35 Best Stops Between Port Saint Lucie and Sanibel (2025)

Key West Express was easy to find and parking is not free. Parking cost 51.00 from Friday to Sunday. Fee per person was 119.00 for both ways to and from but check online at their website for sales. From the moment you enter the parking lot a man greets you and shows you were to go and park. Collect your own luggage from the car and take it onto the boat where they will store it for you but be aware space for luggage is limited so get there early, if not you may be taking it with you which isn’t terrible but you have it by you taking up room. Boarding was easy with your boarding pass (if you don’t have a boarding pass go to the window and they will issue you one) my husbands boarding pass was on another booking number so I could not print his pass for some reason. A glitch in the system and they should fix that issue but the lady at the window was knowledgeable about that so she printed the pass and we were on our way. The crew greets you as you board and disembark. And if you have any issues there are plenty of nice people to direct you along the way. Upon boarding a man takes your luggage and you can then take your seat. You will collect your luggage at the end of the trip. It will be on the lower level and they direct you to circle around and collect your own luggage then proceed to disembark. Seat choices are first come first served, no assigned seats, and restrooms are plentiful. Restrooms are not fancy but have everything you need to go including hand washing and hand sanitizer. They are outside and inside. The inside you have tables and a cash only bar where they sell food and liquor and beer on the first floor. Long Island iced tea was 9.50 not bad and nicely made with plenty of liquor. Hot dog and hot pretzel was good. Two liquor drinks, a hot dog, bag of Doritos and a hot pretzel with cheese was 27 dollars. Not badly priced we thought. We sat outside on the way down from ft. Meyers to key west. It was around 90 degrees and sunny and very comfortable at first. But three hours of constant wind was a little much for us so on the way back we sat on the second floor where they had inside tables also and you can move around and go outside when we wanted too. There are spots outside where you have less wind. They have two different boats. The one we took down was different than the one we caught back so keep that in mind. Seats are plentiful so you shouldn’t have an issue. The trip took about three in a half hours or so. Food and booze like I said is cash only. People left there things at their seats and moved around with no issues. Trip was smooth and it was nice not to drive down ourselves. We caught the 6pm boat back from Key West with no issues. Keep in mind check out is usually 11 am so if you’re taking the 6 pm boat you may have a little wait. We had lunch and did some shopping to kill time. We thought leaving the hotel at 4 pm was good. The hotel stored luggage for us, and then called us a cab. We were there by 4:20 and was able to get an inside seat with no issues. All cash on board and tip the crew because they are great. Smoking is aloud on the lower level while on the boat for all you smokers. Very easy process for the first time for us. We would definitely recommend Key West Express.