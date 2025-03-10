2024 DnD 5e Monster Manual Change Log (2025)

2024 DnD 5e Monster Manual Change Log
February 21, 2025
Introduction
The 2024 Monster Manual promised that every monster from the 2014 Monster Manual was reexamined. Creatures were updated to fit their CR better, to be easier to play, and ideally to surprise long-time players who have developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the Monster Manual’s contents.
This article contains a comprehensive change log comparing the 2014 and 2024 versions of monsters. It was compiled as part of my ongoing work on Monstrous Species, and I’ve chosen to share my change log in hopes that it’s useful for other players and other DnD creators.
NOTE: This article is a work in progress. RPGBOT didn’t receive early access to the Monster Manual, so I have not had access to the full rules text yet. The list below is based on stat blocks available in the Player’s Handbook and in the stat block previews which WotC has shared on social media. I will continue to update this article as we get more stat blocks and when I can get my hands on the book.
ANOTHER NOTE: DnDBeyond has issued errata for the Monster Manual.
Organizational Changes
- Creatures are no longer grouped by “family”, so there are no longer sections of angels, true dragons, etc.
- Many creatures were renamed. A full list is included in the appendices. Most were to make individual stat blocks more distinct, such as “Aarakocra” changing to “Aarakocra Skirmisher,” but a few creatures were changed to fit updated lore, such as the “Androsphinx” changing to “Sphinx of Valor.”
- The 2014 Monster Manual included two appendices with stat blocks: Miscellaneous Creatures and NPCs. There is now only one appendix with stat blocks titled “Animals.” Everything else was sorted into the rest of the Monster Manual.
General Design Changes
- Echolocation is gone
- False Appearance is gone. This raises odd questions for creatures like animated armor and galeb duhr, which previously liked to disguise themselves as mundane objects before giving players a jump scare. Can animated armor pretend to be regular armor convincingly? If so, how?
- Humanoids are largely absent from the Monster Manual except as NPCs
- Duergar and drow are not included; instead, they’re handled using NPC stat blocks with no distinction for species.
- The 2014 DMG has a table of stat adjustments that you could use to alter NPC stat blocks to fit specific humanoids, but that was not replicated in the 2024 DMG, so species for NPCs is now purely cosmetic.(Ash hates this even more)
- Gith, gnolls, and goblins are all still included because they are no longer humanoids.
- WoTC also promised us higher level humanoid enemies. They only go up to CR 12, so the upper limit of humanoids hasn’t changed, but we do have more NPCs toward the top of that limit than we did before.
- We were hoping to see some answer to Weapon Mastery, but didn’t get anything of the sort
- Initiative bonuses tend to be much higher. Many creatures add their PB or even double their PB to initiative. Players have few accessible ways to match that capability, so enemies are more likely to act first as players advance. Builds which depend on acting first (Assassin Rogues, etc.) will need to get creative to keep up at high levels.
- Keen Sense traits have gone away. Most creatures that had a Keen Sense now get proficiency in Perception. Some get Expertise.
- Legendary Actions which consume more than one Legendary Action no longer exist.
- Resistance to non-magical B/P/S is gone. This makes magic weapons less essential for martial characters, but also means that durable creatures like gargoyles are suddenly no tougher than any other creature.
- Poison on hit now doesn’t call for a saving throw. Generally this damage has been reduced as a result. Some creatures do still require a follow-up save, such as for the ghoul’s paralyzing claws.
- Some creatures include their Proficiency Bonus or even double their Proficiency Bonus in their initiative modifiers.
- Sure-Footed (Advantage on saves vs. being knocked prone) has gone away. Creatures like goats and mules got a little less interesting.
- Web Walker and Web Sense, which were always together on creatures that had them, are now consolidated into Web Walker.
- Creatures which had powerful save-or-suck effects, such as the Ghoul (Paralyzing Claws) and the Mind Flayer (Mind Blast) have had the durations of those effects reduced from 1 minute to 1 round. These effects could easily take a player character out of a fight, often with no resource except a lucky roll on a difficult save. This was terribly unsatisfying for players, and made those creatures unpredictably powerful since one bad save could cause the party to death spiral into a TPK. But don’t worry: these creatures were buffed in other ways to compensate.
The Introduction
The designers repeatedly promised that the introduction would include more thorough advice on how to actually run monsters, including advice on how to run creatures to suit their CR. No such advice exists, which is disappointing, but honestly not surprising.
WotC has done this with all three of the core rulebooks: promised a very specific thing that players wanted (engaging crafting rules in the PHB, specific magic item prices in the DMG), then gave us the barest hint of what they promised. I’m not letting this specific omission color my opinions of the rest of the book, but it would be nice if the DnD design team were more honest with the community about what was in the books. There is enough here to be happy about that they don’t need to lie about the book’s contents, and I wish they would stop.
The Introduction thoroughly explains the format of stat blocks and how individual parts of a monster and a monster entry function. This section is shorter than the 2014 version, as explanations of various movement types and senses have been moved to the Player’s Handbook. Largely this section is concise, well-written, and accessible.
I did notice one particularly odd bit of text in the explanation of how spellcasting works: The text clarifies that, despite being listed in the “Actions” section, spells with a casting time longer than 1 Action still follow the normal rules for casting such spells. But what about spells with a Bonus Action casting time Shillelagh or Misty Step? Do monsters and NPCs cast those spells as an Action?
The Introduction no longer discusses ammunition. The 2014 version specified that enemies carried 2d4 pieces of ammunition for thrown weapons and 2d10 for ranged weapons. This could, in theory, lead to a hilarious situation where enemy archers went into a fight with just two arrows. I have never heard of anyone using this rule, so I’m not surprised that it has been omitted.
Stat Block Changes
Stat blocks are organized to reflect the organization of the new Monster Manual.
Monsters
- Aarakocra
- New: Aarakocra Aeromancer
- Aarakocra. Renamed to “Aarakocra Skirmisher.” Lost one hit die, but Constitution increased from 10 to 12, resulting in a total of 2 lost hit points. Dive Attack was rolled into Talons and its damage bonus changed from 1d6 to 2d4, so the Aarakocra Skirmisher can’t get the damage bonus with weapons. The Aarakocra’s javelin was replaced with a new “wind javelin,” which deals an additional 1d4 Thunder damage and then magically returns to the Aarakocra’s hand.
