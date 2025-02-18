2022 Dodge Durango Tires (2025)

2022 Dodge Durango Tires

Tires are among the most critical components of your car. They are responsible for many facets of safety including traction, performance, and responsiveness. Tires are also crucial for other reasons such as efficiency and comfort.

Efficiency - do you like saving money? Keeping your 2022 Dodge Durango tires accurately aligned, balanced, and pressurized could make a gigantic difference in gas mileage.

Responsiveness - do your tires react to your driving decisions perfectly and in an efficient manor?

Performance - good tread and perfectly pressurized tires increase traction and you can feel it.

Traction - do your tires grip the road, keeping you in control of your vehicle?

Comfort - balance, tread, tire pressure, and alignment are all significant factors in the way your 2022 Dodge Durango feels while driving. If any of these factors are not optimized your 2022 Dodge Durango could start pulling to a particular side, vibrating, or feel bumpy.

For these reasons, the brand, tire size, and type of tire are all required for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

2022 Dodge Durango tire replacement

You should consistently have your 2022 Dodge Durango tires inspected at your local franchise location for numerous reasons.

Dodge Factory-trained mechanics can frequently repair damaged tires without replacing them. Our technicians will save you time and money!

Franchise dealerships can regularly replace tires much quicker than independent tire centers because their technicians are factory-trained and transmit original manufacturer components & tools. In some cases, these OEM tools are needed.

will inspect your tires for free

Purchasing tires with a dealership can include additional warranties not accessible through non-franchise service centers.

When it comes to replacing the tires on your 2022 Dodge Durango, it's essential to do so on time without procrastination. So how do you know when it's time to replace your tires? There are different clear signs that your tires need to be replaced such as your tire sidewall is punctured, if the tread depth is lower than 5/32 inches, tires that are older than 6 years. tires that have large cracks or bubbles. You should ask your 2022 Dodge Durango owner's manual for the suggested maintenance schedule related to tire restoration for confirmation.

2022 Dodge Durango Tire Deals

Dealerships offer a wide range of tire discounts & coupons including 2022 Dodge Durango alignments, discount tires, mount and balance specials, tire rotations, and the best tire brands designed precisely for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

2022 Dodge Durango Tire Center

Picking the right tire center for your car isn't easy. After all, there are so many options. Key factors to consider:

Prices - dealerships that buy tires directly from manufacturers can cut out the middlemen and provide better prices.

Quality - world class facilities keep tire inventory safe against extreme elements which can degrade tires over a period of time.

Tire Selection - having a large tire inventory is important.

Dealerships often run free installation & buy three get one free tire deals. In many cases, they offer tire specials in addition to manufacturer rebates. Warranties - many tires offer warranties only accessible from certified retailers.

Fit - we make sure the tires we advocate fit your vehicle and your driving habits.

Accuracy - we can diagnose your tire problems fast and properly to have you back on the road as instantly as potential and out-of-pocket as little as potential.

2022 Dodge Durango tire rotation

You may be asking, how essential is a tire rotation? Getting your 2022 Dodge Durango tires rotated during the proper time can make a humongous difference in how your vehicle performs and still how long your tires last. Tire rotations help even tread wear as your front and rear tires perform very distinct functions depending on whether your vehicle is front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive.

You may still be surprised to learn that some tire warranties require you to actively follow your 2022 Dodge Durango suggested maintenance schedule including tire rotations.

Tire Discounts

For the best 2022 Dodge Durango tire discounts, visit a dealership or tire specialist for a free consultation and tire examination. Dealerships offer a fantastic selection of discount tires, performance tires with rebates, and a plethora of tire coupons for almost every significant tire brand made for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

2022 Dodge Durango tire rotation coupon

Dealerships ordinarily offer bold tire rotation coupons on a monthly basis. Not only are prices competitive, factory-certified mechanics and original manufactured parts are available. Schedule service today!

How much are 2022 Dodge Durango Tires?

Tire prices can fluctuate considerably depending on the type of tire and size of tire you're purchasing. Normally 2022 Dodge Durango tires are priced between $150 - $350 per tire. Nevertheless, High-performance tires can cost anywhere between well over $500. You won't normally need expensive tires. When you purchase tires for your 2022 Dodge Durango from a certified dealership, not only are you receiving a competitive price, you're also going to receive quality service. Dealerships frequently advertise rebates & other tire coupons.

