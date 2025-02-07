35 Best Stops Between Port Saint Lucie and Sanibel (2025)

The top stops along the way from Port Saint Lucie to Sanibel (with short detours) are Fort Myers Beach, Edison & Ford Winter Estates, and Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary-ONLINE TICKETS RECOMMENDED. Other popular stops include Bowman's Beach, Manatee Park, and Peace River Wildlife Center-Education Center.
1
Vero Beach Outlets
Mentioned on
1 list
Outlet mall
Shopping
Factory Outlets
Vero Beach Outlets is a spacious outdoor shopping destination featuring a variety of stores offering discounted clothing, housewares, and accessories. While some stores have departed, the remaining selection includes well-known brands like Skechers, Polo, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Michael Kors, Williams and Sonoma, Carters, adidas, Hanes, Sunglass Hut, Gap and Crocs. The outlet complex offers ample parking and even provides a courtesy shuttle for convenience.
Very excited that Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furniture Outlet has reopened in Vero Beach!
Hiep P — Google review
Outlet malls offer a unique shopping experience - their uniform design ensures easy navigation, but can also lead to a sense of deja vu and uncertainty about location. However, I enjoy shopping at these malls because I can always find my desired shoes in my size at a reasonable price, regardless of the city I'm in. I highly recommend outlet malls for a great shopping experience.
Marcus M — Google review
The outlets are well-appointed and impeccably clean, making for a pleasant shopping experience. Despite this, a significant portion of the retail spaces remain unoccupied, giving parts of the complex a somewhat deserted feel. During my visit, I shopped at several stores, including Coach, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors, as well as a few shoe stores for my boyfriend’s birthday gifts. The staff in each store were exceptionally helpful. However, I noticed a lack of EV charging stations, which would be a valuable addition. Adding a few charging points, even with a nominal fee, would greatly benefit EV drivers looking to top off while shopping or dining.The variety of stores available is impressive, and the discounts offered at these outlets are quite attractive. It’s easy to find good deals on high-quality items, which makes the shopping experience even more enjoyable. The layout of the outlets is convenient, with ample parking and easy access to the stores. The food court and available dining options are decent, offering a range of choices to suit different tastes.One thing that could improve the overall experience is more entertainment options or events to draw in more visitors and create a livelier atmosphere. This would help offset the impact of the unoccupied retail spaces and make the area feel more vibrant. Additionally, better signage and maps would be helpful for first-time visitors to navigate the outlet more efficiently.Overall, the outlets have a lot of potential and provide a good shopping experience, but with a few enhancements like EV charging stations and more entertainment options, it could become an even more attractive destination for shoppers.
John C — Google review
Traffic here would be great if all the snow birds weren't bad at navigating the lanes. The Outlets are great though, so we all suffer through it. Snow birds go home please. FL doesn't want you here. I'm talking to you, NJ, CT, NH, NY
Aazgaroth — Google review
Good outlet mall with a variety of shops to choose from. There are a few hotels here as well as two restaurants. The Cracker Barrel and the steak and shake are the only two available. There are outparcels to build on in the future. Most of the outlet shops are clothing related though there are a couple of nice shops that sell furnishings. Close to 95 and excellent ingress/egress onto SR 60.
Chris C — Google review
It has a limited number of stores. It has shoe outlets, several name brands of Clothing and a Carters children store. It has plenty of parking and appears to be a very clean and safe area. I don't consider it to be a mall you go to for roaming various stores, but absolutely a mall for a store you target. Check out the web site to see if a store product or brand is located there. Especially if you are near the Vero Beach area. It's easy in and out access to I-95.
Sadler J — Google review
Visit Vero beach outlets mall is a pleasure. Spending two to three hours walking around all the stores is fun and a way to get rid of week work stress. There are plenty of high quality cloth and shoes stores to visit, all of them well decorated and organize to make you feel confortable and welcomed.Besides once you feel tired of walking and hungry there is a great restaurant just one block away, Crackel Barrel with excellent delicious meal to enjoy.
AD4C H — Google review
I remember this area having so much more.. While much of the plaza was empty & for lease, there wasn't a single restaurant of any kind. I highly recommend eating before coming here to shop!
M ( — Google review
It’s ok ..still developing. I did enjoy visiting Michael Kors store and the coach store actually purchase a cute little Michael Kors bag. Hopefully when I return again, they will have more stores open.
Sonji W — Google review
You can't expect to get a great deal at ANY store lately. Just enjoy the fact that you are free to walk and browse. I enjoyed the company of family, and we did purchase a few items here and there. One big upset-NO INDOOR FOOD PLACE! STRANGE.
Lainnie D — Google review
I love slot car racing at Slot Car Raceway and Hobby Shop. Friendly owners and great racetracks!
D'Andre S — Google review
Best outlets ever. Unfortunately, it doesn't have many shoppers and some stores don't last, but the ones that are open have great prices. It doesn't have the selection of Orlando, but has a more personal and cordial service. Give it a try.
R G — Google review
What happened here? At least 3/4 of the mall is vacated....a classic case of blight. The only reason I am giving this one star is because of the few holdouts who are still there....good people who are trying their best in a VERY BAD situation.To think that Vero Beach Outlets was once considered a destination for locals and tourists alike. So sad!
Howard B — Google review
Restoration Hardware Outlet has locked it up a notch with their designer Dawn. She brought order out of chaos. I have been going there from time to time for over seven years now and I walked in recently and everything was amazingly on display. A lot of great items I left with more than I ever expected. I am so thankful for the work you have done Dawn you’re amazing!
D D — Google review
Nice place. It’s worth to visit this outlet. there are many famous stores. Adidas, Calvin Klein, Michael Cros, Coach and others. If you wanna a good discount, I highly recommend this place.
Jonas J — Google review
A pretty decent place to shop...there are still some good deals to be had there. We went there in search of a specific thing and were able to find it. Give it a shot if you're around.
Thomas T — Google review
There is hidden table Tennis (ping pong)club located at the east side of of the outlet shops. I enjoy playing and having fun every time I’m home, friendly Staff, helpful, pleasant environment, prices are reasonable, no pressure, so if you are in vero beach, Fl stop by and say hi, much love and safe travels !
Khalid W — Google review
It’s a nice outlet good stores open m mall not like back north. After shopping don’t forget to stop at the Steak n Shake the best milkshakes in town no doubt.
Joseph ( — Google review
Sadly to see such a well maintained mall have so many shops empty! A couple of high end stores like coach, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren remain open but not much else to get excited about! It’s a pleasant walk around on a call day, quite a large lot! Staff friendly, plenty of parking
Claire B — Google review
A lot of stores have left since my last visit but I’m still very happy with what’s left. The stores are clean, the employees are friendly. You can make a nice few hours and walk the entire outlet complex. Skechers, Polo, Tommy Hilfiger,Coach, Michael Kors, Williams and Sonoma, Carters, adidas, Hanes, Sunglass Hut, Gap, Crocs. Plenty of parking and they have a courtesy shuttle that operates during the day for elderly, disabled, or just lazy :). I really hope more stores come back. It’s a great location right off i95.
Thomas D — Google review
4.2
(3711)
•
4.0
(204)
1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966, USA
(772) 770-6097
2
Arnold's Wildlife Rehab Center
Permanently closed
Animal protection organization
Nature & Parks
Association / Organization
Non-profit organization
Nature & Wildlife Areas
Such a cool little place! We stopped in as we were driving through Okeechobee and definitely glad we did. It’s self walk through and by suggested donation. My son loved walking up to all the animals (which were double caged) and it really allows him to feel apart of the experience. It’s cool so see so many different animals in one place and cohabiting!
Sarah V — Google review
A precious sanctuary for wildlife who are being treated and cared by a great and dedicated staff. Amazing adventure especially for kids and really anyone who has an interest in our wildlife. Great tour. Beautiful experience.
MannyG33309 — Google review
What can I say except this place is AMAZING!We were staying locally for doctors appointments in Orlando. With spring break going on as well as a Pandemic - we were a little hesitant. We didn't know what to expect (We have a high risk child).We arrived a couple hours after they opened - there wasn't much people at all. You are immediately greeted by the welcoming committee of Arnold's though (the cats lol) as well as a very friendly deer.It's not too big but we saw almost every single animal. It's not like the zoos at all. Your able to see each & every animal. There's no crowd of folks you've gotta walk by or put your kid on your shoulders just to be able to see the animals. There's also a nice garden to take a stroll through. Not huge but cute!The staff were incredibly friendly, helpful as well. My child LOVED coming here and as parents - we did too. It just felt so much less stressful - you can easily enjoy and breath. LolBeware of the deer walking around though. He saw my husband saying hello to HIS ladies behind the fence and didn't like it. He decided he was going to try and take on my husband until he moved away from the fence. Can't blame him though :)As for fee....they run on donations. Kids are free but they do ask a $10 donation for adults. Honestly - if you were considering donating anywhere I would say donate it here. You can obviously tell while there that it's going to a GREAT cause.
A. M — Google review
What a fantastic adventure. You can tell the caretakers love the animals, their jobs and making visitors happy! Short staffed and still took the time to bring out two baby animals for us to hold and pet before we left. So much more than I imagined for a small rehab facility. Great Job!
Jennifer P — Google review
Such a neat animal sanctuary! We drove over an hour to check out this place and it was great. We got to pet some of the sweetest animals, walk through a beautiful butterfly garden, and even hold a baby raccoon! We were able to see so many different kinds of animals and got to feed the deer. Staff was beyond kind and welcoming to us; they made an effort to have conversations with us and brought out a sweet baby raccoon for us to hold and love on. This was a really fun place and we will definitely be back again!
Sarah C — Google review
This place was amazing! Super friendly staff, family friendly, great alternative to the zoo. I would highly recommend this as a fun place to take the kids on a day trip. There are picnic tables under a pavilion where you can eat your packed lunch. You can even bring apples and carrots for the deer! Great place!
Rebekah B — Google review
We are South Florida residents and LOVE Arnold's Wildlife Rehabilitation because it is truly a hidden treasure. The staff is knowledgeable and provide a real hands on experience if they have any available animals. They are great story-tellers and truly care for the animals that have been brought to them. This is not a zoo--this is more of a rescue and with the hope that many of the animals can be released. Cierra and Kimmy are dedicated staff members and truly made our family feel special while we were there. While we were there we fed the chickens, took pictures with the peacocks, walked through the butterfly garden and learned about all of the animals. We received a special treat because they had an influx of rescues and were provided the opportunity to hold a baby raccoon and armadillo and then feed a fawn. This was truly like no other experience I have ever had. It is $10 per adult and children are free--but please remember they do take donations as well. We brought towels, dish detergent, extra money and lots of fruits and veggies for the animals. I honestly can't say enough nice things about this place! Do not miss out on this adventure;) Go to Lake O park after and bring lunch. Great day trip!
Valerie G — Google review
It was a wonderful place to bring a young boy. There were so many animals that kids could interact with firsthand. There were two panthers there and they were really exciting to see. Sometimes you go to these wildlife places and you don't end up seeing half of the animals because they're all sheltering from the sun, but that was not the case with Arnold's. Our tour guide (I think her name was Celeste) was very knowledgeable and took a lot of time to share with us. I recommend Arnold's Wildlife Rehab Center.
Ken T — Google review
Our family visited Arnold's not expecting much to see. How surprised then we were to find so many remarkable creatures (some of them really fascinating).Our little boys got the welcome of a lifetime by a hissing juvenile alligator (of course, caged). They were ecstatic when hearing the koukaburras laughing (incredibly after having learned a few days before of their peculiar bird call). And they found it hard to get away from the very funny acting capuchin.All in all, it was a great experience for us all as a family. We ended up visiting twice. It does more than deserve the suggested donation and the staff's caring for their animals is commendable. A 15-30 minute visit is enough for most people.
Jesús D — Google review
My mom & I had took 4 kids, ages 1 - 8, to Arnold's to have something fun to do while they were off for teacher's work day. We had a wonderful time & learned a lot about the animals. We had lunch under the pavilion and my niece's were even invited to paint rocks that they donated to the center for them to hide for the other kids who come to the center. I highly recommend it!!
Sindy W — Google review
4.7
(314)
•
4.5
(135)
14895 NW 30th Terrace, Okeechobee, FL 34972, USA
(863) 634-6804
Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park
Mentioned on
3 lists
State park
Nature & Parks
Park
Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, located 25 miles northwest of Okeechobee, is a vast grassland offering activities such as camping, stargazing, and birdwatching. The park spans 54,000 acres and is home to diverse wildlife including crested caracara, deer, gopher tortoises, rabbits, red-shouldered hawks and wading birds.
This place is awesome for anyone. Singles, couples, families and pets. You have water, electric, showers and bathrooms. We seen so many animals, turkeys, tons of birds big as well as small. Dear with babies...super cute. Also it's only about 17 bucks a night. If it's a holiday then 25 bucks, you can't beat that or compare that to anything better in this beautiful nature preserve in "The Prairie". Also wonder staff, very friendly, helpful and they go beyond what they have to do. Love you everyone! God Bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️
Steven G — Google review
Excellent campground if you like being miles away from stores and the sounds of traffic while you’re camping. Great hiking trails , alligators in certain areas to go, see, and great star gazing at night.We will continue to go to this state park In the future. 5stars !
Army 2 — Google review
Camping at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve was a fantastic experience! We camped in a tent on the astronomic path and, despite the surprising overnight rain, it was totally worth it. The sunset was absolutely stunning, painting the skies with vibrant colors, and the sunrise the next morning was equally spectacular. Finding a spot that offers both an open sunset and sunrise view is rare, and this preserve delivers beautifully.The amenities are well thought out; restrooms are conveniently close, which makes camping here comfortable. However, a word of caution for future campers—mosquitoes are out in full force! Be prepared with a strong repellent and apply it liberally, even over your clothes, as the mosquitoes are relentless. With some good preparation, though, you can fully enjoy this gem of a campsite. Highly recommended for a nature-filled, scenic adventure!
Lula — Google review
As this is the first certified dark skies park in Florida, I was anxious to see how the night sky looked during the new moon. I was not disappointed. The stars were bright and beautiful. Daytime was peaceful, with plenty of birds and wildlife to keep me entertained. The wild turkeys were especially neighborly. Lots of trails if that is your thing, or just relax and enjoy the stunning prairie.
Sheila M — Google review
Great Park! One of the only places to still be able to see the milky way. I didn't camp here, just hiked. There over 100 miles of hiking trails. Some of the trails are very long, make sure you have water. There's not much shade, if any, on most of the trails. There are restrooms, maps and a water refill station at the visitor center. They are dog friendly, excluding a few areas listed on the maps. $4 per car entry fee.
Nikki H — Google review
It was so surprising to us that such a remote State Park exists in FL. Be sure to pack in all you need because there isn’t anything else within 45 minutes. We selected the park for its dark sky for photos. The family campground is very nice with spacious sites and clean restrooms/showers. I recommend site 18 for RVs for it’s prairie views.
Ellyn I — Google review
It's a really beautiful park, wild and expansive. But so much of it is inaccessible to people who don't own a horse or can't do the 4.6 mile and longer hikes. It was crisscrossed with roads and cars are now forbidden on 90% of them. If the park could open up one or two of these roads and establish trailheads for shorter hikes, then old people, like me, kids and those not in amazing shape could enjoy just a little more of this magical place. Right now it's pretty frustrating.
Susan Z — Google review
We were only here for a couple of days but we got the most of it. It was nice to see a different landscape in Florida than what we’ve seen at most other Florida State Parks. The sites were a little wonky to get into; weird turns and always angles, some sites had trees that made it more complicated but not a big deal. It was very quiet and there’s a lot of respect towards lights out after a certain time. You can see so many stars from the sites or you could go out into the fields, be weary of animals at night in the field, however. The campsite had wild turkeys and black birds just hanging out with you, friendly and they keep to themselves mostly. Because we went back in March (summer heat begins) it was very hot to explore. The campsite, however, is located with a hammock of trees so there was plenty of shade for most sites. The bathrooms were amazing for a state park! I generally need a bench in the shower and the bathroom/shower are was very accommodating for disabled! Plus the water was so hot! We loved it! Comparatively, like a spa.I really recommend this park to those who like astrology, zooology, and/or just generally likes nature.
Cassarah C — Google review
Beautiful stars, convenient campsite with bathrooms that are clean and air conditioned. Plenty of space in each site for tent, car, and there was already a picnic table in ours! Fire pit with small grill.
Shirley E — Google review
Beautiful park with a serene campground. The rangers work hard to keep the park looking great and love answering any questions you have. Rangers Steve and Lucas were very friendly and informative. Be warned, the raccoons at the campground are some of the boldest I’ve seen so make absolutely sure to not leave out any food. Can’t wait to visit again!
Michael W — Google review
Had a great night camping, very clean and well maintained. Highly recommend if you want to disconnect from the city and relax still being close to home. Campsite has amenities which makes it easier to camp with kids and family.
Steven M — Google review
Great place to visit. The stars were really cool. The moon was very illuminating so at first we could only see a few stars, but once the moon set around 1 AM we were able to go outside and there were tons of stars. The milky way, even though it was not as clear as the pictures we took, was still super cool.The restrooms were clean, I haven't tried the showers but someone who came with us said they were fine.Overall I would highly recommend coming here.
Orion Z — Google review
Had a great camping trip at the astronomy pad walked some of the trails saw fire files and turkeys and deer and rabbits up close nice relaxing night
Caleigh L — Google review
We truly enjoyed our stay. We spent time bicycling and hiking the trails, we saw turkeys, deer, a ton of wild flowers, the breeze kept us nice and cool for it being May in Florida. We did some bird watching while we were there too. The bird we came to see the Crested Caracara flew through our campground the first day and greeted us from a post on the road as we were leaving. All in all it was a great trip! We would definitely go back.
KJ B — Google review
We had a great time at the preserve. There were many unexpected amenities. The family and equine camp grounds each have a bathhouse with large, clean, private showers. A washer/dryer and sink were also available at the family site. Each campsite has a fire ring with cooking platform, water, electricity, and picnic table. Fire wood is available for purchase (cash) at the family campsite. The astronomy sites were packed quite tight and do not have a fire ring.The ranger station is a 5 minute walk from either camp ground and has restrooms, ice, and bicycles to rent (smallest bike was 20”). The bikes were $2 for 2 hours and the ranger station accepts cards. We had no issue with cell reception while at the park.The rangers were so helpful. My kids wanted to bike and obviously the prairie is expansive. The ranger mentioned that if we had any trouble to call the office and he’d come get us with the truck.
Audrey W — Google review
Went here for the first time not knowing what to expect - it's amazing! The Rangers are friendly, professional, and incredibly knowledgeable! Shame on me for coming here during the summer though, I will certainly be coming back when it's a little cooler!
Colleen C — Google review
Two night stay at this Dark Sky Park. There are two loops, the first known as Family are all 30amp, most are back in, most sites are a mix of gravel and dirt. Electric and water only. T-Mobile had one bar. Plenty of shade. The outside loop of the first section is reserved for Park volunteers. Sites have picnic tables and fire rings. The small store offers a small selection of Park specific merchandise. Plenty of hiking trails and if you are into night photography, this is the place for you. Lots of wildlife as well. The second loop is known as Equestrian and are 50amp sites, only water and electric and they appeared smaller than the sites on the Family Loop. One of the hiking trails does not allow dogs and during our stay was not fully accessible due to damage on a walking bridge. This Park is worth a second visit but I would avoid the summer.
CHAOSNCHECK T — Google review
This park is beautiful, expansive prairie, lots of wildlife- we saw gators, deer, turkey, sand hill cranes and wild hogs. It is very remote but the dirt road has been recently graded and was not bumpy at all. I wish we could have gotten a spot in the equestrian section, they are a little bigger with more privacy but the family campground is really nice too. Highly recommend.
Jill B — Google review
This habitat is glorious and absolutely precious. This dry prairie is endemic to Florida and this is our largest example. It's like a fragile and precious jewel that we need to protect and preserve. It is such a unique place, especially in the fall when the wildflowers are blooming. We come here whenever we can and we try to bring folks with us so they can experience it as well. It is completely fire dependent. This habitat wouldn't exist if it didn't burn. How cool is that!!! I highly recommend the guided wildflower walks that the Friends of Kissimmee Prairie put on. They also have butterfly walks so you can learn about our special and endangered skippers. I highly recommend this place. Leave your expectations at home and just be with the shear beauty of this magnificent place.
Dani — Google review
Good for trekking. Self serve pay station at entrance. Small hawk, boar looking pig, small twetters, lots grasshoppers. Many miles with water areas. Get wet or bring boots. Can't walk around it. Some cover but alot of sun. Bugs were minimal. Parking was small at the short trail. Alot of different grasses to make up the prairie. Trails are flat and straight.
Buck B — Google review
Love this park for stargazing! We camp here very regularly. The restrooms are always clean and the rangers are always very nice and very helpful. There is no swimming no boating, motorized or non motorized. If you don't like hiking or stargazing there really isn't anything else to do there other than just hang, picnic or grill. There also isn't anything nearby if you want to go somewhere or need something the nearest corner store is about 30 to 40 minutes away.
Olivia S — Google review
Loved the wide open space on the prairie. Recent rains flooded some trails, but we still managed to hike 12 miles. Loved having the night hike with ranger - super fun! Will certainly return.
Laura N — Google review
Camping (at family loop) & hiking for us, plus, plenty of stars shining brightly! All sites in our loop seemed super level!More sun vs. shade on trails (obviously expected at a stargazing place). Be prepared for the washboard road leading to the office to check in. In other words, make sure items are secure in your camper/trailer! :)Bathrooms were super nice. Includes an individual handicap bathroom - one each on the men's & women's side.Found a book exchange located in the laundry area by the bathrooms. Washer & dryer were $1.50 each! Firewood is for sale on an honorary basis - cash or check. If I recall correctly, there was an ice machine at the ranger station, but of course, it has to be open for you to purchase it.
Smellytoze — Google review
4.8
(792)
•
4.5
(90)
33104 NW 192nd Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972, USA
(863) 462-5360
4
Seminole Casino Brighton
Casino
Casinos & Gambling
This high-energy casino features slot machines, poker & bingo, plus a 24-hour American restaurant.
We had a fun time. Reunited with family. The 6 of us dragged ourselves away from the games to eat lunch and visit at the restaurant. The food was delicious and affordable.
Nancy K — Google review
The amenities were impressive, including a great pool area and a fitness center. The casino itself is vibrant and offers a variety of gaming options, ensuring there's something for everyone.Dining options were diverse and delicious, with several restaurants to choose from. I particularly enjoyed the local cuisine, which added a nice touch to my stay.The staff was friendly and attentive, always ready to assist with any needs. Overall, Seminole Casino Brighton is a great choice for both relaxation and entertainment. I would highly recommend it for anyone looking to enjoy a getaway filled with fun and comfort.
Rajendra P — Google review
Good restaurant i have never seen this one.Everyone very nice Free water always cold with ice. Handicap parking very accommodating with many spots. You can call and talk to players club unlike all the others. Smaller than classic but clean and nice
HDFC — Google review
Enjoy the smoke. Cough cough. Small, non-smoking playing area. Gambled for hours, but I didn't see anyone get a handpay. Interesting vibe and casino. Won't return. Most machines are very old and warn. Think used car lot at best. Some screens don't light up or make sound or don't work properly. You have been warned.
B. A — Google review
Had a strange experience. I was enjoying my time at a table game when the pit boss came up and said that security had called. The dealer had made a mistake "a couple hands ago" and paid me too much. Security wanted me to give the house $10 back. This was the weirdest thing that had ever happened to me in a casino. A dealer mistake is not the players problem and I've never even heard of a casino risking losing players by asking something like that. I gave them $10 and will never darken their door again.
J R — Google review
Great afternoon. Great parking, friendly, clean, but smoke from smoking area traveled through entire facility. Need more ventilation or petition to separate is only my opinion. Pay out small, but nice to visit. Staff very attentive in restaurants and casino.
Susanne S — Google review
I went to this casino on a Wednesday morning, and it was very quiet and relaxing. I had no problems finding a machine to play. Casino is small compared to coconut creek, but I see they are building a new casino right down the road. I'll definitely go back if I'm in the area.
Solomike — Google review
We had a blast tonight!! My husband had me take this picture. Hadn't seen one in years. Wow
Monica L — Google review
My first time at Seminole Casino and it was fabulous! My husband and I enjoyed the afternoon on the slots and before you know it I'm winning. It just kept racking up the win I had to get it on video. It was a great time with a lot of friendly staff to guide you and answer any questions. We can't wait to go back.