- Aboleth. Initiative changed from -1 to +8. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 15. Added new Eldritch Restoration trait, which was previously described in their lore, but not represented mechanically. Mucous cloud has been reworked; it’s now a curse instead of a disease, affected creatures become amphibious, they can now only heal while underwater, and they take ongoing acid damage when out of water for extended periods. Multiattack is now 2 Tentacles and either Consume Memories or Dominate Mind rather than always 3 Tentacles. Tentacle now grapples the target, but no longer applies the same effect as Mucous Cloud. Enslave is replaced by Consume Memories and Dominate Mind. The Aboleth’s Legendary Actions no longer include Seek, and Psychic Drain now works on either Charmed or Grappled creatures rather than just Charmed creatures.
- Air Elemental. Added a 10 ft. land speed. Lost resistance to thunder damage. Resistance to non-magical B/P/S is now resistance to all B/P/S. Slam renamed to Thunderous Slam, and now deals Thunder damage instead of bludgeoning damage. Whirlwind damage increased from 3d8+2 to 4d10+2, no longer throws creatures in a random direction, and no longer has an effect is the thrown creature hits an object or another creature.
- Animal Lord. New!
- Animated Objects.
- Animated Armor. Initiative bonus increased to +2. Lost Antimagic Susceptibility and False Appearance.
- Animated Broom. Lost one hit die, decreasing hp by 3. Initiative bonus increased from +3 to +5. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Blindsight reduced from 120 ft. to 60 ft. Lost False Object.
- Animated Flying Sword. Lost one hit die, decreasing hp by 3. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +4. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Lost Antimagic Susceptibility and False Object.
- Animated Rug of Smothering. Lost one hit die, decreasing hp by 6. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +4. Lost Antimagic Susceptibility and False Appearance. Damage Transfer was merged into the text of Smother.
- Ankheg. No longer has a different AC while prone. Con increased from 13 to 14, increasing hp by 6. Added the Tunneler trait, allowing it to burrow through stone. Bite no longer grants Advantage on attacks against the ankheg’s grappled target, but also no longer limits the Ankheg to biting the grappled creature. Acid Spray’s save DC decreased from 13 to 12, but the damage increased from 3d6 to 4d6.
- Arcanoloth. AC increased from 17 to 18. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +5. Added 9 hit dice, increasing hp by 74. Lost proficiency in Charisma saving throws, but added proficiency in Constitution saving throws. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Spellcasting completely reworked, and no longer includes combat spells. Claws attack was also removed. Teleport is now a Bonus Action, but only goes 30 ft. instead of 60. Added new Fiendish Burst and Banishing Claw attacks.
- Errata: The Arcanaloth’s AC is now 18.
- Arch-Hag. New!
- Assassin. Can now be small or medium instead of just medium. AC increased from 15 to 16. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 19. Initiative modifier increased from +3 to +10. Dex increased from 16 to 18. Intelligence increased from 13 to 16. Added proficiency in Deception. Lost the Assassinate trait, which is surprising for an assassin. Evasion no longer works while the assassin is incapacitated. Lost Sneak Attack. Multiattack can be three attacks in any combination of shortsword or light crossbow. Shortsword attack bonus increased from +6 to +7, and base damage increased from 1d6+3 to 1d6+4. Poison damage reduced from 7d6 to 5d6, but not no longer allows a save to negate it. Light crossbow attack bonus increased from +6 to +7, and base damage increased from 1d6+3 to 1d6+4. Poison damage decreased from 7d6 to 6d6, but no longer allows a secondary save to negate it.
- Awakened Plants
- Awakened Shrub. Languages changed to Common plus one other. Lost False Appearance. Rake damage changed from 1d4-1 to 1.
- Awakened Tree. Languages changed to Common plus one other.
- Axe Beak
- New: Giant Axe Beak
- Axe Beak. Creature type changed from beast to monstrosity.
- Azers
- New: Azer Pyromancer
- Azer Sentinel. Renamed from “Azer.” Lost Proficiency in Constitution saves. Heated Body renamed to Fire Aura. Lost Heated Weapons. Burning hammer now always deals 1d10+3 damage instead of requiring the azer to use their weapon two-handed to do so.
- Balor. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +14. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 25. Lost proficiency in Strength and Charisma saves. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Added immunity to the Charmed and Frightened conditions. Death Throes now deals 9d8 Fire + 9d8 Force damage instead of 20d8 Fire damage, and specifies that if the balor dies outside of the abyss, it immediately reappears in the abyss at full hp. Fire Aura’s damage increased from 3d6 to 3d8, but no longer deals retaliatory damage. Added 3 Legendary Resistances. Whip attack renamed to Flame Whip. Flame Whip now deals Force and Fire damage instead of Slashing and Fire, the damage was increased significantly, and the pull effect no longer allows a save, but only affects creatures up to Huge size. Longsword renamed to Lightning Blade. Lightning Blade now deals Force and Lightning damage instead of Slashing and Lightning, the damage was increased significantly, and it now prevents Reactions instead of dealing triple damage on a critical hit. Teleport is now a Bonus Action, but the range was decreased from 120 ft. to 60 ft., and it can now target the balor or a willing demon within 10 feet.
- Errata: The balor’s HP is now 287 (23d12 + 138).
- Bandits.
- New: Bandit Deceiver and Bandit Crime Lord
- Bandit. Can now be small or medium. Languages changed from any one to Common and Thieves’ Cant.
- Bandit Captain. Can now be small or medium. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 13. Languages changed from any two to Common and Thieves’ Cant. Lost the dagger attack, but added a pistol attack. Multiattack now allows two scimitar or pistol attacks in any combination.
- Banshee. Lost one hit die, reducing hp by 4. Added a 5 ft. fly speed. Resistance to nonmagical b/p/s became resistance to b/p/s. Detect Life range reduced rom 5 miles to 1 mile. Added Multiattack, allowing the banshee to use Corrupting Touch twice and Horrify once. Corrupting Touch damage reduces from 3d6+2 to 1d8+3, and attack bonus increased from +4 to +5. Horrifying Visage renamed to Horrify. Horrify can now affect undead, and the duration was reduced from 1 minute to 1 round. Deathly Wail now only kills targets if they have 25 or fewer hit points.
