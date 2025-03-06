3 Steps To Cut A Short Asymmetrical Haircut On Curly Hair - sangoma.com (2025)

An asymmetrical haircut can add a touch of edginess and personality to your look, and it’s a great way to show off your curls. However, cutting an asymmetrical haircut on curly hair can be a bit tricky, so it’s important to follow the right steps to get the best results. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cut a short asymmetrical haircut for curly hair.

Preparing Your Curls

Before you embark on the journey of cutting an asymmetrical haircut on your curly hair, meticulous preparation is paramount for a seamless experience and stunning results.

1. Proper Hydration and Detangling

Begin by thoroughly saturating your hair with lukewarm water to soften the curls and make them more manageable. Apply a generous amount of conditioner specifically formulated for curly hair and gently work it through the strands, focusing on the ends. Use a wide-toothed comb or detangling brush to delicately remove any knots or tangles, starting from the ends and gradually working your way up to the roots. This step is crucial to prevent breakage and ensure that your curls stay defined throughout the cutting process.

2. Deep Conditioning

To further enhance your curls’ health and elasticity, consider treating them to a deep conditioning mask. Select a mask that is tailored to the specific needs of curly hair, such as those formulated with hydrating ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or argan oil. Apply the mask evenly throughout your hair, using a shower cap or plastic wrap to create a warm, occlusive environment that promotes deep penetration. Leave the mask on for the recommended time, usually around 15-30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

To further enhance your curls, consider incorporating methods like the Curly Girl Method (CGM), which promotes sulfate-free products and gentle techniques to maintain curl definition and health.

Additional Tips:

For an optimal haircutting experience, consider the following tips:

Get a haircut when your hair is freshly washed and styled, as this will provide the most accurate representation of your curls’ shape and texture.

Bring reference photos of desired asymmetrical haircuts to your stylist to facilitate effective communication and ensure they understand your vision.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions and provide feedback during the haircutting process to ensure that you’re satisfied with the results. Sectioning Your Hair Proper sectioning is crucial for achieving a balanced asymmetrical haircut. Follow these steps to section your curly hair: Creating the Vertical Parting 1. Comb your hair forward, covering your face.

2. Starting at the center of your hairline, use a fine-tooth comb to create a vertical parting from your forehead to the nape of your neck.

3. Use hair clips or pins to secure the hair on your left and right sides, keeping them out of the way. Creating the Horizontal Partings 1. Decide where you want the shortest layer of your haircut to begin. This is typically around the ears or jawline.

2. Using a fine-tooth comb, part your hair horizontally from ear to ear at the desired height.

3. Pin the top section away from the lower section. Creating the Diagonal Partings 1. Starting from the shortest layer (the lower section), create three diagonal partings on the right side of your head.

2. Each parting should extend from the ear towards the front of your face, with the angle gradually increasing.

3. Repeat on the left side, creating three diagonal partings that mirror the ones on the right. Layering the Sections Now that your hair is sectioned, you can begin layering the sections. Start with the shortest section and gradually increase the length as you move up. | Section | Angle | Length |

