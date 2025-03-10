2024 DnD 5e Monster Manual Change Log (2025)

Introduction

The 2024 Monster Manual promised that every monster from the 2014 Monster Manual was reexamined. Creatures were updated to fit their CR better, to be easier to play, and ideally to surprise long-time players who have developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the Monster Manual’s contents.

See Also 2024 DnD Wild Magic Sorcerer Subclass Guide

This article contains a comprehensive change log comparing the 2014 and 2024 versions of monsters. It was compiled as part of my ongoing work on Monstrous Species, and I’ve chosen to share my change log in hopes that it’s useful for other players and other DnD creators.

NOTE: This article is a work in progress. RPGBOT didn’t receive early access to the Monster Manual, so I have not had access to the full rules text yet. The list below is based on stat blocks available in the Player’s Handbook and in the stat block previews which WotC has shared on social media. I will continue to update this article as we get more stat blocks and when I can get my hands on the book.

ANOTHER NOTE: DnDBeyond has issued errata for the Monster Manual.

Organizational Changes

Creatures are no longer grouped by “family”, so there are no longer sections of angels, true dragons, etc.

Many creatures were renamed. A full list is included in the appendices. Most were to make individual stat blocks more distinct, such as “Aarakocra” changing to “Aarakocra Skirmisher,” but a few creatures were changed to fit updated lore, such as the “Androsphinx” changing to “Sphinx of Valor.”

The 2014 Monster Manual included two appendices with stat blocks: Miscellaneous Creatures and NPCs. There is now only one appendix with stat blocks titled “Animals.” Everything else was sorted into the rest of the Monster Manual.

General Design Changes

Echolocation is gone

False Appearance is gone. This raises odd questions for creatures like animated armor and galeb duhr, which previously liked to disguise themselves as mundane objects before giving players a jump scare. Can animated armor pretend to be regular armor convincingly? If so, how?

Humanoids are largely absent from the Monster Manual except as NPCs Duergar and drow are not included; instead, they’re handled using NPC stat blocks with no distinction for species. The 2014 DMG has a table of stat adjustments that you could use to alter NPC stat blocks to fit specific humanoids, but that was not replicated in the 2024 DMG, so species for NPCs is now purely cosmetic.(Ash hates this even more) Gith, gnolls, and goblins are all still included because they are no longer humanoids. WoTC also promised us higher level humanoid enemies. They only go up to CR 12, so the upper limit of humanoids hasn’t changed, but we do have more NPCs toward the top of that limit than we did before. We were hoping to see some answer to Weapon Mastery, but didn’t get anything of the sort

Initiative bonuses tend to be much higher. Many creatures add their PB or even double their PB to initiative. Players have few accessible ways to match that capability, so enemies are more likely to act first as players advance. Builds which depend on acting first (Assassin Rogues, etc.) will need to get creative to keep up at high levels.

Keen Sense traits have gone away. Most creatures that had a Keen Sense now get proficiency in Perception. Some get Expertise.

Legendary Actions which consume more than one Legendary Action no longer exist.

Resistance to non-magical B/P/S is gone. This makes magic weapons less essential for martial characters, but also means that durable creatures like gargoyles are suddenly no tougher than any other creature.

Poison on hit now doesn’t call for a saving throw. Generally this damage has been reduced as a result. Some creatures do still require a follow-up save, such as for the ghoul’s paralyzing claws.

Some creatures include their Proficiency Bonus or even double their Proficiency Bonus in their initiative modifiers.

Sure-Footed (Advantage on saves vs. being knocked prone) has gone away. Creatures like goats and mules got a little less interesting.

Web Walker and Web Sense, which were always together on creatures that had them, are now consolidated into Web Walker.

Creatures which had powerful save-or-suck effects, such as the Ghoul (Paralyzing Claws) and the Mind Flayer (Mind Blast) have had the durations of those effects reduced from 1 minute to 1 round. These effects could easily take a player character out of a fight, often with no resource except a lucky roll on a difficult save. This was terribly unsatisfying for players, and made those creatures unpredictably powerful since one bad save could cause the party to death spiral into a TPK. But don’t worry: these creatures were buffed in other ways to compensate.

The Introduction

The designers repeatedly promised that the introduction would include more thorough advice on how to actually run monsters, including advice on how to run creatures to suit their CR. No such advice exists, which is disappointing, but honestly not surprising.

WotC has done this with all three of the core rulebooks: promised a very specific thing that players wanted (engaging crafting rules in the PHB, specific magic item prices in the DMG), then gave us the barest hint of what they promised. I’m not letting this specific omission color my opinions of the rest of the book, but it would be nice if the DnD design team were more honest with the community about what was in the books. There is enough here to be happy about that they don’t need to lie about the book’s contents, and I wish they would stop.

The Introduction thoroughly explains the format of stat blocks and how individual parts of a monster and a monster entry function. This section is shorter than the 2014 version, as explanations of various movement types and senses have been moved to the Player’s Handbook. Largely this section is concise, well-written, and accessible.