- Barbed Devil. Added a 30 ft. climb speed. Lost resistance to non-magic, non-silvered b/p/s. Added Diablic Restoration (revives in Hell when it dies). Multiattack’s melee option now only allows one claw and one tail attack rather than two claws and one tail. Claw damage increased from 1d6+3 to 2d6+3 and Claw now grappleson hit. Tail damage increased from 2d6+3 to 2d10+3. Hurl Flame damage increased from 3d6 to 5d6.
- Barlgura. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 17. Added Demonic Restoration. Lost Reckless and Running Leap. Bite renamed to Tormenting Bite and now adds 2d12 damage. Fist renamed to Thrash, and now also knocks targets Prone up to Large size. Innate Spellcasting became Spellcasting, and replaced Phantasmal Force with Phantasmal Killer. Added new Leap Bonus Action.
- Basilisk. Petrifying Gaze is now a Bonus Action with a 4-6 recharge rather than a passive trait, and it now affects a cone rather than any creature within 30 feet.
- Bearded Devil. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 6. Charisma increased from 11 to 14. Lost proficiency in Wisdom saves. Lost Steadfast (which was basically immunity to Frightened), but added immunity to the Frightened condition. Beard now makes the target Poisoned on hit without a save, but it only lasts 1 round instead of 1 minute with repeated saves. Infernal Glaive’s infernal wound no longer stacks.
- Behir. Climb speed increased from 40 ft. to 50 ft. Bite damage changed from 3d10+6 piercing to 2d10+6 Piercing and 2d12 Lightning. Constrict damage changes to 5d8+6 bludgeoning and no longer prevents the behir from grappling multiple enemies. Lightning Breath is now 90 ft. instead of 20 ft. Swallow is now a Bonus Action instead of an Action, and now calls for Dex save instead of the behir making an attack roll.
- Beholder. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +12.
- Berserkers
- New: Berserker Commander
- Berserker. Language changed from any one to Common. Lost Reckless, but gained Bloodied Frenzy.
- Black Dragons
- Black Dragon Wyrmling. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +4. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Bite attack replaced by Rend, and damage reduced from 1d10+1d4+2 to 1d6+1d4+2. Added Multiattack, allowing two Rend attacks.
- Young Black Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +5. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Bite and Claw attacks replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks. Acid Breath now deals 14d6 damage instead of 11d8, which has the same average damage.
- Adult Black Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +12. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Legendary Resistances increase from 3 to 4 in the dragon’s lair. Bite, Claw, and Tail attacks replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one Rend with Melf’s Acid Arrow. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloud of Insects, Frightful Presence, and Pounce (move half speed and Rend). The dragon can take 4 Legendary Actions in its lair instead of the usual 3.
- Ancient Black Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +16. Charisma increased from 19 to 22. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4, or 5 while in the dragon’s lair. Bite, Claw, and Tail attacks replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one Rend with Melf’s Acid Arrow. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloud of Insects, Frightful Presence, and Pounce (move half speed and Rend). The dragon can take 4 Legendary Actions in its lair instead of the usual 3.
- Black Pudding. Lost two hit dice, reducing hp by 17. Corrosive Form now automatically destroys nonmagical ammunition, and now affects all weapon rather than just wood and metal weapons. Pseudopod renamed to Dissolving Pseudopod, and added 1d6 bludgeoning damage. It also specifies that Mending can repair the AC penalty inflicted by the attack. Split is reworded, but mechanically identical.
- Blights
- New: Gulthias Blight.
- Twig Blight. AC increased from 13 to 14. Added one hit die, increasing hp by 3. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +2. Dex increased from 13 to 14. Lost immunity to Blinded. Lost False Appearance. Gained Pack Tactics. Attack bonus increased from +3 to +4 and damage increased from 1d4+1 to 1d4+2.
- Needle Blight. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 5. Lost immunity to Blinded. Needles damage reduced from 2d6+1 to 2d4+1.
- Vine Blight. Lost a hit die, decreasing hp by 5. Speed increased from 10 ft. to 20 ft. Lost immunity to Blinded. Constrict renamed to Constricting Vine and damage reduced from 2d6+2 to 1d8+2. Grappled creatures now take 1d8 damage at the start of the vine blight’s turn. Entangling Roots is now just the Entangle spell.
- Tree Blight. Originally published in Curse of Strahd, the Tree Blight is new to the Monster Manual. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 23. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +3. Lost immunity to Blinded. Lost False Appearance. Multiattack now makes two Branch attacks and uses Grasping Root instead of one Branch and Grasping Root. Grasping Root now only affects creatures up to Large size, pulls the target 10 feet toward the tree blight, and increased the ongoing damage from 1d6+6 to 2d6+6. The roots can no longer be attacked to sever them in order to escape.
- Blink Dog. Proficiency in Perception increased to Expertise. Added the ability to understand Elven. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell. Bite attack bonus increased from +3 to +5, damage changed from 1d6+1 to 1d4+3.
- Blob of Annihilation. New!
- Blue Dragons
- Blue Dragon Wyrmling. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 13. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Bite renamed to Rend. Lightning Breath damage changed from 4d10 to 6d6.
- Young Blue Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +4. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Bite and Claws replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks.
- Adult Blue Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +10. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 13. Charisma increased from 19 to 20. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with Shatter. Lightning Breath damage reduced from 12d10 to 11d10. Added spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloaked Flight, Sonic Boom, and Tail Swipe.
- Ancient Blue Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +14. Charisma increased from 21 to 25. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4, or 5 in the dragon’s lair. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with Shatter. Added spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloaked Flight, Sonic Boom, and Tail Swipe.
- Bone Devil. AC reduced from 19 to 16. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 19. Lost resistance to nonmagical, non-silvered b/p/s. Added Diabolic Restoration. Claw damage increased from 1d8+4 to 2d8+4. Sting damage changed from 2d8+4+5d6 to 2d10+4+4d8. Sting no longer calls for a saving throw, instead automatically poisoning the target, but only for 1 round instead of for 1 minute.
