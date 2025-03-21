2023 Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival MPV (2025)

Comparison
The 2023 Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival MPV are both outstanding minivans, ideal for families seeking a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. With generous seating capacity, expansive cargo space, and remarkable features, these vehicles provide a family friendly interior. But how do they measure up against each other?
Toyota Sienna continues to hold its title for reliability and practicality with style. The Toyota Sienna has all-wheel-drive capability and a 4-cylinder hybrid engine, plus it’s packed with advanced technology, connectivity, and safety features. With various trim levels and appealing color options, it allows for customization that matches individual styles. The sleek and modern exterior showcases a sporty grille and stylish body lines, adding an extra level of sophistication. Inside, the Toyota Sienna comfortably seats up to eight and provides ample cargo space, making it ideal for family adventures.
By contrast, the Kia Carnival is also a strong contender with an eye-catching boxy design. Its spacious interior offers ample seating space for up to seven passengers, making it useful for families and group outings. It comes standard with front-wheel drive and it does not have a hybrid option. Under the hood, the Carnival has a V6 engine and it has an 8-speed automatic transmission. Kia's attention to detail shines through with advanced safety features, enhanced maneuverability, and a user-friendly infotainment system, showcasing Kia's design efforts in both aesthetics and functionality.
Both these vehicles have plenty to offer, but which one is ideal for your needs? Read on for a head-to-head comparison between the 2023 Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival.
Highlighted Features
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Safety
Explore the comprehensive safety and convenience features of the 2023 Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival MPV. Discover the various standard safety and convenience systems, including brakes, headlights, and vehicle stability controls and suspension systems, as well as the latest active safety suites designed to enhance your driving experience.
- The Toyota Sienna is equipped with LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights, along with automatic high beams, making it easier to see the road in all conditions. It also comes with the Star Safety System™ which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology® (SST). The Toyota Sienna has a front and rear stabilizer bar in the suspension system and standard disc brakes. As a fuel-efficient hybrid, it also comes with regenerative brakes.
- The Kia Carnival comes with LED Auto Light Control, standard Electronic Stability Control in the suspension system, and electronic traction control. The Kia Carnival also comes with a front stabilizer bar and standard disc brakes.
- The Sienna's Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0 (TSS 2.0) includes a variety of advanced driver assistance technologies like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Automatic High Beams (AHB), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and Road Sign Assist (RSA).
- The Kia Carnival MPV is equipped with Kia Drive Wise, a driver assist technology package with features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind-Spot Monitor/Collision-Avoidance Assist-Parallel Exit, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance, and Park Distance Warning-Rear.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Performance
Does the Kia Carnival or Toyota Sienna deliver a better driving experience on the road? A look at the performance specs of both can help you decide.
- The Toyota Sienna’s 4-cylinder, 2.5-liter hybrid engine is powerful enough to get you around town or down the interstate for a family vacation. The engine has a Double Overhead Cam, 16-valve, D-4S injection, dual WT-i and generates 245 horsepower. Compare this to the Kia Carnival MPV, which is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with double overhead camshafts that generates up to 290 horsepower when operating at an RPM of 6,400 and 262 lb.-ft. of torque when operating at 5,000 RPM.
- While the Kia Carnival has standard front-wheel drivetrain capability, you have more drivetrain options with the Toyota Sienna. You can get all-wheel drive starting with the LE trim. Plus, you can increase seating capacity to eight in the Toyota Sienna by opting for the LE edition in FWD or AWD or the XLE in FWD.
- The fuel-efficient Toyota Sienna comes with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission with sequential shift mode for seamless transition when driving. The Kia Carnival MPV comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
- Drivers looking to reduce their environmental impact should know that the Kia Carnival MPV’s 6-cylinder engine doesn’t offer a hybrid option. Compare this with the Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV) 2023 Toyota Sienna, which has a standard 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid motor.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Design
Explore exterior and interior design options for the Toyota Sienna hybrid and the Kia Carnival MPV, including comfort and convenience features.
- The 2023 Toyota Sienna offers a variety of available exterior accessories, including alloy wheel locks, body side molding, mudguards, and paint protection film for the front bumper and hood. Additional accessories include a rear bumper applique, roof rack cross bars, a trailer ball, and a trailer ball mount.
