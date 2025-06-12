2D LOTTO RESULT Today, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Official PCSO Lotto Result (2025)

2D LOTTO RESULT April 23, 2025 – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is holding a draw for 2D Lotto today, April 23, 2025 , and here are the results of the 2PM, 5PM, and 9PM draws.

Draw Date Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 03-23 5:00 PM 25-13 9:00 PM 28-01

The PCSO operation is back and among the recent changes implemented by the lottery institution is the changing of the name of two(2) of its minor games – the EZ2 Lotto and the Swertres Lotto.

The EZ2 Lotto is now the 2D Lotto. It still has daily draws and the results above are the winning combinations for today, Wednesday . Aside from 2D Lotto, here are the other lotto games that have draws today:

Previous 2D Lotto Draw ( Tuesday , April 22, 2025 )

Draw Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 28-29 5:00 PM 06-19 9:00 PM 07-21

Guide in Playing the PCSO 2D Lotto

Choose two(2) numbers that will make up your combination and mark them on the fields in your lotto ticket. In case you have no combination, you can try the Lucky Pick. Under it, the machine will randomly choose digits for your lotto combination. Do not forget to mark your play amount. It must be between Php 12.00 to Php 600.00. You may also choose to play the Rambolito System. Under it, you will have to pick two(2) digits. It will be automatically combined by the system to come up with your lotto combination. The least play amount under the Rambolito System Play is Php 12.00. In case you want to bet on advance draws, according to PCSO, you may play on the same set of number for up to six(6) draws.

How much you may win in playing 2D Lotto?

According to the PCSO, if you got the winning combination in exact order, you will win the jackpot prize which is Php 4,000.00 per lotto ticket. If the winning is under the Rambolito System Play, the prize is Php 2,000.00.

Claiming the 2D Lotto Prize

If you won between Php 20.00 and Php 10,000.00 , the monetary prize can be claimed through any authorized lotto outlet. You may also proceed to a PCSO branch office to claim your prize.

Important Reminders in Playing the 2D Lotto:

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office(PCSO) has set some rules in playing the lotto games. The player must:

be at least 18 years old

take responsibility in checking the accuracy of the information printed on his or her lotto ticket.

PCSO offers a live coverage of the lotto draws. You can watch it at 11:00AM, 4PM, and 9PM in YouTube.