- Bone Naga. Added on hit die, increasing hp by 7. Intelligence decreased from 16 to 15. Charisma increased from 15 to 16. Speed increased from 30 ft. to 40 ft. Spellcasting simplified. Added multiattack. Bite’s Poison damage is now Necrotic damage, and reduced from 3d6 to 2d6. Added new Serpentine Gaze action.
- Brass Dragons
- Brass Dragon Wyrmling. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +2. AC decreased from 16 to 15. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 6. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite replaced by Rend. Sleep Breath no longer shares a recharge with Fire Breath, and it appears to be usable at will.
- Young Brass Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +3. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite and Claw replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with Sleep Breath. Fire Breath damage reduced from 12d6 to 11d6. Sleep Breath no longer shares a recharge with Fire Breath, and it appears to be usable at will.
- Adult Brass Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +10. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4 while in the dragon’s lair. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with either Sleep Breath or Scorching Ray. Fire Breath’s damage changed from 13d6 to 10d8, which has the same average damage. Sleep Breath no longer shares a recharge with Fire Breath, and it appears to be usable at will. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced by Blazing Light, Pounce, and Scorching Sands.
- Ancient Brass Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +12. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 35. Charisma increased from 19 to 22. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4, or 5 in the dragon’s lair. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4 while in the dragon’s lair. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with either Sleep Breath or Scorching Ray. Fire Breath’s damage increased from 16d6 to 13d8. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced by Blazing Light, Pounce, and Scorching Sands.
- Bronze Dragons
- Bronze Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young Bronze Dragon.
- Adult Bronze Dragon.
- Ancient Bronze Dragon.
- Bugbears
- Bulettes
- New: Bulette Pup
- Bulette
- Bullywugs
- Cambion.
- Carrion Crawler.
- The save for the paralysis may be an error. It calls for a Dex save, but you automatically fail the recurring Dex saves due to being paralyzed. Hopefully we’ll get errata.
- Centaurs
- Chain Devil.
- Chasme.
- Chimera.
- Chuul.
- Clay Golem.
- Cloaker.
- Errata: In the Attach action, in the sentence that begins with “While the cloaker is attached…”, “Bite attacks” is now “Attach attacks”.
- Cloud Giant.
- Cockatrices
- New:
- Cockatrice.
- Colossus.
- Commoner.
- Copper Dragons
- Copper Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young Copper Dragon.
- Adult Copper Dragon.
- Ancient Copper Dragon.
- Couatl.
- Crawling Claws.
- New:
- Crawling Claw.
- Cultists
- New: Aberrant cultist, cultist fanatic, cultist heirophant, death cultist, elemental cultist, fiend cultist.
- Cultist. Scimitar replaced with ritual sickle. Damage changed from 1d6+1 to 1d4+1 and +1 necrotic.
- Cyclopes
- Cyclopes
- New: Cyclops Oracle
- Cyclops. Renamed to “Cyclops Sentry.” Added 10 ft. of speed, and lost the Poor Depth Perception trait which made them awful at fighting at range. Multiattack now lets the Cyclops Sentry attack using any combination of Stone Club and Rock. Stone Club damage dropped from 3d8+6 to 3d6+6 and Rock damage dropped from 4d10+6 to 3d10+6. Added Limited Foresight.
- Both instances of “Stone Club” have changed to “Stone Club”.
- Dao.
- Darkmantle.
- Death Dog.
- Death Knights.
- New:
- Death Knight Aspirant Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.
- Death Knight.
- Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day” has changed to “2/Day Each”.
- Death Tyrant.
- Demilich.
- Deva.
- Displacer Beast.
- Djinni.
- Doppelganger.
- Dracolich.
- Dragon Turtle.
- Dretches.
- Drider.
- Druid.
- Dryad.
- Earth Elemental.
- Efreeti.
- Elemental Cataclysm.
- Epyreans.
- Erinyes.
- Ettercap.
- Ettin.
- Faerie Dragons
- Fire Elemental.
- Fire Giant.
- Flameskull.
- Flesh Golem.
- Flumph.
- Fomorian.
- Errata: Both instances of “Greatclub” have changed to “Stone Club”.
- Frost Giant.
- Fungi
- Violent Fungus.
- Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “–5 (5)”.
- Violent Fungus.
- Galeb Duhr.
- Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “+2 (12)”.
- Gargoyle. Added 15 hp, initiative bonus raised from +0 to +2. Added Expertise in Stealth. Lost False Appearance, added Flyby. Bit and attack was dropped, and claw damage changed from 1d6+2 to 2d4+2.
- Gelatinous Cube. Lost two hit dice, reducing hp by 21. Added immunity to acid damage. Pseudopod added a +2 damage modifier. Engulfed creatures now only take 3d6 damage instead of 6d6, but they can’t cast spells with Verbal components, so no more Misty Step to get out.
- Ghasts
- Ghouls
- Gibbering Mouther.
- Githyanki.
- Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day Each” has changed to “2/Day”.
- Githzerai.
- Glabrezu.
- Gladiator.
- Gnolls
- Goblins
- Goblin Boss.
- Errata: The range for the Shortbow action is now “80/320 ft.”
- Goblin Boss.
- Gold Dragons
- Gold Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young Gold Dragon.
- Adult Gold Dragon.
- Ancient Gold Dragon. Initiative bonus raised from +2 to +16. Actions were significantly redesigned.
- Gorgons.
- Goristro.
- Gray Oozes.
- Green Dragons
- Green Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young Green Dragon.
- Adult Green Dragon.
- Ancient Green Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +8. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 17. Charisma increased from 19 to 22. Lost proficiency in Deception and Insight. Added Battle Ready trait. More Legendary Resistances. Actions significantly redesigned.
- Green Hag.
- Grell.
- Gricks.
- Griffon.
- Grimlock.
- Guardian Naga.
- Guards.
- Half-Dragon.
- Harpy.
- Hell Hound.
- Helmed Horror.
- Hezrou.
- Hill Giant.
- Hippogriff.
- Hobgoblins.
- Homunculus.
- Hook Horror.
- Horned Devil.
- Hydra.
- Ice Devil.
- Errata: In the Senses entry, “Blindsight 60 ft. (unimpeded by magical Darkness), Darkvision 120 ft.” has changed to “Blindsight 120 ft.”
