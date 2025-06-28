2025 - Best Online BSN to DNP Program List (2025)

Is a BSN to DNP Program Right For Me?

BSN to DNP programs are designed for nurses who wish to begin a career as advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs). These programs provide a solid foundation of nursing practice, nursing theory, and teaching research methods.

The advantage of a BSN to DNP bridge program is that it allows nurses to earn a doctoral degree in an accelerated fashion, bypassing the usual step of the standalone MSN degree (Master’s of Science in Nursing). This will save significant time for motivated RNs who know they want to enter doctoral practice. What the student gains in time, however, they will make up for in the program’s rigorous nature – the BSN to DNP program can be very academically demanding. For the right student, though, the BSN to DNP can be an excellent gateway to advanced practice.

What a DNP-prepared nurse does day-to-day depends on which program they choose. Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs are becoming more accessible and available yearly. Many schools have integrated MSN and DNP programs so that graduates will earn both degrees on graduation day.

Many BSN to DNP programs are available; some schools even offer dual programs to prepare students for multiple patient populations, which should increase hiring potential. Roles such as Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Midwife, and Clinical Nurse Leader are offered.

2024 - Best BSN to DNP Programs For nurses aiming to elevate their careers and impact health initiatives, earning a BSN to DNP degree is a rewarding and fulfilling choice. Students have numerous options when considering BSN to DNP programs, including increasingly popular online/hybrid pathways.

Types of BSN to DNP Programs Available

With so many different niche nursing areas, RNs looking to become advanced nurses should seek out the right pathway for them, as many BSN to DNP programs require that you enter a specialty upon applying. The following are some of the main types of BSN to DNP programs available and the many specialization categories that fall under them:

Nurse Practitioner (NP)

Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS)

Adult Health

Adult-Gerontology

Adult Psychiatric–Mental Health

Child/Adolescent Psychiatric–Mental Health

Pediatric

Registered Nurse Anesthesia (CRNA)

Certified Nurse Midwifery (CNM)

Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL)

What Are the Prerequisites for a BSN to DNP Program?

Nurses who have been working in the field and know that they want to enter an advanced nursing specialty can opt for a BSN to DNP program. Not all schools offer all specializations, so it's important for RNs to thoroughly examine their school of choice to ensure that their desired program is available. The following are general prerequisites that apply to most programs:

Bachelor's of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from an accredited university

degree from an accredited university A score of 500 or better on the Graduate Record Examination (GRE)

Current, unencumbered nursing license or eligibility for nursing licensure in the school's state

In-Person interview

Personal essay

Are Clinical Hours Required for the BSN to DNP Program?

Clinical hours are mandatory for any BSN to DNP program, which requires licensure in the desired state of practice. Even if an RN opts for an online program, a clinical practicum is typically required but can often be arranged in the student’s local area. These BSN to DNP specialties involve hands-on patient care, so clinical hours are a great way to give a nurse the direct experience required to handle the role upon graduation.

BSN to DNP specialties that require clinical hours and state licensure are:

Nurse Practitioner (NP)

Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS)

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM)

The number of clinical hours required varies by program and state requirements. When researching programs, check with the State Board of Nursing to determine the schools that satisfy this requirement. Accredited schools should have programs that satisfy the clinical hour requirement for state licensure.

Arrangement of clinical hours may rely solely on the student, or the school may organize them.

Some schools may require travel in or out of state to organize clinical sites.

Are Online BSN to DNP Programs Available?

Finding the right BSN to DNP program involves taking inventory of life and work demands and finding a program that will accommodate them.

Flexible program options are available to meet the needs of busy students. Coursework options to attend school full-time, part-time, in-classroom, and online are available.

All BSN to DNP programs are offered full-time, and many are offered part-time. Some programs now offer online core coursework to accommodate the schedules of busy RNs. These online options are a lifesaver for many nurses who have families, work obligations or don't live close enough to a school to attend in person.

How Long Do BSN to DNP Programs Take to Complete?

The total length of a BSN to DNP degree program depends on the state, school, and, most importantly, the specialty chosen. With online, in-classroom, full-time, and part-time options available, students can choose the best program style that suits their schedule. General length estimates of popular BSN to DNP programs include:

Nurse Practitioner (NP) and Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS)

BSN to DNP Nurse Practitioner (NP) and Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) programs require 65-75 credits of classwork plus clinical hours. Most full-time programs are 2.5 to 3 years, and most part-time programs are four years, including clinical hours. Many schools require all coursework to be completed within seven years.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

BSN to DNP Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) programs are about three years or 36 months of full-time coursework and about 85-95 credit hours. Clinical hours are completed during those three years.

