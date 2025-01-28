25 Messy Bun Hairstyles For All Hair Lenghts (2025)

Messy bun hairstyles have become the ultimate go-to for women who love effortless elegance.Indeed, messy buns are the one thing you can never go wrong with, whether you are in a hurry to rush out of the house, about to attend a formal event, or simply lounging at home- messy buns have the potential to suit every occasion. If you are looking for styles that may go from casual to wedding-worthy, these hairstyles can fit any length whether short, medium, or long- into the festivities too.In this article, we’ll explore 25 gorgeous messy bun hairstyles to inspire your next look.

1.Twisted Messy Bun with Bangs

Short haircuts with bangs are especially great with twisted buns. You can put your hair in a low-hanging bun and let your fringes frame your face for a chic appearance.Sophia Turner, senior stylist at Luxe Hair Studio says,

"Bangs paired with a messy bun instantly frame the face, drawing attention to the eyes. It's versatile, working equally well for casual brunches or elegant evenings."

2.Messy Bun with Clutcher

Using a cute little clutcher will bind your bun together, giving that instantly jazzy yet simple look to wear both daytime and night-time. This hairstyle is perfect if you want to do messy bun for short hair.

3. Low Messy Bun with Loose Strands

Loose some strands by your face for a romantic touch. This will give you an easy, casual, yet feminine look.Rachel Green, a senior stylist at Luxe Hair Studios, says,

"The beauty of a low messy bun is in its imperfection. It adds volume and texture, making it an excellent choice for those with thin or fine hair who want to create a fuller look."

4.Classic Low Messy Bun

This low messy bun is sophisticated; an ageless choice that is easily done, making it so appropriate for casual and formal occasions. If you have short hair, you can opt for this classic low messy bun.

5.Messy Bun with Braided Crown

Accessorize your bun with a braided crown, creating a great bohemian chic look—fabulous hairstyles for summer parties or festivals. If you want a messy bun for medium-length hair, you can choose this messy bun with the braided crown look!

6.High Messy Bun with Bangs

How about a nice high bun, put up and styled with some wispy bangs? This definitely creates that youthful and flirty look.Chris Appleton, celebrity hairstylist and known for styling stars like Kim Kardashian, shares-

"A high messy bun with bangs is the perfect mix of chic and effortless. The bangs frame the face beautifully, while the messy bun adds a playful touch to the look. It's a go-to style for both casual and formal occasions."

7.Double Twisted Messy Bun

Use your hair into half-twist sections that are then pinned up into a bun to get that unique, stylish twist. This look is going to make your hair look fuller, and it will look like you have put no efforts, but the hairstyle still turned out so good. If you are looking for messy bun for long hair-then this is your perfect choice.

8.Messy Bun for Wedding Events

Stylize your shoulder-length hair with a messy bun and fine accessories such as pearl pins, which are perfect for wedding and reception ceremonies.

9.Voluminous High Messy Bun

Sweep your hair up into a big, high bun to show off its volume. This style is perfect for both casual and elegant occasions.

10.Loose Messy Bun with Braids

Create an elaborate and trendy look with the addition of these braids to your bun. This is just perfect for that laid back bohemian feel outfits.Senior Stylist Carla Ramirez says,

“A messy bun with braids is one of the most versatile hairstyles. It’s chic enough for formal occasions but also casual enough for a day out. Adding braids to the bun makes it modern and on-trend,” shares Carla Ramirez, a senior stylist specializing in braided hairstyles.

11.Layered Messy Bun with Bangs

Layered messy bun with bangs is a very famous hairstyle amongst women. It add more layers to your bun but leave your bangs loose. This style is great for everyday wear. It is a very snatched look!

12.Messy Bun with Clutcher and Flowers

This look is perfect for weddings and parties, a chic way to accessorize your bun is to keep it intact with a ornamental clutcher and to adorn it with floral pins. This is a good hairstyle for those who have curly hairs.

13.Low Twisted Messy Bun

This bun looks formal yet has a relaxed style and is an excellent hairdo for any kind of formal event. A side twist makes it even more elegant.

14.Curly High Messy Bun

Pull your curls up into a high bun for effortless volume and an easy-going appearance. Curl defining spray is applied also to give you defined curls. This is a cute messy bun, that will give you a pretty-cute look.

15. Low Messy Bun For Curly Hair

Let your curls frame your face with bangs while pulling the rest into a low bun. It’s a chic and romantic hairstyle.Dr. Emily Patel, Trichologist says-

"This style is perfect for curly hair because it reduces the risk of damage caused by over-styling. Keeping it loose and messy ensures the curls maintain their integrity, which is key to keeping hair healthy."

16.Braided Messy Bun for Curly Hair

Add braids to your curly bun for a bohemian or festive look. This style works well for weddings and parties.Emily Rivers, a celebrity hairstylist and curl specialist, recommends this style for its versatility-

“Curly hair naturally adds volume and dimension to a messy bun. Incorporating a braid elevates the look, making it suitable for anything from casual outings to formal events.”

17.Curly Messy Bun with Accessories

Make your curly bun more stunningly appealing by adding accessories like pins or clips, or crown it with a floral crown to suit the occasion. This hairstyle is more appropriate for those who have long hair.

18.Side Messy Bun for Curly Hair

Create a side bun with loose curls for a playful and relaxed style. This look is ideal for date nights or brunches. ThisMessy Bun Hairstyle is for curly hair, for more volume and texture. This is an easy messy bun as curly hair naturally adds volume and texture, making it perfect for messy buns.

19.Quick Top Knot Messy Bun

If you’re looking for quick and simple styles, this messy buns are your best bet.Just gather your hair at the crown, twist, and secure it with an elastic for a fast yet fashionable look.

20.Messy Bun with Scrunchies

Looking for easy yet fun messy bun hairstyles for every day? You can achieve it with this messy bun look!Use a colorful scrunchie to tie your bun and add a fun element to your everyday hairstyle.

21.Half-Up Messy Bun

Perfect for those nosy days, this style keeps hair away from your face while showing off your length at the same time. This half-up high messy bun is suitable in all type of hair lenghts, you just gotta style it properly!

22.Knotted Messy Bun

Tie your hair into loose knots and secure them with pins for a more relaxed and effortless appearance.Marie Lopez, a celebrity hair consultant, adds:

"This hairstyle works wonders for older women because it naturally adds volume and texture. It’s also incredibly forgiving for thin or fine hair, making it a popular choice."

23.Messy Bun with Headbands

Just put a headband on your messy bun, and it'll get an instant upgrade from basic to something far more fabulous. Great for second-day hair styling, too.

24.Mini High Messy Bun

Short hair doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the charm of a messy bun.Perfect for adding volume, this cute messy bun sits high on the crown. Use a texturizing spray to add grip and pin loose strands for a carefree finish.

25.Side-Swept Messy Bun

Finding messy bun hairstyles for short hair could be a tough job sometimes but this hairstyle is easy, quick and chic.Ideal for casual outings, this bun is styled on one side, giving a fun asymmetrical look. Pair it with statement earrings for added glamour.