S H — Google review
Early Bingo was fun but the late night Neon Bingo is AWESOME. And the DJ is superb. If you live Bingo, you need to try this!!! The prices are reasonable and the payouts are great!! 🤩Bingo Fun!!
Tony — Google review
People were great, had fun playing with my Sister and brother in law. Tables were way too high for me,needed help getting up.I am 4'9 . Hot dog was very good. People at the bar also very pleasant. Sorry I won't be back live in N.C.. thank you for a good time!!
Nancy C — Google review
I recently stayed at the Seminole Casino Brighton Hotel and had a memorable experience. The hotel is well-maintained with a modern and inviting atmosphere. The rooms were spacious and clean, equipped with comfortable beds and all the necessary amenities for a relaxing stay.The casino itself is a highlight, offering a variety of gaming options and a lively atmosphere. The staff at both the hotel and casino were friendly and attentive, ensuring that all needs were met promptly. Dining options at the hotel were diverse and enjoyable, with several restaurants offering tasty meals.One area that could use improvement is the noise level from the casino, which can be heard from some of the rooms. Additionally, the hotel's location, while convenient for casino-goers, might be a bit isolated for those looking to explore more of the area.Overall, the Seminole Casino Brighton Hotel provides a solid experience for those looking to enjoy casino gaming with the added comfort of a well-managed hotel. I would recommend it to anyone planning a visit to the area.
Navin R — Google review
The smoke smell is strong. The food is good, the bar has hood liquor, the casino is clean. If you're a smoker, you'll like it better.
Randy R — Google review
Had fun decent amount of games to choose from Would have given it 5 stars but people smoking everywhere in there. They need better ventilation. The AC in the casino was okay Not freezing like other casinos Still needed a light sweater. They had a big fan blowing the air around in the front of the casino which helped in the front but not the back. The smokers were just a discouragement to allow me and my husband to stay longerThey are building a brand new place with hotel rooms Can’t wait for that. Very excited to go there
George L — Google review
I recently visited the Seminole Casino Brighton Hotel and had a memorable experience.The hotel is well-maintained with a modern and inviting atmosphere. The rooms were spacious and clean, equipped with comfortable beds and all the necessary amenities for a relaxing stay.
Lokesha S — Google review
We are early risers so we like to go about 9 a.m and everytime we come here it sure seems the machines aren't hitting. Everyone is complaining that they are losing. No luck at this place,sad.
Beth B — Google review
The Brighton casino is a nice place to come and try a hand at the black jack table or poker for that matter. They have only two handful of cards tables. To make up for that they have over 100 slot machines varying by style and price to play. If you’re wanting a nice dinner with fellow players they have you covered. Great tasting food made fresh to order at a price you’re sure to afford after one last round of luck. Come happy, be merry, and leave with a smile.
Thomas D — Google review
Seminole Brighton had a good selection of games. It’s a little smoky and the non smoking section is small. But, if you’re passing through the area it’s a fun place to stop if you like to play slots.
Deanna C — Google review
We were having a wonderful time playing at the tables and the slots, everything was going great until we were at the craps table. The supervisor or manager Kathy was extremely rude to a dealer named Ken. We all understand that mistakes happen and he made a simple mistake. He placed a $5 bet for our friend when the max was $4 and Kathy loudly addressed him saying “If you do that again you’re getting an EO (early out).” Your staff, especially your higher ups, should be more professional especially in front of guests. It isn’t productive to shame or humiliate your staff in front of others. There is a time and a place for disciplining your staff. I didn’t like how she spoke to him but apart from that we had a wonderful time. The rest of the staff was kind and courteous. Gerry especially was great.
Jadah C — Google review
First time playing here. Drove down from Deltona to try it out. The people were so nice there and we enjoyed a lot of game play on our budget. The only reason I am not giving them 5 stars is that all the new games are in the non smoking section. Hoping when we go back there is some new games on the main floor.
Joanna F — Google review
Nice place!! 2nd time there. We enjoyed it. Restaurant was yummy! Staff was great. & I'd like to see a non smoking building while playing & eating.
Debbie J — Google review
The Seminole Fry Bread is amazing at the restaurant. The service was great. Like most other reviews tho, the smoke is too much. We only ate dinner and couldn't stay longer because of that.
Dennis F — Google review
Had a great time, all employees answered all my questions and were very helpful even went out of their way to show me where the Game King machines were located. I played BINGO met a bunch of nice people at my table we all had a bunch of fun nice prizes computerized bingo machines that do all the dobbing for you plus you can play paper strips and or both I went to the afternoon session on a Saturday. The 2nd session in the evening was a neon glow party with glow in the dark bingo balls DJ and alcoholic beverages dance contests with prizes I have to say I Love the Keno I would love to see more in the future that would be my only request they also have available charter bus trip to and from the casino yay! HAD A BLAST GREAT VIBE and a peaceful drive to and from😁
Lil S — Google review
4.2
(3116)
•
3.5
(98)
17735 Reservation Rd, Okeechobee, FL 34974, USA
(863) 467-9998
5
Roland Martin Marina & Resort
Mentioned on
2 lists
Marina
Nature & Parks
Bait shop
Boat dealer
Roland Martin Marina & Resort offers comfortable lakeside rooms and condos, along with two outdoor pools, fishing opportunities, dining options, and a full-service marina. The property is conveniently located within walking distance of the Golf Course & Country Club and Civic Park. It's also just a short drive away from Lake Okeechobee and Truevine Pentecostal Church.
There are not enough stars for me to give this place. The customer service is the BEST we have ever experienced and we have traveled many many places. I could not recommend this place enough. The staff is INCREDIBLE! Lacey is amazing and went above and beyond to help me surprise my husband with a trip for his birthday! We will most certainly make this an annual trip for us
Spring O — Google review
The overall experience at Roland Martin’s Marina and Resort was fantastic! Our captain, Bo, was an absolute pleasure. He put us on fish every single day, and our boat ended up catching the most fish of the weekend. I can’t wait to come back and fish with him again!As for the resort, the rooms were excellent, with new beds and furniture that made our stay comfortable. The Tiki Bar was the perfect touch, offering great food, a fun atmosphere, and fantastic service. It was the perfect spot for us to hang out all night after a full day of fishing.We had an amazing time, and I highly recommend both the resort and Captain Bo. We’ll definitely be back!
Luke B — Google review
The food was hard to chew! The service was slow, CHAIN SMOKERS were seated at the bar next to me. I have CHF & am susceptible to Pneumonia. When I asked the barmaid about it, she acted as though I needed to leave. It was a very bad experience! Considering, I've been there many times, when the restaurant was in the building. Then, it was GOOD FOOD, & GOOD SERVICE (evan though, I had to carry my food)!!!
Lori P — Google review
Came in for appetizers and drinks while on a motorcycle ride around Lake Okeechobee. Friendly and fast service! Good prices. Visit all the time. Great people!
Connie E — Google review
My Tug Boat crew changed in Tampa Bay. We drove to Wellington in West Palm Beach and stopped for lunch on the way.Lunch was great the gator bites were amazing. I had the chicken fingers and they were so moist,and actually made from a chicken not processed!! My Captain had the fried catfish which I tried and it was equally as good.
Keith M — Google review
For was delicious. People were great. This was one of our stops on a poker run from Hudson to st Augustine. Will definitely be going back here whenever I am in town .
Brian W — Google review
Loved my anniversary weekend here. The room was spacious with a full kitchen. The tiki bar has great food and fast service. It could be a little cleaner as far as dusting goes out in the tiki bar area. But it's an outdoors place. Just don't look up. Lol.We rented a bass boat and caught some hogs on lake Okeechobee.The pool is small but cozy, heated and salt.I would stay again for sure.
Shanae 4 — Google review
The location is spot on, the service is good in the galley store, the galley restaurant, and the Tiki Bar. The marina personel was acceptable after they figured out, I knew a little bit about boats, but it was a different story in the beginning. We reserved the larger pontoon and was given the older 18 foot smaller unit that is OLD, the depth finder was wrong at all times. But the rooms are very dated and the boats rental was a very bad experience. The boats are old and not cleaned. I expected more for the price we paid for the rooms and the boat. I will not return for lodging or renting their boats.The only thing that has been updated in the condo's are smart TVs and the wifi. The appliances are the same from the 1980's.
Val R — Google review
3rd time I have been there. I brought my 2 boys 18&12 and hired a guide this time (usually rent a bass boat) for 2 6hr days (3/16 & 3/17/24). IT WAS AWESOME. We caught 30-40 fish the first day and 40-50 on the second day. 7lb 6lb's and few 5's and a bunch of 3-4 as well as loosing a 9-10 at the boat. The boys loved it. Our guide Mark King was just an awesome guy and he knew that lake like a book, I told him to write a book. The only negative thing is we couldn't get their steak dinner at lunchtime only after 5 pm :(((. We can't wait to go back. All the people were extremely pleasant as well.
Christopher W — Google review
Absolute joke. Reserved 21’ “new” pontoon boat. Showed up and gave us an old boat. Had to ask if we had the “new” we’re told they have our boat away. This is after we paid the extra price for the newer boat. We bought shiners and the were half dead. We took the boat even though it wasn’t the correct boat. We got back and got charged an extra $25 for a chip in the paint on the propeller. This place is ridiculous poor service poor equipment. Will never go back to this place.
Steven R — Google review
** response for Owner since we can't reply directly - please email me if you'd like to discuss anything in more detail **Thank you very much for taking the time to respond and I've updated my review a bit since having a bit of time to process after our trip. Unfortunately I can't pop in to chat in person as I was visiting from Canada.The wording you used was perfect and I believe my expectations were set quite high given Roland and the Martin families reputation. I believe I was expecting a little too much but in retrospect it was a good place on a great fishery.I have not left a review ratings on the rooms as we didn't stay on site during our visit. Though the variety of different accommodations was impressive and we'd very much consider staying there if/when we return to Okeechobee to fish again.We were underwhelmed with meal quality at the Galley for breakfast, but the majority of marina staff and our guide Mike were super friendly and helpful. Menu and beer selection at the Tikki bar was as expected. Sorta standard pub fare food with a decent selection of beers on tap. The gator tacos were good (my first time having gator)Lake and canal access from the marina is fantastic! Lake Okeechobee was as advertised when it came to beauty and wild life.
Matt M — Google review
Stayed for a night and went on a guided fishing trip. Rooms were clean and comfortable very quiet. Food was very good at the restaurant and reasonable price with good service. Guided trip was good only bad thing was the weather was very windy which was uncontrollable but we caught a few fish and had a great time. Highly recommended place to fish or just get away.
M — Google review
Nice lunch spot for Bikers and Boaters and anyone along US. We had a good Taco salad and a very good hamburger wrap. Service however is a bit slow and not so friendly.
Nir F — Google review
We spent one night at the marina. The room was clean, but never did cool off. The dinner was okay, breakfast was awful ( cold and not cooked thoroughly).
Arlene T — Google review
What a great place with all amenities. Friendly staff but be careful of the Crocodiles. Captain Sam will protect you and wrestle one if need be. Great place. Thank you.
Doug B — Google review
Great place to stay if you are hunting or fishing. We had 4 rooms and all the rooms were clean and cold. The 2 ladies at the front desk were awesome. They were friendly and helpful. We ate lunch and dinner at the tiki hut. The food and drinks were great. Service was excellent. Would recommend anytime.
Van — Google review
For the service and atmosphere, highly overpriced! Sam, the dock master did his best to help us. Otherwise, the marina and tiki bar were overpriced for a “fish camp”.
Trish P — Google review
Best customer service we’ve had in a long time! My husband made reservations over the phone, the receptionist was friendly and thorough. The receptionist who checked us in was also very friendly. We ate at the tiki restaurant, the good wasn’t great but the service was excellent!
Tara S — Google review
Pretty dingy. The rooms smell musty, couldn’t find any pillows that didn’t smell musty also. AC never really got that cold. No free breakfast. But location is nice and so are the staff
Ken T — Google review
Wonderful Marina, nice staff, and the food was excellent. Prices were a little expensive comparatively (hence the 4 stars) but that’s probably because Roland himself is so famous. Loved it!
Jeff W — Google review
Great lunch destination for our motorcycle crew. Food is delicious, relaxing water views and friendly service combine for a great experience.
DIVORCE Y — Google review
4.3
(1661)
•
4.0
(118)
920 E Del Monte Ave Site #70, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
(863) 983-3151
6
Sebring International Raceway
Racecourse
Sights & Landmarks
Auto Race Tracks
Professional auto racing at a circa-1950 track, one of the oldest continuously operating in the U.S.
Bucket list item for race fans. We RV on turn 1 and I highly recommend you rent a golf cart to get around. Fans are great! Very welcoming. Party atmosphere for sure. Plenty of bleachers throughout the track to catch all the action. Don’t miss the grid walk and the corvette corral.
Rebecca R — Google review
Great place to hit high speeds on a track! I have enjoyed every one of the track nights I've attended.
Jenna B — Google review
Such a historic track with fantastic racing. Certainly on the minimalist side when it comes to facilities, but there's been noticeable improvements over the years. Always a great environment and wonderful fans. Great for the 12 Hours, Pilot Challenge, World Challenge, racing schools, club racing, and track days.
Trent N — Google review
We attended several race events at this track and they have all exceeded my expectations. Between the staff, the food trucks, fan events, drivers... it is truly a must attend event in the area. The 12 hour race is definately a must attend. The types of cars was amazing. Love seeing the pit crews so close and seeing them at work. I love also seeing the race from different angles in the track. It was layed out nicely for the fan to truly enjoy. I had such a great time. Will be attending future events throughout the year. They have truly made me a ran fan.
Gretchen S — Google review
Came here for the 12 hour Sebring race and had a great time. Lots of great racing fans. A racetrack that has several awesome viewing mounds and nightly entertainment. Love the 12 hour race with 50+ cars on the 3.74 mile track. Fantastic time
Matt R — Google review
Car Enthusiast, Car Lover, Race Fans, anyone who has love for racing and cars is a must come. I had the opportunity to do a Parade Lap in the Track and was amazing! Only downside is the lack of shade. Be ready with Sunblock,Umbrella and some battery fans because in summer it gets pretty Hot.
Yaomil V — Google review
Always a great time to see the race and explore the grounds. Up close and personal with the teams in the paddocks and pits. ‘Lovely’ mix of people during the race weekends…
Russell A — Google review
An iconic track with so much history, watching the famous 12hr race should a bucket list item for any enthusiasts but driving on the track at a club event of HPDE should not be missed!
Geoffrey S — Google review
This was our second trip for race weekend. Family comes in from Cali to join us and we take the camper for a long weekend. As usual, good neighbors and amazing races! Only complaint is that half of the showers were shut down, otherwise no complaints. We will be back!
Sindi M — Google review
Randomly ended up here on a Saturday morning and parked free right before gate 4 and walked up to the will call area and purchased tickets for the 12 hour race!General admission doesn't get you a seat in the main building at the start finish and the bleachers located around the track are reserved for clubs or too crowded so bring a camp chair so you can walk all along the track and sit at different vantage points with less crowd.If you use sunscreen bring some.Luckily I had my backpack cooler with water and snacks and walked a few laps around the track and got cool video's, it was such an awesome experience!Real life Gran Turismo!!Have fun! 🤙
Nick N — Google review
Over 3 miles of high speed fun in the middle of seemingly nowhere. I had a blast and would definitely go again. The course is very expansive so the cars will disappear for a small period of time before they get back in the sight line. It's good exercise too as I spent most of my time on the front stretch but walked to the backstretch and got some great shots there too. I went for SpeedTour and stayed for about 4 hours. Weather was perfect and the added bonus was a car show while I was there. Sebring is a busy track so be sure to check out the event schedule.
Mike M — Google review
Well-organized 2024 12-hour race. It's great for aircraft hobbyists because the track is essentially part of the airport. Fly in and the FBO will shuttle you the 1.5-mile distance to the entrance gates. Kids under 12 are free.
Philip G — Google review
Had a lot of fun, track is legendary, staff is very helpful, rules are good, all very organized.
Ricardo L — Google review
Still the best road course in the USA. Amazing racing and all the crazy partying on the infield. Thankfully hasn't become so commercialized like Daytona!
Sid M — Google review
Was here to see my buddy race today. This raceway is amazing just finished the little boy Mazda Miata race...so funny to watch now the real race cars are coming out. Great day, great people, tons of fun cars to watch. Don't forget get hearing protection.
E F — Google review
Lots of unique cars. Plenty of older cars. An amazing day filled with a great number of racecars I've not seen or watched race before...
RapidRick1 — Google review
This was my first time at Sebring raceway and loved it!! The staff was super friendly and helpful, and the parking was simple. Great family atmosphere. Can't wait to go back!
RogueOne — Google review
Fantastic experience, I would recommend it to anyone interested in racing. The action is nonstop with access to many places not available at most tracks. The history of racing here is everywhere, to include its original purpose as an air base.
The M — Google review
4.7
(2068)
•
4.5
(227)
113 Midway Dr, Sebring, FL 33870, USA
(863) 655-1442
7
Tour Lake Placid
Shopping
Art Galleries
Awesome town! Wonderful walking tour of amazing murals. Definitely stop at the Chamber of Commerce to see the mural film.
Gail B — Google review
Lovely murals. Nothing open on Sunday?😣 Many sad tourists. Very limited restaurants, and most offer only breakfast items. 🤔 Beautiful lakes. Another sad feature:Many shops even closed Monday's, and IF they are open, only till 3:00 PM. If you enjoy walking through a " CLOSED TOWN" and viewing murals, during the DAY..NO LIGHTING AT NIGHT, you will enjoy Lake Placid.
Charlene N — Google review
The murals of Lake Placid Florida are an experience not be missed. Several recently added murals are beautiful. There are 47 historic murals, 17 one of a kind trash containers all companion pieces to the murals, and 49 bird plaques all over the business district. Come visit the Town of Murals that Reader's Digest named "America's Most Interesting Town".
Harriet P — Google review
Great example of Public Art in the Town of Murals - Lake Placid, Florida. These are just a few of the dozens of murals around town. As an owner of several rental units, land, and a home in Highlands County, I have been apart of the community since 2001. With that said, I'm still a fan of the murals and have "walked the town" each time I make it to Lake Placid.Dozens and dozens of wonderful murals – some as large as 175 by 30 feet and others filling several stories on downtown Lake Placid buildings – are painted throughout the town. Pick up a guide ($3) to these murals at the Chamber of Commerce - where there's a 10-minute video you will thoroughly enjoy - and then take a leisurely drive or casual stroll to see the story of cattle drives, of Lake Placid’s pioneers, of Native Americans who lived 10,000 years ago, of sandhill cranes and the citrus industry, and larger-than-life local residents like lady rancher Jennie Reninger who was so good with a bullwhip she could snap a cigarette out of your mouth from 10 feet away – one of the earliest anti-smoking campaigns, from what is advertised in the guide.You haven't visited Lake Placid if you don't visit the murals. Highly recommended - 5 stars and an almost free ($3 for the guide) experience. My recommendation is to walk the mural route. It's a much more enjoyable experience./s/ William E. Lewis Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
William J — Google review
Lake Placid is a unique place to visit. The town of murals. So fun to walk the quiet streets following the guide map to all the amazing murals.
Karen A — Google review
If you have never visited Lake Placid, FL city of murals you are really missing some beautiful art. There are too many buildings to count with murals painted on one side or another...a must to see.
Dee A — Google review
I love lake placid to death do us part i been living in lake placid since myself was conceived at Walker memorial hospital on the 7th of November 1988 im 30 years old now i couldn't find not one greater small town might've fact highlands county period is the true land of milk and honey my opinion i myself Jacquil Terrell Williams (yaquil) from lake placid Florida in highway park
Vanessa T — Google review
Maybe not for everyone, but I love it here and hope to live here until I die. I am very glad there are as few people here as it is! We have quality NOT quantity! LOVE that!
Gladys D — Google review
4.6
(34)
•
4.5
(236)
18 N Oak Ave, Lake Placid, FL 33852, USA
(863) 465-2394
8
Everglades Adventures
Hunting area
Tours
Nature & Wildlife Tours
Mark and Rita are the best of the best. Great dove hunting experiences with Everglades Adventures for the last 15 or so years.
Sam T — Google review
An excellent experience for opening day dove season. The birds were flying all over the place. We had a great time!
Conrad F — Google review
EVERGLADES ADVENTURES was able to accommodate me and my daughter at a perfect hunting spot. Great experience and service. Will return
Luis M — Google review
Awesome hunting preserve. Teal, Dove, Duck, DeerWell run and not very far. Will be back!
Jim R — Google review
Can I say enough about this place? I took my son's gator to another processor who charged me double what these fine people did, and the other people were just plain mean and nasty. Everglades Adventures were kind and professional, had much cleaner and better facilities, and were well worth the drive. I would use them again and again!
Robert I — Google review
Nice and funy
Marcelo D — Google review
We had a great time with Capt. Ron's Awesome Everglades Adventures. The tour starts off with a discussion on safety followed by some maneuvers to acclimate the group to the handling of the Waverunners.Once this phase was completed we set off into the Everglades. RJ, our guide, was very knowledgeable and know where to take us to see Dolphins and Manatees. At one point we were surrounded by Dolphins!! Then it was off to a sandbar/island for some shelling and a brief rest.When we returned to Caxambas Park RJ burned a CD full of pictures for each of us.I would recommend this tour to anyone. It was great fun. Bring sunscreen. You'll be in the sun for a few hours.
Robert S — Google review
Kyle was super nice. Had an awesome time
Garrett B — Google review
Good pizza, great owner and staff
WILLIAM B — Google review
Do they offer small game days? Rabbit squirrel etc?
Canes 2 — Google review
4.6
(17)
•
5.0
(101)
28965 Obern Rd, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
(239) 404-1950
9
Gatorama Inc.
Zoo
Nature & Parks
Nature & Wildlife Areas
Love this place. The gator feeding show is really amazing. You will get to see the alligators launch out of the water for the food. We also got to see baby gators hatch. Can't wait to come back.
Darrell M — Google review
Was an awesome place. We were all so excited to see gators on our vacation in Florida and didn't. Our last day passed this place and stopped in 45 minutes before closing, which allowed enough time for us to stop in and see all the hundreds of gators and even feed them. Was such a great experience for me and my sons.
Natalie J — Google review
Today was our first visit to Gatorama and it certainly will not be our last. Everyone was welcoming and passionate about crocodilians and it shows. We came for the Hatching Festival but found more adventure feeding gators *and* crocodiles(!) from the boardwalk, holding a piebald alligator, watching the Fast Hands feeding demonstration, and listening to staff excitedly tell us everything about their favorite crocs. One guy even coaxed the Orinoco crocodile out of the water so we could see her better.The Hatching Festival is truly an amazing experience and one I hope to get to repeat. The team of staff and volunteers make it easy to let a baby gator hatch in your hand. There's not a long wait for your turn and they let you take as many photos as you want. There are several hatching times so everyone gets as much time as they need, although some of the babies are ready to go from the moment their head pops out.
Brenda H — Google review
Great little stop if you're close by. We were able to interact with baby gators, learn about them, and see a feeding. There are also crocodiles. They have a small gift shop as well.
Carl O — Google review
This has got to be one of the coolest places I have visited recently, being able to see and interact with so many gators and crocs is a one-of-a-kind experience, forget an airboat ride if you want to truly see these amazing creatures stop by this place, there is also a few other animals to see.The only place to see a blue-eyed gator (which I am totally in love with) to be able to stand in front of these gators and feed them is the most intimidating adrenaline rush mixed in with awe of how the staff was able to tame these incredibly large animals on land.Now let's talk about the staff being genuinely kind and knowledgeable (Thank you Ben, Allen, and Mrs. Patty, this was truly an experience we won't forget and definitely will repeat).Gatorama is a little gem everyone needs to know about.Trust me make the trip stop by. You will not regret it.
Erika B — Google review
We spent a family outing day here! There are many different types of animals. Of course Gators and crocodiles! They let the kids call Baby Gators and teach them how to pick them up the right way. Then they did a show where are they fed the Gators. It was a great day would highly recommend
Linda G — Google review
I loved my experience at Gatorama. All of the staff were friendly and personable. As a FL resident I see gators all the time but today I got up close. And it was interesting seeing the different species of crocodile.If you're up for adventure the Face to Face encounter is a fun experience and I can't wait to do it again.
