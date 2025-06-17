34 Best Stops Between Utica and Hershey (2025)

My husband and I have wanted to try camelbeach waterpark for the 4th of July many years. Finally this year we were able to make the trip!We drove 4.5 hours to check this place out. Here’s why I give it a 3 :On Thursday july 4th we got into camelback resort parking lot. Very confusing if you have no idea parking isn’t free nor 45-50.00.They do not tell you when you come in that you’re in the expensive parking and that cheap parking is THRU the expensive lot. Luckily I asked where the 12.00 parking was because they tried charging me 45.00. (If you want cheap tell them I want general parking for 12.00.)We got our spot & walked up a huge hill to get to the line. Luckily we had our tickets purchased online because that line to get tickets at the gate was INSANE! They had no self service machines working so guest services was a 2 mile long wait. It was crazy. The actual line to get into the waterpark once you had your tickets took us about 20 minutes.As we got in I headed for my reserved (BUY ONLINE) VIP chairs (45.00 for 2) the line was super long & they sold out of all of them! as my husband headed for the express passes. (35.00 each)We then went to our chairs & it was a nice little spot on the deck overlooking the wave pool! They have waitresses up there that bring you your food too!So we did the “adventure trio with free waterpark” ticket online.We asked how do we get to the outdoor activities which included summer tubing, 1000’ zip line, & mountain coaster. Very good deal for it all! It was just a 5 min walk thru the parking lot to get to the base camp.We started at the zip line, it was very fun but very short. but they did not do a good job on photos. The guy only got us with our backs turned. Great pics……. as a photographer they need to get different angles. Luckily we did not buy them ahead of time.Then we did the mountain coaster (INCREDIBLY PAINFUL) I’d skip it honestly lol. It’s not something we would do again. If you pushed those bars down you were flying around everywhere getting beat up!!!Then summer tubing. That was a fun time! Got a whole hour (we only went down 4 times) & got to go backwards, you spin a lot! It’s fun it really is. The tubes are just incredibly HOT.So we walked back up the hill to the waterpark, got changed then went to go on slides. We had express passes & this place does not abide by their express passes whatsoever! Don’t waste 35.00 on it because they make you wait with the regular line or just as long! we have never been to a park that tells express people “we let 4 groups of the regular line go, & then 1 express pass group go” THAT ISNT EXPRESS!!!That’s us waiting every 4 groups. It makes our line just as long as regular!ITS SUPPOSED TO BE 1 GROUP REGULAR LINE 1 GROUP EXPRESS LINE. Simple easy.Everyone was mad in the express because we wasted money when they don’t know how to work it!We did the vortex slide and express pass was on that slide but as we walked up they only stated it ON THE FLOOR which side was express, so everyone in the regular line was standing in the express not caring about people needing to get pass them. They were very rude people attending this park..express pass line NEEDS to be marked & sectioned off better so no one in the regular line can block it or access it. This park is very unorganized when it comes to lines and the express pass. VERY unorganized. If you do buy it just push through the rude people standing in express from the regular line & show them your express pass, let em be mad! They are in your way.This park needs to understand express pass better!!Now SAFETY. We rode the spin cycle slide, the lifeguard was sending people one after the other without making sure they made it out of the bowl. People were flying out of the tunnel into the bowl into other guests!!! When my husband & I did it we were scared someone was gonna come out & smack right into us! That’s not OK. You gotta wait for people to get out of the bowl before sending down.The cafe inside, you use a credit card to get in which is neat!But, Fun waterpark with flaws.