25 Best False Eyelashes: Tested and Reviewed (2024) (2025)

We’ve put our lashes to the test, trying on the best false eyelashes on the market. From glamourous strips to subtle individuals, we’ve meticulously analyzed each one for you.

So, whether you’re a makeup pro or just starting out, this is your ultimate guide to the best falsies.

We’ve got you covered, ensuring your eyelash game is always on point.

Stick with us, and we’ll show you how to elevate your look to the next level.

Ardell Demi Wispies

In our quest for the perfect falsies, we’ve stumbled upon Ardell Demi Wispies and we’re more than impressed.

Our Ardell Demi Wispies review reveals these as some of the best false eyelashes for those seeking wispy lashes with a more natural look.

[lasso id=”274972″ link_id=”256985″ ref=”amzn-ardell-demi-wispies-false-eyelashes-black-eye-make-up-enhancement-full-volume-strip-lashes-4-pairs-2-pack”]

The lash strip is made of synthetic fibers that mimic real lashes, contributing to an authentic appearance.

Each pair of lashes comes with an invisible band, which not only simplifies the application process but also ensures a comfortable wear throughout the day.

When applied correctly, these lashes blend seamlessly with your natural ones, creating a subtle, yet glamorous look.

In a market saturated with options, the Ardell Demi Wispies stand out for their quality, ease of use, and trend-aware design.

Lilly Lashes Miami

Shifting our focus, we’ve also taken a close look at Lilly Lashes in the popular Miami style.

This lash style is a favourite among both makeup artists and beauty editors thanks to its dramatic look and seamless application.

[lasso id=”274973″ link_id=”256986″ ref=”amzn-lilly-lashes-miami-flare-3d-mink-lashes-false-eyelashes-natural-look-mink-eyelashes-for-wispy-lashes-natural-look-reusable-fake-eyelashes-up-to-25-wears-volume-and-fluffy-eyelashes-for-wispy-e”]

Manufactured from high-quality synthetic materials, these standout lashes are designed to mimic mink, providing an enviable volume that’s hard to achieve with other falsies.

What sets Lilly Lashes apart as one of the best false lashes on the market is their durability.

With proper care, a pair of falsies can last for up to 20 wears – a rare feature in the lash world.

MAC 33 Lash

Moving on from the drama of Lilly Lashes Miami, we’re delving into the world of MAC 33 Lash, a different but equally impressive option in the realm of false eyelashes.

[lasso id=”274974″ link_id=”256987″ ref=”amzn-mac-false-eye-lash-party-wear-eye-lash-no-33-ingenue-lash”]

In our MAC 33 Lash review, we noted how these best fake eyelashes are designed to enhance your overall look.

They come in pairs of lashes, ideal for everyday wear, and perfectly balance between voluminous lashes and the appearance of natural lashes.

They subtly enhance the eye shape without going overboard, making them a perfect addition to your Lashify control kit.

These faux lashes are also quite user-friendly, making application a breeze even for beginners.

So, if you’re on the hunt for lashes that offer a natural yet noticeable boost, MAC 33 Lash might be your perfect match.

Velour Lashes Effortless

Diving right into our next review, we’ve tested Velour Lashes Effortless, a stunning set that’s known for making a statement.

This pair of false eyelashes has taken the beauty world by storm, and it’s easy to see why.

[lasso id=”274975″ link_id=”256988″ ref=”amzn-velour-synthetic-effortless-eyelashes-no-trim-strip-false-lashes-lightweight-reusable-natural-luxurious-fake-lash-extensions-long-lasting-wear-up-to-25-times-100-vegan-sof”]

The classic strip lashes are handcrafted with a cotton band, designed to fit seamlessly along your natural lash line.

They’re lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for enhancing any makeup look. Unlike traditional eyelash extensions, these give you the glamour without the commitment.