- Imp. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 11. Lost proficiency in Persuasion and resistance to nonmagical B/P/S damage. Sting’s base damage increased from 1d4+Str to 1d6+Str. Poison’s damage was reduced from 3d6 to 2d6, but no longer allows a save. Shapechanger renamed to Shape-Shift.
- Incubus.
- Intellect Devourer.
- Invisible Stalker.
- Iron Golem.
- Jackalwere.
- Kenku.
- Knights
- Kobolds
- Kraken.
- Errata: In the Fling action, “Large” has changed to “Large or smaller”.
- Kuo-toa
- New:
- Kuo-Toa. Spear renamed to “strange spear” and no longer allows two-handed use. Net renamed to “sticky net” and now uses a saving throw instead of an attack roll. The net now has immunity to bludgeoning, poison, and psychic damage. Slippery now works as a Reaction and lets the kuo-toa automatically end a grapple. Sticky Shield now allows the victim to use Strength (Athletics) to recover their weapon instead of a plain Strength check. My god, Athletics has an actual use in the 2024 rules.
- Mind Flayer
- Mind Flayer. Added 5 hit dice, adding 28 hit points. Lost the ability to cast Levitate, but now has a 15-foot fly speed and the ability to hover. Initiative modifier improved from +1 to +4. Added proficiency in Dexterity, giving the Mind Flayer a total of 4 save proficiencies. Lost proficiency in Deception and Persuasion. Tentacles damage improves from 2d10+4 tp 4d8+4, grapple escape DC reduced from 15 to 14, but the Stunned effect no longer allows a save. Extract Brain is now a Con save instead of an attack. Mind Blast’s damage increased from 4d8+4 to 6d8+4, but it now only stuns creatures until the end of the Mind Flayer’s next turn rather than for a minute.
- Mind Flayer Arcanist. CR changed from 8 to 11. Ac increased from 15 to 16. Fully doubled their hit dice, adding 72 hit points. Initiative improved from +1 to +6. Added a 30 ft. fly speed with the ability to hover. Dexterity improved from 12 to 14. Constitution improved from 12 to 13. Intelligence improved from 19 to 20. Added proficiency in Dexterity, giving the Mind Flayer Arcanist a total of 4 save proficiencies. Added Multiattack, allowing the Mind Flayer Arcanist to attack with its Arcane Tentacles three times. Tentacles renamed to Arcane Tentacles, added +2d10 more damage, but no longer grapples and stuns the target. Instead, it teleports the target 30 feet to a surface which can support it, and dropping the target to 0 also eats its brain. Extract Brain and Mind Blast are gone. Instead, the Mind Flayer Arcanist now has Mind Burst, which is an Emanation instead of a Cone, but still does psychic damage and stuns creatures. Spellcasting reworked significantly, removing many spells, but adding Fireball for some reason. Shield 2/day.
- Lamia.
- Larvae.
- Lemures
- New: Swarm of Lemures
- Errata: The swarm’s Dexterity score is now 7. In the Swarm trait, “Small” has changed to “Medium”.
- Lemure.
- New: Swarm of Lemures
- Lich.
- Lizardfolk.
- Mages
- Manes
- Manticore.
- Marid.
- Marilith.
- Medusa.
- Mephits
- Merfolk
- Merrow.
- Mezzoloth.
- Mimic.
- Mind Flayers
- Minotaur of Baphomet.
- Modrons.
- Mummies.
- Myconids.
- Nalfeshnee.
- Night Hag.
- Nightmare.
- Nobles
- Nothic.
- Nycaloth.
- Ochre Jelly.
- Ogres
- Oni.
- Otyugh.
- Owlbears
- New: Primeval Owlbear
- Owlbear.
- Pegasus.
- Performers
- Performer Legend.
- Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “+9 (19)”.
- Performer Maestro.
- Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “+7 (17)”.
- Performer Legend.
- Peryton.
- Phase Spider.
- Piercer.
- Pirates
- Pit Fiend.
- Pixies
- Planetar.
- Poltergeist.
- Priests
- Pseudodragon. Gained +1 AC. Lost Keen Senses, but upgrade proficiency in Perception to Expertise. Lost Limited Telepathy. Sting no longer requires an attack, the save DC increased by 1, and the damage changed from 1d4+2 to 2d4.
- Purple Worm.
- Phase Spider.
- Quaggots.
- Quasit. Added 7 hit dice, increasing hp by 18. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Claws renamed to Rend. No more poison damage or 1 minute of poison, but the target is Poisoned for 1 round without a save.
- Rakshasa.
- Red Dragons
- Red Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young Red Dragon.
- Adult Red Dragon.
- Ancient Red Dragon.
- Errata: In the Spellcasting section, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.
- Remohazes
- Revenants
- New: Haunting Revenant
- Revenant.
- Roc.
- Roper.
- Rust Monster.
- Sahuagin
- Salamanders
- Satyrs
- Scarecrow.
- Scouts
- Sea Hag.
- Shadow.
- Shadow Demon.
- Shadow Dragons
- New:
- Shadow Dragon.
- Shambling Mound.
- Shield Guardian.
- Silver Dragons
- Silver Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young Silver Dragon.
- Adult Silver Dragon.
- Ancient Silver Dragon.
- Skeleton.
- New: Flaming Skeleton (well, new to 5e)
- Minotaur Skeleton. The Charge trait has been rolled into the Gore action, and now no longer pushes the target away, though it still knocks them prone and deals extra damage, and the prone effect no longer allows a save. Gore’s damage has been reduced from 2d8+4 to 2d6+4. Greataxe has been replaced by Slam, which deals 2d8+4 damage instead of 2d12+4.
- Regular Skeleton. Dex increased from 14 to 16, increasing attack bonuses, damage, and initiative by 1.
- Warhorse Skeleton. Hooves damage dropped from 2d6+4 to 1d6+4, but added a charging knockdown mechanic.
- Slaadi
- Slaad Tadpole. Lost 1 hit die, resulting in a loss of 3 hp. Bit damage increased from 1d4+2 to 1d6+2.
- Green Slaad.
- Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.
- Solar.
- Sphinx
- New: Sphinx of Wonder
- Spies
- Spiner Devil.
