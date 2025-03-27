25 Best Non Toxic Deodorant Brands in 2024 - Mindful Momma (2025)

Post Share509 Pin3.3K Share

A review of the best non-toxic deodorants including deodorant sticks, creams and sprays, as well as vegan and zero waste options, to help you find the natural deodorant that works for your needs. Let me guess. Slowly but surely you’ve been switching over your beauty and personal care routine to natural,non-toxic products– but there’s one area that you haven’t quite mastered yet: DEODORANT. I know exactly why.Deodorant is one thing you’re too scared to mess with.When you leave the house in the morning – whether you are going to the office, running errands or heading to the gym to work out – you need to be sure that you will not end up a stinking mess by the end of the day. No one wants to bethatperson! Yet switching to a natural, non-toxic deodorant is totally do-able (and important!). But it’s true – it can be a bit tricky. After doing loads of research, including areader survey, here’s one thing I know for sure:finding a non toxic deodorant that works is not a one-size-fits all proposal. But I’ve done the homework, including testing a LOT of deodorants myself, in order to help you find the non toxic deodorant that will work best for YOU!!

At Mindful Momma we only endorse products we've personally researched, tested, and honestly love.

Table of Contents Why You Should Switch to a Non Toxic Deodorant

The Best Natural Deodorant Ingredients

How to find a Natural Deodorant that Works

Best Non Toxic Deodorant Brands

Natural Deodorant Brands Conclusion

Why You Should Switch to a Non Toxic Deodorant

To start, let’s talk about why you should switch deodorants in the first place. Traditional deodorants and antiperspirants contain some potentially harmful ingredients. In fact, in my deodorant survey, the primary reason given for switching to a natural deodorant was toavoid toxic chemicals.

Here’s a rundown of deodorant ingredients to AVOID:

Aluminum – the active ingredient in most conventional antiperspirants* – linked to Alzheimer’s and breast cancer

– the active ingredient in most conventional antiperspirants* – linked to Alzheimer’s and breast cancer Parabens – endocrine disruptors often used as preservatives

– endocrine disruptors often used as preservatives Phthalates – hormone disrupting chemicals hiding in the fragrance or other ingredients

– hormone disrupting chemicals hiding in the fragrance or other ingredients Artificial fragrances** – a catch-all term for thousands of chemicals which can cause allergic reactions, skin irritation or worse

– a catch-all term for thousands of chemicals which can cause allergic reactions, skin irritation or worse Triclosan – an endocrine disruptor and probable carcinogen

– an endocrine disruptor and probable carcinogen Propylene glycol– when derived from natural gas (most common form), it is a potential allergen and a non-renewable resource

*A note about antiperspirants:Sweat is our body’s natural way of releasing toxins sostopping our sweat glands from working should not be the goalat all. Instead, we want to make our skin less attractive to odor-causing bacteria – which luckily can be done with natural ingredients.

**A note about fragrance:The term fragrance is a bit tricky. When you see it on a label, it usually impliesartificial fragrance chemicalsbut a few companies use the term even for essential oils and other natural fragrances. For example, Every Man Jack listsfragranceon the label but assured me that their scents are a mixture of essential oils only. On the other hand, Native deodorant uses some safe, phthalate-free synthetic fragrances in addition to essential oils, to make their fragrances stronger. I wish it were easier – but when in doubt – ask the company directly!

After a recent study found cancer-causing benzene in over 40 deodorants and antiperspirants, you’ll want to be sure to find a deodorant without benzene, like the ones listed here.

The Best Natural Deodorant Ingredients

Sometimes I wonder why we get so caught up in chemicals when nature creates so many hard-working ingredients. Nature-made substances including minerals, plant powders, butters and oils from nuts and seeds, and essential oils have all the anti-bacterial and sweat absorbing properties that we need to keep wetness and odor at bay.

