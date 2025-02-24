25 Skincare Buys Perfect for the Guys in Your Life (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
We all know that one guy who still relies on body soap to wash his face. It's 2023—it's time to put an end to that! While he can always reach for your arsenal of serums, moisturizers and retinols, using a product specifically geared towards men’s skin might be more beneficial to him in the long run. You see, men’s skin tends to be thicker and more oily than women's, and the right formulation can go above and beyond at treating common concerns.
According to Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist based in NYC, a baseline skincare routine should include a cleanser to wash away daily grime, moisturizer for keeping the face hydrating, and sunscreen to protect against harsh rays. Anything additional, such as a vitamin C serum or beard oil, "is dependent on their individual skin type and needs," adds Dr. Engelman.
Because researching formulas and ingredients can feel like navigating a minefield, we've put together a short-list of the best skincare products he'll actually want to incorporate into his grooming routine. Here, you'll find anti-agers, effective elixirs, and do-it-all multi-taskers from beloved brands such as Kiehl's, Clinique, and Sisley Paris—plus helpful tips from Dr. Engelman to keep in mind. Trust us, he'll thank you later.
Best Cleanser
Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Best Overnight Moisturizer
Geologie Repairing Night Cream
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Clinique For Men™ Maximum Hydrator 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Infused with caffeine, menthol, and vitamin E
- Brightens dull skin
Cons
Kiehl's has long been the first stop for chaps tiptoeing into complexion products—and for good reason: the line, which happens to be Dr. Engelman-approved, is super-effective, no frills, and looks good on a shelf. Plus, can there be a more enticing, let's-get-this-day-started name for a cleanser than Facial Fuel?
"It is the perfect start to every day," raves a reviewer. "Wakes up my skin and, other than coffee, wakes me up too! Feels great on my face and genuinely does what it needs to invigorate."
Key Ingredients: Caffeine, Menthol, and Vitamin E
Skin: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Size: 16.9 oz/ 500 mL
Best Overnight Moisturizer
Geologie Repairing Night Cream
Pros
- Combats aging, acne and oily skin
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
Geologie uses diagnostics to customize exactly what your skin needs. The night cream contains retinol, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid—all of which help you wake up looking better than you did the night before—calibrated in custom cream.
"You can feel this working immediately," reports a reviewer. "Just after a week I’ve been asked if I was sleeping better because the bags under my eyes were looking better."
Key Ingredients: Retinol, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid
Skin: All, including sensitive
Size: 50 ml
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Clinique For Men™ Maximum Hydrator 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Pros
- Contains hyaluronic acid and aloe water for extra moisture
- Lightweight gel formula
Cons
If you struggle with dry, itchy skin, this is revelatory. Essentially an extreme sports version of a hydrator, this deep moisturizer lasts up to 72 hours, making it perfect for slathering on post-beach, apres-ski, or any time skin feels like it needs a drink.
"There is a noticeable difference in the quality of my skin's appearance," writes a reviewer. "You can instantly feel a difference in how smooth and soft your face feels. This is a case of you get what you pay for. This is definitely a quality product."
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid Fragments, Activated Aloe Water
Skin: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Size: 1.7 oz/ 50 ml
Best Luxury Moisturizer
Sisley Paris Sisleÿum for Men Anti-Age Global Revitalizer Gel
Pros
- Can be used as an after-shave
- Fast-absorbing formula
Cons
For the gentleman who takes anti-aging very seriously—and is willing to invest—this is a luxurious and effective choice formulated to soothe away sensitivities from external aggressors (like that friendly razor blade) while also reducing fine lines and improving overall texture.
"Finally an all-in-one product that doesn't make me look shiny all over," raves a reviewer. "I have very oily skin and was worried as many other products make me look extremely shiny within an hour. It is on the pricier side but well worth it, I highly recommend getting this for combination or oily skin."
Key Ingredients: White Horehound, Shea Butter
Skin: Mature, Aging
Size: 1.69 oz
Best for Sensitive Skin
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Men
Pros
- Soothes razor burn
- Brightens dull skin
Cons
Dr. Barbara Sturm tends to bring out the skincare fanatic in people, and this fast-absorbing (but effective) hassle-free lotion could be the gateway drug.
According to one reviewer, the moisturizer "absorbed so well and didn’t cause ANY issues like breakouts or redness... For a week I kept on monitoring my skin after every application and saw nothing but massive improvements!"