SamG C — Google review
Great afternoon at gatorama. They have an alarming number of humongous hungry Gators. We were also able to get tickets for the Gator hatching which was a fantastic experience for the little ones and very interesting even for the adults to see. They do a very good job at keeping you safe but also letting you get up close and personal with some gators. Good Florida fun.
David M — Google review
It is definitely an awesome place. If you go in August, you can do alligator egg hatching. It was my family's 9th year doing it. They also have face to face and fast hands or no hands, which is my favorite thing to do definitely an awesome experience. They have feature creatures where you can hold different animals. Also uncle waders my son loves it, and you are able to puck a gator up. Highly recommend if your a local or a tourist
Justin H — Google review
Guys out here really seem to love what they do. The man running the feed likes to poke fun and seems to know what he’s doing(still has all fingers and toes). The woman running the gator catching pond was pleasant and informative for my boys. Would come back around again.
Chris L — Google review
It's $25/adult for entry, which gives you access to a viewing walkway for the adult gators, viewing area for juvenile tanks and some exotic animal exhibitions. There's a vip ticket that gets you close up (like in the video). If you're road trip and need a break from driving it's an interesting half hour stop.
Lauren J — Google review
Fun for the whole family. Make sure to catch 1 of the feeding shows. And let the kids catch the baby gators, the experience is worth way more than the 10 bucks.
Flintimported — Google review
Staff is phenomenal, very friendly and knowledgable. But the way one of the owners spoke to a staff member was unacceptable and really put a damper on our experience. It would have been a 5 star review before i seen the way staff was treated by the female owner. Not sure if or when we’d visit again.
Gabrella D — Google review
If you are passing through please stop and check this place out. If your vacationing in Florida and you want to see something unique, not associated with corporate America and seeing nature up close and personal. This is your place. I highly recommend it. It's as close as you can get and actually you can get even closer. LOL five stars truly for this Roadside Attraction. Friendly folks and family owned.
Shane S — Google review
What a cool experience. Gatorama has a super friendly staff. From the ticket sales to the shows, it was a cool experience. We really enjoyed the self guided tour of the animals. The enclosures alone are worth the price of admission, but there were also shows to see. Cody was entertaining and full of facts and comedy as he fed the gators and put on the experiences. This place is do much more than just gators. Well worth the money. Also, a huge shout out to the owners for the Veterans discount. I never expect a discount, but I am truly grateful for businesses that offer it. Overall it is very family friendly and safe for all ages from young to old. We will definitely be back.
Paul P — Google review
Had a great time at Gatorama. We fed the tourtousse, watched the gator show and my friend got an up and close gator experience. All the staff was friendly and we will definitely return. :)
Scot S — Google review
This place epitomizes the ‘Old Florida’ sort of attraction. It’s off the beaten path, funky, bare-bones. Plenty of gators in all sizes. I accompanied my 4-yr-old grandson, whose class was doing a field trip there — all the kids loved it, especially when handling ‘baby’ gators, and I guess that’s what matters most!
Roman L — Google review
To be honest I was hesitant to come here. But my husband talked me into it and I am so glad he did! This place is amazing. I loved everything we saw and everything we learned. Dan and Christine were so awesome to talk with. We would love to come back and spend even more time. I know it says people typically spend an hour and a half here but we spent three and enjoyed every minute. We paid to feed Dozer the tortoise and that was so special. But now I want to come back and try holding the python, Blue and maybe even try catching a gator. Go visit Gatorama you won't be disappointed.
Katie O — Google review
This place was amazing. It doesn’t look much from the outside, but once you journey along the bridge into the park you’ll see another world. They have a deep rooted story behind the beginning of the park. A vast amount of alligators as well as other animals on property. If you want a close encounter with an animal, it’s really inexpensive. It’ll make a great memory and an even better photo opportunity. Amber was a great help and knowledgeable, and very entertaining when feeding the large alligators. The rest of the staff we saw were hardworking and cared for all the animals they have there. Make sure you see Goliath and the Albino alligators. They are fascinating and rare. It will be a fun and educational place to take your family to. Recommended!
Trl1971 — Google review
It was awesome for the price. Staff were so engaging and informative. Add-on experiences were fun! Loved the unstructured play area. Buy a bag of gator crunch to feed them - worth it.
Melissa — Google review
Stopped by on a whim for my birthday. So glad we did! Very impressed! Clean enclosures, healthy/happy animals, and super friendly and knowledgeable staff.Definitely do the animal encounters! It brings a whole new perspective and respect to these awesome animals!Lots of shade and fans, which made the day comfortable even during the summer. Adults will love it just as much as the kids! Will definitely go back for Hatching Season. As a life long Floridian, I highly recommend making the trip to visit!! You will love it!
Cindra D — Google review
4.7
(1124)
•
4.5
(236)
10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL 33944, USA
(863) 675-0623
10
The Florida Ridge Airsports Park
Aerial sports center
Tours
Flight school
Resort hotel
Adrenaline & Extreme Tours
Absolutely awesome experience! Better than skydiving. Loved it and will definitely come back for a longer flight. Stuff was so friendly and easy to talk to. Hang gliding was one of the best activities I’ve done so far!
Anastasia H — Google review
We bought this as a gift for my dad's 75th birthday. He had a great time. Lauren, Adam and James were super nice and helpful. This was a great birthday experience and we will come back for more.
Libby A — Google review
This is a must do! We had an amazing experience. Our group of 6 ranged from 12 years old to 64 and a range of excited to I'll go to watch. All of us went to 3500 and were made to feel very comfortable. They did a fantastic job of explaining and making sure we're comfortable with each step. If you are reading this. I urge you to put the phone down an GO!!
Barbara H — Google review
This was an amazing first experience exploring an alternative to skydiving. Jay-jay our pilot/instructor was very comfortable to fly with, he made sure to explain everything on the ground and during the flight. It is worth getting the 2000 ft and Photo package as you get to go longer and at the end of your flight you get your very own action packed video of your flight along with 100s of photos. They also go higher for longer as a premium add on if interested.We will be definitely returning to try their higher altitude flights. I am told the flights through the clouds are exhilarating.
Aundrae B — Google review
First of all the entire staff is awesome, very friendly and welcoming. Shout-out to my instructor Adam he is the bomb.com💣. Made me feel very comfortable and definitely enjoyed my experience gliding with him.📢📢📢Do yourself a favor and upgrade to the ultimate you get the most air time and when I tell you it's worth every second. This is nothing like sky diving if you've done that before it literally felt like I was butter knife gliding across a fresh batch of butter no lie. It was that smoothe and the scenery was just. AMAZING 😍🤩🤩🤩 I'm definitely going back 🙌🏽❤️
Symone C — Google review
Absolutely magical stuff right here! I went straight for the pilot program. Driving 5 hours to this park... passing up other options. These guys are top notch! Legends and innovators in this sport! Considering the training or just a ride... go here!
1 B — Google review
After several years of passing by this place, I finally decided to take the plunge and man am I happy I did! I’ve now been up in the air 2 1/2 hours and can’t get enough. You can say, I’m hooked. The staff is friendly, attentive, and highly knowledgeable goes without say, I highly highly recommend this spot to anyone.
Jon Q — Google review
I thought it was pretty cool. Certainly an interesting thing to try out. Biggest downside was the cost. Paying close to 200 for an 11 min flight was a bit hard to swing. Also, the another group there did the basic package but got the same or more flight time. I dotn recommend the upgrade. But the experience itself was cool and all the staff were nice.
Ryan M — Google review
The reservation was easy to make online, which also gets you a 20% discount. Everyone was friendly and welcoming from the moment I arrived. The weather was iffy with lots of cloud cover moving in, so I had to wait for about an hour before they deemed it safe to fly. I did not mind for a couple of reasons: 1) It showed me they were concerned about safety, 2) It's a relaxing setting out in the country. The young woman in the office, Lauren, was great at keeping me up to date on the status of my flight. My pilot, Allen, was awesome! He explained everything we would be experiencing in the flight very calmly which took the edge off my initial nervousness. The flight itself was an incredible experience! It was the closet thing to flying like a bird you could ever do, and it was a great way to celebrate my birthday. Thank you Florida Ridge Airsports!
Philip J — Google review
What amazing experience. Staff are eager and excited for you. They explain everything carefully so there no surprised. It was amazing. Definitely will return. A must do for your bucket list experience if you have one
Fernando V — Google review
Best Experience EVER, I was looking for something different to try specially for my boyfriend since it was his birthday week and one of the gift I wanted to give him is to try something NEW so I put my very very thought to it. He's not a big fan of roller-coaster but he does enjoy nature and adventure & I got to say I was scared at first for him, I know for a fact that I was going to enjoy it, but him not so much. I didn't told him where we were going just that I had a surprise for him, when we arrived to the place the atmosphere was already extremely amazing the staff very friendly, of course babe had several question and you could tell that he was nervous but they answer every question he had. When it was our turn he let me go first and all I have to say is that you should try it at least once in your life time, my boyfriend enjoyed sooo much he was looking forward to do the Ultimate which you stay longer in the air. I told him next time for sure. Thank you Florida Ridge Staff you will see us again
Stefany M — Google review
4.9
(131)
•
4.5
(108)
12671 East, FL-80, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
(863) 805-0440
11
Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
Casino
Casinos & Gambling
Hotel
Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee offers modern accommodations and a variety of entertainment options. The casino features a wide selection of slots, table games, and a high roller section. While there is a non-smoking area, the smell of smoke can still be noticeable. The hotel provides excellent service and the staff are accommodating to new players. Although it is located about 40 minutes away from certain areas, this distance may be preferable for some guests.
This place is great and never packed like Hollywood in season or some of the others. Great selection of slots. Including a high roller area for slots and table games. Don’t worry, they still have all your favorite table games with a lower buy in as well. Excellent service. Everyone was super helpful and understanding of me being a new player and needing a little help in etiquette. The only blemish is the location. It’s about 40 min away from me which may be a good thing if you ask my girlfriend. 😂😂😂
Jeffery N — Google review
Unreal experience coming from an artist who stayed here to play a show at the Casino Ballroom (and let me clarify that the venue was phenomenal, this is just for the hotel)…Room A/C didn’t work, called maintenance to get fixed, maintenance guy comes up and is extremely loud and not courteous whatsoever… he pulls out the air filter which is COVERED beyond belief in dust (says “found your problem!”) and cleans it. God knows what kind of air we were breathing up until this point. Then when we had to leave the room to go down to the show, he asked if we could “please leave our door open so he could come back and try to work on it more?” Cannot believe hotel staff would ask us to leave our door open/unlocked for maintenance (who somehow don’t have keys to get in???)Hours later, we come back after the show, still no A/C. Requested our room be changed only to be told that “we are completely sold out and cannot swap rooms.” I asked for management who said the same thing. Nothing could be done, apparently. Keep in mind it’s early August in Florida…I was with the artist / band playing at the casino and let them know this, and they still could not change the rooms OR do anything about the situation. How on planet earth could a hotel book every solitary room and not have a single backup for when a room has a problem?? We travel for a living and our well-being depends heavily on the comfort of our hotel room, and not being able to accommodate for this is completely unacceptable. AND it turns out more of our band’s rooms had no A/C.I hope to hear back regarding this situation as someone who travels with several bands and will likely have to stay here again. The venue personnel was exceptional, it’s a shame the hotel had to ruin it for us.
Alex M — Google review
I have been 12 times in the last 6 months, I won one small jackpot of $1750. I have not won anything since, I take a $1000 with me each time. I never see anyone else win either, It's getting easier to drive to Tamp to the hard rock, spend my money there
John C — Google review
Love this casino!! Beautiful ride out to it. Casino has activities year round like festivals, concerts, fireworks, and great music always. Kept pretty clean for how busy it stays. Restaurant selection within the casino has great hours and always delicious food with great service. Selection of machines is fantastic, some are a little pricey, so for slots... keep your eye on the vague denominations- but most are well specified. Great bars with sports screen options and all tech equipment high tech. Valet parking available. We love it here!
Evelyn K — Google review
I would give 5 stars but the location is not convenient for visits. Otherwise the hotel and casino are welcoming, clean, updated, secure, and well operated. I enjoyed the smaller size and the ease of parking. All the employees were very friendly and helpful. If you are in the area. Stop in for a good experience.
Terry S — Google review
Amazing rooms and so much good food. Spent a week here and honestly had no desire to eat outside the casino because the food quality was so on point. Your Hard Rock Casino Unity membership allows you to build on your Players Club status and use point for food and drinks throughout the property. Did I mention the table games, all of the Vegas classics like craps, poker, blackjack, and baccarat with pretty decent minimum beta for the neighborhood.The hotel rooms are huge and they have a nice little pool to keep ya busy between and the fun to be had here. If you find yourself in this neck of the woods, maybe try your luck here, ya just might have an awesome time!
Buck W — Google review
The casino lost my shirt. Or shall I say FedEx lost my shirt. That's better than me losing my shirt. And there's always a chance to go back and order another one from Hard Rock. Thank you!
Wmjp — Google review
We enjoyed a three night stay at the hotel/casino and the entire time all I did was compliment them on their cleanliness..everywhere! The ladies rooms were impeccably clean. The hotel room was quite comfortable, neat and also very clean. The slot machines were a bit tight but all in all we had a fantastic time. We had dinner at their onsite restaurants and were pleased with each meal. Service was great also! Just wish we lived a bit closer as we would surely frequent this hotel/casino more often. Thanks for a memorable time :)
Diane C — Google review
We traveled to the casino from Naples 3 times this week on our vacation. My wife and I have never seen so many hand pays and we won every night. We gamble often and this was by far our funnest trip for winning. Seemed like everyone was winning. Place is awesome and staff are great. See you again in the spring.
Derrik T — Google review
I'm commenting on this place as a whole and it is a great place as a casino, hotel and entertainment complex. It is a little bit in the middle of nowhere but is really just an hour or so drive from most places so not bad. The casino is very nice with all the games and table games you could want. They bring great second tier entertainment here and have a good indoor and outdoor venue. As casinos go, the hard rocks are the premier ones in Florida and this rates third on the list. Which means it's still good.
Mike F — Google review
I Don't Drink Anymore! But my Ex Is a Member! We're Only 5 blocks away and you can find us By following the New Mailboxes that had to be replaced...There Not Cheap anymore; just convenient...Family owned! Pipes and other accessories besides booze and Mailboxes!Just kidding (they'd make a Mint..!)Friendly! Some bargain yeast piss At front Area for bargain livers!
Ricky T — Google review
Just wanted to say very disappointed, you come here to gamble and I know you try your luck to win but dang I have been here many times hoping just get something back it doesn’t happen here. I was just here Friday and spent over $ 5000 and never won anything!!! I was playing $25 to $50 a pull but I hit bonus after putting a $1000 into the machine and won a whopping $ 162 dollars!!! Really after spending all that money I get a email the next morning saying you have earned $ 100 wow after I spent $ 5000 that’s all they can offer.. here is what is disappointing a lady next me was telling me how much comp she gets and a gentleman that works for casino came out to great here and offers here so much comp stuff it really shocked me . Every time I go Gloria never comes out unless I ask for her . Then Gloria sends emails to me saying if you need anything please call me or email me !! That’s a joke .. a waste of time never answers the phone or responds to emails.. I really think when you have reached a gold players card you have been there many times and have spent some money 💰. I will not return again until I get a response from management about this matter. Come on seminole casino in Immokalee make things right with people and show you care about your loyal customers and any new customer. Do the right thing. And I looked at the reviews and noticed I am not the only this happened to ..
Kevin S — Google review
If you get a comp notification I would suggest to jump on it right away it was a midweek check and I was ready to pull the trigger but I had to call my girlfriend she only wanted to stay one night I wanted to stay 2, clicked back on in 20 minutes and it was gone. We are part-timers at this casino but our best friend is top tier black card and he does hook us up.
Stan K — Google review
Everyone we dealt with was very nice.... I would definitely be at this casino more often if it weren't for the smoking. I appreciate the non smoking areas but the table games are all in smoking areas. As soon as you walk in the casino the smoke smell hits you in the face. Hopefully they will eventually go full smoke free, until then I'm out.
Michael G — Google review
I would never waste your time at this dump.***Gambler Beware***First off, these Seminole Indian cheat any way they can and make up their own rules. I used to frequently play here until I caught them cheating me, and they lied and covered it up afterwards. They basically banned me for made-up reasons that they couldn't explain to me. They cheat in baccarat and blackjack. Switch cards around and bring in dealers to change the flow and order of cards. Gaming Commission does nothing, and Indians have them in their pockets. Most slot machines are rigged to pay small payouts and tighter on their jackpots. Don't waste your time with these crooked people who work there and lie to your face.
James M — Google review
Stayed 1 night. Ac was not working. They said Maintenance would look at it. Got back to my room, and they had just turned it down to 65 and was probably frozen. Went back to frontdesk. They put me in a different room. Was not going to compensate me until I asked. They gave me 50 dollars in the restaurants. Thought this was fair. Did not win on this visit, but had fun. Everyone was very hospitable.
Denise K — Google review
So been playing here for quite a while and have noticed that there is a very high chance for dealers to win at blackjack. I played tonight and lost 7 out of 8 hands to a dealers 21 when I have 17 or higher. Blackjack is a game that is suppose to favor the player but the machines they have make it highly questionable. I love playing in Biloxi, at least I can see the machine shuffle the cards and then I get a chance to cut the cards in a multi deck game of blackjack. Here, they are constantly cycling the cards and with the machine I believe it to be rigged. Sorry to say but I have never won here. I will no longer be coming here as it feels rigged on the card table games. Maybe if they have a shuffling machine and bring the decks out and allow me to cut it and deal from there is would be more inclined to return. The people running the tables are also bland, do not interact and seem very stale as well.As for the response from the owner, how about removing the auto feed systems for the cards and allow the players to cut the decks, so there is no illusion if chance like what is given with those card machines. Every location I have been to other than this has allowed the players to cut the decks, but I guess it would cut into your profits.
Chivalrous69 — Google review
This place has come a long way in the last few years. For its size, it's got plenty of slots, table games, and a decent High Roller section. It does have a non-smoking section which compared to most is probably the same percentage as a bigger Casino. However, the no smoking section is adjacent to the smoking section so it still smells of cigarettes and cigars. However, if you don't smoke, you won't end up sitting next to somebody that does. Overall, smoke inside the casino is not too bad. Outside of Friday and Saturday nights when it's super big. Two restaurants and a little coffee bar with sandwiches and sweets make this a place you can stay at all day. I live in Fort Myers and I'm only about 30 minutes away so I've never actually stayed in any of the rooms. Highly recommend.
Doug H — Google review
We had such a great night! Highly recommend staying here. The hotel room was great. Very modern, clean and spacious. Both the hotel staff and the casino staff were all very friendly and courteous. We had dinner and breakfast on property and both exceeded expectations. We will definitely be back!
FishinBK — Google review
This place is awesome the people are very friendly and the staff are very courteous. Especially when you stay at the hotel . The rooms we get are complimentary to us probably because we spend a lot of money gambling! It's fun to be retired. It's the most fun I've had since I quit working!
Lori W — Google review
I did not want to write a review the first time I let it go however I should warn others!! No one warned me and I know I’m not the only one who noticed they have bugs. Woke up in the early money and found a roach crawling on the dresser. This is the second time I’ve stayed at this hotel and found roaches. The first time they put me in a room I found 3 roaches they then moved me to another room and more roaches were found. I decided to give another try. Even though the rooms are free I will no longer stay here. I can’t take the risk of bringing them back in my suitcase. Very disappointed and disgusted!
Queen B — Google review
Saw a concert here. The casino was orderly and seemed well run. The bar was comfortable and the coffee bar was good. Food at the deli restaurant was ‘meh’ and the service was slow, particularly for checkout. We’d come back though as the concert was fun and the staff was friendly.
Chris D — Google review
This is meant to be at the end, but I added it to the beginning for emphasis. Richie and his workers took away my full drink when I went to the atm. He said they’d never do that. I told him I was gon 5 minutes and he could check the cameras. Then before anything and no escalations he said he’d call security. I doubt that’s a real name and he judge To starts off I ordered a drink in high limits which is suppose to be free but she showed up around 45 minutes to an hour later telling me to pay even when I was in high limits for the last 45 minutes.
Santino C — Google review
A Unity Players Card will unlock many perks and savings at all Hard Rock Casinos! A must if you gamble, and a good idea even if you dont gamble much.
Kelly H — Google review
4.1
(7586)
•
3.0
(482)
506 S 1st St, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
(239) 658-1313
12
Babcock Ranch Preserve
Mentioned on
1 list
Wildlife park
Nature & Parks
Nature preserve
Nature & Wildlife Areas
Babcock Ranch Preserve is a vast conservation area that boasts breathtaking landscapes and offers an array of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, hunting, and camping. This nature preserve covers more than 73,000 acres of land and features stunning natural beauty that is a must-see for tourists visiting the area. Visitors can take in the sights while enjoying delicious food from the snack shop or browsing souvenirs in the gift shop.
Best place in the world to visit and spend the afternoon good food little snack shop gift shop and the chores unbelievable I felt like I was in the Everglades the natural beauty on the 73,000 acres is amazing it’s a must see must see
Alison — Google review
Had a very nice hike this morning at Babcock ranch preserve. With the exception of the very beginning part where you leave the car to trail entrance and trail ending, the entire trail was in shaded Forest. It was completely dry when I was there.I love the little placards along the way that explain what kind of ecosystem you're in, it's nice to see all the different ones that are there. This is my kind of place, lots of shade, trees, wildflowers, bird songs
Mary M — Google review
We all had fun on our first trip here, family of 6.We'll be coming back in the rainy season so it's more swampy and deeper water.
Nev F — Google review
This is one of my all time favorite places. Time before it was wet with foot deep water at the three weir's crossings. This time bone dry. Roads always well maintained. Please be respectful of this treasure.
DC H — Google review
This is an awesome place to visit. We did the Swamp Buggy Eco Tour. Our guide Michelle was the greatest. Worth every penny.Lunch after was delicious and great service. Would visit again if we are ever in the area again.
Janet S — Google review
We had such a wonderful time on our tour! Our eco guide, Brad, was so informative and down to earth which made the experience that much better! We went at the 11:00 tour and saw so much wildlife! Lunch at the Gator Shack was delicious and plentiful! We highly recommend this adventure!
Michelle L — Google review
Great place to go. Stay for lunch, the prices are decent and the food good. The tour was beyond our expectations, and the tour guide made it even better.
Chad S — Google review
Fun for the family, both old & young have interesting things to see & learn
Mr M — Google review
Wonderful tour! Camry was an excellent and knowledgeable tour guide who made it a fun and interesting tour! Saw lots of wildlife including alligators, raccoons, deer, wild pigs, cows, bulls and a variety of birds. The changing terrain was very interesting and we learned a lot about the Florida eco system as we traveled through swampy areas, fields etc. Highly recommend this 90 minute green bus tour - we thoroughly enjoyed it!
Beth V — Google review
The swamp buggy tour was really awesome! The tour guide was very knowledgeable and nice. We even got to pet a baby alligator.
Kenneth B — Google review
The Eco Tour is very nice the driver /guide was very knowledgeable We did an morning tour and was able to see lots of animals.
Irene W — Google review
Was absolutely amazing. We had a great time, our driver and guide was great. Was amazing to see so many different animals and learn the history of the ranch.
Alisha H — Google review
What a great experience!! Was fun for all ages in our group, and better than we expected. The guide was extremely knowledgeable and could answer all the questions that were asked. It was so fun to see the different animals, learn all about the history of the ranch and Florida. Highly recommended, you won't be disappointed!!
Julie — Google review
We went on the eco tour and had more fun than we did on the tours in the everglades! Loved our guide, who was the manager, and we seen a lot of animals. Loved the deer that were fed by our guide, and the sensational 17 pigs that came running up as a group. We were very impressed with the tour and will definitely recommend it to others!
Brandy M — Google review
Resident soon usually visit weekly monitor my new Toll Brothers builder at Regency phase 2 continuation..
Dave C — Google review
Always enjoy time spent at the Babcock Ranch. Guides are always friendly and informative. Always plenty of wildlife and nature to see. This is my 3rd time, I try to bring any friends or family that come to visit. They even have a small snack shack with plenty of options including gator bites to curb the appetite. The shack closes at 3 though so go early!