I did notice one particularly odd bit of text in the explanation of how spellcasting works: The text clarifies that, despite being listed in the “Actions” section, spells with a casting time longer than 1 Action still follow the normal rules for casting such spells. But what about spells with a Bonus Action casting time Shillelagh or Misty Step? Do monsters and NPCs cast those spells as an Action?

The Introduction no longer discusses ammunition. The 2014 version specified that enemies carried 2d4 pieces of ammunition for thrown weapons and 2d10 for ranged weapons. This could, in theory, lead to a hilarious situation where enemy archers went into a fight with just two arrows. I have never heard of anyone using this rule, so I’m not surprised that it has been omitted.

Stat Block Changes

Stat blocks are organized to reflect the organization of the new Monster Manual.

Monsters

Aarakocra New: Aarakocra Aeromancer Aarakocra. Renamed to “Aarakocra Skirmisher.” Lost one hit die, but Constitution increased from 10 to 12, resulting in a total of 2 lost hit points. Dive Attack was rolled into Talons and its damage bonus changed from 1d6 to 2d4, so the Aarakocra Skirmisher can’t get the damage bonus with weapons. The Aarakocra’s javelin was replaced with a new “wind javelin,” which deals an additional 1d4 Thunder damage and then magically returns to the Aarakocra’s hand.

Aboleth. Initiative changed from -1 to +8. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 15. Added new Eldritch Restoration trait, which was previously described in their lore, but not represented mechanically. Mucous cloud has been reworked; it’s now a curse instead of a disease, affected creatures become amphibious, they can now only heal while underwater, and they take ongoing acid damage when out of water for extended periods. Multiattack is now 2 Tentacles and either Consume Memories or Dominate Mind rather than always 3 Tentacles. Tentacle now grapples the target, but no longer applies the same effect as Mucous Cloud. Enslave is replaced by Consume Memories and Dominate Mind. The Aboleth’s Legendary Actions no longer include Seek, and Psychic Drain now works on either Charmed or Grappled creatures rather than just Charmed creatures.

Initiative changed from -1 to +8. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 15. Added new Eldritch Restoration trait, which was previously described in their lore, but not represented mechanically. Mucous cloud has been reworked; it’s now a curse instead of a disease, affected creatures become amphibious, they can now only heal while underwater, and they take ongoing acid damage when out of water for extended periods. Multiattack is now 2 Tentacles and either Consume Memories or Dominate Mind rather than always 3 Tentacles. Tentacle now grapples the target, but no longer applies the same effect as Mucous Cloud. Enslave is replaced by Consume Memories and Dominate Mind. The Aboleth’s Legendary Actions no longer include Seek, and Psychic Drain now works on either Charmed or Grappled creatures rather than just Charmed creatures. Air Elemental. Added a 10 ft. land speed. Lost resistance to thunder damage. Resistance to non-magical B/P/S is now resistance to all B/P/S. Slam renamed to Thunderous Slam, and now deals Thunder damage instead of bludgeoning damage. Whirlwind damage increased from 3d8+2 to 4d10+2, no longer throws creatures in a random direction, and no longer has an effect is the thrown creature hits an object or another creature.

Added a 10 ft. land speed. Lost resistance to thunder damage. Resistance to non-magical B/P/S is now resistance to all B/P/S. Slam renamed to Thunderous Slam, and now deals Thunder damage instead of bludgeoning damage. Whirlwind damage increased from 3d8+2 to 4d10+2, no longer throws creatures in a random direction, and no longer has an effect is the thrown creature hits an object or another creature. Animal Lord. New!

New! Animated Objects. Animated Armor. Initiative bonus increased to +2. Lost Antimagic Susceptibility and False Appearance. Animated Broom. Lost one hit die, decreasing hp by 3. Initiative bonus increased from +3 to +5. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Blindsight reduced from 120 ft. to 60 ft. Lost False Object. Animated Flying Sword. Lost one hit die, decreasing hp by 3. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +4. Added a 5 ft. land speed. Lost Antimagic Susceptibility and False Object. Animated Rug of Smothering. Lost one hit die, decreasing hp by 6. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +4. Lost Antimagic Susceptibility and False Appearance. Damage Transfer was merged into the text of Smother.

Ankheg. No longer has a different AC while prone. Con increased from 13 to 14, increasing hp by 6. Added the Tunneler trait, allowing it to burrow through stone. Bite no longer grants Advantage on attacks against the ankheg’s grappled target, but also no longer limits the Ankheg to biting the grappled creature. Acid Spray’s save DC decreased from 13 to 12, but the damage increased from 3d6 to 4d6.

No longer has a different AC while prone. Con increased from 13 to 14, increasing hp by 6. Added the Tunneler trait, allowing it to burrow through stone. Bite no longer grants Advantage on attacks against the ankheg’s grappled target, but also no longer limits the Ankheg to biting the grappled creature. Acid Spray’s save DC decreased from 13 to 12, but the damage increased from 3d6 to 4d6. Arcanoloth. AC increased from 17 to 18. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +5. Added 9 hit dice, increasing hp by 74. Lost proficiency in Charisma saving throws, but added proficiency in Constitution saving throws. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Spellcasting completely reworked, and no longer includes combat spells. Claws attack was also removed. Teleport is now a Bonus Action, but only goes 30 ft. instead of 60. Added new Fiendish Burst and Banishing Claw attacks. Errata: The Arcanaloth’s AC is now 18.