- Spirit Naga.
- Sprite. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 8, which is a 400% increase. Longsword replaced by Needle Sword, which does 1d4+4 damage instead of just 1 damage. Shortbow now charms the target for 1 round on hit instead of having a chance to put the target to sleep. Invisibility now uses the spell Invisibility.
- Stirges.
- Stone Giant.
- Stone Golem.
- Storm Giant.
- Succubus.
- Tarrasque.
- Thri-kreen.
- Toughs
- Treant.
- Troglodyte.
- Troll.
- Ultroloth.
- Umber Hulk.
- Unicorn.
- Vampires.
- New stat blocks: Vampire Familiar, Vampire Nightbringer, and Vampire Ubral Lord
- Vampire.
- Vrock.
- Warriors
- Water Elemental.
- Water Weird.
- Werebear.
- Wereboar.
- Wererat.
- Weretiger.
- Werewolf.
- White Dragons
- White Dragon Wyrmling.
- Young White Dragon.
- Adult White Dragon.
- Ancient White Dragon.
- Errata: The Ancient White Dragon’s Charisma score has changed to 18.
- Wight.
- Will-o’-Wisp.
- Winter Wolf.
- Worgs
- Wraith.
- Wyvern.
- Xorn.
- Yetis
- Yochlol.
- Yuan-ti
- Zombies
- Zombie. Lost a hit die, reducing hp by 7. Added immunity to Exhaustion.
Animals
- Allosaurus. Claws now adds a pounce effect which knocks the target prone and then allows the Allosaurus to make an additional Bite attack.
- Ankylosaurus. Tail damage reduced from 4d6+4 to 1d10+4, roughly halving its damage. The knockdown effect no longer allows a save, but now only works on creatures up to Huge size.
- Ape: Fist damage increased from 1d4+3 to 1d6+3, and Rock now has a recharge, but does another d6 of damage
- Archelon. New!
- Baboon. No changes.
- Badger. Con raised from 12 to 16, lost Keen Smell, added proficiency in Perception
- Bat. Lost Echolocation and Keen Hearing, but didn’t gain proficiency in Perception like most beasts that previously had a keen sense.
- Black Bear. Land speed dropped from 40 to 30, and added a 30 ft. swim speed. Dex raised from 10 to 12, lost Keen Smell, added proficiency in Perception, Bite and Claw attacks consolidated into “Rend”, but still gets two attacks
- Blood Hawk. Lost Keen Sight. Proficiency in Perception improved to Expertise. Beak damage now improves from 1d4+2 to 1d8+2 if the target is Bloodied.
- Boar. Con raised from 12 to 14, which adds 2 hp. Relentless is replaced by Bloodied Fury. The Charge trait is rolled into the Boar’s Gore attack and no longer allows a save.
- Brown Bear. Str, Con, and Dex are all changed. Lost Keen Smell, but added Darkvision. Bite damage improved due to a Str increase. Claw damage significantly reduced, but now knocks the target prone.
- Camel. Ability scores changed significantly, and added Darkvision. Bite damage previously omitted a Str modifier, which has been corrected.
- Cat. Climb speed increased from 30 ft. to 40 ft.. Lost Keen Smell, but added Darkvision and the ability to use Dexterity when jumping. Attack bonus increased from +0 to +4.
- Apparently cats in the 2014 Monster Manual didn’t have Darkvision because one of the designers had a cat that couldn’t see in the dark
- Constrictor Snake. Added proficiency in Perception and Stealth. Bite damage die increased from 1d6 to 1d8. Constrict now uses a saving throw instead of an attack roll.
- Crab. Strength increased from 2 to 6.
- Crocodile. Hold Breath duration increased from 15 minutes to 1 hour. Bite damage die reduced from 1d10 to 1d8.
- Deer. Bite attack is now a ram attack dealing bludgeoning damage. I don’t know why they had a bite attack, and I would be very excited to hear whatever story led to that happening.
- Dire Wolf. Seemingly has Expertise in Perception now. Bite damage was reduced, but the trip effect no longer allows a save.
- Draft Horse. Lost a hit die, and Con increased from 12 to 15, resulting in 4 less hp in total. Hooves damage die reduced from 2d4+Str to 1d4+Str.
- Eagle. Constitution increased from 10 to 12, increasing hp by 1. Lost Keen Sight, gained Expertise in Perception.
- Elephant. Attacks have been reworked entirely. The Elephant now uses a much more standard charge attack and can stomp a prone creature as a Bonus Action.
- Elk. Con increased from 11 to 12, resulting in 2 hp. Added Darkvision and proficiency in Perception. Charge is rolled into the Ram attack, and the damage is reduced. Hooves is gone.
- Flying Snake. Dexterity increased from 15 to 18, increasing initiative bonus from +2 to +4, but not changing AC. Bite attack bonus decreased from +6 to +4, and damage reduced from 1+3d4 poison to 1+2d4 poison.
- Frog. Added a bite dealing 1 damage.
- Giant Ape. Initiative modifier increased from +2 to +5, added one Hit Die, increasing hp by 11. Intelligence increased from 5 to 7. Added proficiency in Survival. Rock replaced by Boulder Toss, which is a small ranged AOE which recharges only on a 6. Added a new Leap Bonus Action allowing the ape to jump 30 feet by spending 10 feet of movement.
- Giant Badger. Con increased from 15 to 17, resulting in +2 hp. Lost Keen Smell, but added proficiency in Perception, and increased Darkvision from 30 ft. to 60 ft. Added resistance to poison damage. Lost multiattack in favor of a single Bite attack dealing 2d4+1 damage.
- Giant Bat. Blindsight increased from 60 ft. to 120 ft. Lost Echolocation and Keen Gearing. Bite damage increased fro, 1d6+2 to 1d6+3.
- Giant Boar. AC increased from 12 to 13. Added new Bloodied Fury trait, granting Advantage on melee attack rolls while Bloodied. Lost Relentless. Charge rolled into the Gore attack.
- Giant Centipede. AC increased from 13 to 14. Added a second Hit Die, increase hp from 4 to 9. Bite now longer deals poison damage, but now inflicts the Poisoned condition without a save.