Samantha F — Google review
This nature preserve was surprisingly awesome! The scenery is beautiful. You get to see all types of wildlife & learn so much about the animals, trees, & history of the place. The tour guides are very informative & fun; especially the tour guide named Brad. It's a unique special gem. It's great affordable place to visit for all ages. It's also a good to visit different times of the year because the different things to see each season.
Takisha L — Google review
4.6
(760)
•
4.5
(247)
Punta Gorda, FL 33982, USA
(888) 404-3922
13
Airboats & Alligators
Boat tour agency
Tours
Oil wholesaler
Boat Tours
Nature & Wildlife Tours
This hidden gem is amazing. Our guide Kenny was awesome and shared so many details on the birds. The different trees, the grasses and of course the gators. He was great with my kids, one of which was pretty anxious to get on a fan boat. By the end, no one wanted to go back to the dock - we wanted to keep going and searching for more and more gators!!
Eric S — Google review
Our family greatly enjoyed our outing on the Everglades of Florida. Despite venturing out during the hottest part of the day, our tour guide managed to find an alligator for us to see. The boat was clean and well-maintained, and the staff was friendly and knowledgeable.We would definitely take another tour if we’re back in the area, but we’d likely choose to go earlier in the day when the animals are more active. Once the heat peaks, the animals tend to disappear.
Jonathan M — Google review
I have frequented this airboating tour since I was young. It's a great tourist & family experience! They make frequent stops to view gators, and other wildlife and provide fantastic photography opportunities. Bring your family, friend's, or even you worst enemy. It doesn't matter, you'll have an unforgettable time!!! The first time I came here was when I was about 7, I'm 26 now and still hold my family memories on this tour close. So to all of you moms and dads, and wildlife lovers, bring it on down!
Mitchell M — Google review
Good people and a great tour! I can't recommend them enough. We saw so much wildlife and the kids had the best time. Definitely a glimpse into real Florida.
Cruising C — Google review
Awesome time all around. Kenny was great spotting all the wildlife even a big gator getting his fish lunch. Absolutely recommend it and will be back
Gregory K — Google review
I have experienced quite a few nice airboat rides in the past,but this one was at the TOP. It was the best airboat tour. First of all,Kenny,the "Captain" and guide,was very good at what he was doing and showing. He took his time,stopped the engine of the airboat once in a while to show us the beautiful nature from the wetlands at the Trafford lake,like specific plants,beautiful birds,alligators… What a beautiful and intact nature !! Thank you Kenny,for this unforgettable airboat tour,into this grand and unique nature !!John
Joao R — Google review
Our family had such a great time! Most definitely a favorite on our trip. We got to see gators up close in nature (safely of course) and other native wildlife. Our guide was awesome, told us all kinds of interesting facts and answered all our questions. Our 13 yr old son said this was the favorite part of our trip. The birds were fun to interact with too. Everyone was so friendly!
Mindy S — Google review
Definitely worth it. Staff are super friendly and definitely will see some gators and wildlife
Jason D — Google review
My wife and I drove close to an hour because our three grandsons (ages 9, 11 & 13) wanted to see alligators. The place looked a little sketchy, but what a great airboat ride through the grasses at the edge of lake Trafford. We had a great boat, a great captain, at a great price. We saw hundreds of gators, thousands of birds, and many other critters. The kids had a wonderful time. This is a better boat ride than the one through the mangroves in Everglades City.
Andy S — Google review
It was an awesome experience for an hour ride We got to see some alligators and the swap was beautiful. It was hot that day so the nice breeze from the airboat ride was just perfect. Our tour guide was giving some history background but we were sitting at the front seat so we couldn't hear it all. For sure it was loud but they give you a noise reduction headset to put on and it's very strong wind so make sure you tighten your hat if you are wearing one & no need to bring the bag full of stuff just water and sunscreen. Of course your camera! This was included in our package and also the boat ride which it seems you can purchase separately. They have a small convenient store for souvenirs or things you need but kinda pricey. This was where they ask u to sign your name for the waiver they also have a bathroom if you need and so while waiting for your airboat ride you can enjoy taking pictures of baby alligators and some snakes and birds they have in their cages. Enjoy! And be safe!
Sha ( — Google review
We did the 11am tour. We were told the hotter it gets the less likely you'll see any gators. We saw at least 50-60 gators and at least 20-30 up close. There's a lot of cool animals to see while waiting for your tour to start. Snakes, gators, birds. They also sell beer inside along with water, pop etc.
J C — Google review
Captain Kenny gave us a delightful tour that was highly informative. We saw tons of aligators -up close and personal- and a variety of birds. Bonus: the prices are reasonable.
Connie T — Google review
Call for a reservation. 3-7 days in advance during “season.” We were lucky enough to find a cancellation for the next day. 😊. Paid $39.50 per person plus tip. Bring a jacket and sunglasses or hat. We had a great time! Grant was a fabulous captain and pointed out a wide variety of birds as well as baby & adult alligators. So fun!!
Gretchen P — Google review
Loved the airboat tour! You do have to make a reservation in advance. My friend and I found it worthwhile! Saw many alligators, birds, cows, lots of wild life we don’t see often! Tour was 1 hour long. Would come back! Thank you
Micaela B — Google review
A fantastic airboat tour! We saw all types of herons, egrets, common and purple gallinules, and of course alligators! Captain Kenny was our boat captain and he’s extremely knowledgeable about the wildlife and a great spotter. Lots of fun!
M. B — Google review
This was absolutely amazing! So many birds and gators. Our captain was fantastic and pointed out various wildlife species and told us about them. So many great pictures that I cannot post them all!
Brandy S — Google review
We saw so many gators that I lost count! The tour was breathtakingly beautiful and an amazing experience!
Christy T — Google review
Amazing and very perfect tour on the lake and in the everglades! As a family we're welcome and super hosted by Kept. Ken and his family.He knows a lot of things about this area, the Birds 🐦, Fishes 🐠 and Alligators. It's a unbelievable and exciting trip, if you're not growing up in this area. As European you will be totally flashed from nature!Perfect for families and a lot of fun, "flying over the water" with this power Airboat.We'll be back and ride it again, sure! 👏 👏 👏
Egalaml I — Google review
Great family excursion today with Captain Kenny. Thanks for taking the lesser traveled pathways. Amazing gator and bird sightings and a cow surprise as a bonus treat.The family loved it! Thank you!!!
Anne O — Google review
4.7
(822)
•
4.5
(263)
6001 Lake Trafford Rd, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
(239) 657-2214
14
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Mentioned on
1 list
Nature preserve
Nature & Parks
Animal shelter
Non-profit organization
Nature & Wildlife Areas
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary (OWS) is a refuge for abandoned wild animals that provides self-guided tours to visitors. This facility receives support from the surrounding communities due to their exceptional care for unwanted exotic animals, mainly large cats. Recently revamped and well-maintained, OWS ensures that all its residents are healthy and content in their environment. Care-givers at this sanctuary are friendly and helpful, making it an enjoyable experience for all who visit.
Definitely an amazing place to get up close with animals you rarely have an opportunity to see. It’s not a zoo - doesn’t even feel like one. The passion and care you see for these stunning creatures is so genuine - it’s all volunteer based, so you know these caregivers truly want the best for them. Tracy was so knowledgeable and friendly with our homeschool group, and welcomed our questions. It’s heartbreaking to know some of the backstories, but it’s heartwarming to know these beautiful, special animals are loved and cared for! They are 100% funded by donations, and proceeds from tours and their gift shop. If visiting or live in the area - I would definitely recommend booking this tour!
Jenn D — Google review
I had the most wonderful experience at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary! From the moment we arrived, it was clear how well maintained and thoughtfully organized the sanctuary is. The grounds were spotless, and everything was very affordable, making it accessible for families and animal lovers alike.What really stood out was how happy and well-cared-for the animals seemed. You could tell they are truly cherished by their dedicated staff. Each animal has its own unique story, and the staff took the time to introduce us to them, sharing the journeys of how they ended up at the sanctuary. They even gave the animals little treats, which was such a sweet and heartwarming touch.It’s so rare to find a place where animals are not only given a safe haven, but also treated with the love and respect they deserve. I wholeheartedly recommend Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary to anyone who loves animals and wants to support a place that’s making a real difference. I’ll definitely be coming back, and I’ve already recommended it to everyone I know!
Paige C — Google review
We had a great visit today. Our tour guide, Tracey, was FABULOUS! She was very knowledgeable about the animals and you could tell she has a love for these animals. She was very passionate, which made our tour even better.
Judy M — Google review
We had a blast, my 4 year old up to my in-laws loved it as well. We got so much closer than at a zoo and they bring out enrichment and food so you see the animals being active.
Amanda G — Google review
We truly enjoyed our experience. Our guide was very knowledgeable and friendly. It’s great to see them. Taking such good care of these wonderful animals.
Judy R — Google review
Loved every minute of this guided tour. The volunteers here at the nicest people you will ever meet. Elsbeth was knowledgeable about every inch of the sanctuary and of course all the animals. I will recommend this tour to any person, at any age. Thank you all for caring as much as you do.
Samantha P — Google review
My family and I had the most magical, beautiful experience at this sanctuary! The guided tour was helpful in helping us understand why the animals were there along with their story. The animals love the enrichment that the caretakers provide which was really fun to watch. We can’t wait to go back!
Krystal — Google review
We went to Octogon Sanctuary as a Homeschool trip. We Loved our experience! It's a small place as in not a huge corporation but very cozy and welcoming because of their staff. We were able to see each animals personalities shine and we were able to be pretty close and even feed some! The staff helps make you feel welcome and are wealth of knowledge on each animal on their compound.My kids learned a lot and our visit sparked an interest in new animals and they pretended they were some of the animals they saw. They have portapottys for bathroom facilities and a small gift shop and no water fountains so come prepared with your essentials and snacks. This was the best experience we've had with animals like this we've been to many zoo's and this doesn't compare its on another level. All the volunteers show nothing but love and respect to these beautiful beings. Go check it out. Support their cause, they are doing the right thing by these animals. 💕
Ashley G — Google review
The guided tour was one of the best I have ever seen! The care for the animals is impressive. The volunteers are wonderful and the animals are so fun and well-cared for! We saw tigers, bears, hyenas, exotic birds, ligers, wolves, baboons, monkeys, lemurs, and lions! Recommend this visit. Make it a priority and book early!!! The online booking system is easy to navigate!
LEE B — Google review
Would absolutely recommend this rustic sanctuary that a few great humans, dedicated to these beautiful wild animals, are doing their best to enrich and bring comfort. A very special place. I left feeling so grateful for this experience. Grateful for these people who volunteer. These beautiful creatures great an small are so very incredible, each with their own personality. And the wee monkey that loves to watch cooking shows, my heart.
Michelle B — Google review
An FWC approved and verified facility housing abandoned and abused lions, Tigers, bears, hyenas, wolves and many other species. Run by volunteers and donations the tourbis available by booking online. Easy to do, I went on the 9:30 am tour lasting till 11am. Candy our tour guide is knowledgeable, gives a history and origins of each of the animals.Enclosures meet and exceed all the standards, most are a sand or dirt floor with large swim pools for each animal. They offer enrichment activities to each of the animals and special treats periodically. Double fenced with special gates to access or separate the pens for cleaning and maintenance it is a well run facility.Take not of the picture of the sign with the amount of food needed, donations, visitors always welcome. Started Volunteering here, great experience and happy to be close to nature 😀
Dean H — Google review
Sanctuary for animals who aren’t able to survive in the wild. Thank you to Elsbeth and other volunteers, staff, and donors for making this place possible.Octagon is a non-profit that provides a caring solution to the problem of private wildlife ownership, circus use, and other forms of abuse/neglect by humans.The animals look happy, well-taken care of, exercised, and long-lived, including lemurs, a white tiger, hyenas, a Barbary lion, an arctic fox, and even a peacock and ibis who don’t officially live there but come over for snacks.If these were wild/feral animals, I'd be much more concerned that some of the pack animals are singularly housed. I saw that since these specific animals were raised by humans and have depended on them their whole lives, their orientation isn't toward other animals but more toward their human caretakers. Their current situation is probably the best case scenario for longevity, health, and happiness.Note to other visitors that if we want bigger enclosures for the more active animals, that requires donations and benefactors. This organization is a non-profit and depends on them.
Ariyah A — Google review
I wouldn't call this a zoo, but more like a rescue zoo. You get to see the animals up close and learn about their lives. I recommend going if you want to help and see the animals. I found this place while searching for a bird's wildlife rescue sanctuary close by; otherwise, I don't think I would've known of this place.
Lizette — Google review
I was unsure going into this tour because any time I had gone to the zoo and seen animals in enclosures, I always left feeling incredibly sad. After doing the guided tour at this facility, I left with tears in my eyes at the amazing love each of these animals receives from all the volunteers.The care that is provided by everyone at the sanctuary and how much they genuinely love these animals is inspiring. They pay attention to all the little details and preferences of each animal and make sure that they are accommodated. With each animal’s different personalities and quirks, modifications have been made to every aspect of their day-to-day lives and each enclosure so that they are happy and feel safe.We got to watch them play in their own personal pools, the different toys for brain stimulation, eat, and even get some special treats from the volunteers (appropriate diet-safe treats of course). All the primates even had their own TVs to watch!!It is so clear that each animal is well cared for and feels safe. They would run over to say hi when they heard the volunteers voice or roll onto their backs, exposing their belly, and take a nap. As we were leaving, one of the volunteers was sitting and chatting with a Macaw!I loved every minute of that tour and my heart is so full. Thank you to all of the volunteers that take care of these animals!!!!
Abigail F — Google review
The guided tour was educational and informative. We enjoyed seeing the different Animals. there were lions, tigers, and bears and the list went on and on, an alligator and peacocks, monkeys and lemurs, parrots….loved them all! Great volunteers ❤️
Desiree C — Google review
This place is absolutely amazing!! We We had Tracey as our guide and she and her crew are great!!! The animals look and act like they are well kept. Enclosure’s are really clean and spacious. Tracey was very informative and shared the background of all the rescue animals. These people really do a wonderful job for a volunteer organization!
Steven M — Google review
Incredible Sanctuary, every one of these beautiful animals are healthy. Happy and vibrant. The tour was informative and enjoyable from start to finish. I am so glad this place exists so that these animals can continue to exist themselves. Our guide was fantastic.
Michael D — Google review
I’ve seen social media posts and photos of Octagon and always thought it was “a regular sanctuary” you could find all over FL. Let me tell you how wrong I was! I learned so much about the history and current methods of animal care and safety, which really showed just how much they prioritize animal welfare above all else. This place is run entirely by volunteers but it is maintained as if there’s a full time staff. The grounds and enclosures are in great shape and you can tell the animals are relaxed and happy. Some of them never knew a kind hand until they arrived here, so seeing them so settled and peaceful is heartwarming. For tours, they give the animals treats and enrichment activities so you get to see them active and engaged. If you go in the morning you’ll likely see the team of enclosure cleaners making their rounds…watching how much work they do to keep the enclosures clean and safe was an added bonus! This is the kind of place you wish you found sooner and can’t wait to go back to for another visit. My heart was full as I drove back home and now I want to volunteer there!
Jennifer A — Google review
This was an amazing experience. I highly recommend visiting if anywhere in the area. If you can’t visit i would urge to donate to this facility as it is 100% for the animals.
Brian S — Google review
Octagon Sanctuary is a place which beautiful humans and animals share as a place of love, peace and kindness. Entire staff being 100% volunteers, rescue and care for any and all wild animals that need home. I was amazed at how thoughtful, caring, nurturing and respectful all Octagon volunteers were to the animals. They know their character, their likes and dislikes, and all their funny quirks. They are never asked to do any tricks for guests but instead invited to interact. It was so heartwarming to see that all these animals have found such a happy place. Special thanks to Tracey, who gave us a wonderful tour, told us a story of every ‘baby’ in their sanctuary and introduced them to us in the most loving and tender way. I will be visiting you again!
Maka T — Google review
Octogon is a wonderful forever home for animals who need a place when their original owners no longer want them or never should have had them in the first place. The guided tours are informative and well done. Do go and support their efforts.
Mary W — Google review
I took my grandma and son here today. This place is amazing. The stories of all the animals that have been rescued are incredible. All of the animals are fed well, look healthy, and happy. Our volunteer tour guide was so knowledgeable and I could tell she has a beautiful soul. If you are put off from the online booking and guided tours only, PLEASE DON’T LET THAT STOP YOU FROM VISITING. Because I was initially grumpy about having to book online and no one answering the phones as well.. I am an old soul. But IT IS WORTH IT. 100% will be back and 100% will support this place. Our tour was only suppose to be an hour and a half but the guide really took her time. We got an extra hour here! They even had sunblock and sunscreen on tables. I don’t have a complaint.
Alisa C — Google review
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!A wonderful tour of a wonderful facility dedicated to the welfare of some of the most beautiful species on this planet that have been given the gift of a forever home, cared for by people who truly love them. The animals who have been rescued by this facility all have some of the most beautiful and comfortable enclosures I’ve ever seen in any similar sanctuary. They all engage in enrichment programs that keep them happy and involved in their daily lives.Their diet is not only designed to be nutritious but also emphasizes the individual favorite foods that each one of the beautiful creatures prefers. The staff is all volunteer and dedicated to the welfare of the animals in their charge. If you love animals, the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary tour is a must whenever you’re in Southwest Florida.
Jonathan K — Google review
4.8
(1154)
•
4.5
(385)
41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982, USA
(239) 543-1130
15
Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary-ONLINE TICKETS RECOMMENDED
Mentioned on
2 lists
Park
Nature & Parks
Nature & Wildlife Areas
The Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is a protected wetlands area that features a scenic boardwalk trail and an observation tower, offering visitors the opportunity to observe native wildlife in its natural habitat. This private park provides great information about the early Florida conservationists who helped establish and maintain the sanctuary.
Fantastic!!Most of the time you are in the shade. I went in June so there wasn't much water yet. Tons of wildlife. Gators, baby gators, raccoons, woodpeckers, vultures, hawks, frogs, lizards, owls, butterflies, and many many birds.Tip: we were passed by almost everyone because we would take a few steps, stop, listen, and look around. That is how I found the gators and the raccoons as well as many birds.
Target P — Google review
Beautiful walk on an elevated wood causeway through the sanctuary. It is mostly shady, and October/November is a cooler time to go. Saw lots of wildlife and enjoyed the guides' volumes of information on Corkscrew and its wildlife. Great experience, and I will definitely go back.
Karen C — Google review
First time here and we, couple in the 40's, really enjoyed this place. Majority of the board walk are in shade. We arrived around 10 am, took a leasure walk, oh and ah on air plants, looked for orchids, birds, ground animals. Took pix at the calusa land mark. Would we come back? Why not? Love this peaceful place ...
Blue S — Google review
I had a fantastic day hiking/walking along the boardwalk today (it is all boardwalk). Took me about an hour to get around once.The first quarter-mile or so goes through grasslands, so no shade, but the rest of it, except for the very end where it goes through grasslands again, is mostly shaded by the very tall trees.Sunday afternoon it was pretty crowded, but that was good because there were other eyes picking out the alligators, turtles, etc.Don't forget to look up, so you can find the owls and other birds, flowers, lichen, raccoons, and of course, look down so you can see the alligators, lizards, turtles, etc.Keep your ears open for the multitude of birds, which I could never actually find because my eyes are not trained for that, and for the various bullfrogs, who were quite vocal today.Nice visitor center and restrooms, lots of parking. There is a $17 charge to get in, but it's really worth it - plus it's for the Audubon Society.The loop is about 2 miles, and since I had time, I ended up walking the trail twice and saw different things each time.Some people were commenting on not seeing wildlife, but you really need to look hard for it sometimes and don't go in there with the expectations of seeing dozens of alligators. I saw three. Four raccoons. One owl. A dozen lizards, one turtle, etc. but it was all very nice.
Leslie S — Google review
On vacation, post-Helene, pre-Milton). Very cool place. My first exposure to a native swamp environment. Awesome sums it up.I chuckled when I read a sign at the entrance about staying on the trail. Unless you bring hip boots, there is no going off trail. It is a swamp, all water.
Skip H — Google review
Beautiful park. Well maintained. Very friendly staff. There’s a nice facility at the entrance with restrooms and lots of information on the area. The entire thing is a handicap & stroller accessible boardwalk. Costs some money, like $20 an adult, but given what they do to protect our Florida ecosystem it’s well worth it. We were lucky enough to see a gorgeous owl perched on a branch not even 15 feet away. Very memorable.
Tim C — Google review
Located about 30 minutes from Naples, this beautiful 2.5 mile boardwalk through the swamp and the largest old growth bald cypress forest in North America.Allow about an hour and a half to complete this trail where you can spot birds and wildlife including alligators. Part of the trail is shaded but use sunblock, hat and bug spray. Restrooms available at the visitor center but not on the trail. Bring plenty of water.There is also a gift shop.Highly recommended.
Mike Z — Google review
Absolutely wonderful experience here! Quietly walking through the park is so interesting. It’s really a great place to experience nature and see amazing animals and plants. Coming from PA, I saw so many things I’ve never seen before! I loved walking the trail and looking and listening to all that the swamp has to offer. I also enjoyed my conversation with Art, a volunteer who was out on the trail to share information with visitors. He was so genuinely kind and helpful and my family and I had a nice time chatting with him. Overall, it was one of my favorite things I got to experience in Naples.
Nathaniel L — Google review
This was my first time visiting and it was much more beautiful than I thought. It is an enchanting place that feels prehistoric with all the tall cypress trees. Lots of wildlife around if you look closely or listen. I didn’t see any alligators but I could sure hear them. The heat is brutal during summer so take lots of water since you might spend a few hours exploring the boardwalk and getting lost in the beauty.
Photography S — Google review
Very nice walk with the wooden walkway. The flora is amazing, not a lot of fàuna bút we went in summer and the water level is very high. Very well kept the entire place. Worth the visit.
Rodd G — Google review
Very well maintained boardwalk trail with a friendly and knowledgeable staff. Lots of unique plants and animals. Well worth the price of admission for any nature lovers.
MattJek82 — Google review
You and I, dear reader, don’t know each other. We may or may not like many of the same parts of the day.If you respect your fellows and admire nature with a hushed reverence commonly shown in the awe of a centuries-old place of worship, we have common ground.If you are looking for flashing lights, blaring music and dancing bears, you are in exactly the wrong place.The most exciting non-human mammals spotted during our mid-day March visit were raccoons and squirrels. We have too many of these at home to be interested.Several on the boardwalk noticed a dark, ridged stripe basking in the sun. Probably a gator’s back. Could have been sculpted. Many small skinks and kin escorted us through the greenery.Several birds, from anhinga to ibis to ted-shouldered hawk.Lots of plant life unfamiliar to this northerner. Tall cypress, small water spangles, and lots in between.It was less eventful than I hoped - even expected - but I loved it. I could spend many days wandering these boards. I’d be sure to spot something new each time.
Paul M — Google review
It was a nice cooler day to visit. The nature and beauty are unbelievable. It is a nice boardwalk path that you take for 2 miles, no way to get lost. You stay on the boardwalk the whole time. Use the restroom before you start. It does take a good hour and half to walk the whole way. We saw a raccoon, birds, a gator in 2 different areas, an anahinga (look it up)drying its feathers with wings spread out and a baby bald eagle in its nest. There are not too many creatures in the water except for the gator. Had a small lunch in the Café and a nice gift shop to look through. Nice visit. 17$ for adults. We bought our tickets in advance online.
Lisa H — Google review
Wonderfully well-kept buildings and boardwalks. The preserve itself encompasses several types of habitat and really shows of the beauty of this region's nature. If you love the play of sunbeams through a thick forest canopy and trees from a thousand years ago, all in the cooling shade with a fresh scent of water, tea-stained but very clear, and to hear the songs of many birds and the soft croaking of an alligator to her hatchlings, and to catch sight of hawks riding the thermals out above the marsh, then this vast silent isolated sanctuary is for you! If you can avoid groups of people along the boardwalk, you will be rewarded with the profound quiet of nature: no distant rush of traffic, not even passing aircraft, something actually hard to come by in our area. This sanctuary has been in place long enough that you will see many cases of trees' boles growing around/incorporating the handrails of the boardwalk, and many others where the rails have been cut back to give the trees room. It's a great walk, whether you actually spot animals or not :-) OK, I know it sounds like I'm totally enthralled, and just for balance: I'm not fond of their gift shop, it's large enough and has many things, but it doesn't seem to connect with what is outside their doors. In general I like gift shops, this one just seems to me to have too much kitsch and not enough connection. Perhaps it just suffered by comparison to the gorgeous swamp we had been traversing!