Here are some of the beneficial ingredients you might find in the best natural deodorants:

Odor neutralizing agents

Baking soda* – raises PH of skin, making it less hospitable to bacteria growth

– raises PH of skin, making it less hospitable to bacteria growth Activated charcoal – acts like a magnet, drawing out odor-causing bacteria and other toxins from skin

– acts like a magnet, drawing out odor-causing bacteria and other toxins from skin Magnesium – minimizes odor and treats skin problems

Saccharomyces ferment – a vegetable based enzyme that inhibits odor

– a vegetable based enzyme that inhibits odor Essential oils– naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial

*A note about baking soda: Many people rave about baking soda for odor control, yet a small number find that it causes skin rashes, bumps or other sensitivities. From what I’ve read, this is usually a temporary phase as your skin detoxes from conventional deodorants, however many brands now make baking-soda free deodorants for sensitive skin.

Wetness absorbing ingredients

Arrowroot

Tapioca starch or cornstarch

Kaolin clay

Moisturizing / skin soothing ingredients

Coconut oil

Shea butter

Plant oils – jojoba, sunflower

Beeswax

Candelilla wax – a plant-based substitute for beeswax

Glycerin

Aloe vera

Propanediol (vegetable derived)

A note about deodorant formulas:

Some people complain that deodorants made with coconut oil and/or shea butter can stain your clothes. If that is a problem, you may prefer a deodorant with a base of glycerin or propanediol.

How to find a Natural Deodorant that Works

No doubt you’d love me to tell you aboutthe amazing natural deodorant that works for everyone. I’m sorry to tell you it doesn’t exist.

Each one of us is different – from the amount of sweat and odor we produce, to the level of activity we engage in, to our personal skin sensitivities and fragrance preferences. Many of us prefer the convenience of a stick, but some of us love to slather on adeodorant creamor do a quick spritz of a spray deodorant.

Maybe you are searching for a deodorant that is baking soda free, or one that contains activated charcoal or another specific ingredient. Maybe using a vegan deodorant is important to you, or having a zero-waste deodorant that is better for the planet.

Your favorite natural deodorant probably won’t be the same as mine – and that’s OK!

Armpit Detox

Also, keep in mind that switching to a natural deodorant takes time. Your skin will need to detox for a couple of weeks as it gets rid of the toxins from your old deodorant. Here are a couple things to consider during the transition time:

Apply deodorant more than once during the day

Do an armpit detox to prepare your skin for natural deodorant

Try the Underarm Bar – a charcoal based soap that boosts the power of your deodorant

Most important – don’t give up!

Best Non Toxic Deodorant Brands

Here is a list of my recommended natural deodorant brands – including deodorant sticks, deodorant creams and deodorant sprays – all formulated with clean ingredients and no harmful chemicals. The list covers a range of pricing options, and includes zero-waste deodorant options, organic deodorants, as well as vegan deodorant brands (ALL brands listed here are cruelty-free).

In terms of odor control, everything I’ve tried has worked for me – but truth be told – I’m not a super stinky person (guess I drew the lucky card on that one!)

All of these natural deodorant options have raving fans – but you’ll also find some people who say it didn’t work for them.Bottom line: it might take a bit of experimenting to find the clean deodorant that works best for you.

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: Coconut oil, tapioca starch, earth wax, magnesium

Coconut oil, tapioca starch, earth wax, magnesium Baking soda free formula

Plant-based packaging made from sugar cane

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: EWG Verified

EWG Verified Price: $20 (or subscribe and save)

My take: If you’re looking for a deodorant that goes on clear and smooth (no white residue), this is it! Love that it is EWG-Verified and is packaged in plant-based plastic from sugarcane. This is my current favorite deodorant!

Type:A Deodorant

Type:A Deodorant

Type: hybrid squeezable cream that goes on like a stick

hybrid squeezable cream that goes on like a stick Primary ingredients: glycerin, beeswax, arrowroot, sodium bicarbonate, coconut oil, zinc

glycerin, beeswax, arrowroot, sodium bicarbonate, coconut oil, zinc Sweat activated formula releases actives through the day to fight odor and absorb moisture

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: N/A

N/A Price: $16.99

My take: The squeezeable tube is super easy to use. The formula works even on the hottest days and does not stain my clothes!

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: arrowroot powder, shea butter, baking soda, coconut oil, corn starch

arrowroot powder, shea butter, baking soda, coconut oil, corn starch Plastic-free, biodegradable paperboard tubes

Unscented version available

All formulas are certified vegan

Fragrance: Natural extracts

Natural extracts EWG rating: EWG Verified

EWG Verified Price: $11.95

My take: Love that the packaging is a completely plastic-free and biodegradable and the formula is excellent too. The Orange Leaves scent is my favorite!

