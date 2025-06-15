2025 NHL playoff picture: Standings, schedule, start date, teams that have clinched, projected series matchups (2025)

The race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs is really heating up. There's just a handful of games left for each team to play as everyone is vying for a chance to win the cup and the seeding in each conference could be very interesting this year.

In the East, only more playoff spot remains up for grabs after the Ottawa Senators clinched a playoff spot with a Detroit Red Wings loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. It marks the first time that the Senators will appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2016-17 season. Meanwhile, the final playoff spot in the East is the Canadiens' to lose as they hold an eight-game advantage over the Red Wings.

In the West, there are three spots left now that the Los Angeles Kings have joined the Vegas Golden Knights as the two Pacific Division teams to seal playoff berths. The Calgary Flames are hanging on by a thread in the Wild Card race, but likely lead to win out in order to leapfrog the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues.

The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins. X denotes clinched playoff berth.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs| 48-26-4 | 100 points - X

Points percentage:.641

Regulation wins:39

Regulation plus overtime wins:47

Current first-round matchup:Ottawa Senators

2. Tampa Bay Lightning| 45-26-7 | 97 points - X

Points percentage: .622

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Current first-round matchup:Florida Panthers

3. Florida Panthers| 45-29-4 | 94 points - X

Points percentage:.603

Regulation wins:36

Regulation plus overtime wins:40

Current first-round matchup:Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals| 49-19-9 | 107 points - X

Points percentage:.685

Regulation wins:42

Regulation plus overtime wins:48

Current first-round matchup:Montreal Canadiens

2.Carolina Hurricanes| 46-27-4 | 96 points - X

Points percentage:.623

Regulation wins:41

Regulation plus overtime wins:46

Current first-round matchup:New Jersey Devils

3. New Jersey Devils| 41-30-7| 89 points - X

Points percentage:.571

Regulation wins:36

Regulation plus overtime wins:39

Current first-round matchup:Carolina Hurricanes

Wild Card

WC1. Ottawa Senators| 42-29-6| 90 points

Points percentage:.584

Regulation wins:33

Regulation plus overtime wins:41

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

WC2. Montreal Canadiens| 39-30-9| 87 points

Points percentage:.558

Regulation wins:29

Regulation plus overtime wins:37

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

Detroit Red Wings| 36-34-7 | 79 points

Points percentage:.513

Regulation wins:28

Regulation plus overtime wins:33

New York Islanders| 34-32-11| 79 points

Points percentage:.513

Regulation wins:27

Regulation plus overtime wins:32

Columbus Blue Jackets| 35-33-9 | 79 points

Points percentage:.513

Regulation wins:25

Regulation plus overtime wins:29

New York Rangers| 36-35-7 | 79 points

Points percentage:.506

Regulation wins:32

Regulation plus overtime wins:35

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets| 53-21-4 | 110 points - X

Points percentage:.705

Regulation wins:42

Regulation plus overtime wins:52

Current first-round matchup: St. Louis Blues

2. Dallas Stars| 50-22-6 | 106 points - X

Points percentage:.679

Regulation wins:41

Regulation plus overtime wins:48

Current first-round matchup:Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche| 48-27-4 | 100 points - X

Points percentage:.633

Regulation wins:39

Regulation plus overtime wins:44

Current first-round matchup:Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights| 47-22-9 | 103 points-X

Points percentage:.660

Regulation wins:43

Regulation plus overtime wins:46

Current first-round matchup:Minnesota Wild

2. Los Angeles Kings| 44-24-9| 97 points - X

Points percentage:.630

Regulation wins:39

Regulation plus overtime wins:43

Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers| 45-28-5 | 95 points

Points percentage:.609

Regulation wins:33

Regulation plus overtime wins:45

Current first-round matchup:Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

WC1. Minnesota Wild| 43-29-7 | 93 points

Points percentage:.589

Regulation wins:33

Regulation plus overtime wins:40

Current first-round matchup:Vegas Golden Knights

WC2. St. Louis Blues | 43-30-7 | 93 points

Points percentage: .581

Regulation wins: 31

Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

Current first-round matchup:Winnipeg Jets

Calgary Flames| 37-27-13 | 87 points

Points percentage:.565

Regulation wins:28

Regulation plus overtime wins:33