Heather P — Google review
We went on the last day before 2 weeks of upgrading. Due to our earliest many animals and bird were in the move. We heard an alligator roar very close, saw raccoons, owls, frogs, ospreys, etc. There are 4 different types of environment, not just straight mangrove. Shop was open. Rest rooms at start but not on 2+ miles boardwalk.
Mike S — Google review
So beautiful and peaceful! Saw so much wildlife on the large loop walk. Really easy boardwalk path with lots of benches along the way. The area is very well preserved.
Mallory W — Google review
Pretty place to spend the day in nature. There are public restrooms at the entrance as well as a small cafe and gift shop. The boardwalk leads through a prairie areas as well as swamp. You may see alligators, birds, deer, raccoons and if you are super lucky panthers and bobcats. The path is pretty safe since you are on the boardwalk the entire time. There are lookouts along the way and sitting areas also. Online tickets were required for Thanksgiving however you may be able to purchase tickets when you arrive. I suggest calling first.
Paula T — Google review
Always a wonderful place to relax. And if you walk quietly, you can also see lots of animals. Highly recommended.
Rene S — Google review
Our first time here and we thoroughly enjoyed the walk through the Audubon corkscrew swamp sanctuary. The full walk is about 2.5 miles on a boardwalk. The boardwalk goes through the swamp with safe guard rails. You get to see many areas of the swamp, some fields and prairies that are marshes as well.We saw many birds, including herons, ibis, warblers, and many more. About 30 species during our hike.There are many stops along the way with benches where you can sit in the peace and quiet and enjoy the foliage and the wildlife. I recommend it for a place of tranquility. This was my first visit through a swamp, and it was much more pleasant and enjoyable than I ever thought it would be.There are tour guides that give tours on Sunday mornings. We ran into some of these tour guides during our walk on the boardwalk. They are very knowledgeable and sometimes will point out birds, orchids and other sightings as you walk on the boardwalk. I was very grateful to run into these tour guides.There is a very nice gift shop in the visitor center with lots of gifts around birds. There’s also a little café where you can buy food. They have salads, sandwiches, and drinks that you can purchase, as well as hotdogs and condiments.If you really like your visit, you can purchase a membership on the way out, and they will credit your ticket purchase toward the membership. I highly recommend visiting this place, if you would like a pleasant hike, and to see the beauty of the swamp as well as the birds.
M. B — Google review
I was there in early May. I saw birds, fish, a crab and insects. It would be best to go early in the day to avoid the heat. Use bug spray. I didn't and was itchy from bites for days. I encountered only a few other people.
John R — Google review
Fantastic park with all bridge walkway. Great place to see the nature wildlife. Highly recommended for family trip.
Arthur — Google review
4.7
(2001)
•
4.5
(3410)
375 Sanctuary Rd W, Naples, FL 34120, USA
(239) 348-9151
I'll never travel to Sanibel without this trip planner again
16
Manatee Park
Mentioned on
+51 other lists
Park
Nature & Parks
Manatee Park is a waterfront park in Fort Myers that offers trails, an amphitheater, and kayak rentals. It's a great spot to see families of manatees swimming up a tributary between December and February. The park provides up-close views of these jumbo creatures and is especially popular during the cooler months. Additionally, visitors can explore the Six-Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, which features a 1.
The information boards about the manatees were very Informative. Plenty of seating and shade for those taking their time along the walk. Very much enjoyed the music from the lady playing the hand pans in the pavilion.
Mike B — Google review
What a lovely park. The workers are helpful and friendly. I like coming here because they have rentals for my family and friends to join in on the fun! They also have clean bathrooms that are fully stocked.You're able to go either up the river or out towards the bay for different experiences. The houses around there are nice to look at and up river there's a farm with cows! I frequent often.
Raysa R — Google review
We came to kayak this time. We have been there in January before and there were literally thousands of manatees. This time, in November, it was quiet. They need to clean up the mangroves between the launch and the orange river…we almost didn’t make it through (we found a tiny opening just big enough for the kayak while ducking under branches). Beautiful day. Great place to kayak. We have kayaked with the manatees in Jan/Feb and I highly recommend it! They are so playful.
K B — Google review
Great place to learn a thing or two about Floridas wildlife, kayak on the orange river, and, if it's winter time and the water is below 68°F, you probably will see manatees!!! It's very inexpensive to rent a kayak, the facilities are clean and functional, and the employees are kind and helpful. You really can't get lost and it's very safe! They also have a little gift shop with snacks and such. I definitely recommend! Have fun 😊
Mimi — Google review
I visited the manatee park with high hopes of seeing these gentle giants, but unfortunately, there were none in sight. The park's size was smaller than expected, and the overall experience left me disappointed. Considering the absence of manatees, I doubt I'll be returning.
Sarah C — Google review
Among our most incredible vacation experiences ever! Kayak rentals are reasonably priced and the manatees are abundant (we visited in January). Absolutely would do this again!
Iowa T — Google review
I love this place! We used the public kayak launch, which isn’t too far a walk from the nearest car drop off point. It’s a cool mangrove area within the park, but this leads you out to the Orange River. They also offer kayak rentals here. We didn’t see any manatees, however we did see turtles, and lots of bird and fish. The current was not even noticeable as we headed east on the river but once we turned around a wind kicked up making the current pick up against us. Overall easy awesome paddle!
Lisa M — Google review
It was nice. I saw the rare atala butterflys. Not a single manatee, but it just wasn't the season. Sad i didn't get to see one on my vacation, lol.
Jordan S — Google review
Awesome Park, we visited on 12/28/2023. There were a dozen or more manatee swimming that day do beautiful site to see. They also offered kayaking with the manatee, which looked really cool, but we had other things to do. I'd highly recommend seeing this if you're in the area.
John S — Google review
The park is very small and picturesque, we went at around 9 in the morning and we saw many manatees poking their heads out and tails. I would recommend going there at opening time to see the manatees as they like it a little bit cooler and will surface more of their body at the temperature. The boardwalk was gorgeous, and very education for the little ones. They have bathrooms, playgrounds, and a butterfly garden. They also have kayaks you can rent and go around the mangrove forest being up close with the manatees. The parking was also very cheap with it being only 2/hr, and the place was definitely worth the time!
Ragu N — Google review
Great park! Parking was only $1 for an hour, and the kiosk closest to the gift shop accepts credit and debit cards. Plenty of spots to stop and view the manatees. We have visited the park in the past but were unable to spot any, but this trip we easily spotted many swimming around and coming up for air. There are some boardwalks and walking trails in the park to enjoy the area. Worth stopping by if you’re in the area!
Olivia R — Google review
a wonderful place to take the family and kids for a day trip, or if you’re new to swfl. the manatees are gentle creatures, and you’re able to rent kayaks to ride alongside them in the water. there are trails to follow in nature and a fun park to distract the kids for a while so parents can take a breather
Eliza C — Google review
Cheap fun for all. Paid for parking. A very nice and clean park. The manatees were so neat to watch. The gift shop was reasonably priced. We did not kayak due to it being a very windy day. The paths within the park were clean, smooth, and easy to get around. The butterfly garden was beautiful.
Shelly R — Google review
This was our second time at the Manatee Park! It’s such a great place to enjoy watching the Manatee and their baby’s, pluss sharks, and other fish close up between January and March. They have an area with butterfly’s, a snack bar, inside area with tons on back ground information about the Manatee, they sell refreshing snow cones, they have a Gift shop and if you want to see Sea Turtles, snakes etc you can go down the street in overflow parking and get a ride to visit the Florida Aquarium buildings where they rescue sick turtles etc and see them up close as they get rehabilitation and later get released back into the ocean. We had a great time and it’s Free!
Timothy, M — Google review
A beautiful park with a butterfly garden, walking paths, kayak launch, two small playgrounds (no swings), and lots of nature. We did not see any manatees as we were there during a time where they have typically left back to the ocean. There is a gift shop open until 5pm and public restrooms.
Ashley G — Google review
Trooop bien! Activité de faire! Le parking est de 5$ la journée, mais le parc en lui même est gratuit. Il est possible de réserver le kayak sur place, et je recommande vraiment de le faire on a vu vraiment plein de lamantin! C’était impressionnant et super bien à faire.(Translated by Google)Sooo good! Activity to do! Parking is $5 per day, but the park itself is free. It is possible to reserve the kayak on site, and I really recommend doing so, we really saw lots of manatees! It was impressive and really good to do.
Audrey S — Google review
Nice, mostly clean park. Unfortunately, there were no animal sightings, and a lot of the amenities were very worn down.
Sara — Google review
Nice smaller park right on a canal and a smaller river. A shorter trail will take you along the canal and to the river. Unfortunately the river was extremely warm (92F, 33C) here in March, so it is too warm for manatees. So no animal sightings at all. There are restrooms and a gift shop.
Thomas G — Google review
Beautiful park. We didn't see any manatees. Wrong time of the year for them.
Kelly D — Google review
My niece and nephew took me to Manatee Park and it was so fun! So many manatees. Just hanging out, getting warm. Need a break from stress or anxiety, highly recommend coming here and hanging out. The animals give off such chill vibes. 😄
Emily H — Google review
Went with my family to check out Florida wildlife, wasn’t disappointed! lot’s of manatees were in the canal and we could see there noses, tails, and bellies popping out of the water. Cool trees and nature paths to walk around, cute little gift shop as well. Highly recommend itPlaning to visit again to spend more time
Sylvia L — Google review
Love this park! If you are in the area and even just have 30 minutes to spare; stop by! You can see a lot of manatees, rent a kayak, and enjoy some of the boardwalks and nature throughout the park. The park also has a playground near the bathrooms and the parking lot!Parking can be hectic here, so it’s worth mentioning that parking is only $1 per hour for standard cars or $5 per day for standard cars. Note that Large vans and/or tour buses/vans have separate rates than standard vehicles. The parking kiosks accept cash and card, you may just have to use a different kiosk depending on your payment method.
Nate R — Google review
4.5
(5106)
•
4.5
(2304)
10901 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905, USA
(239) 690-5030
17
JetBlue Park
Mentioned on
+7 other lists
Stadium
Sights & Landmarks
JetBlue Park, also known as Fenway South, is a stylish baseball park located in the area. It serves as the spring training grounds for the Boston Red Sox team and hosts amateur league baseball games. The park opened in 2012 and features many characteristics inspired by Boston's Fenway Park, including a replica Green Monster seating area and a manual scoreboard. Visitors can experience the excitement of watching the Red Sox train and scrimmage during spring training in March.
So I am here at the BeerFest and I’m so glad we came!! It was so much fun! Different beers for all tastes! Ice cream, hot dogs, French fries, discount prizes, donuts, 🍩, music, 🎶 and soooo much more. Come! #enjoy and know you will have a wonderful time. All American baby! Plus… wait for it! A tour of the stadium! We were in high heaven 💃🏻🎶♥️. God bless America!!! You’re welcome ☺️
Cynthia S — Google review
Great sight lines. Fun pregame atmosphere with live band on the plaza with food trucks. Food is expensive yet most of it was well received. Sitting in the Green Monster keeps you in the shade. The stadium is not wraparound, so make sure to do the walk out to right field lawn and also all the way up to the top of the Green Monster (ask the security guard if you can grab a pick) - make sure to look behind the stadium from up there too, to see all the practice fields.
Gabriel D — Google review
The ballpark is just OK. Really slow and long food lines and the game wasn’t even sold out. Craft beer options are very limited. Hammond Stadium a few minutes away is a much better experience.
Ben H — Google review
Replica of their stadium provides the 'feel' of hometown baseball.Purchase tickets on-line or at the stadium. Parking was efficient. Traffic not bad. Some areas covered for those sun conscious. Varied food options. Cool yet sunny skies gave a lovely experience of spring training. Saw a hometown player bat several times along with a home run.
Paul C — Google review
I went to a Red Sox versus Twins game on Sunday March 26th. I thought the park was very nice, and there's really not a bad seat in there.The game started at 1:00 and there was a decent amount of shade for about half of the seats in the stadium. I would not have wanted to been in the outfield bleachers, or in the seats beyond the left field wall, or a few other areas but generally it is a great ballpark for viewing.Parking was a bit of a hassle, but you just have to get there a little bit ahead of game time to ensure that you're going to see the first pitch.As is typical these days the only reason I didn't give it five stars was because of service and employee attitude. I went to a concession stand up up beyond the left field line, since they wouldn't let me enter with my own water bottle (hydro flask), and water was $4 a bottle. The other prices weren't bad, for instance for an Italian sausage with peppers and onions for $7.75, or a hot dog, but then you had to wait to get a drink and pay at the end of the line. If people wanted only food they still had to wait for people getting beers and drinks and it was extremely inefficient and time-consuming. Two people cooking in one person checking everyone out when the ratio should have been reversed.I will say that I'm 6'3" and the aisles were a little cramped. Be prepared to stand up and sit down every time someone wants into or out of your row.Fun day, good seats, slow food and drink both in the concession area and the vendors walking around.
Tom C — Google review
Great minor league stadium. Only down point is the way they have the good set up. More like a food truck area. Seats were narrower than most stadiums.
Maryanne K — Google review
Awesome show well worth it me n my family had a great time
Shane M — Google review
Fantastic park! Awesome staff! Had a great time watching my Sox win! We were with my Dad & finished off the night getting a golf cart ride to our car with a hilarious woman. She was a boss directing cars out of her way. 5 stars all around!
Paula S — Google review
This is one of our favorite parks for spring training. The carnival atmosphere right outside the stadium is so exciting and unique! Food trucks, live music, batting cages for the kids, radar gun for the kids! Love the vibe at this park. We are Atlanta Braves fans and the visiting team players exit on the 3rd base side at the end of the game. They give autographs and talk with fans and kids!! Great stadium and venue!!!
Aaron W — Google review
Very cool. Same as Fenway, except every seat in the stands is a great seat! Watching them play under the lights was amazing!
Kimbrough P — Google review
This was our first trip to JetBlue Park, and it won't be our last. It has a very retro feel, similar to Fenway, as it's clear it was designed to replicate. The outside surrounding the park was done really well, it has that street party feel like when you are in Boston. Most of the seats are in direct sunlight, so be prepared to get a lot of sun. We sat on the first base side 5 rows in, which was a fantastic view, but even the seats against the wall behind us looked great because of how small the park is. The scoreboards are operated manually like Fenway. Oh, we had the opportunity to get pictures with the 07 and 13 world series trophies, which were on display. The Ortiz picture I added was made of Legos. Parking is free, somewhat easy to navigate, but plan on being in a long line of traffic after the game since there is really only one way in and out for most of the vehicles. Cute town, but loved the experience. Go Sox!
Nate M — Google review
Great ball park and very well maintained fields. Our fields for the tournament were the best. The grounds crew and facilities management did an amazing job of preparing and taking care of the fields throughout the tournament. I’m extremely grateful and thankful for my opportunity to play at this incredible ball park.
Randy H — Google review
Easy parking. Wonderful design allowing for shade and breeze. Love the Fenway park design and accurate dimensions. Looked forward to attending a game here for many years. Finally made it to see a young Team Jam ministry friend's son play in the Perfect Game 14u national select game. Probablly the most enjoyable and comfortable game experience Ive had in years. Last chance to be here was in 2013. Had to wait a while for this. Saw our young friend win the homerun derby too!
TEAM J — Google review
Don’t love the stadium design. Small electronic scoreboard makes it hard to see info, especially important at Spring Training with unfamiliar players. Concourses were extremely cramped and effectively outside the stadium disconnecting you completely from the game when going to restroom or seeking food. Food was actually pretty good. The mini big green monster is awesome.
Bill M — Google review
Good fun in the sun! Food, drinks, and parking were all easy as can be. There isn’t a bad seat in the place. I’ve been to Fenway hundreds of times in my lifetime and this was a nice second choice if you’re looking for a fun ball field to visit. Be careful of fly balls along the pesky pole!
Penny H — Google review
Great Park. Make sure you buy seats with a cover. The sun was brutal for the Pirate vs Red Socks game the other day. We got overheated and left early as a result.16 oz beers $9 + tax.
T P — Google review
We came down for a Red Sox-Yankees spring training game and were treated to a great blowout by the Sox! Lots of quality concession options and activities. I found the infrastructure to be of good quality, but the amenities not very well staffed or stocked. The concession stands were extremely, painfully slow, requiring several innings of standing, and there was no ketchup, barbecue sauce, or any condiments like that. A little more attention to detail would make this ballpark perfect.
Daniel K — Google review
Nice little spring training stadium. As usual, absolutely ridiculous pricing for beer, wine and snacks. And of course you can't bring any food or water of your own into the stadium. Never understood why they charge so much and get away with it. Why are people willing to pay $8.50 for a beer? Can they not forgo drinking it at that thieving price?And what's with manually updating the scoreboard? With the millions that these leagues bring in one would think they would at least have an electronic scoreboard.Update 2024: beer now $9.75 why? Not much changed, still scoring manually on a board.Of course no ranting on here is gonna get them to charge less for the food and drinks unless people just stop buying it.
Phil V — Google review
Had a great time. Very clean. A ton of people to help you out. Be careful using a 3rd party service to get tickets, and then having them ready when you go to the gate. Make sure you follow the 3rd party steps so you are ready and your wife doesn't yell at you while you do it in line.I like how they have recreated the green monster. They even have someone keeping score manually.
Michael R — Google review
4.7
(2597)
•
4.5
(829)
11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913, USA
(239) 226-4700
18
Edison & Ford Winter Estates
Mentioned on
+81 other lists
History museum
Nature & Parks
The Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers is a 21-acre property that showcases the former homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, along with a research lab, botanical gardens, and a museum. The estate pays tribute to the inventive genius of these two American icons. Visitors can explore three homes, two caretaker cottages, and a laboratory containing original gadgets used by Edison. The museum displays many of his inventions as well as historic photographs and memorabilia.
Well worth the stop. It's always fun to visit places where wealthy industrialists from the 19th century vacationed. Both men were true pioneers from 1880s through their deaths in the 1930's and 1940's .Take your time use the app and do a self guided tour. It really well done.
Ray D — Google review
This museum has been on my go to list for a while and I'm glad that I finally got to see it. The estates of these two historic people were a wonderful view into the early 20th century.You can sign up for a guided tour or you can tour the estates using an audio app. Either way it is a wonderful tour and worth the admission price. The homes are original and fully furnished with original pieces of furniture and the garage has original cars and trucks.
Jim R — Google review
A great place to visit if you're in the Ft Myers area. We got a cool little " private" tour because only 4 of us had paid for the guided tour. Scott was so knowledgeable about every aspect of Edison's history. He was very impressive. There is a museum with Ford's cars and some of Edison's inventions. Across the road are their estates which sit on beautiful waterfront grounds. We learned a little about Ford, but the majority of the tour focused on Edison. There is a cute gift shop at the end of the tour.
Kathy M — Google review
We’ve been wanting to check this out for awhile and it certainly didn’t disappoint! We did the self guided tour and the free app they have you download guides you through each station and narrates the entire tour! The property was absolutely breathtaking and so worth a trip! I recommend going first thing in the AM before it gets too hot as it’s a bit of walking and up and down stairs for anyone handicapped. We got there right at 9 and finished the tour around 10:30 am. So much history and amazing history here! We will certainly bring family here when they come to visit
Zach S — Google review
Very interesting exhibits, thought I knew quite a bit about Edison, but a lot of this was new. Interesting insights into his life and friends.The grounds were very nice as well, nicely maintained and interesting plantings.
Derek P — Google review
This place was awesome. Tons of history. The self guided tour was great using the app. Gardens, houses, exotic plants and trees, ford vehicles, workshops, technology. It was a look into a couple of the men that helped shape the world we live in today. Highly recommend.
Rayce B — Google review
On a recent first visit to Ft. Myers, I decided to check out this amazing place on the river. I never knew that Henry Ford and Thomas Edison were next door neighbors in their winter homes! Both men are legendary American icons. The grounds of the estate are gorgeous. Throughout the tour there were volunteers to explain and demonstrate things. I particularly liked Edison's office and home. They have a fantastic museum with an original model T. There is ample parking and the admission fee was reasonable. This is a must see!
Michael D — Google review
Went to visit in September, which is low season in Florida so it wasn’t busy at all. Recommend going early so it’s not too hot. We easily spent 2 hours there - so much to see and learn and marvel at, Very interesting
Carola S — Google review
There are small museum and laboratory at the property, cross the street with Edison and Ford ‘S winter houses. The museum is very informative with lots of the outstanding inventions- light bulbs, batteries, phonograph, cars etc. The staff are very hospitable. The winter houses are very nice beside the river. I especially like Edison’s Gardens- fruit trees, plants imported from all over the world.
Sherry Y — Google review
Lovely and contemporary historical experience with a highly insightful museum. Admittedly, touring the estate was rather brutal in the Florida heat, but it was an excellent experience overall. I recommend taking a good interest in the gardens, as there is much to be found in their subtle luxury.
Cecilia ( — Google review
We went for Holiday Nights and loved it! They did such an amazing job decorating for the holidays. We loved learning about the estates and the families who lived there. There were plenty of docents around to answer questions and they were very knowledgeable. The interpretive signs were also very helpful. We had a laugh over the house rules. "Don't kill the black snakes under the porch. They are there for a reason!" And "Don't tell us about Palm Beach. We don't care." There were many photo ops throughout the estates. The gift shops had really nice things from snacks to books to Christmas ornaments.
Amber C — Google review
Absolutely loved visiting here! I've been here before many years ago but it was great returning. There is so much to see and learn about! Having the app was beneficial but the option to call the number in order to do the self-guided tour is so nice! We wished we had more time! I highly recommend visiting and exploring the estates!
Ashley D — Google review
We really enjoyed our visit! The grounds are beautiful. I love looking at the houses and the porches on the houses. It takes you back to another time. Our tour guide was very knowledgeable and did a great job! I do recommend it. I wish I could have taken more pictures but my battery died unfortunately!
Tina M — Google review
Very Nice botanical gardenBeautiful Old cars ( inside).A part of the American industrial story, well explained.( Edison, ford, Firestone), The goal of the botanical lab:How to make , rubber faster, With different plants on trial.from1927.Perspective : a War coming ?!
Rémi S — Google review
Absolutely wonderful. It's like taking a walk through history. I would like to extend special thanks to one of the volunteers, named Steve. He seems very passionate about his job and made our tour that much more special (it was my first time in the U.S.). Highly recommended. Beautiful place. Greetings from Hungary!
Diana S — Google review
Great experience! Very cool to walk around and see the story of their lives. Would recommend for all ages! Especially history or Ford fans. Could spend anywhere from an hour to multiple hours to see everything and walk around. Recommend planning for at least two hours
Theo H — Google review
If this is the type of history you enjoy, you'll probably like touring the grounds and poking your head into the homes, Edison's study, and the museum. The homes are underwhelming in my mind; period furniture that you'll see at just about any historical home/building of roughly the same era. That being said, it isn't totally my thing, so you might notice interesting differences. The grounds are pretty with a variety of plant life and a nice walk along the river. The museum is brief, but once again, interesting if this is your type of history. The laboratory adjacent to the museum was the not intriguing thing for me.
Lane S — Google review
We opted to attend the guided tour, well worth the experience. Our presentor was very knowledgeable and added stories and answered questions. She was great! I learned many things I would have never thought about asking.Before the tour, we walked through Edison's and Ford's workshop, then the museum. I was interested to learn about Edison's relationship and love of baseball.Touching note: the statues of Edison and his wife Mina share a gaze across the lot.
Selena N — Google review
Canadian here! 👋🏼 🇨🇦An amazing experience to say the least.We went on the 90min tour, there are also options to just explore on your own as well - you can definitely join in the tours or listen in here and there if you only have the exploring pass.Otherwise once the tour is over you have free roam until the estate closes for the day.My family has owned a vacation property here for the last 10-15 years and this was my first time visiting the estates. Our tour guide Ray was very informative, knew the history like the back of his hand and kept us engaged and laughing.I highly recommend this tour for anyone interested in the production of latex through plant extraction and the beginnings of Ford as a whole.The garden is beautiful with a WIDE variety of plants that will keep you thinking/saying woow the entire time.The gift shops are very cute and lots to look at.Only thing I can say is MAKE SURE YOU BRING YOUR OWN WATER! It gets very very hot out there!
