34 Best Stops Between Utica and Hershey (2025)

The top stops along the way from Utica to Hershey (with short detours) are Knoebels Amusement Resort, Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort, and Mohegan Pennsylvania. Other popular stops include Lancaster Central Market, Steamtown National Historic Site, and Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway: Trademark of the Reading & Northern Railroad.
1
Joseph L. Popp Jr. Butterfly Conservatory
Nature & Parks
Nature & Wildlife Areas
Large indoor tropical garden housing over 150 animals, including butterflies, reptiles & birds.
Wow! There are some really unkind reviews for this place. While it’s a private institution being run by one person, it’s clear that she is very knowledgeable and works hard to maintain the space. It’s a lot, please donate when you visit and please do visit! It was empty and my friend and I got the place to ourselves to see all the creatures and butterflies. The woman tells you so much about everyone and their habits, and makes sure you get to see everything before you go without missing something special! It’s definitely a gem! :)
Ro H — Google review
Ok.... I admit I was skeptical when we arrived here. Nearly didn't go in due to the disarray and lack of upkeep outside. My friends and I forged ahead since we drove over an hour to get there. What I can say is, what a wonderfully delightful time we would have missed if we didn't go in. The host is an adorable timid pleasant soul who is completely knowledgeable on everything she houses there. She gives you a fake bright red flower sprayed with passion fruit gatorade to attract the butterflies to you so that you can observe them up close. Please do not try to touch or catch them. I was lucky enough to have one land on my cheek and when it flew off, it's wings delicately grazed my lips. I felt as though I'd been kissed by God.She's done this ALL herself for the love she has for these creatures and to bring peoples awareness of the beauty they bring to our lives. If I had the means $$, I'd give this lady a million and have this place restored for her. She's does more for these creatures than she does for herself. She's living HER dream and how many of us can say that? My advice is just go not expecting much, and leave with a mind filled with amazement and a heart filled with awe. ❤
Valerie J — Google review
There are a lot of different and exotic animals and butterflies. The place could be in better condition but it seems to me that the older lady there is the only one there taking care of the place. It is one room but I have never been to a butterfly place that was more then that.
Christine C — Google review
A beautiful gem in New York. The owner had to close down and reset everything, so there is a sense that things are still getting on their feet. The house is an amazing menagerie of butterflies, birds, and other animals. It's worth every penny to just sit and watch everything unfold in front of you.If you have small children, be aware that this isn't really a play area and you will need to supervise them.
Glitches — Google review
The host was such a great and informative person! No butterflies until Mother’s day, but a lot of other magnificent birds, mammals and salamanders! Also, an adorable mudskipper!
Barb S — Google review
Always peaceful to have birds and butterflies flying around while you enjoy watching them. The host let us feed a few of the birds blueberries and knew everything we asked her.
Lisa S — Google review
This place was amazing! I went during the low season (winter), and even then, it was incredible. There were so many birds, bunnies, and turtles. 😍
Micaelyn C — Google review
Was a nice place to bring our young daughter. Quite warm, though, so don't wear your jacket inside. Birds, turtles, toads, and butterflies roam free. Great opportunity for some cool close up photography. Best during the Summer.
Jake W — Google review
3.9
(128)
•
3.5
(112)
5802 NY-7, Oneonta, NY 13820, USA
(607) 435-2238
2
Otsiningo Park
Mentioned on
9 lists
Park
Nature & Parks
Otsiningo Park in Binghamton, NY is a popular green space offering a variety of activities for visitors. The park features numerous trails, playing fields, community gardens, and hosts a seasonal farmer's market. It is open year-round and provides opportunities for hiking with its 1.8-kilometer trail along the river.
Here tonight for the festival of lights drive through lightshow. Very worth it. Nice layout...easy to pull over for those slower and wanting photos. Great Santa! 25.00 per carload. They let you go around more than once which was great.
Ingrid H — Google review
So I would describe this property as a nature park with a few sport entertainment features. The park is large and beautifully manicured as it flows along with the adjacent river. Fishing lake, playground, volleyball courts, soccer and ball fields and a outdoor stage are a few of the features. Parking is plentiful and as with the rest of the property, clean and well maintained. Kudos to the city or county for providing this awesome park for the community. I had full bars of Verizon 4G LTE Roaming.
Will H — Google review
I came here for a nice safe place to run outside that’s paved and has some scenery. Was not disappointed. 😎☀️Lots of parking, pavilions, playgrounds, courts, people fishing, and open spaces for family activities. While busy, it is nicely spaced out so there is some privacy if wanted. Highly recommend if looking for a place to enjoy the sunshine with friends.
Jordan H — Google review
I love it, we had so much fun together. The pond, the playground, the squirrels, me and my grandbabie love Otsiningo Park
Mary P — Google review
This is a beautiful park with ample picnic areas, restroom facilities, amazing playground for the kids, walking and biking trails. The park itself has a loop walking trail that is approximately 1.25 miles. Paved, mostly flat with a few small inclines that average about a 13 foot incline. There is also an additional trail that is connected and runs along the river easily adding a few miles round trip.This park is beautifully maintained, security patrolled and open year round until dusk. During the season and holidays the park has areas decorated by community events such as pumpkin displays and one of the most wonderful Festival of Holiday Lights I have ever seen.
Ronnie P — Google review
So pretty right next to the water with the ducks walking around. It's clean. Has a close bathroom that was pretty clean. Tons of parking and plenty of swings/equipment for kids to all use.
Crystal B — Google review
Went here for the Festival of Lights and it was so much fun!The flow of traffic was steady and easy to navigate. There was some slow down due to the firework show, but that’s not every night.The amount of lights did not disappoint and the price ($25) wasn’t too bad for one car load.There was a section you could stop at for food and pictures which was really fun!
Alyson C — Google review
Very big. Great place for walking. Biking. And all kinds of family fun
Richard H — Google review
4.6
(2036)
•
4.5
(213)
1 Otsiningo Park, Binghamton, NY 13905, USA
(607) 778-6541
Rooms
1
Adults
2
Children
Travelers
2
3
Phelps Mansion Museum
Mentioned on
18 lists
Museum
Sights & Landmarks
Nestled in the heart of Binghamton, the Phelps Mansion Museum is a stunning example of 19th-century architecture that beckons history enthusiasts and curious travelers alike. Originally constructed in 1870 for Sherman D. Phelps, a prominent local figure, this magnificent brick and stone mansion showcases exquisite period furnishings and intricate design elements. Designed by renowned architect Isaac G.
This is a lovely historic mansion that stands from a long gone era in the history of Binghamton. It’s located next to the Binghamton Public library.The Phelps was originally a private home, then became the home of the Monday afternoon club, and is now an active museum site. It offers dances, theater, tours, meals, and more. Highly recommended.
Brenda T — Google review
Beautiful preserved mansion in Binghamton that conveys the spirit of gilded age. Mansion is brick constructed not only on exterior but also its interior walls. Guided tour was quite informative. There is ample parking next to the mansion and near the library. Area might be sketchy though as I saw person shooting up drugs in mid-day at library’s parking lot.
Mike Z — Google review
Awesome little museum. It’s a miracle that so much of its history gets preserved til today (thank you, Monday Afternoon Club). I am mesmerized by the vintage furniture and the abundance of shapes in this house.Animal elements ranging from fish, squirrels, birds, griffins, lions fill in the nooks of this house. Adorable!I hope more people get to visit Phelps Museum and to see how women’s club is involved in the story of this house.Tour guide Joe knows the inside out of this house, thank you for leading us through history!
Jenny J — Google review
The house is absolutely spectacular. I have already been there twice and intend to go back. The staff is super nice and very informative. Can't wait to return and see the house during the holidays (I've heard it gets decorated). Truly, this piece of history has hit the jackpot when it comes to being preserved and kept as it would have been when it was built. Others are not so lucky. But, I'm sure glad some are. Stepping into this house is almost like stepping into the world of any history lovers dreams. All of the furniture is antique. The woodwork is utterly impressive. And the house has a very rich (no pun intended) history. As a bonus, even the bathrooms that visitors can use are quite nicely decorated, beautiful, and clean. One hundred percent would recommend that people visit.Edit: Went to see it decorated for Christmas and it was gorgeous.
Alysha V — Google review
Absolutely my favorite historical place in Binghamton. Their programs are wonderful. The docents are so enthusiastic and knowledgeable about the house and its history. I've come back repeatedly and learned something new every time!
Alexandra A — Google review
My husband and I immensely enjoyed our house tour with Joe, our very knowledgeable, easy-to-understand tour guide. The property is well-maintained and happily will be preserved as a reminder of Binghamton’s rich past history. Being from New Jersey, I knew nothing of the area at all and this tour enlightened my curiosity.
Cookie C — Google review
Awesome Visit. Great Staff. Two ladies and a Gentleman. Wow. House warming heartfelt. Ty
May — Google review
A wonderful journey into the world of beautiful houses. Very nice friendly staff told us in great detail about the history of this house. Blessings to you
Kostya S — Google review
4.7
(240)
•
5.0
(207)
191 Court St, Binghamton, NY 13901, USA
(607) 722-4873
4
Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park
Mentioned on
2 lists
Zoo
Outdoor Activities
Park
Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park is a thrilling destination that offers an array of experiences for animal lovers. The park boasts over 160 species of exotic animals, including parrots, reptiles, alligators, and pythons. Visitors can enjoy up-close encounters with various creatures at the petting zoo and catch exciting animal shows during the summer and fall seasons. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to feed giraffes and turtles while also enjoying activities like deer and lamb petting.
Absolutely amazing small zoo, Had a wonderful time taking my two granddaughters there, my granddaughter had such fun feeding all the animals, her favorite was Jethro!!! Definitely will be making more visits. It's not only a place for kids but adults can have fun there also. The only downside is the rocky pathways through most of the area, if you have an all terrain stroller that's highly recommend.
William A — Google review
I've been to claws n paws a handful of times now, and ive always left happy. My only complaint is that they won't let me pet the panthers or wolves /s. Their admittance is a little high but I think it's worth while. This latest visit I'm pretty sure the Prarie dogs wanted to come home with me, but I resisted the urge! I will absolutely be coming back, I hope I'll have time to bring my niece and nephew when they come to visit in a couple weeks.
Cody K — Google review
Pretty decent little zoo. Had all our favorite small cats and plenty of close up experiences for the kids. Definitely worth a trip if you're in the area. Note: If you have mobility issues, some of the paths might be a little too rough as they are packed earth and have some rocks.
Kevin F — Google review
I completely understand the pricing for this place just due to animal care staff pay and the economy. I will say when pulling in you can’t tell that there’s additional parking right away and the tree lines in need of some trimming. I will say everyone was friendly and animals seemed healthy. They’re honest about their rocky pathways definitely not easy for any handicapped but I did see some visitors in wheelchairs. If the pathways could be improved or loose large rocks removed would greatly help. The animals enclosures seemed very bare and rocky and some seemed too small for them. Like I said all animals seemed healthy. Just looks like a work in progress and hope they keep improving.
Taylor Y — Google review
This is a great little zoo. There's a lot to see and fun experiences to be had. You can feed a giraffe, tortoises, lorikeets. Also, there's a Dino dig and petting zoo. Definitely a must see.
Jennifer A — Google review
My daughter went here for a class trip two years ago and has been begging to return since. The tickets were out of our budget, but we were finally able to go yesterday and I really wish we hadn't. A lot of the animals were in very small enclosures, and several were in obvious distress. Most notedly, the fennec foxes who repeatedly ran back and forth while panting, the bears pacing and growling, and the marmosets which ran around their enclosure and jumped at every noise. A lot of the larger animals appeared to be sedated. The staff was friendly and accommodating, the man who led the animal feedings during our visit was very funny and showed a definite love for the animals. Despite that, these animals deserve better.
Allyson S — Google review
It was very enjoyable. The zoo is inside a forest, and there is a variety of animals. The Giraffe is very friendly.
Ymcebs — Google review
Absolutely fabulous! Came to Hamlin, PA for vacation and saw this nearby our Air B&B. Figured we’d bring our 10 year old and 2 year old to it. IT WAS AMAZING! Better than the Bronx Zoo (and we live in New York). Everything is in the shade, it wasn’t crowded and you can get closer to the animals than any other zoo I’ve been to. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
Christian E — Google review
4.4
(2262)
•
4.0
(256)
1475 Ledgedale Rd, Lake Ariel, PA 18436, USA
(570) 698-6154
5
Promised Land State Park
Mentioned on
4 lists
State park
Nature & Parks
Promised Land State Park, located on the Pocono Plateau, offers a natural wonderland spanning 3,000 acres and surrounded by over 12,000 acres of Delaware State Forest. The park features two lakes with opportunities for fishing, boating, and swimming. Visitors can explore elevated wooded areas through hiking and biking trails or enjoy a self-contained camping experience with various camping styles available. Recreational facilities include playgrounds, beaches, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and pavilions.
We enjoyed this campground. Site #PT3 was quite secluded if you didn't look behind you. The site behind us was quite close, and kind of backward, but that didn't bother us. There is also an electric box in the site that does hum a little bit. We enjoyed our stay, only thing we wish is that there was water at the site or at least at the dump station. We had to dump during our stay, but to get water you have to stop in the middle of the roadways in the campground to hook up to a faucet or haul water to your site. The dump station rinse hose was constantly running, it was not able to be shut off. The bathhouse was really nice. The showers were hot and clean. This is a bear area, but we did not see any. We did have quite a few deer walking through the woods in front of our site, that was nice to see. One morning a park officer was up early (around 7am) leaf blowing, which was quite disruptive if you were trying to sleep in.
Kate J — Google review
Loved it except for 1 thing. The spots in Pickerel Point are right on top of each other. If you are looking at that campsite map and you're thinking, they look like they are small and not very private, listen to yourself if that bothers you. My experience validated that suspicion. The second I get there this single guy walks right into my campsite like it's an extension of his and starts bothering me for companionship while I am trying to put up my tent. I feel like there is not enough boundaries between the campsites in that loop. Anyone reading this, please realize that some people do not want company, help, advice. Srsly the best thing about camping up to this point was that people respected your privacy, so this was an exception. Imagine you checked into a hotel and the single person next door walks right into your hotel room when you are trying to unpack, starts giving you advice, sees you drop a pair of your underwear and asks if you need help putting your underwear away and won't take a hint. Then comes back and wants to show you something right when you are working really hard to get your tent up as quickly as possible. Yeah, don't be that guy and or girl. Stay in your own campsite and try to feel people out first before approaching. Believe it or not, some people go camping to get away from the real world and other people to commune with nature, SHOCKING. Please realize that each individual pays for their own site and once they take possession of it, you're trespassing if you go into it. Wait to talk to them when they are out walking, when you pass them, etc. Please know that this is my 7th camping trip this year and this was absolutely the exception. The problem is that the way these campsites are set up, it just invites that feeling of shared community space. Some people want that and if that is you, go get your joy! But that is NOT me, lol. The most relaxing and joyous moment of my trip came when I realized he broke down camp and left. The pictures are of that day, I went on a nice hike up the Falls Trail.