AC increased from 17 to 18. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +5. Added 9 hit dice, increasing hp by 74. Lost proficiency in Charisma saving throws, but added proficiency in Constitution saving throws. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Spellcasting completely reworked, and no longer includes combat spells. Claws attack was also removed. Teleport is now a Bonus Action, but only goes 30 ft. instead of 60. Added new Fiendish Burst and Banishing Claw attacks. Arch-Hag. New!

New! Assassin. Can now be small or medium instead of just medium. AC increased from 15 to 16. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 19. Initiative modifier increased from +3 to +10. Dex increased from 16 to 18. Intelligence increased from 13 to 16. Added proficiency in Deception. Lost the Assassinate trait, which is surprising for an assassin. Evasion no longer works while the assassin is incapacitated. Lost Sneak Attack. Multiattack can be three attacks in any combination of shortsword or light crossbow. Shortsword attack bonus increased from +6 to +7, and base damage increased from 1d6+3 to 1d6+4. Poison damage reduced from 7d6 to 5d6, but not no longer allows a save to negate it. Light crossbow attack bonus increased from +6 to +7, and base damage increased from 1d6+3 to 1d6+4. Poison damage decreased from 7d6 to 6d6, but no longer allows a secondary save to negate it.

Can now be small or medium instead of just medium. AC increased from 15 to 16. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 19. Initiative modifier increased from +3 to +10. Dex increased from 16 to 18. Intelligence increased from 13 to 16. Added proficiency in Deception. Lost the Assassinate trait, which is surprising for an assassin. Evasion no longer works while the assassin is incapacitated. Lost Sneak Attack. Multiattack can be three attacks in any combination of shortsword or light crossbow. Shortsword attack bonus increased from +6 to +7, and base damage increased from 1d6+3 to 1d6+4. Poison damage reduced from 7d6 to 5d6, but not no longer allows a save to negate it. Light crossbow attack bonus increased from +6 to +7, and base damage increased from 1d6+3 to 1d6+4. Poison damage decreased from 7d6 to 6d6, but no longer allows a secondary save to negate it. Awakened Plants Awakened Shrub. Languages changed to Common plus one other. Lost False Appearance. Rake damage changed from 1d4-1 to 1. Awakened Tree. Languages changed to Common plus one other.

Axe Beak New: Giant Axe Beak Axe Beak. Creature type changed from beast to monstrosity.

Azers New: Azer Pyromancer Azer Sentinel. Renamed from “Azer.” Lost Proficiency in Constitution saves. Heated Body renamed to Fire Aura. Lost Heated Weapons. Burning hammer now always deals 1d10+3 damage instead of requiring the azer to use their weapon two-handed to do so.

Balor. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +14. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 25. Lost proficiency in Strength and Charisma saves. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Added immunity to the Charmed and Frightened conditions. Death Throes now deals 9d8 Fire + 9d8 Force damage instead of 20d8 Fire damage, and specifies that if the balor dies outside of the abyss, it immediately reappears in the abyss at full hp. Fire Aura’s damage increased from 3d6 to 3d8, but no longer deals retaliatory damage. Added 3 Legendary Resistances. Whip attack renamed to Flame Whip. Flame Whip now deals Force and Fire damage instead of Slashing and Fire, the damage was increased significantly, and the pull effect no longer allows a save, but only affects creatures up to Huge size. Longsword renamed to Lightning Blade. Lightning Blade now deals Force and Lightning damage instead of Slashing and Lightning, the damage was increased significantly, and it now prevents Reactions instead of dealing triple damage on a critical hit. Teleport is now a Bonus Action, but the range was decreased from 120 ft. to 60 ft., and it can now target the balor or a willing demon within 10 feet. Errata: The balor’s HP is now 287 (23d12 + 138).

Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +14. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 25. Lost proficiency in Strength and Charisma saves. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Added immunity to the Charmed and Frightened conditions. Death Throes now deals 9d8 Fire + 9d8 Force damage instead of 20d8 Fire damage, and specifies that if the balor dies outside of the abyss, it immediately reappears in the abyss at full hp. Fire Aura’s damage increased from 3d6 to 3d8, but no longer deals retaliatory damage. Added 3 Legendary Resistances. Whip attack renamed to Flame Whip. Flame Whip now deals Force and Fire damage instead of Slashing and Fire, the damage was increased significantly, and the pull effect no longer allows a save, but only affects creatures up to Huge size. Longsword renamed to Lightning Blade. Lightning Blade now deals Force and Lightning damage instead of Slashing and Lightning, the damage was increased significantly, and it now prevents Reactions instead of dealing triple damage on a critical hit. Teleport is now a Bonus Action, but the range was decreased from 120 ft. to 60 ft., and it can now target the balor or a willing demon within 10 feet. Bandits . New: Bandit Deceiver and Bandit Crime Lord Bandit. Can now be small or medium. Languages changed from any one to Common and Thieves’ Cant. Bandit Captain. Can now be small or medium. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 13. Languages changed from any two to Common and Thieves’ Cant. Lost the dagger attack, but added a pistol attack. Multiattack now allows two scimitar or pistol attacks in any combination.

