2023 Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey (2025)

The Toyota Sienna and the Honda Odyssey are great minivans, but the Toyota Sienna provides some unique options. Available in all-wheel drive, the Sienna minivan offers exceptional handling and cutting-edge technology to keep passengers connected and entertained. A spacious interior and customizable seats provide a convenient and comfortable experience, making it an ideal family car. Similarly, a handsome exterior, modern safety, and comfort features make the Toyota Sienna a compelling offering in this vehicle segment.

The Toyota Sienna bears a name that’s almost as beloved as the Camry. Toyota celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Sienna nameplate with the inclusion of a limited edition trim, of which only 2,525 units will be produced for the U.S. The hybrid-only Toyota Sienna is a statement made of metal and shows that minivans don’t have to look and feel bland. The Sienna is Toyota’s only minivan, but with such a compelling package, it’s likely the only one you need.

The Odyssey was Honda’s first minivan, and it used the Accord platform to deliver a fun but refined ride. Its fifth generation has come a long way in refinements and improvements. With a beefy V6 engine, modern safety and comfort technologies, and a removable 2nd row, the Honda Odyssey is a well-built minivan that deserves respect as a worthy contender.

Read on to discover which family minivan delivers more value in this carefully-detailed head-to-head comparison between the 2023 Toyota Sienna and the 2023 Honda Odyssey.