Key Ingredients: Purslane Extract, Skullcap, Taurine, Vitamin E
Skin: Sensitive, Irritated
Size: 20 ml
Best Personalized Skincare
Hims Goodnight Wrinkle Night Cream
Pros
- Vegan formula that deeply hydrates skin
- Reduces inflamation
Cons
If you're looking for products that are specifically formulated for men, Hims is your one-stop shop for quality skincare needs. The brand offers convenient, free consultations with licensed providers who can help provide you with a customized skincare treatment with effective prescription-strength formulas. But if you already know exactly what your skin needs, Hims also offers a range of products that are sold a la carte—such as the Goodnight Wrinkle Night Cream. Just a dab of the rich cream addresses nearly every aging issue you can think of: fine lines, puffiness, and more, thanks to hyaluronic acid, shea butter, baobab seed extract, and caffeine.
Users also report the texture as top-notch and never thick. "I wake up every morning after using this moisturizer at night with my skin feeling hydrated," raves a fan. "This overnight moisturizer also does not feel too heavy in comparison to other nighttime moisturizers that I have tried."
Key Ingredients: Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter
Size: All
Size: 30 ml/1 fl oz
Best Serum
Research Serum Concentrate
Pros
- Fast-absorbing formula
- Luxurious texture
Cons
When it comes to skin, Tom Ford knows what of he speaks. His luxe unisex line, which was formulated to address his own discerning concerns, contains a potent caffeine complex to rev up tired-looking skin, as well as brightening, pore-tightening, and line-diminishing ingredients. It can be used under a moisturizer, but it's hydrating and hard-working enough to stand alone.
"Every time I put it on my face it just feels like perfection," reports a user. "My skin is so soft and lovely. I break out a lot and since using this with the creme I have not had one breakout."
Key Ingredients: White Porcelain Cacao, Caffeine, and Gyokuro
Skin: Mature, Aging, Dry
Size: .68 oz
Best Exfoliator
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Pros
- Hydrates, brightens, smooths fine lines and wrinkles
- Minimizes the look of pores
Cons
Regular exfoliation is key for good skin, but if scrubs aren’t really your vibe—for example, if you have sensitive skin—this chemical exfoliant is the perfect option. It utilizes salicylic acid, which has the power to strip away dead skin from the surface of your face and inside your pores. Plus, it helps control oil production and prevent blackheads and breakouts.
One of the 54,000-plus five-star reviewers calls it a "miracle in a bottle" because "it actually blurs my face making my skin look so nice" and "has really improved the texture of my skin."
Key Ingredients: 2% Salicylic Acid (BHA), Green Tea Extract
Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Dry, Normal
Size: 118 ml/4 fl oz
Best Sheet Mask
JAXON LANE BRO MASK: Korean Face Mask for Men
Pros
- Suitable for men with beards
- Deeply hydrates and helps repair skin damage
Cons
When your face needs a pick-me-up, smooth on one of the sheet masks to turn it around. They’re bigger to fit a man’s face perfectly and are loaded with serum packed with vitamin C, niacinamide, and other ingredients your skin loves. Think of these as an extra shot of skincare for when your face needs it most.
"Using this product 1-2 times a week(after my shower) has really improved the overall health of my skin," raves an Amazon reviewer. "I have stubble so the two separate pieces are perfect for me (I do them at different times). It’s easy to use and I have seen a noticeable difference in my skin hydration."
Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Peptides, Plant Extracts
Skin: Type
Count: 4 Masks
Best Vitamin C Serum
Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum
Pros
- Brightens skin
- Calms signs of irritation
Cons
One of the most overlooked skincare essentials happens to be vitamin C, which is an ingredient known for brightening skin tone and warding off harmful environmental aggressors like pollution or UV rays. Incorporate it into your skincare routine using Blu Atlas's beloved serum. It also contains mulberry root extract, aloe, and ascorbic acid, which all help to even out and improve the appearance of dark spots for a smoother-looking complexion.
"I love the way it makes my skin feel and I love seeing the benefits of using it," says a reviewer. "It has helped me take my skincare routine to a new level."
Key Ingredients: Mulberry Root Extract, Apple Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid
Skin: All
Size: 1 oz
Best Lightweight Moisturizer
La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion
Pros
- Combats signs of aging
- Ultra-nourishing formula
Cons
Most guys aren’t fans of heavy, rich creams, but they still need hydration. This moisturizer has all the hydrating power of the classic Creme de la Mer but is way more lightweight and sinks into your skin almost instantly and leaves no filmy feeling whatsoever.