. Banshee. Lost one hit die, reducing hp by 4. Added a 5 ft. fly speed. Resistance to nonmagical b/p/s became resistance to b/p/s. Detect Life range reduced rom 5 miles to 1 mile. Added Multiattack, allowing the banshee to use Corrupting Touch twice and Horrify once. Corrupting Touch damage reduces from 3d6+2 to 1d8+3, and attack bonus increased from +4 to +5. Horrifying Visage renamed to Horrify. Horrify can now affect undead, and the duration was reduced from 1 minute to 1 round. Deathly Wail now only kills targets if they have 25 or fewer hit points.

Lost one hit die, reducing hp by 4. Added a 5 ft. fly speed. Resistance to nonmagical b/p/s became resistance to b/p/s. Detect Life range reduced rom 5 miles to 1 mile. Added Multiattack, allowing the banshee to use Corrupting Touch twice and Horrify once. Corrupting Touch damage reduces from 3d6+2 to 1d8+3, and attack bonus increased from +4 to +5. Horrifying Visage renamed to Horrify. Horrify can now affect undead, and the duration was reduced from 1 minute to 1 round. Deathly Wail now only kills targets if they have 25 or fewer hit points. Barbed Devil. Added a 30 ft. climb speed. Lost resistance to non-magic, non-silvered b/p/s. Added Diablic Restoration (revives in Hell when it dies). Multiattack’s melee option now only allows one claw and one tail attack rather than two claws and one tail. Claw damage increased from 1d6+3 to 2d6+3 and Claw now grappleson hit. Tail damage increased from 2d6+3 to 2d10+3. Hurl Flame damage increased from 3d6 to 5d6.

Added a 30 ft. climb speed. Lost resistance to non-magic, non-silvered b/p/s. Added Diablic Restoration (revives in Hell when it dies). Multiattack’s melee option now only allows one claw and one tail attack rather than two claws and one tail. Claw damage increased from 1d6+3 to 2d6+3 and Claw now grappleson hit. Tail damage increased from 2d6+3 to 2d10+3. Hurl Flame damage increased from 3d6 to 5d6. Barlgura. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 17. Added Demonic Restoration. Lost Reckless and Running Leap. Bite renamed to Tormenting Bite and now adds 2d12 damage. Fist renamed to Thrash, and now also knocks targets Prone up to Large size. Innate Spellcasting became Spellcasting, and replaced Phantasmal Force with Phantasmal Killer. Added new Leap Bonus Action.

Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 17. Added Demonic Restoration. Lost Reckless and Running Leap. Bite renamed to Tormenting Bite and now adds 2d12 damage. Fist renamed to Thrash, and now also knocks targets Prone up to Large size. Innate Spellcasting became Spellcasting, and replaced Phantasmal Force with Phantasmal Killer. Added new Leap Bonus Action. Basilisk. Petrifying Gaze is now a Bonus Action with a 4-6 recharge rather than a passive trait, and it now affects a cone rather than any creature within 30 feet.

Petrifying Gaze is now a Bonus Action with a 4-6 recharge rather than a passive trait, and it now affects a cone rather than any creature within 30 feet. Bearded Devil. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 6. Charisma increased from 11 to 14. Lost proficiency in Wisdom saves. Lost Steadfast (which was basically immunity to Frightened), but added immunity to the Frightened condition. Beard now makes the target Poisoned on hit without a save, but it only lasts 1 round instead of 1 minute with repeated saves. Infernal Glaive’s infernal wound no longer stacks.

Added a hit die, increasing hp by 6. Charisma increased from 11 to 14. Lost proficiency in Wisdom saves. Lost Steadfast (which was basically immunity to Frightened), but added immunity to the Frightened condition. Beard now makes the target Poisoned on hit without a save, but it only lasts 1 round instead of 1 minute with repeated saves. Infernal Glaive’s infernal wound no longer stacks. Behir. Climb speed increased from 40 ft. to 50 ft. Bite damage changed from 3d10+6 piercing to 2d10+6 Piercing and 2d12 Lightning. Constrict damage changes to 5d8+6 bludgeoning and no longer prevents the behir from grappling multiple enemies. Lightning Breath is now 90 ft. instead of 20 ft. Swallow is now a Bonus Action instead of an Action, and now calls for Dex save instead of the behir making an attack roll.

Climb speed increased from 40 ft. to 50 ft. Bite damage changed from 3d10+6 piercing to 2d10+6 Piercing and 2d12 Lightning. Constrict damage changes to 5d8+6 bludgeoning and no longer prevents the behir from grappling multiple enemies. Lightning Breath is now 90 ft. instead of 20 ft. Swallow is now a Bonus Action instead of an Action, and now calls for Dex save instead of the behir making an attack roll. Beholder. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +12.

Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +12. Berserkers New: Berserker Commander Berserker. Language changed from any one to Common. Lost Reckless, but gained Bloodied Frenzy.