Type: Stick

If you are specifically looking for plastic-free deodorant sticks, I have more listed here!

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: coconut oil, shea butter, non-GMO cornstarch, baking soda, candelilla wax and beeswax

coconut oil, shea butter, non-GMO cornstarch, baking soda, candelilla wax and beeswax 85% of users said it neutralized underarm odor all day

96% of users said it goes on dry and clear

Refill cartridges available

Fragrance: essential oils and natural extracts

essential oils and natural extracts EWG rating: EWG Verified

EWG Verified Price: $31($20 for refills)

My take: The ultimate combination of a luxury deodorant + eco-friendly packaging. Clean Rose is a lovely scent!

Type: Stick

Humble Deodorant

Type: Stick– both plastic and plastic-free options available

Stick– both plastic and plastic-free options available Primary ingredients: fractionated coconut oil, non-GMO cornstarch, baking soda, beeswax

fractionated coconut oil, non-GMO cornstarch, baking soda, beeswax Unscented versions available in both regular & sensitive

Sensitive skin version is also vegan

Fragrance: Essential oils

Essential oils EWG rating: 1

1 Price: $10.99 – $12.99

My take: Humble has lovely scents and in my humble opinion, has the best deodorant for sensitive skin. The Moroccan Rose scent is my favorite!

Humble Deodorant

Mineralized Deodorant

Type: deodorant powder

deodorant powder Primary ingredients: Magnesium Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate

Magnesium Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate Unscented option available

Tins of powder come with an applicator sponge for mess-free application.

Fragrance: Essential oils

Essential oils EWG rating: N/A

N/A Price: $27.50 for full sized, $21.50 for refills

My take: This deodorant powder works well for me and I love the light scents. I was a bit worried about making a mess but the sponge applicator makes the powder really easy to apply.

Shop Mineralized

Type: Stick (plastic-free)

Stick (plastic-free) Primary ingredients: tapioca starch, coconut oil, baking soda, shea butter, sunflower seed wax, zinc

tapioca starch, coconut oil, baking soda, shea butter, sunflower seed wax, zinc Packaged in sustainable paperboard tube

Fragrance: Natural driftwood scent works for the whole family

Natural driftwood scent works for the whole family EWG rating: N/A

N/A Price: $16

Type: Stick (biodegradable paperboard)

Type: Stick (biodegradable paperboard)

Stick (biodegradable paperboard) Primary ingredients: fractionated coconut oil, tapioca starch, candelilla wax, magnesium hydroxide, zinc ricinoleate, sodium bicarbonate, manuka honey, essential oils

fractionated coconut oil, tapioca starch, candelilla wax, magnesium hydroxide, zinc ricinoleate, sodium bicarbonate, manuka honey, essential oils Not vegan (contains honey)

Infused with prebiotics and probiotics to support a balanced skin microbiome

Fragrance: A lovely woodsy, citrus scent from essential oils

A lovely woodsy, citrus scent from essential oils EWG rating: EWG VERIFIED™

EWG VERIFIED™ MADESAFE certified

Price: $24 for 3.75-oz stick

Type: Stick or spray

Type: Stick or spray

Stick or spray Primary ingredients (stick): arrowroot powder, baking soda, coconut oil, shea butter, candelilla wax

arrowroot powder, baking soda, coconut oil, shea butter, candelilla wax Primary ingredients (spray): alcohol, glycerin,ozone-friendly nitrogen propellant

Sensitive Skin formula and activated charcoal versions available

All formulas are vegan

Eco-Cert certified

Fragrance: A combo of essential oils and natural fragrances (but nothing artificial)

A combo of essential oils and natural fragrances (but nothing artificial) EWG rating: 1 – 3

