blond hair and a trim figure. She wore a short black cloak over black thinskins and calf boots with a belt of pebbly red leather slung low over her hips." Guri was another of the 2009 Fan's Choice poll finalists.

Jaxxon - Marvel

Everyone's favorite green space bunny and one of the Top 5 in the 2009 Fan's Choice Poll, Jaxxon would certainty be a unique addition to the lineup. One of the EU's earliest characters, appearing in the 8th issue of Marvel comics. Fans of the Marvel comics would say that Jaxxon should be based on his appearance as in the comics; newer fans would say that his appearance should be based on the attached more "realistic" picture. Regardless, Jaxxon should come with a blaster as a pack-in and should be as close to SA as possible. This is a HUGE nostalgia trip for the older fans, and represents the very origins of the EU!

Joruus C'Baoth - Thrawn Trilogy

An insane clone of a Jedi Master, Joruus guarded a storehouse of the Emperor on the planet Wayland. Thrawn used him in his campaign to take the galaxy. Extremely skilled with Force Lightning, he attempted to bring in Luke Skywalker as a pupil, but Luke soon saw the evil within C’Baoth and departed. The ultimate confrontation resulted in C’Baoth’s death at the hand of Mara Jade. As lightning is the character’s premier weapon, he could come equipped with some plastic lightning. This is yet another top finalist from the 2009 Fan's Choice Poll.

Kazdan Paratus - The Force Unleashed

The crazed Jedi guardian on Raxis Prime captured fans interest from the very first images that appeared on-line showing the mechanically enhanced Jedi. A diminutive Aleena, Paratus would need to be an all new tool due to his unique robes and crazed look (he could not be based on any part of Tsu Choi). Additional tooling would be required for Paratus' mechanical walking frame that could strap around the figure's body. The only accessory would be his long-hilt lightsaber, although a cool addition would be one of his many junk drones.

Kyp Durron - NJO and beyond

This Jedi began as one of Luke’s first pupils. He was temporarily seduced to the Dark Side by Exar Kun’s Sith Spirit. He was a full-fledged Jedi Master by the time of Confederation-Galactic Alliance War, and was a member of the Jedi Council. With slightly-different looking robes, he can fit into any Jedi diorama.

Mara Jade (Emperor's Hand) - Allegiance

Another of the long standing and much loved characters from the EU, also introduced in the Timothy Zahn Thrawn trilogy, Mara Jade has been featured prominently through much of the post-OT EU. This character selection pre-dates the Thrawn Trilogy, and is from her time as the Emperor's Hand. Many, many images have surfaced over the years showing "Emperor's Hand" Mara as dressed in a skin-tight, slick jump suit - from the Shannon Baska/McRandle images that Decipher produced to the artwork above, all are very close approximations of each other. This figure should match to those images. We have the Talon Karrde "operative" version of Mara (from the 2007 comic pack), this figure would pre-date that, while the next serves to fill the gap as the later appearances. Armed with her characteristic purple lightsaber, vibroblades and all manner of assassin related gear, this Mara is what fans would say is the version they "wanted" during the 2006 fans choice poll - so this one definitely has some long-standing backing.

Mara Jade Skywalker (Jedi Master) - NJO/LOTF

This one is a little tougher to nail down as she is described so many ways during her time as Mara Jade Skywalker, Jedi Master of the New Jedi Order. Typically though the depictions from this time frame still have her in some sort of "fighting" outfit as pictured above - formfitting and ready for Mara to fall back into her role as assassin, the cover of Sacrifice shows a very similar look, just without the shirt under the utility vest. Still armed with her characteristic purple lightsaber (although the artwork for this time frame often shows her armed with Luke's original "blue" hilt - including the one used here), Mara is a formidable foe all the way until the end. Of course, many would like to see Mara in simple Jedi robes - which would be an interesting alternative to this figure, and easily made from one of the well-articulated female Jedi bodies that are now available.

Mission Vao - Knights of the Old Republic Video Game

Mission Vao was a street urchin on the planet of Taris during the Mandalorian wars. There, she encountered Revan and joined him on his quest to find the Star Forge. The figure should come with a number of accessories, including her trademark vibroblade.

Noghri Warrior - Thrawn Trilogy

These silent and deadly assassins are unwitting pawns of the Empire, initially fooled into servitude by Darth Vader, they follow Grand Admiral Thrawn's orders until the Empire's deception is exposed by their "Lady Vader," Princess Leia. Typically armed with vibroblades and similarly stealthy weapons, depictions of the canonical appearance of a Noghri all are very similar to the one shown. There are many named Noghri, that make specific appearances throughout the EU, so with some judicious re-tooling, it is entirely possible that a whole series of Noghri could be made from one basic tool. Hasbro, you have at least the sculpting done on this one, as we did get to see the prototype image on the back of a cancelled comic pack (we did at least get Camie and Fixer), so let's figure out how to get at least one of these guys out there!