"It feels calming on the skin and it fits in my routine before my moisturizer," explains a reviewer. "I didn’t want to love this because of the price but I would totally buy again and recommend."
Key Ingredients: Kelp and Soy, Miracle Broth, and Lime Tea Concentrate
Skin: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Size: 1.7 oz/ 50 mL
Best SPF
Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37
Pros
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Leaves skin feeling smooth and looking hydrated
Cons
An SPF is a must—no ifs, ands, or buts. You can use all the anti-aging creams, serums, and moisturizers in the world, but they won't work if you're not protecting your skin from harsh UV rays, aka the ultimate enemy of youthful-looking skin. Oars + Alps is a brand specifically developed for men and their hyaluronic acid- and antioxidant-rich moisturizer with SPF is a great option for all skin types.
"I really enjoy the way that this makes my skin feel and I know how important it is to wear sunscreen even when we dont feel like we need it," reports a reviewer, "so I was glad to be able to use this every day and have it not only hydrate but also protect my skin! and as a bonus- it smells great too!"
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Alpine Caribou Moss, Vitamin E, Vitamin B5
Skin: All
Size: 2 fl oz
Best After-Shave Serum
Fortuna Skin Forza d'Agrò After Shave Serum
Pros
- Revitalizes tired-looking skin
- Leaves skin feeling silky-smooth
Cons
Shaving is hell on skin, but a few pumps of this aftershave instantly calms and soothes angry skin once the act is done. Botanical ingredients like olive oil and prickly pear protect and rebalance the skin and the pleasant aroma is nice, but doesn’t linger. It’s so soothing you can use it as a serum even if you didn’t just shave but still need hydration.
Key Ingredients: Shea Butter, Prickly Pear, Organic Olive Oil, Borage Oil
Skin: All
Size: 50 ml
Best Eye Cream
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Eye Cream
Pros
- Promotes smoother and firmer undereye area
- Deeply nourishes
Cons
Men shouldn't neglect their under-eye area. Dr. Engelman recommends using this Peter Thomas Roth pick, which comes packed with collagen-supporting ingredients that target crow's feet, firmness, darkness, puffiness—you name it.
As far as eye creams go, one reviewer calls it "the best eye cream in the market," before adding: "I noticed my skin has become a lot more hydrated and the dark circles have substantially subsided."
Key Ingredients: Marine Collagen, Peptides, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid Complex
Skin: Mature, Aging
Size: 0.5 oz
Best Hydrating Serum
Caldera Lab The Good
Pros
- Easy, one-step routine
- Moisturizes, tightens, and improves skin
Cons
The Good, developed by Stacy Keibler (yes, that Stacy Keibler) and her husband Jared Pobre, is a clean, multi-tasking face serum that contains 27 active botanicals, many of which—like fireweed, yarrow, elderflower, and nettle—are wild-harvested from the Grand Tetons. The texture is lightweight, and the results (brighter, tighter skin) are clinically proven. Minimalists, this could be the one-and-done you're looking for.
"Smells wonderful, feels replenishing and I wake up with no oily face," writes a reviewer. "I honestly I think it helps get rid of some acne which is a major plus, I hate taking care of my skin and my face I’m one of those guys but this is apart of my nightly routine I love it."
Key Ingredients: Fireweed, Dandelion, Astragalus Root, Elderflower, Spilanthes, Apricot Kernel Oil
Skin: All
Size: 30 ml/ 1 fl oz
Best Face Scrub
Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub
Pros
- Cooling formula
- Helps make shaving easier
Cons
Regular exfoliation is essential—it gives dulling dead skin cells the boot and helps all other products work better. This Energizing Scrub from Jack Black revitalizes with brightening vitamin C and zesty mint.
Bonus: According to a reviewer, "it feels great on my skin and does a great job of helping get rid of in-grown hairs."
Key Ingredients: Bamboo Powder, Peppermint, Vitamin C, Allantoin
Skin: All
Size: 88 ml/ 3 fl oz
Best Foaming Cleanser
Shiseido Face Cleanser
Pros
- Doubles as shaving cream
- Nourishing formula
Cons
If you’ve been using the same acne wash since high school (or worse, a bar of soap), then it’s time to upgrade. You may not think what you use to wash your face matters, but it does. This foaming cleanser clears away dirt and oil quickly and effectively but won’t leave your face with that tight, dry feeling (for the record, that feeling is not good).