|—|—|—|

| Shortest (Lower) | 45 degrees | Shortest |

| Second | 60 degrees | Medium |

| Third | 75 degrees | Longest | Cutting the Undercut The undercut is the section of hair at the nape of the neck and sides that is shaved or cut very short. This creates a striking contrast with the longer hair on top. To cut the undercut, start by dividing the hair into two sections, using a comb to create a part from the crown of the head to the nape of the neck. Secure the top section with a hair clip. Use a clipper or scissors to cut the hair in the undercut section to the desired length. For a more dramatic look, cut the hair very short, leaving only a few millimeters of length. For a more subtle look, leave the hair a little longer. See Also The 15 Best Hairsprays That Actually Hold and Define Curls All Day (and Night)Why Your Curls Don’t Look Like the Ones Online (And Why That’s Okay)8 Curly Hairstyles That Will Dominate in 2025 - NewBeauty Once the undercut is complete, blend the two sections of hair together. Use a razor or thinning shears to create a gradual transition between the short and long hair. Undercut Length Guide Length Description Very short Only a few millimeters of hair left Short About 1 centimeter of hair left Medium About 2 centimeters of hair left Long About 3 centimeters or more of hair left Shaping the Top Layer Parting the Hair First, divide the hair into two sections using a vertical parting. This parting should be off-center, with one side being longer than the other. Secure the shorter side behind the head. Cutting the Short Side Starting at the front of the head, create a small triangular section of hair at the desired length. Hold the hair taut and cut diagonally across the section, following the natural curve of the head. Creating the Layers Continue cutting triangular sections, gradually increasing the length as you move towards the back of the head. Each layer should overlap the previous one, creating a cascading effect. ** Fine-Tuning the Layers Once the basic layers are cut, use thinning shears to remove any excess weight and create a softer, more natural look. Focus on thinning the ends of the hair and any areas that appear too blunt or bulky. Table 1 provides a summary of the steps for shaping the top layer. Step Description 1 Part the hair into two sections 2 Cut the short side at the desired length 3 Create layers by cutting triangular sections 4 Fine-tune the layers using thinning shears Creating Texture and Movement Creating texture and movement in short asymmetrical curly hair is essential for enhancing its natural volume and style. Here are some techniques to achieve this: 1. Layer and Shape: Cut the hair into layers of various lengths to create depth and dimension. Shorter layers at the back and sides add volume, while longer layers on top provide movement and shape. 2. Point Cutting: Use point cutting techniques to remove weight from the hair and create subtle movement. Hold the scissors at a downward angle and snip into the hair at various angles to break up the solid line and add airy texture. 3. Razor Cutting: Razor cutting can create a more textured and wispy effect. Use a razor to gently slide along the hair and remove weight, leaving behind a soft and diffused look with natural movement. 4. Texturizing Products: Apply texturizing products such as mousse or volumizing sprays to damp hair before styling. These products help enhance volume, control frizz, and create a more textured finish. 5. Diffuser Drying: Diffuser drying is an essential technique for curly hair. Attach a diffuser to your blow dryer and hold it upside down over the hair. The diffuser’s prongs help disperse the heat evenly and encourage curl definition while minimizing frizz. Experiment with different diffuser speeds and angles to create various textures. Diffuser Drying Techniques Effect on Texture Low speed, close to hair Weighty, defined curls High speed, far from hair Voluminous, diffused curls Tilt diffuser side to side Creates volume and movement Defining the Asymmetry The asymmetry in a short asymmetrical haircut for curly hair is created by cutting one side of the hair shorter than the other. This can be done in a variety of ways, but the most common method is to create a side part and then cut the hair on one side of the part shorter than the hair on the other side. The amount of asymmetry you create will depend on your personal preference. If you want a subtle asymmetry, you can just cut the hair on one side of the part slightly shorter than the hair on the other side. For a more dramatic asymmetry, you can cut the hair on one side of the part much shorter than the hair on the other side. Once you have cut the hair on one side of the part shorter than the hair on the other side, you can then style the hair as desired. You can wear it straight, curly, or wavy. You can also add volume to the hair by using a blow dryer or curling iron. Tips for cutting an asymmetrical haircut for curly hair Here are a few tips for cutting an asymmetrical haircut for curly hair:

Start with dry hair. Curly hair is more difficult to cut when it is wet, so it is best to start with dry hair. Create a side part. The side part will help you to create the asymmetry in the haircut. Cut the hair on one side of the part shorter than the hair on the other side. The amount of asymmetry you create will depend on your personal preference. Use a sharp pair of scissors. Dull scissors will make it difficult to cut the hair cleanly. Go slowly. Don’t try to cut all of the hair off at once. Take your time and cut the hair in small sections. Be prepared to make mistakes. Cutting curly hair can be challenging, so don’t be afraid to make mistakes. If you make a mistake, you can always go back and fix it.

Asymmetry Description Subtle Asymmetry Cut the hair on one side of the part slightly shorter than the hair on the other side Moderate Asymmetry Cut the hair on one side of the part several inches shorter than the hair on the other side Dramatic Asymmetry Cut the hair on one side of the part much shorter than the hair on the other side, creating a significant difference in length

Enhancing Your Natural Curl Pattern

Embrace the inherent beauty of your curly locks and enhance their definition with these strategic techniques:

1. Moisturize Regularly

Quench your curls’ thirst by applying a deep conditioner weekly and using a leave-in conditioner daily. This will keep them hydrated and prevent dryness.

2. Use a Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Avoid harsh sulfates that strip away natural oils, leaving your curls dry and frizzy. Opt for sulfate-free shampoos designed for curly hair.

3. Detangle Gently

Detangling curly hair requires patience and a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush. Start from the ends and work your way up to the roots to avoid breakage.

4. Define Curls with Styling Products

Use a curling cream or mousse to define your curls and reduce frizz. Apply to damp hair and style as desired.

5. Diffuse to Dry

Protect your curls from heat damage by using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer. This evenly distributes airflow to minimize frizz.

6. Sleep on a Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases reduce friction and prevent tangles, preserving the shape of your curls overnight.

7. Refresh Curls

Rejuvenate second-day curls with a spray bottle filled with water or a curl revitalizing spray. Gently mist to revive your locks.

Day Steps Monday Wash and deep condition Tuesday Detangle and define with styling products Wednesday Refresh curls with water or spray Thursday Use a leave-in conditioner Friday Wash and start the cycle again

Trimming and Polishing

Once you have cut the layers, it’s time to trim and polish them. This will help to blend the layers together and create a more polished look. To trim the layers, use sharp scissors to cut small sections of hair at a time. Start at the bottom layer and work your way up, cutting each layer slightly shorter than the one below it. When you reach the top layer, cut it to the desired length.

After you have trimmed the layers, it’s time to polish them. This will help to remove any split ends or ragged edges. To polish the layers, use a pair of shears or clippers. Start at the bottom layer and work your way up, cutting small sections of hair at a time. Be careful not to cut too much hair, as this can create a choppy look.