2022 Dodge Durango Tire Warranty

When you purchase a new vehicle from a location, the tires are ordinarily under warranty with the tire manufacturer, not from Dodge or Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson. These 2022 Dodge Durango tire warranties typically last anywhere between 2 - 4 years or between 30,000 - 50,000 miles depending on the brand and cover usual damage items. They typically don't cover large damages from hitting potholes or any other item found in roadways. You should check with your tire manufacturer for specific information regarding your 2022 Dodge Durango tire warranty.

You can purchase additional coverage for your tires through a dealership or franchise location. These extended or additional warranties typically cover damage to the tires, normally as a result of harsh conditions and hazards on the road as well as cosmetic dents, scrapes, and scratches. In most cases, the warranty is relatively inexpensive and costs about the same as replacing one wheel.

2022 Dodge Durango Tire Prices

At certified franchise dealers, tires are purchased directly from the manufacturers. As certified franchise dealers, the relationship with the OEM means that the tires sold are of incredible quality and made specifically to fit the vehicles. As a result of this relationship, tires can be priced considerably lower than most independent shops and you can be assured you're getting the right tire to fit your 2022 Dodge Durango as well as your driving needs.

What are 2022 Dodge Durango tires made of?

Your tire is generally made up of tread, belt, plies, sidewall, inner liner, bead filler, beads, and a cord body. The tread of a tire is essential for maintaining a steady grip on the road while the body of the tire contains the air. Together, the materials inside your tire make sure your tire is durable and you get safely from Point A to Point B!

Do good tires make a difference on my 2022 Dodge Durango?

There are an assortment of factors that are dependent upon a tire's quality: stability, handling, tread, braking distance, drag, comfort, noise, name brand, and more. The higher on the scale of any of these factors that a tire falls, the higher the price will be, but there is no price too awesome for driving in comfort and safety in your 2022 Dodge Durango. Comfort is often overlooked with tires but makes a sizable difference with all the varying degrees of road quality. Breaking distance is a sizable element in being able to react to the conditions in Tucson that ordinarily arise, like needing to stop promptly and safely. If you've ever wondered what the difference is between cheap and pricey tires, our Dodge-certified parts and service experts are here to answer any questions you might have. The better a tire handles, the more control you have over your vehicle during poor road conditions. The more dependable a tire, the longer they should last. Tread is still a sizable factor; the thicker treads with wider grooves will assist handle better in slick conditions. You still don't want a tire that will be too noisy.

What is tire treadwear?

Treadwear, traction and temperature grades all provide exact specifications on a tire.

The temperature grade measures the tire's resistance to heat at speed. This is vital with high-performance or racing tires.

The traction grade lets you know a tire's stopping ability on wet pavement.

A treadwear grade is a comparative rating based on the tested wear of the tire...meaning, how long the tire is expected to last or how instantly it will wear down. The higher the grade, the longer the tire is expected to last.

Why you should mount and balance your tires?

When you purchase new tires for your vehicle, it's important to refer to your vehicle manufacturer's tire restoration and application recommendations and suggestions. Technicians know that when you buy two tires or a set of four tires, it's important that the new ones are constantly installed in the rear first if there are only two. When you put the new tires with deeper tread on the rear axle, you provide your vehicle with better resistance against hydroplaning and prevent losing control on slippery or wet roads. When a wheel is "balanced," the mass of the wheel and tire is equally distributed all around the axle. In other words, there are no sections of the tire or rim that are more heavy than other sections. When you invest in a set of new tires or wheels, a technician will mount and balance them. The mounting process is pretty straightforward. You can find this information in the owner's manual or your vehicle. If your owner's manual isn't inside your vehicle, most owner's manuals can be found online. It means putting the tires on the wheels and putting those wheels on the axles. The balancing process can be a bit more complicated, but it needs to be performed any time your tires are repaired or rotated.

Do my 2022 Dodge Durango wheels need balancing?