Black Dragons Black Dragon Wyrmling. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +4. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Bite attack replaced by Rend, and damage reduced from 1d10+1d4+2 to 1d6+1d4+2. Added Multiattack, allowing two Rend attacks. Young Black Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +5. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Bite and Claw attacks replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks. Acid Breath now deals 14d6 damage instead of 11d8, which has the same average damage. Adult Black Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +12. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Legendary Resistances increase from 3 to 4 in the dragon’s lair. Bite, Claw, and Tail attacks replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one Rend with Melf’s Acid Arrow. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloud of Insects, Frightful Presence, and Pounce (move half speed and Rend). The dragon can take 4 Legendary Actions in its lair instead of the usual 3. Ancient Black Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +2 to +16. Charisma increased from 19 to 22. Lost proficiency in Con saves and Charisma saves. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4, or 5 while in the dragon’s lair. Bite, Claw, and Tail attacks replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one Rend with Melf’s Acid Arrow. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloud of Insects, Frightful Presence, and Pounce (move half speed and Rend). The dragon can take 4 Legendary Actions in its lair instead of the usual 3.

Black Pudding. Lost two hit dice, reducing hp by 17. Corrosive Form now automatically destroys nonmagical ammunition, and now affects all weapon rather than just wood and metal weapons. Pseudopod renamed to Dissolving Pseudopod, and added 1d6 bludgeoning damage. It also specifies that Mending can repair the AC penalty inflicted by the attack. Split is reworded, but mechanically identical.

Lost two hit dice, reducing hp by 17. Corrosive Form now automatically destroys nonmagical ammunition, and now affects all weapon rather than just wood and metal weapons. Pseudopod renamed to Dissolving Pseudopod, and added 1d6 bludgeoning damage. It also specifies that Mending can repair the AC penalty inflicted by the attack. Split is reworded, but mechanically identical. Blights New: Gulthias Blight. Twig Blight. AC increased from 13 to 14. Added one hit die, increasing hp by 3. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +2. Dex increased from 13 to 14. Lost immunity to Blinded. Lost False Appearance. Gained Pack Tactics. Attack bonus increased from +3 to +4 and damage increased from 1d4+1 to 1d4+2. Needle Blight. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 5. Lost immunity to Blinded. Needles damage reduced from 2d6+1 to 2d4+1. Vine Blight. Lost a hit die, decreasing hp by 5. Speed increased from 10 ft. to 20 ft. Lost immunity to Blinded. Constrict renamed to Constricting Vine and damage reduced from 2d6+2 to 1d8+2. Grappled creatures now take 1d8 damage at the start of the vine blight’s turn. Entangling Roots is now just the Entangle spell. Tree Blight. Originally published in Curse of Strahd, the Tree Blight is new to the Monster Manual. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 23. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +3. Lost immunity to Blinded. Lost False Appearance. Multiattack now makes two Branch attacks and uses Grasping Root instead of one Branch and Grasping Root. Grasping Root now only affects creatures up to Large size, pulls the target 10 feet toward the tree blight, and increased the ongoing damage from 1d6+6 to 2d6+6. The roots can no longer be attacked to sever them in order to escape.

Blink Dog. Proficiency in Perception increased to Expertise. Added the ability to understand Elven. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell. Bite attack bonus increased from +3 to +5, damage changed from 1d6+1 to 1d4+3.

Proficiency in Perception increased to Expertise. Added the ability to understand Elven. Lost Keen Hearing and Smell. Bite attack bonus increased from +3 to +5, damage changed from 1d6+1 to 1d4+3. Blob of Annihilation. New!

New! Blue Dragons Blue Dragon Wyrmling. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 13. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Bite renamed to Rend. Lightning Breath damage changed from 4d10 to 6d6. Young Blue Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +4. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Bite and Claws replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks. Adult Blue Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +10. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 13. Charisma increased from 19 to 20. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with Shatter. Lightning Breath damage reduced from 12d10 to 11d10. Added spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloaked Flight, Sonic Boom, and Tail Swipe. Ancient Blue Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +14. Charisma increased from 21 to 25. Lost proficiency in Con and Charisma saves. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4, or 5 in the dragon’s lair. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with Shatter. Added spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced with Cloaked Flight, Sonic Boom, and Tail Swipe.

Bone Devil. AC reduced from 19 to 16. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 19. Lost resistance to nonmagical, non-silvered b/p/s. Added Diabolic Restoration. Claw damage increased from 1d8+4 to 2d8+4. Sting damage changed from 2d8+4+5d6 to 2d10+4+4d8. Sting no longer calls for a saving throw, instead automatically poisoning the target, but only for 1 round instead of for 1 minute.