- Giant Constrictor Snake. Adds Multiattack which allows the snake to both bite and constrict. Constrict no longer makes the target Restrained, and the snake can Constrict other creatures even while grappling a creature.
- Giant Crab. Dex raised from 13 to 15, but no change to AC, and the Giant Crab’s Stealth modifier got worse because it also lost proficiency in Stealth.
- Giant Crocodile. Hold Breath duration increased from 30 minutes to 1 hour. Bite now only affects creatures up to Large size and no longer makes the target Restrained. Tail now only knocks creatures prone up to Large size, but it no longer allows a save.
- Giant Eagle. Lost Keen Sight, but added Expertise in Perception. Beak and Talons replaced by a new Rend attack. Now speaks Celestial instead of Giant Eagle. Remember that these are Celestials (they were in 2014, too), so don’t get any Wild Shape ideas.
- Giant Elk. Initiative bonus increased from +3 to +6. Dexterity increased from 16 to 18. Added 90 ft. of Darkvision. Now speaks Celestial instead of Giant Elk. Charge rolled into the Ram attack. Ram now deals some radiant damage. Hooves attack removed. Remember that these are Celestials (they were in 2014, too), so don’t get any Wild Shape ideas.
- Giant Fire Beetle. Added 30 ft. climb speed. Bite now deals 1 damage instead of 1d6-1.
- Giant Frog. Added proficiency in Perception and Stealth, but the Stealth modifier doesn’t calculate correctly. Probably a typo. Bite damage increased from 1d6+1 to 1d6+2, can only grapple up to Medium size, but no longer makes the target Restrained. Swallow no longer requires the frog to hit with a bite attack against the Grappled creature, and now deals acid damage at the end of the frog’s turn instead of the beginning of their turn.
- Errata: In the Bite action, the Melee Attack Roll modifier has changed to “+3”.
- Giant Goat. Added a climb speed. Dex increased from 11 to 12, and added Darkvision. Lost sure-footed. Charge rolled into Ram, and the knockdown effect no longer allows a save.
- Giant Hyena. Added 60 ft. Darkvision. Rampage was reworked.
- Giant Lizard. Land speed and climb speed both increased to 40 ft. Darkvison improved from 30 ft. to 60 ft. Added Spider Climb.
- Giant Octopus. Lost a Hit Die, reducing hp by 7. Intelligence increased from 4 to 5. Lost Underwater Camouflage. Tentacles can now only grapple creatures up to medium size. For some reason it says “it has the Grappled condition (escape DC 13) from all eight tentacles,” and I’m not sure what that means in rules terms. Ink Cloud is now a 10-foot Cube instead of a 20-foot radius Sphere, and the movement after using it no longer requires a Bonus Action.
- Giant Owl. Intelligence increased from 8 to 10. Wisdom increased from 13 to 14. Proficiency in Stealth increased to Expertise. Lost Keen Hearing & Sight. Now speaks Celestial instead of Giant Owl. Talons now deals 1d10+2 damage instead of 2d6+1, slightly reducing average damage. Added spellcasting. Remember that these are Celestials (they were in 2014, too), so don’t get any Wild Shape ideas.
- Giant Rat. Dexterity increased from 15 to 16, increasing AC from 12 to 13, increasing initiative modifier from +2 to +3, and increasing the giant rat’s attack bonus and damage.
- Giant Sea Horse. New!
- Giant Scorpion. Strength increased from 15 to 16, increasing attack bonus, damage, and grapple escape DC.
- Giant Shark. Lost 3 hit dice, reducing hp by 34. Added 5 ft. land speed, increased swim speed from 50 ft. to 60 ft. Lost Blood Frenzy.
- Giant Spider. The bite’s poison damage is reduced slightly, but no longer allows a save. The Web now allows an initial save instead of relying on an attack roll.
- Giant Toad. Land speed increased from 20 ft. to 30 ft. Swim speed reduced from 40 ft. to 30 ft. Bite damage reduced from 1d10+2 to 1d6+2. Poison no longer allows for a save to negate it, and the damage was reduced from 1d10 to 2d4. The on-hit grapple now only affected creatures up to medium size. Swallow no longer requires the toad to start with a bite attack, instead automatically affected a creature that the toad has grappled. The acid damage from being swallowed now applies at the end of the giant toad’s turn instead of the beginning, so swallowed creatures take the damage almost immediately.
- Giant Venomous Snake. Renamed from giant poisonous snake. The poison damage from bite is reduced from 3d6 to 1d8, but no longer allows a save to negate it.
- Giant Vulture. Now a Monstrosity instead of a Beast.
- Giant Wasp. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 9. Poison damage reduced from 3d6 to 2d4, but not longer allows a save after being hit with the giant wasp’s sting.
- Giant Weasel. Dex raised from 16 to 17. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell, added proficiency in Acrobatics.
- Giant Wolf Spider. Lost Web Sense and Web Walker. Bite appears to be Dexterity-based now, increasing attack bonus from +3 to +5. Bite damage changed from 1d6+1 to 1d4+3. Poison damage reduced from 2d6 to 2d4, but no longer allows a save to negate. I don’t know if wolf spiders use webs, and I don’t want to know.
- Goat. Str reduced from 12 to 11, reducing the Goat’s attack bonus and damage by 1. Added a climb speed, proficiency in Perception, and Darkvision. Charge rolled into Ram, and no longer allows a save. Lost sure-footed.
- Hawk. Lost Keen Sight. Proficiency in Perception improved to Expertise.
- Hippopotamus. New!
- Hunter Shark. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Blindsight increased from 30 ft. to 60 ft. Lost Blood Frenzy. Bite damage increased from 2d8+4 to 3d6+4.
- Hyena. Added 60 ft. Darkvision.
- Jackal. Proficiency in Perception increased to Expertise, and added proficiency in Stealth. Added 90 ft. Darkvision. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell and Pack Tactics.
- Killer Whale. Dexterity increased from 10 to 14, increasing initiative modifier from +0 to +2. Added proficiency in Stealth. Lost Echolocation and Keen Hearing.
- Lion. Con reduced from 13 to 11, resulting in a loss of 4 hp. Lost Keen Smell and Pounce. Adds Multiattack and a new Roar.
- Lizard. Added Spider Climb.
