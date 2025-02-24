27 Low-Effort Tips To Help You Look *And* Feel More Put-Together (2025)

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and itspublishingpartners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
The power of a faux collar is unmatched.
Popular products from this list
Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.View in list
Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.View in list
1. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering a faux collar under a crewneck to look as if you've put on your official CEO uniform.
2. Leave aerosol sprays and greasy roots in the past with I Dew Care dry shampoo. Just *tap, tap, tap* the little powderpuff where you need some oil control, and your 'do will look freshly-washed with the added perk of mega volume.
3. Upgrade your casual-just-getting-a-coffee wardrobe with an elevated cropped tank, one that has been blessed by a stylish fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.*
4. Trade your pajamas for an equally comfy (and errand-appropriate) lounge set. This one is made with a cozy waffle-knit material, ironic considering you'll adore this two-piece just as much as the doughy, syrup-drenched breakfast dessert.
5. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ while you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.
6. Swap sneakers for Western boots, which I'd argue are better than a roundtrip ticket to Nashville (no security lines, no having to pay for a carry-on at the gate, etcetera). A comfortable, chunky heel coupled with jersey lining, an anti-skid sole, and pull tabs make these knee-highs a dream, plus they make any outfit look instantly elevated.
7. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.
8. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to flawless beach waves — no hot tools or arm strength required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and snooze the night away.
9. Banish dark circles and blemishes with a few swipes of this Maybelline concealer, a concealing stick with an attached sponge for easy breezy application.
10. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody spin hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.
11. Grab a buttery soft crewneck tee in the color of your choice and pair it with any denim. Voila. You're ready for the day, you look put together, but you're not sacrificing comfort (your leggings will be fine without you for the day I promise).
12. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your morning routine for an immediately brightened complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a sheen of glow and light coverage. Lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe? Perfection.
13. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to help those pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.
14. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.
15. Add a faux leather belt to any outfit; proof that a simple accessory can make a world of a difference. Fasten this on with your black boots, black jeans, and white tee trio, and passersby will assume you're verified on Instagram.
16. Ultimate winter wardrobe: a long coat, jeans of your choice, and this ribbed turtleneck bodysuit, which provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck.
17. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.
18. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.
19. Achieve the perfect wing in *seconds* with this dual-sided eyeliner stamp. All you'll have to do is apply the stamp to your lashline, press down onto your skin, and a pristine cat eye will be yours in mere seconds.
20. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.
21. You're not ready to retire the suede sandals you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.
22. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.
23. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.
24. Nix puffiness and swelling (did someone say lymphatic drainage?) with a quick morning ice roller session, which also addresses redness and inflammation caused from things like, say, an eyebrow wax. So, in the wise words of a prophet: go ahead and ice ice baby.
25. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.
26. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.
27. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together, can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).
The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.