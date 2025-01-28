25 Bobby Pin Hairstyles to Elevate Your Look With Ease (2025)

Of course, if you don't know how to use bobby pins to their full potential, you may think they don't deserve a spot in your hair drawer. To prove you otherwise, we chatted with a few hairstylists to uncover over two dozen bobby pin hairstyles to elevate your daily 'do. Check them out, below.

Bobby pins are one of the simplest yet most impactful hair accessories. They're cheap, easy to use, and can literally hold together an entire style. “Bobby pins are seriously underrated and are such a great way to elevate a look, or just to get your hair up and away for a chic, fuss-free moment,” says hairstylist Christian Alexander.

01of 25 Sleek and Chic The simplest way to use bobby pins in your hair? To hold face-framing strands back, as Kaia Gerber did here. To achieve her sleek and chic look, Alexander says to apply a heat protectant to dry hair. Then, use a flat iron to straighten your strands from roots to ends. “Use a fine-tooth comb to part your hair down the middle making sure the part is straight and even,” he instructs. “Apply a small amount of smoothing serum or hair oil to tame any flyaways and add shine—focus on the ends and any stubborn frizzy areas.” From there, secure a small section of hair with a decorative bobby pin just above each ear. “Ensure both bobby pins are placed symmetrically for a balanced look,” Alexander reminds us.

02of 25 Sleek Bobby Braids For a bolder bobby pin hairstyle, try recreating this gorgeous gold-accented braided look. Start by parting your hair down the middle. Apply a small amount of shine-enhancing gel to your hair and use a boar bristle brush to smooth each side into a low pigtail. From there, you can use your own hair or braid extensions into place for added length. After finalizing your braids, it’s time to accessorize. For this look, you’ll need a pack of gold bobby pins and gold braid rings. Loop the bobby through the ring, then pin as many as you’d like along your hairline, positioning the rings flat for a crown-like finish. Secure the look with a strong-hold hairspray.

03of 25 The French Twist A classic bobby pin hairstyle that you can never go wrong! “Brush your hair to remove any tangles and gather it at the nape of your neck as if you're making a low ponytail,” Alexander instructs. “Hold it with one hand and begin twisting the ponytail upwards, keeping it snug against your head. As you twist, the hair will naturally start to coil and fold into itself. Once you've twisted your hair all the way up, tuck the ends of the ponytail into the twist to hide them, and use bobby pins to secure the twist in place, starting from the bottom, working your way up.” Finish with a strong-hold hairspray.

04of 25 Messy Bun With Pins We love Selena’s smooth, spriggy updo from the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. To get the look, IGK Hair Care co-founder Leo Izquierdo says to spritz dry hair with a texture spray for added grip. “Create a loose, messy bun and place bobby pins in an artistic, scattered arrangement around the bun for an effortless, cool-girl vibe,” he instructs.

05of 25 Retro Finger Wave Pin Hold For a retro bobby pin hairstyle, try a finger wave updo à la Zendaya. Izquierdo says to begin the style with a spritz of smoothing spray from roots to ends. “Create soft finger waves by using a curling iron and molding the waves with your fingers,” he continues. “Secure the waves with bobby pins in visible areas to add a retro statement element.”

07of 25 Bombshell Updo The secret to bombshell volume in updos? Back-combing and perfectly pinned curls! Watch the full tutorial at the link above.

08of 25 Half-Up Space Buns We love this ultra-sleek space bun style. To get the look, start with straight hair. Apply a dry shine spray and brush through with a boar bristle brush. Then, part your hair down the middle and take a small section up into a half-up style at the crown of your head on each side. Twist the section of hair and wrap it around until you achieve your ideal spriggy space bun. Pin in place and finish with hairspray.

09of 25 All Back and Maxxed While many bobby pin hairstyles are designed to conceal the super-useful accessories, some are meant to showcase them. Case in point: this maximalist ‘do from the 2015 Cushnie Et Ochs runway. To DIY the look, Alexander says to apply mousse to damp hair and blow it out with a round brush for extra texture and volume. “Then, starting from the front, take sections of hair and begin pinning them back towards the nape of your neck,” he instructs. “Use bobby pins to secure each section, creating a layered effect as you work your way around the head. Overlap the bobby pins slightly for a cohesive look, and use as many as needed to ensure the hair is secure. Once you reach the nape, continue pinning the hair in place with multiple bobby pins. This will create a decorative and secure pinned-back effect.”

10of 25 Half-Up Afro Chic This effortless natural hairstyle is a breeze to recreate at home. After blowing-out your coils or curls, use a boar-bristle brush to smooth the top section of your hair up and back into a half-up pony at the crown. To avoid having to super tightly secure your hair with an elastic (which can cause damage), go lighter with your hair tie twists and use bobby pins to further secure the style. With so much texture and volume, they’ll easily be hidden from view, especially if you buy them in a color that matches your hair.