Does your steering wheel vibrate if you drive between 50 and 70 miles per hour? This is a common sign that the wheels on your 2022 Dodge Durango could be out of balance. This can lead to immensely poor handling and reduced fuel mileage. Dodge generally recommends a wheel balance check with each tire rotation.

My tire is low - What should I do?

A tire is considered low or under-inflated when it doesn't have correctly adequate air pressure to meet the suggested psi (pressure per square inch). This important recommendation can be found on the tire or on the inside of the driver's door. Under-inflated tires lead to flats and tire blowouts. The most regular sign of an under-inflated tire in a 2022 Dodge Durango is that your TPMS light, or Tire Pressure Light, will light up on your dashboard. The solution is to add air to your tire until it reaches the correct and correct air pressure (in psi, as measured by an air pressure gauge). If your tire pressure gets low again, you may have a foreign object like a nail that is causing your tire to rapidly deflate.

What should I look for when buying tires for my 2022 Dodge Durango?

The DOT code will tell you a bit about when the tire was made and the several characteristics as well. You want to pay attention to the Department of Transportation code on new tires to make sure they are what your car needs. These are all very essential, particularly with the dangerous weather here in Tucson, AZ. Make sure to choose the right type of tire for your car and driving needs. Confer with your owner's manual or one of our many Dodge components experts to choose the right tire for you. There are many factors to consider when buying new tires for your 2022 Dodge Durango. The tire code is comprised of tire type, tread width, aspect ratio, radial, diameter, load rating, and speed rating. The UTQG code shows estimates of test results conducted by the tire's manufacturer: treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance. There are fuel economy reports for several tires as well, that will match up well with your 2022 Dodge Durango's fuel economy statistics.

How long do 2022 Dodge Durango tires last?

If your driving habits are normal and around 12,000-15,000 miles per year, an average tire's tread will wear out in about 3 years. This could be considerably longer if you drive less than 12,000 miles or less if you drive more aggressively. Tire life also depends on the type of tire. Performance tires, for instance, are not designed to last as long as all-season tires. Tires need just one thing to increase their life: correct care and maintenance. Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson is here to help. Start with a totally free tire examination at Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson. This will give you a extraordinary idea of where you can start improving your tire care and make your 2022 Dodge Durango tires last longer.

Do I need to replace my tires?

A rough ride may indicate tire damage, uneven/improper tire inflation or uncontrolled wear to your tires. Loud noise can still be a warning sign or caution. Pay close attention to the â€œfeelâ€ of your tires as you drive. Should you notice vibrations, louder noise than normal or other disturbances while driving, expeditiously reduce speed, drive with caution until you can safely pull off the road and stop. This way, you can check to make sure your tires are safe.

If a tire is broken, deflate it and replace it with your spare. If you do not see any tire damage and cannot identify the source of the vibration, take the car to a tire dealer for a thorough inspection.

Inspect your tires regularly. Here are a few things to keep an eye out for: Uneven or unbalanced tread wear, Shallow tread (baldness or bald tires), Foreign objects (rocks, nails, etc.), Broken areas, Broken valve stem caps.

Visit a Dodge store - If you see something you're not sure about during your inspection, have it examined by a tire shop. They can help you identify any issues and find the best solution.

What are valve stems on 2022 Dodge Durango tires?

The loss of air pressure or low tire pressure is the central cause of reduced tire life. Contact us today to discover more about valve stem care and how to identify a valve stem issue. While under-inflated tires can be an issue, another cause can be a cracked valve stem. When tire valves begin to weather and crack, and/or when valve caps are missing, air can slowly leak out.

Do I need 2022 Dodge Durango tires installed?

More tires â€” varying in size, design and specialty wheel applications â€” are being developed all the time. That's why it's so essential to have knowledgeable tire professionals do the work. Every Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson technician is trained in correct installation techniques and uses stateâ€“ofâ€“theâ€“art mounting equipment.

What is the difference between All-Season Summer & All-Terrain & Winter Tires?

Tires are designed for a wide range of terrain and driving conditions. To make sure that you are invariably safe, your tires need to be adapted to the weather conditions in your area.

All-Terrain: These tires are usually referred to as "off-road tires" too. Designed to give you exceptional and enough grip in mud, dirt, and rocks, All-Terrain Tires can still be driven on the road, but offer a more loud ride than most other tires. Their unique tread design can also wear differently when driven on the road.