"I have thick skin (no pun intended) and this Shiseido moisturizing face & shaving cream does the job right," explains a reviewer. "With a smooth texture, I can easily shave my thick beard with NO CUTS and ZERO FRICTION from my shaving blade."
Key Ingredients: Peppermint Leaf Extract, Sophora Angustifolia Root Extract, Camellia Japonica Seed Extract
Skin: All
Size: 125 ml
Best Anti-Aging Serum
Lab Series Daily Rescue Repair Serum
Pros
- Lightweight texture
- Encourages natural exfoliation for smoother skin
Cons
Things like fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, dull skin, and pretty much every other skin issue can all be traced back to the environmental stressors we encounter every day (even if they’re invisible). This serum protects your skin against pollution, blue light, and free radicals, and helps you maintain a smooth, bright complexion.
"Great product goes on nicely able to smooth on skin with no greasy film," says a reviewer. "Skin feels clean and refreshed after using. It really changes the appearance immediately after applying it. My pores seem less apparent and my skin looks brighter. Will continue to use this seems to be changing the feel of my skin for the better."
Key Ingredients: Enviro-D, Exfoliox, Dan-6
Skin Type: All
Size: 1.7 fl oz
Best Anti-Aging Cream
Le Domaine The Cream - Luxury
Pros
- Anti-aging benefits
- Antioxidant rich
Cons
Brad Pitt and Marc Perrin's new genderless skincare line, Le Domaine, has been making waves in the beauty industry for its rich, luxurious formulas that actually work. Its silky, whipped face cream has a high concentration of proprietary GSM10 and ProGR3—two of the brand's exclusive patented active compounds—which helps slow down signs of aging, as well as a blend of naturally derived ingredients like grape water, organic olive oil, and shea butter which all work together to nourish and soothe parched skin. After continued use, skin should feel plump, radiant, and rejuvenated.
"I have been using the Luxury Cream for about 6 months now and I love it!" reporters a reviewer. "It really makes a difference and visibly reduces wrinkles ! I was afraid it would be too thick but not at all: it gets instantly absorbed and you have the feeling that your skin is protected, soft and moisturised all day long. Can't do without it anymore!"
Key Ingredients: Grape Water, Organic Olive Oil, Shea Butter, Ayurvedic Plant Extract
Skin Type: Dry, Aging, Mature
Size: 1.7 fl oz / 50 ml
Best Toner
Chanel Anti-Shine Toning Lotion
Pros
- Protects against environmental aggressors
- Soothing formula
Cons
Don't underestimate the power of a toner: It helps remove dirt, dust, and anything else that a cleanser may leave behind. This alcohol-free formula from Chanel is great for oily skin types because it mattifies excess production and minimizes the look of pores, while also cleansing and nourishing.
"Incredible. I swear by this product," says a reviewer. "My entire life I struggled with a very shiny face for excessive oil production. I have tried all sorts of products but nothing has worked like this toner. Not only do I notice a complete reduction in the shine, but my pores have shrunk and my complexion just looks clear and brighter. And if that wasn't enough, this worked immediately after my first use. It's been a total game-changer in my skincare routine."
Key Ingredients: Green Coffee Extract, Hyaluronic Acid
Skin: Oily
Size: 3.38 fl oz
April Long
Beauty Director
April Long is the Beauty Director for Town & Country. She has 15 years of experience covering beauty, wellness, and luxury skincare, both in her current role and as the former Executive Beauty Editor at ELLE. She is recognized for her expertise in writing about perfume, having won 15 Fragrance Foundation awards for Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Writing over the course of her career. She has tested thousands of products, and interviewed a multitude of skincare and health experts, dermatologists, and fragrance industry insiders, reporting on everything from longevity hacks to noninvasive anti-aging procedures to travel-worthy spa treatments. Prior to transitioning into beauty, she was an arts and culture editor at NYLON, and got her start at the London-based music magazine NME.
Garrett Munce
Garrett Munce writes about men's style and grooming. He's written for Esquire, New York Magazine, Spotlyte, and Very Good Light and held staff positions at GQ and W. Follow his skincare obsession on Instagram at @garrettmunce.