Nomi Sunider - Tales of the Jedi

Nomi Sunrider was a Jedi Master in the days of the Galactic Republic. As a young woman she married Andur Sunrider, who was ambushed and killed by gang members of Bogga the Hutt, sparking off Nomi's decision to begin down the path to become a Jedi Knight. Nomi eventually completed her training under the Jedi Master Thon. Along with several other Jedi, Nomi helped bring about the end of the Naddist Revolt. Nomi was also one of many Jedi to participate in the Great Sith War against the rise of Exar Kun and his apprentice, the fallen Jedi Ulic Qel-Droma. During the war, Nomi witnessed Ulic slay his own brother Cay and used her powers to completely sever Ulic from The Force, bringing the Sith War to an end. Possible accessories for this character could include a lightsaber, with Nomi depicted using both blue and green in the comics, after her initial refusal to wield a weapon.

Sith Trooper - Knights of the Old Republic Video Game

The evil grunts in the Old Republic! These are the Stormtroopers of 4000 BBY. A fresh army builder, these guys are the perfect accompaniment to Darth Malak and Darth Revan. Repaints are possible (and obvious) here. First should be the standard Sith Trooper, with silver armor (background). A Sith Commando (foreground) with the vibrant red armor would be the clear follow-up, needing only a change in paint. A blaster rifle would be the necessary accessory with the figure.

T3-M4 - Knights of the Old Republic Video Game

This little droid is like the R2-D2 of the KOTOR series: always loyal and handy. As such, this new droid should also appeal to astromech fans. T3 is certainly a unique droid design, and could be repainted into the other T3/3C/IT/T1 utility droids seen in the games (T3-H8, 3C-FD, IT-31, and T1-N1). It would be nice if some blaster and other arm extensions were included.

Tahiri Veila - NJO and beyond

A character originally introduced in the Junior Jedi Knights series of children's books, Tahiri becomes a very close friend to the Solo's youngest son Anakin. The two share many adventures during their training at the Jedi Praxeum. Tahiri became a more central figure to the EU during the NJO series of books where she continues to share a close friendship with Anakin. During this series, Tahiri is "shaped" to become Yuuzhan Vong by shaper Mezhan Kwaad - developing a Vong personality named Riina Kwaad. Anakin saves her from this terrible fate right before the process is complete. Later in the series, Tahiri participates in the Myrkr mission to destroy the Voxyn queen, and there witnesses Anakin Solo's death. She continues on fighting for the Galactic Alliance to the end of the Yuuzhan Vong war, but later falls under the influence of Darth Caedus, who uses Anakin's death, and Tahiri's attachment to Anakin to turn her to his agenda, and spy against the Jedi Order. Tahiri's story is ongoing in the current Fate of the Jedi series. There are many depictions of Tahiri, commonly in a utility type jumpsuit. Most would prefer to see her post-shaping with the distinct mark on her forehead. She should come, at minimum, with a lightsaber and blaster.

Vergere - NJO

Quite the enigma of a character, Vergere first appears early in the NJO series, as a "familiar" to one of the Vong priestesses. Vergere first cures Mara Jade of the Vong illness that has hampered her during the early going of the war with the Vong, but then later, tortures Jacen upon his capture by the Vong, shaping and warping his sense of the force, Vergere is perhaps the first push along Jacen's path to the dark side. Later we find out that Vergere is one of the Jedi Masters of the Republic era that initially encounters the Yuuzhan Vong and infiltrates their people in order to become familiar with their ways. We also learn that Vergere is a failed Sith apprentice to Darth Sidious. Ultimately Vergere dies during the series, but her Force spirit continues to guide Jacen along the path to knowing "all" of the Force. Depictions for Vergere are all very similar, so producing this character should not represent a visual challenge for Hasbro.

Winter - Rogue Squadron

Winter is one of the longer running characters in the EU, originating during the Thrawn trilogy, as one of Leia's closest aides and confidants. Winter protects the Solo twins as infants hiding them from the Dark Jedi Joruus C'baoth, seeking to mold the twins as his apprentices. Winter has subsequently appeared in many other series, with her primary role coming in the Rouge Squadron series as a pilot, Intel officer and eventually Tycho Celchu's wife. Winter has two general appearances, one the more elegant role as Leia's aid, and then as the more military role during Rogue Squadron. Fans tend to lean toward the "elegant" version of the character, but there seems to be much more visual reference to the "military" version.

Zayne Carrick - Knights of the Old Republic Comics

The reluctant star of the Knights of the Old Republic comic series, has endeared fans during his quest to clear his name for the murder of his fellow padawan by his Jedi masters. Like any Jedi, Zayne should be fully articulated and include his yellow lightsaber with a hilt to hang onto his belt along with his other equipment. It is important to note that Zayne has two looks featured in the comics, but the fugitive appearance (as pictured) is the preferred initial release for this character. This subject is a perfect example of the sort of main character that should have been featured in the comic packs - and is the sort of figure that should find its way into the basic line.