Jenni F — Google review
I first visited the Edison and Ford winter homes when I was about ten years old. It left a lasting impression; I bought a postcard of a photo of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and Harvey Firestone, which was displayed on my wall for many years. Fast forward 60 years when my recent visit was just as gratifying. A modern building containing a fine collection of vintage Fords, along with numerous other artifacts and Edison products -- even some original light bulbs-- was added to the grounds at some point. The grounds are well manicured, and the famous old Banyan tree survived Hurricane Ian two years ago. The majestic Royal palms which line many Ft. Myers streets were first introduced to the city through financing from Thomas Edison. (Unfortunately some Royal palms in this area did not survive Ian). It is said that the winter laboratory/shop was left in extant condition, i.e., neat and orderly, as Edison always required. His small army of technicians labored to test and develop many new ideas in what must have been a less than ideal working environment. Of course much has been written about the life and times of the great American inventor, and rightfully so. The Ft. Myers estate and museum is well done and certainly worthy of a visit.
D. H — Google review
4.7
(6444)
•
4.5
(5761)
2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33901, USA
(239) 334-7419
19
MUSCLE CAR CITY LLC
Mentioned on
4 lists
Permanently closed
Car dealer
Museums
Specialty Museums
MUSCLE CAR CITY LLC is a museum in Punta Gorda that showcases an impressive collection of over 200 muscle cars from the 1950s to the 1970s. The museum is a testament to one man's lifelong passion for classic cars, featuring not only vintage automobiles but also a gift shop and a retro diner called the Stingray Bar and Grill. Additionally, visitors can enjoy monthly car shows and flea markets where car enthusiasts gather to display their vehicles and trade car-related items.
Muscle Car City was amazing and worth the trip and the entry fee. I could have spent the entire day here viewing the incredible display of automotive history. If you are a General Motors fan, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, and Cadillac this is the place to visit. I was impressed by the inventory of cars and by the meticulous care and overall presentation. They have plenty of cars to view but also have signs, gas pumps and other items of automotive history. There was something new every time I looked closer. I intend on visiting again. The entry fee is reasonable and they offer an annual membership too. There is also a classic style diner on-site for breakfast and lunch. Make sure to talk a walk through the giftshop too, there's something for everyone!
Frank P — Google review
Wow highly recommend it to anyone who is into cars. I have never seen such a collection. It is 1 persons personal collection over 200 cars truck suv all years. The owner is usually there and is very personable. Had a conversation with him. Entrance fee is only $12.50 and there is also a restaurant there.
Denix L — Google review
Absolutely breathtaking the atmosphere and nostalgia of the history and vehicles in this museum. GM only car museum, as a Chevy guy I was in heaven. It saddens my heart knowing this place is closing the doors permanently next week due to covid and the owner wanting to retire. To anyone reading this before Jan 17th you must come check this place out. I drove almost 2 hours to come see this place and it was worth it.
Donnie C — Google review
If you like Chevy you will absolutely love this place! There's got to be close to 400 vehicles earliest I saw 1914 all the way through 2016. Incredible collection of cars and trucks!
Jason C — Google review
A nice car museum with cars from long lost time. Anyone who loves American vintage cars, must visit this museum. in, the cars marvel and dream. All cars are in an excellent condition, you want to get in, turn on the engine and drive off. Even the decoration around fits in this museum
Andy B — Google review
PERMENTY CLOSED!!! Last Day ,All of them will be going to new owners soon glad I got to see them , Sad they wont be together again. I Hope Rick Treworgy has a few he held back for himself. Thanks Rick for a awesome collection.
Theslowride66 — Google review
For a place "off the beaten path", this is a real gem....especially if you are a GM fan.Great collection of classics from every year and model from the 60s thru today's high-end Corvette and Cameron. Plus lots signs and old car magazines. For $12 admission fee you can't beat it for a couple hours of nostalgia.
Rondol E — Google review
Beautiful place with an impressive collection! Friendly staff, gorgeous cars and a nice gift shop. The attached diner was excellent too, had a great breakfast!!
Josh F — Google review
4.7
(1186)
•
4.5
(582)
10175 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
20
Military Heritage Museum
Mentioned on
33 lists
Museum
Military Museums
Points of Interest & Landmarks
The Military Heritage Museum, situated near Fishermens Village in Punta Gorda, Florida, offers over seventeen square feet of exhibits and activities. It provides a diverse range of ways for visitors to learn about the connections between civilians and the U.S. military branches through displays, libraries, movies, lectures, and a hands-on flight simulator. The museum features three galleries covering American history from the Revolution to modern conflicts.
Plenty of interactive displays with two VR areas that simulate several modes/vehicles of flight. The Veteran volunteers at this facility are knowledgeable and congenial. A great experience.
Jim P — Google review
The museum's hours were not open when we visited, so my review only includes what I could easily see from the other side of the gate: the grounds looked clean and manicured, and visually interesting. I liked the directional mileage sign a lot.
Galadia M — Google review
Nice place for a concert. Not certain who runs it or why a military heritage museum would have a display called the 'Congressional Medal of Honor' (there is no such thing, it is the Medal of Honor) but the folks are nice.
Daniel L — Google review
The Military Heritage Museum was an awesome experience. Lots of exhibits over two floors, some outdoor exhibits as well as VR and Flight simulators. The staff was friendly and engaging, this was well worth the visit!
Andrew S — Google review
Extraordinary place filled with memorabilia from almost every war in our history. Uniforms and weapons abound. Also thete I'd a flight simulator and a laser target range. Lots of learning and lots of fun!
William C — Google review
This place is fantastic!! I'd give it more than 5 stars if possible. Really nice museum with items from Civil-Gulf Wars. Lots of friendly volunteers!!! The VR experience is really fun and unique. And the flight simulators were awesome, sign up for a time and a volunteer walks you through flying different planes. Planes vary from prop planes to military jets. Super fun for the kids too as well as the really big kids (dads). There is also a laser shooting range that was fun for the whole family to enjoy. Definitely recommended. Cost was $46 for 3 adults and 1 child entrance fees. We spent several hours here.
D J — Google review
Wonderful Place, lots to do: Virtual Reality, Flight Simulators, 3D Movies and of course lots of interesting exhibitions. The Staff and Volunteers are excellent, so friendly and accommodating! Would highly recommend a visit if you have not been there.
Chris ( — Google review
For a small museum, it is packed with history. The volunteers are so knowledgeable. The VR and simulators are a very cool feature.
John R — Google review
Wonderful experience! Guides are wonderful in explaining the historical artifacts. The virtual room is amazing. The flight simulator is a once in a lifetime experience. This is a must go to museum!
Making D — Google review
Haven't been to museum portion yet, but will soon.HOWEVER, the theater is great. Stadium seating means there are no bad seats in the house.Need to navigate a set of steps or fid the elevator.Seats are oh so comfortable and even have a writing tablet to put drinks on.That's correct you can purchase beer, wine and iced drinks for whatever you are seeing.We went to a fork/ bluegrass concert and loved it.Price? was reasonable too.Only reason it's not a 5 is the parking.Very tight and not enough fits a full house.Though to their credit the museum tried to fit everyone in.We will definitely go back to this venue.
Stephen G — Google review
Comprehensive military museum especially WW1 through Viet Nam and the Gulf conflicts. There are actual flight simulators that you can schedule on arrival. There is an excellent movie on D-day called Normandy 360. It runs an hour and has mostly original footage from D-day and the landing of the first LST which included the Bedford Boys from Virginia.There are military vehicles including a helicopter. There is also a section of the Berlin Wall.The communications exhibit is small but interesting and includes radio receivers, and Morse code equipment. I did not see an R390 which I used in the 1960s.Friendly and helpful staff.Highly recommended.
Mike Z — Google review
First time here and I'm so glad we went! I learned a lot of new things from very kind and passionate Veterans! It is set up very well and very clean! I even got to land a plane a couple times. ;) These kind of things are so important! We need to teach and learn about our history and honor those that played such a vital role in it! Thank you, Veterans!
Kate B — Google review
State of the Art!Lots of interactive displays,and exhibits like the flight simulators, and VR goggles/headsets that give strange new perspectives to the experience.This place has a huge stage and theater room, that other posters have described as very good.There were large and small screens all over with videos of various conflicts and the first person experience of the veteran.In a building that is styled like an old house (huge houses) way off the ground so protecting valuable exhibits..Staff was very friendly and knowledgeable with great stories, a gift shop with patches, pins, hats and other things at great prices!I think I could spend another visit or two and if interested, I could spend days in the upstairs library full of books.
Tim G — Google review
I'm impressed. For a smaller town museum it was well worth the price. The whole family enjoyed the VR simulators (also have VR tours), realistic laser gun shooting range, flight simulators, the substantial library, the guides and all the war exhibits. It also has a nice gift shop and special events.
Amy C — Google review
What a gem in Punta Gorda! With military veterans as volunteers, this museum was an awesome experience. From my discussion about the experience a soldier had med evacuating our injured Vietnam warriors, to the jet fighter flight simulator to the many virtual reality experiences, like flying to the moon and back, this experience was something I would not have expected in a small town like Punta Gorda. Impressive is an understatement. Artifacts of all U.S. wars from the American Revolution through today, video presentations and such professional displays make this a must stop when in the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte area. This museum deserves the support of the local community and beyond!
Robert G — Google review
Great fun, interesting and engaging voluteers - cool VR and flight simulators too! Love and will be back soon.
Geoffrey G — Google review
This is a Punta Gorda treasure. The flight simulator and virtual reality experiences engaged all ages. The exhibits and artifacts on display were plentiful. Uniforms, guns, medals, various equipment, news clippings. All U.S. military branches and wars are represented. The younger ones participated in the scavenger hunt to find specific artifacts. Our only regret is that we did not give ourselves enough time here! We arrived 1-1/2 hours before closing. We wish we had given ourselves more like 3 hours. Next time we will! And never forget - freedom is not free.
Sheri B — Google review
Amazing! It is really well worth it. The volunteers are so kind and helpful. There is also a flight simulator. There is a small cafeteria for aome snacks and drinks. Highly recommended. Plus, Punta Gorda is a beautiful place to visit.
Pa R — Google review
I love this place, the staff and Veterans are lovely and very happy to share their experience and knowledge with the visitors. They make you so welcome and explain in detail all the great exhibits, layout and information of the many many wonderful collections of memorabilia contained in the large new building that houses the museum. You could happily spend a whole day here. The flight simulators are great fun and the virtual shooting range brings out the competitiveness in most people. Very well thought out and the vets ensure that your experience here is second to none. Respect and best wishes to you all ❤️
Paul F — Google review
What an amazing Military Museum. So much to look at and read so make sure you have plenty of time. Totally worth it. Thanks to our Military for their service 🇺🇸
Adam A — Google review
4.8
(505)
•
5.0
(66)
900 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
(941) 575-9002
I'll never travel to Sanibel without this trip planner again
21
Peace River Wildlife Center-Education Center
Mentioned on
29 lists
Wildlife refuge
Outdoor Activities
Event venue
Non-profit organization
The Peace River Wildlife Center-Education Center is a local refuge and rehabilitation facility that offers educational tours to the public. Located in Ponce de Leon Park, it overlooks the Charlotte Harbor and is surrounded by mangroves. The non-profit center specializes in rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing native Florida wildlife, with over 2,000 small animals and birds cared for annually. Additionally, it provides a permanent home for nearly 200 animals unable to return to their natural habitats.
I absolutely love this place! The birds are beautiful and cared for so well here. The volunteers show a passion for the animals and have so much knowledge to share. Each time I have been there I have had volunteers tell stories about the birds and more information about them. I plan to continue to come back more and urge people to donate and come learn about the birds here. They also have a cute gift shop at the end to buy shirts and other items as well!
Nicole B — Google review
I have been to Punta Gorda about 5 times and had never been to this cute little rescue. I am an animal lover and am part of the mission to rescue as many as possible! This is set on a beautiful piece of land right by the ocean where they have a playground, picnic tables (I don't think it's dog friendly because of the animals that are there but don't quote me on that) bathrooms, and a store! It's a very aesthetically pleasing area, and the animals are so happy and taken care of! I got so many pictures and videos! I love being able to see animals close-up that I hadn't seen before! Little Luna is SO cute! They have two beautiful bald eagles with missing wings that are very content and healthy! They rescued a possum and squirrels as well, but I wasn't able to see them because I think it was too hot for them at the time! All these animals matter and I'm so glad that this quaint little rescue that runs on donations and volunteers only can help them!
Kate B — Google review
Only a half acre with lots of heart, and with plans for a new 3 ACRE space nearby!! They have many great species of birds and other wildlife being housed here. Many of them wouldn't survive in the wild either due to injuries, illness, or their natural coloration (like Luna, Peace River's most well known bird, a leusistic Screeching Owl)!! Peace River Wildlife Center is FREE, with donations being one of their owl-nly sources of funding, so stop by and see Luna and all the other wonderful birds and animals and consider making a donation!!^-^
Celtic W — Google review
Great place to visit. They do a very good job of taking care of these animals. Very friendly people work there who care very much about the animals. They also give good explanations about the animals
Erik W — Google review
Nice small bird rescue. They have nice enclosures and friendly staff. Several owls, and larger birds of prey and also some smaller birds. We spent about 45 min. here on a hot July day. The gift shop was not overly expensive and is air conditioned. The entrance is free but a $10/ adult suggested donation is asked and $5/ child. The money goes to care for the birds.
D J — Google review
Nice little bird sanctuary with some beautiful birds. No entrance fee but you can donate money at the entrance to help support the rescue efforts and upkeep of the residents. Nice little gift shop and it's pretty shaded so you can go on a hot day. I loved seeing the owls.
Erica M — Google review
Staff and volunteers were great. They had so much knowledge of the birds. The birds were beautiful, we really enjoyed seeing and learning their stories.
Renea P — Google review
Lots of nice "Dog Friendly" trails running through different types of Southwest Florida terrain. Most trails are loops that average a little over a mile in length, but can be combined to add up to several miles. Trails can be muddy during the summer rainy season. If you're hiking during the summer bring mud boots and bug spray.You have a very good chance of seeing an alligator, armadillo or an eagle on your hike.There is a museum on site that has history of the area and some of the wildlife information.The gates to drive in close at 4:00 everyday, but you can hike in and visit until sunset. The earlier you get there, or the later you stay, gives you the best chances of seeing animals.
Jerry M — Google review
We enjoyed it very much. It's small with a gift shop and lots of happy birds. Donation bin just as you walk in. There's a playground, which is just swings and a slide outside of it and a picnic area that is nice.
Ivana — Google review
What a great discovery! We met some friends at a nearby restaurant and I saw this on Google maps. Being an avid birder I decided to surprise my group by going there. We were very happy we did. A lot of lovely birds near enough in large cages for you to interact some. Volunteers had several birds out so you could see them up close. Amazing to see the Great horned owls up close and hear them hoot.
Rodney's C — Google review
So good to see so many injured animals getting such good care. It was a clean healthy place and the gift shop is really nice .
Lane S — Google review
Absolutely adorable gift shop items and reasonably priced. I loved all the animals. Great place to visit and also a great place to educate children. I definitely recommend stopping and supporting Peace River Wildlife Center!!!
Dawn M — Google review
What a fantastic way to end the year!Our family trip to the Peace River Wildlife Center was nothing short of amazing, and it's all thanks to the incredible experience they offer.A special shoutout to our guide, Michael, who was a treasure trove of knowledge and kindness. His passion for wildlife and the environment made our visit even more meaningful. I also enjoyed speaking with Michael about technology.The Wildlife Center is home to an astounding variety of animals, each more fascinating than the last.But the star of the show was undoubtedly the American Bald Eagle. Seeing such a beautiful and majestic creature up close was a humbling experience and easily the highlight of our visit.I can't recommend the Peace River Wildlife Center enough to both visitors and locals. It's a gem that truly encapsulates the beauty and diversity of our natural world.And the best part? There's no entry fee! They operate on recommended donations, making it accessible to everyone.If you're looking for a memorable and educational experience, this is the place to be.Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with nature and support a fantastic cause!And make sure you stop by the adjacent hotdog stand before you depart!
Ryan M — Google review
I absolutely love this place. The people here do the most amazing work with the local wildlife and give the best homes to those animals that could not survive in the wild.
Joshua ( — Google review
This place is beautiful, peaceful and the employees share LOADS of information about the animals… their name, age, and history is just the beginning. The area is spotless and has a nice gift shop where the proceeds go directly to caring for the birds. Restrooms, free parking, beach and picnic area. Definitely recommend ( especially for children)
Annette G — Google review
Linda was an incredible tour guide at Peace River Wildlife Center. Her knowledge of the birds and animals was impressive, and her kindness and welcoming nature made the experience unforgettable. I highly recommend her tour to anyone interested in visiting Peace River Wildlife Center! The sanctuary is so beautiful and it’s truly amazing how they care for the wildlife. Can’t wait to visit again! Thank you again Linda for such a lovely time!
Nick W — Google review
Love visiting this place. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable. The gift shop is cute! Always pick something up as a gift or for myself.
K B — Google review
I came to see Luna, but unfortunately, we missed the time when Luna was out for photo opportunities.If you ever wanted to see anosprey up close, then you should visit this birdsanctuary.There is also a park nearby with a beach view. We encountered a few royal tern birds.
Lizette — Google review
This place is awesome. I saw so many birds that I have only seen from a far. The 2 women were great educators on the different birds and why they had to stay there. The gift shop has great souvenirs and it all goes back to the center. I highly recommend a stop here for any age.
Shannon — Google review
Great mission! Thay had quite a collection of birds in their care.The shade of the small wall is quite nice. You are so close to the birds. And the gift shop was quite nice. There is a small kids playground nearby.I stopped by for the Ponce de Leon monument, but stayed much longer at the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Katie K — Google review
4.8
(1570)
•
4.5
(1060)
3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
(941) 637-3830
22
Wicked Dolphin Distillery
Mentioned on
19 lists
Distillery
Food & Drink
The Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery, also known as Cape Spirits Inc., is a popular destination for rum enthusiasts and tourists alike. The distillery offers comprehensive tours that provide insight into the entire rum-making process, from flavor conception to distillation. Visitors can explore the on-site plant and learn about ingredient sourcing, cooking, fermentation, and distillation from knowledgeable guides. After the tour, guests can indulge in a rum tasting experience featuring a variety of rums, including experimental blends.
This tour is a must!! The guide was funny the hostess during the tastings was funny and it was a lovely experience. The rum was also very good. We bought a few to take home. Will return and highly recommend.
Carolyn W — Google review
The Wicked Dolphin Distillery tour was an awesome experience! The tour was not only informative but also really fun. It was fascinating to see the process of how their rum is made, from start to finish. The highlight was definitely the tastings—they were fantastic, and you can really tell the quality of their products. If you’re in Southwest Florida, I highly recommend taking this tour. It’s a unique and enjoyable way to spend some time and learn about locally made rum. A must-visit!
George K — Google review
My family and I went on a tour today and loved it! It was fun and informative and the guide answered all questions with detail and some humour. The woman behind the counter was so friendly with a hilarious and great personality. Theres a great choice of rums and the flavoured ones are great. Will definitely be back!
Jen T — Google review
I've driven past here a million times, but last week was the first time my husband and went in and did a tour. It was a super fun start to our Friday evening. The tour was entertaining and very informative. It was very cool seeing the behind the scenes of it all. We all go to the liquor store buy whatever brand for whatever reason, but you dont really know what goes into making it or the true quality. Here, its obvious they know what they're doing a d creating high quality rum. We were very impressed with all the awards they've won. The owner ran the tasting part of the tour and she was great! We tried quite a few flavors and they were all delicious. I can't wait to try some of the mixed drink suggestions she gave us. We'll definitely be back to purchase a few bottles. If you've never done their tour, I highly recommend it.
Christina H — Google review
Had an amazing time at Wicked Dolphin on a beautiful Saturday. The tour was educational, entertaining, and perfectly timed. The staff was friendly and helpful and drinks were amazing. I’ll definitely be back and bringing friends and family.
Nedal N — Google review
This tour was just perfect for a quick afternoon adventure! The included Wicked Punch plus sample tastings were so yummy. I expected the coconut to be my favorite but also loved the mango and coffee flavors. Husband is a bourbon guy and the 10yr aged was better than he expected. Brought home the recipe book and 8 bottle sampler to mix some up for ourselves at home. We plan to bring our out of state guests back next time!
Angela K — Google review
Educational, fun, and the alcohol was fantastic. Free tour with samples. My purchased beverage even came with a souvenir cup.
Crystal P — Google review
If you come here, it's totally worth doing the 5 for 5 tastings because you get a shot glass with it. I forget the ladies name at the counter, but she was super nice and extremely helpful, helping you pick out the types of rums and what went good with what. She also helps with helping you pair the different rums with different juices to help make mixes drinks. This is a really cool place, and the layout is really nice.
Jake W — Google review
My husband and I went to the wicked dolphin distillery today. We did a tour which was very nice and everything was explained very well in the making of the various rum flavors along with. The bitters you can purchase separately. The staff was very nice and welcoming, and the ability to sample the various products was nice. They have a patio out front that allows you to get a drink and sit while you’re waiting for your tour to begin. I would highly recommend a visit.
Darlene W — Google review
We had a fantastic time at Wicked Dolphin! We needed to kill some time in the Ft Meyers area and decided to go in for a free tour. Michelle & Skylar were lovely, informed, and funny! The rum was delicious, and the people were wonderful. I highly recommend supporting this local business that does so much for the community!
Adam G — Google review
Started the tour out in the distillery room with Skyler. His 2 passions came through to us rather quickly. One, he loved making rum, experimenting while making rum, and two...drinking rum! He was very knowledgeable and proud of his craft.Then came the fun part.....samples!!!! Michelle was funny, kind, knew her rums, and was extremely helpful. She took care of all our rum needs. Definitely a fun tour. I recommend it for all rum drinkers!
Robert T — Google review
Michelle was so great and knowledgeable! Their rums are very good and you can taste/smell distinctive flavors. Definitely worth it to do the 5 for 5 tastings and I don’t know how you’d leave without buying a sample pack!
Kat P — Google review
Had a great time on this tour! Nice and short, but informative. We got a free punch to walk around with and then 3 samples of their choosing, plus you could try additional ones of you chose. Lots of cute merch in the store, the ladies behind the counter were very friendly and knowledgeable, our tour guide through the distillery was great and knowledgeable as well. I'm super excited for my key lime rum! We will be back when we're in the area again!
Emily H — Google review
We had a great time on our tour. The rum is fantastic and especially enjoyed the aged rums in bourbon barrels. Great place - highly recommend!
Mark S — Google review
Nice outside / open air tiki hut vibe. We got there late so things were pretty much wrapped up. But we ordered a drink and caught the last few songs from the band.Good selection of rum cocktails, and friendly staff. The only knock against them is the bugs... they are right next to a pond and the bugs / No See Ums were bad. I HATE those damn things.
Joe J — Google review
Had an awesome time. The staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. The rum samples delicious! Highly recommend stopping in and seeing all they have to offer here. Will definitely be back to fill liquor cabinet again. Thanks for a great afternoon!
Jeff M — Google review
1st time visiting the distillery and taking the tour and would highly recommend! Low cost, very informative, generous samples, and super fun for a group or date outing.
CHRISTIE M — Google review
I absolutely love Wicked Dolphin Key Lime rum! I like to mix it with Sprite and a line wheel for garnish. It’s also amazing in a glass of ginger ale but you can’t go wrong just drinking it on the rocks with a tajin rim! Only sad my bottle is almost empty 😫 Give it a try and create your own cocktail recipes!
H R — Google review
This place was awesome. Super impressed with the quality and taste of their rums. Jen was extremely helpful and friendly and our tour guy was very knowledgeable and answered all our questions. Definitely recommend!
Chris F — Google review
Amazing tour. Delicious rum. Friendly staff. Definitely worth a visit.
K C — Google review
Stopped for the free tour and tasting. Steve and Jen were great guides. Definitely will be back for some events and bring others along to check it out!
Janet ( — Google review
Recently visited Wicked Dolphin for a tour and samples. The place is tiny, good tour, great samples. Rums have great flavor! We bought way too much! Will definitely go back.
Gina W — Google review
4.8
(488)
•
4.5
(719)
131 SW 3rd Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33991, USA
(239) 242-5244
23
Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
Mentioned on
2 lists
State Department of Environment
Nature & Parks
Nature & Wildlife Areas
Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is a stunning destination for eco-educational experiences. It offers guided tours in various nearby national parks and wildlife refuges, providing insights into local hiking trails, environmental research, and diverse bird life. The reserve features Shell Island Road with a boat ramp for sightseeing and hiking trails suitable for student field trips.
