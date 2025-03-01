23 Heart Nail Ideas For the Perfect Valentine's Day Mani (2025)

As always, we're here to help you dream up just the thing. We chatted with a few manicurists to uncover their favorite heart nail ideas for February 2025. Check them out below.

"A Valentine's Day classic is romantic red hearts," says nail artist Rachel Joeseph. However, you can play with the shape in an array of colors. Go for pinks and whites to keep it classic, but if Valentine's colors aren't really your favorite, try out little black dainty hearts over a sheer base."

January may have felt like a year in and of itself but February is finally here. And with it comes the levity of love. So you know what that means: It's time to embrace heart-themed motifs. In addition to the occasional thematic earring or hairpin, you can infuse the shape into your everyday is with a heart-accented, Valentine's Day-ready manicure fit for the occasion.

01of 23 Minimalist Matte Rainbow Heart Nails “Hang’s rainbow cutout hearts are such a fun and easy design,” says manicurist and Nailing Hollywood CEO Mazz Hanna. “Each nail has a simple heart in a different color, with negative space giving it a clean yet fun look. It’s perfect for shorter nails and is super simple to recreate at home with a steady hand and a fine liner brush.”

02of 23 Airbrushed Reciprocal Pink and Red Heart Nails How fun is this airbrushed pink and red nail design? Start with the base, then reverse the colors to fill in a heart stencil on top. If you don’t have an airbrush machine, you can use a sponge instead.

03of 23 Evil Eye Heart Mani “This evil eye heart mani by Hang is striking and easy to DIY,” Hanna says. “To shape the hearts, use a Q-tip for the top curves and a fine liner brush to connect them to a point. Add the evil eye by drawing an eye shape in white polish, then finish with a blue dot in the center using a dotting tool. It’s the perfect mix of edgy and playful.”

04of 23 3D Pink Aura Heart Nails “Fun and flirty, hot pink jelly nails adorned with delicate hearts create a playful and vibrant look that’s perfect for embracing Valentine’s Day vibes,” says nailsaloon manicurist Marnae Orton. If you don’t want to mess with 3D details, you can create the heart design with polish and a dotting tool.

06of 23 Baby Pink Aura Heart Nails While aura nails are top of mind, check out this simple baby pink and white design. Nailing Hollywood artist Rachel Joseph created this mani with a two-toned pink aura base topped off with a teeny white heart in the center of each bloom.

07of 23 Bold Mix-n-Match Heart Mani “Morgan’s mix-and-match heart mani is full of personality,” Hanna says. “Each nail features a unique design that is all tied together by a cohesive pink-and-red color palette. A mani like this is a great way to show off your creative side without straying too far from a classic Valentine’s vibe.”

08of 23 Comme Des Garcons Heart French Tips How cute are these Comme des Garçons heart French tips? “Playful and adorable, heart-shaped smiley faces paired with a classic French design add a cheerful twist to your nails—perfect for spreading love and good vibes this Valentine’s Day,” Orton says.

09of 23 Cutesy Minimalist Heart Nails If you’re normally a neutral nail girly but want to lean into the month of love, here’s a cute idea. Start with a creamy cashmere base, then use a dotting tool (or bobby pin) to create the tiny red heart accents.

10of 23 Dreamy Heart Nails Floating on cloud nine? Check out these ethereal heart nails. “Dreamy and romantic, floating hearts bring a touch of whimsy and charm to your Valentine’s Day look—perfect for love-filled vibes that feel light as air,” Orton says.

11of 23 Floral Heart Nails Love might be about the little things but it’s important to remember that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. This floral heart design is a beautiful reminder of that. See Also 20 Pisces Season Nail Ideas to Embrace the Dreamy Sign

12of 23 Glazed Cherry Heart Nails You can never go wrong with glazed nails—or bows or cherry accents, for that matter. Suffice to say, we’re obsessed with this dainty and demure heart nail idea.

13of 23 Glossy White Swirl Nails As popular as matte and metallic nail finishes have become, glossy toppers will always be a fan-favorite pick, too. Here, it encases a classic white swirl design complete with red glittery hearts. “It’s a unique spin on traditional French with a little love thrown in,” says Nailing Hollywood manicurist Laura Malarkey.

14of 23 Groovy Dancing Heart Nails Love is a dance and this heart nail idea beautifully illustrates that. “I love the movement of the heart shapes in this set—makes me feel like dancing,” Malarkey exclaims.

15of 23 Hidden Heart Rose Quartz Nails Rose quartz is considered to be the love stone. We love how nail artist San Sung Kim expertly incorporated hearts into the white swirls of the stone’s natural-looking design.

16of 23 Matte Black and White Heart French Tips “Black and white hearts—perfect for when you’re feeling the love but not feeling the pinks,” Malarkey says. Now, you just have to decide between a glossy or matte finish.

17of 23 Matte Hot Red Heart Mix-n-Match Nails “This bold and beautiful matte shade is everything Valentine’s Day vibes are made of,” Orton says. “Perfectly playful and irresistibly romantic, it’s a must-have for the season of love.”

18of 23 Matte Pink and Tort Heart Nails This matte pink and tortoiseshell manicure is equal parts neutral and bold. “Tortie hearts are a chic take on V-Day nails,” Malarkey says. Plus, the negative space? We love a peek-a-boo moment.

19of 23 Milky Nude Black and White Heart Nails “Delicate and chic, natural sheer nails adorned with black and white heart designs offer a perfect blend of subtlety and sophistication," Orton says. "They're ideal for a timeless Valentine’s Day look."

20of 23 Pink and Red Cutout Heart Nails “Hang’s red and pink cutout hearts are flirty and fresh,” Hanna says. “The mix of negative space hearts with bold red and pink bases creates just the right balance of playful and chic. The accent color placement on the pointer finger and pinky adds a thoughtful touch that elevates the look.”

21of 23 Playful Short Valentine's Day Mani “Morgan nailed the perfect mix of sweet and fun with this heart mani,” Hanna says. “The pink tones are soft and romantic, and the simple patterns keep it light and playful. It’s an easy design to wear and works great with the square nail shape.”

22of 23 Red Apex French Tips So often, we see French tips for Valentine’s Day that mimic the top of a heart, but what about the pointy bottom? These red apex French tips showcase every angle of the lovely design. “Romantic and unique, heart-shaped French tips bring a playful yet elegant twist to the classic manicure,” Orton says.