Winter Tires: Winter tires are absolutely designed for better traction on ice, snow, and slush in addition to wet surfaces and extremely cold weather conditions. Severe weather conditions can be classified as below freezing (32 degrees) but, just like Summer Tires, Winter tires are not intended for year-round use. It's best to ensure they are not used in warmer conditions and only used during those few winter months.

All-Season Tires: These are the most popular, and most typical, tire on the road. All-season tires are built to handle, what is considered to be, â€œeverydayâ€ driving conditions. The tread design provides balanced whether it's wet or dry, as well as acceptable snow traction in regions with light winter weather. All-Season tires are a practical solution designed for year-round usage and generally provide a long tread life.

Summer Tires: Summer Tires are primarily designed for high-performance vehicles (or sports cars) and are ideal for dryer, more temperate areas. While Summer Tires are technically designed for year-round usage, they should not be used during the winter season where temperatures are colder. Colder temperatures, particularly near freezing, can have a drastic and dramatic effect on the performance of your tires.

How often should I rotate tires on my 2022 Dodge Durango?

The rule of thumb for tire rotations every other oil change for most makes or every 5,000 miles. This can assist impede irregular tire wear and make them last longer and wear smoother. If your vehicle is FWD, the front tires wear out much faster....almost twice as fast as the rear tires. Check your owner's manual to find out the proper tire rotation intervals for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

What types of tires are best for 2022 Dodge Durango?

The type of tire classification (All-Season, All-Terrain, Summer, Winter, High-Performance) is usually based on the rubber that is used and the design of the tread. Contact a tire specialist and they can support you determine the best type of tire for your 2022 Dodge Durango that matches your budget and driving needs. All tires vary in performance, durability, terrain endurance, and more, based on the type of car and consumer need. There are distinct brands and distinct types of tires for you to choose from when it comes to your 2022 Dodge Durango.

Is it worth getting road hazard on tires for my 2022 Dodge Durango?

We all know streets can be unpredictable when it comes to loose debris that can affect your tires harshly, so the damage that might occur can be covered with protection plans. Dealerships offer road hazard protection on the tires for your 2022 Dodge Durango, and it can be a great source of assurance when you're out on the road dealing with daily issues that may arise. You may be wondering if tire road hazard protection worth it. The protection is valuable because it covers tire damage that we all encounter on a everyday basis due to dangerous road hazards. Road hazards include nails, glass, rocks, or other road debris, so road hazard protection covers and protects your tires from the more unforeseen circumstances.

How much should 4 new tires cost for my 2022 Dodge Durango?

Buying tires for your 2022 Dodge Durango should be as painless as potential, and a new set of tires should be inexpensive and dependable. Service centers want to bring you the best potential prices for your new set of tires. Check regularly for distinct tire offers, like special deals on buying a set of 4 tires. You don't want to turn to a cheaper set of tires to save a few bucks and put your car at risk of quicker wear and more exposure to several unpredictable road elements.

How do I read my 2022 Dodge Durango tires?

Learning how to read the information on your tire's sidewall will assist guide you as you take care of your tire. The tire's information/specs are located on the sidewall and let you know about your tire's size, load index, maximum cold inflation load limit, material composition, and tread-wear grades.

Example Tire size: P215/65R15 95H

The next (65) is the aspect ratio of the tire. The aspect ratio lets you know the size will signify the size of the sidewall. A smaller number signifies a low profile tire..

The next number (215) is the tire width in millimeters.

Tire ply composition and materials used: This will tell you the number of layers of rubber-coated fabric in the tire tread and sidewall. The manufacturer will again note materials used in the tire, like steel, nylon, and polyester.

The first letter lets you know what kind of tire this is. In this example, the letter â€œPâ€ lets you know it's a passenger tire.

The letter (R) stands for Radial and lets you know about the tire's construction: that the layers run radially across the tire.

U.S. DOT safety standards code: This code lets you know that the tires meet or exceed the Department of Transportation's safety standards.

The number just after (R) is the diameter of the wheel in inches.

The last number (95H) is the load index/speed symbol.

