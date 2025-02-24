27 Low-Effort Tips To Help You Look *And* Feel More Put-Together (2025)

1. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering a faux collar under a crewneck to look as if you've put on your official CEO uniform. 2. Leave aerosol sprays and greasy roots in the past with I Dew Care dry shampoo. Just *tap, tap, tap* the little powderpuff where you need some oil control, and your 'do will look freshly-washed with the added perk of mega volume. 3. Upgrade your casual-just-getting-a-coffee wardrobe with an elevated cropped tank, one that has been blessed by a stylish fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* 4. Trade your pajamas for an equally comfy (and errand-appropriate) lounge set. This one is made with a cozy waffle-knit material, ironic considering you'll adore this two-piece just as much as the doughy, syrup-drenched breakfast dessert. 5. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ while you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning. 6. Swap sneakers for Western boots, which I'd argue are better than a roundtrip ticket to Nashville (no security lines, no having to pay for a carry-on at the gate, etcetera). A comfortable, chunky heel coupled with jersey lining, an anti-skid sole, and pull tabs make these knee-highs a dream, plus they make any outfit look instantly elevated. 7. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer. 8. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to flawless beach waves — no hot tools or arm strength required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and snooze the night away. 9. Banish dark circles and blemishes with a few swipes of this Maybelline concealer, a concealing stick with an attached sponge for easy breezy application. 10. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody spin hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo. 11. Grab a buttery soft crewneck tee in the color of your choice and pair it with any denim. Voila. You're ready for the day, you look put together, but you're not sacrificing comfort (your leggings will be fine without you for the day I promise). 12. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your morning routine for an immediately brightened complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a sheen of glow and light coverage. Lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe? Perfection. 13. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to help those pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required. 14. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book. 15. Add a faux leather belt to any outfit; proof that a simple accessory can make a world of a difference. Fasten this on with your black boots, black jeans, and white tee trio, and passersby will assume you're verified on Instagram. 16. Ultimate winter wardrobe: a long coat, jeans of your choice, and this ribbed turtleneck bodysuit, which provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck. 17. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette. 18. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream. 19. Achieve the perfect wing in *seconds* with this dual-sided eyeliner stamp. All you'll have to do is apply the stamp to your lashline, press down onto your skin, and a pristine cat eye will be yours in mere seconds. 20. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame. 21. You're not ready to retire the suede sandals you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look. 22. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage. 23. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout. 24. Nix puffiness and swelling (did someone say lymphatic drainage?) with a quick morning ice roller session, which also addresses redness and inflammation caused from things like, say, an eyebrow wax. So, in the wise words of a prophet: go ahead and ice ice baby. 25. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down. 26. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through. 27. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together, can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil). References

    The power of a faux collar is unmatched.

    1. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering a faux collar under a crewneck to look as if you've put on your official CEO uniform.

    Promising review: "Love this collar, I wear crewnecks a lot and I wanted something to dress them up with. This def fits the bill!" —Georgia W

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in two sizes, five colors, and a two-pack).

    2. Leave aerosol sprays and greasy roots in the past with I Dew Care dry shampoo. Just *tap, tap, tap* the little powderpuff where you need some oil control, and your 'do will look freshly-washed with the added perk of mega volume.

    Pro tip: Apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five shades).

    3. Upgrade your casual-just-getting-a-coffee wardrobe with an elevated cropped tank, one that has been blessed by a stylish fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.*

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).

    4. Trade your pajamas for an equally comfy (and errand-appropriate) lounge set. This one is made with a cozy waffle-knit material, ironic considering you'll adore this two-piece just as much as the doughy, syrup-drenched breakfast dessert.

    Promising review: "I really like the fabric of this one and it’s perfect for fall and winter in Texas. I love being comfy and still looking somewhat put together in this." —Lily McAninch

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).

    5. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ while you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.

    Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash

    Get them from Amazon for $27.97+ (available in women's sizes XS–2X, including short and long fits, and 28 colors).

    6. Swap sneakers for Western boots, which I'd argue are better than a roundtrip ticket to Nashville (no security lines, no having to pay for a carry-on at the gate, etcetera). A comfortable, chunky heel coupled with jersey lining, an anti-skid sole, and pull tabs make these knee-highs a dream, plus they make any outfit look instantly elevated.

    Promising review: "These boots are great! Very comfortable. I have thick calves and they fit great, not tight at all. They stay up and don't slouch, so they keep their shape well. I am a mama of a very active children and these boots are perfect for when I want to look a little more put together and not have to worry about them getting scuffed and costing me a lot of $$$. Great to wear casual or dressed up." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and in nine colors).

    7. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three styles).

    8. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to flawless beach waves — no hot tools or arm strength required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and snooze the night away.

    Promising review: "This product is so amazing I bought one for all the people in my family! You clip the soft roll onto the top of your head and then continue to wrap strands of damp wet hair in a spiral formation, wrapping away from your face. Secure the bottoms with soft scrunchies and you'll have gorgeous curls for days, LITERALLY. Takes a whopping five minutes if you have thick hair like me. Sleep with it overnight (not uncomfortable at all) and your curls will actually last for days. So simple, so awesome, so much time saved. Can't recommend enough!" —Kaitlin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).

