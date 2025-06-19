2025 Walmart.ca Discussions, Offers & Promotions - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Get deal alerts for "Walmart.ca"
Walmart.ca 3rd party seller keep cancel order and increase price.
I ordered something from Walmart.ca with 3rd party seller. Say the price is $79, the seller than cancel my order, when I check again, the price is now $89. Since this is the only place I find it, I order again, a day later the order got cancel again and now is $105. Not going to play this pricing ...
cheapshopper
Jun 12th, 2025 12:44 pm
Forum: Shopping Discussion
cheapshopper
Jun 12th, 2025 12:44 pm
[Walmart] 20% Off Hot Wheels On Walmart.ca (Code Required)
.From the Toronto Autoshow, sign stated:Use code WHEELS20 for 20% off your purchase of Hot Wheels on Walmart.ca
DaVibe
Feb 19th, 2025 10:25 pm
Forum: Hot Deals
DaVibe
Feb 19th, 2025 10:25 pm
This isn't a deal per say but I haven't seen this game sold outside a gaming store and its a bit cheaper here.Plus possible no tax according to your province. Super fun card game that plays great at 2 to 4 players and the artwork is great. Free shipping over 35 and watch for the 5.00 processing fee ...
morestoneplz
Feb 12th, 2025 8:51 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
morestoneplz
Feb 12th, 2025 8:51 am
[Walmart] Hyper Bicycle 250W Electric Bikes Clearance - $298 @ Walmart.ca
Update 2025 March: Seems this deal is pretty much over, as the walmart.ca shows all the $298 Hyper Bicycle ebikes as "Out of stock". the few models left raised their pricve to $598. Modified expiry date of this deal to become 2025-06-01. ---------------------------------------- Walmart.ca Website ...
ander20t
Jan 6th, 2025 11:15 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
ander20t
Jan 6th, 2025 11:15 am
[Walmart] [Boxing Day] Walmart.ca Ninja Slushi ™ Professional Frozen Drink Maker, Model: FS301C $349.98
Ninja Slushi ™ Professional Frozen Drink Maker, Ninja SLUSHi Drink Maker $349.98. Save $50. Not HST exempt. Model: FS301C HAPPY HOLIDAYS and GOOD LUCK!!
6IXGODZ
Dec 23rd, 2024 7:03 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
6IXGODZ
Dec 23rd, 2024 7:03 am
Promo Code valid for first 10,000 redemptions *Must have a Walmart.ca account and purchase eligible items in a single online transaction. Promo code must be redeemed for items sold on Walmart.ca between Dec 9 to Dec 13, 2024. Excludes gift card purchases, food and grocery items and select ...
Dhanushan
Dec 9th, 2024 2:38 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
Dhanushan
Dec 9th, 2024 2:38 pm
Walmart.ca week one black friday sale starts Nov 13 @ 9pm
see flyer week one black friday deals
roller20
Nov 13th, 2024 4:08 pm
Forum: Black Friday & Cyber Monday Discussion 2024
roller20
Nov 13th, 2024 4:08 pm
Experience with Walmart.ca marketplace sellers? Looking for Black Friday deals for a Canon R7.
Hi everyone. Curious if anyone has any experience with marketplace sellers on Walmart.ca? I've noticed some packages that look interesting and seem to offer good value for the price. Just don't know about the reliability of the sellers and if there's any concern about the products they carry. Here's ...
Vissandone
Nov 10th, 2024 3:21 pm
Forum: Art and Photography
Vissandone
Nov 10th, 2024 3:21 pm
[Walmart] LOGITECH PRECISION PRO WIRELESS MOUSE - $24.98 (50% off) - Walmart.ca
Have two of the M720 version and loved it. Not sure when sale will expired. rtings.com review: https://www.rtings.com/mouse/reviews/logitech/precision-pro: The Logitech Precision Pro wireless mouse is excellent for office use. It's the Costco exclusive variant of the Logitech M720 Triathlon, which ...
clark_ji
Aug 17th, 2024 1:32 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
clark_ji
Aug 17th, 2024 1:32 pm
[Walmart] Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Wall Charger 20W + USB-C Cable with Lightning - $9
https://i.imgur.com/ZZhRLNd.png 60GROCERY Package Includes: USB-C Wall Charger 20W 3.3ft/1M PVC USB-C cable with Lightning connector https://www.belkin.com/ca/usb-c-wall-charger-20w-usb-c-cable-with-lightning-connector/P-WCA006-B5.html PD: 5V / 3A 9V / 2.22A 12V / 1.67A (20W Max) PPS: 3.3V–11V = 1.8 ...