Max. cold inflation load limit: This number signifies the individual tire's safe maximum load-carrying capacity when inflated to its suggested pressure.

2022 Dodge Durango Tire Repair in Tucson at Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson

If the tire can't be fixed, a technician can support you find the best restoration accessible. When you bring a damaged tire to a service center, they always start with a full and complete check. If your tire can be repaired, your tire technician will fill the damaged area, seal the inner liner, then re-check for leaks before re-mounting the tire.

How do I care for tires on my 2022 Dodge Durango?

Inflate: Tires can lose one PSI (pound per square inch) of air pressure per month. Check your tires once a month, preferably in the morning, to make sure your tire pressure is at the advised level. You can bring your vehicle to a service center and have a mechanic check your tire pressure

Rotate: How frequently should you rotate your tires? On average, tires should be rotated every 5,000 miles, and more frequently if they are high-performance tires.

Evaluate: Make it a habit to inspect for signs of tread wear or damage every time you fill up for gas or every time you wash your vehicle. Look for tears, irregular wear, cracking, or bulging.

Should I have Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson mount and balance my tires?

Driving with different tires or improperly mounted/balanced tires can be hazardous for you and those driving around you. It's best to trust certified auto mechanics, as they know your car inside and out. Your vehicle's handling can be negatively affected and lead to accidents that can cause injury...or even be fatal.

What damages tires on my 2022 Dodge Durango?

Some tires may last up to 50,000 - 60,000 miles, while others may last as little as 10,000 miles. There are different factors that affect the length of your tire's life. Everything from road conditions to tire usage may affect the life of your tires. These are some of the most regular items:

Exposure: Contact with Oil, Grease, Chemicals, Strong Sunlight

Ignored Signs: Failure to notice a change in handling, noise or vibration, Failure to consult a professional when something changes

Driving Habits: Speeding, Quick Starts and Emergency Braking, Driving on broken roads

Neglecting basic tire maintenance: Air Pressure, Not routinely checking for wear or damage, Alignment and rotation, Neglecting to get a professional tire inspection in the event a tire has been impacted or sustained damage, Not balancing tires after they are installed, Improper tire storage, Use of sealants that have not been approved

Road Conditions: Potholes, Obstacles, Curbs, Speed Bumps

Physical Factors: Old Age, Wear from driving, and Damage (nails or screw punctures)

Climate: Extreme Hot & Cold Temperatures, Rain, Snow and Ice

Are used tires safe for my 2022 Dodge Durango?

At certified dealerships, you don't have to worry about the numerous questions that arise when it comes to used tires, because all tires are brand new, cautiously inspected and manufacturer-approved. Used tires are unregulated and uninspected. When you shop tires at used tire stores, you're taking a sizable risk with imaginable tread wear that is completely invisible to the naked eye, so you may think you're getting a quality used tire, but in reality, you're putting your vehicle at risk. There could be uneven wear if the previous vehicle had suspension or alignment issues. There is no way to know the history or the age of a used tire, and some used tires are even made to look newer than they genuinely are. Your 2022 Dodge Durango's tires aren't something you want to take any fast shortcuts on, and while used tires may be cheap, there are numerous other vital factors at play that you might not have considered. If a tire was previously-damaged or repaired poorly, then the tire is at much greater risk of failing. Harsh and perilous weather can cause a tire to break down over time, and it's impossible to know the conditions a tire formerly experienced.

2022 Dodge Durango BFGoodrichÂ® Tires

BFGoodrich® is one of the most recognized names when it comes to tires. BFGoodRich offers a full line of passenger, SUV, truck, performance, and off-road tires for customers to select from. Founded in 1870 by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Goodrich (hence the name), BFGoodrich offers over 150 years of rich heritage and has utilized motorsports as their proving grounds for over a century. This has allowed BF Goodrich to construct some of the best high-performance tires for each vehicle. Whether you are looking for tires for a vehicle, truck, SUV or sports vehicle, BFGoodrich is one of the leading and most admired names when it comes to tires. Proven on the track & trustworthy on the street, BFGoodrich tires are available for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

2022 Dodge Durango Yokohama Tires

The brand is generally associated with their performance tires and are praised by many auto racing enthusiasts for providing exceptional grip during braking & cornering. Yokohama's truck and SUV tires offer all-season traction and great off-road capability & durability. With their range accessible tires, Yokohama is a great choice for your 2022 Dodge Durango. Yokohama produces an assortment of passenger, high-performance, and truck tires at their US factories located in West Point, MS and in Salem, Virginia. Yokohama's variety of all-season tread designs make these tires great for passenger cars and select up trucks too. Yokohama Rubber Company was launched in 1917 and established itself in America as the Yokohama Tire Corporation in 1969.

