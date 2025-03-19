25 Best & Fun Things To Do In The French Quarter (LA) (2025)

The French Quarter is the oldest neighborhood in New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for its unique Creole architecture and vibrant history, this area is a cultural gem. Visitors flock here to experience the lively atmosphere of Bourbon Street, filled with music, food, and entertainment. The French Quarter is also home to beautiful historic buildings, charming courtyards, and delightful cafes.

The neighborhood’s rich history is reflected in its French, Spanish, and Creole influences. The French Quarter is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a place where old-world charm and modern-day excitement collide. With its colorful buildings, live jazz music, and festive mood, the French Quarter is a must-visit destination for those looking to experience the soul of New Orleans.

Looking for what to do here? Check out the best and fun things to do when you visit.

Things To Do In The French Quarter, LA

1. Stroll through Jackson Square and enjoy the local artists

Jackson Square is the heart of the French Quarter. You can find local artists displaying their work in this vibrant plaza. The atmosphere is lively and engaging, with musicians performing and visitors taking in the sights. It’s a great place to relax and soak up the local culture.

A stroll through Jackson Square offers beautiful views of St. Louis Cathedral. The historic buildings surrounding the square enhance the charm of the area. Artists often change, so there’s always something new to discover. You might even find a unique piece of art to take home!

This area is not just about art; it’s a gathering spot for locals and tourists alike. Street performers add to the entertainment, showcasing their talents. From musicians to painters, you’ll see a variety of creative expressions here.

Don’t forget to take a moment to simply sit on one of the benches and enjoy the ambiance. The smell of coffee and beignets wafting from nearby cafes adds to the experience. Jackson Square is an essential stop in the French Quarter!

Address: 701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

Also Check OutThings To Do in St. Francisville and Things To Do in Houma

2. Visit St. Louis Cathedral, the oldest continuously active Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States

St. Louis Cathedral is a must-visit landmark in the heart of the French Quarter. This stunning structure boasts beautiful Gothic architecture. Its impressive spires reach for the sky, creating an iconic skyline against the blue New Orleans backdrop.

The interior of the cathedral features breathtaking stained glass windows. Each window tells a story, capturing the history and significance of the church. You can also see intricate sculptures and religious artifacts while wandering inside.

Attending a service or mass here can be a profound experience. The cathedral holds regular services that allow visitors to join the local congregation. The peaceful environment is perfect for reflection and prayer, even if you’re not religious.

Outside, the surrounding Jackson Square offers beautiful views and photo opportunities. The lush greenery and bustling atmosphere make it an ideal place for a post-visit stroll. St. Louis Cathedral represents both faith and history in New Orleans.

Address: 615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116.

3. Experience the lively atmosphere of Bourbon Street and its iconic nightlife

Bourbon Street is famous for its vibrant nightlife and electric atmosphere. The street pulsates with energy, filled with the sounds of live music, laughter, and chatter. As the sun sets, the party truly begins, making it the perfect spot for night owls.

Bars and clubs line the street, offering everything from jazz to rock music. You can simply walk around, listen to the live bands, and enjoy a drink at one of the many establishments. Each venue has its unique vibe and entertainment options.

Don’t miss trying a famous Hurricane cocktail at one of the bars. The drink reflects the spirited culture of New Orleans. The party spills onto the street, where revelers dance and mingle.

While exploring, make sure to engage with street performers and artists. They contribute to the festive spirit that represents New Orleans’ rich cultural heritage. Bourbon Street is not just about nightlife; it’s an experience you won’t forget!

Address: Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70112.

4. Explore the French Market for local crafts and delicacies

The French Market is a charming spot to explore local crafts and delicious foods. Spanning several blocks, this bustling marketplace offers an array of vendors and shops showcasing their unique items. You’ll find everything from handmade jewelry to local artworks.

Don’t forget to sample some local delicacies while you’re here. Booths serve up Cajun and Creole favorites like gumbo, jambalaya, and pralines. The aroma of delicious food fills the air, inviting you to taste the local cuisine.