They’re reusable, easy to apply, and give a natural, yet bold finish. All beauty lovers, from novices to experts, can appreciate the quality and versatility of these lashes.

If you’re on the hunt for the best false eyelashes, our Velour Lashes Effortless review suggests you may have found your match.

Esqido Lashes Unforgettable

Following on from our review of Velour Lashes Effortless, we’ve now put Esqido Lashes Unforgettable to the test.

In our esqido lashes unforgettable analysis, we found these to be some of the best false eyelashes we’ve tested and reviewed.

[lasso id=”274978″ link_id=”256989″ ref=”amzn-the-book-of-lashes-volume-2-sparkle-reusable-false-eyelashes-cruelty-free-3-pairs”]

Each pair of false lashes boasts various lengths, crafted from high quality human hair.

The clear lash band, featuring superfine band technology, ensures a natural, seamless fit.

We found the eyelash glue provided a sturdy hold for an entire day.

The various lengths of the lashes result in a glam look that’s not overly dramatic, making them suitable for both day and evening wear.

Esqido Lashes Unforgettable definitely stands out in the crowded market of false lashes, thanks to their premium quality and stylish look.

House of Lashes Iconic

Switching gears from Esqido, we’ve also given House of Lashes Iconic a thorough examination.

In our House of Lashes Iconic review, we found these to be some of the best false eyelashes for those who prefer different styles and lengthy lashes.

[lasso id=”274980″ link_id=”256990″ ref=”amzn-house-of-lashes-lite-collection-false-eyelashes-iconic-lite-1pk”]

They sport a black band, which, compared to a thin band, provides more support and makes application easier.

This set of false eyelashes is also reusable, offering value for money with proper care.

However, the boldness of the lashes mightn’t be everyone’s cup of tea. The style is quite dramatic, which may not align with personal preference.

Overall, for those who favor a bold look, these lashes are a viable option.

They’ve been tested and reviewed, and they definitely make a statement.

Eylure Naturals No.031

Moving on to our third pick, we’ve put Eylure Naturals No.031 under the microscope for a comprehensive analysis.

[lasso id=”274981″ link_id=”256991″ ref=”amzn-eylure-naturals-no-031-reusable-eyelashes-adhesive-included-1-pair”]

These best fake lashes are perfect for small eyes , large, and round eyes. The lashes extend gently toward the outer corners of the eyes, creating a natural, flattering shape.

They’re light, comfortable, and perfect for daily wear.

But what sets Eylure Naturals No.031 apart is their magnetic liner, a game changer in the world of magnetic lashes.

The magnetic eyeliner ensures a secure grip and makes application seamless. Moreover, the lashes are reusable and provide a subtle volume boost for thicker lashes.

In our Eylure Naturals No.031 analysis, it’s clear these lashes are a trend-forward, user-friendly option for lash lovers of all kinds.

Huda Beauty Classic Lash

We’ve taken a close look at the Huda Beauty Classic Lash, and we’re excited to share our findings with you.

[lasso id=”274985″ link_id=”256992″ ref=”amzn-huda-beauty-classic-lash-sasha-11″]

In our Huda Beauty Classic Lash review, we found these to be among the best lashes for special occasions.

They give the illusion of longer lashes, with individual lashes varying in length for a fluttery effect.

Applying them is straightforward; start from the outer edges and work towards the inner corner.

A handy tip we’ve discovered is to use a cotton swab to gently press down on the lash band after applying liquid eyeliner to ensure it sticks well.

With these lashes, you can expect a dramatic transformation. They’re not just lashes, they’re a statement, making your eyes the star of any occasion.

KISS Looks So Natural Lashes

After experiencing the dramatic effect of the Huda Beauty Classic Lash, we’re now turning our attention to the KISS Looks So Natural Lashes for a more subtle and everyday look.

Ideal for smaller eyes, these lashes blend seamlessly with your real lashes, making them perfect for everyday use.