2022 Dodge Durango Kumho Tires

Kumho tires offer the perfect balance of performance and value for 2022 Dodge Durango owners. Kumho focuses both on design and technology to develop some of the most popular and admired passenger and performance tires accessible. Kumho started out as a small company that, believe it or not, only produces about two dozen tires per day. Today, Kumho Tires has grown to be one of the biggest and most essential tire manufactures in the world. No matter what type of tire you need for your Dodge, Kumho offers a awesome tire at an amazing value. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for their US operations, Kumho Tires produces an array of high-quality passenger, performance, and light truck/SUV tires. Kumho puts a heavy focus on tire performance, braking, and steering improvements combined with excellent value.

2022 Dodge Durango Hankook Tires

Hankook Tires is one of the world's biggest and most admired tire companies. Hankook was founded in the 1940s and known for its high-performance and competition tires that can be seen in a wide range of motorsports. This racing DNA can be seen in the quality and performance of their passenger tires, light truck tires, and SUV tires. Hankook tires deliver quality, performance and a little racing style to your daily commute. Discover more about the Hankook Tire options for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

2022 Dodge Durango Michelin Tires

Michelin was founded in 1889 and is one of the biggest tire manufactures in the world. For over a century, the French founded company has made many innovations and known contributions to the automotive and tire industry, one of the most typical being the removable tire and radial tire. A radial tire is a type of design where the cord plies perpendicular to the direction of travel, which creates less heat and gives you an easier and more seamless ride. The Michelin brand puts a heavy focus on their tire innovation, quality and driver enjoyment with an amazing line of tires for passenger, high-performance, light truck/SUV, and snow/ice/winter driving situations. If you are looking for one of the best and most respected names for your next set of tires, Michelin tires are perfect for your 2022 Dodge Durango.

2022 Dodge Durango Goodyear Tires

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, normally known as Goodyear, was founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, OH. Goodyear is, not only, one of the biggest tire brands in the world, but has been recognized in multiple considerable events in time. Goodyear was the tire supplier in the 1900s for the first Model-T and even helped develop tires for NASA in the 1960s. Goodyear prides itself in exceeding multiple safety standards and creating a product that has a wonderful ride, excellent performance and long term durability. A wonderful selection of Goodyear tires is available for your 2022 Dodge Durango. Whether you are looking for all-terrain, performance, seasonal or all-season tires, Goodyear is sure to have something for you.

2022 Dodge Durango Bridgestone Tires

It's "Your Journey, Our Passion". The motto of Bridgestone truly reflects the vision of the brand that was founded in 1931. Multiple new tires technologies that you find in the tire industry are from enhancements that Bridgestone created. Bridgestone tires put a heavy focus on traction, handling in wet or slick conditions, ride comfort, noise, and damage prevention like run-flat tires. Bridgestone offers a astounding lineup of tires for cars, trucks, SUVs, off-road and run-flat options. No matter what you need, Bridgestone has your 2022 Dodge Durango covered.

2022 Dodge Durango Dunlop Tires

John Boyd Dunlop created the tire brand after having the idea to improve his son's tricycle by adding tires made of canvas and bonded rubber to make it easier to ride. It was then, the company was born. Dunlop Tires' history goes back to 1888. All of Dunlop's passenger, light truck, and SUV tires are a true reflection of the care, quality, and performance that is synonymous with the brand. Over the last century, Dunlop Tires had become one of the most recognized tire manufactures and a global leader in the design and development of high-performance tires used in racing. It's from motorsports when Dunlop takes their skill and applies it to the tires they sell.

2022 Dodge Durango Continental Tires

Continental Tires is a German-based tire company that was founded in 1871. Today, their