MariaTeresa B — Google review
For this camping trip, I stayed in a tent at Pickeral Point campground. The site I stayed at was a "walk to" site. What a beautiful site it was! Although the walk in was a fairly steep hill, the effort was well worth it. The site was spacious and close to the water. I did have a raccoon visit my site one night looking for some food. He actually did manage to get in my tent and have a snack or two. I got him out though. I would highly recommend this campground as it is located on a peninsula so ther are alot of sites near the water. I'm looking forward to camping there again.
Robert B — Google review
Very nice clean secluded camp site. Stayed at Pickerel point, which was really nice with great views of sunrise and sunset facing the lake on both sides.Bathrooms were clean, only complaint was not all the bathrooms had hot water, thus subtracting star.Be aware the sites without electric, you will need to park your car in a small lot marked for your reserved campsite and carry your items into the site.Nice trails around the area also!
Tony Y — Google review
This State Park is a beautiful spot that I've been visiting since I was young. The trails are well-maintained and offer a range of difficulty levels, making them great for all types of hikers. However, be prepared for the local wildlife—I've encountered squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, porcupines, deer, and even bears. Also, don't forget to bring bug spray, as the trails can get quite buggy in the summer, and always check for ticks after your hike.The park also offers boat rentals, which my family has enjoyed in the past. Just a tip: make sure your paddle is in good condition—ours broke in the middle of the lake once, which made for an interesting experience! And be aware, the water stays chilly year-round.
Sam L — Google review
We booked a cabin and camped here, it was super fun. The washrooms were clean and had running hot water as well. There were sinks in the back as well for cleaning dishes.
Surabhi S — Google review
Staying in the rustic cabin is my favourite part of summer vacation.Promise land State Park is beautiful and clean. I recommend this place for people who enjoy nature.
Ewa W — Google review
Promised Land State Park is a very peaceful park in the Pocono area. It has beautiful sights, especially in the Autumn season with the changing of the leaves colors! There is a camping section and restrooms available. They also have a pavilion, playground, beach area, and a few courts. Promised Land State Park is a beautiful area for walking/hiking, swimming, boating, and kayaking. I would recommend checking out Promised Land Stat Park if you are in the Pikes County/Pocono Mountains area.
Megan M — Google review
4.7
(2653)
•
4.5
(233)
100 Lower Lake Rd, Greentown, PA 18426, USA
(570) 676-3428
6
Nay Aug Park
Mentioned on
21 lists
Park
Nature & Parks
Nay Aug Park, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a family-friendly destination designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the same mind behind New York City's Central Park. The park offers a natural escape with walking trails and beautiful waterfalls in Nay Aug Gorge. It features picnic areas and two playgrounds for children.
Nay Aug Park in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a hidden gem for nature lovers and families alike. With free parking and easy access, the park offers an enjoyable day out for visitors of all ages. Adjacent to the park is a museum that provides an intriguing glimpse into Pennsylvania's natural and indigenous history, making it a great educational stop before or after your time in the park.As you explore Nay Aug, you'll come across old coal mine entrances and carts, a nod to the region's rich coal mining past. The main attraction, however, is the park's stunning trails, waterfalls, and cliffs. Despite its size, the park feels private, even on busier days, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the scenery.The trails themselves are moderately challenging due to uneven terrain and inclines, but they reward you with breathtaking views, scenic bridges, and a unique “Pavilion in the Sky” where you can enjoy panoramic vistas. For families with children, the park also features a decent-sized playground to keep the little ones entertained.Overall, Nay Aug Park offers a perfect mix of natural beauty, history, and recreation, making it an ideal destination for a day of adventure and relaxation.
Anthony P — Google review
We enjoyed the park, such beautiful scenery, the trails were nice but could be marked a little better. We took a picture of the map and had to keep looking to find our way. It was a very warm day but most of the trail is very shaded. The playground was huge.Dog friendly.The coal mine tour was excellent, the volunteers running it were so helpful, personable and knowledgeable. They even let us do the tunnel tour with our two dogs.
Melissa R — Google review
Beautiful park for a short walk or and afternoon of leisure. There is a beautifully maintained lookout to the waterfall, a scenic view of the gorge from the tree house, a playground, rose garden, pavillion, restrooms or porta potty, picnic tables, numerous benches, a cafe, a museum, and ample parking.
Tanya R — Google review
Went specifically to see the Kanjorsky Bridge. Absolutely beautiful. About a 4-5 minute walk down to the gorge. I'm pretty out of shape, I sometimes use a cane (i did today). I was winded going back up. But for me, it was well worth it. We also enjoyed the Wentzel Tree house, which overlooks the gorge.
Peggy W — Google review
Very nice and huge park. Partially wheelchair accessible to the falls. I enjoyed the amazing views with my family. Love it!
LIZ V — Google review
So I would describe this property as an old growth wooded urban park and its a beauty! Something for everyone including but not limited to hiking, biking, playgrounds, pool (currently closed for remodeling), ball fields, volleyball courts, concert venue, gazebos, treehouse, covered bridge, museum, coal mine and of course the gorge with scenic water flows and falls. I had full bars of Verizon 4G LTE Roaming throughout the property.
Will H — Google review
Loved the Christmas light displays! The tree house was cool and I had no idea they had a cat rescue in there. Would visit again!
Renee L — Google review
This is a very beautiful place. If you never have you need to park your car. Give yourself about 2 hours to enjoy. This whole trail has a beautiful, beautiful waterfall and very peaceful. One of the playgrounds is under construction but they do have open area for your kids to run around
Alonzo J — Google review
4.5
(3537)
•
4.0
(329)
500 Arthur Ave, Scranton, PA 18510, USA
(570) 348-4186
7
Steamtown National Historic Site
Mentioned on
34 lists
Rail museum
Sights & Landmarks
The Steamtown National Historic Site offers a fascinating journey through the history of steam locomotives and their impact on transportation in Pennsylvania. Visitors can explore museum exhibitions featuring locomotives, photographs, and insights into the lives of railroad workers. The site also includes a roundhouse where technicians conduct daily activities and repairs on trains. This 52-acre property features restored steam locomotives, cabooses, freight wagons, and passenger coaches from the early twentieth century.
Yesterday I had the pleasure of experiencing this great site. The museums were amazing. Being able to go onto some of the trains and see what is was like for workers and passengers was a wonderful learning experience. The great day concluded with one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at a NP gift shop. RUTH you are amazing! You made us feel so welcomed and your knowledge was very impressive. Being able to talk parks with you made it such a memorable experience. Thank you again!! Cannot wait to go back here!
Jessica M — Google review
Great historic landmark, free admission, feels so authentic. There are detailed historical exhibits and also many trains on display some fully restored some waiting for restoration. It's a great place to visit trains and also to learn about how this industry influenced our national economy, how workers were effected and local communities. Some exhibits were closed today but we saw enough for one day and plan to come back. Very slow day not a lot of visitors on a weekday in February but we enjoyed the quiet.
Kristina V — Google review
The Steamtown National Historic Site was a great place to stop and learn about the trains and the history of the area. There were many trains that have been restored and some running on the premises. While I did not try to take my dog in to the museum, as they are usually not allowed, there is a lot of picnic area where I was able to walk her. There is plenty of parking, and even room for trucks with campers/trailers and RVs. We really enjoyed our visit.
Kate J — Google review
Step into a bygone era at Steamtown National Museum. This captivating museum brings the golden age of railroads to life. You might first notice the impressive locomotives. Then you want to explore all the interactive exhibits. Take to the train for a nice ride. It's a must-visit for history buffs and train enthusiasts alike. Hours of learning and fun.
Baron M — Google review
First time here. At first glance, the place has a TON of potential. Granted, I visited on a grey Wednesday, bit of drizzle in the skies. Big Boy 4012 looks absolutely amazing, new paint makes her look ready to run with 4014. Noted several other locomotives out front, static and looking nice. Made my way into the roundhouse courtyard, found more rolling stock. It was very quiet, only saw maybe 30 visitors the entire time.Went to enter the roundhouse, exhibit was closed. Then another door. Got about halfway around and found the workshop door open. Inside, there's a nice walkway that runs up and around the circumference, giving visitors great views of the locomotives stored there. Walked back outside. There's another walkway that runs over the rolling stock stored outside, runs over to the Steamtown Marketplace (stores). Didn't walk it, as the rain started falling heavier. Ultimately stayed about 45 minutes, saw everything.Very nice trolley museum right next door, worth a visit.Coined as a "national" museum, just expected to see a bit more work going on, more engines being restored. Couple locomotives outside were in a very poor state. The place just had a very sad energy, maybe because of the weather. Dunno.
Mark B — Google review
We didn't realize that Steamtown is a National Historic Park. Bring your Passport and get it stamped in the store. It was a free entrance.We went with our grandchildren. The older one loved it.Go on a weekend if you want a train ride.We'll definitely return and maybe do the Trolly Museum and a train ride. We took a quick walk over to the Marketplace as well.It was a nice day trip from the Triple Cities area.
Debra P — Google review
Very interesting and a lot of trains see and museums to go through. Found roundhouse in the middle interesting.A couple things were close given off-season but still worth the time.
JeffLinda L — Google review
What an outstanding job the National Park Service did restoring this historic property to its former glory. The grounds, parking, common areas, visitor center, museum and bathrooms were very clean and well maintained. The property is well staffed and knowledgeable regarding all things train related. There is a food court adjacent to the park via foot bridge and a park store onsite as well. Short 30 minute steam locomotive train rides were available for $6. I had 3 bars of Verizon 4G LTE Roaming.
Will H — Google review
4.7
(3294)
•
4.5
(914)
350 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503, USA
(570) 445-1898
8
Mount Airy Casino Resort
Mentioned on
2 lists
Casino
Fun & Games
The Mount Airy Casino Resort is an upscale establishment that boasts an 18-hole golf course, a pool that can be used both indoors and outdoors, as well as five different dining experiences. The casino itself has over 1,800 slot machines and table games such as baccarat, craps, blackjack, poker and roulette. Additionally the resort features a live entertainment venue where famous musicians and comedians perform throughout the year.
This was exactly what I have been looking for. Everything I need under one roof. Plan ahead to splurge and you will have a great time. Great staff and service. Good food delivered to my room and a heated indoor pool. Valet, Bell Hop, room service and a slot machine that sent me home with more than I spent. What else could you want! Remember to please tip your workers and you will even feel better. We'll be back.
Laurel I — Google review
Went for a weekend with my girlfriend. I was taken back by the lack of professionalism by the staff. There were two men at the entrance to the casino checking IDs. The younger man called my girlfriend over to check her ID while I spoke to the older gentleman about which restaurant we should eat at. He recommended that we don’t eat anywhere on the resort and we should leave to find another restaurant off the premises. The younger gentleman asked my girlfriend if we were together and after she said ‘yes’, He complimented her on her looks and asked if he could get her phone number. She kindly said no but later as we were eating dinner she seemed bothered by how pushy he was. Aside from that, the casino had a really strong cigarette smell and it seemed like the air wasn’t filtered well. My clothes smelled like cigarettes when I got back to the room. The hotel room we slept in smelled like weed each night when we got back. The indoor pool water was cold and while people hung around the pool, not many got in because it was too cold. On a positive note, I was pleasantly surprised that the valets charged our EV for us overnight. For $350/night we probably won’t be returning since I expect a little more than that for the money.
Danny G — Google review
Amazing time!!!From the time I arrived, the front desk person, Joanne was so personable and made me feel so comfortable. When my husband and myself went upstairs to our room, the "set up" that I requested was done to perfection. I just can't say enough positive things about the staff from check in, to the casino, to the onsite restaurants.The Lucky 8 restaurant was very tasty and the buffet was also good with many options.The indoor pool was also very nice and warm enough to enjoy. They also had great drinks and appetizers!I would definitely stay again and already planning a return trip on the near future.
D S — Google review
Grant was extremely helpful in checking us in. The hotel stay was so relaxing and fun! We got a nice getaway in November. We swam in their heated pool and it was wonderful! Room service was friendly and attentive. The casino was so much fun and we won at the roulette table by the cashier! A lot of fun activities near by and the drive, so scenic. Loved the vibes of this casino resort, it felt extremely positive and uplifting. Thank you for having us Mt. Airy Casino!
Hemakshi P — Google review
We had a fun night killing a few hours. The casino is nicely kept, and nice low table limits until 10 pm.It's an ideal location in the Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony areas, and close to Kalahari resort.
Kathy V — Google review
It's always a great time when we go. The staff is top notch, the accommodations are amazing. The casino/entertainment are always fun. But my fave thing is the pool, especially at night. The pool is a vibe in itself. Can't wait to go back
Tynese M — Google review
The hotel itself is really great, with good and restaurants. The downside, we went to the pool and the service was pretty bad. My husband I waited 15 min just to order a drink while the one bartender spent that whole time making 4 drinks and the other purposefully only make one drink for one person and ignoring us and the other people waiting to order a drink.
Julia B — Google review
Booked Mount Airy to celebrate my first wedding anniversary with my husband. When we arrived on 12/7/24 they informed us that the resort had no running water and we wouldn't be able to complete our stay. Upstairs in the casino there was absolutely NOTHING to do but play a slot machine or table game. No bathrooms, no food service, no hostesses. Of course the slots are open because this shady casino only cares about is making money.They also put their young, underpaid staff to be the face of this issue at the front desk. The staff couldn't assist with ANYTHING and just said we would have to call to speak with a manager.What a disgraceful, money hungry business this is. I won't ever go back and I certainly won't recommend them to anyone.Terrible service, terrible management. Go somewhere else where they won't entirely screw your weekend up.
Jessi C — Google review
4.1
(13215)
•
3.5
(937)
312 Woodland Rd, Mt Pocono, PA 18344, USA
(877) 682-4791
9
Pocono Premium Outlets
Mentioned on
7 lists
Outlet mall
Shopping
Factory Outlets
Located in the picturesque Pocono Mountains area, Pocono Premium Outlets is a top shopping destination offering a wide range of stores with impressive discounts. Visitors can enjoy a lively atmosphere and ample shopping options, including popular brands like Levi's and Lucky Brand. The outdoor center features food trucks and a food court for dining convenience. Despite some ongoing construction during visits, guests found the experience enjoyable and worthwhile.
Loved it. A lot of stores. Just have your walking shoes on lol 😆
Patty M — Google review
Small outlet mall in Pennsylvania. They have a decent amount of stores, but not much food options. You can probably walk the entire mall in about 2 hours.There's no tax on clothing here. The deals are also quite good, as this mall is less busy.
Allan C — Google review
This premium outlet is not setup for easy shopping access. It’s more of a strip mall and hard to get to all your favorite stores. We literally had to drive around from one store to another. They do have a nice selection of premium stores and it’s within minutes from Great Wolf Lodge. Overall if you are in the Poconos area this is a nice shopping destination.
King R — Google review
Why do they close so early on week days? Most people go to shop around 5, closing at 6 is so unreasonable. Closing at 8 would be a better idea. Other than that, they have really good stores, and nice food outlets. The only downside is how early they close on week days.
Micky — Google review
Ton of great shops here, came after Xmas and that was a huge mistake.
Kevin W — Google review
They have a large selection of outlet store. The place was clean.Several food trucks on site for great food. Several bathroom locations. Plenty of parking. The best part for me is the nike outlet has a program to recycle shoes that sre too beat up to donate to goodwill.
