31 Beauty Products With Results So Magical They Might As Well Be Magic Potions (2025)

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A bestselling tightening cream
Caffeine can brighten skin and temporarily minimize the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite if that’s something you’re looking for in a product. Read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic. Available in two sizes.
Promising review: "I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." — Amazon Customer
2
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
3
Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream
Promising review: "Out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." — Emily Hunter
4
A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." — Kyoko Ozaki
5
A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities, but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." — Adrienne Jerkins
6
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" — Melanie Havert
7
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
8
A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment
Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down, but since this is water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." — Natasha
9
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
10
A pack of Skin1004's zombie masks
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." — raine
11
A vegan exfoliating body scrub
Promising review: "I bought this after discovering that my ingrown leg hairs weren't actually ingrown hairs, but KP. This product was very well reviewed and although I avoid gritty scrubs because of my sensitive skin, I thought I'd give it a try. Wow. I haven't even finished the first tube and I'm seeing some amazing results just using twice a week. I am very impressed. This stuff really works. So happy to have beach-ready legs!" — Ghanimatrix
12
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
13
Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream
Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great, good moisturizer for your cuticles, and wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." — Tasha Stewart
14
An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
15
A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant
Promising review: "This product helped clear my skin after I struggled with many other products. I was struggling with what I thought was milia on my forehead. I have tried exfoliating with all sorts of different products. I read a review on Reddit and thought I would give it a try. So glad I did. I put this on and saw results in on night. I honestly love how well this product worked for me." — Nicole
16
A soothing piercing solution
This product does not promise to work overnight, so be patient! The healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day. Nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then, the second week, it started totally disappearing, so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
17
A hydrating lip-plumping gloss
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
18
A silky-smooth Huestick to layer under foundation
Live Tinted started with a viral video of founder Deepica Mutyala using red lipstick as a color corrector. Created based on feedback from the subsequent online community, Live Tinted now has a range of Multisticks that can be used as a color corrector to balance discoloration under makeup and as an eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick.
Promising review: "I use the Huestick in Origin as a color corrector under my eyes and it works great! It is smooth, blends easily, and is covered up easily with concealer." — Shivani
19
A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches
Promising review: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these on right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!" — Ciera Velarde
And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!
20
Plus, a pack of nose pore patches
Promising review: "It had to be said. These things are disgusting, that's why you should buy them. Squeeze part of your nose skin. Do a bunch of little pustules come out? Yeah, if you put one of these puppies on at night, you wake up, and that is all trapped inside that weird film. I dunno how it works. It's probably sorcery." — Jack Sawyer
21
A silky-smooth Beauty of Joseon serum
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum, I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" — Yuna Lee
22
A wildly popular Bio-Oil
Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." — L T C
23
An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking
Read more about ketoconazole shampoo at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." — Moo Moo
24
A powerful glycolic acid gel peel
Perfect Image is an independent beauty brand that launched in 2007 as a way to get professional-strength chemical peels in the hands of consumers at an affordable price.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017.) I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." — Meredith
25
A cruelty-free intense-therapy lip balm
Promising review: "I have tried many other lip products for my chronic chapped lips, and nothing has worked. Except for this stuff. This stuff is amazing! For the first time in months, my lips don't hurt and aren't bright red. I won't buy anything else!" — Colleen H.
26
An air-dry leave-in cream
This cream helps define your natural texture and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while, my waves resemble curls, but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product once so far, and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes, I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror, and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it, and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
27
A cruelty-free extreme hold eyebrow gel
Promising review: "I would use hairspray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m gladI did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
28
A paraben-free self-tanner
Promising review: "If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!" — Amazon customer
29
A budget-friendly E.l.f. putty primer
Promising review: "This is smooth, blends well with foundation, and feels good on the skin. Sets well with powder. I sometimes wear it alone for a little smoother look. Since it's colorless, it doesn't look like foundation. The price is great and I've yet to see it in a store. I like that I can control how much to apply, and a little goes a long way. It appears to wash off well. Will be buying it again." — Momma Bee
30
A tattoo aftercare salve
Mad Rabbit was found by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
31
A soothing SOS facial spray
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles. The founder, Amy, started the brand after working 15+ years in the beauty industry. The company works to create nontoxic, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products that are perfect for any skin type.
Promising review: "This was recommended to me by a friend. My skin cleared up within a week or two. I have never gotten so many compliments on my skin. As someone who struggles with adult acne, I would highly recommend this product. I only wish it lasted longer. :)" — Dana
