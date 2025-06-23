2025 NBA playoff picture: Updated standings, bracket, projected matchups (2025)

Table of Contents
Latest NBA playoff standings Eastern Conference Western Conference NBA Eastern Conference playoff bracket NBA Western Conference playoff bracket What is the NBA Play-In Tournament? NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament matchup NBA Western Conference Play-In Tournament matchup When do the 2025 NBA Playoffs start? References

Editor's note: Standings and playoff matchups have been updated below:

The final weekend of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is looming, as teams launch their final pushes for playoff seeding.

And while the No. 1 seeds in the respective conferences are locked in — with the Oklahoma City Thunder rolling out West and the Cleveland Cavaliers clinching the East — the standings could otherwise see plenty of movement in the final stretch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nowhere is that more evident than in the middle of the Western Conference, where one game separates the No. 4 team from the No. 8 team.

With each team still having three games left, here are the NBA standings at the end of the regular season and the current projection for this year's playoff bracket:

Latest NBA playoff standings

The top six teams in each conference automatically make the playoffs. Teams in positions 7-10 qualify for the play-in tournament.

Eastern Conference

Seed

Team

Record

Games back

1.

Cleveland Cavaliers - c

63-17

--

2.

Boston Celtics - x

59-21

4

3.

New York Knicks - x

50-30

13

4.

Indiana Pacers - x

49-31

14

5.

Milwaukee Bucks - x

46-34

17

6.

Detroit Pistons - x

44-36

19

7.

Orlando Magic - pi

40-40

23

8.

Atlanta Hawks - pi

38-42

25

9.

Chicago Bulls - pi

37-43

26

10.

Miami Heat - pi

36-44

27

11.

Toronto Raptors - o

30-50

33

12.

Brooklyn Nets - o

26-54

37

13.

Philadelphia 76ers - o

24-56

39

14.

Charlotte Hornets - o

19-61

44

15.

Washington Wizards - o

17-63

46

(c): Team has clinched conference. (x): Team has clinched playoff spot. (pi): Team has clinched play-in spot. (o): Team eliminated from playoff contention.

Western Conference

Seed

Team

Record

Games back

1.

Oklahoma City Thunder - c

66-14

--

2.

Houston Rockets - x

52-28

14

3.

Los Angeles Lakers - x

49-31

17

4.

Denver Nuggets - pi

48-32

18

5.

Los Angeles Clippers - pi

48-32

18

6.

Golden State Warriors - pi

47-33

19

7.

Memphis Grizzlies - pi

47-33

19

8.

Minnesota Timberwolves - pi

47-33

19

9.

Sacramento Kings - pi

39-41

27

10.

Dallas Mavericks - pi

38-42

28

11.

Phoenix Suns - o

35-45

31

12.

Portland Trail Blazers - o

35-45

31

13.

San Antonio Spurs - o

33-47

33

14.

New Orleans Pelicans - o

21-59

45

15.

Utah Jazz - o

17-63

49

(c): Team has clinched conference. (x): Team has clinched playoff spot. (pi): Team has clinched play-in spot. (o): Team eliminated from playoff contention.

NBA Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here's how the first round of the playoffs would shake out in the East if the season ended after Thursday.

Advertisement

See Also
Luka Dončić fights back tears during Mavericks' pregame video tribute in return to DallasLakers' Austin Reaves Weighs In on Stigmas White NBA Players FaceLuka Doncic’s return to his old home was not surreal. It was a sad disaster.NBA playoff picture: Anthony Edwards drops 44 points for Timberwolves to set up chaotic final weekend of regular season

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA Western Conference playoff bracket

Here's how the matchups look with the current standings in the Western Conference.

What is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The NBA Play-In Tournament was implemented for the 2021 playoffs and allows each conference to expand its potential playoff field from eight teams to 10. The seventh- through 10th-ranked teams in each conference at the end of the regular season compete in a three-day tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the first round of the playoffs.

In one set of games, the seventh-place team for each conference hosts the eighth-place finisher. The winners in each conference get the No. 7 seed in their brackets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other side of the respective brackets, the ninth-ranked team in each conference hosts the 10th-place team. The winners of those games play the losers of the seventh place vs. eighth place matchups to determine the No. 8 seed in their respective conferences.

This year, the play-in tournament begins April 15 and concludes April 18. The first round of the NBA playoffs begins April 19.

NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament matchup

If the season ended today, here's the projected structure of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament:

  • Seventh-place Orlando Magic vs. eighth-place Atlanta Hawks

    • Winner faces No. 2 seed Boston Celtics

    • Loser will play in second round of Play-In Tournament

  • Ninth-place Chicago Bulls vs. 10th-place Miami Heat

    • Winner plays in second round of Play-In Tournament

    • Loser eliminated

NBA Western Conference Play-In Tournament matchup

If the season ended today, here's the projected structure of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  • Seventh-place Memphis Grizzlies vs. eighth-place Minnesota Timberwolves

    • Winner faces No. 2 seed Houston Rockets

    • Loser will play in second round of Play-In Tournament

  • Ninth-place Sacramento Kings vs. 10th-place Dallas Mavericks

    • Winner plays in second round of Play-In Tournament

    • Loser eliminated

When do the 2025 NBA Playoffs start?

The first round of the NBA playoffs begins Saturday, April 19.

Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals is scheduled for Thursday, June 5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Updated NBA playoff bracket, picture, standings, projected matchups

2025 NBA playoff picture: Updated standings, bracket, projected matchups (2025)

References

Top Articles
The best men’s skincare brands to have on your radar
Simple Skin Care Solutions For Men, According To Dermatologists
Professional Skin Care Guide | Male Skincare Help and Advice
Latest Posts
Sensitive Eye Patches
Buy Online Steel Tattoo Grips, Tattoo Tubes and Tattoo Tips
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Last Updated:

Views: 6194

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Birthday: 1997-10-17

Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

Phone: +3571527672278

Job: Manufacturing Agent

Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.