AC reduced from 19 to 16. Added two hit dice, increasing hp by 19. Lost resistance to nonmagical, non-silvered b/p/s. Added Diabolic Restoration. Claw damage increased from 1d8+4 to 2d8+4. Sting damage changed from 2d8+4+5d6 to 2d10+4+4d8. Sting no longer calls for a saving throw, instead automatically poisoning the target, but only for 1 round instead of for 1 minute. Bone Naga. Added on hit die, increasing hp by 7. Intelligence decreased from 16 to 15. Charisma increased from 15 to 16. Speed increased from 30 ft. to 40 ft. Spellcasting simplified. Added multiattack. Bite’s Poison damage is now Necrotic damage, and reduced from 3d6 to 2d6. Added new Serpentine Gaze action.

Added on hit die, increasing hp by 7. Intelligence decreased from 16 to 15. Charisma increased from 15 to 16. Speed increased from 30 ft. to 40 ft. Spellcasting simplified. Added multiattack. Bite’s Poison damage is now Necrotic damage, and reduced from 3d6 to 2d6. Added new Serpentine Gaze action. Brass Dragons Brass Dragon Wyrmling. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +2. AC decreased from 16 to 15. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 6. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite replaced by Rend. Sleep Breath no longer shares a recharge with Fire Breath, and it appears to be usable at will. Young Brass Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +3. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite and Claw replaced by Rend. Multiattack now allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with Sleep Breath. Fire Breath damage reduced from 12d6 to 11d6. Sleep Breath no longer shares a recharge with Fire Breath, and it appears to be usable at will. Adult Brass Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +10. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4 while in the dragon’s lair. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with either Sleep Breath or Scorching Ray. Fire Breath’s damage changed from 13d6 to 10d8, which has the same average damage. Sleep Breath no longer shares a recharge with Fire Breath, and it appears to be usable at will. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced by Blazing Light, Pounce, and Scorching Sands. Ancient Brass Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +0 to +12. Added 2 hit dice, increasing hp by 35. Charisma increased from 19 to 22. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4, or 5 in the dragon’s lair. Lost proficiency in Constitution and Charisma saves. Bite, Claw, and Tail replaced by Rend. Legendary Resistances increased from 3 to 4 while in the dragon’s lair. Multiattack allows three Rend attacks, potentially replacing one with either Sleep Breath or Scorching Ray. Fire Breath’s damage increased from 16d6 to 13d8. Added Spellcasting. Legendary Actions replaced by Blazing Light, Pounce, and Scorching Sands.

Bronze Dragons Bronze Dragon Wyrmling. Young Bronze Dragon. Adult Bronze Dragon. Ancient Bronze Dragon.

Bugbears

Bulettes New: Bulette Pup Bulette

Bullywugs

Cambion.

Carrion Crawler. The save for the paralysis may be an error. It calls for a Dex save, but you automatically fail the recurring Dex saves due to being paralyzed. Hopefully we’ll get errata.

Centaurs

Chain Devil.

Chasme.

Chimera.

Chuul.

Clay Golem.

Cloaker. Errata: In the Attach action, in the sentence that begins with “While the cloaker is attached…”, “Bite attacks” is now “Attach attacks”.

Cloud Giant.

Cockatrices New: Cockatrice.

Colossus.

Commoner.

Copper Dragons Copper Dragon Wyrmling. Young Copper Dragon. Adult Copper Dragon. Ancient Copper Dragon.

Couatl.

Crawling Claws. New: Crawling Claw.

Cultists New: Aberrant cultist, cultist fanatic, cultist heirophant, death cultist, elemental cultist, fiend cultist. Cultist. Scimitar replaced with ritual sickle. Damage changed from 1d6+1 to 1d4+1 and +1 necrotic.

Cyclopes

Cyclopes New: Cyclops Oracle Cyclops. Renamed to “Cyclops Sentry.” Added 10 ft. of speed, and lost the Poor Depth Perception trait which made them awful at fighting at range. Multiattack now lets the Cyclops Sentry attack using any combination of Stone Club and Rock. Stone Club damage dropped from 3d8+6 to 3d6+6 and Rock damage dropped from 4d10+6 to 3d10+6. Added Limited Foresight. Both instances of “Stone Club” have changed to “Stone Club”.

Dao.

Darkmantle.

Death Dog.

Death Knights. New: Death Knight Aspirant Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”. Death Knight. Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day” has changed to “2/Day Each”.

Death Tyrant.

Demilich.

Deva.

Displacer Beast.

Djinni.

Doppelganger.

Dracolich.

Dragon Turtle.

Dretches.

Drider.

Druid.

Dryad.

Earth Elemental.

Efreeti.

Elemental Cataclysm.

Epyreans.

Erinyes.

Ettercap.

Ettin.

Faerie Dragons

Fire Elemental.

Fire Giant.

Flameskull.

Flesh Golem.

Flumph.

Fomorian. Errata: Both instances of “Greatclub” have changed to “Stone Club”.

Frost Giant.

Fungi Violent Fungus. Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “–5 (5)”.

Galeb Duhr. Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “+2 (12)”.

Gargoyle. Added 15 hp, initiative bonus raised from +0 to +2. Added Expertise in Stealth. Lost False Appearance, added Flyby. Bit and attack was dropped, and claw damage changed from 1d6+2 to 2d4+2.