[lasso id=”263724″ link_id=”256993″ ref=”amzn-kiss-looks-so-natural-false-eyelashes-multipack-lightweight-comfortable-tapered-end-technology-reusable-cruelty-free-contact-lens-friendly-style-shy-5-pairs-fake-eyelashes”]

Comparing them to the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes, we find that KISS lashes are lighter, softer, and more comfortable, especially for first time users.

A little mascara along the top lash line goes a long way in making your eyes pop without the excess drama.

The starter kit is a great option too, as it simplifies the application process.

Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes

Now, it’s our turn to delve into the Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes, known for their high-quality, vegan material.

The most important thing about these lashes is their magnetic bands. For those with shaky hands, this is a great thing.

[lasso id=”274993″ link_id=”256994″ ref=”amzn-tarte-tarteist-pro-cruelty-free-lashes-goddess”]

The best way to apply these is to start with a thin layer of top coat on your natural lashes. This helps the magnetic eyelashes cling better.

Iron oxides in the lashes help them blend seamlessly with your natural lash line.

One of the first things we noticed was the fullness and natural look these lashes provide.

Dolly Wink No. 2 Sweet Girly

Diving into the world of Dolly Wink No. 2 Sweet Girly, we’re immediately struck by their ultra-feminine appeal.

These lashes have a delicate, doll-like quality, making them a standout in the current trend towards more natural-looking falsies.

[lasso id=”274995″ link_id=”256995″ ref=”amzn-dolly-wink-koji-eyelashes-by-tsubasa-masuwaka-sweet-girly”]

They’re lightweight, easy to apply, and manage to strike a balance between drama and subtlety.

The finely tapered ends mimic the natural lash, while the denser base adds volume, creating a soft, fluttery effect.

Their durability is impressive too, retaining their shape even after numerous uses. However, those with larger eyes might find the band slightly short.

But overall, they’ve proven to be a high-quality, versatile addition to any lash collection, delivering that sought-after sweet, girly look.

Blinking Beaute Elojello Lashes

Switching gears to the Blinking Beaute Elojello Lashes, we’re greeted with a dramatic eye-opening effect that contrasts well with the sweetness of the Dolly Wink lashes.

These lashes, handmade from high-quality synthetic fibers, give the illusion of fuller, longer lashes without the heaviness.

[lasso id=”274997″ link_id=”256996″ ref=”amzn-colored-lash-clusters-glow-in-the-dark-individual-lashes-d-curl-7-neon-colors-cluster-lash-extension-colorful-16mm-lashes-cluster-halloween-neon-color-diy-eyelash-extension”]

They’re flexible, reusable, and, importantly, vegan-friendly—a nod to the rising trend of cruelty-free beauty products.

Their crisscross pattern and alternating lengths create a natural, fluttery look that’s hard to resist.

The thin, clear band ensures a seamless blend with your natural lashes, while also providing comfort for all-day wear.

However, they’re not for the faint-hearted; the dramatic volume might be too intense for some.

Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash

While we relished the boldness of the Blinking Beaute Elojello Lashes, we’ve turned our attention to the Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash for those seeking a more luxurious and refined aesthetic.

Handcrafted with cruelty-free synthetic fibers, they’re an ethical choice.

[lasso id=”275002″ link_id=”256997″ ref=”amzn-luxe-cosmetics-lash-lift-kit-complete-set-for-eyelash-lifting-new-pro-version-easy-to-apply-and-long-lasting-finish-professional-results-up-to-8-weeks-from-home-includes-3-applications”]

The lashes offer a medium volume with long, fluttery lengths that seamlessly blend with your natural lashes.

They’re lightweight, durable, and comfortable for all-day wear. Moreover, they come with a high-quality adhesive that ensures a secure fit.

We also appreciate the reusable aspect, allowing for multiple applications. In the ever-evolving beauty market, these lashes stand out for their premium quality.

Overall, for those eyeing an upscale, natural look, these lashes are the epitome of elegance and sophistication.