Spinner
Jul 24th, 2024 1:43 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
Spinner
Jul 24th, 2024 1:43 am
[Walmart] One 6 x 8 Free Photo - Walmart.ca
Use promo code: CIJF6X8 *Add (1) 6x8 Next Day Print to cart and use promo code to activate promotion. Ready for pick up next day after 11 am. Available online only. Free pick up in-store only. No purchase necessary. Cannot be combined with any other promo codes. One time use per account. Offer ends ...
red_flag_deal
Jul 14th, 2024 9:33 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
red_flag_deal
Jul 14th, 2024 9:33 am
[Walmart] $249 Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen at walmart.ca (Walmart rewards cardholder only
Git this email todayI assume this offer is for Walmart Rewards credit card cardholders only.
RedIcer
May 2nd, 2024 6:41 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
RedIcer
May 2nd, 2024 6:41 pm
[Walmart] 15% off Lego when you spend $75+ at Walmart.ca
credit to networksend in the rfd lego thread . looks like you can save 15% off any lego purchase online at walmart when you spend $75+promo code WLMLEGO15 https://c.dam-img.rfdcontent.com/cms/010/225/046/400x400_smart_fit.jpg
jcamldn
Feb 28th, 2024 1:56 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
jcamldn
Feb 28th, 2024 1:56 pm
[Walmart] Walmart.ca - Eufy Mini Indoor Camera - $39.98 + free shipping OOS now
Re-posting because the original thread was removed for unknown reason. Sold and shipped for free by Walmart. Looks like there is a limit of one per order. Everywhere else this camera is priced between $70 and $80 Costco Bestbuy Home Depot https://i5.walmartimages.ca/images/Enlarge/448/119 ...
Don Freak
Feb 24th, 2024 12:48 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
Don Freak
Feb 24th, 2024 12:48 pm
[Walmart.ca] Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB | Brand New Sealed Box| Factory Unlocked Smartphone $649
Best NO CONTRACT price I could find for brand new sealed box , unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro . Free shipping (at least to my address in BC). Colour choices: Obsidian and Hazel only, Snow unavailable. Sold by Canadian Outlet Fulfilled by Walmart Return policy for Canadian Outlet If you buy something ...
babycath
Jan 22nd, 2024 6:23 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
babycath
Jan 22nd, 2024 6:23 pm
[Walmart.ca] Energizer Ultimate Lithium AAA Batteries (2 Pack), Triple A Batteries limit of 5 pack $3 each + eco tax on line only
Apologies if a re-post. It has been eons since I have seen lithium primary cells (commonly but incorrectly called batteries) on sale. Walmart.ca has a two pack of AAA Energizer lithiums on sale for three bucks which is about what they are worth in my opinion. Regular price $14.47 Maxium you can ...
darcyh
Jan 12th, 2024 1:03 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
darcyh
Jan 12th, 2024 1:03 am
[Walmart] Deal back again! 79.94$ - Schumacher 100 Cranking Amp 6-Volt/12-Volt Fully Automatic Automotive Battery Charger SC1308
Walmart (online for me!) has a deal on this 12v car battery charger with bonus 100A engine start option. Details: The SC1308 is perfect for advanced diagnostic testing, engine starting and charging. This unit offers 100A Engine Start, 30A Boost and 6/2A Charge/Maintain rates. Plus, it’s a battery a ...
mskip
Jan 9th, 2024 12:02 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
mskip
Jan 9th, 2024 12:02 pm
[Walmart] Code MAGIC10 for walmart.ca (min $100 - Dec 19 ends)
Code "MAGIC10" for walmart.ca min $100 spending (before taxes) Ends on Dec 19 Just tested the code it works Must have a Walmart.ca account & spend a minimum of $100 (before taxes & fees) in a single transaction to be eligible. Promo code must be redeemed for items sold on Walmart.ca between Nov 30 ...
potatochips
Dec 5th, 2023 6:29 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
potatochips
Dec 5th, 2023 6:29 pm
[Walmart] YMMV - Targeted email: 10% off your next purchase if you shopped this Black Friday
Check your emails if you have received a 10% off coupon from Walmart.ca. I tried with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the code applied, giving me $100 off, which is excellent considering it's not discounted anywhere. I imagine it'll apply to almost all products, but I can't confirm. Thank you for ...
HereF0rRFDfun
Dec 5th, 2023 3:27 pm
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
HereF0rRFDfun
Dec 5th, 2023 3:27 pm
[Walmart] NHL 24 (Xbox Series X) $44.96 was $89.96 (50% off)
NHL 24 (Xbox Series x) is on for 50% off at Walmart.caFree shipping.Online only.
PD7373
Nov 17th, 2023 12:02 am
Forum: Expired Hot Deals
PD7373
Nov 17th, 2023 12:02 am