After shopping and snacking, take a moment to relax at one of the nearby seating areas. People-watching here offers a fun insight into everyday life in New Orleans. The vibrant atmosphere is filled with cheers from musicians and laughter from visitors enjoying their day.

Shopping at the French Market is a great way to bring a piece of New Orleans home with you. Unique souvenirs abound, making it an ideal stop to find that perfect memento. The French Market truly embodies the spirit of the city.

Address: 1008 N Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

5. Take a jazz cruise on the Mississippi River for some live music

A jazz cruise on the Mississippi River is an unforgettable experience. You’ll enjoy the beautiful views of New Orleans from the water while listening to the smooth sounds of live jazz music. These cruises offer a unique way to appreciate the city from a different perspective.

As you sail, the ambiance onboard is one of pure enjoyment. Talented musicians create an atmosphere that celebrates New Orleans’ rich jazz heritage. This immersive experience may include dining options, allowing you to savor a meal while soaking in the music.

The historical significance of the Mississippi River adds to the experience. It’s a vital part of New Orleans’ history, making this cruise both scenic and educational. The magnificent skyline provides an incredible backdrop for your jazz-filled adventure.

Whether you choose a daytime or sunset cruise, the experience is sure to be enjoyable. A jazz cruise captures the essence of New Orleans through its music and picturesque views, leaving you with lasting memories.

Address: 400 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

6. Indulge in beignets at Café du Monde, a must-try treat

Café du Monde is synonymous with beignets and coffee in New Orleans. This world-famous café is a must-visit when in the French Quarter. As you step inside, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee blends perfectly with the sweet scent of powdered sugar.

The beignets are hot, fluffy, and generously dusted with powdered sugar. They are best enjoyed with a side of café au lait, an iconic New Orleans beverage. The delightful combination is simply irresistible!

Seating is available outside, allowing you to soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the French Quarter. Watching the hustle and bustle while enjoying your beignets is a truly enjoyable experience. Don’t forget to bring an extra napkin; things can get a bit messy!

Café du Monde is open 24 hours a day, making it a perfect spot any time of day. Whether it’s morning, afternoon, or late at night, indulging in beignets will make your visit complete. Try them at least once; you won’t regret it!

Address: 800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

7. Visit the Historic Voodoo Museum to learn about the local culture

The Historic Voodoo Museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the mystical world of voodoo. Located in the heart of the French Quarter, this small museum showcases artifacts, history, and the cultural significance of voodoo in New Orleans.

The exhibits provide insights into the life of voodoo practitioners and the rituals involved. You’ll learn about the various elements of voodoo culture, including spirits, altars, and symbols. Guided tours enrich your knowledge, presenting engaging stories about voodoo’s impact on the city.

The intimate setting of the museum allows for a personal experience. You’ll be able to explore at your own pace and immerse yourself in the unique culture. Photographs and historical displays highlight how voodoo is intertwined with New Orleans’ identity.

A visit to the Voodoo Museum is a great way to understand the city’s rich folklore. It encourages a deeper appreciation of local traditions and beliefs. If you’re intrigued by the mysterious side of New Orleans, this museum is a must-see!

Address: 824 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

8. Check out the shops and galleries on Royal Street

Royal Street is packed with charming shops and galleries, each offering something unique. This historic street is perfect for leisurely strolling and discovering local arts, crafts, and boutiques. The architecture alone is worth the visit, with beautiful French and Spanish influences.

From handmade jewelry to fine art, the shops here cater to various tastes. You’ll find local artists displaying their work, allowing you to bring home a piece of New Orleans. Don’t hesitate to engage with shop owners; many are truly passionate about their craft.

In addition to shopping, many galleries often feature exhibitions, showcasing vibrant New Orleans culture. It’s a great place to see the creativity of local artists. Whether you’re seeking a souvenir or simply browsing, Royal Street has it all.

As you wander, enjoy the lively street performances scattered along the way. Musicians and performers enrich the atmosphere, creating an enjoyable experience. Exploring Royal Street is a delightful journey; you are sure to find something special!