Ardell LashGrip Strip Adhesive

Having admired the elegance of Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash, we’re now moving onto the Ardell LashGrip Strip Adhesive, a crucial component in achieving that perfect eyelash fit.

This lash adhesive has quickly become a cult favorite, thanks to its strong, yet comfortable hold.

[lasso id=”275010″ link_id=”256998″ ref=”amzn-ardell-false-eyelashes-knot-free-individuals-combo-black-6-pack-contains-6-packs-of-lash-trays-with-56-individual-lashes-each”]

What we love about Ardell LashGrip is its quick-drying formula, which plays a vital role in reducing application time.

Its clear finish is another plus, allowing the lashes to blend seamlessly with your natural ones.

The adhesive’s long-lasting hold ensures your lashes stay put all day, even in humid conditions.

However, we must note that some may find the removal process a tad challenging.

Nonetheless, for its price and performance, Ardell LashGrip is a solid choice in the world of lash adhesives.

MoxieLash Sassy Luxe Magnetic Lashes

We’re now diving into our analysis of the MoxieLash Sassy Luxe Magnetic Lashes, a product that’s been making waves in the beauty industry.

Crafted with high-quality synthetic fibers, these lashes offer a luxurious look, with the added convenience of magnetic application.

[lasso id=”275013″ link_id=”256999″ ref=”amzn-moxielash-magnetic-eyelashes-with-eyeliner-kit-baby-bundle-natural-looking-false-eyelashes-set-of-baby-lashes-magnetic-eyeliner-eyeliner-remover-swabs-usa-owned-no-glue”]

We’re seeing a shift towards easy-to-use, reusable lashes, and MoxieLash is at the forefront of this trend.

The Sassy Luxe lashes have a medium volume, making them versatile for both day and night looks.

Their curved band design adds to the comfort, ensuring a secure fit throughout the day. However, the magnetic liner required for application can be tricky for beginners.

Despite this, with practice, the application process becomes seamless. Overall, they’re a high-quality, trend-forward choice for those seeking effortless glam.

Velour We Stick Together Lash Adhesive

Switching gears from magnetic lashes, let’s now explore the world of traditional adhesive with the Velour We Stick Together Lash Adhesive, an essential tool in any false lash kit.

Its formula is waterproof and latex-free, making it suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

[lasso id=”275018″ link_id=”257000″ ref=”amzn-velour-too-easy-lash-starter-kit-unique-gift-idea-for-women-eyelash-extension-kit-for-beginners-weddings-holidays-lash-kit-includes-lash-glue-pen-applicator-lash-cluster-half-lashes”]

It’s clear when dry, so no worrying about visible glue lines.

We’re impressed by its strong, yet comfortable hold. It keeps your lashes secure all day, but removes easily without tugging or residue.

It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, aligning with ethical beauty trends.

However, it’s not the quickest drying adhesive on the market, so you need to be patient during application.

Lashify Control Kit

Often, we find ourselves reaching for the Lashify Control Kit, a comprehensive solution for all our false lash needs.

This kit is a game-changer in the beauty industry. It offers an array of lash sizes, enabling you to customize your look to suit any occasion.

[lasso id=”275022″ link_id=”257001″ ref=”amzn-lashify-bold-10mm-gossamer-diy-eyelash-extensions-refill-black-easy-false-eyelashes-for-a-natural-look”]

Its innovative applicator takes precision to another level, ensuring that even lash application novices can achieve a professional finish.

We’re impressed by the bond and seal system, which promises long-lasting results.

It’s also worth mentioning the Whisper Light Dual Sided bond, a standout in its class, providing both flexibility and durability.

However, the kit’s high price point may be a deterrent for some.

Nevertheless, for trend-aware consumers seeking quality and versatility, the Lashify Control Kit delivers.

Urban Decay Perversion False Lashes

Diving into our next review, we’ve tested the Urban Decay Perversion False Lashes and here’s what we’ve found.