    9. Banish dark circles and blemishes with a few swipes of this Maybelline concealer, a concealing stick with an attached sponge for easy breezy application.

    Promising review: "I am a makeup snob. I have stupidly high standards for cosmetic performance, and drugstore brands have let me down every single time I've given them a shot. So when I graduated from Covergirl to Sephora after college, I never looked back. My kit is full of Dior and YSL foundation, Armani concealer, Benefit brighteners, etc. But this thing is truly great.The sponge applicator is better than you think. Firstly, it's antimicrobial, so you don't have to worry about the hygiene aspect. Secondly, its ability to blend the product is outstanding. The concealer itself doubles as a highlighter, it looks good without primer, and it lasts so much longer than you'd expect." —Sarita

    Get it from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in various sizes and shades).

    10. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody spin hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.

    Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.79.

    11. Grab a buttery soft crewneck tee in the color of your choice and pair it with any denim. Voila. You're ready for the day, you look put together, but you're not sacrificing comfort (your leggings will be fine without you for the day I promise).

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! Basic, neutral, formfitting. The fabric is very stretchy and soft, not see-through!! The shirt tucks into my high-waisted jeans perfectly. Very happy and will purchase more!" —Gknee331

    Get it from Amazon for$11.99+(available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in 33 colors).

    12. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your morning routine for an immediately brightened complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a sheen of glow and light coverage. Lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe? Perfection.

    Promising review: "I love this stuff! It was recommended to me in a Facebook group when I asked for a one-and-done face cream for someone who doesn't really wear makeup. I wanted dewy, I wanted some light refraction, I wanted sun protection, and I didn't want heavy color. This is all those things. It works really well in the Florida sun. I'm covered in freckles and it doesn't dull or smudge them, it just brightens everything. I don't wear face makeup, other than the occasional swipe of bronzer, and this works great with that. Love it love it love it." —KristenB

    Get it from Amazon for $18+(available in three sizes and four shades).

    13. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to help those pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.

    Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage and no matter how I put my hair up, I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    14. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.69+ (available in six sizes).

    15. Add a faux leather belt to any outfit; proof that a simple accessory can make a world of a difference. Fasten this on with your black boots, black jeans, and white tee trio, and passersby will assume you're verified on Instagram.

    Promising review: "This belt is so chic and looks so expensive. It looks fantastic with every outfit I’ve tried it with so far. I’m gonna order another one in brown because it’s just perfect." —Emilee K.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors).

    16. Ultimate winter wardrobe: a long coat, jeans of your choice, and this ribbed turtleneck bodysuit, which provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck.

    Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also this is NOT see-through!!!" —Sharon Green

    Get it from Amazon for $26.97+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).

    17. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.

    To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    18. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.

    To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    19. Achieve the perfect wing in *seconds* with this dual-sided eyeliner stamp. All you'll have to do is apply the stamp to your lashline, press down onto your skin, and a pristine cat eye will be yours in mere seconds.

    Promising review: "Okay, so I am as shakey as shakey gets when it comes to putting eyeliner on...but this is a miracle sent from above! It honestly is the most amazing eye makeup product I own at the moment. It is as easy as it sounds. Literally. I like that it is double-ended and you have two pens: one for the left eye and one for the right. The opposite end on both is just every day liquid liner pen, but it goes on soooo much smoother than any other liquid liner I've tried or owned." —Heather Olsen

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97(available in two colors).

    20. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.

    And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes.

    Promising review: "This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." —Ellen R.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.

    21. You're not ready to retire the suede sandals you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.

    This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.

    Promising review: "I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." —Beth Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    22. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.

    Use this only once a week (for about three minutes at a time) to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade.

    Promising review: "Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." —Audrey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    23. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.

    Promising review: "I can't remember who first told me about this lip oil, but it seemed like the perfect solution to my multi-year search of trying to find a lip product that enhanced my natural lip color while keeping my lips moisturized. It's not too sticky and lasts longer than a typical "gloss." It's a fairly small bottle, but that also makes it great to keep in a wristlet. The appleberry is also sheer enough to pair over a lip crayon or lip liner." —Sammi Cone

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 colors).

    24. Nix puffiness and swelling (did someone say lymphatic drainage?) with a quick morning ice roller session, which also addresses redness and inflammation caused from things like, say, an eyebrow wax. So, in the wise words of a prophet: go ahead and ice ice baby.

    Promising review: "I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling...thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn't use it. I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client...simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients." —Chris DeFelice

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine styles).

    25. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.

    Promising review: "This is the most reasonably priced curly hair product I've found. I originally got a little tube from my Ipsy order, and I liked it so much, I came to Amazon to order a full-sized bottle. It doesn't make my hair crunchy or greasy, even if I accidentally put too much on. My curls look natural and bouncy after using my diffuser, and even when I let hair air dry, this gives my curls a little extra form and structure to look like I actually did something to my hair." —sbgoodgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    26. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.

    Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99(available in two sizes and nine color combinations).

    27. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together, can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).

    Promising review: "So incredibly happy with this. It's incredibly easy to apply (I have to really wipe my wand first, though, or else it's too thick) and the color blends in SO well with my natural color. It gives my eyebrows JUST the right amount of attention; not too much, not too little. Just killer, natural, beautiful brows!" —Monique French

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six shades).

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.