Address: Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

9. Enjoy a ghost tour to hear spooky tales from the city’s past

New Orleans is known for its haunting history, making a ghost tour an exciting experience. As you explore the dark alleys of the French Quarter, you’ll hear spine-chilling stories of ghosts, voodoo, and unsolved mysteries. Local guides provide thrilling narratives that bring the city’s history to life.

The tours often visit notoriously haunted sites, showcasing the blend of history and folklore that characterizes New Orleans. You’ll learn about famous figures, tragedies, and legends from the past that continue to captivate both locals and visitors. Every corner has a story waiting to be uncovered!

Nighttime tours create an eerie atmosphere, as the darkness adds to the thrill. You may even encounter spirits along the way, as many claim to have had spooky experiences during the tour. Watch out for ghosts rumored to linger in the historic buildings!

Whether you believe in the supernatural or are simply curious, ghost tours offer a fun and spooky adventure. They provide an engaging perspective on the city while adding excitement to your visit. Prepare for chills and thrills as you delve into New Orleans’ haunted history!

Address: Various starting points in the French Quarter.

10. Discover the history at the Cabildo, a former Spanish colonial government building

The Cabildo is a historic building that reflects the rich history of New Orleans. Once the seat of the Spanish colonial government, it now serves as a museum. The architecture showcases stunning Spanish colonial style and features beautiful courtyards that allow for exploration.

Inside, you’ll find a vast collection of artifacts related to Louisiana’s history. The exhibits span from the colonial era to the present day, providing an insightful overview of the region’s evolution. The history of the Cabildo itself is fascinating and essential to understanding New Orleans’ past.

Guided tours are available and provide detailed information about the role of the Cabildo in Louisiana’s governance. You’ll leave with a deeper understanding of the complexities of New Orleans’ history, culture, and people. The building also houses important documents, including the Louisiana Purchase Treaty.

A visit to the Cabildo is fulfilling for history enthusiasts and anyone looking to understand the city better. It’s a vital part of New Orleans, offering insights into its colonial roots. Be sure to include this historic site on your itinerary!

Address: 701 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

11. Relax at Woldenberg Park along the river

Woldenberg Park is a beautiful riverside park located along the Mississippi River. It offers a serene escape from the bustling streets of the French Quarter. With walking paths, lush greenery, and inviting benches, it’s ideal for a leisurely stroll or a peaceful afternoon.

The park features stunning views of the river and the surrounding city, making it a great spot to relax. You’ll often find locals lounging on the grass or taking in the picturesque scenery. The sound of the river and the gentle breeze is inviting.

You can also enjoy art installations and sculptures throughout the park. The blend of nature and art adds to the park’s charm. As you explore, take time to admire the beautiful surroundings and the wildlife that call the river home.

Woldenberg Park is the perfect place to unwind after a busy day of exploring the French Quarter. Pack a picnic or simply relax, enjoying the ambiance of New Orleans. It’s a peaceful oasis right in the heart of the city!

Address: 1 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

12. Visit the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) is a treasure located in City Park. It houses an impressive collection of art from various periods and cultures. The museum features over 40,000 works, including American, European, and African art.

The stunning architecture of the building itself is worth the visit. The expansive galleries allow for a comfortable exploring experience. A highlight is the sculpture garden, which features beautiful outdoor displays and lush landscaping.

NOMA offers rotating exhibits, so there’s always something new to see. You can enjoy different art forms through various events and activities held at the museum. The educational programs and workshops make it a hub for art enthusiasts.

Spending time at NOMA nourishes your curiosity and appreciation for art. It’s a fantastic destination for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the creative world of New Orleans at NOMA!

Address: 1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124.

13. Check out live music at the Spotted Cat Music Club

The Spotted Cat Music Club is a renowned live music venue in the French Quarter. It’s known for its intimate setting and excellent jazz performances. The cozy atmosphere creates an authentic New Orleans vibe, welcoming music lovers of all kinds.