These lashes are a game-changer in the beauty industry. They’re designed to mimic the natural lash line, providing an alluring, yet realistic look.

[lasso id=”275027″ link_id=”257002″ ref=”amzn-essence-lash-like-a-boss-false-lashes-reusable-3d-lashes-with-long-lasting-lash-glue-vegan-cruelty-free-paraben-free-03-unique”]

They’re lightweight, making them comfortable for all-day wear. The flexible band ensures a perfect fit, and if applied correctly, they blend seamlessly with your natural lashes.

The quality is exceptional, standing up to multiple uses with proper care. However, they’re not the easiest for beginners to apply.

This is a high-end product, reflecting in its price point, but the payoff is worth it for lash enthusiasts.

All in all, Urban Decay Perversion False Lashes are a solid investment for those seeking a glamorous, yet natural look.

Kiss Me Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara

We’ve put the Kiss Me Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara to the test, and we’re ready to share our comprehensive analysis.

[lasso id=”275032″ link_id=”257003″ ref=”amzn-heroine-make-by-kissme-volume-curl-mascara-advanced-film-long-curl-black”]

This product excels in providing a significant amount of length and curl, true to its name.

Its powerful curl-lock technology keeps lashes beautifully curled all day, a feature that’s trending in today’s beauty market.

However, it falls slightly short in the volume department, offering a more natural, less dramatic effect.

Its waterproof formula is a hit, ensuring smudge-free wear even in humid conditions.

While it may not suit those seeking a more dramatic volume, it’s a great choice for those preferring a natural, long-lasting curl.

It’s clear this mascara is a strong contender in the false eyelash alternative market.

Trish McEvoy Instant Eye Lift

Switching gears from Kiss Me Heroine’s mascara, our attention’s now on the Trish McEvoy Instant Eye Lift.

This product promises a quick fix for tired eyes, and we’re keen to see if it delivers.

[lasso id=”275037″ link_id=”257004″ ref=”amzn-trish-mcevoy-instant-eye-lift-full-size-shade-1″]

On first application, we noticed the formula’s creamy consistency. It blends seamlessly, giving the skin a smooth, refreshed appearance.

The built-in applicator ensures precision, avoiding product wastage.

Analyzing the staying power, we’re impressed. It lasts throughout the day, maintaining its lifting effect.

For those seeking an instant pick-me-up, this product is a game-changer.

It’s a great alternative to invasive procedures, fitting right into the trend for non-surgical beauty solutions.

However, it’s not a permanent solution, so consistent use is key. Trish McEvoy’s Instant Eye Lift is a worthy investment for a quick eye refresh.

One Two Lash Original Magnetic Lashes

Continuing our beauty exploration, we’re now putting One Two Lash Original Magnetic Lashes under the microscope, a product that’s been making waves in the world of false lashes.

[lasso id=”275043″ link_id=”257005″ ref=”amzn-one-two-cosmetics-lightweight-no-glue-no-eyeliner-natural-3d-false-magnetic-eyelash-kit-natural-accent-lash”]

We’re seeing a shift towards magnet-based attachments, and these lashes are leading the pack.

They’re reusable, cruelty-free and don’t require any glue, making them a convenient and ethical option.

Application is a breeze, with the lashes easily snapping into place. They offer a natural yet noticeable enhancement, ideal for everyday wear.

However, achieving a dramatic look can be challenging, as they’re not as voluminous as some competitors.

Shu Uemura Soft Cross False Eyelashes

Next up, we’re diving into our review of Shu Uemura’s Soft Cross False Eyelashes, a product that has become a staple in the makeup bags of many beauty enthusiasts.

The brand’s Soft Cross variant is lauded for its delicate design, mimicking the natural lash pattern for a flattering, eye-opening effect.