- Mammoth. Speed increased from 40 ft. to 50 ft. Trampling Charge’s knockdown effect was merged into Gore, and the follow-up attack was separated into a Bonus Action that the mammoth can use to trample prone creatures. Gore’s damage was reduced, but the mammoth now has Multiattack, allowing it to Gore twice per turn.
- Mastiff. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell. Proficiency in Perception improved to Expertise. Bite no longer allows a save to avoid being knocked Prone.
- Mule. Lost Sure-Footed.
- Octopus. Lost Hold Breath, Underwater Camouflage, and the grapple effect on hit with its tentacles. Gained Compression. Ink Cloud is now once per day instead of once per Short or Long Rest.
- Owl. Lost Keen Hearing and Sight, but increased proficiency in Perception and Stealth to Expertise.
- Panther. Lost Keen Smell. The old Pounce trait was removed. Added a new Pounce action which adds bonus damage if the Panther has Advantage, plus a new Prowl action which allows the Panther to move away and Hide.
- Piranha. Renamed from quipper to piranha. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Lost Blood Frenzy.
- Plesiosaurus. Bite damage reduced from 3d6+4 to 2d6+4.
- Polar Bear. Swim speed increased from 30 ft. to 40 ft. Dexterity increased from 10- to 14, increasing initiative bonus from +0 to +2. Lost Keen Smell. Added proficiency in Perception and Stealth. The polar bear’s bite and claw attacks have been consolidated into Rend, which deals 1d8+5 damage. Multiattack now allows two Rend attacks.
- Pony. Hooves damage reduced from 2d4+2 to 1d4+2.
- Pteranodon. Attack bonus increased from +3 to +4 and damage changes from 2d4+1 to 1d8+2.
- Rat. Lost Keen Smell. Added a Climb Speed, proficiency in Perception, 30 ft. of Darkvision, and Agile (doesn’t provoke Opportunity Attacks).
- Raven. Con increased from 8 to 10, Int increased from 2 to 5, Wis increased from 12 to 13. Con changed results in hp increased from 1 to 2, a 100% increase!
- Reef Shark. Added a 5 ft. land speed for some reason? Bite damage changed from 1d8+Str to 2d4+Str
- Rhinoceros. AC increased from 11 to 13. Charge merged into the Gore attack.
- Riding Horse. Dex increased from 10 to 13, resulting in +1 AC. Hooves damage changed from 2d4+Str to 1d8+Str. Joins the Elephant as the only two animals listed in the PHB’s Equipment chapter to get a buff in the 2024 rules.
- Saber-Toothed Tiger. Dexterity increased from 14 to 17, increasing AC from 12 to 13 and initiative bonus from +2 to +3. Added proficiency in Perception and Stealth. Added 60 ft. Darvision. Lost Keen Smell. Added Running Leap. Bite and Claw replaced by Remd. Added Multiattack, allowing two Rend attacks, and added Nimble Escape.
- Scorpion. Sting’s poison damage was reduced from 1d8 to 1d6, but no longer allows a save.
- Seahorse. New!
- Spider. Bite’s poison damage no longer allows a save. Web Sense and Web Walker were combined.
- Swarm of Bats. Lost 3 hit dice, but increased hit die size from d8 to d10, reducing hp by 11. Add a 5-foot land speed. Lost Echolocation and Keen Hearing.
- Swarm of Insects. AC reduced from 12 to 11. Lost two hit dice, but only lost 3 hp due to Con increase. Speed changed from 20 land and climb to the DM’s choice of one 20 ft. fly speed from land, climb, or fly. Con increased from 10 to 14. Blindsight increased from 10 ft. to 30 ft. Bite damage changed from 4d4 piercing to 2d4+1 poison.
- Swarm of Piranhas. Renamed from swarm of quippers. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Lost Blood Frenzy, Damage reduced from 4d6 to 2d4+3.
- Swarm of Rats. Lost 3 hit dice, reducing hp by 10. Added a 30 ft. climb speed. Lost Keen Smell. Damage reduced from 2d6 to 2d4.
- Swarm of Ravens. Lost 5 hit dice, losing 13 hp despite a Con increase. Con increased from 8 to 12. Int increased from 3 to 5. Damage changed from 2d6 to 1d6+2.
- Swarm of Venomous Snakes. Renamed from swarm of poisonous snakes. Damage changed from 2d6 to 1d8+4. The secondary poison damage was reduced from 4d6 to 3d6, but no longer allows a save to negate. As with the 2014 version, this damage still isn’t reduced when the swarm is below half hp.
- Tiger. Lost two hit dice, resulting in a loss of 15 hp. Dex increased from 15 to 16, resulting in +1 AC and +1 to Stealth. Lost the Pounce trait, and its attacks were reworked. The Tiger now gets multiattack, allowing it to use the same Pounce and Prowl actions that the Panther gets.
- Triceratops. AC increased from 13 to 14. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp from 95 to 114. Trampling Charge was rolled into Gore, and now deals additional damage in addition to knocking the target prone. The knockdown effect no longer allows a save. Stomp attack was removed. Added multiattack, which allows two Gore attacks.
- Tyrannosaurus Rex. Initiative modifier increased from +0 to +3. Bite can now grapple creatures up to large size instead of medium. Creatures grappled this way can’t be targeted by the t-rex’s tail, but it is no longer prevented from biting other creatures. Tail damage increased from 3d8+7 to 4d8+7 and now knocks creatures up to huge size prone with no save.
- Venomous Snake. Added 1 hit die, adding 3 hp. Dex reduced from 16 to 15, reducing AC by 1. Bite damage increased from 1 to 1d4+Dex. Poison damage changed from 2d4 to 1d6, and no longer allows a save.
- Vulture.
- Warhorse. Trampling Charge rolled into Hooves. Hooves’ base damage was reduced from 2d6+Str to 2d4+Str, but the knockdown effect no longer allows a save.
- Weasel. Added a climb speed. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell. Added proficiency in Acrobatics and Darkvision.
- Wolf. Lost 1 AC and Keen Hearing and Smell. Proficiency in Perception upgrade to Expertise. Bite damage changed from 2d4+Str to 1d6+Str, but the knockdown effect no longer allows a save.