Every night, local musicians take the stage to showcase their talent. From jazz and blues to swing and funk, the varied lineup ensures there’s always great music to enjoy. The spontaneous energy of live performances provides an unforgettable experience.

Grab a drink from the bar and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere. The close proximity to the musicians makes it feel as if you’re part of the show. You may even have the chance to chat with some performers after their set!

The Spotted Cat is a great spot to discover hidden talent and enjoy the vibrant music scene. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or a casual listener, it’s a perfect destination for an enjoyable night out.

Address: 623 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70118.

14. Take a guided walking tour to learn more about the French Quarter

A guided walking tour is an excellent way to explore the French Quarter. Knowledgeable guides lead you through the historic streets, offering insights into the local culture and history. You’ll discover fascinating stories that make this area come alive.

Many tours focus on specific themes, such as history, architecture, or cuisine, allowing you to choose one that piques your interest. Along the way, you’ll visit iconic landmarks and hidden gems. The interactive nature of the tours encourages questions and engagement.

Stroll through the picturesque streets while learning about the local traditions, famous residents, and events that shaped the city. You may hear enchanting tales of ghosts, voodoo, or Mardi Gras celebrations, depending on the tour you choose.

Walking the streets of the French Quarter with a guide offers a richer experience than exploring independently. You’ll leave with a deeper appreciation of New Orleans’ unique charm and character. Be sure to include this in your itinerary!

Address: Various starting points in the French Quarter.

15. Visit the Old Ursuline Convent, the oldest surviving structure in the Mississippi Valley

The Old Ursuline Convent is a historic landmark in the heart of the French Quarter. Built in the 18th century, it is the oldest surviving structure in the Mississippi Valley. The convent’s beautiful architecture reflects the colonial style, making it a significant cultural site.

Inside, you’ll find exhibits showcasing the history of the Ursuline nuns and their contributions to New Orleans. The preserved rooms and artifacts provide insight into the daily life of the convent and the community during that time.

Take a guided tour to fully appreciate the stories and history shared by knowledgeable staff. They highlight the important role the convent played in education and care for the city’s young women. The gardens outside offer a tranquil space for reflection as well.

Visiting the Old Ursuline Convent connects you with the past and the rich history of the city. It’s a fascinating stop that adds depth to your understanding of New Orleans’ heritage.

Address: 1100 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

16. Explore the architecture of the iconic Creole townhouses

The Creole townhouses of the French Quarter are a beautiful sight to behold. Their unique architectural style reflects the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans. With intricate ironwork, colorful facades, and lush balconies, they tell stories of the city’s past.

Strolling through the streets, take time to admire the details of these historic buildings. The blend of Spanish, French, and Caribbean influences creates a distinctive aesthetic. Many townhouses are still private residences, offering a glimpse into daily life in the French Quarter.

Consider joining an architectural tour that dives deeper into the history and construction techniques used in these iconic homes. Learning about the preservation efforts helps appreciate the value and character they add to the neighborhood.

Exploring these stunning townhouses offers not only eye-catching visuals but also insight into the lives of the people who once called them home. The architecture adds to the charm of the French Quarter, making each visit memorable.

Address: Various locations throughout the French Quarter.

17. Attend a cooking class to learn about Cajun and Creole dishes

Taking a cooking class in New Orleans offers an immersive way to experience the local cuisine. These classes often teach the art of preparing classic Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and étouffée. With local chefs guiding you, it’s a fun and delicious experience.

During the class, you will learn about the unique ingredients and techniques that make New Orleans cuisine distinct. Some classes even include visits to local markets to select fresh ingredients, providing insight into the culinary culture.

As you cook, fellow participants share stories, creating a friendly atmosphere. The sense of community adds to the joy of creating beautiful dishes. Once the meal is ready, enjoy the fruits of your labor with new friends, savoring the authentic flavors of New Orleans.

Taking a cooking class nurtures your passion for cooking and connects you to the local culture. It’s a perfect souvenir: you’ll leave with new skills and recipes to recreate at home. Make sure to sign up for one of these delightful classes!