Added 15 hp, initiative bonus raised from +0 to +2. Added Expertise in Stealth. Lost False Appearance, added Flyby. Bit and attack was dropped, and claw damage changed from 1d6+2 to 2d4+2. Gelatinous Cube. Lost two hit dice, reducing hp by 21. Added immunity to acid damage. Pseudopod added a +2 damage modifier. Engulfed creatures now only take 3d6 damage instead of 6d6, but they can’t cast spells with Verbal components, so no more Misty Step to get out.

Lost two hit dice, reducing hp by 21. Added immunity to acid damage. Pseudopod added a +2 damage modifier. Engulfed creatures now only take 3d6 damage instead of 6d6, but they can’t cast spells with Verbal components, so no more Misty Step to get out. Ghasts

Ghouls

Gibbering Mouther.

Githyanki. Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day Each” has changed to “2/Day”.

Githzerai.

Glabrezu.

Gladiator.

Gnolls

Goblins Goblin Boss. Errata: The range for the Shortbow action is now “80/320 ft.”

Gold Dragons Gold Dragon Wyrmling. Young Gold Dragon. Adult Gold Dragon. Ancient Gold Dragon. Initiative bonus raised from +2 to +16. Actions were significantly redesigned.

Gorgons.

Goristro.

Gray Oozes.

Green Dragons Green Dragon Wyrmling. Young Green Dragon. Adult Green Dragon. Ancient Green Dragon. Initiative bonus increased from +1 to +8. Added a hit die, increasing hp by 17. Charisma increased from 19 to 22. Lost proficiency in Deception and Insight. Added Battle Ready trait. More Legendary Resistances. Actions significantly redesigned.

Green Hag.

Grell.

Gricks.

Griffon.

Grimlock.

Guardian Naga.

Guards.

Half-Dragon.

Harpy.

Hell Hound.

Helmed Horror.

Hezrou.

Hill Giant.

Hippogriff.

Hobgoblins.

Homunculus.

Hook Horror.

Horned Devil.

Hydra.

Ice Devil. Errata: In the Senses entry, “Blindsight 60 ft. (unimpeded by magical Darkness), Darkvision 120 ft.” has changed to “Blindsight 120 ft.”

Imp. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 11. Lost proficiency in Persuasion and resistance to nonmagical B/P/S damage. Sting’s base damage increased from 1d4+Str to 1d6+Str. Poison’s damage was reduced from 3d6 to 2d6, but no longer allows a save. Shapechanger renamed to Shape-Shift.

Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 11. Lost proficiency in Persuasion and resistance to nonmagical B/P/S damage. Sting’s base damage increased from 1d4+Str to 1d6+Str. Poison’s damage was reduced from 3d6 to 2d6, but no longer allows a save. Shapechanger renamed to Shape-Shift. Incubus.

Intellect Devourer.

Invisible Stalker.

Iron Golem.

Jackalwere.

Kenku.

Knights

Kobolds

Kraken. Errata: In the Fling action, “Large” has changed to “Large or smaller”.

Kuo-toa New: Kuo-Toa. Spear renamed to “strange spear” and no longer allows two-handed use. Net renamed to “sticky net” and now uses a saving throw instead of an attack roll. The net now has immunity to bludgeoning, poison, and psychic damage. Slippery now works as a Reaction and lets the kuo-toa automatically end a grapple. Sticky Shield now allows the victim to use Strength (Athletics) to recover their weapon instead of a plain Strength check. My god, Athletics has an actual use in the 2024 rules.

Mind Flayer Mind Flayer. Added 5 hit dice, adding 28 hit points. Lost the ability to cast Levitate, but now has a 15-foot fly speed and the ability to hover. Initiative modifier improved from +1 to +4. Added proficiency in Dexterity, giving the Mind Flayer a total of 4 save proficiencies. Lost proficiency in Deception and Persuasion. Tentacles damage improves from 2d10+4 tp 4d8+4, grapple escape DC reduced from 15 to 14, but the Stunned effect no longer allows a save. Extract Brain is now a Con save instead of an attack. Mind Blast’s damage increased from 4d8+4 to 6d8+4, but it now only stuns creatures until the end of the Mind Flayer’s next turn rather than for a minute. Mind Flayer Arcanist. CR changed from 8 to 11. Ac increased from 15 to 16. Fully doubled their hit dice, adding 72 hit points. Initiative improved from +1 to +6. Added a 30 ft. fly speed with the ability to hover. Dexterity improved from 12 to 14. Constitution improved from 12 to 13. Intelligence improved from 19 to 20. Added proficiency in Dexterity, giving the Mind Flayer Arcanist a total of 4 save proficiencies. Added Multiattack, allowing the Mind Flayer Arcanist to attack with its Arcane Tentacles three times. Tentacles renamed to Arcane Tentacles, added +2d10 more damage, but no longer grapples and stuns the target. Instead, it teleports the target 30 feet to a surface which can support it, and dropping the target to 0 also eats its brain. Extract Brain and Mind Blast are gone. Instead, the Mind Flayer Arcanist now has Mind Burst, which is an Emanation instead of a Cone, but still does psychic damage and stuns creatures. Spellcasting reworked significantly, removing many spells, but adding Fireball for some reason. Shield 2/day.

Lamia.

