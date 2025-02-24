25 Skincare Buys Perfect for the Guys in Your Life (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We all know that one guy who still relies on body soap to wash his face. It's 2023—it's time to put an end to that! While he can always reach for your arsenal of serums, moisturizers and retinols, using a product specifically geared towards men’s skin might be more beneficial to him in the long run. You see, men’s skin tends to be thicker and more oily than women's, and the right formulation can go above and beyond at treating common concerns.