- The Kia Carnival MPV also comes with a wide range of exterior accessories, from a rear bumper applique to a roof kayak attachment, a bike frame adapter, a roof cargo basket attachment, and a roof cargo box attachment. A roof-mounted awning and roof rack cross bars are additional options.
- The 2023 Toyota Sienna's optional accessories enhance the convenience and comfort of the vehicle. You can choose options such as an all-weather floor liner package, a cargo net with pouch, a cargo organizer, and a cargo tote. Other options include an emergency assistance kit and two pairs of wireless headphones.
- The Kia Carnival MPV offers standard and optional accessories including an ash cup, a soft cargo liner, a carpeted cargo mat, and a cargo net. An illuminated door sill plates, all-weather floor mats, and a windshield sunshade are also available.
- The Toyota Sienna and the Kia Carnival MPV offer spacious and practical interior solutions with plenty of interior space. With the Toyota Sienna, you can choose from a variety of trim levels that offer seats for up to eight and 33.5 cu.ft. of cargo volume with the rear seat up or up to 101 cu.ft. of cargo space with the rear seat down. Meanwhile, the Kia Carnival MPV offers seating for up to seven and 40.2 cu.ft. of cargo volume with the rear seat up and 145.1 cu.ft. with the rear seat down.
- Both vehicles offer accessibility solutions. For easy accessibility, the Toyota Sienna provides dual-power sliding side doors on the base model. Standard on all grades but the LE are hands-free dual-power sliding side doors and a power liftgate with jam protection. The Kia Carnival MPV offers accessibility via power sliding rear doors. In terms of headroom, the Toyota Sienna provides 40.1-in. headroom in the front seating area and 39.9-in. headroom in the rear seating space, while the Kia Carnival offers 40.9-in. headroom in the front seat area and 39.5-in. headroom in the rear seating area.
- The Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition provides comfort and convenience to its passengers with an abundance of interior space and standard luxury automotive features such as leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front captain's chairs, and heated rear captain’s chairs, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar and memory function, and a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.
- The Toyota Sienna LE comes with automatic three-zone climate control with air filter and individual temperature settings, while the XLE and higher trim levels offer four-zone automatic climate control with air filter and separate rear digital control panels.
- The Toyota Sienna offers seven trim level options: the LE, XLE, XSE, Woodland, 25th Anniversary Edition, Limited, and Platinum. In contrast, the Kia Carnival MPV is only available in five trim options: LX, LX Seat Package, EX, SX, and SX Prestige.
- The Toyota Sienna is available in 10 color options, including Celestial Silver Metallic, Ice Cap, Windchill Pearl, Cement, and Predawn Gray Mica. Other colors include Midnight Black Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, Sunset Bronze Mica, Cypress, and Blueprint. The base trim Kia Carnival MPV comes in four exterior colors, with an added cost for some colors.
- The Toyota Sienna is equipped with all-season steel belted radial P235/65R17 tires on the LE model and comes with a spare tire and tire repair kit. The Kia Carnival MPV comes with 235/65R17 tires and a space saver spare tire.
- In terms of height, both the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival MPV has a height of 68.5 inches without roof rails. With roof rails, the Toyota Sienna comes in at just 69.7 inches. The Toyota Sienna has an overall length of 203.7 inches and a width of 78.5 inches. The Kia Carnival MPV has an overall length of 203.0 inches and a width of 89.2 inches, making the Toyota Sienna a bit slimmer and potentially easier to park.
- The curb weight of the Toyota Sienna is 4,610 pounds while the Kia Carnival MPV weighs between 4,376 and 4,433 pounds, depending on the trim level and accessories added. Finally, the wheelbase of the Toyota Sienna is 120.5 inches while the wheelbase of the Kia Carnival is 121.7 inches.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Fuel Economy
How do the Toyota Sienna and the Kia Carnival stack up when it comes to paying at the pump? This head-to-head fuel economy comparison helps you understand which minivan is more likely to help keep your fuel costs low.
- The hybrid Toyota Sienna has an EPA-estimated combined and highway fuel economy rating of 36 mpg. Front-wheel drive 2023 Sienna models have a city EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 36, while all-wheel drive 2023 Sienna models have an EPA-estimated city fuel economy rating of 35.