Certified Nurse Midwifery (CNM)

BSN to DNP Certified Nurse Midwifery (CNM) programs are about three years of full-time coursework, and about 80-90 credit hours and clinical hours are completed during those three years.

How Much Will Tuition Cost for a BSN to DNP Program?

Similar to obtaining a baccalaureate degree, BSN to DNP programs require students to cover the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, and course materials (such as textbooks). Online programs have the advantage of not requiring student travel or parking expenses. Tuition is based on credit hours and whether the student applies with resident or non-resident status. The cost varies significantly between schools and states.

Looking for the cheapest options for BSN to DNP Programs? See our compiled list of the most affordable BSN to DNP programs for 2024 here!

What Is the BSN to DNP Curriculum Like?

Whether online or classroom-based, the BSN to DNP program will consist of a mix of graduate-level core nursing courses and specialty courses related to a nursing concentration. Aside from the academic portion, the program will also require a minimum number of supervised, hands-on clinical hours that can usually be arranged in the student's local area if an online program is chosen. The four major specialties for BSN to DNP are:

Nurse Practitioner (NP)

Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS)

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesia (CRNA)

Certified Nurse Midwifery (CNM)

To give an idea of courses and curriculum, below are some examples of each:

University of Washington BSN to DNP

The University of Washington offers the following courses as part of its Nurse Practitioner BSN to DNP program:

NURS 503 Scientific Inquiry in Nursing

NURS 562 Advanced Health Assessment and Differential Diagnosis

NURS 563 Advanced Pharmacology Concepts and Practice

NURS 565 Information Management for Clinical Practice

NURS 573 Rational Prescribing

NURS 576 Organizational Systems and Leadership

Johns Hopkins University BSN to DNP

Johns Hopkins offers the following courses as part of its Clinical Nurse Specialist BSN to DNP program:

Context of Healthcare for Advanced Nursing Practice

Health Information Systems and Patient Care Technology

Advanced Health Assessment and Measurement

Health Promotion and Risk Reduction Across the Lifespan

Translating Evidence into Practice

Thomas Jefferson University BSN to DNP

Thomas Jefferson offers the following courses as part of its Nurse Anesthetist BSN to DNP program:

NU 706 Quality Measurement and Outcomes Analysis in Healthcare

NU 673 Comprehensive Assessment for Clinical Decision-Making

NU 570 Pathophysiology of Human Disease

NU 568 Basic Principles of Anesthesia and Advanced Health

NU 624 Chemistry and Physics Related to Anesthesia

Are Any DNP Exams Required Before I Can Practice?

Yes, for any clinical DNP degree that is hands-on with patients. National certification is required for state licensure. Different credentialing organizations, including the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), depend on specialization.

The Nurse Practitioner Certification Exam:

These exams are offered through the ANCC

Adult-Gerontology Acute Care NP

Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP

Family NP

Pediatric Primary Care NP

Psychiatric–Mental Health NP

Emergency NP

The Clinical Nurse Specialist Certification Exam:

These exams are offered through the ANCC

Adult Health CNS

Adult-Gerontology CNS

Adult Psychiatric–Mental Health CNS

Child/Adolescent Psychiatric–Mental Health CNS

Pediatric CNS

The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesia Certification Exam:

Managed by theNational Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists

National Certification Exam (NCE) is the entry exam for CRNAs

Computerized exam, which is adaptable and therefore varies in length

The Certified Nurse Midwife Certification Exam:

Managed by theAmerican Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB)

175 multiple-choice question exam

Computerized and proctored by Applied Measurement Professionals (AMP)

Eligibility includes graduation from an accredited Nurse Midwifery program and an active RN license

Where Can I Work as a DNP?

DNP prepared nurses enjoy high-level positions in healthcare-oriented settings, typically including:

Hospitals

Physicians’ offices

Clinics

Colleges/Universities

Outpatient Centers

How Much Money Will I Earn as a DNP?

Earning an advanced nursing degree leads to careers with high responsibility, autonomy, and leadership levels. Luckily, these important roles come with higher paychecks as well. The following are some salary statistics for different DNP roles (as of April 2024):

Nurse Practitioners(NP) earn an average of around $124,000 with a range of $115,000 – $135,000 nationwide.

Clinical Nurse Specialists(CNS) earn an average of around $72,000 with a range of $63,000 – $82,000 nationwide.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) earn an average of around $215,000 with a range of $199,000 – $232,000 nationwide.

Certified Nurse Midwives (CNM) earn an average of around $122,000 with a range of $112,000 – $139,000 nationwide.

Experience, location, and education affect salary for all areas of DNP nursing. Many of these roles are filled by MSN-prepared nurses, making the DNP-prepared nurse the nurse with more education and usually a higher salary.