Address: Various cooking schools in New Orleans.

18. Take a swamp tour through the nearby wetlands

Exploring the wetlands surrounding New Orleans through a swamp tour is a thrilling adventure. These tours provide a unique opportunity to witness the area’s rich biodiversity up close. You may encounter alligators, turtles, and various bird species while navigating the swamp by boat.

Guided tours are led by knowledgeable locals who share insights about the flora and fauna of the wetlands. They provide fascinating information about the ecosystem’s importance to the region. Some tours even include a chance to learn about the history and culture of nearby communities.

Tour options vary, including airboat rides that offer a fast-paced experience or quieter pontoon boat tours. Whichever you choose, the stunning scenery and wildlife encounters create lasting memories.

Visiting the wetlands highlights the natural beauty surrounding New Orleans. It’s an enjoyable escape into nature that contrasts with the urban environment of the city. Don’t miss the chance to take a swamp tour!

Address: Various tour operators near New Orleans.

19. Experience the vibrant atmosphere of the annual Mardi Gras festivities

Mardi Gras is perhaps the most famous festival in New Orleans, attracting visitors from all over the world. The annual celebration includes colorful parades, lively music, and festive parties. Experiencing Mardi Gras is a bucket-list event for many, as the energy is simply unmatched!

Throughout the festivities, elaborate floats and costumed participants parade through the streets. The vibrant colors of purple, green, and gold create a stunning atmosphere. Crowds gather to enjoy the music, dance, and, of course, catch beads and other trinkets thrown from the floats.

Local cuisine plays a significant role as well. Indulging in king cake, jambalaya, and other local specialties allows you to savor the flavors of New Orleans during this festive season. Engaging with locals adds to the cultural richness of the experience.

Plan ahead to secure accommodation since Mardi Gras draws massive crowds. However, being part of this celebration is worth it. Mardi Gras embodies the spirit of joy, creativity, and community in New Orleans—a celebration you won’t forget!

Address: Various locations throughout New Orleans.

20. Try the local cuisine at a classic restaurant like Galatoire’s

Dining at Galatoire’s is a culinary delight that embodies the flavors of New Orleans. This iconic restaurant has been serving classic Creole dishes since 1905. The beautiful dining room creates an elegant ambiance for enjoying a memorable meal.

Start your meal with a classic dish like gumbo or shrimp remoulade. Each dish is prepared with fresh, local ingredients that capture the essence of New Orleans cuisine. Don’t forget to pair your meal with a signature cocktail for an authentic experience!

Reservations are highly recommended, especially during peak dining times. The lively atmosphere adds to the enjoyment as guests gather to savor delicious food and engage in conversation. It’s not just a meal; it’s a cherished social experience.

Dining at Galatoire’s allows you to indulge in the culinary heritage of the city. Whether with friends, family, or a romantic partner, savoring the flavors of New Orleans at this classic establishment is an unforgettable experience.

Address: 209 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

21. Visit the Louisiana State Museum to explore local history

The Louisiana State Museum is an essential stop for anyone interested in the rich history of New Orleans and Louisiana. The museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, memorabilia, and exhibits that showcase the state’s diverse cultural heritage.

Exhibits range from the early colonial days to modern times, covering pivotal moments in Louisiana’s history. You’ll gain insight into the unique blend of cultures that shape the state’s identity. Art, music, and traditions are all celebrated in engaging displays.

Attending special events and lectures offered by the museum enhances your understanding of local history. Curators often provide valuable context that deepens your appreciation for the exhibits on display. The museum is an educational resource as well as a cultural treasure.

Visiting the Louisiana State Museum allows you to connect with the city’s past while gaining insights into its vibrant present. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore and engage with New Orleans’ history.

Address: 751 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

22. Discover the unique shops on Chartres Street

Chartres Street is lined with a variety of unique shops that showcase the creativity of New Orleans. You’ll find everything from antiques and vintage clothing to handmade crafts and art galleries. Each shop has its own charm and character, offering a bit of something for everyone.

