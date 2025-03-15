28 Makeup Tools Names and Their Uses (2025)

If you finish your base makeup, you need to set the whole makeup with a layer of loose powder to keep it staying intact through the day and make you in a more flawless look.

In this way, you can choose a powder brush thatis very large and fluffy, which has a dome shape sothat it candisperse the powder evenlyall around the face.

When you use the powder brush, you can lightly apply products like loose powder, for the brush is designed to distribute the powder product evenly on your face.

If you want to use a powder brush, the usage is to dip the brush into powder product (both pressed and loose powders), then move in circles and sweeping until covering your full face. It’s better to complete in the order from the middle of your face to your cheek, jaw, and forehead to ensure adequate application.