Section 8: Styling

Once you have cut and polished the layers, it’s time to style the hair. There are many different ways to style an asymmetrical haircut, so experiment until you find a look that you like. Here are a few styling tips:

Use a blow dryer to create volume and movement.

Use a curling iron or flat iron to add curls or waves.

Use hairspray or mousse to hold the style in place.

Styling Product Description Blow Dryer Creates volume and movement Curling Iron Adds curls Flat Iron Adds waves Hairspray Holds the style in place Mousse Holds the style in place

Wet Cutting

When cutting curly hair, it’s best to cut it wet to see its natural shape and length. Once the hair is wet, use a wide-toothed comb to detangle and remove any knots.

Sectioning the Hair

Divide the hair into four sections: top, bottom, right, and left. Secure each section with a hair clip to keep it out of the way.

Cutting the Back

Start at the bottom section and work your way up. Use a razor blade to cut the hair from the bottom up, following the natural curve of the head. When you reach the top section, cut the hair straight across.

Cutting the Sides

Next, work on the sides. Use a razor blade to cut the hair from the bottom up, following the natural curve of the face. When you reach the top section, cut the hair at an angle.

Asymmetrical Cutting

To create an asymmetrical cut, cut one side of the hair longer than the other. You can either cut the hair straight across or at an angle.

Layering the Hair

Use a razor blade to create layers in the hair. This will help add volume and movement to the haircut.

Texturizing the Hair

Use a texturizing spray to add texture and definition to the hair. This will help create a more natural look.

Styling Your Asymmetrical Cut

Once you have cut your asymmetrical haircut, you can style it in a variety of ways.

To create a sleek and polished look, use a blow dryer and a round brush to smooth the hair.

To create a more casual look, use a diffuser to dry the hair. This will help create volume and definition.

You can also use a variety of styling products to create different looks with your asymmetrical haircut.

Tips for Styling Use a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair.

Apply a leave-in conditioner to help keep your hair hydrated.

Use a blow dryer with a diffuser to add volume and definition to your hair.

Experiment with different styling products to create different looks. Recommended Products

Product Price Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo $22 SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner $15 Denman Brush D3 Original Styler $18 Mizani Thermasmooth Shine Extend $20

Maintaining Your Cut

Maintaining your short asymmetrical haircut for curly hair is crucial for retaining its shape and style. Here are some essential steps to keep your cut looking its best:

1. Regular Trims

Schedule regular trims every 6-8 weeks to remove any split ends or unwanted growth. This will help maintain the shape and definition of your haircut.

2. Proper Washing

Wash your hair less frequently to avoid stripping it of its natural oils. Use a gentle shampoo designed for curly hair and avoid harsh brushing that can break the curl pattern.

3. Deep Conditioning

Deep condition your hair weekly or bi-weekly to keep it moisturized and nourished. Use a deep conditioner specifically formulated for curly hair to penetrate the cuticles and restore hydration.

4. Air Drying

Avoid using heat styling tools, such as blow dryers or flat irons, as they can damage the curls. Instead, let your hair air dry naturally to preserve its shape and reduce frizz.

5. Product Application

Use hair products designed for curly hair to enhance curl definition and hold. Apply a curl activator or mousse to wet hair to boost volume and control frizz.

6. Finger Combing

Combing your hair with a wide-tooth comb or your fingers helps to distribute products evenly and prevent breakage.

7. Protective Styles

When sleeping or exercising, wear your hair in protective styles, such as buns, braids, or headbands, to minimize friction and breakage.

8. Protect From Heat

If you must use heat styling tools, always apply a heat protectant spray to your hair to shield it from damage.

9. Moisturize Regularly

Use a curl cream or leave-in conditioner to keep your hair hydrated throughout the day. This will prevent dryness and help maintain curl definition.

10. Professional Stylist

Consulting with a professional stylist for regular touch-ups and maintenance will ensure that your haircut remains stylish and complements your facial features. They can also recommend products and techniques to optimize the health and appearance of your curls.

Cutting a short asymmetrical haircut on curly hair requires a combination of precision and creativity. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you achieve the perfect look:

Prepare your hair by washing and conditioning it. Towel dry your hair and detangle any knots. Divide your hair into three sections: front, back, and sides. Secure the back and side sections with hair clips. Start with the front section. Use a sharp pair of shears to cut the hair into a short, graduated bob style. The length of the bob should be shorter in the front and longer in the back. Repeat step 3 on the side sections, cutting the hair to a shorter length than the front section. Be sure to blend the layers together so that there are no harsh lines. Finally, cut the back section of the hair into a short, layered style. The layers should be shorter at the nape of the neck and longer towards the crown of the head. Check the overall balance of the haircut. Make any necessary adjustments to the length or layers to create a harmonious look. Style your hair as desired. You can use a blow dryer and round brush to smooth the hair or a curling iron to create bouncy curls.