Thank you Rookery Bay for hosting our Pet Services Summit. The work you for our environment is wonderful and we could not have asked for a better location. I will have to come back again when I have time to explore more and take one of your tours! Highly recommend Rookery Bay for everyone!
Ocala P — Google review
Road thru the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve on Shell Island Road... Couple small group using the boat ramp to head out for some sightseeing... Walked out to see the Children's Monument dedicated to all the children who raised funds to save this area from development... Couple short hiking trails, great for a student field trip...
Robert B — Google review
Bordering Rookery Bay, our Golf & Country Club benefits tremendously from the work and research of the reserve. Eagle Creek has Rookery Bay National to thank for their part in our abundant wildlife and ecosystem. Highly recommend visiting or donating to this reserve.
Eagle C — Google review
Awesome educational place to bring a family. Definitely bring bug spray!
James J — Google review
Absolutely incredible sunset rookery boat tour with Ryan and Forrest. They were absolute authorities on local hiking trails, local environmental research, and of course all the amazing intricacies of the awesome critters we saw.Speaking of, the bird life diversity and behavior on display was jaw dropping. Never seen anything like it, backlit by the dramatic sunset.This was a total highlight of our time around Marco Island and I’d strongly recommend to everyone!
Ethan C — Google review
Went to today’s Farmer’s Market and was terribly disappointed! ONE pricey fruit & veggie stand and the rest jewelry, clothing, CBD products galore and other miscellaneous tents.Was told on my way out that Marco Island has a true FATMER’s Market in Wednesday’s! That’ll be my next visit!OTHERWISE The ROOKERY itself is fantastic! I’ll make multiple trips there when it’s open!
Donna C — Google review
Had so much fun on their FREE Family Friday!! So much to see and do. It's a beautiful facility with amazing trails!
Rachel L — Google review
Amazing Farmers Market on Sundays!
Gerald C — Google review
Great resource, but closed to the public until summer (best estimate).
Peter B — Google review
Fantastic Florida tree 🎄 given away..... In connection with Naples botanic garden and community foundation of Collier county... And Two adults free tickets for the botanic garden...
Paula T — Google review
4.7
(23)
•
4.5
(429)
300 Tower Rd, Naples, FL 34113, USA
(239) 530-5972
24
Barefoot Beach County Preserve
Mentioned on
2 lists
Nature preserve
Outdoor Activities
Barefoot Beach County Preserve is an undeveloped barrier island that boasts a pristine sandy beach, a learning center, a butterfly garden and a walking trail. This nature preserve is widely regarded as the best natural beach in Collier County with crystal clear waters and great amenities. Visitors can enjoy spotting various types of wildlife including turtles, fishes and birds while strolling along the boardwalk or engaging in activities such as snorkeling.
It’s closed for repair now but is beautiful. Interesting dichotomy driving down the entrance road packed wall to wall with mansions on your way to a quiet peninsula oasis. I am working on storm repair from Helene and Milton. There was 2-4’ of sand throughout.
Jim C — Google review
This beach is great. There are limited public restrooms but they are available. This is a “hidden gem” that many of the locals visit and the cost of admittance is $8.00 per vehicle. Bring snacks and water and be prepared to walk a bit for the restroom. There are rinse off stations available and wheelchair access. There is a food stand on site too. This place is a must visit if you’re a local or visiting the area. In order to get to this place, you do have to travel through an HOA neighborhood.
Joseph A — Google review
It is true, this is one of the most beautiful beaches I've visited in America. The only fee you have to pay is $10 parking and you enjoy a full day of white sand, clear water and the most beautiful sunset eve.r
Oswaldo H — Google review
I can't put into words the love for this beach and the sunset pictures we were able to get. Clean and amazing
Karen B — Google review
Visited late afternoon recently and enjoyed the area. They had recently reopened and hurricane damage was evident in many places yet. Beach was nice, a decent crowd but not overly packed and was able to park ok. Beach access is a bit of challenge yet with only one entry and a longer walk. We did get to see a gopher tortoise before leaving which was a bonus. Nice place that is still recovering.
PD W — Google review
Clean white sand, tons of shells, clear water, not overcrowded.The 10 Dollar fee is fair for this beautiful beach.Because of "Ian" there are no restrooms. Only Pottys are available.
Joa — Google review
4.5/5Months after opening we were excited to see Barefoot Beach due to the reviews. It has a credit card only $10 entry fee. Because of the past hurricane damage, several parking lots are sealed off and the nature preserve boardwalk has been destroyed.The sand is very shelly and you will definitely find some great shells ( but bring appropriate footwear). Unfortunately there was a ton of seaweed in the water so it made swimming a little unpleasant. We did spot two dolphins from the shore and a crossing tortoise! The water was a beautiful color and it wasn't too crowded on a Monday afternoon.Swing by Sweet Melissa's on your way back! The key lime pie on a stick is delicious!
Psalms 1 — Google review
This beach is beautiful, quiet, calm & peaceful. Is not filled with people on every inch. Probably My favorite Beach in Naples. No access to bathrooms/etc in direct range. Long walk. Other than that, it's a relatively wonderful spot!
Christina U — Google review
Drove down to Barefoot beach after finishing my convention. This is a beautiful secluded beach. White sands, small waves and green water. Not a lot of beachgoers after 5 pm. The sunset was amazing and worth the drive. The water was not clear on my visit, but I believe it can be with proper wind and tides.There is a kayak launch across the parking area and the canal side looks beautiful with the mangroves and very natural. I did see the famous gopher turtle crossing the path.Pets are not allowed contrary to this google map information.
Kevin O — Google review
Awesome hidden gem! Nice parking attendant too!Thank you from your Arizona friends 😎😇🙏
Joseph R — Google review
Nice and clean beach. A little bit crowded on Sundays, but still ok.
Patrick S — Google review
Gorgeous stretch of beach, with access to the bay side as well for kayak launch. Area still recovering from Hurricane Ian, so some parking areas are closed, and lots of construction vehicles on the road toward the park.Park has provided portable toilets at Parking Lot 3, which is the only one with beach access available at this time.
John L — Google review
The park is partially open due to Hurricane Ian damage, but beach access is allowed.Haven’t seen any of the resident gopher tortoises yet, and beach access is close to the parking areas. Bring a plastic bag to pick up trash when you go please!!
Scooter J — Google review
Beautiful location tucked away from the hustle and bustle. They have a pretty big parking lot, so we are always able to find a space, as opposed to other beaches like Bonita. They have a rack with life preservers and even a Beach Wheelchair that can be pushed through the sand much easier than a standard model. The path to the ocean is not far at all. I'd say it's less than a 5-minute walk . 5 out of 5, I'd definitely recommend!
Sarah D — Google review
This was our first time back since hurricane Ian. Nearly two years since the hurricane, the beach is still a mess. The entrance fee is now $10 on a credit card only. There are no bathrooms, only porta-potties that should have been cleaned weeks ago. The beach is okay , but needs work. Too bad. Some parking lots are closed. I'll be back next year.
Harry M — Google review
This is a beautiful beach for swimming and relaxing! The shells after a storm are just stunning! This is the best beach in the area make sure to stop by!
Andre M — Google review
Wonderful beach. Great place to take in the sunset.
Alan F — Google review
We went here about 45 minutes before sunset to take pictures and look for shells. It is one of the best beach experiences that I have had in this area. There were only a handful of other people on the beach, and it was quiet and picturesque. I cannot speak to what it is like during peak hours, but I do recommend that you check out this hidden gem.
Thomas H — Google review
We visited during Hurricane Debby so we didn’t swim. Lots of shells on the beach. Would’ve probably enjoyed the beach if the weather was nice. Good for finding sea shells. Some areas are under construction. Scan a QR code to pay for parking-easy. Close Monday and Tuesday I think.
Heather P — Google review
Beautiful beach and extremely clean. The beaches in the area get quite congested so recommend going early to find parking. Sand is soft and white with lots of little shells to collect. Pushing a stroller or cart may be a little challenging, so keep that in mind
Danine L — Google review
This was our 1st time at this beach. We arrived at 9:30 there was plenty of parking available. Also free today for some reason. So that was a good start. Very clean Porta John's. The beach was very clean. Also friendly atmosphere. Never to crowded. Stayed till 3:00. Will definitely return with children and grand children.
Mike A — Google review
4.7
(2685)
•
4.5
(1590)
505 Barefoot Beach Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134, USA
(239) 252-4000
25
Key West Express
Mentioned on
6 lists
Ferry service
Transportation
Ferries
Embark on a thrilling adventure with Key West Express, a ferry service that offers high-speed trips to Key West. The jet-powered catamarans provide a quick 3.5-hour journey, making it an ideal day trip option. Guests can enjoy amenities such as onboard entertainment screens and friendly crew members. While seating choices may require early arrival, the overall experience is praised for its ease of booking, convenient parking facilities, and efficient boarding procedures.
OMG we absolutely loved going to Key West on the express. The ride was smooth, and the staff was amazing!!! If going to key West you have to get there by key West express. My husband had talked about doing this for years, this was his 30th gift from me. We will do this every time we are in Florida. You don't want to miss it trust us.
Lynn B — Google review
Do it!!! What a great experience and fun way to get to Key West. I will never drive in traffic again. There is a bar on board, for your morning Bloody Mary or Mimosa while you peacefully sail!There is inside and outside seating, plus you can walk about.Plenty of bathrooms, and a smoking section in back.They serve burgers and snacks if you get hungry. They are on time and will even leave early if all with reservations have boarded. Very friendly, helpful staff.
Denise P — Google review
From the time we arrived in the parking lot it felt like we were traveling abroad for a big vacation. Staff greeted us with open arms, helped with questions, and got us underway on time. The ride was fun and refreshments reasonably priced-just wish they had frozen drinks with umbrellas. Would definitely do this trip again! You don’t need/want a car on Key West-parking sucks. Walk, get a scooter, bike, whatever, it start your trip on the Key West Express.
Chuck J — Google review
The boat was comfortable and the trip was faster than I thought. It was an easy process to get on and off of the boat. My grievance was I felt like the company was very money driven -on the way to key west they were constantly trying to sell excursions on the island. Granted they were friendly and answered any questions but they were advertising for different companies and even telling people to give the dock their luggage since hotels normally don’t check in until later.. well my hotel for one held our luggage so I felt this was false advertising and pressuring people who don’t know any better. And then they asked for tips at the end of both trips… for what? I wasn’t provided a service and neither were the people around me. I felt very uncomfortable with how money driven this ferry was. If I ignore the human aspect… the boat was nice and the views gorgeous. I would recommend simply as an experience and a quick way to get to Key West, but go in knowing to ignore their advertising.
Leyla V — Google review
Awesome way to get to Key West. Boat rise was smooth and alot of fun. Very seamless on both ends of the journey. I suggest staying over the night in Key West to see the sunset at Mallory Square. The food and drinks on board were well priced as well.
Lee S — Google review
Key West Express is absolutely fabulous! We had such a great trip yesterday from Ft. Myers to Key West and back. All the crew members went above and beyond. There were plenty of tasty snacks on board as well as a few souvenirs. I highly recommend! The views are breathtaking.
Laura L — Google review
Very expensive, especially since we carried two bikes. The galley food is just what you'd expect. The trip was relaxing both ways. We did not partake of the booze but the bar seemed well stocked.
Owen W — Google review
Key West Express was easy to find and parking is not free. Parking cost 51.00 from Friday to Sunday. Fee per person was 119.00 for both ways to and from but check online at their website for sales. From the moment you enter the parking lot a man greets you and shows you were to go and park. Collect your own luggage from the car and take it onto the boat where they will store it for you but be aware space for luggage is limited so get there early, if not you may be taking it with you which isn’t terrible but you have it by you taking up room. Boarding was easy with your boarding pass (if you don’t have a boarding pass go to the window and they will issue you one) my husbands boarding pass was on another booking number so I could not print his pass for some reason. A glitch in the system and they should fix that issue but the lady at the window was knowledgeable about that so she printed the pass and we were on our way. The crew greets you as you board and disembark. And if you have any issues there are plenty of nice people to direct you along the way. Upon boarding a man takes your luggage and you can then take your seat. You will collect your luggage at the end of the trip. It will be on the lower level and they direct you to circle around and collect your own luggage then proceed to disembark. Seat choices are first come first served, no assigned seats, and restrooms are plentiful. Restrooms are not fancy but have everything you need to go including hand washing and hand sanitizer. They are outside and inside. The inside you have tables and a cash only bar where they sell food and liquor and beer on the first floor. Long Island iced tea was 9.50 not bad and nicely made with plenty of liquor. Hot dog and hot pretzel was good. Two liquor drinks, a hot dog, bag of Doritos and a hot pretzel with cheese was 27 dollars. Not badly priced we thought. We sat outside on the way down from ft. Meyers to key west. It was around 90 degrees and sunny and very comfortable at first. But three hours of constant wind was a little much for us so on the way back we sat on the second floor where they had inside tables also and you can move around and go outside when we wanted too. There are spots outside where you have less wind. They have two different boats. The one we took down was different than the one we caught back so keep that in mind. Seats are plentiful so you shouldn’t have an issue. The trip took about three in a half hours or so. Food and booze like I said is cash only. People left there things at their seats and moved around with no issues. Trip was smooth and it was nice not to drive down ourselves. We caught the 6pm boat back from Key West with no issues. Keep in mind check out is usually 11 am so if you’re taking the 6 pm boat you may have a little wait. We had lunch and did some shopping to kill time. We thought leaving the hotel at 4 pm was good. The hotel stored luggage for us, and then called us a cab. We were there by 4:20 and was able to get an inside seat with no issues. All cash on board and tip the crew because they are great. Smoking is aloud on the lower level while on the boat for all you smokers. Very easy process for the first time for us. We would definitely recommend Key West Express.
Vickey — Google review
First off, it's super convenient to take this to Key West.Do NOT expect first class cruise ship experience. Come in thinking it's a relaxing little ferry ride with a full bar. The food is nothing special, but at least it's something to put into your stomach until you make it to Key West.Being that my wife and I came on a Friday as the tourist season was starting to ramp up, we got sat outside on the second level. All of the interior was full. We got there an hour early, just a heads-up. It's the same going back too from Key West. Get there are early as possible if you want interior seating.With so much going on and it being a new experience for me, I found it overwhelming because I didn't know where the bathrooms were or where the bar was at first.Just get up and walk around. It's a pretty chill experience, honestly. The bar and cafeteria area are both on the first level.There are bathrooms on both the first and second level. Bathrooms are larger than an airplane bathroom, but similar to a degree.The staff was excellent and courteous. They gave us advice as we were traveling.Side note, call your hotel to see if they hold luggage. Hotels don't check in normally until 4 pm, and Key West Express will get you there around 11am. The Hyatt Centric I stayed at did hold luggage. If you stay at a hotel that doesn't hold luggage, the ferry drops you off at a place that will hold your luggage and deliver it to your hotel when it's time to check in, allowing you to wander freely around Key West until its time for check in. From what I saw on the pricing, it was pretty comparable.The one major problem was a storm front came through the night we were headed back to Fort Myers, and even with the crew trying to get as close to shore as possible, the waves were horrible. I had sea sickness almost the entire trip back. Threw up over...and over....and over.....and over. I sat outside on the first level near the smoke break area. People were running to the bathroom, and even coming outside on the deck to hurl over the railing. It was a bad storm.This is not the crew's fault though. It was still a horrible experience back.The kicker to that return back was that my wife actually got there early and got excellent interior seating....but I still ended up spending most of my time outside enjoying fresh air while dry heaving.
Kevin B — Google review
The crew provided top notch service. Bathrooms are clean and there are multiple areas to sit. If you want to sit at a table, you will need to arrive early. The bar has an ok selection of drinks and the food bar sells basic snacks (hot dogs, nachos etc). This is our second time taking the Key West Express and love the experience. The vacation starts once you step foot on the boat!
James S — Google review
I had a great experience taking this ferry down to Key West for the first time. Check-in process is very organized from start to finish. The services on the ferry are accommodating. I do recommend bringing a blanket and a good book to read! The ride there and back was smooth with very minimal disruptions. The crew and captain are super friendly and helpful with answering any questions you may have.
Grlenamored — Google review
You will absolutely love the experience of taking the Key West Express to Key West! The crew is truly amazing, the boat ride, the views, the onboard restaurant and bar services...don't miss out!
Carol D — Google review
I took the Key West Express in the summer of 2024, and it was an outstanding experience. The boat ride was smooth and comfortable, making the journey to Key West easy and enjoyable. We were lucky to have great weather, which only added to the pleasant atmosphere on board. I was also relieved to have no sea sickness at all during the trip. Overall, the Key West Express provided a convenient and relaxing way to travel, and I would highly recommend it to anyone considering a visit to Key West.
Alexander M — Google review
I highly recommend their services! From the easy booking process to parking facilities right at the dock and boarding procedures that the staff facilitated with ease, this was a pleasant experience! Howie, the friendliest bartender ever, was courteous, friendly and very efficient even with the large crowd. He got our drink orders and food choices done with yummy results. The drink and food choices are enough variety so there's plenty for your liking and prices are more reasonable than I expected. Many people use the ferry for little getaways to Key West and the staff is very accommodating with luggage. There's plenty of room to walk around and also decks for your viewing and photo taking. The facilities are very clean and bathrooms were much more spacious than expected. The staff is very thorough in explaining all rules and conduct aboard ship and they will even assist with excursions on Key West if you need. Definitely a great idea to pick their brains since they have font of information and suggestions and don't mind sharing their knowledge. I definitely recommend & a little tip, take the ferry and spend the night since Key West is so full of fun you won't want to leave!
Marcela P — Google review
It was so easy to get to Key West by catching the catamaran from Ft. Myers - much easier & faster than driving.
Marceia D — Google review
My wife and I took the Key West Express to enjoy to enjoy the Keys for our first wedding anniversary a few weeks ago. The experience and service were exceptional and the crew were so accommodating and friendly! They are very attentive and make sure everyone finds a seat and is comfortable. Ernie, Payton, and Matt are awesome! Shannon, who helped us in the ticket office was so very nice and knowledgeable. We had so much fun and the ride was very smooth. I highly recommend the Key West Express as it is true that part of the fun is getting there!
Jen — Google review
We decided to take this express which is very well run and offers a bar and hot food options. It was advertised as 3.5 hrs but it took 4 hrs each way. We still had enough time on the island for a day trip.
Christine C — Google review
This ferry service was excellent! Got us to Key West and back to Fort Myers on the same day! Friendly crew and great views!
Ronald M — Google review
Seriously, the crew could not be nicer. They were affable, helpful, and considerate. The food is basically mid-grade freezer section food, which is fine. It definitely was good enough but could be better. The drinks were OK also. Same ok, not fabulous. The bathrooms were clean and plentiful. Decent shows were available to watch on the TVs to pass the time. The ride was smooth in both directions. My only complaint is that we wished the seats were more comfortable. After being in Key West all day, being in seats that could be reclined enough to put our feet up and nap would have been greatly appreciated. Overall, this is an amazing way to go back and forth to Key West.
Cheryl F — Google review
Nice beautiful ride I would recommend taking the key West express to the keys all the staff is friendly and lovely people I will be taking the key West express again on my next visit to the keys again
Wendy D — Google review
4.5
(1904)
•
4.0
(2322)
1200 Main St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931, USA
(239) 463-5733
I'll never travel to Sanibel without this trip planner again
26
Fort Myers Beach
Mentioned on
+65 other lists
Outdoor Activities
Beaches
Fort Myers Beach, situated on Estero Island in southwest Florida, offers a long sandy beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The town features attractions like the Ostego Bay Marine Science Center and Matanzas Pass Preserve nature sanctuary. Visitors can explore the 1900s Mound House with its archaeological exhibits and enjoy shopping and dining at Times Square shopping center.
79% as popular as Fort Myers
8 minutes off the main route, 89% of way to Sanibel
27
Sanibel Lighthouse
Mentioned on
+57 other lists
Historical landmark
Sights & Landmarks
Lighthouses
Sanibel Lighthouse, built in 1884, is a historic beachfront beacon that is currently not open to the public but there are talks of refurbishing it for visitors to climb to the top. The surrounding park offers waterfront views on both the Gulf and the bay, with a fishing pier and shaded nature trails. It is also listed on the Great Florida Birding Trail due to its diverse bird population during fall and spring migrations.
We came here for the Sun rise a beautiful sight to see. Most of the area is still blocked due to past hurricanes but it's worth the trip.
Nelson M — Google review
The beach wasn't crowded. I found parking easy. The water had a bit of a current but not to strong. The tree area had alot of tiny biting gnats.
Tracy Z — Google review
Some storm debris and more bugs here than the upper island spots. But we loved this whole island! Visited on a Fri in Sept. Soft sand, great shelling, awesome spots to eat. Our only out of pocket was parking. Lots of rebuilding underway but definitely open and ready to have your support and patronage
Trish K — Google review
Noseums are absolutely terrible here. Be prepared before coming. Makes it hard to enjoy even with spraying and wearing long clothes in the heat to avoid being bit. The beach itself is pretty and the lighthouse is neat!
Melinda — Google review
Gorgeous beach. We went to watch the sunset, and it was worth it. Lighthouse is still being worked on since the hurricane. Give yourself some extra time to get on and off the island, especially from 4-6. We experienced a lot of traffic.
Erika H — Google review
Went to this beach for the very first time. Parking lot is near the beach making it extremely convenient. I didn’t notice how to pay for parking, until an hour later. Make sure you pay via the QR code. We paid but then realized we got a ticket. Unsure how much it cost as it blew off our window.. ops. Beach was really nice- had a lot of moss and seaweed but assume due to the storms we’ve had. We got there at 9am and found a parking spot right away. The sand fleas were absolutely terrible though. We stayed in the water for an hour or so and they weren’t as bad after that. We found a ton of shells and had a great time! Hoping by sharing our experience with parking it’ll save others from a parking ticket.
Rachel S — Google review
I visited earlier this month for the first time and what a beautiful island. And considering it hasn't been that long since the total devastation that Ian brought, they have come incredibly far. The lighthouse may still be shrouded at the moment, but her beauty continues to shine through. Got there around 6:45am for the sunrise, plenty of parking and no problem using the parking app. It was pretty full when I left at 10:45 am, so earlier is probably better to get there. I'm glad I went 😌
Dorrie K — Google review
Went around 2pm on a Saturday in February, very crowded. Parking is through smartphone and $5/hour. Coming from Sarasota county I wasn’t impressed. As there were no recent major storms, there wasn’t much in unique shells to find. However it’s a beautiful little lighthouse.
K C — Google review
Sanibel was beautiful! very hot day!we almost melted..ha..disappointed when we were looking for shells..some were great! bought shells up the road
Melissa T — Google review
Replenished, repaired and ready for another 100 years. Buildings are gone, but beach reopened. Much work to do yet, but it's coming along. Great shelling there too.
Steve T — Google review
It was interesting viewing all the different areas being reconstructed since Hurricane Ian.The island is overcrowded.The lighthouse is under construction. Enjoyed the history.There is a parking fee.
T S — Google review
I recently visited Sanibel beach, and it was an unforgettable experience! The pristine, golden sand and clear, turquoise waters create a picturesque setting that's perfect for relaxation and fun. The beach is well-maintained, with plenty of space to spread out, even on a busy day.The amenities are top-notch, with clean restrooms, convenient showers, and ample parking. There are also several charming cafes and restaurants nearby, offering delicious food and refreshing drinks.What truly stood out was the friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The lifeguards were attentive and helpful, ensuring everyone’s safety. I also appreciated the variety of activities available, from beach volleyball to snorkeling and paddleboarding.Overall, Sanibel beach exceeded my expectations. It’s an ideal spot for families, couples, and solo travelers looking to unwind and enjoy the natural beauty of the coastline. I can’t wait to return for another perfect day at the beach!
Shruti G — Google review
I visited Sanibel Lighthouse Beach in Florida over Memorial Day weekend 2024, and it was a fantastic experience! The beach was clean and beautiful, with stunning views and plenty of space to relax. The lighthouse added a charming touch and made for great photo opportunities. Despite the holiday crowd, it never felt too crowded. The water was clear, perfect for swimming, and we even spotted some dolphins! I highly recommend Sanibel Lighthouse Beach for a perfect getaway.
Dani R — Google review
Visiting the lighthouse! It has just started raining so parking was easy, as everyone was leaving. We waited for the rain to end to walk the beach. It's been restored back nicely. But it's fenced and inaccessible to get close. Looks like the beach erosion is taking it's toll as there tried to pile sand up around it too protect it. The beach has lots of seaweed and noseeums, not fun at all. Don't park at the lighthouse parking, Park at the main beach, it's closer.
Robert S — Google review
Beautiful beach. The lighthouse is still under construction from Hurrican Ian, but she will be back and better than ever. Sanibel strong!!
Karen G — Google review
The parking lot was packed full of "no-ce-ums" biting. DONT LET THAT RUIN YOUR EXPERIENCE! The biting stops as you get closer to the gulf. $5hr pkg via cell ph only. We came after a small storm@ LOW tide. Shelling was fun! Sea turtle nests are protected so PLEASE keep YOUR KIDS, AWAY from them. It's NOT a spot to make sandcastles or dig holes!! DONT DISTURB SURROUNDINGS. The beach was very clean other than a lost pair of shades, someone's beer can and iced coffee cup. BRING YOUR TRASH OUT WITH YOU. THE PARK HAS PROVIDED BEAUTIFUL BUCKETS AND TRASH/RECYCLE BINS AT EACH EXIT. The restrooms were locked so I can't comment on evening time, but the rinse off stations were well kept & working. This is a BEAUTIFUL place for PHOTIS!GO MAKE MEMORIES!!🐢🦀
Jenn K — Google review
We visited this location in 2020, and now the area is fenced for safety. The light house looks nice, and the area is under construction at the moment. It's still nice to see it up and running again.
Luis F — Google review
The facilities for this place aren’t the best due to reconstruction from the hurricane. There are only Porta Potties around the beach. However, the parking is the standard 5/hr and is right on the beach front. This beach is amazing for people who love to collect shells, the collection on the beach itself was fantastic. The water was very moderate in temperature, and there are sandbars so the water is very shallow and is perfect for little kiddos.
Ragu N — Google review
Breathtaking!!!! Swan with Dolphins and saw many forms of sea life. Will definitely come again!!
Peaceful_Gnome — Google review
This is one of the amazing locations s we visited during our Florida trip. The beach was almost empty, and the light house was unique.There are limited parking spaces, and the parking payments can be done through the phone. The parking area had a lot of slush!I would recommend walking past the light house and you would be able to see an amazing view of the city.
Satheesh C — Google review
But only at this time (Nov 8) as the effects of Hurricane Helene are still evident. The beach is technically closed but people climbed over the barricades.
Andrew W — Google review
4.6
(2402)
•
4.0
(2399)
112 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957, USA
(239) 472-3700
28
Gasparilla Island State Park
Mentioned on
17 lists
State park
Nature & Parks
Gasparilla Island State Park is a beautiful island park that offers various activities such as fishing, swimming, and snorkeling. Visitors can also explore the 1890 lighthouse on the island. The Bocca Grande Island has stunning beaches with crystal clear greenish water and calm waves. While some beach accesses are free, Gasparilla Island State Park provides amenities like showers and restrooms for free.
The Bocca Grande Island is very beautiful. Since this is a private island the cost for the entry is $6. But the beaches which I went to including state park with a beautiful beach( crystal clear greenish water, very calm) was free. Not all beach accesses have showers or restrooms. The Gasparilla Island State park has both and it’s free. There is not much to sightsee on the island, mostly residential areas and a few restaurants, which were closed. Some hotels probably offer food, but not many. If you plan to spend time on the beach then this is definitely the place.
Anna K — Google review
Gorgeous absolutely amazing! Iguana, turtle, pelican, abundant shelling, shark teeth, lighthouse. MANATEE swam right up to us!! INCREDIBLE dreamy island. Extremely clean island. Pack lots of water, and snacks!
Venture L — Google review
Gasparilla Island is a wonderful place to hang out with friends and family. Safe with ample parking. Plenty of places to shop, eat, sit and dream about a nice beach life. There is often traffic jams coming and going.
John F — Google review
What a gem this place is. There is so much wildlife in the area and the views are amazing. The water gets very deep very quick in this place and the currents are pretty strong.
Zach — Google review
Very nice and secluded beach. We had fun. The water had a lot of algae and a strong current. I wouldn't recommend for inexperienced swimmers. The waves were nice. It was very empty when we went. Lots of sea shells on the sand.
Roman R — Google review
Lighthouse and Museum. The hours on the website are different than actual hours. But this may also be due to us visiting during off season. The lighthouse is full of information and a small gift shop. Loved learning about the islands history and seeing the different animal life. The water around this is always Red Flag. This is a no swim, no wading, zone. You can definitely find a nice sunny spot to lay out, some people were fishing. But do not expect to swim at this one. Definitely recommend visiting.
Bridget H — Google review
Best beach I've gone to in Florida so far. It is perfect for shell diving and swimming with the manatees. Your not supposed to pet them but they tend to swim so close to you that it's within reach. We also saw a pack of dolphins swim by as well. The water is turquoise and easy to see through. No mucky green water like the rest of the beaches off the gulf coast in Florida. They have a museum at the beach which is full of the history of boca and what that beach was from the tribes that lived there to what it is today. So much history. So many awesome artifacts. Highly recommend. If u go on a Thursday in January, this man who collects fossils comes in and brings his collections. If u love shark teeth, you'll love this. There r even megladon teeth. There is a section where u can hold some of the fossils but u must be very careful with them and return them to their spots. I did a little bit of reorganizing when I was there the other day just so fossils weren't sitting on top of eachother so clustered where potential damage could occur. Check this place out yall!! Sand is also white!
Chloe W — Google review
Awesome! Beautiful water, clean beach, blue skies. Lots of boats to watch, lots of people to watch but not crowded. Wonderful "old school" beach. Love it. The Rangers there are the best and will assist in anyway they can. Great crew. A couple bucks to park and literally feet from the beach. Wonderful place.
Craig E — Google review
This place is magical! The beauty alone is an entire experience, but it's just a whole vibe in all the best ways! We love Boca so much!
Teresa I — Google review
Nice place for a walk on the beach. It’s a shorter beach than siesta key. From the beach into the water place have a drop off edge. Careful of the rip tides. I wouldn’t take kids swimming here.They do catch sharks off this beach.
Hidden E — Google review
Cool day but came over from Atlantic Coast for shell hunting. Boca Grande did not disappoint. Town was great for a quick lunch too. Only problem (especially north end of island) locals do not give access to beach. Thank goodness for this state park with many areas. Loved that bicycles and electric carts were tge preferred way to meander around. Lovely sunset too.
Jonathan B — Google review
Very nice beach located at the southern tip of Boca Grande. Great views of the Gulf, Cayo Costa (an island across the channel) and the jetty. There is a lighthouse and museum, with restrooms as well. Currents can sometimes be fast and tricky, so don’t venture out to far.
Brian W — Google review
Nice state Park. Not over crowded with ppl. Pretty waters and shells can be found.
Cyn — Google review
Our weekend paradise getaway that's close to home. The views and atmosphere never disappoint.
Christopher M — Google review
Loved this spot. Worth the drive! $6 toll road to get there. $3 to enter. Beach wasn't too crowded. White sand and blue water. Outdoor shower to rinse off. Two restrooms. Great for families, fishing, snorkeling... can't wait to go back.
Mandy B — Google review
I love the beach it's not crowded, for those who like fishing, it's a good place too next to the beach.
Meli B — Google review
beautiful beach with white sand and clear water. also tons of sea shells and a beautiful lighthouse. In my opinion best beach north of the keys
Papa 2 — Google review
Beautiful, upscale old Florida vibe. Charming homes and businesses. Great beaches. 🌴
Cynthia A — Google review
Parking was plentiful. 3$. Closes around 830pm. Short walk to the beach
Rachael S — Google review
Highly recommend! We went to the beach yesterday (May 14, 2022) and it was P.E.R.F.E.C.T. Only $3 to park and plenty of parking spaces when we arrived at 11:30am. Gorgeous sand, beautiful shells, refreshing water. Clear...you can see to the bottom! Very friendly people there too. Don't listen to the poor reviews! We are locals and this was our first time there. Best beach we have been on since living here (30 years between the two of us).
Courtney S — Google review
4.8
(2712)
•
4.5
(309)
880 Belcher Rd, Boca Grande, FL 33921, USA
(941) 964-0375
29
Cayo Costa State Park
Mentioned on
2 lists
State park
Nature & Parks
Public beach
Cayo Costa State Park is a stunning island accessible only by ferry or private boat, featuring 9 miles of beach and 9 acres of forest. The park's pale, ash-colored sand offers idyllic solitude and warm waters perfect for snorkeling and shell hunting. Visitors can explore the island's dirt roads, hike its interior trails, and kayak through mangroves.
By Farr one of the coolest state parks to visit! I had such a great time here! I definitely wanna come back! The sights, the animals, everything was super cool to experience and watch!
Cristian S — Google review
This island has the nicest beaches only accessible by boat so no crowds. Dog can run free.
Tom H — Google review
My stay at Cayo Costa State Park in Florida was nothing short of magical. Camping in one of their cozy cabins provided a perfect blend of comfort and nature. The beach, hands down the prettiest I've ever seen, offered pristine shores and breathtaking views. A true haven for those seeking a tranquil getaway surrounded by the unparalleled beauty of Florida's coast. Cayo Costa State Park is a gem for nature lovers and beach enthusiasts alike.
Kat B — Google review
Beautiful beaches, trails, wildlife...you can tent camp or sleep in a rustic cabin. There's no air and minimal power. Don't forget bug spray and flashlights. Be sure to chat with the Camp Host Mary, who's there from Nov thru Apr.
Tobie H — Google review
Beautiful park! Too big of a trip for just one night. We stayed 2 and still didn't get to see most of the park. The park tram schedule could use improvement. They pick you up too early for the boat so you waste a lot of time just waiting. Bikes are a must of you want to cover any ground. Great rental prices but they don't allow campers to keep them overnight which is really unfortunate. The camp grounds is a 20 minute walk from the camp store so come with everything you need. No rats on our visit. Great shelling on the beaches. Sites are gorgeous all though some don't have any shade.
Jackie H — Google review
Miles of beautiful beaches and incredible shells. There is a shuttle to take you directly to the beach, but it's less than a mile away. Great place to anchor.
Sue O — Google review
No electric. No hot water. Little shade. Lots of bugs. Camping on the island is for folks who are willing to handle some discomfort in order to enjoy a beautiful beach and wonderful sunsets. I look forward to camping there again.
Eric R — Google review
It was a hot trek but we'll worth it. Once on the ferry it was lovely. Wear plenty of sunblock and have water for the trip to the island.The beach is great and we often felt like we had it to ourselves during the week. It was beautiful and breezy. Bring some sort of shade and plenty of sunblock.We stayed in a cabin. We were pretty prepared but we're worried about the no electricity thing. It ended up not being a problem. I went and read a book one day while I charged my phone near the store. Everyone was so helpful and friendly.We brought camp stoves and simple meals and it worked out. We went to get ice for our coolers every morning.Be prepared for bugs! Mosquitoes, midges (no-see-ems) and possibly chiggers. The midges don't seem to care if you have bugs pray on or not.We wished the private showers didn't pool water so much. It would have been nice to have a platform or something. Otherwise, great for such a rustic experience.
Bria A — Google review
My favorite State Park ! We camped two nights there in February 2022 ! Had a great time fishing, beach combing , exploring the island and bike riding ! Can't wait for the campground to reopen !!!
Linda W — Google review
This is my second favorite place behind Little Gasparilla Island. Both are must see places! Cayo Costa has wonderful petrified trees, warm waters even in winter, dog friendly, picnics are a must!
Terri M — Google review
My recent visit to Cayo Costa State Park was an absolute delight. This hidden gem off the coast of Florida offers a perfect blend of pristine natural beauty and tranquility. The journey to the island, accessible only by boat or ferry, added a sense of adventure right from the start.Upon arrival, I was immediately struck by the untouched beauty of the park. The white sandy beaches stretched for miles, and the crystal-clear waters were inviting for a swim. I spent hours exploring the shoreline, collecting seashells, and basking in the sun. The peace and quiet were a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.The park's trails are well-maintained and offer a chance to experience the diverse ecosystem up close. I hiked through lush vegetation, spotted various wildlife, and enjoyed the serene atmosphere. The highlight was definitely the chance to see dolphins playing in the surf and the occasional manatee gliding by.Camping at Cayo Costa was a unique experience. The facilities are basic but well-kept, providing everything needed for a comfortable stay. There's something magical about falling asleep to the sound of waves and waking up to a beautiful sunrise over the Gulf of Mexico.One thing to note is the importance of being prepared. The park is quite remote, so bringing sufficient supplies, including water, food, and sunscreen, is essential. Also, the bugs can be relentless, so insect repellent is a must.Overall, Cayo Costa State Park is a paradise for nature lovers and those seeking a peaceful retreat. I highly recommend it for anyone looking to disconnect and immerse themselves in the beauty of Florida's natural landscapes.
Carlos P — Google review
Go to place to get away from Tourists and Snowbirds! Beach & water pristine & plenty of privacy for boaters to pick & choose their spot on the Gulf beach.
Cleared4 0 — Google review
What a great place to back the boat in and spend a few hours. Monday mid-morning very few boats around. I assume on the weekends it must be packed though. Idyllic.
Keith N — Google review
Special place in Florida to hang out everybody I ever met out here was so nice. This is the way Florida supposed to be.
Curt P — Google review
I got chased by a deer when we landed at the ranger station, I had to run to the end of the dock before he stopped chasing me. That was after he reared up on his hind legs and tenderized the back of my friend's little brother with his front hooves. You could hear the screams from Cabbage Key. My friend thought his little brother getting pummeled was funny enough, but doubled up with laughter when I had to almost run off the dock. Later that evening we experienced the most intense, voracious swarm of mosquitos known to man. That was 1967. Would not recommend.
Philip L — Google review
We stayed there for 3 days. And I must say, it was one the most amazing place that I’ve ever been. Everything was unique and special. We had chance to see dolphins and enjoying swimming with them around us.The cabins are small and tiny but it’s more than enough to enjoy your time there.Just make sure to take all your food and beverages with you. They have a small store there but it doesn’t have a lot of stuff.Also, they provide ice and wood, so you don’t need to take those with you.In general, if you are looking for a unique adventure, you must go there.Highly recommended.
Mitra S — Google review
Great untouched beaches and trails. They have kayaks and bikes for rent, camping sites and small cabins for rent. There's a small store with snacks, drinks, shirts, etc. There's a tram that takes you from the dock to the beach, trails and cabins. The park rangers offer maps and guidance, very friendly and helpful.
Helen F — Google review
We love this island. Secluded, beautiful, tons of shells, what’s not to love!?!?We take a boat out here and go shelling. We are never disappointed!
Matthew J — Google review
Took my boyfriend tent camping here for a night for his birthday. We've been wanting to go for awhile but it's always booked well up in advance, and now I know why!! The island is spectacular and the park is beautifully maintained. The other campers were very friendly and respected everyone's space, so even though the sites are close together it didn't feel like it at all. Quiet hours were actually followed too (which I was very happy about because we were lulled to sleep by soft crashing waves)! We strolled the beach, swam, and stargazed and we cannot wait to come back for a longer stay. The ferry workers and the park ranger were lovely and helpful people. The store closed before we arrived and the ranger donated some wood to us for a fire, so thoughtful! My suggestions to campers are to make sure ALL food is properly stored and kept in Tupperware and off the ground, the rats are very real and they will chew through tents and bags for food if they smell it. ALSO unless you enjoy getting eaten alive all night by no see ums(sand flies) make sure you bring some of, or all of these things: a battery operated fan, 80% or higher DEET, no see um proof netting or screening, a pair of long pants, one of those electronic sound wave bug deterrents. The little stinkers can get through the screens of most commonly purchased tents and there is no hiding from them during summer months.
Alyssa R — Google review
4.7
(555)
•
4.5
(425)
Captiva, FL 33924, USA
(941) 964-0375
30
Bowman's Beach
Mentioned on
+65 other lists
Public beach
Outdoor Activities
Beaches
Bowman's Beach on Sanibel Island is a popular spot for beachcombers looking for seashells, offering swimming and picnic areas. The area is known for its award-winning white sands and is one of the best spots on the island to find shells. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking shorelines, convenient canoe and kayak launches, as well as nature and fitness trails. The beach's east-west orientation and status as a barrier island make it an ideal location to search for over 250 types of shells.
Unvergesslich. Es sind Delfine in unmittelbarer Nähe an uns vorbei gekommen. Der Sonnenuntergang ist traumhaft und alles ist sehr sauber.Parken kostet 5 Dollar pro Stunde, was top ist.Sonnenschirme sollte man mitbringen.Ich hab es unglaublich genossen.(Translated by Google)Unforgettable. Dolphins passed us very close by. The sunset is gorgeous and everything is very clean.Parking is $5 an hour, which is great.You should bring parasols with you.I enjoyed it incredibly.
Wolfgang T — Google review
This is a great beach! Lots of area for kids to play and hang out. There are mounds up on mounds of shells everywhere that makes this beach great for shelling. I will say that this beach is better for smaller shells rather than big, but that doesn't make it any less great. We actually found dozens upon dozens of super tiny shells, and the tiniest baby crab we have ever seen. You do have to pay for parking here, which is $5 per hour, and then you walk a little bit to the actual beach, which is super flat and easy. Overall, I definitely recommend it!!
Macaslin W — Google review
Bowman beach is a great place to go shelling the beach is beautiful there are tons of shells the tide is full of weeds and shells making the conditions not ideal for swimming. It is beautiful and great for getting sun and other beach activities but swimming isn’t fun unless you get at least waist deep so if you’re with small children this might not be the best beach to go to
Matthew C — Google review
Nice beach loaded with gorgeous shells. BRING WATER SHOES! So many shells that walking barefoot is challenging.We chose this beach cause others said it was less crowded but there was a lot of people when we went. Not prohibitive but definitely a lot.Very clean beach. Well maintained.Clean, ample bathroom facilities and outdoor foot and full showers.If you collect shells, COME HERE!!Parking is $5 per hour! Parking enforcement galore. You will get a ticket quickly if you go over your time. They wait in vehicles in the parking lot keeping track of cars.Decent waves. Great for boogie boarding and body surfing.
Lara N — Google review
Wunderschöner Strand!Wir haben hier einen sehr schönen Nachmittag und Abend verbracht. Es hat viele schöne Muscheln und feiner Sand.Der Sonnenuntergang war wunderschön und Delfine haben wir auch gesehen - einfach traumhaft!Leider hat es mit dem Parkticket nicht ganz geklappt. Man kann das Ticket online kaufen und es hat öffentliches Wlan (super für Touristen, danke!). Leider war die Interentseite überbelastet und es hat so sehr lange gedauert.Aber ansonsten alles super!Es hat auch Toiletten und Duschen.Können wir nur weiterempfehlen!(Translated by Google)Beautiful beach!We spent a very nice afternoon and evening here. It has many beautiful shells and fine sand.The sunset was beautiful and we also saw dolphins - just fantastic!Unfortunately, the parking ticket didn't quite work out. You can buy the ticket online and it has public WiFi (great for tourists, thanks!). Unfortunately the website was overloaded and it took a long time.But otherwise everything was great!It also has toilets and showers.We can only recommend it!
Tatjana C — Google review
This beach is quite good, many shells if the kids are interested in collecting. Not busy and clean ocean water. Change room and cleaning area with fresh water. We stayed there for 3 hours, so enjoying.
Sherry Y — Google review
Visited Bowman’s Beach this past weekend. It was beautiful. Plenty of gorgeous shells and a nice view for sunset. We went during low tide, so there was a small pool of water and then the actual ocean, which my 7-year-old was fascinated by. My only complaint was the walk to the actual beach. While they offer handicap parking, I wouldn’t say the beach is handicap friendly.
Taylor K — Google review
Bowmans beach was my favorite beach for many years, but due to the lack of shells after hurricane Ian it needs more time to build back up like it used to be. They’ve added lots of sand to the shores, so fresh soft sand which was a nice change, but I missed the old days when the entire beach was covered in only shells. If you want to find large whole shells turner beach is the place to go. Bowmans was still beautiful and we got to see dolphins and it was really calm and beautiful there.
Michelle D — Google review
It was Very Pretty! A nice walk to the beach, make sure to wear shoes 😄 the crushed shells hurt your feet! Beautiful soft sand and sunset!
K C — Google review
Very nice and clean. White sand, clear water, there are some nice shells on this beach as well.
Tonda J — Google review
An enjoyable 2 hours with my Montana pup Herbie. Both wooden bridges were scorching HOT by 1 p.m. as he & I ran as fast as we could back to our vehicle. The strick leash requirement sucks. However, I did take it off to go swimming in the ocean with him as he has proper well-behaved manors/trained. Was pleased to find some beautiful seashell treasures to take home to Montana.
Lisa B — Google review
Such a beautiful experience! I absolutely loved this beach. The sea shells were amazing. Super clean beach and we even saw a “turtles nest” that was fenced off for their safety of course!
Melissa J — Google review
If you are looking for a beach that is secluded, beautiful, clean, and full of seashells, then this is it! Best beach in the area! Only downfall... traffic was terrible! But it's worth the visit!
Julia J — Google review
Das ist okay. Was ich gut finde, die Strand ist ist Kilometer weit zum spazieren. Was ich nicht gut finde, Parkplatz Gebühr pro stunde kostet 5 Dollar. Allgemein okay.(Translated by Google)That's okay. What I like is that the beach is kilometers away for walking. What I don't like is that the parking fee per hour is $5. Generally okay.
Eddie D — Google review
This beach had top-tier facilities with bathrooms, changing rooms, and outdoor showers and taps to wash your feet! The parking is your standard 5/hr with lots of parking space at the entrance. The only downside is that there is a little bit of a walk from the changing rooms to the beach, that goes over a little bridge and then turns to sand. The waves at the beach were perfect for little kids, with many body boarding. The sand was packed with beautiful shells, overall this beach is a nice stop.
Ragu N — Google review
We went a few days after all the rain, but it was still nice. There was some mermaid hair ( seaweed ) on the beach, but it wasn't too bad. We found SO many cool seashells. I was so excited!
Jacki J — Google review
Loved the beach - not the staff. AT&T service in the area is poor so we couldn’t get either of our phones to load to use the pay to park since it must be paid online.We asked a woman working if we could pay somewhere else directly since our phones wouldn’t load the page. She was snappy and said we needed to restart our phones because no one else there was having issues. Which in fact other people were.. We had to help another couple struggling with connectivity once we found a way around it on our own.A little kindness goes a long way. She could’ve mentioned the park Wi-Fi but instead caught an attitude. An alternative payment method should be in place in my opinion.Regardless, we enjoyed our time on the beach. We even saw a manatee just 10 ft away from where we were swimming. The swimming area drops off pretty quickly in the water along the beach so if you have little ones, you might try to find a different beach. There may even be a shallow area further along the beach then where we were but we did not see any.If it wasn’t for our bad interaction with the staff member, we would’ve given this beach 5 stars.
Lexi — Google review
Beautiful long beach with plenty of parking. Convenient change rooms and restrooms between the parking lot and the beach.Lots and lots of shells, just like other beaches on Sanibel.This beach accepts the Lee County Parking Pass.No shade here, so you must bring your own. The water is shallow (<5ft) for a long way out.
Brian S — Google review
Great beach for sunset. Restrooms and outdoor showers and lots of beach to walk and space to set up towels, chairs and shade tents. It is a longer walk from the parking lot but worth every extra step
Chris S — Google review
Stunning beach! The water and sand are perfect! Make sure to grab a "clean up" bucket before making your way onto the beach, really cool way to help pick up the beach. We used it for our own personal trashcan too so it was like a win win! Must go
Sierra H — Google review
The best off shore fishing around, plus great shelling. The most parking lot space on the island, so if you're unable to park at one of the others, there's a good chance you'll find a spot here. Its also the only beach on Sanibel that's included in the $60/ year pass for Free parking which is $5/ hour without that.
Fred T — Google review
Absolutely Majestic and unspoiled. Bathrooms, playground, grills, pavilion. You definitely need to bring some shade, I would recommend bringing an umbrella. We were lucky enough to catch a manatee.
Moriah R — Google review
4.6
(5011)
•
4.5
(3106)
Bowman's Beach Parking, 1700 Bowmans Beach Rd, Sanibel, FL 33957, USA
(239) 395-1860