1 – 3 Price: $9.99 – $11.49

Type: Stick, spary and deodorant ball

Type: Stick, spary and deodorant ball

Stick, spary and deodorant ball Primary ingredients (stick): shea butter, baking soda, coconut oil, beeswax, arrowroot

shea butter, baking soda, coconut oil, beeswax, arrowroot Primary ingredients (ball): shea butter, arrowroot, coconut oil, candelilla wax, vitamin E

shea butter, arrowroot, coconut oil, candelilla wax, vitamin E Primary ingredients (spray): witch hazel, alcohol, safflower oil, aloe leaf

witch hazel, alcohol, safflower oil, aloe leaf Baking soda free versions available

Spray and ball are vegan (sticks contain beeswax)

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 1 – 3

1 – 3 Price: $10 – $14

Type: Stick

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: Propylene glycol (vegetable derived), aloe vera, Saccharomyces Ferment, glycerin, corn starch

Propylene glycol (vegetable derived), aloe vera, Saccharomyces Ferment, glycerin, corn starch Plastic case is refillable with deodorant pods

Fragrance: essential oils and naturally derived ingredients

essential oils and naturally derived ingredients EWG rating: N/A

N/A Price: Starter kits $25, refill $11.25

Type: Stick

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: coconut oil, corn starch, candelilla wax, baking soda, beeswax, magnesium, arrowroot, calendula

coconut oil, corn starch, candelilla wax, baking soda, beeswax, magnesium, arrowroot, calendula Formulated especially for sensitive skin, pregnancy and breastfeeding, yet effective for everyone

Certified organic by NSF

Fragrance: essential oils (unscented also available)

essential oils (unscented also available) EWG rating: 1

1 Price: $12.99 full size, $5.99 travel size

Type: Stick or cream

Type: Stick or cream

Stick or cream Primary ingredients (stick): Coconut oil, arrowroot powder, magnesium, candelilla wax, vitamin E

Coconut oil, arrowroot powder, magnesium, candelilla wax, vitamin E Primary ingredients (cream): Shea butter, arrowroot powder, baking soda, coconut oil, candelilla wax, vitamin E

Shea butter, arrowroot powder, baking soda, coconut oil, candelilla wax, vitamin E Stick is packaged in cardboard tube, cream packaged in glass jar

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 1

1 Price:$14

Type: Stick

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: Coconut oil, candelilla wax, beeswax, corn starch, arrowroot, baking soda

Coconut oil, candelilla wax, beeswax, corn starch, arrowroot, baking soda Effective magnesium-enriched formula

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: EWG Verified

EWG Verified Price: $6.99

Cleo + Coco Deodorant

Cleo + Coco Deodorant

Type: Stickand bar

Stickand bar Primary ingredients: cocoa butter, coconut oil, beeswax, baking soda, activated charcoal

cocoa butter, coconut oil, beeswax, baking soda, activated charcoal Both a traditional deodorant stick in plastic packaging and a zero waste deodorant bar are available

Sensitive skin formula without baking soda available

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 1

1 Price: $12 – $18

Type: Stick, cream, spray

Shop Cleo + Coco

Type: Stick, cream, spray

Stick, cream, spray Primary ingredients (stick): arrowroot, coconut oil, baking soda

arrowroot, coconut oil, baking soda Primary ingredients (cream): arrowroot, shea butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, baking soda

arrowroot, shea butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, baking soda Primary ingredients (spray): witch hazel, coconut oil, sunflower oil, rice enzymes

witch hazel, coconut oil, sunflower oil, rice enzymes Sensitive skin formula without baking soda or coconut oil available

USDA Organic certified

Vegan

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: N/A

N/A Price: $11.95

Type: Stick

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: propanediol (naturally derived), glycerin,candelilla wax,saccharomyces ferment, magnesium, activated charcoal

propanediol (naturally derived), glycerin,candelilla wax,saccharomyces ferment, magnesium, activated charcoal Uses activated bamboo charcoal and natural fermentation for odor control

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 3

3 Price: $25

Native Deodorant

Native Deodorant

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: coconut oil, arrowroot powder, baking soda, shea butter

coconut oil, arrowroot powder, baking soda, shea butter Sensitive skin version is baking soda free

Also offer aplastic-free deodorantin a cardboard tube in select scents

Offer fun seasonal scents – get on their mailing list to find out!

