2025's Biggest Nail Trends Include Shorter Lengths and Lots of Shimmer (2025)

What’s on your manicure inspiration board for the next few months—or the next 11 months, to be exact? Maybe you’re considering some delicate nail art or ready to break out of your red and burgundy bubble. Maybe you want to be on the cutting edge of trends and try that new design style or bright color before any of your friends, or perhaps you’re a total minimalist and just want your nails to look nice without a ton of stress, but aren’t quite sure where to start.

The good news is that nail inspo is everywhere, from the colors of nature to the clothes in your closet. It’s on Instagram, your favorite celebrity, even on the fingers of the person sitting next to you at the nail salon. And because a manicure isn’t a permanent change, you can get creative and have fun—because what’s more fun than expressing yourself with color and nail art?

While we don’t have a magical crystal ball to predict all the nail trends that will surely emerge throughout the next 11 months, we have a feeling these will be some of the most popular looks of 2025. Better book that appointment now!