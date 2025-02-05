2020 Razer Blade 15 Memory Upgrade Recommendations | Razer Insider (2025)

Well, there is a 2932 MHz Ram. Whether it gets the 64GB addressed with 3200 is difficult to say. Why, actually, do you need 64GB? 32 GB is more than enough, isn't it?

More than enough for what? I'm a motion designer and often hit a 32GB limit with C4D and AE. If I'm going to spend $4000 on a machine, I might as pay the extra $110 to max it out.

Oh, okay. I didn't know you needed this for CAD applications. Yeah, you're better off with 64GB. I can only find them under here. These are 2666 MHz, but I'm sure they're slower. I don't know what the new ones have a maximum of RAM. I am sure that 64GB is also the limit. Let's see what the experts here have to say.

I'd really like to use 3200MHz if there's a compatible kit. The website says "Yes, the Blade 15" (2019) Advanced Model can support Intel XMP up to 3200MHz as long as the RAM is compatible." which is a little vague. I guess I'm wanting to know from Razer what 'compatible' kits they know of... I have read stories of people trying 3200MHz kits with the 2019 model and having issues - https://www.reddit.com/r/razer/comments/b8xo10/have_you_upgraded_your_ram_razer_blade_15/

I think you're gonna have to try it too. It's not so pleasant but 100% it's hard to say. Most people here will need 32 GB max.

I have Kingston HyperX Impact 3200 in mine. It's been stable, but runs at 2933. The 16gb it came with was Samsung 3200 running at 2933.

I am still hotly monitoring this topic, I found this thread referencing the same queries on the Pro 17" laptop. Seems Razer are attempting to retrospectively fix the lack of XMP accessibility in the BIOS menu - I hope they are covering the same issues with a BIOS update for the 2019/2020 15" Advanced. Does anyone know? Seems they advertise you can run up to 3200mhz with XMP on compatible RAM, however they haven't yet given anyone the ability to use it in the BIOS.

I bit the bullet and ordered a 32GB kit of 3000mhz CL16 RAM from G.Skill (1.2v - that's the important bit). I am also running a Razer Blade 15 Advanced, late 2019 running BIOS v1.05. Prior to the RAM being installed, I followed THIS BIOS mod to make the Advanced Overclocking Menu visible in the BIOS screen. It worked a treat, and I could see the Memory settings (although the stock RAM didn't have an XMP profile). - When I installed the new RAM, the laptop would not seem to boot and was seemingly stuck in a boot loop. - I reinstalled the stock RAM and it booted first time - I tried the new RAM for a second time, and after 2 boot loops it booted to windows - I restarted and entered BIOS menu, I could see that the default profile was selected at 2667mhz - I was able to mod the XMP profile, selected profile 2 and rebooted. It loaded to windows first time. - I then used Aida64 to validate the new RAM was now running at the advertised 3000mhz using XMP profile 2. Unfortunately, as I modded the BIOS before installing new RAM, I don't know if you would get access to the XMP profiles without making the BIOS mod. Either way, all is good and everything is running perfectly. I will wait for costs to drop before trying to a 3200mhz kit.

This seems as good a place as any to ask if there's an easy 32GB kit, not particularly concerned about going beyond DDR4-2933MHz. This is mostly for the reason I use VM's and containers while developing which sucks up ram. The one i've got is: https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/Razer-Blade-15/RZ09-03305E43-R3U1 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 8 Core (2.3GHz/5.1GHz)

Core i7-10875H 8 Core (2.3GHz/5.1GHz) Windows 10 Home

15.6" Full HD 300Hz, 100% sRGB, 4.9 mm bezel, factory calibrated

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe)

16GB Dual-Channel (8GB x 2) DDR4-2933MHz

Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma ANYONE know the ram that is in there by default, brand or specs or both ? Any links to, or name of a 32GB kit confirmed working would be great. I just want to get it up to 32 GB and that'd be satisfactory. Kind of ridiculous you need to spend 4300$ to get the only one that has 32GB pre-installed.

https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=DDR4+sodimm&N=50001077 601304275 100007635&cm_sp=Brand-_-INFOCARD-_-DDR4+sodimm-_-1077-_-5 I swapped my OEM out before the BIOS update to enable XMP. I don't know their XMP capabilities. I upgraded to HyberX 64gb for VM/container use. They run stable at 3200. I grabbed them at a time a 30% office depot promo code worked and got them for $305 with tax. The same set is around $358 on Amazon these days. The 32gb kit is $168.

I used the HyperX 2x16GB in my razer pro 17 2020 and it runs at 3200 without me having to even go into the BIOS to enable XMP. Had tried Ballistix before and it ran at 2600 default and when I enabled the XMP 3200 speed in the BIOS it wouldn't boot up...had to pull the bios battery to get it back. Theorize the higher voltages of ballistix may have been an issue. Anyway, the HyperX are great!