Fragrance: proprietary blend of essential oils, natural extracts and some phthalate-free synthetics (I wish they were more transparent about their fragrance ingredients)

proprietary blend of essential oils, natural extracts and some phthalate-free synthetics (I wish they were more transparent about their fragrance ingredients) EWG rating: 1 – 3

1 – 3 Price: $13

Type: Stick and cream

Shop Native

Type: Stick and cream

Stick and cream Primary ingredients: coconut oil, arrowroot, magnesium hydroxide, cocoa seed butter, shea butter (baking soda in original version only)

coconut oil, arrowroot, magnesium hydroxide, cocoa seed butter, shea butter (baking soda in original version only) Low waste packaging: cardboard stick and glass jar

Many certified organic and fair trade ingredients used

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 1 – 2

1 – 2 Price: $14

Type: Stick

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: aloe vera, saccharomyces ferment, glycerin, baking soda, shea butter

aloe vera, saccharomyces ferment, glycerin, baking soda, shea butter Ursa Major’s Hoppin Fresh Deodorant is an award-winning formula that keeps you cool and fresh all day.

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 3-4

3-4 Price:$18

Type: Cream

Type: Cream

Cream Primary ingredients: shea butter, cornstarch, baking soda, sunflower seed and jojoba oils, kaolin clay, glycerin

shea butter, cornstarch, baking soda, sunflower seed and jojoba oils, kaolin clay, glycerin Sensitive skin formula available (baking soda free)

Vegan

Comes in glass jar

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: N/A

N/A Price: $18

Every Man Jack Deodorant

Every Man Jack Deodorant

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients: propanediol (vegetable derived), aloe vera, witch hazel

propanediol (vegetable derived), aloe vera, witch hazel Some certified organic ingredients

Fragrance: a proprietary blend of essential oils (nothing artificial)

a proprietary blend of essential oils (nothing artificial) EWG rating: 3-4 (higher rating because they list fragrance, but all of their fragrance comes from natural sources and is paraben-free)

3-4 (higher rating because they list fragrance, but all of their fragrance comes from natural sources and is paraben-free) Price: $9

Type: Cream and stick

Shop Every Man Jack

Type: Cream and stick

Cream and stick Primary ingredients: tapioca starch, coconut oil, shea butter, baking soda, activated charcoal

tapioca starch, coconut oil, shea butter, baking soda, activated charcoal Formulated for sensitive skin with just enough baking soda to be effective but not cause irritation in most people

Vegan

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 1 – 4 (some of the essential oils have higher ratings)

1 – 4 (some of the essential oils have higher ratings) Price: $13 – $15

Type: Spray

Type: Spray

Spray Primary ingredients: Organic ethanol and essential oils

Organic ethanol and essential oils USDA Certified Organic

Portabledeodorant wipesalso available

Fragrance: essential oils

essential oils EWG rating: 1 – 2

1 – 2 Price: $6.99

Type: Stick

Type: Stick

Stick Primary ingredients : Propylene glycol (vegetable derived), aloe vera, hops, sunflower seed oil

: Propylene glycol (vegetable derived), aloe vera, hops, sunflower seed oil Readily available and affordable

Fragrance: Essential oils, plant oils and other natural fragrance ingredients

Essential oils, plant oils and other natural fragrance ingredients EWG rating: 2 – 3

2 – 3 Price: $5.99

My take: Tom’s was my deodorant of choice for many years. You can’t beat the price and you can find it everywhere!

Natural Deodorant Brands Conclusion

To summarize, finding the best non-toxic deodorant is not just about smelling fresh; it’s about prioritizing your well-being and the health of the planet. With an increasing awareness of the potential risks associated with conventional deodorants, the demand for natural, non-toxic alternatives has never been higher. And for those concerned with the planet, plenty of zero-waste deodorant options are available as well.

Whether you prefer a stick, spray, or cream formula, there’s a non-toxic deodorant out there to suit your needs and preferences. By making the switch to non-toxic deodorants, you’re not only minimizing your exposure to harmful chemicals but also supporting sustainable and eco-conscious brands. Ultimately, investing in your health and the planet by opting for non-toxic deodorants is a small yet significant step towards a cleaner, greener, and healthier lifestyle.

Have you found a natural deodorant that works for you? Share your favorite brand in the comments!