Larvae.

Lemures New: Swarm of Lemures Errata: The swarm’s Dexterity score is now 7. In the Swarm trait, “Small” has changed to “Medium”. Lemure.

Lich.

Lizardfolk.

Mages

Manes

Manticore.

Marid.

Marilith.

Medusa.

Mephits

Merfolk

Merrow.

Mezzoloth.

Mimic.

Mind Flayers

Minotaur of Baphomet.

Modrons.

Mummies.

Myconids.

Nalfeshnee.

Night Hag.

Nightmare.

Nobles

Nothic.

Nycaloth.

Ochre Jelly.

Ogres

Oni.

Otyugh.

Owlbears New: Primeval Owlbear Owlbear.

Pegasus.

Performers Performer Legend. Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “+9 (19)”. Performer Maestro. Errata: The Initiative entry has changed to “+7 (17)”.

Peryton.

Phase Spider.

Piercer.

Pirates

Pit Fiend.

Pixies

Planetar.

Poltergeist.

Priests

Pseudodragon. Gained +1 AC. Lost Keen Senses, but upgrade proficiency in Perception to Expertise. Lost Limited Telepathy. Sting no longer requires an attack, the save DC increased by 1, and the damage changed from 1d4+2 to 2d4.

Gained +1 AC. Lost Keen Senses, but upgrade proficiency in Perception to Expertise. Lost Limited Telepathy. Sting no longer requires an attack, the save DC increased by 1, and the damage changed from 1d4+2 to 2d4. Purple Worm.

Phase Spider.

Quaggots.

Quasit. Added 7 hit dice, increasing hp by 18. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Claws renamed to Rend. No more poison damage or 1 minute of poison, but the target is Poisoned for 1 round without a save.

Added 7 hit dice, increasing hp by 18. Lost resistance to non-magical B/P/S damage. Claws renamed to Rend. No more poison damage or 1 minute of poison, but the target is Poisoned for 1 round without a save. Rakshasa.

Red Dragons Red Dragon Wyrmling. Young Red Dragon. Adult Red Dragon. Ancient Red Dragon. Errata: In the Spellcasting section, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.

Remohazes

Revenants New: Haunting Revenant Revenant.

Roc.

Roper.

Rust Monster.

Sahuagin

Salamanders

Satyrs

Scarecrow.

Scouts

Sea Hag.

Shadow.

Shadow Demon.

Shadow Dragons New: Shadow Dragon.

Shambling Mound.

Shield Guardian.

Silver Dragons Silver Dragon Wyrmling. Young Silver Dragon. Adult Silver Dragon. Ancient Silver Dragon.

Skeleton. New: Flaming Skeleton (well, new to 5e) Minotaur Skeleton. The Charge trait has been rolled into the Gore action, and now no longer pushes the target away, though it still knocks them prone and deals extra damage, and the prone effect no longer allows a save. Gore’s damage has been reduced from 2d8+4 to 2d6+4. Greataxe has been replaced by Slam, which deals 2d8+4 damage instead of 2d12+4. Regular Skeleton. Dex increased from 14 to 16, increasing attack bonuses, damage, and initiative by 1. Warhorse Skeleton. Hooves damage dropped from 2d6+4 to 1d6+4, but added a charging knockdown mechanic.

Slaadi Slaad Tadpole. Lost 1 hit die, resulting in a loss of 3 hp. Bit damage increased from 1d4+2 to 1d6+2. Green Slaad. Errata: In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.

Solar.

Sphinx New: Sphinx of Wonder

Spies

Spiner Devil.

Spirit Naga.

Sprite. Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 8, which is a 400% increase. Longsword replaced by Needle Sword, which does 1d4+4 damage instead of just 1 damage. Shortbow now charms the target for 1 round on hit instead of having a chance to put the target to sleep. Invisibility now uses the spell Invisibility.

Added 3 hit dice, increasing hp by 8, which is a 400% increase. Longsword replaced by Needle Sword, which does 1d4+4 damage instead of just 1 damage. Shortbow now charms the target for 1 round on hit instead of having a chance to put the target to sleep. Invisibility now uses the spell Invisibility. Stirges.

Stone Giant.

Stone Golem.

Storm Giant.

Succubus.

Tarrasque.

Thri-kreen.

Toughs

Treant.

Troglodyte.

Troll.

Ultroloth.

Umber Hulk.

Unicorn.

Vampires. New stat blocks: Vampire Familiar, Vampire Nightbringer, and Vampire Ubral Lord Vampire.

Vrock.

Warriors

Water Elemental.

Water Weird.

Werebear.

Wereboar.

Wererat.

Weretiger.

Werewolf.

White Dragons White Dragon Wyrmling. Young White Dragon. Adult White Dragon. Ancient White Dragon. Errata: The Ancient White Dragon’s Charisma score has changed to 18.

Wight.

Will-o’-Wisp.

Winter Wolf.

Worgs

Wraith.

Wyvern.

Xorn.

Yetis

Yochlol.

Yuan-ti

Zombies Zombie. Lost a hit die, reducing hp by 7. Added immunity to Exhaustion.



Animals