Alex K — Google review
They have all the stores and great deals from your favorite designer brands
Philip G — Google review
I personally like this outlet in the Poconos. This site has all the basic things that i want and need. From branded clothing, footwear to home goods and etc. Every store is within walking distance. It’s not too small and not too big. It’s just the right size for a premium outlet. The only downside was ( as what i know) there’s only one way out to exit the place.
Ian L — Google review
4.4
(11657)
•
4.0
(644)
1000 Premium Outlets Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372, USA
(570) 629-4650
10
Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort
Mentioned on
2 lists
Temporarily Closed
Water park
Water & Amusement Parks
Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort is a fantastic destination for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. This expansive waterpark features an impressive array of attractions, including thrilling water slides and serene lazy rivers that cater to all ages. The wave pool is particularly popular, offering hours of fun for both kids and adults. Visitors will appreciate the park's cleanliness and well-maintained facilities, complete with ample seating areas to relax in the shade when needed.
Must visit so much fun. Unlimited water rides lazy river good for all ages. Cafe inside has great food options and drinks. Amazon food store inside for quick food check out. Coffee available. Lockers available. Good restaurants. Buy tickets online better price. Keep changing clothes and mobile cover
Travel C — Google review
Soooo much fun! A perfect getaway for the family to enjoy a hot summer day. So many things to enjoy throughout the park. There are attractions for all ages. From the chill Lazy River to the most intense water slides you can handle. And everything in between to suit thrill seekers of all levels. Highly recommendgetting the Express Lane pass if you can. This makes the day and the line waiting so much more enjoyable. Well worth it on a busy day. The rides are well maintained and were all operational at the time we attended. The park is very clean and well kept throughout the day. Plenty of seating and areas to chill if thrill rides aren’t your thing. The wave pool is a little underwhelming but still fun for the family to enjoy together without concerns of loosing anyone. The only complaint I’d have is the food pricing. While you’d expect to pay slightly higher prices when visiting a park, they really GOUGE you!! There’s no outside food options close by that you could run out and grab a bite and they know it. Some single meals reach $30 per person. A simple cheeseburger and fries meal is $18. Otherwise the overall experience is definitely a good one. Check it out , just come prepared to pay. 5 star rating but the food situation brings it down to a 4.
Addam K — Google review
Truly a gem. Plenty space for everyone, indoor and outdoor restaurant, good music, extremely clean, many activities for all ages and different styles. I have 3 kids children 9, 6 and 2 years and all of them had a blast. Life vest in each pool and so much more. My baby went crazy with the dinosaurs all over the place and my nice was super happy with mermaid interaction by the lazy pool. The view is extraordinary and overall a great spot.
Arlenys A — Google review
My family and I like camel beach for the most part but the prices keep going up considerably so much so that I do t think we will be able to afford this again the food is extremely expensive especially if you have more then 1 child to feed and you can’t take food in long ago they use to let you bring a cooler in if you paid a small fee but not anymore parking is a additional fee of either 12$, 35$ or 40$ so if you pack a lunch to eat in your car you either gotta go far to get it or pay the expensive parking to be closer. Lockers are 30$ for a small !!! You do get 10 back when you return the key but that’s still a lot especially when you just paid so much to park and get in. A bottle of soda was 5$ and a basket of simple chicken fingers was 16$. I understand that they need to make money to keep this place up and running but the price of everything on top of what the ticket prices were is to much it’s simply not gonna be a place that average working class families are gonna be able to afford to do anymore if it continues to cost so much to go unfortunately they should at least let ppl bring food because it’s extremely expensive to feed 3 children when i already paid almost 200$ to come for the day so with the price of food your looking at a 400/500$ day and that doesn’t include sovereigns or anything like that
Kristen T — Google review
My husband and I have wanted to try camelbeach waterpark for the 4th of July many years. Finally this year we were able to make the trip!We drove 4.5 hours to check this place out. Here’s why I give it a 3 :On Thursday july 4th we got into camelback resort parking lot. Very confusing if you have no idea parking isn’t free nor 45-50.00.They do not tell you when you come in that you’re in the expensive parking and that cheap parking is THRU the expensive lot. Luckily I asked where the 12.00 parking was because they tried charging me 45.00. (If you want cheap tell them I want general parking for 12.00.)We got our spot & walked up a huge hill to get to the line. Luckily we had our tickets purchased online because that line to get tickets at the gate was INSANE! They had no self service machines working so guest services was a 2 mile long wait. It was crazy. The actual line to get into the waterpark once you had your tickets took us about 20 minutes.As we got in I headed for my reserved (BUY ONLINE) VIP chairs (45.00 for 2) the line was super long & they sold out of all of them! as my husband headed for the express passes. (35.00 each)We then went to our chairs & it was a nice little spot on the deck overlooking the wave pool! They have waitresses up there that bring you your food too!So we did the “adventure trio with free waterpark” ticket online.We asked how do we get to the outdoor activities which included summer tubing, 1000’ zip line, & mountain coaster. Very good deal for it all! It was just a 5 min walk thru the parking lot to get to the base camp.We started at the zip line, it was very fun but very short. but they did not do a good job on photos. The guy only got us with our backs turned. Great pics……. as a photographer they need to get different angles. Luckily we did not buy them ahead of time.Then we did the mountain coaster (INCREDIBLY PAINFUL) I’d skip it honestly lol. It’s not something we would do again. If you pushed those bars down you were flying around everywhere getting beat up!!!Then summer tubing. That was a fun time! Got a whole hour (we only went down 4 times) & got to go backwards, you spin a lot! It’s fun it really is. The tubes are just incredibly HOT.So we walked back up the hill to the waterpark, got changed then went to go on slides. We had express passes & this place does not abide by their express passes whatsoever! Don’t waste 35.00 on it because they make you wait with the regular line or just as long! we have never been to a park that tells express people “we let 4 groups of the regular line go, & then 1 express pass group go” THAT ISNT EXPRESS!!!That’s us waiting every 4 groups. It makes our line just as long as regular!ITS SUPPOSED TO BE 1 GROUP REGULAR LINE 1 GROUP EXPRESS LINE. Simple easy.Everyone was mad in the express because we wasted money when they don’t know how to work it!We did the vortex slide and express pass was on that slide but as we walked up they only stated it ON THE FLOOR which side was express, so everyone in the regular line was standing in the express not caring about people needing to get pass them. They were very rude people attending this park..express pass line NEEDS to be marked & sectioned off better so no one in the regular line can block it or access it. This park is very unorganized when it comes to lines and the express pass. VERY unorganized. If you do buy it just push through the rude people standing in express from the regular line & show them your express pass, let em be mad! They are in your way.This park needs to understand express pass better!!Now SAFETY. We rode the spin cycle slide, the lifeguard was sending people one after the other without making sure they made it out of the bowl. People were flying out of the tunnel into the bowl into other guests!!! When my husband & I did it we were scared someone was gonna come out & smack right into us! That’s not OK. You gotta wait for people to get out of the bowl before sending down.The cafe inside, you use a credit card to get in which is neat!But, Fun waterpark with flaws.
Jessica — Google review
Never again!They sold me a ticket at 5 pm and inside the water park, the Blue Nile Adventure River lifeguard said that they were already closed! Are you seriously?!I bought 3 tickets! The park closes at 7 pm! Why then did you sell me tickets? Everything is unrealistic and disproportionately expensive! Parking $50. Locker $30. You buy tickets and again pay for the attractions inside the park! To get on the cable car you have to sign some stupid paper! Lifeguards are angry, nervous and tired. The only normal people in this park are the grandmothers who stand at the entrance and the security guys. I was angry at everyone, but the security guys were very calm, polite and sorry about my bad experience in this park.
KHAMIDOV F — Google review
Buy your tickets online before you go. The express pass is well worth it. Lockers are a bit pricey. Overall had a very good experience and will return.
Angella E — Google review
Great slides, park felt clean with the exception of the changing rooms which really need attention, slide attendants were so amazing (Christopher was a standout for my family!), waited around 45 minutes for Titan slide (busy Saturday) but all other slides we went on even with a crowded park had virtually no wait. Rita's was a great treat! Parking (other than the general lot with shuttle that was $12) was $45 or $50 which is $$$ plus locker fees ($25). Overall we had a great day and will definitely return!
Jill W — Google review
4.4
(5518)
•
4.0
(1134)
301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372, USA
(570) 629-1661
11
Camelback Ski Resort
Mentioned on
1 list
Ski resort
Outdoor Activities
Camelback Ski Resort in the Poconos is a great option for families, offering an array of activities both indoors and outdoors. The property features an indoor waterpark, laser tag, bumper cars, escape room, arcade room, mountain coaster, ziplining, and UTV tours. While some visitors experienced challenges with skiing due to melting snow causing wet areas on the slopes during their visit last month, they found convenience in parking close to the office area for easy access to their belongings.
Didn't stay in the rooms but did go up for some snowboarding.The staff was great. They were experiencing some network issues (so lift ticket sales, etc) but stayed calm and were very polite. Anyone who does customer service knows that's difficult. I had to go through the guest services office for my pass, and the ladies there were delightful.Lessons. Got my kids put in for snowboarding lessons, and they had a blast. Personnel handling the scheduling organized everyone well. The instructors kept my 10-year-old and teen fully engaged. By the time they were done, they had some good fundamentals and were able to have fun.An all around pleasant experience. We'll be coming back.
Jon B — Google review
I staying with my husband, and my 5 and 3 year old. We met 2 other families there. It was a great multi-family get-away location, since our rooms included water park tickets. My only complaint is the charge for parking for hotel guests. It feels like hijacking since there aren’t parking alternatives.
Michelle R — Google review
I have been going to Camelback with my family for years. The prices were always reasonable and the process of participating in activities was always simple. This past weekend I was so taken back by the exorbitant prices to go snow tubing and snowboarding. The process of obtaining tickets was long and annoying. Snow tubing was, by far a complete waste of money for the amount of times we went down. The room was great and the staff were also great, but due to the above mentioned reasons, I do not think we will be returning.
Gloria W — Google review
This is a terrible resort for any families with small kids. For such a large resort my expectations is that guest services would better equipped to handle ticket purchases when their network goes down (which is apparently often). I took my toddler down to ski, arrived at 10am and it took 2 hours to secure lift tickets. The only thing they’d accept for “proof of age” for my toddler was a birth certificate which I didn’t have. After fighting with their rep for an hour and a half I was finally told a medical statement would suffice. When we finally did get onto the bunny hill at 12:30 the staff proved to be just about as helpful as guest services. My 3 year old daughter fell and they refused to stop the lift (on the bunny hill for the record). Their tickets are also little pieces of paper that need to be scanned, which is logistically very hard to keep track of. Most ski resorts offer stickers that stay on your coat so that you don’t need to worry about losing it or pulling out of your pocket. I would not recommend for families with children. The staff was overall unaccommodating and unhelpful.
Amy R — Google review
I recently visited Camelback and had an epic time! The arcade was fantastic, offering a wide variety of games that kept everyone entertained. The food was great too, making it a very kid-friendly destination. As a beginner skier, I found the instructor, Edwardo, incredibly helpful. Thanks to his guidance, I was able to hit the slopes that same day. Overall, it was an amazing experience, and I highly recommend Camelback for a fun and family-friendly outing!
Alexander S — Google review
Totally over priced! Over $200 per person. If you wait after 3pm is cheaper but your whole day is shot. A staff told me they raise their prices when is a heavy weekend the more people the higher the prices. Got to love American greed!! Parking was horrendous and no service on our phones couldn’t pay for the parking took like an hour to get enough signal to pay online. Can only pay online, no cash. We waited for almost an hour to get on lifts. No organization at all. You stand in line and everyone jumps in front of you. Crazy. Also you have to make sure you have your passes you have to scan them every time to get on a lift while your trying to keep your equipment together and your balance and not allow anyone to jump in front of you. Ridiculous I can’t believe I paid so much money to be so stressed out. Lockers were sold out mind you they cost $35 bucks to rent. We had to leave our belongings in a corner somewhere and hoped that we wouldn’t be shoeless after. We didn’t stay at the resort. Returning the equipment was also super stressful and again no organization at all. Getting back to our cars on a shuttle bus also horrible experience. Wait time was supposed to be 10-15. We waited over 20min with a very long line to get on. Buses are small. And had to wait out in the freezing cold, snow and rain for the shuttle. Not cool especially for little kids and older folks. This weekend wasn’t enjoyable at all.
Kathaleen R — Google review
It's a great resort with different types of activities like indoor water park, snow tubing, and slopes for skiing to keep a group entertained. The food is not great within the resort and is not recommended. Also, the service can be improved as you can not connect with anyone in the resort if you need to talk to someone before or after the reservation. No one picks up the call, and it goes into a loop of automated messages.
Supreet S — Google review
I should have read the reviews beforehand, as all the negative feedback turned out to be true. I’ve never been to a ski resort where I had to pay for parking, and the prices were outrageous: $45 or $50 for premium parking. To make matters worse, I later discovered a hidden/further $12 general parking lot which was not offered from the beginning.Buying tickets online is cheaper than in person, but the process of creating an account is unnecessarily complicated—be prepared for the hassle. Costs were steep across the board: $120 for the lift ticket, $70 for rentals, $50 for parking, and $25 for food/drinks.The resort’s operations were disappointing. Only 1 out of 2 magic carpets was working, and several lifts were down, creating long lines with no staff to manage the flow where two lines merged into one. Seating areas were scarce, both for resting or simply leaving your gear while entering bars or restaurants. The slopes were fantastic in the morning but became dangerously icy in the afternoon. The only positive thing was that the employees help with putting on your boot rentals.While the resort is large and can accommodate a lot of people, it leads to overcrowding, making it difficult and unsafe to navigate the slopes with so many people falling. For the price, the comfort and experience do not match the cost.
Nany C — Google review
4.1
(8389)
•
3.0
(809)
Tannersville, PA 18372, USA
(570) 629-1661
12
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Casino
Fun & Games
Hotel
Mohegan Sun Pocono in Pennsylvania is a sprawling 400-acre casino resort with a racetrack and spa, offering an array of dining options. It was the first facility in the state to introduce slot machines and later expanded to include table gambling. The casino boasts 2300 slot machines as well as live blackjack, roulette, and poker tables. The resort is considered a top entertainment destination in Northeast Pennsylvania, offering clean and comfortable rooms for guests.
Great game floor. Slots paid out well, progressive and classics. Table games were a blast. Free drinks on the floor while playing. And they were very active in coming to you. You didn't have to wave one down or go to bar. Very good service. Not strong at all but it's free! Beautiful environment around as well. Plan a trip!
Tony H — Google review
Room was great. Disappointed in overall management of casino. Most of dealers and bit bosses were disinterested. Overall the place is still nice but not busy and I can see why. Disinterested staff will ruin a casino. Also went to mount airy. Mount airy was much busier with friendlier staff. Not complaining just telling it like it is. I only play bj and craps.
Dave E — Google review
smoke was horrible even in the non smoking areas and hallways. I had to leave because of it. Got a headache and nose was burning. won't be back till it is a non smoking or better ventilation. Just horrible experience. 1/18/2025. 3:00pm
Pamela K — Google review
The rooms are very clean and fresh feeling. For what you pay for the convenience to stay here plus the resort fee I think they should supply a microwave and a continental breakfast. The only nice thing about this hotel is that it’s convenient to the casino, Restaurants and race track. The drinks are still free while you gamble. You can drink and stumble back to your room. Honestly if it were not for that perk I would stay somewhere else. No pool, No Microwave, No nice views, Very small fridge
L B — Google review
Beautiful location with the fall colors of the trees. Service personnel were accommodating and friendly. The room was nice except for the closet was small and the mattress was too worn. The mattress had a giant sunken gully. You could feel the springs. There is no retail shops where you could buy clothing or even a tshirt from Mohegan. The food places did not open until 9am. No room service. No valet. Elevator sounded like it was on its last legs. It rattled loudly. Horse racing facility closed its food service. The food places that were open had great food. It is a shame that there were no shows and the comedy club was closed this past weekend. Future shows for comedy are few and far between. Slots were fun though. Table games were few. This place needs some improvement. I won't revisit anytime soon. So sad.
Bonita — Google review
The motel was phenomenal!!!! Very clean and very comfortable. The service was over the top. 2 minutes to check in and off to the room... Yes it was that easy. Off to the gaming floor. It was very easy to get on the machines that you enjoy. A bar at the center if you indulge. Overall a great experience.... If you need stress relief this is the place to go and relax.
A M — Google review
The casino needs to either fix the ventilation system to remove smoke or make a non-smoking area for table games and slots.They had a few bands throughout the resturants. Great musicians played various types of music.
Manfred D — Google review
My husband and I just spent (Sun-Thurs). It was mediocre at best. As a Casino Resort at the very least have Valet parking. But they don't. How about comp play for staying the 4 nights? It offers numerous restaurants but most are closed until Friday or Saturday. The one bar (the Hive) closes at 10. This should be stated somewhere. It also says a pool but were told it was filled in to expand the comedy club. The comedy club was closed all week as well.So another disappointment. I wanted to do a couples massage and the spa was closed until...Fri/Sat..not mentioned anywhere. We were told we had to ask for our room to be cleaned or for extra towels. We didn't get any towels until we called a couple times and got them around 6. We understand that staffing is hard but come on. When the "conference" came in on Wednesday they turned the outdoor fireplace on and extra hotel scent to improve appearances. We made the mistake of asking the front desk for suggestions on what to do locally and was told to Google it. She couldn't come up with even a suggestion for restaurants since the hotel restaurant/ bars were mostly closed. We ended up Googling and finding our own fun but would not suggest staying here based on what they advertise unless you only plan on staying Friday/Saturday.
Cindy C — Google review
4.0
(10113)
•
3.5
(1059)
1280 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, USA
(570) 831-2100
13
Seven Tubs Recreation Area - Pinchot Forest District
State park
Nature & Parks
Mountainside nature area known for its cascading streams, bedrock tubs & variety of seasonal plants.
Really cool spot if you like to hike. Definitely wear proper footwear. Lots of uneven / rough trails. We had a great time, except when I feel & almost slid down waterfall into the creek at the bottom 😂 We did 2.8 miles total out & back following the markers.
Keith C — Google review
This recreational area is a wonderful spot to visit, especially if you enjoy walking and exploring trails. The area is filled with small waterfalls and treks that offer scenic beauty and a peaceful environment, making it a great escape for nature lovers.I visited in December, and while the area was closed for vehicles, you can still enter on foot. Just note that you’ll need to park outside the entrance and walk in. This minor inconvenience is well worth it for the stunning views and the experience of being surrounded by nature.Overall, this place is definitely worth a visit, whether you’re an avid trekker or just looking for a tranquil spot to enjoy the outdoors.
Amaresh C — Google review
My 3rd time here. Always a great time. This place has a lot of history with trains moving coal across PA. Check it out. Wear proper footwear to experience the entire trail. Well maintained with good parking and clean biodegradable bathrooms
Mark R — Google review
Quiet, serene place to walk trails and climb rocks. I would suggest hiking shoes or sneakers with rugged, non-slip soles as the rocks can be slanted, uneven, slippery, or loose. No railings, so you may want to bring a walking stick. Not walker / wheelchair friendly. We did see quite a few dogs enjoying themselves. There is a port-a-potty building by the parking lot. My favorite thing to do was to plant myself on a rock and just listen to the water run.
R. M — Google review
We went right after a storm and it was so worth the risk. The paths are well kept so the rock stairs are flat and pretty level. There’s also roots to walk on around the paths that made it easy to avoid slipping! We parked at the bottom of the road, when you pull up there might be construction if you’re trying to turn left down the road so you’ll have to go around and come from the opposite direction. There’s 3 places that look like you can park, the first is no parking, there’s another parking lot that take you to a waterfall but we hadn’t gone yet. But there’s a web of paths to take at the bottom, any direction is beautiful! We found soooo many mushrooms and species of fungus!
IAM W — Google review
I am mobility challenged, so I get super excited when I can find something in nature that I can access. This first “tub” was easy enough for me to access. The trail did continue on into something too difficult for me but I’m sure there were more amazing views for those who can hike. However, if you are physically limited, this is still well worth a stop. I think it would be accessible for most.
Rhsikes — Google review
Seven tubs is absolutely splendid. I've gone there twice now. The first time, it was still icy out, which made for beautiful pictures. My 2nd visit was recent, and I hiked with friends, but also came to find out you can swim there as well!! Talk about crazy fun! My friends and I are planning another trip there again soon.
Justina G — Google review
My kids LOVED Seven Tubs. Park ranger was sitting by entrance and was happy to tell us about the hikes and where to go. Kids and husband hiked to top and saw the tubs. Kids loved climbing on rocks and dipping their hands in the water. They said this was the best place we've ever gone and they've been to Disney.
M. W — Google review
4.7
(1950)
•
4.5
(282)
900 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, USA
(570) 945-7133
14
Split Rock Resort
Mentioned on
2 lists
Resort hotel
Water & Amusement Parks
Split Rock Resort is a family-friendly retreat located in the Poconos, offering a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities for all ages. The resort features casual rooms, a water park, golf course, movie theater, bowling alley, pool, tennis court, and basketball area. Guests can enjoy spacious and clean accommodations with the option of well-appointed suites. The staff is known for being extremely accommodating and friendly.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Split Rock Resort exceeded all my expectations! From the moment we checked in, the experience was seamless and welcoming. The staff at the front desk were friendly, efficient, and made us feel right at home.The variety of activities available is outstanding – there’s something for everyone! Whether you’re looking for family fun, outdoor adventures, or relaxing downtime, the options are endless. We especially loved how well-organized everything was, making it easy to enjoy without any hassle.The cleanliness of the entire facility stood out the most. From the rooms to the common areas, everything was spotless and well-maintained. It’s clear the staff takes great pride in keeping the resort in top condition, which added to our comfort and peace of mind.Split Rock Resort is the perfect destination for a getaway, and we can’t wait to return! Highly recommend for families, couples, or anyone looking for a relaxing and enjoyable escape.
Susan W — Google review
We had a great time! I mean for the price I guess you can’t complain too much. I read some of the reviews and was scared out my mind for what was to come but we actually enjoyed ourselves. Kids had no complaints. Room was decent besides the back door had no shade. Heat worked, kitchen was good, jacuzzi was great. My only complaint was they were not salting and shoveling the roads enough. You have a lot of guest and a big attraction you should make safety on your back roads a priority.
Chrissy J — Google review
Where do we start?For being a family oriented resort, I cannot stand the stench of weed every hallway and corridor you get blasted.The rooms are so rundown/outdated for the amount of money you spend. The first night stay was cold inside the rooms, windows were left open and apparently they ran out of propane and didn't get a delivery till 11am the next day. The bathrooms weren't restocked, had to wait over a day and a half for towels...not sure if that was propane related.Having things on site at the resort is nice but the prices are a bit inflated...Two adult parents with two children kicked out of the whirlpool because of age restrictions on children in the whirlpool, the main pool was freezing cold. AGAIN NO TOWELS...Kids running up and down the hall at all hours of the night.Rooms with kitchens were not properly stocked. Some rooms had amenities for kitchens some did not.
Zachary R — Google review
This was our second year going to Split Rock. Last year I would've given it a 10/10. Kids had a great time. This time... horrible!! Our room was 57 degrees. And they never were able to fix it or move us. We travelled with a 3yr old and 5yr old. We slept in sweatshirts all together with an extra blanket. The pool was freezing, the kids wouldn't even go in. The hot tub was packed because no one would step foot in the pool. The water park was freezing. Not only the water but the air temperature! They told us they just got a propane delivery and were waiting for the heat to circulate. I read reviews and it seems ppl experienced this 2-3wks ago. That seems suspicious. Most rides/attractions in the water park were not working. So they had one slide and the wave pool to use. That was it. And the water was freezing! There was no towels anywhere. Breakfast was a mess. No food, and the food that was there was under cooked and greasy. They failed to accommodate us due to the room being freezing. The whole resort was freezing. For what it's worth the kids had no idea. They still had a blast. However the lack of support or even a partial refund is terrible business! 0/10
Melissa P — Google review
I'm posting this review on behalf of my elderly grandparents who recently cut their stay short. They stayed two nights out of their planned five-night stay. I visited them with some other relatives at their suite at Willowbrook and confirmed the following things myself:-The whole building smelled like sewage. I initially thought my one-year-old needed a diaper change; he did not. My grandparents and other family members confirmed there had been a smell they noticed immediately upon arrival.-Things were in general just kind of dirty. I get that there is some normal wear-and-tear that these resorts see over time, but it looks like the cleaning has been neglected overall. There were mildew streaks in the one toilet bowl, which is something that happens when the toilet isn't cleaned regularly. I left the resort around 6pm last night and I saw what appeared to be a cleaning person entering the building at that time - perhaps they don't have adequate cleaning staff for the resort? I get the distinct impression that the resort doesn't have enough staff to properly maintain everything.-My grandfather had to drive to the town center to get more towels because the room wasn't well-stocked and calling didn't get anything done.-They had almost no dishwasher- there were no plates, no bowls, maybe one or two cups, maybe a couple of pieces of silverware, and one pot in the unit. There was no dish soap, no sponges (which, if you don't have a dishwasher you would think you should have sponges), no paper towels, no basic supplies whatsoever in the kitchen.-There are no overhead lights in the living room area of the unit, so there were two standing lamps to provide light. The problem? The lamps didn't have in-tact switches to turn them on.-For the three hours I was there, an alarm was going off by the front door and nothing was done about it. It was still going off when I left.I spoke with my grandparents this morning and they were leaving early. Apparently when my grandmother went to take a shower the showerhead assembly fell down and they couldn't get it back on. Allegedly they reported this to maintenance and were told nothing could be done about it because they had to order more parts (which, I get, but the thing shouldn't have failed in the first place, and if something as essential as a shower isn't going to function properly that should be handled expeditiously to get the guest a new room).A bonus I wanted to add in: Apparently "accessibility" suites don't have a dishwasher. To be fair, that one is advertised in the room description, but really? That's ridiculous.My grandparents are never staying here again and I'm resolved to do the same.
Victoria G — Google review
Well, where do I start. We have been coming to Split Rock for years. We have stayed in all of their facilities over the years and always plan to come back each year. This past weekend shows the lack of care, cleanliness, and pride this place has, we will never return. It has become so filthy. The water was dirty in the "water park", aka dirty wave pool and everything else is closed. The slime and sludge on the slides and walls are disgusting. This never used to be, but now it shows they don't maintain anything. You see in pictures the slides, only one works and is filthy, sludge and mold as you come down on the tubes. The other slides are broken, the timing is off (says the employees). The propane ran out and heating system in the water park was broken, so it was 61 degrees when out of the cold water. The water bucket, slides, etc. are falling apart as a major piece broke off and now half of the park is out of order. The employees were wearing winter jackets and pants and boots because it was so cold. The dirty things floating in the water showed how unhygienic they are maintaining the water and facilities. They offered us complimentary passes as I had called and was told everything was working, but it was not and help improve the health risks this place is allowing. Room on day 1 night: cold, windows didn't close all of the way and mold all around the tub. They updated the rooms but broken microwave and extremely old appliances. The lights didn't work. They do not provide any soap to wash. If it snows, no clean towels or trash removal and forget shoveled entrances or plowed parking lots. Day 2 morning: we discovered they do not plow...only 2 plow trucks for the entire facilities (they told us this) so be prepared to walk or drive through areas where you aren't sure there are roads.Night two: No plowing in parking lots, no clean towels or trash taken because they won't drive down the lane in the snow...I was told when I finally got ahold of someone in a neighboring building's reservation's office, again, not the front desk, because unless you drive to the Town Center you cannot get ahold of them. Well, the windows are still opened partially, the air conditioning now kicks on and brings our room to the 50's all night. Called almost 30 times and their phones are off in the evening and night hours. No safety or personnel are available at all. If you try to call it says "no agents" are available. So started calling at 8:45 pm and no returned calls. I called reservations at 9 AM the next morning, again, when someone from reservations transferred me to talk to someone, finally, at the front desk and they sent maintance. Meanwhile the mold is still on the walls, covered by wall paper, the bath faucet now leaking, no trash removal, no soap to wash in the kitchen, and we slept in a room that was so cold. I pray with my asthma we don't get sick. Listen, we did unplugged the ac unit and the outside, single digit air came through the unit, not how an ac unit is to work and still caused it to "run" all night. We recorded several videos for proof. When maintance came, it was malfunctioning, but they had no parts to fix it, thank heavens we were leaving the resort. Lastly, you must return your keys to the town center, so, although there are express key drop boxes through the buildings... don't use them or they will charge $20 per key. So, yes it snows...they won't come and take care of their services, but you must drive to them not to be charged. Makes no sense.Long story short, the safety and cleanliness of this facility has gone over the last year from excellent service to being unclean, not following health guidelines and is understaffing from water park facilities, arcade and bowling area, maintance personal and don't depend on their limited number of security staff to help you because it is next to none. Do. Not. Stay. Here!
Lora W — Google review
Horrible resort. DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY OR TIME. BELIEVE EVERY REVIEW. Front desk staff are unprofessional and rude. First room given had no heat and hot water only lasts for a few minutes. Water park had no towels only 1 slide open, freezing water, and moldy water !!!! Pictures taken today 1/25/25 this place really needs to be honest about their conditions before you even check in. It's non-refundable and can be rescheduled when the conditions have improved. THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES FOR TAKING FAMILYS MONEY
Karla P — Google review
This place is the worst. The customer service sucks and the placed is dated. The room was so dated and run down. The place needed a good cleaning. There were ceiling tiles down right next to the room and no one took care of it for a couple days and the dirt just sat there. It seemed as if no staff was ever around and the reception staff never greets you when you walk in. I cannot believe they are still open to the public. I would never go back there. We really did not want to stay a night but they refused to give us our money back and we fought for a few weeks to even get anyone to talk to us. Save your money, time and energy and go someplace else. The resorts only saving grace is the location.
Annette C — Google review
3.6
(5819)
•
3.5
(522)
Pocono Mountains, 428 Moseywood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624, USA
(570) 866-3331
15
Ricketts Glen State Park
Mentioned on
1 list
State park
Nature & Parks
Ricketts Glen State Park is a stunning 13,050-acre natural wonder that boasts over 20 breathtaking waterfalls, including the magnificent Ganoga Falls. This park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering an array of activities such as hiking, fishing, and camping. With miles of trails to explore—like the D & L Trail stretching from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol—you can immerse yourself in nature while biking or hiking through picturesque landscapes.
Accidentally took the falls trail not knowing the severity. First let me say it was a beautiful trail. Many beautiful falls. I assumed the highland trail would let me see a few beautiful falls for the easy trail that it promoted. After talking to a few people about the short cut through, it was surely not the short call or easy to say the least but we went with it. This is a very dangerous hike for expert hikers. Lots of rock climbing, up and down. Make sure your well prepared with snacks and water, hiking sticks and proper shoes (which i was not) we made it through but it took almost 5 hours. Not for the faint heart as there is a lot of rocky slippery spots that's easy to fall if not careful. Well worth the beauty but would not attempt this again. Good luck!Please note the short cut is still atleast 4.5 miles of expert hiking.
Christina ( — Google review
Beautiful park but not the glen trail is definitely not for the faint of heart. Parts of the trail can get very steep, but the views are worth it! This place is amazing during every season! Just make sure you're set up with the right gear. Winter is gorgeous, and there are guided tours you can take that are definitely worth checking into.Aside from hiking, there are plenty of other things to do in the park with a huge lake. There's boating, fishing, and swimming.
Brooklynn B — Google review
A must see for waterfalls and photography. Hike the loop clockwise. Wear good hiking boots, walking sticks also helped a lot. We visited on a late fall weekend. The trail was not too crowded, but there were a few small busloads / groups along the way.
David K — Google review
In a 3 and 1/2 mile hike, we saw 18 waterfalls good. Good sized waterfalls. This is the best waterfall hiking trail we have been on. The path we were on was dirt and solid rock. Took many pictures
Tim S — Google review
We hiked The Falls Trail and took the most difficult route. Saw so many waterfalls in such a short hike. Enjoyed climbing the rocks on trails. Felt like we were deep in the forest. Beautiful park.
Ashton W — Google review
Great hike. First time here I went to the visitors office and asked where to park and start at. Parked at the Lake Rose trailhead and that takes you to the main trails with the falls. Once you start out it branches off to the left or right. I went counter clockwise to the left, Highland trail. Starts out nice and you go around all the falls but going this way was tough on the way back to the parking lot as it is all uphill and a lot of steps, very steep. Keep that in mind if you do go this way. Other than that. Very nice hike and overall not too difficult.
Matthew P — Google review
This place is beyond beautiful. Falls Trail is a hike that in the summer showcases pinnacle nature but in the winter it hits a whole new level of beauty. Fall trail is closed for the winter unless you bring the proper gear and have some experience with ice. Do not mess around as it is costly to be retrieved should something go wrong.
G S — Google review
This is an amazing gem tucked in the Pennsylvania mountains. The trail is amazing in how they have laid out rock to form steps. However, it is not an easy trail. The steps are uneven and occasional (sometimes many) roots to go over. The views of the falls, though, are spectacular. Be sure to have good shoes, take a good amount of water and enjoy hours of trail through the Glen enjoying God's beauty.
Timothy C — Google review
4.8
(5167)
•
5.0
(863)
695 PA-487, Benton, PA 17814, USA
(570) 477-5675
16
Asa Packer Mansion Museum
Mentioned on
+23 other lists
History museum
Museums
Historic Sites
The Asa Packer Mansion Museum is a grand Italianate mansion located in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Built in 1861, this historic landmark offers tours of its original Victorian decor and architecture. The mansion was once the home of Asa Packer, a prominent figure who founded Lehigh University and was a railroad magnate and philanthropist. With its central cupola and red-ribbed tin roof, the mansion spans three stories with eighteen rooms across approximately eleven thousand square feet.
Built in 1861, this Victorian Italianate architecture-style home was constructed over a span of two years at a total cost of $14,000 dollars. The Asa Packer Mansion listed as a National Historic Landmark was the home of philanthropist, railroad magnate, and founder of Lehigh University, Asa Packer, from Oct. 16, 1861, to Oct. 29, 1912.Located in Jim Thorpe, this building is recognized by a red-ribbed tin roof and a central cupola proudly atop Packer Hill with the commanding stunning views of the surrounding Pocono Mountains, where my partner, his aunt and I came for a tour today. Tickets were easily available and reasonably priced for the 1pm tour, which covered the entirety of the first and second floors.Our tour guide was a young lady (she mentioned she is a senior in high school) who obviously loves her job and is personally interested in the history of the mansion and family. From the furniture, woodwork, and stained glass to the artwork, she spoke about the history or significance. The mansion is not a restoration where pictures and video are prohibited inside. An amazing walk back in time, for which we can recommend this place.
Eloy Y — Google review
This experience will transport you to another era of inconceivably beautiful, intricate, & meticulously crafted grandeur! The woodwork is outstanding, the chandeliers flawless, wall paper infused with gold, stained glass windows, & machines that were state-of-the-art back in the 1800's! Our guide was an effective, professional, knowledgeable, & enthusiastic host that was dressed to the T! The house also had all the amenities that maybe we take for granted nowadays such as: A/C, doorbells, lighting, & running water. THIS MUSEUM IS AN A+ MUSEUM THAT YOU WILL NOT REGRET, SO DO NOT HESITATE A TRIP TO JIM THORPE TO SEE THE ASA PACKER MANSION MUSEUM!
Donald H — Google review
Amazing historical step back in time to when coal was king! Asa Packer started as a worker with only an 8th grade education and bought a coal breaker. He climbed the ladder of success to become one of the richest men in the country! He built a home for him wife and children that is frozen in time! Informative tour explains life during this era. See the grand house filled with gorgeous antiques, amazing woodwork and all original furnishings. Definitely a must see!
Anne B — Google review
A must-see in Jim Thorpe. The mansion itself is mostly original from the early 1900s owners. Our tour guide, Chloe, was knowledgeable and entertaining! The 45 minute tour is well worth the $13 adult ticket.
Charles V — Google review
The Asa Packer Mansion Museum in Jim Thorpe, PA, is a treasured time capsule of the 19th century, offering visitors a glimpse into the life of one of the most influential figures in American industrial history. Built in 1861 by railroad magnate Asa Packer, this majestic home stands proudly atop Packer Hill, commanding stunning views of the surrounding Pocono Mountains. The mansion’s well-preserved interiors, complete with original furnishings and intricate woodwork, tell the story of the Packer family’s legacy and the era’s opulent lifestyle. Guided tours led by knowledgeable docents bring to life the fascinating history of the mansion, making it a must-visit destination for history buffs and architectural enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re marveling at the grandeur of the Victorian architecture or uncovering the secrets of the past, a visit to the Asa Packer Mansion Museum is an enriching journey through time.
Anwar H — Google review
Fred was a great tour guide. He knew a lot about the property and answered all our questions. The tour wasn't too long or too short. I would recommend it for history buffs or not.
Erin K — Google review
This is a must do tour. To see a mansion where everything is in its original form is incredible! Unfortunately, no pictures are allowed inside, but trust me, you will be blown away by the woodwork and items inside.
Anna — Google review
Our tour guide Eric gave a thorough explanation of the house and the family who lived there and who contributed to the growth of the town. He was extremely knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the values and character that he believed Asa Packer embodied and which were reflected in the details of the home. The house is extremely well preserved. There are no photos permitted inside. Our tour lasted 1.25 hours.
Mary C — Google review
4.7
(452)
•
4.5
(668)
Packer Hill Ave, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, USA
(570) 325-3229
17
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway: Trademark of the Reading & Northern Railroad
Mentioned on
18 lists
Tours
Train ticket office
Scenic Railroads
The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, operated by the Reading & Northern Railroad, is a popular attraction in Jim Thorpe. The train departs from the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey station and offers various excursions, with daily sightseeing tours being the most popular. Passengers can enjoy breathtaking views of the Lehigh Gorge, dense forests, shimmering river, and dramatic cliffs as they travel through the Pocono Mountains.
Long time rider/supporter of the railroad here. I just happened to bring my family out to ride today during the great January snowstorm of '25 and wanted to leave a 5 star review for all of your employees.Ryan was busy shoveling snow off the platform keeping it passable for everyone, Nikki in the ticket booth was very kind and helpful to everyone asking questions, and all of the train crew were doing their part to keep passengers entertained. The family especially enjoyed Dave Baldwin strumming his guitar for all the passengers on the PA system when he wasn't providing historical information on local landmarks.We purchased dome car tickets for the 3pm ride. I noticed a bad review about the view, but honestly what do you expect? It was snowing the entire trip. There's no way to keep the outside from being covered in snow/ice unless you climb out on the roof with a broom. We were still able to see out of our windows for the most part and moved into the King Coal Cafe to enjoy hot chocolate on the trip back from Old Penn Haven.Who could ask for more? Always class one service on the Reading and Northern Railroad. Thanks to all the employees who braved the elements to continue producing a wonderful local attraction. Looking forward to more trips in the 2025 season.
Mark B — Google review
We visited on New Year’s Eve and had a pleasant experience! The train was easy to board, departed on time, and was very informative! Our party of four (4) all enjoyed our time. The only things we did not enjoy were the temperature inside the dome car. The cold air conditioner was blowing and there was no way to divert it or adjust it. We have an 8 month old baby and he was pretty cold. Additionally, we were sitting next to a couple very obnoxious parties who would not be quiet nor turn down their phones so we couldn’t follow along with the informative announcements. We wished there may have been a paper copy or something. Lastly, we tried to find a gift shop after the ride but were unsuccessful. We collect patches and magnets so it would have been nice to have something to bring home. Otherwise, the ride itself was very nice!
Kristin M — Google review
I recently had the pleasure of riding the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, and it was an amazing experience. We opted to sit in the open-air car, which provided stunning views of the surrounding scenery—I got some fantastic photos! Although it was a particularly cold day, the train staff went above and beyond by allowing us to move into one of the warmer areas of the train. Their hospitality truly stood out, showcasing exceptional customer service.The train was clean, well-organized, and even pet-friendly, which added a warm, welcoming touch. The views along the ride were breathtaking, and the onboard narrator did a fantastic job of describing the history and landscape as we traveled. It was a fun, informative journey that I would highly recommend to anyone visiting the area.
Mati D — Google review
The Lehigh Valley Scenic Railway provided a delightful escape. While the fall foliage had begun to fade, I can only imagine how stunning it must be during peak season.A few tips to enhance your visit:Timing is Key: Arrive early (around 10 AM) to secure a parking spot and a prime seat on the train.Embrace the Outdoors: Opt for the open-air car for a more refreshing experience, especially on pleasant days.The friendly staff and affordable prices make this a worthwhile outing. Weekday visits offer a more tranquil experience, away from the weekend crowds.Parking : AvailableRestroom : Portable /Restroom available
Vasista K — Google review
This looks like an amazing ride during the Spring, Summer and Fall. During the winter though, it’s an extremely boring ride. All you see is tree branches and fog. We didn’t see any animals nor anything worth writing about. It’s the same thing for 70 minutes. You see everything you need to see during the first five minutes. The rest of the time people were sleeping, walking around, getting coffee and just trying to pass the time.We bought the tickets about one hour before the ride. The glass dome section was all sold out, so we got tickets for the Crown section. We walked to the Dome section to take a look, but they had a conductor at the entrance who quickly turned us back. From what I was able to see though, the most expensive section allowed you to see more of the fog and bare trees, so it wasn’t worth the cost either.The staff were friendly and the cafe section was well stocked with chips and had $2 coffee. There was also a couple of people in costumes that passed by and interacted with passengers.When the train reaches its destination, it simply goes backwards! It doesn’t turn around, and you don’t get off the train.My advice: save your money and time and skip this train ride in winter. Instead, walk through the lovely town street and visit the shops. If you are able to visit during other seasons, then this might be worthwhile. Just keep in mind that this is a basic train. If you rode the trains in Europe you will be greatly disappointed with the furnishing and cleanliness of this train. If you or your children never been on a train, you will probably love this one.
Mon N — Google review
4.5
(5933)
•
4.0
(979)
1 Susquehanna St, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, USA
(570) 325-8485
18
No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum
Mentioned on
2 lists
Mine
Museums
Step back in time and immerse yourself in the fascinating world of coal mining at No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum, located in Lansford, Pennsylvania. This historic site offers a unique opportunity to explore the oldest continuously operated anthracite coal mine in the area, which operated from 1855 to 2002 before being transformed into a captivating tourist attraction and museum.
My husband and I absolutely loved our tour on Sunday morning with Janet! We were lucky enough to be on the first tour of the day, which was a nice small group and made for a lovely personalized tour experience. We learned a lot from Janet’s tour! I highly recommend this as a historical and cultural experience when in the Carbon County area.
Jillian H — Google review
This was such a cool experience. The museum itself is free to visit and just obviously a labor of love in the best sense possible. The tour is a deal at twice the price and an absolutely unforgettable experience for adults and children alike. Just don't forget it's cold down there in the mines!
Rob F — Google review
Family of three found out about this while visiting Jim Thorpe so we decided to hit it on the way back home. Wow. The history and importance of coal in America is highlighted as its continued importance (for more than just fuel) today. I cannot imagine having lived a life that required 10 hours in the mine, six days a weekOur guide, Zach, was enthusiastic and knowledgeable. This tour is authentic. You may get wet, bump your head and yes, it is cold down there.Takes. Little over an hour but arrive early or plan to stay after so you can check out the museum and watch a cool movie about the history of this important era that fueled the Industrial Revolution.This is a must visit.
Ben G — Google review
We had a great tour today with Daryl and his grandson sidekick Owen! Daryl is a 5th generation coal miner with a TON of expertise in the subject. He answered everyone’s questions with detail. We got there a little early and explored the museum for a bit. Then we were led down to the carts that Owen steered that carried us into the mountain (which were VERY loud but fun). One of the women who was with our tour group felt sick, and the guides immediately worked to get her back. Great people! Worth the trip there!
Sabrina W — Google review
I loved this tour! It was fun, educational, very sobering history. The museum was also awesome. Our guide Derryl was wonderful, so interesting and knowledgeable. I'll be back with friends and family again.
Sandra W — Google review
The No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum offers a fascinating glimpse into coal mining history with an underground tour and engaging exhibits. Knowledgeable guides bring the experience to life, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts. ★★★★★
Pietro T — Google review
Amazing experience here, the employees are enthusiastic and friendly, our tour guide was AWESOME!If youre local I highly recommend stopping
Colin S — Google review
We took our kids to this tour (7 and under) and we all enjoyed it! The guide is very knowledgeable. It was a very educational tour and a highly recommended experience.
Charm S — Google review
4.8
(730)
•
4.5
(250)
9 Dock St, Lansford, PA 18232, USA
(570) 645-7074
19
Bill's Old Bike Barn
Museum
Specialty Museums
Bill's Bike barn is a hidden gem. It's like taking a trip down memory lane, there is something for everyone to enjoy seeing. The admission is only $10, so much to see and experience. Old motorcycles, toys, cameras, Firehouse and postoffice memorabilia, Mickey Mouse, carousel horse very fun eclectic collections! All set in a huge barn set up like shops on a street.
Karen K — Google review
If you are in Bloomsburg it is a must. Everyone no matter your age or your interests will enjoy this place!
Hope B — Google review
What a truly amazing place this is. We were looking for a place to do a short weekend trip from North Jersey and while browsing on maps somehow stumbled upon this place. It looked interesting so we decided to give it a go. Well, it was a great choice. First, let me tell you in advance that pictures and videos are not doing it justice - you really have ti come and see this place in person. Amazing museum that is a testament to some old times with the greatest amount of Americana memorabilia that I have seen to date - and I did drive route 66. Bear in mind that the place is huge, spans on 3 stories and plan that you will easily spend at least 2 hours here. Price is completely reasonable - $10 per person and they do take cash but there is an ATM inside so its not a big deal. Unfortunately, we ended up being on a short notice and having to drive back home so couldn't see the entire thing - but that just means that we will be back soon again. Greatly recommend!
Marko K — Google review
Loved this place. Something for everyone. Collection after collection of “stuff “!
Doktra — Google review
This museum is fantastic. Motorcycles are only a fraction of what's on display.
Kevin M — Google review
A very unique place for Columbia County PA! There were so many different collections. It was more than just motorcycles. My two year old loved all the fire trucks and cars. It cost $10 per person which I thought was reasonable for this huge place. Bill's Bike Barn is worth going to.
Cara D — Google review
We were on our way back from vacation and I found this place thinking my husband would like it because of the motorcycles but I think I did more then him. The owner was there and it was nice to talk to him. The place was set up like no other museum I've ever been in. It was made like a city with stores on either side of the street lined by motorcycles. Each store was different and set up with antiques for that type of store. There was a room full of old military items, plus motorcycles of course and the upstairs was full of all kinds of other antique items. There wasn't an inch untouch but was so well set up that it did not seem cluttered at all. I could have easily spent hours in there and probably still not seen everything but didn't have time too. Make sure you have plenty of time to look around but if you don't please don't let that stop you from going because it is well worth the stop in either case. Will I go back again if I'm in the area? Without a dought I would and will make sure I have more time.
Lara S — Google review
Wow! Great day, but we'll have to go back. Too much to see in 1 day!
Stacey B — Google review
4.9
(729)
•
5.0
(121)
7145 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815, USA
(570) 759-7030
20
Lehigh Valley Zoo
Zoo
Zoos & Aquariums
Zoo offers kangaroos, cockatoos, bobcats, bison, pony rides, a penguin pavilion & a camp for kids.
We attended the Winter Light Spectacular in the evening. The lights were beautiful. It was a warmer night, so we lingered a bit. We were there with our older children (18 to 22), but there were lots of families with young children. It’s definitely geared towards the younger crowd, but is fun for all ages.
Robin L — Google review
We were here for the holiday light show. It was great. The displays were beautiful, there were a lot of spots for photos, and there were places to get warm.There were also concession stands to get fun holiday treats.The whole tour took us about an hour.
Desmond — Google review
Checked out the zoo while visiting Trexler Nature Preserve (it is located right in the middle of it). Beautiful backdrop of fall foliage. Giraffe feeding experience was the most memorable impression. Fun to visit even without small kids in tow as an excuse. Parking on weekend was somewhat challenging to find.
Mike Z — Google review
We went for the Winter Lights. Despite the frigid coldness, we had a wonderful time. Beautiful lights, character meet and greets, smores, fire pits, movies, play ground, photo opportunities, food, warm drinks etc.. So much to do. I would recommend this for anyone visiting the area.Side note, if you are expecting to see animals, you will be disappointed. This event is not to see the animals, it's more for the lights and the experience.
J B — Google review
What a wonderful little zoo!! Took us a couple hours to get through, though we were there on a Tuesday afternoon and basically had the whole place to ourselves! It was so clean and all the animals looked happy and well cared for. If we're ever back in the area we will stop again! The red pandas were super cute and active.
Kellie B — Google review
Winter Lights Spectacular was so cute!!! Lots of lights, plenty of photo opportunities, hot chocolate, food, fire pits, s'more packages for purchase. Seen a few animals that happened to be out and roaming. Even was playing Christmas Movies (= Great Time 👍
Marina P — Google review
Lehigh Valley Zoo is a delightful destination for tourists, particularly families with young children. Nestled in the scenic Trexler Nature Preserve, the zoo offers an intimate setting with a variety of animals, including giraffes, penguins, and wolves. The well-designed enclosures allow for close-up views, making the experience both educational and engaging. The giraffe feeding experience is a highlight, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to interact directly with these majestic animals.However, as with any attraction, there is room for improvement. The zoo is relatively small, which makes it perfect for a half-day visit, but it might not satisfy those looking for a more extensive experience. While the zoo’s focus on conservation and education is commendable, adding more interactive exhibits or hands-on activities could enhance the overall experience, particularly for older children and adults.Overall, Lehigh Valley Zoo offers a charming, family-friendly experience, but with a few enhancements, it could become an even more attractive destination for a wider audience.
Pinakee P — Google review
Great place to visit! Not the biggest zoo, but it has some great animal exhibits like Mexican Grey Wolves and Red Pandas. Kids love seeing the giraffes, feeding the goats and playing/running around the playground. There is also a snack bar with reasonable prices and plenty of tables/benches. Face painting is usually available too.
Laura I — Google review
4.4
(4441)
•
4.0
(262)
5150 Game Preserve Rd, Schnecksville, PA 18078, USA
(610) 799-4171
21
Knoebels Amusement Resort
Amusement park
Water & Amusement Parks
Theme Parks
Free-admission amusement park with pay-as-you-go roller coasters, pools, golf courses & campgrounds.
It's one of our favorite places ever! We wish it was closer to home, but the drive up through the mountains is absolutely gorgeous with a ton of signage, so you know you're going the right way!We always go for Halloween! The haunted house is a must. The line goes faster than in looks!We love the fascinating game. It's a blast from the past!The iced sweet tea and cider are the best sweet treats!And if you go during the fall, you can't go wrong with the bread bowl of soup.Thanks to the free admission and free parking, you can do as much or as little as you want! We love you, knoebels! Never change!
Tabitha M — Google review
The amusement park is family friendly, plenty of rides for adults as well and being able to walk around in the park without paying an entry fee is a huge plus! The food in the park is above average for an amusement park and the pizza is a must have! My family goes every year in the fall and the Halloween decorations are always enjoyable!
Jennie W — Google review
This place pretty much had me at free parking. With free shuttles to the park. And free entrance. Pay per ride ($3.50 typical price for their best rides). Or buy a ride-all-you-want pass for like $50 adult, $35 kid. The Phoenix wooden roller coaster was very very good. And I also really liked the bobsled trackless coaster. The log flume was great too. Prices were not crazy for food, souvenirs either ($4 cheeseburger, $14 hat). Camping and golfing too, apparently.
Carl T — Google review
Christmas in the Grove was beautiful! You'll want to make sure you go a half hour to 45 minutes before they open because you will wait in a looooong line😄 but there are two displays (I didn't show so not to ruin the best parts) you have GOT to see! Enjoy
Darlene S — Google review
Went to Knoebels Christmas light experience Joy Through the Grove for the 2nd year.. Great way to spend a holiday evening. The line moves quickly to get in, staff is cheerful and friendly. Lights are cute and range from simple and basic to digital programming. Highly recommend.
Heather A — Google review
Pay per ride, it really makes it easier to enjoy the park without feeling obligated to do all the attractions. It does have a more homemade feel to it, feels like a locals' place. Weekend was very crowded (1 hour line waits), but Friday night waits were 15 min or less.Free entry and free parking (with shuttles from the lot to the park).Most rides were $3.50 to $5. The food in the park is very affordable too. The Flying turns "trackless coaster" was really fun.Visited Oct2024.
Laurel C — Google review
Nostalgic place. It is so cool that you can pay by ride if you choose. Food is reasonable, but there are also nice pavilions if you would like to bring your own food. FREE PARKING! I also love that the pool is right there, so you can spend a good portion of the day at the pool and still enjoy the park
Julia M — Google review
Plenty of rides and fun for my 3 year old. So much so that we only got through 1/3 of the whole park in the 3 hours we were there. We'll definitely have to make another trip when she's a bit bigger so we can go on more rides and walk around better without the stroller. I love that there is no admission or parking fee and you can bring packed lunches to save time in the lines but the food we did get was great tasting and reasonably priced. Most of the walkways were paved so we could take a smaller stroller and still get around easily. I feel we had a better time here than at Hersheypark with a small child. And the ride books you can purchase don't expire so you can keep them for future visits.
Tegan S — Google review
4.8
(29238)
•
4.5
(2631)
391 Knoebels Blvd, Elysburg, PA 17824, USA
(800) 487-4386
22
Crystal Cave
Nature & Parks
Ice cream shop
Subterranean attraction of rock formations, plus outdoor mini-golf & panning for gems.
I'm really glad that I was able to stop at Crystal Cave today .The tour was informative and fun! The tour guide, Sam, was extremely knowledgeable. Her obvious love of history made the facts come to life. She presented them with pride, and welcomed questions from the group.The gift shop is very nice. Unfortunately, my time was limited. I didn't get to check out the trails. Next time!!
Alexander G — Google review
Whole the caves are amazing in itself, the guided tour was definitely a highlight of our visit! Our guide Dan first showed is a short movie of the cave and it's history and then proceeded to walk us through what we saw in the video! Very interactive and informative! Dan was very patient and enthusiastic and made the tour a fun thing for the children as well.There was a walking trail/loop a few meters away from the cave and there was a gift shop as well.A really fun outing with kids! Highly recommend this place!
Mithila V — Google review
incredible experience!! our tour guide Nick was super knowledgeable and you could tell he really enjoys his job. the cavern is beautiful and unique, and I love that they teach you so much about its history. we will definitely be back next year, we can't wait to go on the ghost tour! the gift also was spectacular, so much variety and a lot of reasonably priced crystals.
Émie W — Google review
I love this cave. I went as a kid and it was awesome to take my kid. My husband and sons favorite part was the giant hill. They raced up and down it. The views were phenomenal. I found the woman who ran the 2pm tour on Thursday 11/7 was very knowledgeable. I appreciated her wit and information. I appreciated when I asked a question she didn't know the answer to she did not try to BS me. Beautiful natural wonder. Thank you.
Katy M — Google review
A must-see in the area. The guided tours are great and our tour guide (forgot her name, sorry!) was super friendly, made plenty of jokes and was a pleasure. We didn't come on a busy day so my dad and I had the tour to ourselves. Great gift shop too with very reasonable prices and a nice nature trail to walk through after touring the cave. First came here when I was very young, but the caves haven't changed one bit.
Ian W — Google review
This was a fun stop on our way to Shady Maple. I've been wanting to check this cave out, and I'm glad I did. The tour guide was knowledgeable and funny. He clearly enjoys what he does. The cave was a beautiful sight to see. There were a bunch of stairs and tight places. I especially liked it when the tour guide shut the lights off in the cave. It was a fun time.
Samantha — Google review
I don’t miss a chance to visit a good cave and this one is also historical. Smooth tour experience led by knowledgeable guide, didn’t notice how an hour has passed. Nature trail along the old access road starts next to mini-golf and worth checking out in mid-fall.
Mike Z — Google review
Loved it. Medium sized but great find and well taken care of.The young tour girl was not enthusiastic at all and spoke in a monotone. Could not even tell when she cracked a joke and then got upset that no one heard her joke about some cave wedding drinks "on the rocks".I was quite upset that the tour guide that went before us was more enthusiastic.Anyway, I recommend it. But your experience will vary dependent on the tour guide
Sara L — Google review
4.5
(3108)
•
4.0
(391)
963 Crystal Cave Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530, USA
(610) 683-6765
23
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. - Brewery, Museum and Gift Shop
Mentioned on
2 lists
Museum
Food & Drink
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. - Brewery, Museum and Gift Shop is located in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and is the oldest brewery in the nation, established in 1829 by German immigrant David Gottlieb Yuengling. The original location burned down in 1831 and was relocated to its current site on Mahantongo Street. The brewery offers informative tours of its day-to-day operations and a chance to sample some of their beers at the end of the tour.
We LOVE this tour!! Have done it a few times. We take all our PA guests. Truly a Pennsylvania Landmark. Lily the tour guide did an amazing job to tell us the history of Yuengling with great local stories and insights.
John M — Google review
What a great tour! It was fun, educational, and our tour guide. Gabby did an amazing job of making sure we understood everything as we went along. Pointed out every little nook and cranny with interesting fun facts. Highly recommend if you have the time to stop.
DonnaMae W — Google review
Of the different breweries and wineries I've visited so far, the Yuengling Brewery and Museum is my favorite. Not only because you get to see how the longest running brewery in America makes their beer, but also some very interesting bits of history as well as likely the second best location in the world - next to an Irish Catholic church.The tour is free of charge and one runs every 30 minutes till 3 in the afternoon. All you do is let the attendant up front at the giftshop that you want to go on the tour and they will sign you in and put a wristband on you for the next group. You could wait up to 30 minutes but if you time it right, the wait should be minimal.The tour guides are very knowledgeable about the brewery and its history, including some of the interesting bits about what happened during Prohibition (one of the more interesting topics for breweries and wineries that survived the era), their caves as well as their original rathskeller and the murals over the brewing tanks. Do be prepared to walk - there's a good number of stairs and as this is the original brewery building they can be a challenge to climb and definitely wear tennis shoes.The current tasting room across the street is very nice with a gorgeous serving bar and most of their current line of beers available to try. You get two free samples (locally made root beer for those who ever don't like beer or are a bit young to partake); personal recommendation is to ask for a 50-50 (half porter and half Chetty; their original Black and Tan). The awesome thing about the tasting room is that they also fill growlers. Yes, if you enjoy the 50-50, you can even get a growler filled up with 50-50. Or any other Yuengling product currently on their taps.The gift shop is also very nice and carries a good selection of Yuengling merchandise. They also sell cases of their beer there which is reasonably priced. You can also find much of the gift items on their website as well.Overall, if I have to recommend places in Pennsylvania to go, I would definitely recommend the Yuengling Brewer and Museum.
Chad W — Google review
The tour was awesome. Visiting America’s Oldest Brewery was an incredible experience. Jadyn, our tour guide, was an outstanding. She was informative, outgoing, plenty loud enough for all to hear. Jadyn took time to answer all of our questions. I highly recommend the Yuengling tour. FIVE STARS
Eric P — Google review
The tour was 1 hour and it was free! Our guide was friendly and he provided a lot of great history. It was a really cool experience. In the end you get 2 free samples of beer per person. The gift shop has a lot of great stuff that was very reasonably priced. There is a small museum next to the gift shop as well. This is definitely worth a stop!
Will G — Google review
We just finished the tour and it was EXCELLENT! This our FAVROITE beer and have always wanted to tour the brewery. It was a fantastic tour ... it was about 1 hour, given by Ashley, part of the Yuengling family! She was young and excellent! She was very knowledgeable and gave us a great guided tour, filled with history! It ends in the tasting room and they give 2 FREE samples! They charged $3 for any full-sized beer and $5 for the limited time Oktoberfest. The most exciting thing was trying Yuengling Light on draft, finally! This was the first time we've ever had it on draft!
Tara T — Google review
Five stars for a FREE tour of America's oldest brewery and the fact that I actually enjoy their beers is helping. A fabulous time walking through the caves and the brewing areas (not active on this weekend) led by a delightful young lady who clearly knows the history of this great company.And at the end, two free samples. And then I had no choice but to get some merch. This is darned awesome and on a hot summer's day, it was nice to spend some time in their chilling caves.
Bruce K — Google review
Great tour, but would recommend going during business hours to see the beer actually being bottled. The caves are wet so don’t wear your good shoes. You get two free samples at the end, which was a fun time. Also, the gift shop was nice. Prices weren’t bad.
Tony P — Google review
4.9
(1627)
•
4.5
(658)
420 Mahantongo St, Pottsville, PA 17901, USA
(570) 628-4890
24
Cabela's
Sporting goods store
Shopping
Retail mainstay stocking a huge inventory of hunting, fishing & camping supplies, plus boats & ATVs.
So much fun. Good group, 6 of us. Busy day in the store, but amazing how quickly they can get people through. A new shotgun, a backpack for carrying decoys, socks, coffee mug, hats, ammo. A great, fun day.
Mufasa — Google review
Okay, first of all, let me start off by explaining that my fiancé and I are our very outdoor enthusiast. We hunt and fish probably year round and yes, I know a lot of you are going to say you can't hunt year round, but that's not true. We're from South Carolina, our deer season opens. August the 15th and doesn't go out until January. The first we keep active game cameras year round in South Carolina, we're allowed to bait year round show when we're not in the woods, we're in the water fishing and this store is almost an outdoorsman's heaven. Very good staff, friendly, eager to help. Hey, we ended up with 2 new credit cards even ha ha. But a very clean, enjoyable atmosphere and the Taxidermist work was unbelievable We could have stayed there for hours and the bronze statue out front was awesome, and I would also like to give a Word of encouragement out to the young woman who helped us Julie. We had an excellent time and would look forward to being back again.God bless and have a blessed egg We had an excellent time and would look forward to being back again. God bless and have a blessed day.
John L — Google review
Place is really packed at times. People have a tendency to tumble or bump on each other. Extremely crowded on certain days. Very disorganized at times. Long lines as well. Besides those issues, the employees are respectful, helpful, and understanding. They carry cheap and quality products. Good prices on ammo, hunting equipment, and other merchandise and product. Nobody there starts problems. Huge parking but gets filled pretty quick during certain hour, so be prepared to walk. Easy access for the disabled.
Jose A — Google review
I brought my kids with me for the first time, and it was a great experience. It is a nice walk to break up a trip, clean bathrooms, and lots of animal exhibits to enjoy.
Ben H — Google review
Amazing store and I am sure I could have made a day out of it. They offered products from high quality brands
Ny N — Google review
What can I say.....it's Cabelas! I stopped in because it was along my road trip route done to Virginia and because the buddy I was with had never been (shocking I know). Never disappoints! Even if you don't buy anything, it's just a trip being there. I did buy a couple of 5.11 pants for work and we stayed about an hour and a half in the place just looking around.
Brian M — Google review
Great outdoor store. Biggest one i ever been to
Spencer F — Google review
What can I say. This is the ultimate man store. Literally everything I need under one roof. The hardest part is not spending to much money when I go here.
Jeff T — Google review
4.5
(14297)
•
4.5
(370)
100 Cabela Dr, Hamburg, PA 19526, USA
(610) 929-7000
25
Koziar's Christmas Village
Christmas store
Water & Amusement Parks
Theme Parks
Great family evening! This is going to be a yearly event from now on. I’m ashamed that this is the first year we went and have missed it for so long. My 6 year old loved it and it will be our go-to for Santa Photos each year. We arrived early and were first in line. It was great as it wasn’t busy towards the front. Great job!!! It’s amazing!
LeRoy T — Google review
I had a wonderful time at Koziar's Christmas Village! The lights and decorations were absolutely magical, and the whole place had such a cozy, festive atmosphere. It was fun to explore all the different displays, and there were plenty of activities for the kids and meeting Santa. The staff were friendly, and the hot cocoa was a nice touch. The only reason I didn't give 5 stars was because it got a bit crowded in certain areas, but overall, it was a great experience.Highly recommend for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit!
Ankit M — Google review
This is an okay place, only good for a one time visit. There is nothing much to see, you can just walk through the trail and see the lights, it was freezing when we went and there was no food to buy either only few cookies and coffee nothing much, the kids might want to touch and explore things but there is nothing of that sort, you can only see the lights and other decorations. For everything there is pretty long queue, for buying coffee or meeting Santa do we skipped those, Not worth the money and effort. That’s it.Tips:*Have food before going in there because there is nothing even if you get hungry. Also you might have to drive a lot to get to a restaurant.*It’s freezing cold so check the weather and prepare yourself accordingly.
Sherin J — Google review
I will say this a beautiful place to take the whole family during the holidays. You would think it’s more of a kid adventure, but the sheer amount of light and cutouts of animated characters is pretty cool. There are also some shops where you can get some food (not very good) and some really good hot chocolate.The thing I did not enjoy was sitting in traffic for over two hours from about a mile away. I understand the traffic is going to be a little crazy in the month of December, but that was ridiculous. We heard some people were in traffic for four hours. If you’re planning on going during the busy times, give yourself plenty of time to explore and sit in traffic. It’s also nearly $20 to walk around.
Austin B — Google review
We go here annually. It's a bit dated inside but still a great time. Affordable treats and hot drinks.Prepare to sit in traffic if it's prime time. And to go in it's almost $20 per person.Driving by on non-peak days is recommended if you just want a nice drive.
Robert R — Google review
What an absolutely magical time. I went with my husband and best friend. As adults you'd think we wouldn't be in total awe of lights and cutouts, but you'd be wrong. Everything was so cute and bright. People of all ages smiling and drinking hot chocolate. It even started to snow! It felt like we were in a Christmas movie, it was do gleeful. I can't recommend this place enough.
Sonja T — Google review
We had a splendid time seeing the lights and decorations. Oh, so many lights too. The line to get in moved quickly, and everyone was friendly and helpful. There are some shops selling things, but not on every corner. We had a couple of pretzels and hot chocolates for a snack, but there are other items too (popcorn, nachos & cheese, hotdogs, etc.)Great place, and I recommend going early in the season as I was told the lines get longer as we get closer to Christmas.
Jeff T — Google review
We had a good experience visiting on a Sunday around 7pm. Ticket lines were very short and there weren’t excessive crowds. However, we wish the experience was more self paced and not on a “path”. We seemed to complete the path rather quickly (45 mins) and once we got to the end we were lead back to the parking lot and could not re-enter. It would have been nice to be able to go back through and grab some food for the ride home since we had just eaten before walking through. The parking situation was also not the best. We parked in the last row and there was absolutely no room to back out, forcing us to back through a small opening, nearly hitting a sign that was placed directly behind us. We haven’t been here since after COVID, but we likely won’t return due to this event being the exact same each year with minimal updates, and the inability to walk the attraction at our own pace. We left feeling disappointed, and had to stop elsewhere on the way home for snacks.
Ashley H — Google review
4.4
(4074)
•
4.0
(350)
782 Christmas Village Rd, Bernville, PA 19506, USA
(610) 488-1110
26
The Green Dragon Market
Mentioned on
+20 other lists
Farmers' market
Shopping
The Green Dragon Market is a must-visit destination, offering a unique blend of state fair excitement and discount shopping opportunities. With over 400 local vendors, this PA Dutch market is a weekly tradition for many locals. Visitors can explore the expansive 20-acre parking lot and choose between outdoor flea market stalls or indoor shops within 7 large market buildings.
Green Dragon Market 11-8-24Arrived at the Green Dragon around 11 am on a Friday. You must remember this market is only open on Fridays. Most vendors take cash there are some that take credit cards, but they have some ATMs on site. This is one large market and they have just about anything you need or want. In addition to a couple buildings which you can shop indoors there is a very large outdoor market with anything from fresh produce, baked goods, local meats, and cheeses. The Amish have plenty of items there for sale and even a sit-down dining area where they will serve you food to order. Some other goods they have are baked goods, furniture, and wares. There are tools, clothing, snacks, food, and plenty of places to eat. There are just too many places and items to mention them all in this review. We even heard an action going on. This is a great place to spend a couple hours shopping, eating, and walking around. Parking is easy as they have 3 parking areas for cars. Even if you drive a horse and buggy, they have a special place to park your horse. We love this place and believe everyone needs to stop by and enjoy all it has to offer. I give this place 5 stars our of 5 stars for the variety, the food, the baked goods, ease of parking and just an overall fun place to shop.Follow Me On FB For More ReviewsGulf Coast Terry
Gulf T — Google review
Green Drangon was a few massive market building with a large variety of prosuce, meats and baked goods along with many other vendors. Their are also many vendors outside in smaller building and along the walkways. Been coming here for over 30 years and still drive a few hours to come visit. The donuts are insanely good and so fresh
John D — Google review
The Green dragon is a nice farmers market. Some of it is inside and some of it is outside.The normal every week vendors are located inside along with your dining establishments.My favorite places to visit are Joe’s. He is the leather guy. If you need a new belt, wallet, hat or purse. He is the man to see.Another one of my favorite stands is homemade candles outside the first building. The candles are all homemade, great deals for multiple item purchases and the candles seem to last forever!Another one of my favorite stands is the wooden signs located in the last building (same building as Joe the leather guy). The wooden signs are all handmade. You can ask for custom signs to be made or select one from the 100+ pre-made signs. They are reasonably priced and look amazing!
Nicole E — Google review
Love going here. Always have to get a Maple bacon donut. Fish sandwiches are always great. Italian sub. The BBQ chicken is banging. Great deals on produce. When the weather is nice there's a good size fleamarket. Always worth checking out their auction while you're there too
Josh S — Google review
This place has it all!!! Indoor and outdoor shops host a little bit of everything for everyone. Get the freshest produce, baked goods, local meats and cheeses, Amish goods and wares, tools, clothing, snacks, and places to eat. Plenty of parking and facilities. This place is always worth a stop if you are available on Fridays.
Jamie F — Google review
I had the pleasure of visiting the Green Dragon on a recent Friday evening, and it was an exceptional experience that turned a gloomy, cold rainy day into a vibrant adventure. Open exclusively on Fridays, this market is a hidden gem to those of us that are not local, offering a unique and diverse shopping experience.Despite the limited operating days, the Green Dragon boasts a vast array of goods, showcasing the Amish commitment to craftsmanship and quality. The furniture and antiques exude timeless charm, while the fresh fruits and vegetables reflect the bounty of the region. The market's exclusive Friday schedule adds an air of anticipation, turning each visit into a special occasion.Navigating through the market's many large indoor marketplaces (called Market Buildings) and outdoor stalls was a delightful journey, with each vendor contributing to the vibrant tapestry of sights, scents, and sounds. What struck me the most was the genuine friendliness and patience of the Amish vendors. Every interaction was marked by warm smiles, helpful advice, and a genuine willingness to share the stories behind their products.The commitment of the vendors to their craft was evident in every corner. From the savory meats to the tempting baked goods, the Green Dragon showcased a commitment to quality that made each purchase a memorable experience. Despite the weather, the outdoor vendors who were set up under awnings displayed their resiliency to the weather, adding to the charm of the market. If you're looking for a distinctive Friday outing filled with character and unique finds, the Green Dragon is a must-visit. The limited opening days only enhance the allure, making each trip a special opportunity to discover the best of Amish craftsmanship and local treasures, all while being surrounded by the warmth and friendliness of the Amish community whilst discovering some of the best of Amish craftsmanship, goods, and local treasures.
Private S — Google review
Tons and tons of stuff to look at and buy. I was more interested in the Amish portion then the flea market itself. Incredible amounts of freshly made food! Parking is a breeze! Overall good atmosphere with a wide variety of things to do. Plan on spending some time here to really absorb the size of the place. Will have to visit again to eat more food!
Luke N — Google review
You never know what treasure you'll find at the Green Dragon!! It was time for my family's yearly trip to Ephrata for this special Friday outing and, as always, it was exciting to see the wide variety of what they have to offer. It's nice to have rotating vendors outside for fresh merchandise while some of the indoor facilities have staple merchants. Less we forget about the delicious food they have to offer from a plethora of local businesses!
Noah D — Google review
4.5
(3263)
•
4.0
(560)
955 N State St, Ephrata, PA 17522, USA
(717) 738-1117
27
Wolf Sanctuary of PA
Mentioned on
17 lists
Wildlife refuge
Nature & Parks
Nestled in the tranquil woodlands of northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Wolf Sanctuary of PA is a family-owned refuge offering guided tours and special events like Full Moon nights. Spanning over 80 acres, this sanctuary provides a unique opportunity to observe wolves and wolf-dogs in their natural habitat while serving as an educational center for wildlife conservation. Visitors can sign up for guided tours to learn more about these majestic creatures and enjoy the serene surroundings.
My wife and I did the tour yesterday (3/1/2025) and despite the wind, and cooling temps it was a very enjoyable experience. Our guide was a young lady that was very knowledgeable, and enthusiastic about the wolves. She answered lots of questions (especially from one particular little boy who was quite curious!) The wolves were all beautiful, and looked very healthy! We even got the joy of experiencing them howling!I do plan a return trip to bring the grandkids. I think they would really enjoy it!Definitely recommend!!
Bryan V — Google review
This was a truly amazing experience! Melinda was our private tour guide. She was a ray of sunlight with a wealth of knowledge about the sanctuary and all the wolves! There are over 50 wolves and wolf dogs with their own unique personalities. The sanctuary is well kept and the wolves are all well taken care of and happy. All the good work being done is remarkable and we thank each and everyone for all they are doing. We highly recommend supporting the sanctuary and visiting these amazing animals!
Anna A — Google review
Our son LOVES wolves, so this was a must-do on our list! Booking can be difficult as this place is very popular and sells out quickly. January, the calendar is posted. The first of every month, at 10am, more tours may be added. The guides are all volunteers, so it is based on their availability. I highly recommend a non-summer visit, as that is the best viewing seasons due to heat for the wolves. Our weather today was amazing!There are a total of 54. We chose the private tour, as we wanted the most time and exposure that you will not get with the public tour. Our guide was wonderful, knowledgeable, and full of information! There are some distant enclosures that you cannot see well but most of the enclosures you will walk past in the private tour. Our guide said the public tours are shorter and you don't see as much. We also had our tour just after feeding, which meant most of the wolves were right at the fence line. Our highlight was hearing the wolves howl not once, not twice, but THREE times!! It was the most breathtaking sound!!There are a few enclosures that they ask that you do not stop in front of. Please listen to them. They're volunteers and are there to show you a part of nature you will most likely not see anywhere else. There are reason they have rules. Be respectful.You need to wear good walking shoes as the ground is rocky and there is an incline at several points in the tour. Do not wear flip-flops, sandals, heels, etc., unless you are truly comfortable wearing them in a wooded and rocky area. The tour ends at a small, adorable gift shop. There are portable toilets only. They allow pictures, but not professional. No pets (completely understandable). Please read the do/don't on the website.Overall, the private tour was very informative. The sanctuary does a fantastic job taking care of the wolves, and you can tell they are passionate about what they do!Keep in mind, the Wolf Sanctuary is non-profit and is not eligible for most federal grants. They run on donations, fundraisers, and the tours. While they do make improvements, it's slow. If you've ever been a part of a non-profit, you completely understand. This is a wonderful, family-owned Sanctuary, and they do a tremendous job. Almost every guide and person there is volunteer. Ultimately, they exceeded our expectations. Keep in mind, we did a private tour, not public, so you will have a different experience with a different tour. But, for us, you don't want to pass up this experience. In fact, we plan on making this an annual visit, or every other year. We cannot wait to come back!!!
Rebecca — Google review
The tour was very informative and enjoyable. We were delighted to have the opportunity to observe these beautiful animals and learn more about their vital contributions to the ecosystem in the wild. I would highly recommend this experience to anyone who appreciates the beauty of these incredible creatures.
Linda S — Google review
The wolves are beautiful and the tour is very interesting and informative!! Kristen was our guide and she was awesome!! Go when it’s colder as the wolves are out and more active. Highly recommend for those that can walk well for about an hour.
Candi K — Google review
Very informative, you really get to see some of the wolves nice and close. my kids (6,9)enjoyed it but my younger child started to get antsy and even my older child started to drift. I think our tour went a bit longer than usual because we had a very enthusiastic tour guide who was lovely. Very fact based, but interspersed with stories of how some wolves came to be there, I very much enjoyed it. The middle and high school kids in the group seemed engaged. Cute little shop at the end. Porta potties available. Good overall and the animals seemed healthy and well cared for.
Stefanie N — Google review
Planning a visit to the wolf sanctuary with my son has been on my bucket list for years! I was finally able to make the trip to the full moon fundraiser-beaver moon. It was a perfect night with clear sky’s and the brightest moon. I was excited and expecting to see plenty of wolves maybe even some howling at the moon followed by a nice time sitting by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate and live music. I spent $148 dollars (4 tickets) to walk down a 15 min path and see maybe about 6 wolves in which 3 were sleeping. The most active wolf was a wolf dog who was previously domesticated. Most areas were restricted and it was too dark to really see anything. I was hoping to at least sit by the fire since it was very cold. Nope! I understand it is weather permitting and I am assuming with all the dry leaves it could be a fire hazard but it would have been nice if that was announced before arriving. We heard there was coffee (to purchase) at the end of the tour being served by a food truck. We waited on line for 20 min and it barely moved. We ended up leaving disappointed. The duration of this tour is listed as 2.5 Hours and the we spent 1 hr in which most of the time was waiting in line to get in (it was pretty crowded) and for coffee we didn’t even get. It was not worth it at all. I am hoping the money I spent on the tickets goes towards the wolves. Anyways maybe going in the daytime where you can actually see the wolves would be a better experience.
Jenny B — Google review
Very informative. The staff are very good at explaining all about the wolves and answering questions. The weather was very hot and humid, so less than ideal. A guide advised that late fall or winter is the best time to see many active wolves. Visitors walk over steep rough ground so be sure to wear good supportive shoes. Also I would not recommend to anyone not physically fit. They only have portable toilets for visitors. Nice gift shop is very small. Water is available along the tour route. The wolves are neutered/spayed,. You will not see any cubs. Highlight of my visit was right at the beginning when all the wolves howled together for several minutes. Lovely sound. Great experience.
Ruth H — Google review
4.6
(1041)
•
4.5
(995)
465 Speedwell Forge Rd, Lititz, PA 17543, USA
(717) 626-4617
28
Mount Hope Estate & Winery
Mentioned on
12 lists
$$$$affordable
Wine bar
Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania, Mount Hope Estate & Winery is a captivating destination that beautifully marries history with the art of winemaking. This 19th-century mansion serves as a vibrant hub for wine enthusiasts, featuring a delightful wine shop and tasting room where visitors can sample over 20 varieties of their handcrafted wines, alongside beer and cider options at select locations. Beyond its impressive beverage offerings, Mount Hope is renowned for hosting various festivals throughout the year, including the beloved Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.
What an absolutely glorious discovery at Mount Hope, Pennsylvania! I’ve never experienced anything like this before—it was truly one of a kind. From the moment we arrived, it felt like stepping back in time to the 18th and 19th centuries. The entire place was designed like a castle, and everyone was dressed in period costumes, making it feel like we had entered another world. The attention to detail was extraordinary!The atmosphere was magical, especially with the holiday season in full swing. There were Christmas carols filling the air, and even a live poetry performance that was both amusing and delightful. The performers had such an entertaining way with words, and honestly, it was hilarious! There were also people dressed as winter wonderland queens and kings, adding an extra touch of elegance and fantasy to the whole experience.It was just me, my friends, and family, and we had an absolute blast exploring the unique shops and strolling through the beautifully decorated grounds. I even picked up a few lovely gifts and a bottle of sparkling wine, which added to the festive mood. The glittery sparkling wine was especially fun!One of my favorite stops was the Argyle Café, where we enjoyed some delicious coffee—it was the perfect cozy treat for such a whimsical outing. Every corner of Mount Hope offered something special, and we couldn’t have asked for a more memorable day.Overall, this was an unforgettable experience that I will definitely treasure. If you’re looking for something unique and full of charm, Mount Hope is the place to be. It’s an absolute must-visit for anyone in the area, and I can’t wait to return for another round of fun and wonder!
Rohit R — Google review
My family visited this place for Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair. It was themed weekends. I loved the atmosphere of 17th century. Costumes were amazing. There was plays, bands playing, showers, chess play and tournament. You feel like in fairytale. Kids activity as well as adult. Food and drink stands were in large variety. It was absolutely fun. I would recommend to all parents with kids. Unicorn pony was absolutely adorable.
Andruxa M — Google review
My husband and I have been faire-goers since 2022, and MH has become a home away from home since then. We’ve attended PARF, Yuletide, Holidays at Mount Hope, and Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. The cast and employees are always on, and have made our experiences become so memorable. MH is a place that, no matter the time of year, we feel we can express ourselves freely (even though that mostly just means wearing silly costumes). We can’t wait to see what the next year brings!
Kristen W — Google review
Great wine tasting experience. The Ren Faire and the Celtic Fling are musts. I love the Scotch eggs, and the cheese steaks are amazing. I love a bread bowl. 5-star staff experience. The pickles are delicious. Last time I was there I couldn't find the tasty root beer they used to make, maybe they don't anymore?
Dave — Google review
Must Try!! Been to Mount Hope many times with groups and have thoroughly enjoyed each experience on property. From the murder mystery, to Victorian tea luncheon, to the Holiday event, the actors have been superb, delicious food, exceptional customer service from group sales to servers, and a fun time had by all. Plus, enjoy wine tasting! Nicole, group sales manager, is a gem & always a pleasure to work with. Lots of activities available, definitely worth checking out. Looking forward to many more visits!
Lauren G — Google review
We always love coming to the renaissance fair every year atleast once. This year they are searching bags so FYI. The skits and shows are always fun to watch. There’s lots of activities to do ,games, shopping and eating. Unfortunately I would like to note the quality of food has gone down while prices have gone up. The fish and chips I had was basically petrified. The pretzels all though huge are not worth your time. Next year I’ll definitely be looking for better options. I still think it’s worth $35 for the day though so go check it out!
Veronica M — Google review
Went to the Renaissance fair for the first time last weekend and had an absolute blast. The grounds of the estate are way bigger than I expected and the atmosphere is amazing. I loved the buildings themselves and it was fun to explore all the shops. The shows we saw were great and all the food we ate was delicious. It was a really great experience. I would definitely love to go back. It was fun for adults as well as kids. I recommend a visit to anyone looking for something fun and different to do in PA. We will have to visit the winery someday.
Chelsea H — Google review
What a place! We didn't tour the massive grounds, but we did enjoy a wine tasting in their wine shop. Wines and ciders are delicious. Haleigh was very attentive and knowledgeable about the wines. Enjoyed our visit immensely.
Gale — Google review
4.7
(4019)
•
4.5
(621)
2775 Lebanon Rd, Manheim, PA 17545, USA
(717) 665-7021
29
Lancaster Central Market
Mentioned on
+73 other lists
Farmers' market
Shopping
Flea & Street Markets
Lancaster Central Market is a historic landmark housed in an 1800s brick building, offering a wide array of local cheeses, meats, produce, and ethnic cuisines. Visitors can explore the market on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to discover Pennsylvania Dutch doughnuts, empanadas, falafel, charcuterie-style meats, artisanal cheeses, and hand-carved sandwiches.
We went at 7 am no crowds and was able to look at all the different booths. Was able to find some great coffe and snacks for breakfast. We did return for lunch. It was really crowded and should of left the toddler strollers, but overall a great experience
Jeromie H — Google review
I can't say enough good things about this market! Truly something for everyone including gluten free and vegan options. My only complaint is that it's not open every day! :)
Amy B — Google review
For me, this was a rainy day "thing to do". I've actually never been to "downtown" Lancaster so it was fun to check out. It was busy but not overly crowded. I think I went relatively early (10AM) and spent some time walking around. I only bought a cup of coffee but it looked like they had all kinds of goodies. Cool old building, as well.
John A — Google review
It was great to visit this cute little market on a cold day in November! There were alot of vendors ranging from florists, to dog treats, to vegetable! I recommend stopping by if in the area
Claire C — Google review
At "Homage - West African Diaspora," I had the entree of goat served with jollof rice and black beans, and it was absolutely delicious!! The meat was incredibly flavorful and tender. I ate every last bit 😄. Cheers to the proprietor and master chef, Oliver, for sharing this wonderful dish!
Mark S — Google review
Always a treat to visit this beautiful, local market. Such a terrific range of international flavors/cuisines represented in the community. Terrific flower stands, handicrafts too. Perfect gift finding location. Handicapped accessible. Pro-tip - take elevator (by bathrooms) upstairs to mezzanine overlooking the whole space. Tall top tables there for eating too. Lots of public parking all around
Marian ( — Google review
Great variety of vendors - both ready-to-consume and produce. Prices were awesome especially if you’re used to city prices. Can get a little crowded but at 10am on a Saturday it was manageable. Love love love the tea vendor and all the empanadas! Definitely worth popping through.
Cassandra T — Google review
Ended up here around 1:00 pm - probably peak time! It was busy - but we found a place to park relatively easy and enjoyed our visit to the market.Lots of delicious food and drink.I was pleasantly surprised by the restroom (hey, this is the important stuff!) and smiled when I saw the note on the stall door.I’d love to visit again - maybe earlier - so we can enjoy it with less of a crowd.
Debbie D — Google review
4.7
(6192)
•
4.5
(1071)
23 N Market St, Lancaster, PA 17603, USA
(717) 735-6890
30
Fulton Theatre
Mentioned on
+33 other lists
Performing arts theater
Concerts & Shows
Theaters
The Fulton Theatre, housed in the historic Fulton Opera House, is a grand space known for its current and classic musicals, plays, and family-oriented shows. As a non-profit organization, it aims to move the collective soul of the community while honoring its national landmark status as the oldest continuously operating theatre in the country. The theatre produces rotating main stage productions and one-hour family-oriented musicals on Saturday mornings.
My wife and I recently went to the Fulton Theater to see Beautiful, the play about the life and music of Carole King. The theater and the block long complex it is part of, is amazing. The facility itself, is centered around a wonderful restoration of the theater. The architecture is wonderful and the restoration is true to period. The entire facility is quite nice as everything from bars to restrooms have been built to satisfy the comfort of the theater’s patrons. The staff were all friendly and helpful accommodating the needs of the “older” clientele. My wife and I visit Lancaster many times every year. Now I know to check the theater’s schedule in advance. It feels like seats are very available even for last minute bookings, but I’m picky about seat location!
Andy M — Google review
We saw "Beautiful," Carole King's story last night at the Fulton theater. The performance was excellent! Talented cast and good use of the set design. The facilities in the new wing were very nice and clean. Unfortunately, I had a taller person seated in front of me which made it a bit more difficult to enjoy because there's no stadium seating in this lovely old theater. Still, I would encourage you to visit!
Janna H — Google review
My wife and I took my nieces and sister to see Frozen as a Christmas gift, and it was a truly wonderful experience! From our seats in the balcony, I could even spot my friend playing in the pit orchestra!The actors and musicians delivered a fabulous performance, bringing the story to life with talent and heart. Even though the entire technical system crashed during the show, requiring a brief pause to reboot, the staff and performers handled it with professionalism and grace, ensuring the magic of live theater wasn’t lost.The special effects were exciting and surprising, adding an extra layer of wonder to the production. It's clear that the Fulton Theatre takes pride in offering quality live theater, and we felt privileged to be part of such a memorable evening.
Durelle L — Google review
Seeing South Pacific was a wonderful experience for myself and the ladies I was with. We truly enjoyed the performance. The cast was outstanding!The theatre is a historic marvel. I found a few hidden gems and would love to visit again to learn more about the theatre itself. All the ushers and staff were very friendly and the new addition with snack bar and bathrooms was pristine. We also enjoyed a signature themed cocktail with souvenir cup and delicious chocolate covered pretzels.My only reason for the 4 star review is parking. I knew parking would be tough downtown. So we arrived 2.5 hours early to enjoy dinner before the show. We were excited to find on street parking right in front of the theatre which would make our walk to the restaurant and departure from the theatre extremely easy. After dinner, we returned to the theatre to find signs by our car saying no parking, police violation. All spots in front of the theatre were restricted. I then had to drive around to find another parking spot. I feel this should be mentioned somewhere or signs be put out earlier to inform patrons of the parking situation. Something to keep in mind when you visit.
Kelly P — Google review
Great shows and casts. My only complaint is most seating is fairly tight for me. I am 6'8" and understand seating works well for most, just not me. Nice concession area and plenty of parking near by.
Lynn A — Google review
What a beautiful little theater! The seats are comfortable and the staff is friendly!
Chris L — Google review
They have Incredible Amazing staffs or employees that are reliable, friendly generous and Intelligent helpful with all consumers. The Fulton Theater experience for the first was glamorous and classic nice and beautiful attractive design stylish. They are very cleaned and organized well with everything as lobby, Male and female Bedrooms are cleaned, the receptionist were friendly and professional nice with foods and some drinks for purchasing and food were free with delicious recipes and tastes delicious. Their tickets are very special and important to receive it. The Park space was small . Their entertainments are special and excellent preform and brilliant nice of Greatness. They have older and children shows of preformed live in person and I like it. In the Theatre is very great and wonderful nice design styles and glamorous fantastic great place to be coming together with great happiness, kindness, and love full the room of the excellent and brilliant entertainment and live music singing in person and acting in person is marvelous and breathtaking to see. They beautiful and handsome dancers are fabulous and beautiful classic live people with great Talents and brilliant shows to experience in amazing moment of time. Keep up your great work Fulton Theater you are the best.
Etta H — Google review
The Fulton is great! We went to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and it was fantastic! I would definitely recommend!
Marc K — Google review
4.8
(1937)
•
5.0
(661)
12 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603, USA
(717) 397-7425