[lasso id=”275068″ link_id=”257006″ ref=”amzn-nature-fluffy-long-soft-false-eyelashes5-pairs-ultra-thick-cross-false-eyelashes-natural-black-long-eye-lash-extensions”]

We’ve found these lashes to be exceptionally lightweight, offering an almost imperceptible feel, yet creating a significant visual impact.

The application process is fairly straightforward, with a thin band that contours well to the lash line.

Their durability is also commendable, surviving multiple wears without compromising the lash integrity.

While on the pricier side, Shu Uemura’s Soft Cross lashes justify their cost with their impressive quality and refined aesthetic.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara

Pivoting from Shu Uemura’s elegant false lashes, our focus shifts to Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, a gem in the realm of eye makeup.

This mascara’s unique blend of waxes and oils promises a voluminous, curled lash look that’s on trend.

[lasso id=”275069″ link_id=”257007″ ref=”amzn-dior-diorshow-iconic-overcurl-spectacular-24h-volume-curl-mascara-090-black-0-21-ounce”]

In our analysis, we’ve found that the brush, with its curved design, expertly captures and curls each lash from root to tip, providing an eye-opening effect.

The formula doesn’t clump or flake, a common concern with many mascaras, and it’s long-lasting.

We did notice a slight learning curve in applying it, but with practice, it’s possible to achieve a beautifully dramatic look.

It’s a high-quality, luxurious alternative to false lashes.

NARS Climax Extreme Mascara

After extensively testing Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, we’ve now shifted our attention to another standout in the mascara arena, the NARS Climax Extreme Mascara.

[lasso id=”275074″ link_id=”257008″ ref=”amzn-nars-climax-extreme-mascara-full-size”]

This mascara has boldly stepped into the beauty limelight, boasting an innovative brush design and a formula devised for maximum volume and intensity.

The pigment load is high, resulting in a dramatic, almost theatrical finish.

It’s a perfect choice for those seeking an ‘extreme’ look, but it might be a touch too intense for everyday wear.

However, its longevity is impressive, staying put throughout the day without flaking or smudging.

The NARS Climax Extreme Mascara certainly delivers on its promises, making it a worthy competitor in the crowded mascara market.

Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara

Diving into the realm of waterproof mascaras, we’ve put the Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara under our beauty microscope for a thorough analysis.

This product claims to stay put through tears, sweat, humidity, and even a dip in the pool.

[lasso id=”275078″ link_id=”257009″ ref=”amzn-clinique-high-impact-waterproof-mascara-black”]

It’s no surprise that it’s gotten rave reviews from users claiming it lasts all day without smudging or clumping.

Our tests show it delivers on these promises.

The high-impact black pigment creates a dramatic look that’s perfect for a night out, while the brush design ensures even application.

However, the formula could be a tad easier to remove. It’s a small trade-off for such staying power.

Trend-wise, this mascara aligns with the current demand for long-lasting, waterproof beauty products.

It’s a worthy contender in any mascara hall of fame.

Tips to Remember About Best False Eyelashes

The search for the best false eyelashes is a personalized journey that caters to different eye shapes and preferences.

Makeup artist and a beauty editor consistently endorse the transformative power of a well-curated set of false eyelashes, whether enhancing the drama for large eyes or providing a delicate fluttery effect for those with smaller eyes.

The diversity of styles available ensures that individuals can find the perfect match to suit their unique aesthetic.

Ultimately, the best false eyelashes elevate any makeup look, individuals can confidently embrace the allure of fluttery lashes that enhance the natural beauty of their eyes, regardless of size or shape.

Ardell, Lilly, MAC, and Velour are perfect for everyday wear, while Esqido, Shu Uemura, and Dior are ideal for dramatic looks.

NARS and Clinique mascaras enhance these lashes beautifully.

It’s clear that the right pair of falsies can elevate your look, keeping you on trend and in the spotlight.

So, go ahead, bat those gorgeous lashes!

Get the scoop on more like this: