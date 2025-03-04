2021 Hyundai Kona for sale - Saint Louis, MO - craigslist (2025)

QR Code Link to This Post

2021 Hyundai Kona SEL Sport Utility 4D

Price: $16,788.00

Year : 2021

Make: Hyundai

Model: Kona

Odometer: 90053 miles

Engine: 4-Cyl, 2.0 Liter

Transmission: Automatic, 6-Spd w/Shiftronic

Color: Red

This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fully loaded!

Vehicle Options

Electronic Stability Control

Rear Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

4-Cyl, 2.0 Liter

Side Air Bags

Alloy Wheels

Automatic, 6-Spd w/Shiftronic

Air Conditioning

ABS (4-Wheel)

Keyless Entry

Tilt & Telescoping Wheel

Hill Start Assist Control

Cruise Control

F&R Head Curtain Air Bags

Backup Camera

Heated Seats

Roof Rails

Power Windows

Roof Rack

AM/FM/HD Radio

Push Button Start

Traction Control

Lane Keeping Assist

Bluetooth Wireless

CD/MP3 (Single Disc)

Power Door Locks

Alarm System

Dual Air Bags

AWD

SiriusXM Satellite

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

2021 HYUNDAI KONA *SEL*AWD*DRIVER ASST. PKG



A COMFORTABLE RIDE, RESPONSIVE HANDLING, AN UPSCALE CABIN AND A USER-FRIENDLY INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM

PULSE RED WITH A BLACK ROOF AND A GRAY/BLACK INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS. DRIVER ASST PACKAGE INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, BLIND SPOT WARNING AND MORE. ONE OF THE BEST AND MOST WELL-ROUNDED VEHICLES IN ITS CLASS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, LUGGAGE RACK, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND MORE ****All of our vehicles have been inspected by certified technicians to ensure top quality! We have lenders for every type of credit situation. This pre-owned vehicle comes with a 30 day 1,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty. Give us an opportunity to show you why we've been in the business for over 45 years!

Hollywood Motor Co

9500 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Saint Louis, MO, 63114

(314) 582-0900

WWW.HOLLYWOODMOTORCO.COM