- The Kia Carnival MPV has an EPA-estimated 26 mpg on the highway and 19 mpg in the city. The combined EPA fuel economy rating estimate for the Kia Carnival MPV is 22 mpg.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Warranty
Discover the comprehensive coverage options available for the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival MPV, including warranty, maintenance, and roadside assistance plans for vital systems, like powertrains and hybrid batteries. Make an informed decision on which minivan—the Kia Carnival or the Toyota Sienna—best meets your needs.
- The Toyota Sienna includes a basic warranty of 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Additionally, the vehicle has a 60-month and unlimited mile powertrain warranty, a corrosion perforation warranty, and a restraint systems warranty with 60 months or unlimited miles. The hybrid system warranty for the Toyota Sienna covers a period of 96 months or 100,000 miles, while the hybrid battery warranty covers 120 months or 150,000 miles.
- The Kia Carnival MPV comes with a Kia 10-year/100,000-mile warranty program that consists of a limited 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty of 10-years or 100,000-miles, a limited basic warranty of 5-years or 60,000-miles, a limited anti-perforation warranty of 5-years or 100,000-miles, and a roadside assistance plan of 5-years or 60,000-miles.
- The Kia Carnival offers optional Kia Care Choice maintenance plans with four options: Essential, Kia Care, Plus, and Premium. The Toyota Sienna comes with the ToyotaCare maintenance plan. This plan covers factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.
- Both Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival MPV ownership comes with Roadside Assistance. The Toyota Sienna provides coverage for 2 years, unlimited miles. Meanwhile, the Kia Carnival MPV offers Roadside Assistance for three years from the date of purchase.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Technology
Uncover essential information regarding tech like an in-seat entertainment system and navigation for the Kia Carnival MPV and Toyota Sienna. Determine which vehicle provides better quality entertainment and practical functionality for drivers and passengers.
- The Kia Carnival MPV is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display that allows access to apps, your devices, the audio system, and other features. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bluetooth®, and Sirius XM®, giving you access to in-seat entertainment and system information while on the road by interacting with the touchscreen. In addition to the display, the Kia Carnival also comes with seven USB ports, six of which can be used for charging. The Kia Carnival offers six speakers.
- The Toyota Sienna, on the other hand, has a premium audio multimedia system that includes a 9-inch touchscreen display that is larger than the Kia Carnival's touchscreen. The Toyota Sienna's display also provides easy access to apps, your devices, entertainment, navigation information, and other infotainment features. The audio system in the Toyota Sienna features six speakers. The vehicle also offers compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Amazon Alexa, as well as Bluetooth® connectivity for hands-free phone calls and music streaming. The Toyota Sienna’s entertainment system includes one USB media port and six USB charge ports, and also comes with a 3-month Platinum Plan trial subscription for SiriusXM® satellite radio.
- The Kia Carnival is equipped with a navigational system with maps that can be kept up-to-date through a four-step process, whether through the use of a USB strip or by connecting your computer. Meanwhile, the Toyota Sienna has an optional upgradeable navigation system on the XSE, XLE, Limited and Platinum grades with an active Dynamic Navigation trial or subscription (3-year trial included on the XSE, Limited and Platinum grades). Also on the XSE, XLE, Limited and Platinum grades, with an active Destination Assist trial or subscription, you can also use the Destination Assist feature, which provides the assistance of a live agent to guide you to your desired destination when necessary (1-year trial included).
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival
Conclusion
The 2023 Toyota Sienna and the Kia Carnival MPV offer unique benefits for drivers looking for a spacious and versatile vehicle. Is the Toyota Sienna hybrid or the Kia Carnival MPV the best minivan for you?
- Under the hood, the Toyota Sienna is only available as a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder standard hybrid, while the Kia Carnival offers a 6-cylinder 3.5 Liter V6 engine.
- The 2023 Toyota Sienna in front-wheel drive configuration has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 36 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 36 mpg combined. The Kia Carnival has a fuel economy rating of 19 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and a combined EPA-estimated mileage per gallon rating of 22 mpg.
- When it comes to automotive exterior color options, the Toyota Sienna gives drivers more choices with ten exciting options, while the Kia Carnival has six exterior color options.
- The Toyota Sienna also includes the ToyotaCare maintenance plan that covers factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, to help keep your ride in top condition, while Kia Care Choice maintenance plans can be purchased for additional coverage.