As you wander from one shop to another, take time to engage with the shop owners. Many are passionate about their crafts and love to share their stories. You’ll unearth hidden treasures and perhaps find the perfect souvenir to take home!

The laid-back atmosphere of Chartres Street makes it ideal for leisurely strolling. Enjoy the beautiful architecture that surrounds you, with lovely courtyards and vibrant balconies showcasing the distinct style of the French Quarter.

Shopping on Chartres Street is not just about purchasing items; it’s about experiencing the local culture. Explore the creativity, artistry, and warm hospitality found within the shops. It’s an enjoyable journey through New Orleans’ unique character!

Address: Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

23. Attend a performance at the Saenger Theatre

Attending a performance at the Saenger Theatre is a fantastic way to experience the arts in New Orleans. This beautifully restored venue hosts a range of performances, including Broadway shows, concerts, and special events. The stunning architecture alone makes visiting worthwhile.

The Saenger’s rich history adds to its charm. Opened in 1927, it features intricate designs and opulent details reminiscent of the grand theaters of the past. Visitors are often awed by the ambiance as they enter the theater for a show.

Check the schedule for upcoming performances to see what interests you. The acoustics and seating arrangement ensure a fantastic view from anywhere in the theater. With a variety of events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Experiencing a show at the Saenger Theatre allows you to immerse yourself in the local arts scene. The combination of culture, history, and entertainment makes it a memorable outing. Don’t miss the chance to visit this iconic venue!

Address: 143 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112.

24. Visit the museum dedicated to Louis Armstrong, a vibrant part of jazz history

The Louis Armstrong House and Museum is a must-visit for jazz enthusiasts. Located in Queens, New York, this museum is dedicated to the legendary musician and cultural icon, Louis Armstrong. It offers a deep dive into his life, music, and influence on jazz.

Discover the preserved home of Armstrong, complete with memorabilia that reflects his incredible career. The guided tours provide interesting insights into his personal life, highlighting the connection between his home life and music. Artifacts including recordings, photographs, and instruments are on display.

As you explore, you’ll learn about Armstrong’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most recognized figures in jazz. The exhibits celebrate his contributions to music and the importance of New Orleans in shaping his sound.

Visiting the Louis Armstrong House and Museum is a celebration of jazz and the spirit of New Orleans. It pays homage to a man whose music transcended barriers and continues to inspire generations. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore jazz history!

Address: 34-56 107th St, Queens, NY 11368.

25. Experience a traditional second line parade for local culture

Participating in a second line parade is a unique and lively experience in New Orleans. Second line parades are celebratory processions that showcase the vibrancy of local culture and community spirit. They often accompany weddings, festivals, and other celebrations, bringing together locals and visitors alike.

As a spectator or participant, you’ll enjoy lively music, dance, and vibrant costumes. Local brass bands play catchy tunes, inviting everyone to dance along. The energy is infectious, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with laughter and celebration.

Second line parades offer a wonderful opportunity to experience the local culture firsthand. The sense of community among participants adds to the festivities, making everyone feel included. Don’t be shy; join in the fun and dance your heart out!

Check local calendars for upcoming second line parades during your visit. It’s an exciting way to immerse yourself in New Orleans’ rich traditions and music culture. Embrace the spirit of celebration that makes this city so special!

Address: Various locations throughout New Orleans.

Also Check OutThings To Do in Alexandria and Things To Do in Gonzales

Final Thoughts

The French Quarter is a vibrant destination that pulses with culture, history, and excitement. From the lively streets of Bourbon Street to the serene paths of Woldenberg Park, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re indulging in the local cuisine, experiencing the rich music scene, or exploring historic landmarks, you’re bound to create memories that last a lifetime.

As you explore, don’t forget to immerse yourself in the unique traditions and local stories that define New Orleans’ character. Every corner reveals something new, adding to the charm and allure of the French Quarter. Leave with a heart full of joy and a yearning to return to this magical place once again.