11of 25 Side Swept Bobby Pin Accent Bella Hadid looks like an early ‘00s dream with this side-swept bob. And, you guessed it, bobby pins are at play. To get the look, Izquierdo says to part your hair deeply to one side and apply a smoothing serum to the smaller section of hair behind your ear. “Secure it with three to five bobby pins stacked parallel or in a geometric pattern,” he instructs. “It’s a chic way to keep hair off your face.”

12of 25 Bow Braid Bobbies We’re swooning over this stunning bow braid style. To get the look, use extensions to create slim braids that you can tie into bows. Pin them over top of your braided buns with bobby pins that match your hair color, creating a sweet seamless style in the process.

13of 25 Classic Chignon Izquierdo is a fan of the classic chignon, as seen on Sofia Richie Grainge, above. “Pull your hair back into a low ponytail and secure it with an elastic,” he instructs. “Twist the ponytail and coil it around the base to form a bun. Use four to six bobby pins to secure the bun in place, crisscrossing the pins for extra hold. Finish a light hairspray for a polished look.” See Also 20 Chic Soccer Hairstyles That Will Turn Heads on and off the Field - Bangz Hair Design

14of 25 Sleek Stacked Chignons For a bolder take on the classic chignon, try stacking them, like celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan did in this look for Ashley Graham. The trick to perfecting the lines and shine of this style is to use a rat tail comb and high-shine styling gel or cream.

15of 25 Baby Hair Bobby Updo Here’s another voluminous updo to prove just how well bobby pins can be concealed, and how effective they are for creating picture-perfect curls piled high atop the crown. Meanwhile, can we talk about how flawless her baby hairs look? Hair goals!

16of 25 Single Side Maximalist For an edgy use of bobby pins, follow in Kristen Stewart’s footsteps. “A deep side part often works well for this style,” Alexander says. “Choose the side you want to pin back and take a section of hair from the front and smooth it back towards your ear. Secure this section with bobby pins, placing them in an ‘X’ shape for extra hold. You can use decorative pins for added flair, and remember, with this trend, more is more!”

17of 25 Bobby Pin Crown Another bold use of bobby pins? In a crown formation like Amandla Stenberg’s, above.To get the look, Alexander says to start with clean, dry hair. “Take a section of hair from the front, starting from one temple to the other,” he instructs. “Hold the section of hair where you want to pin it back and start placing bobby pins in a crisscross pattern to secure the hair. This will create the base for your bobby pin crown—using pins that contrast (black on blonde hair, gold or sliver on darker hair) is what makes this style stand out—continue adding bobby pins in a decorative pattern, overlapping them slightly to create a connected look, resembling a crown.”

18of 25 Edgy Jagged Bang Updo Here we have another bobby pin style Marjan created for Graham. Tape-in extensions are also at play. The end result? An edgy-glam style that could work as well for a red carpet as it could a random Tuesday afternoon of errands.

19of 25 Pinned-Back Curls You saw how sleek, straight hair could look pinned back just above the ear. Here’s how it can appear with a head full of curls. Stunning, ya? Our suggestion? Use bedazzled bobbies for a simple yet statement-making style.

20of 25 The Slick Bun Here’s a bobby pin hairstyle that’s chic, versatile, and easy to DIY. “Brush your hair back to remove any tangles and gather it into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference,” Alexander instructs. “Use a comb to make sure the hair is smooth and free of bumps. Use a hair tie to secure the ponytail tightly—make sure it's snug and positioned where you want the bun to be.” Then, twist the pony from base to ends for a classic chignon or braid it for a more interesting style. From there, wrap the ponytail around the base to form a bun. “Tuck the ends under the bun to hide them and use bobby pins to secure the bun in place,” Alexander says. “Use a comb or your hands to smooth any flyaways or loose strands, and apply a strong-hold hairspray to keep everything in place.”

21of 25 The Half Up A half-up hairstyle looks effortless and keeps strands out of the face (unless you purposely leave a few out, that is). To achieve the look, Alexander says to pull the top section of your hair (above your ears) up and back toward the crown of your head, twisting it and pinning it in place. “You can choose to smooth it out for a sleek look or leave it a bit loose for a more relaxed style,” he says. “Cross the pins in an ‘X’ shape to hold the hair in place more securely.” From there, leave your half-up style as is or add a bow for a little extra flair.

22of 25 Bob With Exposed Bobbies Here’s another example of how exposed bobbies can make a simple style stand out. “I love a shorter, styled bob with obvious, exposed bobby pins,” Streicher says. “These are placed to sweep the hair to the side, but the metal bobby pins also give this soft hairstyle some texture.”

23of 25 Effortlessly Chic Half-Up Another way to accessorize a half-up style? With a decorative bobby pin. “I love taking a classic like the pearl, and dressing the hair down, creating a cool and edgy look,” Streicher says. “One of my favorite looks is putting short hair in a messy, half-up French girl bun, and securing it with a few pearl hair pins.”

24of 25 Cutesy Chignon The beauty of classic chignons? They don’t require tons of hair to craft. “I did a soft, low chignon with hidden bobby pins for Emily Blunt for the Palm Springs Film Festival,” Streicher says.