2025 Jurors – Slamdance (2025)

Kelli McNeil-Yellen

Unstoppable Jury

Kelli McNeil-Yellen is the writer/producer of DARUMA, a 2024 Slamdance Unstoppable select. She was awarded a The Authenticity Award at the first-ever Indie Awards hosted in December 2024 at the DGA. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California’s School of Drama, the UCLA Extension Screenwriting Program and The Groundlings’ lauded writing program. Her first feature script, The Baltimore School of Charm, won first place at the UCLA Extension Feature Film Screenwriting Contest and was a top 15% finisher in the Academy’s Nicholl Awards. Her one-hour dramedy MOMMY PORN was named to the Bitch List. McNeil-Yellen is also a published children’s book author: her first book Sleepy Toes was released in the spring of 2017 from Scholastic and has sold tens of thousands of copies worldwide and has been printed in multiple languages. She is repped by Dannie Festa of World Builder Entertainment and is the founder of KLA Media Group, a boutique PR and marketing agency for independent films. She has spoken on panels at numerous events about indie film including Gotham Week, MGM Amazon, ComicCon LA, SIE Society and more.