2025 NBA playoff bracket: First-round matchups, schedule, game times as Warriors, Cavaliers take 1-0 leads (2025)

The 2025 NBA playoffs are officially underway. The Pacers, Nuggets, Knicks and Timberwolves all got Game 1 wins on Saturday while the Thunder, Celtics, Cavaliers and Warriors were victorious on Sunday as the first round got started.

The Western Conference is full of intriguing first-round matchups this season. The seventh-seeded and battled-tested Warriors are favored over the second-seeded but relatively inexperienced Rockets -- and that experience showed as Golden State won 95-85 in Houston on Sunday. The Lakers saw the playoff debut of Luka Dončić, who scored 37 points on Saturday against the Wolves, but L.A. was burned inside. The 4-5 matchup between the Nuggets and Clippers could go either way with Nikola Jokić on one side and Kawhi Leonard on the other. Game 1 went to overtime in Denver with the Nuggets prevailing.

In the East, our experts expect it to be a chalky first round. On paper, the Cavaliers and Celtics should be able to take care of business against the Heat and Magic, respectively, and that's exactly what happened to open both series on Sunday. The Knicks lost the season series to the Pistons, but New York is heavily favored to win this best-of-seven matchup and went on a key fourth-quarter run to take Game 1. Bucks-Pacers reignites a rivalry in the 4-5 matchup, but Milwaukee is without Damian Lillard to start the series.

But, as we learn each and every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

East first-round matchups

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

West first-round matchups

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics vs. Magic, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/fubo

Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TV TBD

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates